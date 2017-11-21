More MAGAnomic Winning – NY Fed Raises GDP Forecast, DOW Closes New Record…

Almost too much winning… almost, but I think we can take it. The New York federal reserve has raised their anticipated fourth quarter GDP growth forecast to 3.8%. That’s only a week after previously raising it to 3.2%.
The Stock Market closes again at yet another all time high today:
Yup, as widely anticipated, the impact from Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are creating a massive upward dynamic on the Main Street economy. The increase in consumer confidence; the recent increases in wages; the increase in disposable income as an outcome of lowered energy costs and downward prices on high consumables (fuel, food, etc.); the increases in housing starts; the reductions in imported durables; the expansion of exports in energy products and agriculture, and the expanding domestic investment, are all factors in expanding the GDP.
The NY Fed have revised their projection upward to 3.8%, and THAT’S BEFORE they get a first analysis on holiday spending (due out the end of the month); and well before they can quantify the November and December retail sales results which account for two-thirds of GDP math. So don’t be surprised, as we shared on their last revision, if you see that GDP growth number go much higher.
Oh, the winning…. squeeze the kids. REMEMBER:
…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to their first opportunity to see capitalism unchained; we are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond
3.2%3.8%… Well Beyond.”…
LikeLiked by 22 people
Thank you!!
Retirement Fund doing exceptionally well!
MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 16 people
Every time I open my statement, I say THANK YOU President Trump!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I feel so good about my 401k, I think I’ll donate to my favorite site. The conservative treehouse!
LikeLiked by 5 people
⭐️👍⭐️
LikeLike
Thank you God for President Trump and his family
I am grateful
LikeLiked by 2 people
We invested in American Century and the lowest every received was 7% and now we expect getting back to 13%. Ain’t Trump the best? You bet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charles keeps talking about the fundamentals, the underpinnings. He sees this economic growth as solid and based on real stuff. It’s Main Street, baby. We’re coming back.
Today, Charles mentioned it was starting to become like a feedback loop or more simply that success is starting to breed more success. This economy is winning!
Must be that magic wand that BO snidely asked if Candidate Trump had….
LikeLiked by 10 people
MMSGA*,
LikeLiked by 3 people
*Making Main Street Great Again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Must be that magic wand that BO snidely asked if Candidate Trump had….”
Clearly P. Trump has a massive magic wand 😉 ( MMW)
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right… POTUS Trump has a big old honkin magic wand! It called capitalism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Speak softly and carry a big magic wand.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have loved and followed Charles Payne for years; another product of the American Dream!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
⭐️
LikeLiked by 3 people
After 8 years of deliberate losing, I’m OK with this kind of winning.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yes. President Trump has had to do double time to make up for the Zero losses. Thank God he’s up to it with a winning MAGA strategy!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Folks the Economic Train will do everything in its power to get our GDP for 2017 to finish at 3% GDP!
The Economic Train left the station on January 20, 2017! It had been sitting idle for the previous 8 years. Now that it is rolling across our country, it will not be stopped. There is absolutely nothing that the Democrats, Rhinos, MSM, CoC, Big Club, Barry from Kenya, Globalists etc. can do to slow it down.
Our President predicted that by the end of his first year in office, he would have our annual GDP at 3%. People absolutely laughed about his prediction. They aren’t laughing anymore! I am seeing more and more evidence that the annual GDP WILL hit 3%.
https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/nowcast
From the article linked above:
– The New York Fed Staff Nowcast for 2017:Q4 stands at 3.8%.
– News from this week’s data releases increased the nowcast for Q4 by 0.6 percentage point.
– Industrial production and housing data drove the increase.
Here’s why:
1st Quarter (Jan 1 – March 31) – Our final GDP was a miserable 1.2% since Barry was still in office for 20 days and our President began to implement his Energy Dominance and kill regulations.
2nd Quarter (April 1 – May 31) – Our final GDP was 3.1%.
3rd Quarter (June 1 – September 30) – Initial release had GDP at 3.0%. Please keep in mind that the initial 1st Quarter was 0.8% before going up to 1.2% and the initial 2nd Quarter started at 2.8% before going up to 3.1%. I anticipate the final GDP for the 3rd Quarter to be 3.3% (We will see the revised number on November 29th).
