Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo -vs- Trey Gowdy….

Posted on January 7, 2018 by

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Some key takeaways:  Remember, Gowdy is Chairman of the specifically purposed UniParty committee that drives investigations to no-where (FnF, IRS, Benghazi, emails etc.). As such, it is obvious between the spoken lines that Gowdy is positioned on HRC’s defensive flank; it is part of the UniParty fingerprint.

Secondly, mid-interview Mrs. Bartiromo is 100% accurate in her framework of the Strock described “insurance policy”; she gets it exactly correct.  Thankfully, the beltway apparatus has wedged the investigations that really matter away from Roosterhead.

Accepting the current storyline, in combination with the conversation, it looks like the Clinton email and Clinton foundation investigations will likely go no-where.  The investigation(s) that matter are how the FBI and DOJ handled the prior investigations and the mounting evidence against both agencies surrounding the 2016/2017 election corruption (Intel and Judiciary).

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

195 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo -vs- Trey Gowdy….

Older Comments
  1. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Looks like roosterhead is scared of Sessions…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      Roosterhead! Ha, I was just thinking his head looks like he cuts his own hair… I do like Trey’s performance art. He did skewer Hank Johnson from badgering a Border Patrol officer making testimony and Trey shut him down. You know, the same idiot Hank Johnson that thought Guam was in danger of tipping over!

      But at second look, that’s all it is performance art. He talks a good game and is indeed entertaining but they never get anything accomplished and I guess that is the goal.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      I say all of them calling for sessions to be fired have alterior motives that align with rooster’s…
      Accept for the duped sheep (useful idiot repeaters)

      Like

      Reply
  2. Sayit2016 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Ok I will be in the minority and I could be totally wrong…..

    I am trying to see where Gowdy is a bad guy… I just do not see it. Sundance mentioned something about Gowdy and some money it appears he has come into as a result of going to the “dark side”. I can not put my finger on it but something about this does not seem right about this. To me this interview does not point to anything bad with Gowdy- as Maria said Gowdy is ” looking for the Truth.

    Regarding his comments on Session– he is saying what many here have been saying ( that I disagree with ) that somehow Sessions is not doing his job. I think he is.

    Any enlightenment any one has is appreciated.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      Gowdy is compromised. When Gowdy gave transparently guilty Clinton the exit he became attached to her outcome. Clinton now has leverage on Gowdy and it shows.

      Examples include Gowdy in WaPo criticizing Nunes investigation. and Gowdy defending Robert Mueller and Andy McCabe.

      When a black hat has leverage over you, you become useless.

      That’s why all the key white hat investigators have pushed Gowdy to the side.

      Nunes, Jordan, Goodlatte and Grassley are now on point. If Gowdy walks into a room where they are having a conversation, they will leave the room.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
  3. KLJ says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Was Sessions not a good choice? I keep thinking back to the recent hearings where, when he was grilled as to why he wasn’t actively pursuing people like Hillary and Comey, he appeared absolutely smug. He pretty much ignored the congressmen wanting his head on a platter. It occurred to me that he knew that, soon enough, all this would become public knowledge. The man has patience, it seems to me. He is actively trying to re-instate the rule of law in the DOJ and the FBI.

    Now, what is Mueller doing, and what impact might that have? This is the input to all of this that everyone seems to be ignoring. Is it possible that, after all this time, after all the money/effort spent, Mueller will not come up with something? Possibly not with collusion, but something on Donald Trump, his family, and/or his close associates? What are the odds? Mueller is deeply involved in investigations in progress – he was head of the FBI under Holder. He must come up with enough chips to play in this poker game, or he and his FBI could be in trouble. This, to me, seems to be what is being ignored here. This is high stakes poker.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Information from an investigation must be presented to a Grand Jury in order to obtain an indictment (5th Amendment) and is presented by the office of The US District Attorney.

    Like

    Reply
    • Zephyrbreeze says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      How is it fair to only have D.C. Democrats on these grand juries since they pull from the general population of DC? This doesn’t seem like an unbiased system.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • candofeminist says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      Over 9,000 sealed indictments (US vs name withheld) filed across the United States since October.Normally less than 1,000 annually. I would say Session’s DOJ has been really busy.

      The OIG has been handling the investigation of the Obama FBI and DOJ. By closing the Clinton e-mail and Uranium 1 investigations without referral to the DOJ, Comey denied the Lynch DOJ the opportunity to dismiss the cases with prejudice. The door was left open to reopen the investigations and allow referral to the Sessions DOJ. 2018 is going to be interesting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Gowdy had multiple chances to prove his effectiveness in holding people accountable, and he failed. He choked in the clutch. Even if his intentions were good, but we’re assuming that he’s compromised, he’s now a liability – forever.

    When people show you who they are, believe them.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. freddy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Obviously the CTH is the best reporting on almost any issue out there. Easily understood and always right on the mark. I think it’s a national treasure and I don’t always agree and the posters are almost all civil and make brilliant points and connect many of the dots….. I rarely see them quoted or given credit for incredible research and journalism. I’m not trying to get a condo built on my little branch in here but WHY is this place largely ignored and properly credited…..Am I missing something. FOX stars are behind the curve weeks and most publications borrow from here. Maybe the fame would be too much. Anyway thanks so much for what you do here……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Howie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Allow me to dedicate this song to the legal eagle Trey Gowdy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Don’t try this at home.

      Like

      Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Maria B is terrific, as ever. Maria B makes those newsboyz at FNC look like the silly children they are.

      One would be inclined to agree re: Clinton Fdn and email investigations going nowhere except for the fact that the investigations are being driven through Little Rock and New York. (That we currently know, anyway.)

      There may be a teensy tiny sliver of hope emanating from the Little Rock investigation. Rumor has it there are other FBI local field offices that are also working on various other aspects of Clinton Crime, Inc., albeit still an unsubstantiated rumor at present.

      One can never say what those intel guys have going on in that black back room.
      They only speak code, you know.
      -.-

      Like

      Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    It appeared to me that Maria was not buying what Gowdy was saying. Gowdy likes to talk and talk and appear that he is doing something, but never gets anything done. He walks in the same spot over and over again.

    Like

    Reply
  9. tossed salad says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    The good ole boy factor wears thin and becomes a prop with Rooster Head

    Like

    Reply
  10. Wesley says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Wow. I’ve watched this guy Gowdy for a few years now. He’s seems straight up. He postures as one of “us”. I kind of thought so anyway. But I’ve also been very aware that his blather seems to go NOWHERE. Yak yak yak but jack is NEVER actually done about it. “Chairman of the (SWAMP) committee that drives investigations to nowhere”. Absolutely. My suspicions are validated. Much thanks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s