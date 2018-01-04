President Trump Meeting on Immigration Policy….

Earlier today President Trump held a meeting on immigration policy with key administration officials and members of congress. (Video and Transcript Below)
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Important meeting. Thank you very much for being here. We’re making a lot of progress on a lot of different things.
Today, I’m with the Senate working group on immigration. It’s become a very big subject. I think that started around November 8th, and maybe a year and a half before that, starting with the campaign.
We’re all working in an effort to develop an immigration reform plan that will serve the interests of the American workers and the American families and safety.
I want to thank Chairman Grassley, along with Senators Tillis and Lankford, Cornyn, Cotton, and Graham for being here today. These are great people. They’ve become friends of mine, and they love this country.
I also want to acknowledge Senator Perdue, who is likewise a terrific person, who has become a very close friend of mine. And he’ll be briefed as to what’s happening.
Our current immigration system fails Americans. Chain migration is a total disaster, which threatens our security and our economy and provides a gateway for terrorism. Likewise, the visa lottery is bad for our economy and very bad for security. You saw that recently in New York along the West Side Highway.
We need a physical border wall. We’re going to have a wall — remember that — we’re going to have a wall to keep out deadly drug dealers, dangerous traffickers, and violent criminal cartels. Mexico is having a tremendous problem with crime, and we want to keep it out of our country.
We need to ensure our immigration officers finally have the resources, tools, and authorities that they desperately deserve and need to save and protect American lives. Even the Border Patrol agents, as you saw recently, killed — a couple of them killed; one very badly hurt. It’s a rough job and they’re incredible people, along with the ICE agents. These are incredible people. They’ve been with me right from the beginning, and they love what we’re doing.
That’s why our position has been clear and very clear from the beginning. Any legislation on DACA must secure the border with a wall. It must give our immigration officers the resources they need to stop illegal immigration and also to stop visa overstays. And, crucially, the legislation must end chain migration. It must end the visa lottery. Dangerous. And I think many of the Democrats agree with us on that now.
The lottery system is a disaster. Tom and I talk about it all the time. They put down their probably worst people — who knows. But they’re not looking to get rid of their best people, so they put their worst people in the hopper, and we’re picking out the people. And then we find out: What do we have? It’s not a good situation. So we’re going to end it. The lottery system has to be laughed at by countries outside of our country when they send these people in.
I want to thank the senators for working with us because it really has been a very collaborative effort. We are, believe it or not, working also with Democrats. I think that’s correct. Right, Tom? We’re moving across the aisle and trying to get support, and I think we have a lot of support. But we’ll soon see. We’d love to take care of DACA, but we’re only going to do it under these conditions. So we appreciate it very much.
Mr. Vice President, do you have anything to say?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Mr. President, you’ve made immigration a centerpiece in the national debate over the last year and a half. And you said all along the way we’re going to build a wall and reform our immigration system. We’re going to enforce the laws of this country for the citizens of this country.
But you’ve also said along the way we’re going to do it with a big heart. And you’ve opened the door to an agreement on DACA, and today is part of an ongoing discussion with these Republican leaders but also with Democrats on Capitol Hill to accomplish that. And I look forward to being a part of it.
THE PRESIDENT: Very good. Thank you, Mike. And, Senator Grassley, anything to say?
SENATOR GRASSLEY: Of course, what you said, we were here, I think, with you on November the 8th. We set out a program that we all agreed to here. We know that there has to be negotiations in regard to that, but you’ve laid out some principles that we will not compromise on.
THE PRESIDENT: And you’ve been a great voice in a lot of different ways and we appreciate it. Thank you very much.
Lindsey used to be a great enemy of mine, and now he’s a great friend of mine. I really like Lindsey. Can you believe that? I never thought I’d say that, but I do like him a lot.
SENATOR GRAHAM: Thank you. I like me too, so we have something in common. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: We all know that. (Laughter.)
SENATOR GRAHAM: Obama couldn’t do it. Bush couldn’t do it. I think you can do it. There’s a bill to be had. If you want it bad enough, we’ll get it and it will be good for the country. Everybody has got to give a little bit. But I’ve never been more optimistic about an immigration reform proposal making it to the President’s desk right now.
THE PRESIDENT: I think we have a good chance. Tom Cotton?
SENATOR COTTON: Thank you for having us, Mr. President. As Senator Graham said, I think there’s a deal to be had here. The President has made clear that he wants to provide some kind of protections for those who receive the DACA work permits, but at the same time, we have to deal with the negative consequences of that.
We have to end chain migration to prevent a future set of new chain migrants coming. We have to secure our border. We have to enforce our laws on the interior, as well, to decrease the illegal immigration that will inevitably encourage overstays.
The President and our group have been clear on that from the very beginning. And I hope the Democrats will sit down with us and finally take yes for an answer on it.
THE PRESIDENT: Good. I think we’ve got a good shot. I really do. Tom? Anything?
SENATOR TILLIS: Mr. President, I just want to say exactly what Lindsey did. And if you think about in the Obama administration, when you had the votes to pass Obamacare and you couldn’t get the DREAM Act passed, then you know there’s something structurally wrong with just the baseline. I mean, if you just think about it, you’re providing the leadership to come up with a balance where you’re going to produce a bipartisan solution and a solution that’s consistent with your principles, which I think are important for us to fulfill the promises that we made to the American people. And we can provide certainty to the DACA population.
And shame on anybody for getting caught up in words. The wall, for example — when we’ve got the opportunity to provide a solution, achieve your objectives, and do something good for the DACA population, then I think we should.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Tom, very much. You’re right 100 percent. James?
SENATOR LANKFORD: Mr. President, thank you for bringing all of us together. I mentioned to you in September, when you first made the announcement about DACA, that you’d given a tremendous gift to the American people. It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a vote on immigration of any type that’s actually passed and become law.
The immigration issues are very hard, they’re very emotional. But there’s been no deadline. So every time that Congress starts to work on it, they work on it for a while and then drop it because it’s difficult. You gave us a deadline, and setting that for March the 1st, and that’s a tremendous gift to be able to get that done.
Thanks for your engagement on this. I do absolutely agree with your heart on the issues on DACA and for those kids, and be able to find — we’ve got to get a legislative solution, but we’ve got to deal with every other issue as well or we’ll just keep having DACA votes every 10 years, and we can’t do that. So, thanks. And, by the way, thanks for the new leadership in DHS as well. And looking forward to seeing your leadership in the days ahead.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I have to tell you, James Lankford has been a tremendous help, not only on what we just passed, but will be a tremendous help on this. And, James, I want to thank you for your support.
SENATOR LANKFORD: Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: You’ve been really fantastic. And I can say that for all of the men and the people in this room. They’ve been fantastic. And, John, you have been really been — we can’t even call you the whip, but you have been more than a whip. You’ve been so fantastic on the taxes and the tax cuts and reform, and the success of that.
And certainly it wasn’t easy. It went right to the last minute, and you were right there. And we all want to thank you. The job you did is fantastic.
