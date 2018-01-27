NAFTA Round Six Continues – Canada and Mexico Hope To Manipulate Their Way To Round Seven…

Round six of NAFTA renegotiation talks continue today as Canada and Mexico claim cautious optimism that a round seven will take place. This round of talks is scheduled to continue through Monday and end with a much anticipated a joint press conference between Ildefonso Guajardo (Mex), Chrystia Freeland (Can) and U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer. There were seven rounds initially scheduled.
Canada and Mexico are trying to close less important, and less controversial, trade chapters in an effort to give the illusion of progress and frame a political narrative that lends itself toward continuing to talk; ie. round seven.
However, if there’s no significant progress on the larger issues it’s doubtful Lighthizer will find value in endless words that amount to nothing.
Canada and Mexico have been lobbying U.S. politicians hard to retain their parasitic trade positions. Additionally, a significant number of Washington DC politicians are willing to take massive bribes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyists and support the export of American economic jobs and wealth. This is another key UniParty indulgence issue.
Big Corporate Agriculture (Big AG), the consortium of massive multinational agriculture companies who hold stakes in the entire continent, are pushing hard to keep their “controlled market” dominance in place, and is attempting to stoke fears using false claims about farms and negative trade impacts to farmers. Pure nonsense.
The three major sticking points remain (there are more, but these are the best known):
1) Rules of Origin; 2) Conflict Resolution; and 3) Sunset Provisions for renegotiation.
- Rules of Origin – Team U.S.A. wants car North American auto manufacturers to use at least 60% parts from within North America.
- Team CanaMex wants to use fully assembled auto parts from China and Asia to assemble cars in Mexico and Canada and sell them as American made automobiles.
- Conflict Resolution. Team U.S.A. wants an independent panel to deal with trade disputes, comprised of officials in relationship to the size of each economy.
- Team CanaMex (the parasites) want to be able to override any U.S. objections to their manufacturing outcomes. They demand equality in voting. The U.S. is the host.
- Sunset: Team U.S.A. wants the NAFTA agreement revisited, reviewed and renegotiated if needed, every five years. Some manufacturing sectors entirely change. [Example e-Commerce didn’t even exist when NAFTA was created, 25 years ago.]
- Team CanaMex says no way. Whatever final trade deal is decided, is put upon the U.S. to deal with forever regardless of any changes in any sector.
It’s all smoke and mirrors at this point. Hopefully, Lighthizer will show up on Monday and simply say ‘enough, we’re done’.
End NAFTA and do bi-lateral trade deals where the size and scale of the U.S. market -our leverage- determines a more favorable outcome for the U.S. against both Canada and Mexico. Enough with these silly games.
(Via Reuters) […] During the sixth round, Canada raised what it called creative ways of meeting U.S. demands for higher North American content in autos, a sunset clause that would allow one party to quit the treaty after five years, and major changes to existing conflict resolution mechanisms.
“I think we have demonstrated we have engaged on most of the big issues,” Verheul said in his remarks to Reuters. “We’ve made progress on some of the smaller ones, so I think (it was) not a bad week.”
The Mexican official said that Canada’s proposals on rules of origin for autos, the sunset clause and conflict resolution mechanism were “positive, in as much as they are an attempt to move things forward.”
Speaking separately, a second Canadian government source said Ottawa was cautiously optimistic about the round, given that the U.S. side had not summarily rejected the proposals for compromise. (read more)
I’m figuring Big AG wants to get in on the marijuana market. I wonder how that will effect things?
There is something with Ritalin, Fluoride, and Dope smoking. Because, I never met a dope smoker that wasn’t a liberal (communist.)
I never heard of Alzheimer’s until foam rubber pillows and aluminum cookware.
These are just some of my observations.
I am intrigued by your observations.
Got any more?
Well, peanut allergies is one that gets me. Where the hell did that come from? No one I knew was allergic to peanuts, and went through the first 40 or so years of my life without hearing word one about it. I’m assuming that we screwed up the food chain somehow with GMO modified crops, but I’m open for other suggestions.
I have wondered that myself. I never knew anyone with a peanut nor almost any other allergy, except for one person that was allergic to bee stings.
Agree. Peanut allergies were unheard of when most of us were young, now it’s a dire situation throughout our food supply. Why?
Here’s the new American Academy of Pediatrics advisory on introducing at risk babies to peanuts so as to mitigate onset of dangerous allergy.
https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/pages/AAP-Joins-in-Interim-Guidance-on-Introduction-of-Peanuts-for-High-Risk-Infants.aspx
http://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-peanut-allergy-leap-study-20150223-story.html
And peculiar that people with peanut allergies don’t seem allergic to peas or beans (legumes all) but do seem allergic to nuts to which peanuts are wholly unrelated.
Hi ladypenquin. Our daughter had a coworker who’s son has a bad peanut allergy. Her Dr indicated to her that he believed it to be from a change, many years ago, in the inoculations that kids get a ton of now, to peanut oil being used as a carrier. I read it somewhere a long time ago as well. Kind of makes sense in the “what changed realm”, just thought I would mention it. Have a Great Rest of The Weekend!
As a kid, I had a good friend who was allergic to cat hair. It made him sneeze, but it wasn’t like that was to kill him! Nowadays they won’t even let schools fry chicken in peanut oil because it could send a kid to the hospital? There is a story in this somewhere, but seems like you and I might be the only ones curious about it.
I think I’ll make myself a peanut butter sandwich.
