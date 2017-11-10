New York Fed Sees U.S. Economy Growing 3.2% in Fourth Quarter…

All leading economic forecasters said it would be impossible for President Trump’s MAGAnomic plans to generate 3% GDP growth in the first year. President Obama said it was impossible and Trump would need a “magic wand, or something“.

Well, three months after taking office (April-June), it was Quarter 2, and the U.S. GDP began growing over three percent. Again in Quarter 3 (July-Sept), the same benchmark was exceeded. And now Q4 (Oct-Dec) the New York Fed says, yes, GDP growth is 3.2%.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve on Friday kept its view on U.S. gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter near 3.2 percent given the dearth of economic data this week. (link)

Remember, these are forecasts within the current quarter. CTH is specifically predicting the actual result will be much, much higher. With consumer confidence at the highest rate ever recorded (link); combined with MAGAnomics pushing down the cost of living and increasing disposable income (link); combined with wages rising (link); combined with early indicators that consumer spending this holiday season will be the biggest ever (link) and (link) and (link)….

Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to their first opportunity to see capitalism unchained; we are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond 3.2%… Well Beyond.

Believe Me.

Bigly.

U.S. Companies Filing for Bankruptcy Take a Nose Dive #MAGAnomics pic.twitter.com/DovKR2FkPz — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 10, 2017

