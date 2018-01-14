President Trump: DACA Deal “Probably Dead” – Democrats Link Amnesty To Budget…

Congressional Democrats have staked out a position of shutting down the government if they do not get a DACA amnesty deal.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was the Obama “executive action” that deferred deportation of illegal aliens placing them in a suspended status awaiting immigration legislation. DACA applied to ‘childhood arrivals‘.

DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans) applied to their parents and families. DAPA was determined by Federal Courts, including SCOTUS, to be unconstitutional.

A court challenge on DACA would likely find the same legal outcome as DAPA. Unable to defend DACA in court, President Trump gave congress six months to negotiate legislation to address the underlying issue prior to enforcement of existing law (deportation). The Democrat “fix” is to grant immigration amnesty to the DACA recipients.