I suspect that also. There is also a food additive connection with obesity. Didn’t exist all that much prior to about the ’80’s or so. I may be wrong on the timing but there has to be a reason why so many people got fat so quickly and we aren’t really eating that much.
It’s in the food we eat somehow. Maybe the good gut bacteria they say will keep people from being so fat are annihilated by some food additive and no one of course has done the research because MONEY.
Also could be the over use of antibiotics. I know my first fat spurt took place after taking tetracycline for a tooth infection.
“. . . there has to be a reason why so many people got fat so quickly and we aren’t really eating that much.”
Two things: first, cheap and abundant snack foods; second, cheap and abundant carbohydrates (almost all snack foods, starches, and high fructose corn syrup) and, well three things actually, thirdly, oversized portions. Avoid all of these.
Three little words will help anyone shed pounds and live a healthier life, ‘reduce caloric intake’. Easier said than done of course. To do it requires cutting back on carbohydrates in the form of starches and high fructose corn syrup. Substitute lots of leafy green vegetables for the potato and pasta. Finally, the fats consumed should be high in monounsaturates. These are olive, avocado, grape seed and rape seed (Canola) oils. All are excellent oils.
The protein consumed should be lean and about 4 oz. The size of a deck of cards is a good rule of thumb. Fish, chicken, lean pork, lean beef (not choice or prime grade) and veal.
GMO modified crops
Not intended to help the food supply….intended to TAINT the food supply and cause health issues. Why?
Increase Big Pharma sales, among other populace control reasons.
Don’t think so? Just look at all the radically increased rates of problems (allergies, etc) that are so prevalent today vs. just 50 years ago.
PEOPLE SIMPLY DO NOT APPRECIATE THE LEVEL OF EVIL FACING THE WORLD THROUGH THESE BIG COMPANIES!
Genetic modifications are not all bad and should not be feared out of ignorance. Take for instance grain corn, not the sweet stuff slathered in butter and salt, is all genetically modified for several reason. The modern corn plant is bred to be much more efficient at photo synthesis as well as pest resistant. Yields are astonishing in historical terms.
This is a complicated subject and the people visiting the CTH are known to be astute and inquiring. That means do your homework before commenting.
Peanut oil used as an emulsifier in vaccines, perhaps?
Before then, kids with peanut allergies probably died very young and perhaps without even a good understanding of why.
They use peanut oil as a base adherent in vaccines.
Maybe because in the old days kids with severe peanut allergies died as toddlers. If the death cerificate (when there even was one) said “unknown natural causes” or “heart failure from unknown causes” or “sudden respiratory failure”, it would be difficult for anybody to point to peanuts as a contributing factor. Maybe it sometimes was a factor, though.
No link here but I firmly believe multiple ailments appeared upon the introduction of soy into our diets.
Particularly baby soy formula.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep and it can be a challenge finding soy free formula.
Non fermented soy is the problem. Soy sauce, traditional fermented tofu not at issue.
https://www.naturalnewsblogs.com/dark-side-soy-truth-revealed/
Thank you for the source 👍
Definitely. I am a dairy farmer and raise all our calves which receive real milk for at least 6 weeks. Most progressive but foolish farmers feed the industry and university endorsed soy based “milk replacer” to save costs etc. In our 70 cow herd I have not had a sick calf in over a year and have lost only 1 calf in 7 years. The diary experts author books on treating sick calves and consider a 5% loss acceptable. It bothers me greatly but I might as well talk to a wall as try to convince my neighbors to try it. It is drilled right into them by brainwashed professors that save pennys on paper and lose dollars in the barn.
Hard to figure out that a mothers milk is best for her offspring isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah. They just called the symptoms of what we now know as alzheimer’s by other names before foam rubber pillows and aluminum cookware.
At least you didn’t mention non stick cookware.
You can thank NASA for Teflon.
Actually, you can thank Dr. Roy Plunkett, and he did it by accident.
http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2011/08/teflon-was-invented-by-accident/
Overheated Teflon kills birds. They just drop from their perch. Dead. Avoid Teflon.
ecmarsh, odd that people worried about aluminum and no one my family ever has had dementia even at age 89. Canniabis lowers the ability to think and enslaves just like every other drug whether by prescription, on the street, alcohol in excess, and definitely cannabis. We still have plenty of these 60’s cannabis smokers still around like zombies.
Foam in a bed is off gassing from foal or gel and these can affect the body, but that in pillows is a different type and as a researcher have never seen any problems. Most chemicals today in cleaning products and foods are truly deleterious to the human body.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There were many people in their 80’s and 90’s in our family. One even made it to 100. None had dementia or Alzheimers. I really think it may be a reaction to a lot of the drugs older people take for blood pressure, cholesterol and other medications.
Another thing that I think may have an impact is that so many people watch TV instead of interacting with people. There is nothing on TV worth remembering and they lose their ability to retain information.
I do know that it is not a normal part of growing old.
Chem trailing…
Actually it might be familially-linked in the DNA.
It tends to run in families in those who get it in elder years.
There might be some things, chemicals that exacerbate this, or one might say “turn the Alzheimer gene on” though.
I just threw in the pillows and aluminum cookware for thought.
I do know but, when I came back from “This Man’s War” in 72. Culpeper Virginia had been invaded with dope smoking, drug using, hippies (as they called themselves.) Nobody knew where they came from, they just showed up. After being back home about 5 years, I picked up my young family and left my ancestral home. Brothers and sister left right after. Only time we went back was to see mom and dad. After they pasted none of us ever went back home.
There are so many wonderful and later, melancholia stories I could tell about my home. 45 years later I still miss what northern Virginia was.
