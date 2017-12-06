“Red Hot Employment” – November Results: Highest Single-Month Manufacturing Jobs Gains in 15 Years…

The November jobs reports are coming out and the results are Bigly remarkable.  Manufacturing job growth in November was 40,000 new jobs.  That’s the highest single month jobs growth in over 15 years.  These manufacturing jobs are higher wage jobs. This is the blue-collar-billionaire economic outcome President Trump has been working toward within every economic proposal, policy and initiative.

The first wave of companies (large and small manufacturers of American products) to jump on the Trump economic initiatives, have invested and begun building-out their capacity. Now we begin to see those companies hiring workers to create the products and services.

Overall the U.S. economy added 190,000 jobs in November which is almost twice the number needed to replace retiring workers.  The government’s headline unemployment number is currently at 4.1%.  For several years we have questioned the methodology behind the unemployment numbers.  What we are likely to see is reality forcing the skewered methodology to push that unemployment number below 4%.

Aside from the jump in manufacturing, education and health services led with 54,000, professional and business services were next with 47,000 and trade, transportation and utilities contributed 36,000.  Information services saw a decline of 13,000 while construction fell by 4,000. [*NOTE* The construction numbers appear fluctuated by payrolls in the wake of the September Hurricanes.  October construction was +60k]

(Via Reuters) […]  “The job market is red hot, with broad-based job gains across industries and company sizes. The only soft spots are in industries being disrupted by technology, brick-and-mortar retailing being the best example,” Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said in a statement. “There is a mounting threat that the job market will overheat next year.”

Among goods-producing sectors, manufacturing added 40,000 jobs, the most in the ADP series history dating back more than 15 years, while construction shed 4,000.

Services-sector employment gains led the advance, with the largest increase coming in education and health services at 54,000, followed by professional and business services at 47,000.

Midsized businesses, defined as employing between 50 and 499 people, added 99,000 jobs, while small-employer employment rose by 50,000 and large companies increased their workforces by 41,000.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.  (link)

[…] “to get it going the way I really want, where we have GDP getting up to 4, 5, and even 6 percent — because I think that’s possible. If you look back in your notes, you’ll say when I said 4 percent, people said that would be years. Well, it’s turned out that I’m right because without the hurricanes this last quarter, we would have hit 4 percent. At 3.3 percent, which was adjusted previously — this is far beyond what anybody thought it would be at. So we’re at 3.3 percent GDP. I see no reason why we don’t go to 4, 5, and even 6 percent. And I don’t want to go beyond that because then it will be criticized if we don’t hit it.

But every time we go up one point, just so you understand, one point means $2.5 trillion, means 10 million jobs. So one point in GDP is an incredible statement. $2.5 trillion for each point, 10 million jobs for each point. And I think we’re going to be going up a lot of points.”

~ President Trump

Two weeks ago the Fed raised the 4th quarter growth projection to 3.2%. Last Week they revised that up to 3.8%. This week they have revised it upward again to 3.93%.

Oh, the winning…. squeeze the kids.  REMEMBER:

…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to ‘capitalism unchained’. We are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond 3.2% 3.8%  3.9%… Well Beyond.”…

MAGAnomics is a generally common sense approach toward achieving dynamic growth in the U.S. economy. Left-leaning U.S. economic experts (most of them) are gnashing their teeth as the America-First MAGAnomic principles are paying YUGE initial dividends.

 

  1. sundance says:
    December 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    • 4sure says:
      December 6, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      The dims can’t stand it. It is driving them evennuttier than they are. They will spin it as the POTUS having nothing to do w/the economy. Or that ir is Obama’s policies now taking effect.

      • Doug says:
        December 6, 2017 at 5:08 pm

        thats fine by me… the longer they ignore what hes doing to more isolated they will become

      • Kiliman ✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ says:
        December 6, 2017 at 5:12 pm

        Yeah, that’s what I don’t get. Trump has spent the past year dismantling Obama’s policies. They actually believe that despite that, we’re finally seeing the fruit’s of Obama after 8 years. However, just the other day, ABC reported Fake News and the DOW dropped 350 points within hours.

