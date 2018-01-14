President Trump: DACA Deal “Probably Dead” – Democrats Link Amnesty To Budget…

Congressional Democrats have staked out a position of shutting down the government if they do not get a DACA amnesty deal.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was the Obama “executive action” that deferred deportation of illegal aliens placing them in a suspended status awaiting immigration legislation. DACA applied to ‘childhood arrivals‘.
DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans) applied to their parents and families. DAPA was determined by Federal Courts, including SCOTUS, to be unconstitutional.
A court challenge on DACA would likely find the same legal outcome as DAPA. Unable to defend DACA in court, President Trump gave congress six months to negotiate legislation to address the underlying issue prior to enforcement of existing law (deportation). The Democrat “fix” is to grant immigration amnesty to the DACA recipients.
Democrats put illegal aliens before American citizens. How unusual!
sarcasm.
Go figure, the democratic party constituents are Antifa, BLM, OWS, SDS, LGBT, felons, illegals, H’wood cesspool dwellers. How any ‘normal’ American can want to be associated with the democratic party is unimaginable.
A false sense of guilt and virtue signaling (and the social approval of both) are helluva drugs.
How else do you expect them to win elections?
The Democrats are going to be destroyed. It was always going to come down to this. Trump is holding the GOPe over the ledge of the building threatening to drop them into to angry masses. They have to play ball despite being bought off, or he’ll drop them into mosh pit and they’ll be thrashed.
They have nothing on Trump. There is nothing they can do to stop him. They have no LEVERAGE over him. They have no choice but to bluff and keep doubling-down, and Trump can just continue to call their bluffs. They slander him during the meetings and say he said stuff he didn’t. He just says he’ll record all future meetings. Why not just livestream the meetings and have pull transparency? It won’t just destroy the Ds but also the RINOs. They’ll be paralyzed and incapable of doing what they campaigned on because their campaign promises were lies. And the people will see this.
Trump is very good at gaining the moral high ground in everything he does. He always allows his enemies to give him the moral justification for what he does. Some people will clutch their pearls over those poor Dreamers…but they won’t be able to realistically drop that on Trump because he gave them a chance to work with him, and THEY blew it, and EVERYONE sees that. The Democrats own this. Just like they’re going to own opposing putting more money in people’s pockets, and putting the LEGAL citizens of this country first.
Between these things and the FISA issue, the Cold Anger is going to turn into blinding hot electoral rage when midterms come around. It won’t be a matter of how badly the Democrats lose, but if there will even BE a Democrat Party left afterwards….
Not tired of winning yet.
“He just says he’ll record all future meetings. Why not just livestream the meetings and have pull transparency? It won’t just destroy the Ds but also the RINOs. They’ll be paralyzed and incapable of doing what they campaigned on because their campaign promises were lies. And the people will see this.”
Exactly 🙂
DJT can destroy the whole corrupt system just be televising the meetings on every important piece of ‘legislation’.
It makes DJT look great, and it makes the traitors to our country look like exactly what they are, on both sides of the Uni-Party aisle.
I would televise every last one, put these liars in the spotlight and let ’em sweat.
I agree POTUS should televise all negotiations and all other meetings tape it.
Still these despicable people will manipulate the electronics to fit their paradigm .
Remember when the Poser said he would have the most transparent administration ever, and then proceeded to have the least? President Trump’s Administration probably WILL be the most transparent ever.
I think Buraq might’ve said that he’d have the most “transgendered” administration.
For years I’ve tried to get people to realize that political comity is EARNED, not granted!! And now the Democrat leadership has proven itself entirely unworthy of it.
Their socialist, marxist, anti-Americanism is a horrible stain on the history of the United States, and if I were I president, I’d make 018 a repeat of 016. But now, instead of CROOKED HILLARY as the target, I’d make it THE EVIL DEMS, and ride it for all it’s worth into large Republican majorities and MAGA into the next generation.
In the process, I’d point out that the EVIL DEMS’ real goal all along was to MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN!
Let’s never forget about the Obama-Clinton RUSSIA RESET. It was a real, and significant policy initiative whose EVILmotives still await uncovering. Of course, Uranium One was a part of it, as was THE IRAN NUCLEAR PACT.
Mr. President, Americans deserve to know who the Evil Dems really are!