Just end all pretentions and declare California a northern suburb of Mexico City. And make ice hockey America’s official sport. At least the Canadian players will stand for our national anthem.
I would guess your pot observation has more to do with liberals are more likely to break the law than a conservative. Just a hunch.
I relate all the problems to chemicals in our food chain and our environment.
Before the Monsanto era, kids were normal and allergies were unknown. Look at the high number of autism cases we now have and people with fertility problems.
When they show up at your house dressed in hazmat suits to spray your home and your lawn, and you can’t walk on your grass nor open your windows for three days, there is a problem.
The same for our food, either pesticided produce or chemical preservatives. Then, they brainwash us with chemical Febreeze everywhere and to top it off, why not light a chemical-scented candle…
And flu shots and other vaccines full of aluminum, polysorbate 80, formaldehyde, aborted babies dna, animal dna, eggs, peanut oil, etc. Just read the ingredients in vaccines and flu shot, and see why elderly get Alzeihmers.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/587568/estimated-medical-marijuana-market-size-canada/
They will want to keep their investments in the Canadian pot industry open I’m sure.
Mexico at this point is not the place for investment — unless you are a cartel member, but I think they’ve moved on to other drugs..like fentanyl.
The thing to explore is the current amount of Chinese investment and control of US Big Ag companies…it’s higher than most think. And that’s nothing compared to their investment/control in Canadian resource industries 😉
For myself, I could care less about the medical Maryjane stuff…but a potential hemp industry in this country could really make some money (lots of things you can make from hemp; stuff grows great here too).
My prediction: California will vastly increade the use of State and Local law enforcement to identify cartel and other illegal growing operations. At harvest, they will seize the dope and sell it at auction to distributers, kicking back some money to local governments and snitches.
The illegal grows in ca are destroyed when they are found. The mexicans use fertilizers and compounds on the plants that are illegal here because they are well known carcinogens. On top of that, local leo do identify cartel activity in a very routine common occurrence, but because of jerry brown and the la raza behavior of the dems in charge, prosecutions and sentencing is a joke.
So, only organic pot to kill brain cells in CA?
Yes maam, but they smoke so much here i dont think they care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Henry Ford made cars out of hemp. But the steel lobby got hemp declared illegal.
http://www.collective-evolution.com/2013/02/25/henry-ford-hemp-plastic-car-stronger/
They used to use canabis seeds in bird seed. Happy birds?!
LikeLike
LikeLike
An interesting parallel story to consider with respect to your marijuana comment. When corn fed Gasohol hoax started, We were on a road trip across PA, OH and NY. We saw corn grown in places where nothing or other food crops or vineyards had grown before. People were planting corn to cash in on the federal money because it was so good to do so. Recall there were actually famines and bread shortages caused by the corn growing craze. The Marijuana craze will even be worse in my opinion once the haze sets in…and the demand goes through the roof.
MJ demand will never go “through the roof.” Those who want to use it now do. It’s extremely easy to get and penalties are nil in most of the U.S., if there’s any real enforcement at all. This prohibition is just that but is even less effective and more irrational than the 18th Amendment was. Was MJ demand/use “through the roof” when it wasn’t illegal? No, and it grew wild all over the place. My great uncle told me stories of clearing fallow fields when sharecropping in north Lousyana–some of the hands would gather up the wacky weed and others would avoid it and those who used it. That was ca.1920s.
Rule of origin must be 80% from NAFTA countries or no deal. On anything and not just Auto. Automatically 50% tariff imposed immediate in escrow account until conflict resolution finalized. Take it or leave it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you try to cheat. You can but then we will bankrupt you !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Facinating how only the US is attacked for attempting to protect its workers and critical industries, as a protectionist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The 80% is the number to determine if the car qualified for “Made in USA” label back in Reagan ‘80 era. The Japanese auto makers got around auto quota by building cars in US with Japan made components. US rules that minimum of 80% US content by cost for any car that wants to classify/label as “Made in USA” and forced Honda to make engines and transmissions in Maryville and Liberty OH. Good old days.
I was just remembering on a Davos panel with Wilbur Ross was the CEO of Cargill. Big Ag. He thought NAFTA was good. I’m so glad Ross was present to provide necessary balance. Ross was awesome on that panel, wasn’t allowing anyone to mis-state anything.
LikeLiked by 14 people
*Wilbur*
My hero!
I noticed that too. He was trying to paint a picture of armageddon for farmers if NAFTA was blown up. How could that be? The US can well produce enough agricultural products without a complicated trade system. Our agricultural resource is one of God’s blessings for the United States.
CA industry that I love so much. It was always fun to pass the fields and fugure out what was growing…except cauliflower! Peeyew!
covfefe999, good you mention that. For those who did not get to watch it, you should (watch it at 1.5 times the speed and it will be down to 40 minutes from 60 minutes) watch it. Especially the (beginning) segment that covfefe mentions. By the time you reach the end of the video you will find it interesting that the same CEO is literally nodding his head in agreement to everything that Mr. Ross says – you figure it out yourself whether you should listen to the CEO at the beginning of the segment or look at him through the course of the discussion where he is nodding in yes, to determine if President Trump’s policies are in the right direction?
The Cargill CEO realized early on that he needed to get out of that panel as fast as he could nod.
Well, it has taken us six talks to get the pronoun usage agreed upon and a comprehensive list of 67 genders. This is important stuff! With that out of the way, the country of origin is important and so it the sunset provision. I don’t like what Canada and Mexico want. Hit the buzzer. Get ’em outta here. Let’s bury this monster called NAFTA and move on.