So, Senator Cornyn, want to say a few words?
SENATOR CORNYN: Well, Mr. President, thank you for having us here. America is the most generous country in the world when it comes to legal immigration, but that generosity has been abused by people who are exploiting the vulnerabilities we have along the border with the lack of enforcement.
And we saw the previous administration that tried to usurp the authority that only Congress and the White House have in passing immigration laws. They tried to do it by executive action and the courts, who struck that down.
So I do think this is an important opportunity for those of us who care not only about the people and about our legal immigration system that’s benefitted us all, but also are determined to eliminate and stop illegal immigration, along with the drugs and the harm that that causes. And I do think this is a great opportunity. I hope we make the most of it.
Coming from a border state with 1,200 miles of common border with Mexico, my constituents in Texas all understand the importance of border security and enforcement. At the same time, they’re people with big hearts.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true.
SENATOR CORNYN: And like you and like the rest of us who want to do the right thing by these young adults who came here as children, and I think we have a great opportunity.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. And I have to tell you that as I walked into the room — I don’t know if you heard the latest, but the market is up about 150 points. And we broke a very, very big barrier — 25,000. And there were those who’d say we wouldn’t break 25,000 by the end of the eighth year, and we’re in the eleventh month. We broke 25,000 just as we came in now. I have to be a little careful, because as we walk out maybe it goes down. (Laughter.) You always have to be careful with that, Tom.
But we did, in fact, break 25,000 — very substantially break it, very easily. So I guess our new number is 30,000. (Laughter.) But what it means is every time you see that number go up on Wall Street it means jobs, it means success, it means 401(k)s that are flourishing.
I was in New York at a big event recently, and I take a lot of pictures with police and with firemen and with the military. And one of the policemen came up, an officer, and he said, “Sir, I want to thank you. My 401(k) is through the roof. My wife thinks I’m a brilliant investor.” (Laughter.) He said he was up 39 percent. I said, “You should be doing better than that, actually.” (Laughter.) But he said, “I’m up 39 percent in nine months.” And he said, “I’ve never seen anything like it. My wife is so happy, my family is so happy.”
And people with 401(k)s, unless they’re really having difficulties in life, they’re doing very, very well. So I just want to congratulate everyone in the room because you worked so hard.
I may finish off with our new secretary, who’s just in the position but, I will tell you, respected by everybody. I got a very good vote. Got a very good vote. And would you like to say anything?
SECRETARY NIELSEN: Yes. I just want to thank you for your leadership on this issue. And I really appreciate your support of the men and women at DHS. They do have a very dangerous job, one that we don’t often like to talk about. But they do put their lives in danger for all of us every day.
And I really look forward to working with all of you, and learning today about your progress. As you know, border security, we have to have the wall and the technology and personnel that go with that, but we also need to close the loopholes that we can do the expedited removal because that’s a core part of border security.
So I look very much forward to working with you and others in Congress to get this done.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to break all of General Kelly — who’s right over here — you’re going to break all of his records, rights? (Laughter.
SECRETARY NIELSEN: Absolutely.
THE PRESIDENT: Because he had some pretty good records; 78 percent is — so far, that’s the best number. So you have to break 78 percent. That’s tough, but you’ll do it.
SECRETARY NIELSEN: All right. Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you all very much. Appreciate it.
Q Your message to DREAMers, Mr. President? Your message to DREAMers, Mr. President? What do you say?
THE PRESIDENT: Hopefully, everything is going to work out very well. We really want it to work out. I can tell you the Republicans want to see it work out very well. If we have support from the Democrats, I think DACA is going to be terrific. We have people that have been working on this issue for a long time. As Lindsey said, as others have said, we really are at a point where I think we could do something spectacular for the people on the border, the people coming through.
We have to be careful because there’s a drug epidemic like the likes of which we’ve never seen in this country. We need protection. We need the wall. We need all of those things. And, frankly, I think a lot of Democrats agree with us. When they see what’s happening, when they see the kind of problems we’re having at the border, they really understand it. Whether they’ll vote that way is another situation, but they really understand it.
So we want to thank you all for being here. We have a great spirit going in the Republican Party. I think it can be bipartisan. I hope it’s going to be bipartisan. And we take care of a lot of problems. We can take care of a lot of problems. It would be really nice to do it in a bipartisan way. Okay?
Thank you all.
Q Did Steve Bannon betray you, Mr. President? Any words about Steve Bannon?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know, he called me a great man last night. So, you know, he obviously changed his tune pretty quick. All right, thank you all very much.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t talk to him. I don’t talk to him. I don’t talk to him. That’s just a misnomer. Thank you.
Notice he has Grassley, the guy driving the Deep State crazy right now, sitting right next to him…
LikeLiked by 16 people
Grassley is a loyal soldier that respects our President and vice a versa! Chuck Grassley was also made privy to what our President and his Wolverines are doing in trade negotiations. Loyalty buys you that kind of access!
LikeLiked by 13 people
it was not by chance that Sen Grassley was sitting beside POTUS today!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sen Grassley has been blessed by the Trump team so he gets the access he wants. And he has not squandered it yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I watched the video and realized that Grassley was at that meeting my first thought was “I wonder if he got there early, arrived first, so that he could have a little one on one with President Trump”
I sure hope that’s the case.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh man do brilliant minds think alike 😉 darnhardworker! To be a fly on the wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers For This Man Daily. Who forgot what it was like to have a STRONG LEADER in charge?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Loved seeing Senator Tom Cotton, Chuck Grassley and the Great Stephen Miller at this meeting on immigration! The Democrats and RINOs that love open borders are screwed. Senator Lankford and Coryn might have crapped their pants.There is no way in HELL that our President agrees to anything minus the funding for the WALL, end to chain migration, end to the lottery visa. merit based migration going forward and monies to hire additional border and ICE agents.
I think the CoC will convince many to through the DREAMERS under the bus because the cost is to high to make a deal. Fine by me!
and for those that listen to Ann Coulter, don’t lose sleep because our President won’t back down on every single one of his demands! He has 70% of Americans that absolutely agree with him. Let them kill the plan and he will destroy them stumping next fall prior to the election in November! We will win one way or the other.
I also think he will use money from the DOD to build the WALL since it is a national security issue. He has this all planned out. Enjoy the ride!
LikeLiked by 22 people
Ann who?
I agree with whatever President Trump decides. His heart, AND his head are in the right place, whatever deal he gets will be the best possible. He is our representative.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Me, too, Ron! Me, too!
And I am thinking about all of my very prolife Catholic friends who support traditional family values but who have HEARTS (since that seems to be the word for the day) for the dreamers not refugees or illegal adult crossers who will go from lukewarm Trumpers to Trump Train riders!
This, roaring economy, tax cuts and an infrastructure bill means PDJT will a 52-55% job approval rating by November. (Check Rasmussen today….his negative index is -12,, best since June),
And all of that without even considering the bogus deepstate plot against PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You risk opening a can of worms by dragging religion into a political discussion.