        So either the markets are glacially slow to react, or they respond in real time. This is why liberals suck at the economy. They just don’t know how it works.

      • William Monnie says:
        December 6, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        But former POTUS Obama took credit for it yesterday in Chicago…………WTF!!

        • dagnyshrug says:
          December 6, 2017 at 7:30 pm

          Throughout the eight bleak, gray years of his presidency, Obama continued to blame Bush for the negative consequences of his own policies. He now wants to claim credit for Trump’s positive accomplishments. So which is it, Obama? You can’t have it both ways.

          Liked by 3 people

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      December 6, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      These are the same economic forecasters that predicted 3% to 4% growth from Obama policies and then were perplexed when the actual numbers were “unexpectedly low”. They have no clue. After 8 years of being wrong, why does anyone listen to anything they have to say?

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      This makes me want to cry. I rarely cry.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      well… that might be because Obama SWORE those manufacturing jobs were not coming back…. ; ) Obama WRONG again. This makes me happier than it probably should…..

  2. Greg Albright says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Could we see a situation where the unemployment numbers are driven negative because the altering of formulas for the past 2 decades?

  3. NJF says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    But I thought it was all bc of Obama? I mean why wouldn’t businesses wait until he’s out of office to prove his policies worked???
    😜

  4. lastinillinois says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    BOOM shocka locka !

  5. chojun says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    • Doug says:
      December 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      yeah love the experts like krugman who has literally never held a real job or run a business in the real world.. economics (which i majored in )is a crack science.. its really quite simple.. give people freedom , fair trade, less regulation and more of their hard earned money and they will make the economy grow.

      Liked by 5 people

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      Unexpectedly Donald J. Trump announced his intention to run for the presidency,…unexpectedly he won major primary elections,…unexpectedly he won the nomination of his party,…unexpectedly he won the general election and became President. …and unexpectedly to the haters America is becoming Great Again.

      Liked by 3 people

  6. sundance says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Don’t forget the CTH prediction from 2015/2016 if Trump could win.

    We anticipated his economic strategy would mean wage growth would explode in Q2 of 2018.

    There is nothing currently visible that takes that initial prediction off track. If wages grow 3 to 5% beginning Q2 (April, May, June ’18) as we expect – then by the end of 2018 the two economic engines will have gained parity again.

    As a specific outcome of that wage growth and jobs gains, domestic U.S. Inflation will then align with GDP growth around this time next year.

    😀

    That Main Street outcome is *NOT* dependent on the current Tax Bill. It is purely connected to President Trump’s larger economic proposals.

    The current Tax Reform, if successfully passed, is just super-fuel upon this Main Street engine which will take my economic engine metaphor advance beyond ‘ludicrous speed’.

    I think the destination achieved from ludicrous speed is what they call “Red Hot”. However, I see that as the inverse of, and directly created by, “Cold Anger”.

    Wolverines!

    Oh, Merry Christmas! .

  7. Dawna says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I think i am in the bin

  8. Joe says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    MAGA needs tweaking:

    MAKING America Great Again.

  9. wheatietoo says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    “…fastest in three years.” <– So sayeth the Associated Press tweet.

    Uh, I don't remember the economy 'expanding' quickly three years ago.
    In fact…I don't remember the economy expanding much at all in the last eight years.

    The only job growth we had under Ozero was in govt jobs, which take tax dollars and borrowed money to pay for.

  10. coldwarrior says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    if we remove the accounting tricks that started under clinton for gdp, then we are still in a depression.
    this can be graphically explained at shadowstats dot com

  11. highdezertgator says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Sundance CTH Dictionary – Obviously… predictably… intentionally… MAGA economic reality!

    Bizarro Krugman World of FakEconomics – Unexpectedly… surprising… unantticipated…. we don’t know squat!