But..but..somebody in Canada and Mexico might not like us. What if Justin Trudeau absolute refuses to let us know where he get his socks from???
LikeLiked by 9 people
AM, both nations don’t like us, just our money, honey. They have corrupt leaders in both and both are socialist countries, altho with the cartels it is more of a communist nation is Mexico, and with Trudeau, it seem to be going the same way. They need us but we do not need them. Our president knows the games and what we have and what we need, and these two countries just don’t get it as always run by politicians and non-thinking ones at that. A business man makes a huge difference and we needed Trump to MAGA.
America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.
– Henry Kissenger
(If you'll excuse the expression…)
Yes what would we do without socialism?
LikeLike
At the time I was unable to process the fact that one of Canada’s negotiators was concerned ab trans people…I was incredulous.
At that point, I was thinking we did not need this caca, and was pretty sure we would present the truth, take it or leave it.
I understand the International value of these negotiations, but see them as only a façade.
I hope and pray the Wolverines share my pt of view.
These talks, frivolous as they are, help the administration against the firey darts that the press and libtards will surely throw when NAFTA is in the rear view mirror. “We made a fair offer and they refused”
Besides, our President and Wolverines are providing us with free entertainment. What more could anyone want?
“it’s doubtful Lighthizer will find value in endless words that amount to nothing”
Bingo! Right there, that’s the crux of the matter. Our entire “trade policy” is nothing more than a con job that survives on meaningless platitudes spoken by paid puppets
The worlds entire political conversation is nothing more than a script written by the elites to soothe the masses
Trump walks in & essentially says, “excuse me, go f*** yourselves”, America last is over”
My gosh, how we haven’t been paying attention
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!
Great post A!
Love it.
We never thought those we elect would be traitors and sell us and our country for the highest dollar either. We were too trusting but that balloon has been busted and we know what they have done and we know how we will take care of them.
The sad fact is that we had people in our government who have kept giving the wealth of this country away and there are those who still want to continue their corrupt money laundering charade. They give away our hard earned cash and in turn expect us to be happy and grateful for peanuts thrown our way. Thank goodness for Trump and his Wolverines coming to our rescue and doing everything to elevate us from the burdens these corrupt people laid on our backs.
Take this deal and shove it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
NAFTA is dead.
Time to bury the corpse because it stinks.
What is holding our country and economy back is the IMPORTS that we are reliant upon. Notice in the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 year, there was an increase (acceleration) of imports which is subtracted from our GDP totals. Our President and his Killers absolutely understand that this was the plan of GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB and BHO. NAFTA and China becoming part of the WTO are the two creatures that was born and nurtured by these POS.
Realistically, a goal of 3% GDP for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being, our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US. Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama.
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US. Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete. Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP. By the time our President walks away in January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up and booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not just industrial…our ag finishing industry (think grain mills, lumber mills, all of that), have taken a real beating thanks to deals made with the Chinese (essentially our grain and forage gets shipped to them; they take their cut; and then they mill, very substandard often tainted, livestock and human food product materials (processed grains and the like) back to us for our livestock and human’s consumption. Same with lumber etc. (Canada is finding out about this, and it will clobber then lumber milling industry) — the Chinese demand that the raw material get exported to them because the finished product doesn’t meet their importation standards, they take their cut of the raw material, then they actually sell back finished product to the country that exported the raw product to them.
It’s a clever game, but for the life of me I can’t see how anybody couldn’t see the shell game in it from a mile away (they don’t hide it)…except….a lot of these companies actively searched out investment from China, got it, and now the Chinese own controlling interests.
In other words, American (and Canadian and Mexican) companies made truly horrid deals with the Chinese…for quick and dirty lucre in their personal bank accounts.
Same thing is happening to our colleges.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of milling.
80 to 90% of the oats and oat products we eat are shipped from Canada and milled in the US.
Hows come?
Oats grow on scrub land. They are very cheap per bushel but command a high margin after (complicated) processing.
If your land can’t grow nothing else you grow oats. Canada grows lots of oats.
Canada has a cooler and much better climate than the U.S. for oats. Oats used to be swathed in rows and dried in the sun for a few days before combining. The combine separates the straw and grain. Oats have a short harvest window and are extremely difficult to harvest during wet weather so this only works for less than a 1000 acres.
On the monster farms of Canada today they spray Monsanto’s weed killer “Roundup” on Oats and Wheat a few weeks before harvest to ripen it and kill the green weeds. The combine cuts and separates the standing dry plants. It is legal in Canada and almost a necessity with the size of their farms.
Your cheerios and bread are laced with Roundup that was sprayed directly onto the ripening grain shortly before harvest. Eat up!
We buy too damn much stuff!
Our pile of stuff is covered with a house!
George Carlin – Stuff
Sundance had a nice article about 4th quarter GDP today, it appears that the recent report which estimated 2.6% GDP growth acknowledged incomplete data and used a -1.9% adjustment to fill the gap. Final 4th quarter GDP numbers come out February 28th and will likely between 3.5% to 4.0%. At the rate that the economy has been growing quarter after quarter I believe that 2018 annual GDP could exceed 4.0%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep nailed it:
“If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US.”
With SOTU Tuesday I think all the big news, such as a pull out of NAFTA would come after that. Unless POTUS decides to throw it in during his speech. That would be a real splody head moment.
Nice thought! Trump will be his natural showman self and deliver the news for the most favorable impact. I bet there’ll be a lot of standing on one side of the aisle and a lot of sitting on hands on the other at the State of the Union.