LikeLike
This Catholic and his Catholic wife say “Build the Friggin’ Wall!”
This Catholic and his Catholic wife donated to President Trumps campaign directly, not thru the RNC or other shysters.
Build the friggin’ wall. Construction trade Americans whose ancestors were Irish and Italians, and hell, even legal Mexicans will work alongside of rednecks, hillbillies, and buckeyes and Hoosiers and Iowans and keystoners and cowboys and Yanks and yuppers to get this thing done. Hell, we built the canals and railroads and other public works, and the Blacks and the Chinese Americans whose people built the Central Pacific out of California and over the Sierras can pitch in too.
Like the kings and lords and popes did when Moslems and Mongols and Tatars and other vermin tried to rape and kill the Christian people of Europe.
Go thru the Orthodox and Catholic nations of Eastern Europe and you will see the walls around churches even and a history of warrior priests and bishops. They meant not to be hassled by the Turks.
Sadly our Protestant brothers and sisters weren’t with us then. England and Scandinavia and north Germany were the farthest from the Moslems. And there were squabbles among the European countries in large part due to mutual intolerance as well as ruler greed.
But that was then. This is now. Patriotic Christians of Protestant, Catholic, and Orthodox denominations, and observant Jews as well in the Land of the Free see militant Islam for what it is.
Ditto the invasion of drug gangs and others from South of the Border.
Ditto people who smuggle in or fly to Guam to play baby blanket bingo and drop a little one on American soil, wrongfully stealing the fruits of citizenship from those who build and maintain the nation. No chain or diversity migration!
We have a common thread — patriotism. No Christian denomination will have an easy time of it anywhere in the world if we don’t preserve America as a land of all Christian faiths and Jews.
Francis is an old guy. Hopefully he can wake up quick or die soon and the cardinals get it right and put in another Crusader as a successor to the Apostle Peter.
One last thought — Peter and all but John ran on Holy Thursday/Good Friday. A key reason they were so fearless from Pentecost on was that nothing is worse than the shame of having to face Our Lord after running out on Him. They lived like lions from then on because it was better to die fighting for the truth than to live in overwhelming fear like sheep. A thought for all of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it will be a deal too. The DACA kids will get to stay in exchange for………………………………………………………………
Notice our DHS Secretary immediately talked about building the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And closing deportation loopholes. I found that very encouraging that she is on board,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jinx!
LikeLike
Ha! 🙂
LikeLike
I appreciate her noting the need for changes that enable/permit expedited removal. She didn’t mention catch and release, but that is what we have had, and we can’t build enough space to house them if we hold them for eternal “processing.”
Build the Wall!
Get ’em out!
🤠
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLike
DOD needs all the cash they can get right now. More likely the wall funding comes from DHS since they have lots of pork.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Use the unused food give away programs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. We have so much food flooding this country, around my neck of the woods we are building warehouses for storage., and that’s AFTER loading up kids backpacks with food at school. Same kids who are beneficiaries of WIC, EBT, housing assistance, day care, free breakfast and lunch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We could use the quarter million that’s not going to the UN and the quarter million that’s not going to Pakistan as a start
LikeLike
Red I could careless at this point where the money comes from as long as the WALL is built! I can’t wait to visit Texas again and go and have my picture taken at the WALL. That is #1 on my bucket list!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Come on down! I live close to the border town Brownsville. There is some wall that was built during Bush time and then they stopped during obama!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we could all sponsor a square foot of it, like they do for other public buildings such as libraries…. get your name printed for posterity. Better than a tote bag
LikeLike
State Department.
And procurement for the Executive Branch. If Hitlery had won they would have had to buy up all the titanium for broomsticks sturdy enough to hold Hillary’s ample backside and those of the P*ssy Hat crowd.
LikeLike
It would be fine by me too. Note that the president made it very clear that he is NOT giving the UNIparty DACA in exchange for the wall. He means in no uncertain terms that the wall must be built. He’s sticking to his guns which is exactly what we want him to do!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My sentiments as well. Far as I’m concerned, Stephen Miller is my insurance policy ( and of course POTUS😀😀) ! Daca is garbage and the applicants are not my idea of top tier American values.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Grassley.. They have been ALL in! Cornyn is a LOSER and he can take Lankford with him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
fle, everyone I know or talk to do NOT want DACA/dreamers/aliens/chain families/anchor babies on our soil, PERIOD! DACA has years to become citizens and did not because they wanted and still want freebies, goodies, etc. and that including free college. No way, Jose! Real immigration is done by applying for entry and fulfilling all requirements, anything else is giving in. So, out with DACA/dreamers/chain families/anchor babies, etc. as they are still illegally here taking job, getting free education (while destroying our education due to many not even speaking English), claiming rights that are ours but never ever should be theirs and we see this all the time in CA and it is disgusting and criminal, especially saying they are a sanctuary state or city which to us means take away grants and no share of our taxes even here in CA we want none of our taxes coming here to disappear and nothing getting done to better the state and crime rising exponentially every week! Cleanse our soil and send them ALL back to whichever country they have come from via Mexico who has allowed them to come in here. My compassion is for real American citizens ONLY. Now we have this epidemic of flu, severe colds and even pneumonia and we don’t need more diseases brought in by aliens. It is getting so we can’t be out at night even.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SENATOR GRAHAM: Thank you. I like me too, so we have something in common. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: We all know that.
President, God Emperor Trump with the Banter.
LikeLiked by 10 people
treehouseron, you mean “butter” because he knows that Graham is McCain’s other half and they do not like Trump and Graham wants all aliens to be allowed to stay here. Trump is being nice so watch out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
NO DACA rescue!!!! The whole program was a sham to get wholesale immigration for unsavory migrants. The AG who is usually “wordless” has actually weighed in on this saying that DACA is not Constitutional. Build the wall and deport, deport, deport!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think you need to read “The Art of the Deal”…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree but i am also a realist. DACA in some version will happen. Accept it. The only question is what will PDJT force out of the uniparty to get it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is far to the right of nearly everyone on immigration issues. So, he has never been ‘wordless’. Stephen Miller is a protege of Sessions.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sessions being “far to the right” on immigration is why Sessions chose “build the wall, deport, end DACA, send them home and they can come back legally” candidate Trump to endorse over Ted Cruz. Most Trump supporters wanted President Trump to choose Jeff Sessions for VP because of his hard “right” stance against illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DACA is CACA. We’ve had way to much of that today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you. I found this demoralizing due to the “We can do something stupendous for the Dreamers” crap.
They are lawbreakers, and many of them are only pretending to be a part of the fabricated category the OZero created – illegally. Their parents are also lawbreakers. Legalizing the illegal only encourages further illegality.
