Executive Branch Now Has Custody of Intel Memo For Review Prior to Release…

The media narrative engineers are busy at work attempting to cloud the constitutional framework behind the accurate, lawful, sequence of steps surrounding the Nunes House Intel Memo. Don’t fall for the tricks.

The legislative branch has now voted in committee to declassify the House Intelligence Memo on FISA-702 abuse, and systemic fraudulent DOJ/FBI use therein. The memo has been sent to the executive branch for review and public release approval.

The White House has five days to review. Any DOJ or FBI officials who have a position against public release are now responsible to make their case known to the Office of the President who is in charge of them, and the executive branch.

Specifically because the Chief Executive (President Trump) granted permission for FBI Director Christopher Wray to see the intelligence memo prior to the House Intel vote; Director Wray and Asst. AG Rosenstein had an obligation to debrief the executive on their findings. That’s why Wray and Rosenstein were at the West Wing yesterday. However, the vote last evening transferred the declassification decision to the executive.

Likely the National Security Council, the Office of Legal Counsel, and all relevant Intelligence agency heads will have an opportunity to review and provide input prior to President Trump giving his final approval for declassification and making the document public. Tweet,.. not accidental:

RT @USUN: Great meeting with the President and the Security Council— we discussed many issues including North Korea, Iran, Syria, Yemen and foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/UYcnOiFUpi — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Following the constitutional framework, POTUS Trump now holds all the cards.

Anticipating the executive branch wanting the Tuesday and Wednesday’s media cycles to remain focused on the Presidential State of the Union address, don’t anticipate the memo release prior to late Wednesday (earliest), or, more likely, Thursday.

President Trump has keen political instincts on best timing.

With the executive holding the memo, opposing political talking-points will now shift their narrative and claim the President is undermining the DOJ and FBI with a pending release. Opposition does not want the memo released. It’s just pantomime politics.

The executive branch IS the DOJ and FBI; the President cannot, therefore, undermine himself. Media opposition have worked earnestly for two years to create a false illusion of the intelligence apparatus being separate from the executive branch, they’re not. President Trump is the Chief Executive over all the agencies; just like President Obama was accountable for James Comey (FBI) and Loretta Lynch (DOJ) previously.

Then again, the prior political abuse by those agencies explains the reasoning for the media’s attempt to conflate the structure of government. By creating a false separation they are, in essence, also protecting Obama from the discovery of any prior malfeasance within the executive branch Justice Department: James Comey, Andrew McCabe (FBI), or Loretta Lynch and Sally Yates (DOJ) et al.

Traditionally, Democrats would look to dilute any pending damage from the declassification release by leaking to the media the content therein. However, in this example, until actually released by the executive, any leaks of content by the legislative branch are felony releases of classified intelligence. And, remember, there’s a leak task force looking for an opportunity to cull oppositional leakers.

No doubt the corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ, and especially those who transferred over to Robert Muellers team, have already told their media allies what to anticipate. However, if the media release their scripts too soon those black hats are, like the legislative branch, at risk of having leaked classified intelligence.

The memo remains classified, until President Trump says it is not. So it’s best to wait and see how President Trump, and the aligned White Hats, have decided to play this out.

Lastly, keep in mind the memo is not the valuable commodity in this move. The intelligence behind the memo is what’s important.

The more the opposition fights against the memo, the more momentum there is to declassify and release the underlying supportive documents. Ultimately, that’s the goal. President Trump would want to draw all fire upon him and the memo bringing increased attention to it, and simultaneously providing support to release the underlying evidence.

The FBI and DOJ, or their immediate intelligence superior, DNI Dan Coats, can declassify all the underlying documents if needed; so long as they go through the appropriate channels – which means asking the Chief Executive (President Trump) for authority to do so; and going through the process of seeking input from all parties of interest including the National Security Council. Ultimately all declassification needs executive approval.

That’s the same process of declassification previously used, and conveniently overlooked in all discussion by the media, when ODNI Dan Coats declassified the April 2017 FISA court opinion revealing the historic DOJ/FBI FISA-702 abuse reported by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers.

Ultimately, not only does President Trump hold authority over public release of the Intelligence Memo, President Trump also holds the declassification authority for all underlying evidence used in creating the memo.

Now you see why the Democrats were/are so apoplectic about how brilliantly Chairman Nunes gamed out the strategy. That’s why Democrats and Media were so violently trying to besmirch Nunes personally. He strategically outmatched them – and they were counting on using the compartmented structure of internal classified intelligence to keep the most damaging information hidden away from public view.

Where things are today appears to have been well thought out since sometime around April, May or June of 2017.

Key strategists: Dan Coats (DNI), Admiral Rogers (NSA), Chairman Nunes (House Intel), Chairman Goodlatte (House Judiciary) and Chairman Grassley (Senate Judiciary); against the complimentary timeline of Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his year-long Justice Department investigation.

None of this is random. All of this is sequential.

Advertisements