Trump’s scheduled to visit the wall prototypes on Tuesday morning, too. Can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, I did not know about the visit to the Wall prototypes.
👍
And one of the walls has been tested by special military men and found not to be easy to get over it but one barely made it and we are talking here about strong, muscle built, military and not the people nor even cartels can get over and with vision to see the other side. It will get built or we will take matters into our own hands and see that Congress does what has to be done or else. Ditto in removing DACA, dreamers, no amnesty of any kind, no chain families down to 5th generation because all are criminals covering up one or more aliens and so no need to break up a family and just ship them all over to wherever, no anchor babies and repeal/close down Amendment 14 which was specially for blacks and no one else. All criminals removed and never ever should try and get back because we will have very handy armed Border Guards awaiting them. Time to clean out the riffraff from our country and save Billions of dollars we will use to build and complete the wall and by not taking on NAFTA again both Mexico and Canada will be paying for walls at both south and north borders for us. No more welfare, WIC, EBT, free phones, etc. will also save a bundle for wall and infrastructure repairs. But best of all we can sleep in peace and not worry about trash strewn everywhere, rapes, robberies, murders, and go after those sanctuary cities and states with a hammer! They are a big part of the problem and none of the solution.
I’ll happily pay a few extra bucks if it helps MAGA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Some prices have started to rise a bit. And with that I say: good – lower taxes, more jobs that pay better.
Everything will be better quality so its worth to pay that extra money. Fed up with Chinese garbage.
Lack, the Chinese like and have plenty of quality stuff, but Americans wanted cheap stuff and they go it. Mexico sending over ceramics that made you sick or dead, China nicely crafted stuff but not of a lasting quality. We ate it up and that was not stopped because those in the WH and Congress were making more money on bringing it in.
Prices may go up more than you think.
Here is a link to charts for current pricing for the key input commodoties for industrial use, including metals and energy:
http://www.infomine.com/investment/metal-prices/
You will see that most industrial commodoties including energy have increased by roughly 30-40% year over year.
As the US dollar decreases in value, the price will rise further, as they are priced in US dollars.
US manufacturers will now be getting far less materials for their money.
Throw tariffs on imported aluminum, steel etc into the mix, those costs go even higher.
Now, when the plant moves from Mexico to the US, labour costs will increase by probably 500% as well, and the US manufacturer further loses the benefit of their stronger currency in exchange rates.
The Corporate tax cuts may or may not help…Mexico has a Corporate rate of 30%, Canada has an effective net rate of 15%.
We could see some hefty inflation bubbling up across North America pretty soon…im not seeing wages increase enough to offset these costs, which Corporations will certainly pass on to consumers…or they absorb the costs and their earnings and stock prices get clipped.
Here is an article on Ford and the auto sector in general, that operate with profit marging between 5-9% and the current problems they are facing due to weak dollar, and rising input costs.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2018/01/25/ford-struggles-to-improve-profit-margins-wsj.html
Extrapolate these numbers 2 years out with massive tarrifs imposed on Mexican and Canadian imports, as well as steel and aluminum tarrifs…its bleak.
Treeper Alert: Never forget
Troll Team ZERO.
• TheCleaner
Challenge my facts…if you dare….if presenting facts makes me a troll, then, so be it.
You sound like a little kid in the playground when somebody takes their ball away.
I didnt raise the price of Steel 40% or energy, or copper or aluminum…if you can make cars without any of the above, and get Americans to work for $5 a day, then come back and have a chat….if not, back to the echo chamber.
Keep tossing out FAKE “cases” for “massive tariffs” to announce life will be “bleak”.
TROLL TEAM ZERO … you’ve branded yourself.
Does this phrase ring a bell
The Last Refuge is a rag tag bunch of misfits that do not align with political specificity. We share information, seek known truths and discuss.
Pay close attention to the share information, seek known truths and discuss.
I shared info that is known to be true, and you, the thread Marxist wish to not allow discussion because it doesnt fit your chosen narrative…hmmm…sounds familiar
I hope that president Trump cancels NAFTA. Enough is enough.
Canada wants to add a climate change chapter to NAFTA.
Canada also wants a gender equality chapter, an indigenous rights chapter, and they’re fighting against our “America First” policy. Who knows what other social justice nonsense they want?
Sounds like more affirmative action to me. Trudeau and Freeland are nutcases.
http://nationalpost.com/news/politics/liberals-plan-for-gender-and-indigenous-chapters-in-nafta-not-likely-to-happen-experts-say
Absolutely. Enough is enough! End it.
If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 20 times on CTH – it’s all about the Rules of Origin — 100% NAFTA origin or no go… Whoever said NAFTA is dead is spot on—the Wilburine played the Canadians and Mexicans like a Stradivarius and Amb Lighthizer elevated “good cop – bad cop” to new heights.
The only Sunset I see is the sun going down on Round 7. 🙂
usayes, if it even gets a sunrise is dubious.
Why should Mexican and Canadian exporters (and importers of their NAFTA) products continue to be essentially exempt from fraud and gross negligence penalties under 19USC1592? Read the law, then page down to part 5 of that law, where NAFTA prior disclosures are covered. Then throw up.
Ross Perot predicted a giant sucking sound as jobs left the US.
President Trump has created a mighty whooshing sound as jobs return.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
NAFTA and CAFTA are not working to our advantage, TPP is now history. Time to get rid of all this dead weight holding us back. Finally, we have sane heads making informed decisions! MAGA and keep it Great.
