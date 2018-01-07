Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo -vs- Trey Gowdy….

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.
Some key takeaways: Remember, Gowdy is Chairman of the specifically purposed UniParty committee that drives investigations to no-where (FnF, IRS, Benghazi, emails etc.). As such, it is obvious between the spoken lines that Gowdy is positioned on HRC’s defensive flank; it is part of the UniParty fingerprint.
Secondly, mid-interview Mrs. Bartiromo is 100% accurate in her framework of the Strock described “insurance policy”; she gets it exactly correct. Thankfully, the beltway apparatus has wedged the investigations that really matter away from Roosterhead.
Accepting the current storyline, in combination with the conversation, it looks like the Clinton email and Clinton foundation investigations will likely go no-where. The investigation(s) that matter are how the FBI and DOJ handled the prior investigations and the mounting evidence against both agencies surrounding the 2016/2017 election corruption (Intel and Judiciary).
Looks like roosterhead is scared of Sessions…
Roosterhead! Ha, I was just thinking his head looks like he cuts his own hair… I do like Trey’s performance art. He did skewer Hank Johnson from badgering a Border Patrol officer making testimony and Trey shut him down. You know, the same idiot Hank Johnson that thought Guam was in danger of tipping over!
But at second look, that’s all it is performance art. He talks a good game and is indeed entertaining but they never get anything accomplished and I guess that is the goal.
I say all of them calling for sessions to be fired have alterior motives that align with rooster’s…
Accept for the duped sheep (useful idiot repeaters)
Ok I will be in the minority and I could be totally wrong…..
I am trying to see where Gowdy is a bad guy… I just do not see it. Sundance mentioned something about Gowdy and some money it appears he has come into as a result of going to the “dark side”. I can not put my finger on it but something about this does not seem right about this. To me this interview does not point to anything bad with Gowdy- as Maria said Gowdy is ” looking for the Truth.
Regarding his comments on Session– he is saying what many here have been saying ( that I disagree with ) that somehow Sessions is not doing his job. I think he is.
Any enlightenment any one has is appreciated.
Gowdy is compromised. When Gowdy gave transparently guilty Clinton the exit he became attached to her outcome. Clinton now has leverage on Gowdy and it shows.
Examples include Gowdy in WaPo criticizing Nunes investigation. and Gowdy defending Robert Mueller and Andy McCabe.
When a black hat has leverage over you, you become useless.
That’s why all the key white hat investigators have pushed Gowdy to the side.
Nunes, Jordan, Goodlatte and Grassley are now on point. If Gowdy walks into a room where they are having a conversation, they will leave the room.
“If Gowdy walks into a room where they are having a conversation, they will leave the room.”
Best Sundance Quote So Far This Year Award
Thank you for everything that you do Sundance. Thank you.
Hooyah!
I had such high hopes for Gowdy when he first came on the scene but something happened to him during Fast & Furious and he started pulling punches. By the time he started “investigating” Benghazi, it was clear that he was “all talk and no cattle”. Not sure what he was caught doing, or with whom, but he is clearly compromised! I always go back to John Grisham’s novel “The Firm” when I see someone so promising and on fire suddenly fizzle…the Swamp doesn’t like people who challenge them and Obama clearly continued where the Clintons left off at using the FBI as their own personal spy agency for their political enemies!
Of all of the compromised RINOs, Gowdy is the biggest disappointment to me. He could have been a sword. Instead he’s chosen to be a wealthy marshmallow — crisp on the outside, gooey nothingness on the inside.
Thanks for the insight Sundance–I was not aware he gave Hillary an exit. Anyone that would provide any kind of cover for Hillary is not on the right side. With the mountain of information you give here, I missed that.
Gowdy is one person……he was allowed to provide the exit no?
Nunes, Jordan, Goodlatte and Grassley are quickly becoming American heroes in my view–please don’t spoil that image, gentlemen……
Was Sessions not a good choice? I keep thinking back to the recent hearings where, when he was grilled as to why he wasn’t actively pursuing people like Hillary and Comey, he appeared absolutely smug. He pretty much ignored the congressmen wanting his head on a platter. It occurred to me that he knew that, soon enough, all this would become public knowledge. The man has patience, it seems to me. He is actively trying to re-instate the rule of law in the DOJ and the FBI.
