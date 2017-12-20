BREAKING: Due to Prosecutor Misconduct, Judge Declares Mistrial in Fed Case Against Cliven Bundy…

Justice-time for Christmas !! Against revelations of egregious prosecutorial misconduct, and withholding Brady evidence from the defense, Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro has declared a mistrial in the federal case against Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy.
NEVADA – A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a Nevada rancher accused of leading an armed standoff against the government in 2014, blaming prosecutors for withholding key evidence from defense lawyers, including records about the conduct of FBI and Bureau of Land Management agents.
Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas dismissed a jury seated last month for the long-awaited trial of Cliven Bundy, his sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and self-styled Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.
The decision is the latest in a string of failed prosecutions in Nevada and Oregon against those who have opposed federal control of vast swaths of land in Western states.
Jurors acquitted the two Bundy sons of taking over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon for more than a month in early 2016 and amid calls for the U.S. government to turn over public land to local control.
In the Nevada case, Navarro faulted federal prosecutors for failing to turn over all evidence to defense attorneys.
“The government is obligated to disclose all evidence that might be favorable” to the defense, the judge said.
[…] The judge had hinted last week that trouble was afoot. She sent the jury home to review sealed documents following closed-door hearings over complaints about the conduct of FBI and Bureau of Land Management agents during the standoff.
[…] A whistleblower memo by a lead U.S. Bureau of Land Management investigator that was released last week alleges widespread bad judgment, bias and misconduct, as well as “likely policy, ethical and legal violations among senior and supervisory staff” in the days leading up to the standoff.
The memo said agents who planned and oversaw the cattle roundup mocked and displayed clear prejudice against the Bundys, their supporters and Mormons.
The investigator, Larry Wooten, said he was removed from the investigation last February after he complained to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada.
The judge freed the Bundy sons and Payne to house arrest during the trial after nearly two years in jail. Cliven Bundy refused the judge’s offer, with his lawyer saying the patriarch was holding out for acquittal.
“A mistrial is a very bad result for the government,” Ian Bartrum, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, law professor who has followed the case closely told the Associated Press.
Bartrum had cast the trial as a test of whether the federal government could enforce its own land policy in Western states where it owns or controls vast expanses. (read more)
With him or without him.
F the BLM in every form !
Thank God – the Feds lost another one and I am doing the happy dance!
“The government is obligated to disclose all evidence that might be favorable” to the defense, the judge said.”
Which they never do.
Because government.
Why was the case not dismissed WITH prejudice?
The Bundy family should pursue Common Law recourse, filing liens against the surety bonds of the BLM agents (and the judge, for that matter), making them unemployable in any capacity of law enforcement.
The Bundy family should do everything possible to destroy any and all of the Federal/State agencies who conspired to destroy the family and their (our) way of life.
2 years in jail…FOR WHAT?!!!
Robert Finicum killed….FOR WHAT!!!
David won against Goliath today…thank God.
LaVoy was a good man who spoke the truth. But two things led to his death.
First, he utterly and completely did not know the depths of depravity to which LE is capable of resorting.
Second, he failed to see the “Waco signs”. Meaning that as time passes in a long term standoff with LE, LE will ALWAYS lay plans to bring the standoff to an end. Those plans ALWAYS include the real – and sometimes specifically intended – possibility of killing those who are ‘resisting’ LE.
LaVoy should’ve stayed in the truck or come out with both guns blazing instead of turning around in circles in the snow. If he came out firing a few rounds to suppress the guy in the open, and simultaneously went prone and kept firing he might’ve hit the guy in the open before getting hit himself by the guy in the woods.
But to come out of the truck in angry indignation and expect to have a discussion with armed LE with tempers on edge and just waiting to kill someone, is a sure fire way to get killed.
Phooey.
Howie you are right. Phooey
LaVoy did the right thing, anything else would have closed the whole mess down with the BLM illegally taking more and more land.
Aliamont.
It is somewhat comical to me…so many social justice warriors seem to be on this site to nite.. Critizing Howie, saying maybe this or that….critizizing (sp) ” maybe we can write a petition” give me a break…
We have American citizens jailed with no bond, federal government stealing their cattle, assassinating an American citizen, stealing their land to put up solar panels for China, stealing their land for rare minerals, three trials with no result, harassing their families, jailing with not bond, trial prosecutors lying about evidence, covering up evidence..and so much more..
Where is Sessions? Saying ….oh its not so bad…Where is Zinke? Where is President Trump? I am all in for the President…but all this BS talking is crap…these American need help…now…they have suffered for years with no hope for rescue,,
Sessions…pull up your crotch and end this…another trial….BS…This needs dismissed…now….
Maybe one of you are next…….It is easy…hey possum…do your job for American citizens…ohh excuse me …did I wake him up…??
Sundance shared this on LaVoy Finicum; One Cowboy’s Witness #LibertyRising FB site and some other political FB sites…It has been shared over 20 times so far
Rather than declaring a mistrial, where the corrupt feds get to try it again, she should have DISMISSED the case WITH PREJUDICE.
