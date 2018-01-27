Secretary Rex Tillerson Joint Presser With Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz…

When President Trump left the Davos economic forum, Secretary T-Rex traveled to Poland for a bilateral meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. Many readers are aware how the U.S. and Poland have formed a very strong bond, a very strategic alliance, since the Trump administration took office.

Last year President Trump visited Warsaw to solidify a geopolitical relationship based on common interests and a desire to help Poland push back against Russian leverage based on energy dependence. Poland is a key strategic ally for the Trump administration, and more importantly a trusted ally; arguably more so than the U.K.

T-Rex held a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. Video:

.

After the visit to Poland, T-Rex flew to London (there now) for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy. While in the U.K. T-Rex will be meeting with Boris Johnson to discuss mutual interests and continue trying to determine if the U.K. is a willing trade partner.

The relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. is unfortunately defined by the downward trajectory of British politics. The level of trust between the U.S. and the U.K. is at historic lows.

Great Britain has shifted far to the ideological left in the past several years, and no longer reflects a positive outlook toward national sovereignty. There is no guarantee -despite Brexit- the U.K. has not past the point of no return.

Britannia might well be lost, and it would be a waste of political energy to keep trying to save the U.K. from herself. Hence the EU Baltic states gain attention and value.