That would mean the following:
1.2 + 3.1 + 3.3 + 4.4 = 3% GDP FOR 2017!
Keep in mind that the Hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida cost the 3rd Quarter 0.8%. As construction begins in those areas (as we are now seeing), we could see the 4th Quarter propelled. Just the fact that I am writing this means our President has done an AMAZING job in his first year!
He is ABSOLUTELY MAGA!
By the way, for all those that want to give credit to their messiah, here is the garbage that he produced over his 8 MISERABLE years! You can run but you can’t hide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But his tweets are un-Presidential!
LikeLiked by 7 people
A former best-friendship is almost broken up over that very argument. Sad but disgusted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve had to un-follow several folks on social media whom I never imagined I would be forced to pull away from because of their hysterical and vicious TDS posts.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You’re not alone there. I threw lots of people off my fb feed in the hopes of still having nice thoughts about them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mover…same here…guess we are all experiencing that situation. One of my biggest surprises recently was a vicious Trump hater…who worked his entire career in international banking for one of the Big Five (too big to fail.). Of all people who should know better….sigh
LikeLike
They are OBSESSED, full of snarling hate and anger. It is a wonder to behold. And by the end of Trump’s eight years many of them will be very sick or dead from cancer and heart disease, mark my words. It’s sad, depressing, and disturbing.
LikeLike
Right Mover, in who’s world because we love his tweets and we get the real news, etc. Actually, also very entertaining. You no likee, you don’t need to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, please, Mr. President! No more winning! I can’t take it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
MOR WINNING! WE WANT IT ALL!
We the *Deplorables* are NOT going to get tired of this after 8+ years.. (Since 1987 or 9/11 Or 2007?)..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said. Ty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The uniparty will kill the economy. A great economy does not benefit them at this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The other way around. The economy will kill the uniparty
LikeLiked by 23 people
OORAH
LikeLiked by 8 people
HOOOOOO RAAAHHH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
KILL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
the UNIPARTY NEEDS DESTROYED BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE FOR THE SURVIVAL OF WE THE PEOPLE, AND OUR REPUBLIC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The uniparty can be defeated if CINOs (Conservatives In Name Only) would actually do what was necessary to vote out the incumbent RINOs in their primaries instead of whining. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in Republican primaries. Low voter turnout usually favors the incumbent. Our republic needs a little less talk and a lot more action.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Founding Fathers Fan, which is why I say if they have already been in Congress more than 2 terms, they cannot be re-elected (and many buy their re-elections so they can feel powerful and get more money). We need to start search for patriot candidates and tell them no more benefits/perks because we will remove them, no outsider dollars and no illegal insider trading or you kicked out. We have allow this garbage to gather and now we must take back the reins and Drain the Congress Swamp asap. With knowledge now that they have used OUR tax monies to hide their lack of morals, we don’t want them back again!
LikeLike
Perfect example…Lyndsey Graham. A poster asked earlier why he keeps getting elected…huge war chest…no one can match how much campaign funds he has.
LikeLike
Let them try. They’ll only end up shooting themselves in the foot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
are you sure 4sure?
glass is 1/2 FULL…
there is nothing the Uniparty can do ab the Train.
nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Uniparty/Deep State/NWO/PTB will sacrifice senators,congressmen and even the economy to stop President Trump from being reelected. They will stop at nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they will fail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The uniparty can try but they’re just like The myth of King Canute and the tides.
They can only slow things so long as the market is being unshackled.
LikeLike
Unlike Obama, President Trump did all this “Winning ” without having to print money for stimulus.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep, President Trump just used a good old magic wand. 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
No magic needed as President Trump has brains and is not an ” Alinsky ” graduate.
When Obama printed money for stimulus he artificially inflated the stock market and caused our financial system to become precariously unstable.
God Bless President Trump and the de-regulation of the Dodd-Frank.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LMAO you can bet your bottom dollar there are trillions in freshly printed ‘money’ finding its way to US assets, in fact there is more money printing today than at the height of the financial crisis, among G3 Central Banks in aggregate.
Additionally you can be 1000% certain there the presidents working group on financial markets is running around the clock – something the ‘news’ does not tell you.
The market is about as representative of the underlying economy as Obama is representative of my political views.