I know many of you don’t like Ann Coulter, but she describes a previous SEVEN Amnesties; this would be the 8th. We do not owe these young adults anything, and, in fact, if one looks at the crime statistics and prison statistics, we have already been taken for a pretty expensive ride. Without a cure to the bastardized interpretation of the XIVth Amendment which created “Anchor Babies” the La Raza Mission of taking big chunks of southwest America is a fait accompli. But you don’t see that other version of rewarding illegal behavior with the coveted American citizenship being addressed in this meeting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not one for the 3d chess theories, but I think this is a pretty straight forward strategy. He announces he is for humane treatment of the DACA people, but only with these accompanying reforms. Those reforms are common sense, and no one can honestly argue with any of them.
But..
The dems won’t vote for them, so they will be the reason DACA recipients get deported.
And, although I want them deported, if in return for leaving them alone we get:
The wall,
end of chain migration
end of lottery migration
merit based immigration selections
More enforcement
E-verify,
Then it is a trade I can live with as those things all combined will reduce illegal immigration to nearly nothing.
Now, if that was just his opening offer, and he accepts some subset, I’ll be unhappy, as I think we will just be facing another amnesty 5 or 10 years down the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more.” — Sundance/Wolfmoon
President Trump is a BUSINESSMAN he is willing to deal but he WILL get the BEST DARN DEAL that he can for us!
Don’t like it? Then get your bootie in gear and get out the vote to primary the swamp critters that got us into this mess in the first place!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grassley is a SMART cookie!
LikeLiked by 5 people
he sure knows how to fluff these birds feathers…. much better salesman then I. Also, much more gracious than I would be with some in that room.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ziggii you bring something up that I actually marvel at. Our President will these these bastards all the credit in the world as long as his agenda is being pushed along the finish line. He realizes he needs them and realizes come next November we need more to join the current group. He will allow these POS to run on the fact that the economy is on super nitro because of the Republicans. He will celebrate them after the announcements of 4%+ GDP after the first and 2nd Quarters in 2018. He will tell American voters that if we can add another 5 to 10 in the Senate and keep our majority in the House, you will see GDP reach 7% to 8% and the Dow Jones hit 30K by the end of his first term. Who would not believe him. 35% to 40% of Americans but as long as our 60% to 65% believe and show up to vote, WE WIN!
Our President also realizes his legacy and his image on his mountain will occur later down the road when these MORONS are forgotten and he is beloved!
LikeLiked by 8 people
👍 I too marvel…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if anyone in the room was thinking ahead about the parents of the DACA “children”. The DAPA EO was killed easily, with little fuss, months ago. If and when the DACA children are given permanent legal status, and work permits, the next demand from the left be: “We can’t tear the families apart!” So the next step will likely be to legalize the parents. The parents, of course, are the adults who knowingly and willfully broke our laws in the first place. When we reward the criminals with their ill-gotten gains (residency), what have we wrought? If illegal immigration is to ever end, we must end the rewards of the ill-gotten gains to those who stole them, and to their children. No matter how big and great a wall, mere TALKING about amnesty causes a new flood
Fire away.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh, and BTW, there is no such thing as “legalization without a path to citizenship”. The day after such a deal, Gutierrez and Ryan (as seen at their joint presser on PBS’ “Immigration Battle” doc), La Raza, Schumer, Graham, et al, will say, “We can’t have second class citizens living in the shadows!’ You know it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s right. These Globalists won’t be satisfied until the U.S. has completely open borders with no border security.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
It’s quiet simple..
We have no real majority to get all we want regarding immigration.
We need immigration reform the Trump way within the next 3 years.
If we don’t get the optimum we can get now then down the road more people will illegaly enter.
And possibly someone will give an amnesty.or put in law a suboptimal immigration reform.
Then the situation will be even worse.
We could gamble hoping to get a MAGA majority in ’18 latest ’20.. We are minus 1 with Moore though..
So the best option is to get a deal and Trump is the one who can get the optimum deal possible.
I know whatever Trump gets will be better than what Reagan got.
LikeLiked by 5 people
and miles ahead of the creep that was in charge before Trump. MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Light-Years.
LikeLike
Smart thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t disagree — Democrats want unfettered legal/illegal immigration, SOME Republicans want law enforcement. I was only pointing out some inevitable consequences of DACA.
Look up Heath Shuler’s (D-NC) (retired) SAVE Act, when Pelosi would not allow a vote on a strict law enforcement bill, with over 100 co-sponsors.– D and R. When they had a vote to demand a vote on the bill (forget the name of the procedure) Pelosi commanded all D’s to vote against having a vote on a bill they co-sponsored!!! Dems will NEVER vote on enforcement-only laws.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe a majority want DACA legalized or it would have been done during Obama. The MSM’s polls are fake.
So Trump doesn’t -need- to get the best deal he can. He can set out his demands, and if they dems don’t play, DACA people get deported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then the POTUS will have to have the backbone to tell Schumer the parents can self deport and reapply the lawful way, and get in line. If they want to reunite that badly, respect our laws and do it the right way this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
America First, or Trump can come through with an EO and get it all done and how can they complain when the allowed O to do it? This is our soil and we want it cleansed and protected and no supposed compassion allowing aliens on our soil, trashing it, insulting us by not learning English, giving us rising crime, and causing way too many diseases and causing ERs and hospitals to close down due to not enough money coming in while having to treat aliens. I will email our president today reminding him that we want a complete wipeout and no kissing backsides.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not the case here! They can scream and cry for the parents but that is why ending CHAIN MIGRATION is a must in any agreement. Their parents can continue to hide and run until ICE catches and deports their asses!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ending chain migration for illegals but I have yet heard it specially applied to DACA recipients. Like the OP stated, DACA recipients will demand that their parents, grandparents, relatives, whoever stays. Family is who they say is family as there’s no way to know for sure. Think about it, do you truly believe that a minor DACA recipient’s parent(s) will not also be given amnesty?
Rep Steve King rejected narratives framing DACA’s targets as primarily children: “They’re really not kids, they’re up to age 36, now. Many, many of them came in on their own knowing what they were doing, they just tell you otherwise.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/19/steve-king-trump-negotiated-daca-mandate-build-wall/
“Kris Kobach: The DACA Amnesty Must Be Ended: The DACA amnesty allows virtually any illegal alien up to the age of 31 (as of June 15, 2012, when it was announced) who claims that he entered the United States before the age of 16 to gain “deferred action” and lawful presence in the United States.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/30/kobach-the-daca-amnesty-must-be-ended/
Both links have voice video so there’s no mistake King or Kobach were misquoted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And by the all legal immigration also “breaks up families” and that’s why we have chain migration. And since a family is an endless network, there is endless migration. The system is flawed to begin with. Immigration should be for exceptional skills that benefits Americans not to benefit the immigrant and his endless family network.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have close relatives in England, France, Germany, Denmark and Lebanon/Syria.
Do I get to bring them into the USA too????
Hubby is the same. There are a heck of a lot of first and second generation Europeans here. It is about time we DEMAND OUR RIGHTS TOO!!! 😜
LikeLike
Of course you can’t!
Your relatives would be grateful, virtuous, productive, America-loving, law-abiding Western stock that would continue to build the greatest civilization ever, one that may well reach the stars in time.