In all of the 2017 special elections for the House of Representatives, the Republicans held their seats, but the Democrats cut deeply into their margins of victory. First term off-year elections are base elections, and historically the party out of the White House picks up seats because intensity (and anger) is far greater among its voters. Frankly, it will be a miracle if the Republicans retain their majority in the House, although they should considerably expand it in the Senate. Indeed, the best that we can hope for is that a growing economy will limit our losses in the House, but our planning should start from the assumption that the Republicans will lose control. Tactically speaking, therefore, it is critical that a Special Counsel be appointed to investigate the FBI, DOJ and Clinton-Obama political apparatus before the election. If the Democrats win, Goodlatte and Nunes will be powerless after the election, and the Democrats will start holding hearings of their own starting in January/February of 2019. Trump will be forced to govern through executive orders throughout 2019-2020, and the 9th Circuit will block him 100% of the time. Sorry, but this is the reality that looms before us.
Trump has redefined every politic rules. I would agree with you but for the tax cuts. Wait another 2 weeks and see people looking at their paycheck and seeing more money on it. Seven months of winning can work wonders. And if you add to that the Clinton foundation indictments and the FBI corruption indictments to come, I’m not sure that the traditional scenario holds. But just in case…. let;s go ahead with the breakup of the 9th circuit, Special Counsels and judge nominations galore. I would also like to see Facebook, twiter and youtube declared public utilities to preserve the conservative advantage we had there during the last elections.
Why would we lose?
The Dems have bigger issues than we do at this point.
^^^what he said^^
Why is the administration restarting to process DACA so quickly?
How about “sure, we respect judicial decisions, but on a purely administrative level we realized we need further documents in order to process applications – retrieving those documents may take anywhere between three months and the next Ice Age”?
They play dirty, YOU play dirty.
Hello, anybody home??
Agree. It’s dirty for dirty.
He’s following the law and moving ahead expecting Trump gravity to fix it at the SC level.
Taking applications is not approving them.
They’re going to pile up evidence of MERITLESS applications.
MERIT-based applications will make them look like freeloaders.
A court order. I am sure it will be at the Supreme Court soon and will be overturned – again. Time to impeach these judges.
And – they should be processed on a provisional basis, with a section saying they are invalid should the ruling be overturned.
Q: How can you tell when Dick Durbin is lying? A: His lips are moving. I hope Americans have noticed that the Dems only send him out as their messenger when they need someone to tell slimy lies for them. (like “shithole”) I am willing to bet that PDJT’s tweets carry more weight with the public than Durbin’s obvious bad faith.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Black American politicians selling out their fellow black Americans in favor of illegal non-citizens.
Such a shame.
SHUT IT DOWN!!!
Time was when you bought little johnny’s vote he stayed bought.
So true black politicians sell out black americans and white politicians sell out white americans.
Maybe we need to get smart and black and white join in one voice under President Donald Trump and make America great again for all Americans. The illegals are the cause for division in our country and the Uniparty.
I honestly believe Pres Trump is hoping to accomplish this.
If he can pull this off, it could spell an end to both the R AND the D parties.
And not a moment too soon …..
Lewis has the sads because PDJT called some africa countries sh##holes, because they are. Wonder if he called Russia a sh##hole country if they’d be upset?.
Trump didn’t say that, Durbin did.
Let the deportations begin! I can’t believe the crazy
Dems let these DACA people down because they
won’t agree to Trumps demands for security. I bet many DACA folks know they were just being used now!
The Democrats must want a path to citizenship for them. They can’t wait for them to have kids who must be raised until the age of 18 before they can vote for the Democrats, can they?
1. no they don’t
2. they don’t care
3. it was all your fault yesterday, today, tomorrow and always all your fault.
Did you see anything new there? They are not us. That’s why they don’t belong here.
Sometimes it’s really that simple
God Bless President Trump
Democrats want chaos not safety . They want drugs to harm young minds and destroy them not build a wall to stop drugs. hey want to legalize Pot to create unproductive people.
Faith and spiritual awakening will heal a lot of divisions and also the need for drugs.
I have a confession,
When I was just 16, I couldn’t believe how stupid my father was… By the time I turned 21, I couldn’t believe just how much he’d learned!
Something changed in my outlook and you guessed it, it was me.
