Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo -vs- Trey Gowdy….

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Some key takeaways: Remember, Gowdy is Chairman of the specifically purposed UniParty committee that drives investigations to no-where (FnF, IRS, Benghazi, emails etc.). As such, it is obvious between the spoken lines that Gowdy is positioned on HRC’s defensive flank; it is part of the UniParty fingerprint.

Secondly, mid-interview Mrs. Bartiromo is 100% accurate in her framework of the Strock described “insurance policy”; she gets it exactly correct. Thankfully, the beltway apparatus has wedged the investigations that really matter away from Roosterhead.

Accepting the current storyline, in combination with the conversation, it looks like the Clinton email and Clinton foundation investigations will likely go no-where. The investigation(s) that matter are how the FBI and DOJ handled the prior investigations and the mounting evidence against both agencies surrounding the 2016/2017 election corruption (Intel and Judiciary).