  12. Steve in Lewes says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Sundance, I swear Obama gets smaller in that pic with PDJT every time those economic numbers expand!

  13. fleporeblog says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    SD is absolutely right! The Tax reform Bill will have an effect on top of where our President has gotten us on his own. The truth of the matter is that the Economy will be humming at 3.5% to 4.0% on its own next year. Just think about where it will be by the time our Lion runs for reelection. Taking the Tax reform Bill out of the equation, we will be closer to 5% starting in 2020 because the Energy explosion will be on nitro coupled with NAFTA being a thing of the past and new bilateral trade agreements!

    At this point the US only has one company that has the refineries necessary to deliver LNG to the ships for export (Cheniere Energy). By 2019, we will have 4 to 5 companies with refineries that can get LNG to ships.

    http://cheniere.com/terminals/corpus-christi-project/

    From the article above:

    Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (Corpus Christi Liquefaction), a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, is developing and constructing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at one of Cheniere’s existing sites that was previously permitted for a regasification terminal. The liquefaction project is being designed for five trains with expected aggregate nominal production capacity of up to 22.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/kensilverstein/2017/08/17/with-expanding-exports-the-natural-gas-revolution-marches-forward/#3178a7707010

    From the article linked above:

    “Based on construction plans, EIA expects that by 2020 the United States will have the third-largest LNG export capacity in the world after Australia and Qatar,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration just reported.

    LNG refers to liquefied natural gas, which must first be super-cooled before it would be sent via tankers to ports around the world, notably to Asia and in Europe. To that end, China is expected to become the leading importer of LNG, consuming about 40% of it, says the International Energy Agency in Paris. And the U.S. Commerce Department agreed with China in May to let it contract for U.S.-supplied LNG; U.S.-based Chenier Energy Inc. is setting up an office there.

    To meet that demand, the U.S. energy agency notes that five liquefaction facilities are under construction here: Cove Point, Cameron, Elba Island, Freeport, and Corpus Christi, all of which will come online in the next three years and increase total U.S. liquefaction capacity from 1.4 billion cubic feet per day now to 9.5 billion cubic feet by the end of 2019.

    BP is preparing itself for that explosion as we speak!

    https://www.bp.com/en_us/bp-us/media-room/press-releases/bp-strengthens-lng-shipping-capacity.html

    From the article linked above:

    Expansion of BP’s global LNG shipping fleet will support the group’s growing LNG portfolio and its broader shift to natural gas

    HOUSTON – BP is taking delivery of six new, state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to support its expanding global LNG portfolio, and to respond to growing demand for lower-carbon energy sources around the world.

    BP’s finance partners KMarin and ICBC Leasing are investing over $1 billion in the tankers, which will join existing tankers in BP Shipping’s fleet in 2018 and 2019. The vessels will help service a 20-year liquefaction contract with the Freeport LNG facility in Texas, as well as other international LNG projects in BP’s global portfolio.

    Add Tax reform to the equation and our President was absolutely right to say even 6% GDP may not be the limit! Manufacturing in the US will be on steroids because the price of fuel will be so cheap compared to where it is now. Dare I say that Reagan’s mark of 7.4% is not out of the question by 2024!

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 6, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    • JC says:
      December 6, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      All great news, fle. This energy independence is crucial to all sustained job growth and a myriad of benefits for Americans coast-to-coast and border-to-border. The manufacture of everything supporting all exploration, access, refining and transport of fuels will in itself create untold numbers of jobs and change entire swaths of the country into thriving communities. We are not “just” growing our economy, we are explosively growing into a prosperous nation again, and we are doing it without war.

      Liked by 2 people

    • milktrader says:
      December 6, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      600 to 1 volume? Non-explosive? Preserving natural habitat locally? Wow, that’s some interesting info. Thanks Flep!

      Liked by 1 person

  14. milktrader says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    There is alpha in the space between reality and what analysts are predicting.