Great idea…announce end of NAFTA on the same day the President reviews THE WALL prototypes…no greater symbol of reclaiming American Sovereignty than building our southern border!
Parasite…meet host:
From the office of US Trade Representative Lightizer:
US.-Canada Trade Facts
U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $627.8 billion in 2016. Exports were $320.1 billion; imports were $307.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Canada was $12.5 billion in 2016.
Canada is currently our 2nd largest goods trading partner with $544.0 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2016. Goods exports totaled $266.0 billion; goods imports totaled $278.1 billion. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada was $12.1 billion in 2016.
Trade in services with Canada (exports and imports) totaled an estimated $ 83.7 billion in 2016. Services exports were $54.2 billion; services imports were $ 26.9 billion. The U.S. services trade surplus with Canada was $24.6 billion in 2016.
According to the Department of Commerce, U.S. exports of goods and services to Canada supported an estimated 1.6 million jobs in 2015 (latest data available) (1.2 million supported by goods exports and 36- thousand supported by services exports).
Exports
Canada was the United States’ 1st largest goods export market in 2016.
U.S. goods exports to Canada in 2016 were $266.0 billion, down 5.2% ($14.6 billion) from 2015 but up 15.3% from 2006. U.S. exports to Canada are up 165% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). U.S. exports to Canada account for 18.3% of overall U.S. exports in 2015.
The top export categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($48 billion), machinery ($ 40 billion), electrical machinery ($24 billion), mineral fuels ($16 billion), and plastics ($12billion).
U.S. exports of agricultural products to Canada totaled $23 billion in 2016, our 1st largest agricultural export market. Leading categories include: prepared food ($1.9 billion), fresh vegetables ($1.8 billion), fresh fruit ($1.6 billion), snack foods nesoi ($1.3 billion), and non-alcoholic bev. (ex. juices) ($1.2 billion).
U.S. exports of services to Canada were an estimated $54.2 billion in 2016, 4.0% ($2.3 billion) less than 2015, but 43.1% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 218% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services exports from the U.S. to Canada, in 2015, were in the travel, intellectual property (software and audio-visual), and transportation sectors.
Imports
Canada was the United States’ 3rd largest supplier of goods imports in 2016.
U.S. goods imports from Canada totaled $278.1 billion in 2016, down 6.1% ($18.1 billion) from 2015, and down 8.1% from 2006. U.S. imports from Canada are up 150% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA).
The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($58 billion), mineral fuels ($54 billion), machinery ($19 billion), special other (returns) ($15 billion), and plastics ($10 billion).
U.S. imports of agricultural products from Canada totaled $22 billion in 2016, our 2nd largest supplier of agricultural imports. Leading categories include: snack foods ($4.0 billion), red meats, fr/ch/fr ($2.2 billion), other vegetable oils ($1.8 billion), live animals ($1.5 billion), and processed fruit & vegetables ($1.4 billion).
U.S. imports of services from Canada were an estimated $29.6 billion in 2016, 2.0% ($585million) more than 2015, and 23.6% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 225% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services imports from Canada to the U.S., in 2015,were in the travel, transportation, and telecommunications, computer, and information services sectors.
Important facts from the above:
1. The US runs a trade SURPLUS of $12.5 billion in combined goods and services trade with Canada. Given that the US population and economy is 10x the size of Canada’s, this would be the equivalent of the US having a $125billion trade deficit if roles were reversed.
2. Since NAFTA inception, US EXPORTS INTO CANADA have increased by 165%
3. Since NAFTA inception CANADA EXPORTS INTO THE US have increased by 150%
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada
Canada currently runs close to a $10billion deficit with Mexico….again given the economic size of Canada vs US, this is equivalent to nearly $100billion deficit if gauged against the US economy…the US – Mexico trade deficit is between $55-$60billion.
The biggest loser in NAFTA has been Canada.
So, as a Canadian, I take exception to being called a parasite, while at the same time pray this disastrous deal is ended.
I endorse this message, while conceding that Trudeau and Freeland ARE nutcases.
They are the problem….why they are tying Canadas mutually beneficial trading relationship with the US to Mexico is almost criminally negligent….Canada does absorb an overall trade deficit with the US, but we gain access to a ready market for 75% of our high quality exports…most of which are simply driven across the border and straight to market….And all of our manufacturing has left as well…its not like the US jobs came here….they went to Mexico and China
Treeper Alert: Never forget
Troll Team ZERO.
• TheCleaner
Which I take to mean that a bilateral trade deal with Canada would be super simple.
It should be…but look at the tools we have doing our negotiating….we need some industry leaders to step in and work with Ross and Lightizer and a deal could be chiselled out over lunch I guarantee it.
Had tires put on today and was looking for a good tire pressure gage while I waited. There were about 7 or 8 different types. Every freaking one was made in CHINA ! Didn’t buy one. If your lucky you may get 1 in 20 that actually works ! Junk from junk manufacturers. I have a drawer full of air chucks from the chicoms that don’t work either.
Exactly! My Dad was largely non-political. Didn’t vote or even follow politics. One time I asked why he didn’t care. He said that he used to care like I did when he was younger, but finally realized that it didn’t make a difference in the outcome of things, and just served to gin yourself up for nothing. The only time I saw him support a candidate was Ross Perot. Perot spoke to the regular person like Trump does, but didn’t have the political skills.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Test – trying to log in with wordpress
We see you 👍
I’m also testing
“Speaking separately, a second Canadian government source said Ottawa was cautiously optimistic about the round, given that the U.S. side had not summarily rejected the proposals for compromise.”
This is reminiscent of a toddler’s testing game.