Of course I’m long and have seen about a 20% pay raise YTD because of it but I also completely realize the vast majority of people get nothing tangible out of digits on the screen printing green each and every day.
Trump wasn’t wrong when he called it a big fat bubble. Its much worse today than then and infinitely worse today than before the financial crisis, yet everything is far more propagandized and monopolized by the TBTF system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the perfect time to usher in “alternate currencies”. They will be recognized by the “new banking system” that operates outside the Federal Reserve. It’s already happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These markets are getting pretty expensive.
P/E ratios are well north of 20x earnings, and dividend yields are contracting.
Not if, but when Mitch gets Corker, Flake, and McCain to torpedo rax cuts, you could see limit down 2 days running.
http://www.wsj.com/mdc/public/page/2_3021-peyield.html
LikeLike
With ALL this WINNING..
Me & the MISSES are going to (try) to purchase a HOME…. In the very near future..
Along with Our recently purchased new truck.. 😉
LikeLiked by 16 people
God bless you, both ❤️
LikeLiked by 5 people
My husband’s first day at his new job was yesterday… with a baby on the way, we’re hoping to be able to get our own place soon too! Best of luck!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Most excellent 👍👍
God bless you ❤️
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m so happy for you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Treeclimber, how’s looking for you to stay home with baby? Any hope? I’m so glad your hubby got a new job. Blessings.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you and your sweet little family. Best of luck with your husband’s new job!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent news!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please keep your debt ratio in check. Anything can happen and that will be one less thing for you to worry about if it ever does. Look up Dave Ramsey..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I 2nd Dave Ramsey, Financial Peace U – Live like no other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We picked our financial/retirement planner from Ramsey’s recommended list and couldn’t be happier!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We said “if Trump wins, were going to buy a camper!”?
When hubby woke up next morning, I was already smiling, and he said “well, i guess we’d better go shopping!” And by George we did!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As far as winning; the deplorables said to Pres.Trump; ‘Please, sir, I want some more.’
…and the Uniparty replied:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apt description…
LikeLiked by 1 person
🇺🇸 Mr. President, we can’t take all this WINNING!
BUT, we will follow your example and endeavor to try 🦁
God bless you, sir. You truly are a President of the people, by the people and for the people.
We are forever grateful 🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 6 people
MAGA, baby, MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Choo Choo 🚂
😆❤️
LikeLiked by 5 people
On Saturday I made a trip to Ikea, I just needed a couple of things. As I was nearing the end I noticed long lines extending into the warehouse…I had just a handful of items, it’s a 20+ mile trip to Ikea so I waited in line. I counted only 10 tills open out of 29. There were repeated call over the PA for all available clerks, no additional tills opened. When I reach check out I asked the gal what was up. She said they were down 80 employees. I asked if they were out sick. She said no & they just hired 75 employees this week…
Also I have noticed longer than normal lines this week. Today the crowds & traffic was crazy…so I guess that is a positive sign people have a few more coins to spend….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, here on Long Island, as well.
Folks are hopeful, again.
Folks are thankful, again.
God bless OUR President 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
P Trump is here as God’s man
Thank you, Jesus
LikeLike
“Now Hiring” signs are popping up all over the place in my area, and land that has been for sale for 8+ years is under development as of a couple months ago…
LikeLiked by 6 people
TreeClimber, they are search for employees but many want to live on welfare because it pays more, along with EBT, WIC, etc. Thank God welfare will be very different very soon because that is part of the Trump MAGA to get the lazies off and looking for work. We have several stores in our small city needing temporary (2 mos.) employees for the season and so many are not coming. Even though Walmart offers benefits and ability to raise in status, they have given up looking for employees and put in more of (I hate) self-serve checkouts. Yuck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I make it a point to NOT use the self check out if I can avoid it. If they gave me a discount for my free labor, I might consider it. I will usually comment to the cashier about not using the self check out as I would rather see another cashier employed.Recently I was forced to at a big box hardware store & commented to the gal at self check out. She commented I can take care of 4 tills at once. The only store I did not mind self check out was Costco when they had a couple self check out lanes. That is because I was greeted on entering & leaving the store.