  15. CorwinAmber says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    y’know, there comes a moment when the absolute greatest hoist their mates on their backs and drag the entire team across the goal line when NO ONE else could do it! This is when a Herb Brooks shouts “this is your time!” Well, heck, this is our time and we have the leader we so desperately need…and we WILL NOT let him down! Historians will write of this moment…let us all play our part

    Liked by 3 people

  16. fred5678 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Easiest way to boost employment of American citizens — make “Hire American” real by terminating DACA and canceling all work permits for illegal aliens.

    Dear Mr. President — DO IT!!!

    Don’t give the stolen jewels (residency) to the children of the burglars (parents of DACA “children”) who stole it.

  17. Pam says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    When they used the term “unexpectedly”, it means that they know Obama was a complete failure and they just choose to ignore the obvious. This is just more bad news for Dems. Can it get any worse for them? One can only hope. 😉

    • JC says:
      December 6, 2017 at 6:17 pm

      Reality and breathtaking results continue to be our best allies and the globalists’ worst enemies, Pam, and are only gaining momentum with each passing day. All of the opposition, obstruction and fake news in the world can’t match the reality of success and the elevation of the standard of living for millions and millions of Americans.

      As CorwinAmber so aptly posted above: “historians will write of this moment,” and CNN won’t even make it into the footnotes.

      Liked by 2 people

  18. trapper says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Yayyy! Now for the cold shower. America needs 8 million new manufacturing jobs to make back the 8 million manufacturing jobs we lost between 1978 and 2009. At 40,000 per month, it will take us almost 17 years just to get back to where we were 40 years ago before the globalists began screwing us. So, have another cigarette and finish your coffee, then turn the line back on and get back to work!

    Seriously, we are turning the corner. Happy to see it.

  19. fleporeblog says:
    December 6, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Folks our Lion is cleaning up the corrupt process throughout the world!

  20. PgtSndThinker says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Sure hope this translates to a job for me. Wish there were a “MAGAJobs” board I could search for opportunities in optimistic employers onboard the Trump train.

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    That photo accompanying this thread should be spread nationwide, because that says it all. It’s the essence of the MAGA agenda

    A President Trump fist pump as American workers raise their arms & cheer

    That is precisely what’s going to turn this nation around. A booming economy with good paying jobs for all Americans

    I don’t care what color you are, what ethnicity you are, what college brainwashing technique you went through, when you’re moving up the ladder of personal success, all the racial identity / social justice crap goes out the window

    When you’re able to provide for your family & buy the things you want, all the democrat bleating’s about fairness & a socialistic utopia fall on deaf ears

    It’s as simple as that. Allow Americans to be Americans by giving them opportunity & helping themselves

  22. Dawna says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    California is left behind. Gov. Moonbeam hates us and likes that we suffer.
    I wave to the magnificent Trump Train as it roars past.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      I live in CA, and I could care less if they fall WAY behind. I will be happy to move! The only reason why I am still here is because I have not decided which one of the 49 states to move to. Well reality says 5 choices but point is CA is 50th in taxes and freedoms.

      Liked by 1 person

    • waltherppk says:
      December 6, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Californians need to figure out fire prevention before they pretend to be experts on more complicated matters.

      Like

  23. American Georgia Grace says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Sundance, not for me to say, but I hope and pray you tweet that glorious “Magic Wand” pic to Obunion, Hildabeast, Peloski, Schemer…

    You are brilliant Sundance, Brilliant like a shining magic wand 🌠🎅🎄🌠

  24. George says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    ” UNEXPECTEDLY ” is Swamp for Trump because Hillary Clinton defeated unexpectedly.

  26. SoCalPatriot says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    We really have to give props to President Obama for this tremendous economy he passed on to President Trump. 🙂

  27. bosscook says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    We own a manufacturing company. We are on fire. We increased hiring by 20% and are making some substantial investment in machining. We also are expanding our warehouse. Our customers (and we have some biggies I am not a liberty to name) ALL have said, in one way or another…”we just needed to get Obama out of the way”.