Low info voters and the less cerebral people amongst us don’t think very deep. But a big change is coming, money is beginning to flow down to the people and whilst intellect may be in short supply, having a good time with money in your pocket is a great leveller.
When people begin to enjoy more dollars in their pocket, you try to stop ‘em voting MAGA!
The original quote of what you might be remembering:
“When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished by how much he’d learned in seven years.”
– Mark Twain
Thanks itswoot, I will remember that in the furpture.
The version I heard was overhearing two men chatting on the way out of the bathroom during an interval at a sportsman dinner. It was a busy night and there was a queue to get in and out.
I was so amused it made my night.
Churchill said if you are twenty and not a liberal you have no heart. If you are forty and are not conservative you have no head or words to that effect. I believe liberals are Peter Pans. They believed the crap their communist professors taught them and are not smart enough to realize it does not translate to real life. .
Here’s Dick Durbin’s East St. Louis district:
LikeLiked by 5 people
And a YT, for those who , like me, can’t handle the Periscope thang.
Dick Durbin’s East St. Louis. Holy Sh*t:
Guess when Durbin was calling out different places as “Sh*tholes”, he was talking about his own District right here in the Good Ole USA.
Good job, Dick!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
So who exactly votes for Durbin in a place like that ? The homeless?
The gimme dats
what else about Durbin, he used to be pro-life. then he got more ambitious and abandoned the unborn for the Love that comes his way from Planned Parenthood. How can you convert a person who already knows the pro-lifers are right and deliberately loves himself better than the truth? the best corrupted are the worst.
Hes another eugenecist,
And like all other modern day eugenicists he is too much the coward to admit it.
At least Maggie Sanger was honest about it, she was twice the man Durbin is.
Looks like part of the Ferguson Effect… Too many BLM riots and welfare voters.
Give Dick a break. He’s only been a member of Congress for 35 years. Progress takes time. /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excuse me, are we talking about Dirty Dick?
He is aptly named though isn’t he?
Did you read anything beyond “Give Dick a Break…” before you hit Reply? The “/s” at the end meant sarcasm, especially by noting that Durbin has been a Congressman for more than 35 years from that place. He’s done little to better anybody’s life other than his own.
Good Job, Dick!
No wonder you wanna help all those poor Illegals. No problems in your own District to fix up. No siree, it’s all been taken care of. Time to move on and put resources into the people of rest of the world, right Dick?
When Durbin talks about Shitholes, he sure knows what he’s talking about. How about you clean up your own Shitholes, Durbin, instead of picking on other countries?
We ned to rebuild America. East St Louise looks as if bombs were dropped. Even Europe rebuilt after WWII. Why do we send money everywhere but have broken cities like this.
I used to live in St Louise and traveling to Illinois one traveled on the bypass of East St Louis. God help anyone who got off the Highway and got lost .
LikeLiked by 1 person
People just keep voting the jackwagon in.
The dude tried to get legislation whereby you would need to get a doctor’s prescription for vitamins…like in the Flintstone’s chewable kind (mind you, the nutraceutical industry is in desperate need of some oversite, but a doctor’s script for run of the mill vitamins?).
Plus he loves him some muslim refugees and immigration (also Haiti, he loves Haiti).
If just one media outlet would debunk the fake “shut down the government angle” the congress would actually be forced to do something useful. As long as taxes are being collected (revenues are up by the way), only a portion of the government is put on hold and debts are paid. President Trump already developed a blue-print for “reduced operation” of on-going programs with his March 2017 balanced budget proposal. The president is ready to allocate funds and nobody in congress is going to be happy…bring on the “shut down”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hip Hip Hurrah
MAGA
“Merit”, what a concept. Democrats can’t destroy America if we only let in quality hardworking skilled people.
My prediction. Trump puts in place merit-based system for DACA so some can stay (if they will contribute to our great country), deports criminals, while ending the program (no more new ‘dreamers’ can come) and dropping chain migration. By executive order, made in alliance with existing immigration law so it will be upheld in court (except in weirdo 9th circuit). Then, govt shutdown would be stupid. So budget will go thru.
I’m thinking the same thing. It would be the ultimate troll of the Uniparty. (although I’d be for labelling some of these criminals as hostile foreign nationals/terrorists and just getting rid of them — that way they can’t try and come back — I realize taking another life is wrong, but let’s be practical about this)
Nice tag by the way!