LikeLike
Lumina…thanks for the report.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I work retail part time in a want to store, not a need to store like Walmart and people are spending. Yes, the Trump effect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A “want to store”
Love that 👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Granted today was two days before Thanksgiving, but I couldn’t even get into the enormous Costco parking lot in little St. George, UT. People were parking on side streets. I just toured the parking lot and left.
LikeLike
Corn based Ethanol blended gasoline is a boondoggle taxpayer ripoff that needs to be ended for good. Eliminating the government corn subsidy will drive down the costs of groceries because the corn will be diverted back to use as animal feed where it should have remained in the first place.
Sugar cane based ethanol is cost effective, but corn based ethanol NEVER was practical and never will be energy or cost efficient. It absolutely and positively is a fraud on the taxpayer and has always been a FRAUD on the taxpayers PERIOD. Corn based ethanol for blending with gasoline is Agriculture’s never ending taxpayer underwritten Corn Solyndra and it is 100% a total SCAM.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree Waltherppk…
Imagine the cost of BREAD/MILK/BEEF if those “subsidies” were ended..
YES We’ll hear from “some” Famers in the Corn Belts / Midwest over loosing Guaranteed Price contracts, or Ethanol Manufacturing Jobs… Though.. Lets have the FREE MARKET decide where this goes..
Certainly Ethanol Producers will find other “Buyers” of their product..
IMOP this was/IS holding Petroleum/ Refineries & Distillers at “gun-point”, adding Ethanol to the Gasoline Supply..
At the cost of destroying Engines & related parts, of older vintage….
The Boating/Small engine community absolutely abhors E-10 or worse E-15/20…
The Scale of Economics DOES NOT WORK for ‘Ethanol”
Example….
In My NEW TRUCK…
A Mitsubishi Outlander sport, 2.0 engine…
With E-15, the DEALER filled it up… I got Approx. 17 MPG..
With E-10, I filled it up, getting 19 MPG..
With NON-Ethanol Gas 93 Octane… (Empty tank I filled AGAIN @ high cost)..
I got….
Get this,,,, SUDDENDLY..
The Engine & Management control system(s),, started acting funky at first.. 😉
It started too run SO MUCH Quieter!
–>drum roll<—–
25 MPG with Non-Ethanol!… (CITY driving)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Synthetic methanol made from natural gas more cheaply than any source ethanol is a FAR SUPERIOR fuel to be blended with gasoline and the US has natural gas in abundance sufficient to export. Methanol is a viable motor fuel by itself and there is no problem of it being diverted into beverage use since it is toxic. Anyway if blending gasoline with an alcohol is going to be done then methanol makes more sense as a market driven and practical blending alcohol more than ethanol. The octane and mileage rating is better also for methanol blended fuel. But truly, straight gasoline works just fine and is a superior fuel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My baby, (Babe the blue Ram) gets nothing but NON-Ethanol Gas 93 Octane unless I am absolutely disparate and then I buy just enough to get home and run it out of the tank as quickly as possible.
I always try to keep my gas/diesel tanks full so that doesn’t happen very often.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You choice of the Outlander was a good one. Best of luck with it.
LikeLike
crossthread, ethanol is known to ruin a car’s engine, etc. By the way, the corn is grown in Mexico and abroad and the people are starving due to not growing needed vegetables, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I agree with most of what you said… (I HATE gasoline with ethanol) this part is incorrect.
“… because the corn will be diverted back to use as animal feed where it should have remained in the first place….”
Corn and other grains ares used to make ethanol and then Distillers or brewers grains, a by-product of ethanol production, is used as a base for livestock feed. Because distillers and brewers grains provide protein, fiber, and energy, they can be useful in a variety of diets.
SEE: Brewers grains | Feedipedia
Distillers grains
“Distillers’ grains are a major by-product of bioethanol production, which can be used as a major feed or feed ingredient in the cattle, swine and poultry industry.