I reach for the forbidden object on a coffee table and mama says “no no.”
But I don’t move my little hand back because I think I can get away with this because she is still sitting there, with that “no no-look” on her face.
I keep my hand stretched near the object, watching her, the I touch it, until she physically makes me move away (or in the good old days, pops my wittle hand or my wittle fanny.)
Methinks some wittle fannies are ’bout to get popped.
(And BTW, for you modern parents, the “pops” were NOT child abuse. Enforcing obedience about what a toddler could and could not touch was pretty important back in the days of cast iron wood stoves in winter and metal-bladed fans in summer. Failure to enforce obedience would be more abusive than enforcing obedience, because failure to train a child could result in severe burns or cut fingers. A little pop just said “I mean it.” And did you know even mama elephants will pop a baby elephant with her trunk if it disobeys? It is nature and natural, IMO. You cannot make every environment safe, but you can train a child early to obey.)
I find it sad you even feel the need to explain a swat to make it clear what is and is not acceptable when teaching a child. Drives me nuts out in public when some “enlightened” parent is trying to reason with a 3 yr old.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless your Mom, such a wonderful mother ❤️
We don’t “child proof” beyond things immediately dangerous.
No means NO and challenge at your risk.
Servers where we eat out are all the time telling us how polite are our grandchildren/children.
(The ones we have custody)
Your mom let you use a mop carrie???? Not mine, hands and knees in my house and then a coat of wax. Had to do this every saturday morning before I could play with my friends. Valuable lessons learned from wonderful parents.
Are you my sibling? Lol. Same training at my house.
On every Friday after school, it was clean clean clean, every baseboard, every doorframe, and the floors too. Spic n Span, literally. There were 4 kids and yes the 2 boys had to do it too.
When we finished and did a good job, after dinner dishes were washed dried and put away, we could watch 2 Friday pm TV shows, and drink the only sodas we were allowed for the week. Good times. Outer Limits, Twilight Zone! 😳Then run to the bedroom, say our prayers, and get under the covers where the boogymen couldn’t getcha!
Oh, and my dad said the same thing about crying. And if we talked and giggled or argued in bed, he would simply say “Don’t make me come in there!” In the dead silence he would make a lotta noise unbuckling his belt: he meant business and we knew it.
LikeLike
My parents were strict–as an adult I thank them for it. They did not play around and they didn’t give second and third chances.
I was stricter with my grandsons than my daughter was. They have moved but for some time I watched them daily after school and school days off, til mom got home from work.
Their homework was done and their chores (including cleaning house and doing dishes) before she arrived.
We also played games, and laughed together while working so it was not all harsh. But I meant business.
Used to call them my lil soldiers and make them snap to when I gave them directions, and their answer had to be “Yes, ma’am!”
But before I left For home, I called them together again for a group hug. 🙂
They loved it. She asked why they listened to me and not to her. I explained, but she just couldn’t do it. Too sweet natured😇 for her own good. Not a meanie like her mama.😉
Yes it is.
But the SJW authorities are always on the lookout for such “child abuse” these days. Ever ready to take your children.
Still it irritates me no end to hear a mom chasing a kid around
“Jaimey, now Jaimey, please don’t do that. Please listen to Mommy. If you come here right now Mommy will buy you candy. Jaimey? Jaimey? Please?”
Arrrrgh! 🙄
LikeLike
As always, the failure of parents to parent costs their nations and the world more than it does their children themselves.
Sad.
“This round of talks is expected to continue through Monday”
Again – just in time for our President’s SOTU address.
Pffft, I’m confident in ALL our Wolverines.
As always, Sundance, your clear and concise analysis is greatly appreciated.
🍋, always remember the lemon 🍋
😁
I want to see a list made public of who the “significant number of Washington DC politicians, willing to take massive bribes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyists and support the export of American economic jobs and wealth.” That needs to be circulated before elections!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
An agreement would maintain good relations but a collapsed deal might not. It would be a positive signal to the world if the 2 closest and largest trading partners in N. America could reach a trade deal together. But economics trumps relationships I suppose.
On a somewhat related subject, the picture showing Robert Lighthizer in close proximity to Chrystia Freeland made my toes curl. She looks tense and uncomfortable. If Robert had accidentally, or in an innocent and friendly way, touched her back etc, she might have recoiled in horror and made a “scene.” Whether she would jeopardize a trade agreement over an accidental or innocent touch is unknown but her boss Justin had to profusely apologize to the House of Commons several times for touching a female NDP MP in the chest. Justin’s back was turned and his elbow definitely struck her accidentally as he was angrily ushering a Conservative MP foreword. Fortunately a video was available (to the nation) because the upset female MP dashed out of the House of Commons in a huff soon after the contact.
LikeLike
Here’s the “Trudeau Tantrum” for anyone that hasn’t seen it.
What is the story behind this? Why did “Oh Hey Hey It’s Justin” go full Pink Socked SJW warrior Princess in this video?
Was she upset about being felt up by a woman?
Wilburine stated there are countries selling us steel that have no steel production facilities which means their steel sales are scams to circumvent R of O.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CanaMex is smoking weed if tbey think their little machinations on NAFTA are gonna roll Trump.
Anticipating Schadenfreud. Bigly.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
When will the world learn that President Trump don’t play?
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Prob when gitmo is full of hill’s and o’s peeps. Fyi, did you see they just voted to keep gitmo open?
Yes, its MAGAnificent.
😁
I think it’s currently being renovated. It’s gonna be big and beautiful. Nothing but the best for former members of our government!