There is NO appeasement to the Left that EVER results in any good-will or bipartisanship on anything.
The hateful Left is purely nihilist.
The hateful Left has been caught on tape admitting that they ONLY reason they support DACA is for votes, to perpetuate the hate-America (Demonrat) party.
Why give them anything at all?
Why ‘appease’ them?
To what end?
They will only hate you more.
If you gave the Demonrats everything they wanted, without exception, they would hate you the most of all.
By giving the Left NOTHING, they actually hate you LESS than if you gave them something, or even everything.
So giving the Left NOTHING is the least painful route, and does the most good for America.
What is the big deal here?
As I understand it, both DACA and DAPA expire soon.
If the traitors of Congress can’t come to an agreement and get a bill to DJT’s desk that he would sign, then DACA and DAPA expire.
There is no chance that Congress can come to an agreement. So DACA and DAPA expire.
Then law enforcement takes over and does their job, and however long it takes, everybody goes bye-bye.
America wins.
What am I missing?
DACA is tied up in the 9th circuit kangaroo court right now so it will limp along until the Supreme Court puts it out of its misery later this year – I’m sure before November 😂
DAPA was killed earlier this tear by DHS memo with hardly a whimper from Dems or MSM.
A freakin’ MEMO killed !! NO EO needed.
https://www.ice.gov/daca
2017 Update: On June 15,2017, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, after consulting with the Attorney General, signed a memorandum rescinding the November 20, 2014 memorandum that created the program known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (“DAPA”) because there is no credible path forward to litigate the currently enjoined policy. For more information, visit DHS.gov.
Also https://www.dhs.gov/publication/deferred-action-parents-americans-and-lawful-permanent-residents-recession-memo-dapa
Gang of 4 or 5 or whatever agreement a few days ago had a DAPA feature to give path to citizenship not only to the children “DREAMERS” but to their PARENTS as well — the adults who knowingly and willfully stole into the country in the first place!!
Food for thought,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Classic!
I looked at the DOJ Contingency Plans 2018 in the event of a government shutdown. It looks like 83% of the DOJ employees will remain on the job during a furlough. That means the Big Ugly will not be interrupted.
https://www.justice.gov/jmd/page/file/1015676/download
Bet 100% of the Fools in Congress get paid!
The big thing is the military budget — we kinda need our military running at peak operational capacity.
Which those miserable Unis (and their supporters) are willing to destroy (and make our servicemen and women and their families feel the crunch) in order to throw a tantrum about illegals.
That’s worth thinking about.
I had thought the likely outcome of this first immigration reform push would end up the same way as the first ACA repeal push last year. Swamp Central (US Senate) has too many Uniparty critters so they’ll keep trying to block any legislation that fulfill a significant campaign promise of President Trump. They hope to cripple him for the remainder of his term if they can regain control in the House or the Senate after the 2018 midterm elections.
President Trump is working on putting the blame of the DACA failure back on the Dems. The upcoming Shutdown Theater Trump Style will be fun to watch.
The key for the 2018 midterm elections is voters turnout. There are a lot of things being put in play by President Trump to ensure that his base will turn out in force later this year. MAGA!
Democrats NEVER want border and interior security — (ever since 1993 when Harry Reid (sic) introduced his strict enforcement — no amnesty — bill which included an end to birthright citizenship !!)
December, 2005 — Democrats voted 191 to 8 to make the first illegal entry into our country a felony instead of a misdemeanor in order to add a “poison pill” to the Sensenbrenner strict enforcement (no amnesty) bill, and in May 2006, Hillary, Teddy, and all Democrats stood on the Capitol steps and said to their La Raza audience, “We won’t let Republicans make you criminals.”
2006 and 2007 — Democrats (and G W and 1/3 of GOP) pushed McCain-Kennedy GIANT AMNESTY bill THREE TIMES, with Jeff Sessions leading successful charge against it.
2009-10, Heath Shuler (D-NC) (now retired) brought up his strict enforcement (no amnesty) SAVE Act two times, got over 100 co-sponsors, half Democrat, but Pelosi would not allow vote and when Shuler tried to demand vote, Pelosi forced all Democrat co-sponsors to vote against having a final vote on the bill they co-sponsored!!