Distillers’ and brewers’ grains
Distillers’ grains are primary fermentation products resulting from the fermentation of cereal grains by yeast into alcohol. Brewers’ grains are extracted residues of barley malt alone or in a mixture with other cereal grains or grain products resulting from the manufacture of wort or beer. The spent grains are dried and sold as feed. Solubles left over from fermentation usually are added to the distillers’ grains before drying, resulting in the product distillers’ dried grains with solubles. These products may be pressed to remove a part of the water and fed with a dry matter content of 30–40% or dried to a moisture content of 8–12% before feeding (Clark et al., 1987). Wet and dried distillers’ grains with solubles have protein contents between 27% and 30%, and have been used as a protein supplement in feedlot cattle diets (Klopfenstein et al., 2008a). Although rumen escape protein has been shown to be variable among distillers’ grains sources, protein in dried distillers’ grains has about 2.4 times greater protein value and DDGS has 1.8 times greater protein value than soybean meal. As a result of the highly digestible and rapidly fermentable fiber in DDGS, it is also being used as a high energy and protein source in diets for feedlot finishing cattle (Klopfenstein et al., 2008b). Farlin (1981) [….]”
Of course Obummer’s Admin had to go after this cheap feed…
Going Against The Grain: FDA Threatens Brewers’ Feed For Farmers
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the sugar and starch stripped from those grains by fermentation leaving “distillers grains” as a feed residue does not nullify the processing costs absent the subsidies for ethanol fuel production. That missing “fuel” energy found as food energy in the raw grains used as feed would in the overall bargain make feeding animals cheaper if the required amount of feed corn stayed on the farm and never was being diverted to ethanol production. Ton for ton that feed grain converts to more “meat for market” if it is used directly as food than when it is repurposed to a dual task being first stripped of its “ethanol value” and the residue Distillers spent grain byproduct used as feed. Without the taxpayer subsidy to the corn farmer, the scheme simply does not work and it never did work in the first place. It takes more “energy dollars” put into an acre of corn than is gotten back out as “energy dollars” in fuel produced from that acre of corn, and the feed recovery “offset” from distiller grain residues recycled as feeds still doesn’t make the process economically viable absent the taxpayer subsidy that perpetuates a fine feel good delusion about “renewable fuel” provided as “public relations” to placate environmentalists “demands”. The only thing “renewable” is the annual taxpayer subsidy that makes the fraudulent scheme continue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention the fact that using it will void many car warranties.
LikeLike
The other problem with corn subsidies for ethanol is it incentivised farmers to stop growing other crops to reap the gubmint cash. Shortages of other crops have driven their prices up, not to mention that corn farming is brutal on the land itself, making converting back to other crops expensive and time consuming while the land regenerates.
LikeLike
You might even get tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
NO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
NOW, If I can “WIN” the SCFL license lottery..
(I let My SCFL go dead/retired, back in the Mid-Nighties)
That’s –>Standard Commercial Fishing License<–
For here in N.C.
I want to open a OYSTER Farm…
To "lease" the Water column/bottom acreage, to essentially FARM oysters… Maybe clams also..
Big monies in that.. 5.00 per acre per year(s).. Equals big dollars back into the Local economy..
It's GREEN.. & HELPS to clean the "Area" waters of Sediments, & Filters out the waters…
Benefits the environment…
While, Feeding Folks… Providing clean & Safe SEAFOOD…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good luck! Since I am in NC too I might even get to see your farm. 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our family is involved in a few enterprises. Commercial fishing ( Halibut.) on Canada’s Westcoast being one of them.
Best wishes in the lottery. As you know it can be a tremendous business, and as you will know the increasing Asian population are large consumers of seafood.
Great Stuff and God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, the winning…. squeeze the kids.—– Group hug and MAGA all around!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️❤️❤️
Love Sundance’s way with words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. This is the must read site. Really the only site. I am so happy I tripped over the tree to be here. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
A warm welcome… (extends a tree branch to share)..
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
Welcome, kea! Grateful to have you among us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much. So happy to be here. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump, the ANTI-GRINCH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Russians must have hacked into the NY Fed! No President can even get to 3.0% without a Magic Wand!
LikeLiked by 5 people
YOU said the Magic Word. Magic Wand!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s called *LEVERAGE* 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
It never gets old. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never tire of this silly little statement that backfired and hit him in the arse!
LikeLiked by 6 people
ME EITHER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OR this one:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch this, at real Barack Obama.
