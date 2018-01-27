Secretary Rex Tillerson Joint Presser With Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz…

When President Trump left the Davos economic forum, Secretary T-Rex traveled to Poland for a bilateral meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. Many readers are aware how the U.S. and Poland have formed a very strong bond, a very strategic alliance, since the Trump administration took office.
Last year President Trump visited Warsaw to solidify a geopolitical relationship based on common interests and a desire to help Poland push back against Russian leverage based on energy dependence. Poland is a key strategic ally for the Trump administration, and more importantly a trusted ally; arguably more so than the U.K.
T-Rex held a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. Video:
After the visit to Poland, T-Rex flew to London (there now) for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy. While in the U.K. T-Rex will be meeting with Boris Johnson to discuss mutual interests and continue trying to determine if the U.K. is a willing trade partner.
The relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. is unfortunately defined by the downward trajectory of British politics. The level of trust between the U.S. and the U.K. is at historic lows.
Great Britain has shifted far to the ideological left in the past several years, and no longer reflects a positive outlook toward national sovereignty. There is no guarantee -despite Brexit- the U.K. has not past the point of no return.
Britannia might well be lost, and it would be a waste of political energy to keep trying to save the U.K. from herself. Hence the EU Baltic states gain attention and value.
We are better to place more eggs in the Central Europe basket than risk them with the UK and their leftist brethren on the continent. IMO they, along with France, Germany, Sweden, and a couple others are beyond saving.
Completely agree with both of you-Central/Eastern Europe is where the action is.
BoJo can be very cool but he’s unreliable as heck.
My three main roots countries are Germany, Poland and England. So .333 is good in baseball!
I commented early in the Presidential thread that this presser was the first thing I woke up to this morning.
I find T-Rex so easy to listen to. Clear & concise without all the gobbly gook. Some questions he took were very challenging in regards to our policy and what is happening around the globe.
Good job !
This 7 minute and 45 second video tells me everything I need to know about Poland 🇵🇱 versus the UK 🇬🇧 as well as many Western European countries! God has truly blessed the people of Poland and he and his Son are revered!
The U.K. has deferred to the radical Muslim sect rendering them useless!
” . . . a trusted ally; arguably more so than the U.K.”
Sundance is being generous. UNarguably!
Archie Bunker wouldn’t be making Polish jokes these days. They are a Great country !
True, but the Meathead would!
Funny how life imitates art. Rob Reiner and Mike Stivic are virtually indistinguishable.
Great analysis sundance. Poland, Hungary, and Czech Republic have shown the willingness and fortitude to stand up to crazed EU policies and their own sovereignty. Trump administration has recognized that and is rewarding them with strong alliances. if the U.K. wants it leftists and radicals to rule our POTUS will let me know them descend into chaos.
