REMINDER: How Obama’s DAPA Executive Action Lost in Four Federal Courts – Hillary Clinton Polled it and Realized It Was A Losing Issue…

D.A.P.A or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program – was the executive action Obama attempted in November of 2014 which was shut down by Federal Judge Andrew Hanen in February 2015 with the issuance of an emergency injunction.
- The DOJ appealed the Hanen injunction, on merit, to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and lost.
- The DOJ then appealed the Hanen injunction, on standing, to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and lost again. (Full Backstory) <– Absolutely critical read to understand the scope of case – includes prior court rulings.
- The DOJ filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court.
- On January 19th, 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.
- April 18th, 2016, the court heard oral arguments –full pdf transcript –
- June 24th, 2016 the Supreme Court Ruling was announced –full pdf ruling–
Hanen Ruling Wins – Obama Loses !
It’s important to note the underlying constitutionality of the case was NEVER heard in Judge Hanen’s court. After Hanen put the emergency injunction in place to stop DAPA from being carried out, all of the DOJ action was directed at removing the injunction.
However, in an unusual twist, in order to establish the scope of the state and federal argument, the Supreme Court did expand their hearing beyond the injunction to listen to the merit of the Obama administration’s arguments.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following the Supreme Court’s executive amnesty ruling.
“The action taken by the President was an unauthorized abuse of presidential power that trampled the Constitution, and the Supreme Court rightly denied the President the ability to grant amnesty contrary to immigration laws,” said Governor Abbott. “As the President himself said, he is not a king who can unilaterally change and write immigration laws. Today’s ruling is also a victory for all law-abiding Americans—including the millions of immigrants who came to America following the rule of law.” (link)
(CNN) In a crushing blow to the White House, the Supreme Court announced Thursday it was evenly divided in a case concerning President Barack Obama’s controversial executive actions on immigration.
The one-sentence ruling, issued without comment or dissent, means that the programs will remain blocked from going into effect, and the issue will return to the lower court. It is exceedingly unlikely the programs will go into effect for the remainder of the Obama presidency.
Obama, speaking at the White House, lamented the ruling.
“For more than two decades now our immigration system, everybody acknowledges, has been broken,” Obama said. “And the fact that the Supreme Court wasn’t able to issue a decision today doesn’t just set the system back even further, it takes us further from the country that we aspire to be.”
The ruling impacted more than 4 million undocumented immigrants seeking to apply for DAPA deferral programs to stay in the United States. Immigration was a prominent and highly charged topic of the 2016 election last year.
*Authors Note* – The 2016 DAPA decision was exceptionally bad news for Hillary Clinton. Despite broadcasts by the MSM, immigration or any form of amnesty/residency/citizenship for illegal aliens was a losing 2016 issue for Clinton.
There was/is more structural support for the 2016 immigration position of candidate Donald Trump. Team Clinton tried to use illegal aliens to get out the Hispanic voting block, it backfired and a large segment of her identity base political groups voted Trump.
Team Clinton polled this issue. Team Clinton knew the danger; that’s why Team Clinton didn’t overemphasize it during the last 3 months of the presidential election.
Thank you, Sundance, I will reread but one question – why did the DOJ have authority to appeal it in the first place?
Gov. Abbott is phenomenal.
Minnie everything is open to appeal!
Yes but why obunghole’s DOJ, in particular?
Because Lynch was already so deep in his pocket taking orders from evil Jarrett?
Why that particular agency?
this was a good call.
I am a latina, I love Trump and hate illegal immigration, so do many of my latino friends. I think even a lot of moderate democrats voted for Trump because of the immigration issue. If any of the RINOS defend DACA they will dig their own tomb.
Why are we supposed to give free Ed to non-citizens at taxpayers expense simply because Mexico think it’s special. If these so called-dreamers want to study make Mexico pay for that too. I’m sick of their ‘I’m special’ attitude
There is nothing humane or fair in this, Bronson. Our corrupt Govt is seeking to replace the Middle Class with 3rd worlders creating an environment where we are all equally poor but easy to control. It’s a scheme for the few to control the world.
Mexico doesn’t give good quality public education, many mexicans pay for private schools. But they want the gringos to pay for mexicans here.
What is amazing to me is that the old Gang of 8 still think they can revive amnesty. Why go there now? Is the CoC making our corrupt politicians suicidal?
I actually think the Executioner was chomping at the bit to destroy DACA in his Federal Courtroom! Our President took that satisfaction away from him! Oh well!
The MOAB of all MOABs was going to drop on September 5th. That was the day that AG Paxton of TX and 9 other AGs were going back to the Federal Courtroom of the DAPA Executioner, Judge Hanen and begin the end of the five year nightmare known as DACA! The best part was that like NAFTA, there was absolutely nothing they could do to stop him.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/23/daca-amnesty-faces-sept-5-legal-deadline/amp/
From the article linked above:
Supporters of the DACA amnesty are hoping that President Donald Trump will tell his Department of Justice to save the amnesty from a federal court if a promised lawsuit from 10 state Attorneys General is filed September 5.
“If they include it in the lawsuit in Texas, we all know how this goes,” attorney David Leopold said in a Facebook video late Thursday, June 30. Texas “Judge [Andrew] Hanen has already ruled that [the 2014 ‘DAPA’ amnesty] violated the law, and he’s going to do the same thing to DACA.”
“Hillary Clinton Polled it and Realized It Was A Losing Issue…”
But she supported it strenuously because it was the “right thing to do”(TM) and because “she bees all principled an’ sheeeit”. Right? Right?
Oh – she didn’t? Damn …