Now, what is Mueller doing, and what impact might that have? This is the input to all of this that everyone seems to be ignoring. Is it possible that, after all this time, after all the money/effort spent, Mueller will not come up with something? Possibly not with collusion, but something on Donald Trump, his family, and/or his close associates? What are the odds? Mueller is deeply involved in investigations in progress – he was head of the FBI under Holder. He must come up with enough chips to play in this poker game, or he and his FBI could be in trouble. This, to me, seems to be what is being ignored here. This is high stakes poker.
High stakes poker indeed and Trump has a Royal Flush…
Information from an investigation must be presented to a Grand Jury in order to obtain an indictment (5th Amendment) and is presented by the office of The US District Attorney.
How is it fair to only have D.C. Democrats on these grand juries since they pull from the general population of DC? This doesn’t seem like an unbiased system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jury of peers. DC is 94 percent democrat. Those are the peers.
It isn’t fair, but it is the system.
Over 9,000 sealed indictments (US vs name withheld) filed across the United States since October.Normally less than 1,000 annually. I would say Session’s DOJ has been really busy.
The OIG has been handling the investigation of the Obama FBI and DOJ. By closing the Clinton e-mail and Uranium 1 investigations without referral to the DOJ, Comey denied the Lynch DOJ the opportunity to dismiss the cases with prejudice. The door was left open to reopen the investigations and allow referral to the Sessions DOJ. 2018 is going to be interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy had multiple chances to prove his effectiveness in holding people accountable, and he failed. He choked in the clutch. Even if his intentions were good, but we’re assuming that he’s compromised, he’s now a liability – forever.
When people show you who they are, believe them.
Obviously the CTH is the best reporting on almost any issue out there. Easily understood and always right on the mark. I think it’s a national treasure and I don’t always agree and the posters are almost all civil and make brilliant points and connect many of the dots….. I rarely see them quoted or given credit for incredible research and journalism. I’m not trying to get a condo built on my little branch in here but WHY is this place largely ignored and properly credited…..Am I missing something. FOX stars are behind the curve weeks and most publications borrow from here. Maybe the fame would be too much. Anyway thanks so much for what you do here……
They can’t handle the truth….
Well, when you see the President linking to us here and Shepard Smith dissing us on FOX News, one begins to suspect that we are more well known than we sometimes suspect.
It is not just us regular posters hanging out here on our branches. The way I understand it, there is usually another 100,000 readers lurking in the background bushes…..
Allow me to dedicate this song to the legal eagle Trey Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t try this at home.
The previous was sposed to be a sep comment, Howie. Dunno how it came out as a reply to you. Apologies.
Maria B is terrific, as ever. Maria B makes those newsboyz at FNC look like the silly children they are.
One would be inclined to agree re: Clinton Fdn and email investigations going nowhere except for the fact that the investigations are being driven through Little Rock and New York. (That we currently know, anyway.)
There may be a teensy tiny sliver of hope emanating from the Little Rock investigation. Rumor has it there are other FBI local field offices that are also working on various other aspects of Clinton Crime, Inc., albeit still an unsubstantiated rumor at present.
One can never say what those intel guys have going on in that black back room.
They only speak code, you know.
-.-
It appeared to me that Maria was not buying what Gowdy was saying. Gowdy likes to talk and talk and appear that he is doing something, but never gets anything done. He walks in the same spot over and over again.
LikeLike
first sign of a compromised person
The good ole boy factor wears thin and becomes a prop with Rooster Head
Wow. I’ve watched this guy Gowdy for a few years now. He’s seems straight up. He postures as one of “us”. I kind of thought so anyway. But I’ve also been very aware that his blather seems to go NOWHERE. Yak yak yak but jack is NEVER actually done about it. “Chairman of the (SWAMP) committee that drives investigations to nowhere”. Absolutely. My suspicions are validated. Much thanks.