But that isn’t the navel-gazing, zero-sum, world-domination, humanity-twisting, God-hating grifters have in mind. They intend to dilute the very characteristics that your family would reinforce. The more corrosive to civilization the better, in their evil eyes.
😡
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLike
If immigration legislation has a fix for DACA and the Dems sabotage it. Then….
The Democrats were for DACA before they were against it.
If immigration legislation has funding for the wall and the Dems vote for it. Then….
The Democrats were against the wall before they were for it.
Catch 22
LikeLiked by 4 people
No dem is yet out to say cool let’s give us DACA and you get the wall and your immigration reform…
Why? Cause DACA won’t be enough to keep the dems going. They need wide open borders.
Our pressure is to get some sort of maga immigration reform within the next years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can wish and hope for what you said! The choice is clear for them. If they don’t agree no deal is done and DACA dies and we can finally start deporting their asses as well. Pretty simple on our side of the equation. Plus 70% agree with our side when it comes to immigration!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, we don’t really have to negotiate for a wall, that was approved by Congress during Bush’s Administration; financing it is the remaining issue, and it IS a national security issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, not only will they be deported across America in general, but Kalifornia’s Sanctuary State legislation just triggered the head of ICE to announce he’s redeploying YUGE resources to Kalifornia to go after the Illegals congregating in the Magnet State.
Kudos, Kalifornia: You’ve converted your state to Flypaper for Illegals!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No citizenship ever. Permanent residency, maybe.
I recall that DJT campaigned hard line on they had to go out and then return.
One year, no wall.
Compromise the border and you have no border.
Illegal passage is still illegal entry.
Every one of these 800,000 are Dems-Libs. Never let them have citizenship.
Whose going to pay for the wall?
I just made the wall ten feet taller.
They have to go out.
Got him elected.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with you Bull, but keep in mind the flood continues! The last priority should be the somewhat law-abiding illegal aliens here working and getting an education. As much as I want to see all illegal aliens gone, stopping the flood of new illegals is FAR more important! Build the wall. Deport the felons, gang members, and drug runners. Stop chain migration. Stop anchor-baby bullshit. Stop human trafficking and unaccompanied “minors” from crossing the border and getting shuffled all over the nation. Hire more border security, prosecutors, and judges. Enforce the laws and eliminate so called “sanctuary” state and cities. After all that, then deal with the somewhat law-abiding illegal aliens! That is President Trump’s goal. If some deal is made that defers deportation of “minors” (i.e. DACA) but we get everything else, it is a golden deal that will get him RE-ELECTED in 2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s President Trump’s plan. 👍🏽
LikeLike
PROBATIONAL RESIDENCY
Requirements along these lines:
– Be assigned to residency probation oversight committee – meet weekly first year, then monthly or as needed.
– Go to school – make at least B/C grades – get GED.
– Learn English
– Work part time and attend job training classes
– Drug tests – unannounced pop tests.
– Take Vocational Training or go to College.
– Self supporting after 5 years.
– No crime beyond traffic or parking ticket – or be deported
– Citizenship possible after 10 year meeting all requirements, taking citizenship and history classes, getting education/job, good references.
– No voting until citizenship.
LikeLike
I want to see an end to Chain Immigration, Lottery Immigration, Refugee Immigration, Lax enforcement of our borders and Sanctuary cities and states. Nothing less will do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Administration Immigration Policy Priorities – 70 point plan
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/trump-administration-immigration-policy-priorities/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Either shortly before or after the election, I remember hearing/reading the Trump Admin say that any alien who has not received permanent US citizenship (including DACAs) and who has committed a crime, be it DUI, protesting at a rally, voting illegally, scamming the welfare system, scamming the tax refund system, etc, will not be allowed to stay. Any crime is an automatic DQ for staying. If this happens, I would bet you a donut that 95%+ of all DACAs get swept up in this. The previous administration(s) made them believe there were no consequences for breaking the law…and yet, now there is and it’s a BIG consequence for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part of the executive order, it seems.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4209424/Trump-deportation-plan-remove-75-percent-illegals.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if it’ll be 95%, but your point is exactly why I honestly don’t have a problem with it. Anybody who’s a bad apple is exempt, yes, the others broke the law (or their parents did) but if they’ve been here and haven’t broken the law I’m alright with making them last to get deported.
As long as the lawbreakers are out first I don’t have a problem with it, and excited to see what President Trump gets in return.
LikeLike
I want a system that prevents them from voting illegally. That’s the main reason the dims wanted them here in the firsts place. And no accelerated path to citizenship. Get in line and take your turn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of them already have children themselves. Here. Rewarded with American citizenship. And the cycle continues.
Who says crime doesn’t pay?
LikeLike
Thank you for posting that link Deborah, I have been looking for the 70 point plan specifics. I can live with that negotiation if every point remains in the final legislation.
I’m happy to see the E-Verify point too.
Video: Kris Kobach: DACA Amnesty Will ‘Cause Surge in Illegal Immigration,’ Trump Must ‘Demand E-Verify’
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/01/03/kris-kobach-daca-amnesty-will-cause-surge-illegal-immigration-trump-must-demand-e-verify/
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are welcome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stay tuned as E-Verify becomes V-Verify for Voting.
Make the 2018 Mid-Terms the Deportation Snare!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone honestly tell me what the resistance to “DACA” actually is? As far as I can tell, all it really allows is for the lowering of the prioritization for deportation of illegal alien “kids” with clean criminal records (well, beyond the crime of being illegal) and education. It only provides a “pathway to citizenship” in that it simply allows them to apply for citizenship. I am with the President here. DACA is only bad because of how it was implemented. As much as I want to deport illegals, it is not the “kids” brought here by their parents with no felonies that I am worried about. I want the felons and gang members and other such scum of the earth illegals deported. Let the pseudo-law abiding illegal aliens apply for residency and then if they are good apply for citizenship. if that means we can build the wall, stop chain migration, end visa lottery, and increase overall border security, I am all for it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well thought out post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my comments above. DACA is same logic as rewarding the stolen jewels to the children of the burglars. Would you give legalized residency to the parents who knowingly and willfully broke our laws? If not, why would you give it to their children? Legalized residency is inevitable step towards citizenship. DACA renders American citizenship meaningless.
America wants attrition through enforcement, but Dems refuse to pass enforcement-only.