“Canada and Mexico have been lobbying U.S. politicians hard to retain their parasitic trade positions. Additionally, a significant number of Washington DC politicians are willing to take massive bribes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyists and support the export of American economic jobs and wealth. This is another key UniParty indulgence issue.”
__________________
And DJT should expose them ALL at the State of the Union address.
Expose them the same way we exposed the Russian missiles in Cuba before the entire U.N. assembly.
……………………………….
“Ladies and gentlemen, the state of our Union is strong, but we have a cancer which I am removing tonight.
Here is the evidence, and it is not just overwhelming, it is undeniable and indefensible.
The following Senators and House members are being arrested, right now, for taking millions of dollars in bribes, ‘pay for play’. Bribes from Tom Donohue’s Chamber of Commerce, and bribes from foreign nations to influence U.S. policy.
Senator Jeff Flake, please stand up. You will be escorted by the Capitol Police and you can make your phone call when you get to the police station.
Senator Diane Fienstein, please stand up. You will be escorted by the Capitol Police, and a bail hearing will be set for tomorrow morning.
Senators McCain, Graham, Durbin and Schumer, please stand up. House Members Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters please stand up, the Capitol Police will be escorting you to the station.”
………………………………….
And go right on down the list.
No one takes down the United States of America. Your constitution and very fabric prevents this. But you are under attack. You must fight for your children. Godspeed America. The British will fight. We are! We have all been here before. This time you have the lion. Sent by God to deal with this perversion. God Bless you All!+
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers!
“The Giant Sucking Sound Going South”…remember this 1992 Presidential Debate with Ross Perot?
Notice his final words too! “You’ve wrecked the country…..with $6/hour…..both countries”
This is the man directly responsible for giving us the Clintons by splitting the GOP vote in the 1992 elections. Jus’ sayin’
You’re going to blame Perot? Bush was at 90% approval at the end of the first Gulf War. 18 months later we booted him out of office with 36% of the vote. Maybe his pushing NAFTA had something to do with it?
Like
Ever notice how the repeal of the Glass-Steagall provision of the Banking Act of 1933 came just 5 years following the enactment of NAFTA?
Everything is connected.
CONCURRENT CAMPAIGN vs TRADE with CHINA:
“US President Donald Trump has revealed he may once again sign the US up to the Paris Accord climate change agreement, Piers Morgan has revealed on Twitter.”
President Trump’s showing the NAFTA “partners” they’d better race to cut a deal, by showing how he deals with China’s failure to rein in the NORKs’ Nukes.
ALL of China’s Export Advantages are DISAPPEARING and FAST.
• He’s just sanctioned China on their Solar Panel trade abuse.
• He’s got multiple other China Trade-Abuse Investigations underway..
• He’s accused China of Currency Manipulation.
• He’s also fingered China for massive Theft of Intellectual Property.
• China’s facing YUGE cutbacks in Industrial Exports to America under federal policy to “Buy America”, along with President Trump’s initiative to Reindustrialize America.
• China’s Prices and Profits for ALL Exports to America are plunging with decreases in the value and therefore buying power of the Dollar.
• Mexico and Canada are now facing the end of NAFTA over excessive non-NAFTA content for autos due to their imports of Chinese parts and sub assemblies for cars that MexiCan “partners” been exporting duty-free to America.
What would President Trump have in mind for a Renegotiated Paris Climate Deal that is “Good for the U.S.”?
• China must MASSIVELY invest in emissions reduction and control to meet American standards.
• China must EQUAL the share-of-GDP funding that America is providing to Third World producers that cannot afford emissions-reduction investments.
• Third-World Countries that need funding for emissions reduction from America will receive it in return for a COMPENSATORY share of export industries or natural resources that America needs, displacing China’s business with them when China refuses to provide the funding above.
Too much WINNING yet?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/910924/brexit-european-union-eu-conservative-party-theresa-may-phillip-hammond-uk-cabinet
Retitled for accuracy:
CURRENT CAMPAIGN for RECIPROCAL TRADE with CHINA
Princess Sparkly Rainbow Twinkles spoke in a Davos forum 25 Jan 2018 that discussed NAFTA called “New Avenues for Global Trade” which has been removed from youtube (but not from my hd).
Princess Twinkles made a durn fool of herself. Chrystia Freeland spent the early part of the forum attacking the U.S., listed every SJW demand be included in NAFTA, and going so far as to blame the U.S.’s “protectionism” for causing WWI and WWII. Yes, Freeland really said that, dbl checked the vid.
The Mexico Economy Minister was the one who stood up for the U.S. The other men – Japan PM Economic Advisor, and the CEOs of Mensk and UPS – finally chimed in after the WWI/II remark. But, believe it or not, it was the Mexico guy who spoke up, every time. The Mexico guy even was hinting at an agreement w/the U.S. – Canada already has a bilat w/the U.S., iirc. Princess Twinkles finally backed off into silence.
These NAFTA rounds look to be funner and funner, should they last. Having listened to Amb Lightbringer Lighthizer speak at think tanks in the past couple three months, we cannot lose.
Delightful verbiage! 😁
I was struck by the 3 bullet points for the negotiations–seems to me they translate from bureaucratese to plain English: CA and MX want to 1. lie, 2. cheat, and 3. steal. I think it’s past time to cease “negotiations” and go with “ultimatums.” What’s the point of being a 10 ton gorilla, if you can’t sit where ever you want?!
After watching some re-runs, I’ve come to the conclusion that President Trump needs to hire Judge Judy as The White House negotiator. 😉