LikeLike
Two Laine….absolutely my favorite and my Xmas wish is that Obama be forced to watch every night before he goes to bed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
what an arrogant p o s ozero is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome!!! Would love to see the ethanol mandate go away completely and have consistent stable fuel prices again ($1.00 for 87, $1.50 max for premium 91-94). Here in SE Indiana near Cincy Oh, 87 is around $2.50-.68, which is still a bit of a pinch for me, and I’m sure others that don’t have 4 cyl vehicles due to work/chore requirements.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Walterppk must’ve been typing the same time as me!Lol…
LikeLiked by 2 people
2:38 for E-10 here in SENC, don’t feel bad…
BUT,,, I picked up T-BONE Steaks today @ 3.79 pound!
Been awhile since I’ve seen that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done with ketchup?
😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
Med-rare… (I like blood) 😉
LikeLike
Sounds good, can I try a bite?? (Actually I have a couple in the freezer.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Chocolate cake?
With two scoops of covfefe ice cream?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Got me & the Misses Cheesecake, with Cherry toppings.. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nah, steak with mushrooms and onions on the side, baked potato with lots of real butter, and green beans. The German Chocolate cake comes after. (REAL German chocolate cake like I got in Bavaria…drool)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh yum, now I’m hungry 😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been convinced for a long time that this exuberant resurgence of our economy is an indication of just how heavy was the boot on our necks. Some of the downward pressure has been removed and every sector of our economy is jumping for joy.
Globalist, the media and our own elected representatives class were in cahoots to bring our Nation down around our ears. They are a dirty bunch.
LikeLiked by 9 people
God only knows what we did not know.
Probably better off.
Now, the sunlight is disinfecting and freshening everything new again.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
betty…my, aren’t you the Lady?
Been a while since I’ve seen such a subdued moniker for our Elected officials, ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why aren’t I 50 points ahead!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! Right on time! THANK YOU, Blakeney!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary, your lead was wiped out.
Like with a cloth?
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Trump is not a Conservative!
Vote Jeb! 2016🇺🇸
LikeLike
Wonderful news! Our great POTUS is keeping his word and MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump does everything Bigly. When he promised to MAGA, it was the TRUMP level of MAGA which will bring a Renaissance of peace, prosperity and accomplishment back to the USA.
President Trump took over the biggest mess the USA has ever endured due to crooks, traitors and morons infesting the government. Just about anybody informed of the scope of the damage done to the USA would have been overwhelmed and given up. Not President Trump. Before he was sworn in, he started working to repair the damage. With the crooks, traitors and morons still holding positions of power and influence, President Trump has pretty much had to do most things by himself with the help of a handful of people. Even at this moment, the incompetent turtle has not allowed President Trump to get his personnel on board. Even this holiday, he is allowing the game of pretending to be in session so President Trump cannot do the lawful recess appointments. Turtle needs to go and I hope the Moore thing finishes him off.
The economic results we are seeing are the result of President Trump, one man taking on the rot of the current government. I hope that in due time, these turds will be flushed and competent, patriotic people will take their place but the current R leadership is trying to keep the rot in place.
In the meantime, President Trump is working for free and losing a lot of money doing so. He is doing it for We the People, not for power and prestige because he already had that before he took the job. It’s time we start a backlash against the media-rats. Turning them off is not enough, we need to make their lives miserable via phone, e-mail, snail-mail and complaints to the FCC; let’s bury them. Every time there is a threat against President Trump, we need to file complaints everywhere we can. Every time a lie is told about President Trump, we need to file complaints. The left has used this tactic successfully in the past, it’s time for a dose of their own medicine.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Business is so good right now. MAGA 2020!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m going to forego Turkeyy on thanksgiving..
With Our warm Temps here in SENC..
I’m going to Grille a YUGE THICK T-bone steak…. 1″ thick
(with Ketchup & 2 scoops).. 😉
at the price of 3.79 pound, I couldn’t pass it up… (bought a whole T-bone).. 74.00 for the freezer..
I’ve NOT had any in at least **9 years**.. Thanks ZERO..
OR the 30LB box of Leg-quarters of chicken for 12.99… 😉
now bout those oysters…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Crossthread, if you get down around Wilmington anytime soon, please tell the folks there I still love them and miss them. I would LOVE to be able to walk down to Chandler’s Wharf again and see if Elijah’s is still open. Good, GOOD memories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See below, I go by every other day..
Chandler’s Wharf , & the Cotton exchange are in overdrive this year…
As is much of Down town..