See what a blue state votes for in secret — a true “poll” at the ballot box — :68% vote to repeal law giving driver licenses to illegal aliens
http://dailysignal.com/2014/11/05/oregon-voters-overturn-law-gave-drivers-licenses-illegal-immigrants/
LikeLike
I think you are being overly negative. You seem to think that President Trump will roll over with a deal and grant citizenship to illegal aliens. He has not said this. DACA itself does not say this (again, all it says about a “pathway to citizenship” is that an illegal minor brought to the USA before the age of 16 and born before 2007 (which means it is only valid for a certain group of people, not all illegals) deportation will be deferred and they can apply for residency. It does not guarantee they will be granted residency OR citizenship. Again, think bigly! President Trump is no fool. He understands that if he gets everything else and throws the small almost pointless DACA bone at Democrats he just might get this passed and BOOM! The issue is gone! We secure the boarder and begin properly enforcing immigration laws again. So what that the 600,000 or whatever illegals with clean records living in this country are now allowed to apply for residency? Let them! Becoming a resident does NOT guarantee citizenship (I have enough legal immigrant friends who have gone through immigration to know this… it is a long and expensive process, most just don’t bother so stay non-voting residents instead). Keep the focus on the right issue here, brother! Build the wall. Secure the border. Enforce the laws. Deport the felons and drug deals. Stop chain migration. Stop visa lottery. Stop anchor-baby bullshit. After all that, then we deal with the illegals already living here. If they obey the laws (beyond breaking into our home) and try to make amends, is it really worth it to fight this battle now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much of your info is not true, I know as an immigrant and have sponsored many relatives (yes chain migrants). You first get a green card /residency under one of many categories or be amnestied like DACA. Five years from that date you are guaranteed US citizenship if you chose to. Many immigrants do not apply since they want to retain their old country citizenship and dont care to vote.
So the only check and balance is in the first step – keep them and making it very difficult to get green card to no more than 500K per year (currently at 1.2 million per year). Once you past that, there is no stopping citizenship or chain migration.
LikeLike
You are incorrect
Naturalization Information
Naturalization Eligibility Requirements
Before an individual applies for naturalization, he or she must meet a few requirements. Depending on the individual’s situation, there are different requirements that may apply. General requirements for naturalization are below.
♦️ Be at least 18 years old at the time of filing Form N-400, Application for Naturalization.
♦️ Be a permanent resident (have a “Green Card”) for at least 5 years.
♦️ Show that you have lived for at least 3 months in the state or USCIS district where you apply.
♦️ Demonstrate continuous residence in the United States for at least 5 years immediately preceding the date of filing Form N-400.
♦️ Show that you have been physically present in the United States for at least 30 months out of the 5 years immediately preceding the date of filing Form N-400.
♦️ Be able to read, write, and speak basic English.
♦️ Have a basic understanding of U.S. history and government (civics).
♦️ Be a person of good moral character.
♦️ Demonstrate an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U.S. Constitution.
I would add show at least 4 years of steady employment for the years over 16.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would help if, given the time they have lived here, they would have made an effort to learn and use English. Not too many jobs ithat keep you off welfare when you don’t know the language.
We have dozens of ESL programs in my neighborhood. No dice y no dice. 🙂
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/3/daca-illegals-cant-speak-english-study/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“kids” why all the back reference to these DACA illegals as “kids”. I personally am so tired of the old political bleeding heart cry for “do it for the chiiiiilllldddreen” . I believe most of these DACA illegals are in their 20’s and 30’s. Reading a while back that one is already a grandmother. Oh my! Give me a break….kids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence the quotes. These are not children we are referring to. The actual DACA EO states brought here before age of 16 before 2007. So likely they are in their mid to late twenties now. Again, think bigly! The goal is not to deal with the illegals here. The goal is to stop the flood! Build the wall! Enforce the laws! That is the goal!
LikeLike
I can stomach DACA as long as anyone with a criminal record doesn’t qualify.
I would gladly exchange DACA for all the other things on the list. There is one big piece of the puzzle that never gets mentioned though. Birthright citizenship, end it, end anchor babies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Luke, as far as I can see, what is happening is that the “pathway” is granted and it is ASSUMED they will file for citizenship. They gain a foothold in the US and they cry “DACA”, all the while bringing in their “relatives” but never actually make any move to become citizens but are given ALL the perks of citizenship.
I want them ALL gone. Most of the types you mentioned are a foregone conclusion; but what really gets me is the ARROGANCE of the hordes who have no shame about their ILLEGAL entry. They are downright in-your-face about it and Dare You to say anything. They will scream at you that their Rights are more important than yours.
We need to send a very sharp message to all illegals: LEAVE NOW and come back when you can fulfill the new requirements to be (I hope) ability to read, write, and speak English; have a verifiable NEEDED skill and can prove they can live without any government assistance programs. That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it!
LikeLike
You are correct, but ask yourself this, where are these illegal alien arrogant pricks? They are not in Michigan. They are not in Indiana, or Ohio, or South Carolina, or Georgia, etc, etc. They are mostly in California (and to a lesser extent Texas). The real illegals are actually working. They might not be legal and I certainly don’t want them rewarded for breaking our immigration laws… but if they obey the laws (other than breaking into the country) and try to do right, I could care less if they apply for residency (and again, do NOT buy into the belief that residency = citizenship, it absolutely DOES NOT… I have many examples at hand and all tell me of the pain and money and time it takes to go from resident to citizen). Above all else, partner, have faith in President Trump. He is no globalist or anti-American RINO or liberal. Read his immigration his actual plans. There is nothing there about “amnesty” or rewarding the illegals in any way.
LikeLike
Luke, you are right, they are in California and SO AM I… Have dealt with them my entire life, except for the brief times I spent in other states. I have worked with immigrants that have had the type of visa that is Employer Sponsored and they were required to work for their employer sponsor for a specified term. If they left prior to the term, they had to leave the country. I also had neighbors who came over from Russia or thereabouts. They had to renew their work visas, which cost close to $10K. They couldn’t afford it so they went home to Russia; he was in the trades and made a very good living here. Those are the only 2 exceptions I know about personally. Having grown up in SoCal and reside in NorCal now, my view of illegal immigration is strained.
We allow so much leniency in our laws but if we ever tried anything like it in any other country, BAM! Out on our ears and we would have to pay for it!
I just have no sympathy left for any of them. I want them all gone. Thanks for listening to my rant! 🙂
LikeLike
It costs exactly $400 or so to go from residency to full citizenship. I have done it for myself and many relatives.
LikeLike
IF, just IF, these DACA children and young adults would attempt to learn English, I would have some hope that they might find a job that would keep them off welfare. But no, it’s one big joke that, because they have a crowd of their peers around them, gives them some ill-perceived power. No ESL, no games or songs in English, no use of English period.
Go back to your home country. When I visit a country where English is not the first language, I spend time learning some phrases and make an effort. If they’re planning on making the U.S. home, they need to speak the language, have a job and a sponsor who will underwrite their needs, adopt the culture and respect our laws. That used to be the basics for immigrating to the U.S. What happened?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think all of us agree on all you said, we just might disagree on what to do with those Obama promised could stay.
LikeLike
None of us is required to make good a promise that we didn’t make. IMHO the “heart” in this issue is sending young people back (not gang members) to the narco-terrorist run country that is Mexico.
LikeLike
The outline of a “deal” on immigration are pretty clear. Basically trading DACA “amnesty” for all the other provisions the President has insisted on all along.