Also during 2009-2010 — Obama had 60 votes in Senate and Pelosi’s Dem majority House and still didn’t bring up their own amnesty bill! Univision even criticized Obama for not taking the opportunity.
2012 -, right after losing 2012 House election and after saying 22 times that as POTUS he couldn’t do it, Obama issued EO for DACA,
Democrats don’t want ANY enforcement — just use as campaign issue.
Talking heads on both sides never bring up most of these facts.
Anybody here care if the government shuts down? Bueller?
Cricket
President Trump still has a lot of discretion on what to keep running when the federal government shutdown, which is an advantage over the Dems. He is now settled in & ready for it. With his business skills he can easily turned it into a yuge leverage against the Dems so it should be fun to watch.
Yeah, kinda. Three of my kids (two with families with spouses in too) are in the military…it would kinda suck if they didn’t get paid and whatnot.
Now, if something comes down that they continue to at least get paid, then hey, go for it…but the military are usually the first hostages taken during a government shutdown (be awful nice if it was someone else for a change)
But…they do have some savings, so at least for a little while it wouldn’t hurt too badly. And if it backfires on the Uniparty and their supporters, then it’s worth it.
We shouldn’t forget that the Dems in Obama’s first term at least, had a majority in the Senate and House but did not pass DACA. Why? Because it would have been political kryptonite for individual Dem pols. They want Trump to do it so that he can take the heat for it. And if he doesn’t, they can continue to call him and the Repubs racists. Constantly. This, as I see it, is a win-win for Dems.
Not just majority in Senate, but key 6o votes until Teddie died.
The democrats do not want to be responsible for shutting down the government and try to blame it on Trump. The DACA issue they blame on POTUS that is why they had to point to S– hole hoping that media can divert the blame to POTUS.
Maybe under the last few President’s this would be true. There is a new sheriff in town who is clearly putting the blame on the Dems via his tweets and negotiations.
BINGO!
The logical response to President Trump’s requirement for a merit based immigration system, would be for the Democrats to develop a framework for merit based immigration and then apply that framework to DACA. Under the framework some DACA individuals will merit immigration status (job, command of English, no criminal record etc) many will not. Now you can tie an immigration reform deal to a DACA deal. That sort of logic should be easy. But as Trump says the Democrats are not interested in fixing anything.
I can see him doing this very thing. Then it will be hilarious.
Democrats would never allow the failure half of this equation — if you don’t pass requirements you have to go home. They compromise only in one direction.
Good grief…as if this couldn’t be worse…its not 10 medical school students, its 32!
“U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called on Congress to take action for Dreamers Friday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will end in six months.
Durbin met with three of the 32 Dreamers at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine who are set to graduate soon.”
http://abc7chicago.com/politics/sen-durbin-urges-congress-to-pass-dream-act/2392656/
Durbin never met a pander he didn’t like.
Don’t Mexico and Haiti need doctors — trained with American taxpayer $$$ ?
Illegal immigration is the Globalists Golden Calf. We can talk about who’s fault it is all day, but the UniParty is under orders from their masters. No stopping illegal immigration. That is how the Globalist take over countries…UK, France, Germany..Italy…all gone…The US is the number one prize and……. they are still after our President. DACA…our President wanted the wall, end to chain immigration, everything for DACA….so the Uniparty polluted it..so he would refuse…
I believe we need 60 votes to get DACA? I may be wrong, but I believe so…Why 60? Can the Republicans not change this? They are the majority…
Number one:…they want our President gone.
Number two:….they will fight tooth and nail to keep illegal immigration until they control the votes and the country….maybe off base a little…I do not think so…
The intent of the Democrats was always to increase their voter rolls by the millions, and millions more in the coming years, until all other voting demographics where rendered impotent.
Trump saw right through their scheme, and when the Democrats (and quite a few RINO’s) realized this, they dropped all pretense. They altered DACA making ridiculous demands, and set out to smear the President with the “s*** hole” accusation.
Thank God, for President Trump!
If all goes the way I think he’s got it planned, he’s going to make both the Dems and the Repubs look like a bunch of incompetent monsters and he himself will come out smelling like a rose. Best of all, our country will win from this as well.
So fingers crossed.