However fixing DACA status will come with several conditions. Those with gang/criminal activity will be excluded. Age on entry to the US, educational achievement, employment will be criteria excluding many as well. A chance at citizenship will be burdened by a waiting period, like 5 or 10 years after the law passes. That will reduce impact on the electorate as the DACA cohort matures.
In these ways the impact will be minimized while the other provisions have great and positive effects on immigration. That will make it a good deal for the American people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! Someone who understands! President Trump is doing the right thing! If DACA becomes part of a much larger immigration reform package that gets everything else done, it is absolutely-positively-spectacularly a WIN for America! Think bigly everybody! Don’t get lost in the weeds of “DACA is the end of the world!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not agreeing with you doesn’t mean folks don’t understand.
I’ve seen nothing related to Wilberforce law where UAC’s from other than Mexico can’t be immediately returned to their home country.
I’ve seen nothing mentioned about removing all possibility of welfare and entitlements. What kind of penalty will they pay to remain? $2.6 billion per year will be the cost for these illegals. That’s $3,250 per head. Are they going to pay that each year to the treasury?
Be very careful about the 600-800 thousand number. That may be the DACA folks, but the Dream Act involves millions.
I haven’t seen you post here before today, by the way. Hope you’re not a shill.
LikeLike
Go to NumbersUSA.com. They have the best analysis of immigration policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. And participate, they make it very easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the reference. Looks like an interesting site for immigration info, may be useful for “fact checking” during the forthcoming debates on the subject.
LikeLike
I am praying for No Amnesty for any illegal. New Background checks for the Daca applicants (because we know if any backgrounds checks were done under the previous administration they are bogus),
Only temporary work permits with no pathway to citizenship for anyone unless they leave the country and apply like any other legal immigrant.
Absolutely Build the Wall. End Chain migration and the visa lottery, etc. Only merit based immigration from now on and only if it benefits the USA and it’s citizens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DACA is so full of fraud its not even funny.
Over 1/2 are functionally illiterate, with no GED/ high school diploma.( I thought high school was a stipulation). Around 1/2 have only the bare essentials of English comprehension, much less speak with decent fluency.
Then there are the more than 1/3 that are & were gang members when they applied. Many who have other felonies besides Identity Thief;drugs, multiple DUIs, robbery, and the list goes on. About 10 to 20% are in prisons around the country thinking that when they get out they have a free DACA ride.
Then there are the ones that have lied about when they entered the US, their age and who brought them here .
On top of all of the above, I can’t help but wonder why so few have started the American citizenship process. Most are supposed to be in late 20s and 30s, which gave them over a decade to have done something more than sponge on American taxes.
Every time we give Illegals an inch they take a mile. They have no respect for American law, America & Americans.
Still keep wondering what these Non-Americans can pick and choose which laws they don’t want to obey and get away with it.
I say NO DACA or AMNESTY
LikeLiked by 2 people
All good points. I agree.
AND most of them have children/grandchildren who have ALREADY BEEN REWARDED WITH AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP merely by virtue of their relative’s illegal behavior. So even if the DACA recipient can’t [and doesn’t] vote, their family members do – and they vote for Socialist tendencies a la Venezuela.
We want to keep our country, right? Yes, I trust Trump, I just hate these circumstances.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone who was paying better attention that I was back in the day, should make a list of all the things George Bush made us hold our nose on in the first year.
President Trump hasn’t asked me to hold my nose on something yet… if I have to hold my nose on this DACA thing I’m ready to do it if he says that’s what needs to be done.
LikeLike
Go ahead & hold your nose on this one….I can’t and won’t.
Will Trump still be my president YES-it will be a BITTER pill for me and many others for many reasons.
Major reason is that deporting Illegals & Locking Up the Hillary gang was one of his biggest promises & reasons he was elected. (hmmm seems that both are just a hot mess going no where.). Seems that the swamp is deeper than most realized, but if we give an inch it will not stop. As it stands now many, now just me are beginning to wonder his promises and ones that he might make in the future.
95 million Americans have left the work force. Do you realize that these DACAers/Illegals/Anchors have and do take educational funds & jobs away from Americans by using the equal opportunity card. Strange to think that employers and colleges have to look at them first cause they are a minority yet Illegals, but ACLU has done a good job there.
High school & college kids can’t get jobs because the business are scared of being called out for not using enough minorities even though many of them are Illegals((can’t ask anymore, nor discriminate even if they don’t speak decent English). Numerous stories out there about young adults being denied college monies, college entry &/or scholarships which are being taken by the Illegals & DACAers. (oh I know of them personally.)
In the meantime how about we just abolish all our laws & open up the prison doors & let American prisoners run free too. If Trump gives one inch on DACA, then that is literally what he is doing. A country without borders & laws is not a country.
The tensions from many Trump supporters is already starting to show on FB & Twitter. No I’m not talking about the fake Trumpers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO. AMNESTY. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read President Trump’s immigration goals. No amnesty period. It is very clear. DACA is NOT amnesty in any way… go look up the original EO. Obama could not get amnesty passed so he did something to look good and pushed through DACA. But DACA really is not that big a deal. It does not provide amnesty, only deferred deportation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are joking, right? Because you are confusing the Obama’s EO with what the Congress is about to do, and what Obama was unable to do: amnesty for the millions of “dreamers.” These millions will turn into tens of millions pretty soon (these “kids” have families of their own) and they all will vote Democrat. That’s why Obama got them in to begin with.
So, yes, DACA is a REALLY big deal. Really.
NO AMNESTY.
LikeLike
DACA IS AMNESTY…..Rewards for their parents breaking the law.
LikeLike
NO. AMNESTY.NO. AMNESTY.NO. AMNESTY.NO. AMNESTY.
A million times over.
LikeLike
There’s an old phrase, stepping over dollars to pick up dimes that applies here.
If your basement is flooding, and the plumber shows up and turns off the spicket, fixes it so it won’t happen again, you don’t bitch that he didn’t clean up all the water puddling around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good analogy. So we fix the leak. Only after the leak is fixed do we focus on dealing with the water. That is how you fix a problem. You don’t try to bail out the water all at once and not focus on slowing the leak or you will never succeed in getting rid of all the water! Deal with the leak FIRST! Only after it is solved do you deal with the water!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. And the day will never come when I act like this is somehow President Trump’s issue. We’re fortunate he’s fixing it. This is Obama’s mess.
LikeLike
The immigration issue goes back much further than Obama. He just threw gasoline on three fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With what plumbers charge per hour? I’ll mop my own water thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the reason we don’t have to worry about the outcome of this, is because President Trump only does what he thinks will help the country. Anybody else would have done what helps THEM.
He has enough money. Don’t worry, he will do what helps the country, like he always does. Period. Not even worth discussing.
LikeLike
You Wrote: He has enough money. Don’t worry, he will do what helps the country, like he always does. Period. Not even worth discussing.
Very true. For the first time we have a President that doesn’t owe ANYBODY because he got himself elected with hard work reaching out to We the People, an incredibly brutal rally schedule and 100s of millions of dollars of his own money. I don’t believe any candidate in history worked as hard to get the job, a job that President Trump is doing for free at great financial cost to himself.
I believe that before President Trump finishes his second term, he will have accomplished EVERYTHING that he campaigned on; it was the biggest list of any candidate in history but President Trump THINKS BIG and ACCOMPLISHES BIG!
I don’t sweat the nuts and bolts of the construction phase; the final product is going to be YUGE and BEAUTIFUL. The media-rats are always trying to misreport and cause trouble but the truth is, President Trump is literally doing EVERYTHING he said he was going to do. I cannot be more pleased with President Trump’s work ethic or accomplishments in his first year as President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think our lion will fulfill his campaign promises by the end of his first term, although it might take going over into the second term to lock up Hillary Clinton!
LikeLike
i think what he’s going to do is, fulfill everything in 4 years, and then promise to pay off the debt (Not pay DOWN the debt… pay OFF the debt) in the next 4.
LikeLike
I have every faith President TRUMP will get the best deal possible that he can with who is in the senate now. Like it or not he is having to negotiate within his own party.
LikeLike
I could probably “tolerate” some DACA “kids” being allowed to stay in exchange for everything else we want, but ONLY if they are subjected to “super-vetting”…and I mean if they have ONE Facebook post trashing this country or flashing gang signs = VAMOOSE! And, oh yeah, if they join the military and earn the MOH, I could see citizenship in their future, but that’s about as far as I would go, I’m just sayin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here. Especially if we get a wall, E-verify enforcement. End of chain migration, defunding of Sanctuary cities, English first laws, and other stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob there are very few of us even mentioning the English as the official language issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There should be NO question about it. Learning the language is non-negotiable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want their ages PHYSICALLY verified!
For younger kids:
” It’s usually done by taking a single X-ray of the left wrist, hand, and fingers. It is a safe and painless procedure that uses a small amount of radiation. The bones on the X-ray image are compared with X-rays images in a standard atlas of bone development, which is based on data from large numbers of other kids of the same gender and age. The bone age is measured in years.” http://kidshealth.org/en/parents/xray-bone-age.html
Bone Age Assessment Methods: A Critical Review
Ossification of the Medial Clavicular Epiphysis on Chest Radiographs: (And while you are at it, look for TB!!!)
“[…]Overall, 1,151 patients (age, 16-30) without any systemic disease and who underwent chest radiography were included for ossification grading. Two radiologists independently classified the ossification of the medial clavicular epiphysis from chest radiographs into five grades. The age distribution and inter-observer agreement on the ossification grade were assessed. The diagnostic accuracy of the averaged ossification grades for determining whether the patient is under the age of majority was analyzed by using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Two separate inexperienced radiologists assessed the ossification grade in a subgroup of the patients after reviewing the detailed descriptions and image atlases developed for ossification grading. The median value of the ossification grades increased with increasing age (from 16 to 30 years), and the trend was best fitted by a quadratic function (R-square, 0.978)….
A developmental assessment of the third molar tooth, the carpal and wrist bones helps in estimating the age of infants and children, but their usage is limited in adolescents and young adults because the third molar tooth, hand, and carpal bones can all be fully developed before reaching the age of majority.[…]”
Essentially under age 22 it has good accuracy from 22 to age 30 not so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And have them turn over their parents who kidnapped them and brought them here. They aren’t innocent.
LikeLike
President Trump’s “Contract With The American Voter” Gettysburg, PA
Immigration:
-Finances a wall on the southern border. “Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such wall.”
-Sets a two-year, mandatory-minimum, federal prison sentence for illegally re-entering America after being deported. Those convicted of felonies, multiple misdemeanors, or at least two prior deportations would face five-year mandatory-minimum sentences.
-Cancel all federal funding to Sanctuary Cities.” Start removing the 2 million+ criminal illegal aliens who walk America’s streets.
-Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where the U.S. cannot conduct extreme vetting — Trump’s proposed standard for all foreign entrants
10/22/2016
P Trump will do all of the above and more; hopefully. Immigration is the issue that won him the WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS: very specific terms for immigration reform. Hyper conservative with leverage argued “before any DACA these are my terms”
Rush quoted some congressman today on his show and took calls from DACA nazis: we don’t know where trump stands!! He is for DACA!!!!
There are 2 types of people: those who know and those who do not know.
Come to the treehouse, watch trump say specifically what he stands for and what he doesn’t – all the other noise is crap, those who do not know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if this sudden friendliness with certain RINOs in deplorable clothing has anything to do with the info coming out RE the FBI/DoJ/leaking/illegal spying on Americans that’s being unravelled at present?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just look at how unhinged Trump is in that meeting! He doesn’t even know who any of those people are and he just keeps repeating everything over and over. He really needs the 25th Amendment! Heavy HEAVY s/
LikeLike
I think that some standards should be applied to the DACA process. It shouldn’t be just the ability to breed. If DACA members dropped out of high school and decide not to get a job and are on welfare that DACA should be sent back.
The logic here is Americans, through no fault of their own, would be forced to support this DACA.
In a guilt ridden society that loves to lash themselves for ancient behaviors this may soothe their ruffled feathers. Or not. Either way, it is the ideology that should be evaluated both ways. Looked at by both sides. America has a side too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If people have not learned the profound lesson that CA is to our nation, and want to use DACA as a bargaining chip for the Kate’s Wall, then don’t bother building it.
Once they have seeded DACA voters in TX & FL, the wall will become irrelevant.
In fact, expect it to be bulldozed.
LikeLike
Joe,
What are you going to do if President Trump has to compromise and trade DACA for the Wall, no chain migration, e-verify, no sanctuary cities, merit based immigration?
Cry?
Refused to vote Republican forever more?
Vote Democrat?
Not vote?
Encourage all your buddies not to vote?
Hand the country back over to the Commie Globalists and wallow in your self-righteousness as the people in Alabama did?
Or are you going to grow up, put your big boy pants on and WORK HARD to give President Trump the type of Congressmen and Senators that will help him put this country back on track and hope we get some MUCH better laws in place and the nasty ones removed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The expedited removal, visa waiver regusal, credible fear claims, etc. all need to be simplified and streamlinef. SAnd the ifea that ilegals have rights to live on the US must be elimimatef
So one day the local PD stops by a major imternational airport to pick up an LPR (green card holder) and there is a file about 1.5 inches thick laying nearby, and one of the PD jokes, “what’s this, a muder case?” Nope, an expedited removal case. Guy applies for admission, refused because he admitted he was coming to work in the US illegally. Then he claimed “credible fear”, which means he is entitled to an interview, so he must be transported to another location. When that doesn’t work out, he claims to be having a heart attack. Ambulance to hospital, EKGs etc, Nope, nothing wrong. Then claims abdominal pain. More tests. Negative. Back to the airport. Too late for a flight out. Transported to holding facility. Taxpayers pay for all this. And it is very expensive.
LikeLiked by 2 people