Elijah’s, IS Still open… experiencing “boom times”,, great food there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s lots of ‘renovations” going on, even the “Hilton” has been upgrading it’s facilities to the tune of several millions of $$$
The “parking deck” on the Waterfront, was torn down this week, (good riddance) being replaced with residences & Shops on the Riverfront…
A YUGE Marina was just opened & built; this Spring & summer on the north end of the DT waterfront, & The Coastline Convention center & Museum , (just north of CFCC).. you wouldn’t recognize the area(s) now.. Lots of YUGE yachts etc are parked there & a residence complex I think..
Looks like across the riverfront is up next for development.. (above & down from the Battleship, USS N.C.)
Happening SOON..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless you for that sweet and very welcomed news. Lovingest people in the whole world. Please take good care of yourself and encourage all the MAGA you can in that beautiful neck of the woods. THANKS, Crossthread!
LikeLiked by 2 people
For thanksgiving I am planning on a nice southern grilled Catfish! I really do not like turkey so Hubby and friends and I are headed out to dinner for Thanksgiving. He gets the traditional dinner and I get my fish.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAGA is happening at warp speed. It truly is mindboggling. President Trump has actually made it look effortless. I am so grateful he is my President and thank God and give Him the glory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can bank on the consumer spending,housing starts and energy/AG exports driving GDP. No doubt a few thousand extra in pocket and some friendly business rates could drive this economy..I’m not counting on Senate and that might not be bad if it means we can get rid of some people..Sad fact many in our party don’t want us to succeed…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and imports will be down Bigly, which if I remember correctly positively affects the GDP.
Your President is turning the world on its head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What ? But does PRESIDENT TRUMP have a magic wand . . . or something?
Asking for a friend!
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂 😂 LOVE IT! THANK YOU, Bambam!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks if you resided in SENC…
Even though,,, It’s a BLUE Coastal area(s) that went RED—> TRUMP this last election..
I’m actually astonished at the growth & JOBS! JOBS JOBS! that have popped up here in the Area(s)..
So much so, folks…
The Enrollments for CFCC, (Cape fear community college).. has dropped because there’s the need for LABOR!
My Town Wilmington…
Is usually DEAD after OCT. 31’st… Tourism & all that.
BUT.. It’s STILL booming! Shops Downtown are still seeing lots, (If not more), folks visiting! Even this week before Thanks-giving..
I know,, as the street traffic as I ride down though the area(s) every other day… I “observe” the crowds of “tourists”… Noting how many there are..
Labor wanted signs are everywhere!
even the “street people” are Less & less to be seen, even Panhandlers, As they are getting employment…
#MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Help wanted signs all over here too!
waves from Myrtle Beach
LikeLiked by 3 people
Waves back from Da other side of Murrels inlet..
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow crossthread, Thanks for the report. So encouraging!
LikeLiked by 4 people
crossthread42, I see the same thing here in the Raleigh, midstate Piedmont area. The traffic is wall to wall, help wanted signs all over and the shops packed. I also see a heck of a lot of new construction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m located just outside of Charleston. Our area has been nonstop growth. Jobs and lots of new homes. The traffic sucks! The problem with the lowcountry is that there is not a lot of land suitable for roads. (high water table) Therefore the infrastructure does not keep up with demand.
LikeLike
Just imagine, President Trump is the fellow that McMaster purportedly called a “dope”.
Classic projection or worse?
Hey McMac, you’re fortunate to have a job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If congress would get their heads out of their rectums and pass Pres Trumps economic package we would easily see 5+%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
7% easy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, anything is possible. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if the Uniparty losers got out of the way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Blame it on the bin…. 😦
LikeLike
NAFTA and tax cuts are joined at the hip right now.
Trump wants to cancel NAFTA, but if he does that, and Mitch and the boys tank his tax cuts, which I expect will happen, the stock market will be a bloodbath.
This is why these pointless talks are continuing. Trump needs tax cuts before pulling the plug, its his only real leverage here. If Mitch kills the tax cuts before a NAFTA redone deal gets negotiated, then Canada and Mexico will say pound sand, because nothing will really change.
Manufacturers will not return unless tax cuts get done, and without tax cuts, moving production back to the US is corporate suicide.
Its a game of Russian roulette right now…strap on your belt, because it could get ugly.
LikeLike
WINNING, and LOVIN IT!!
Trump really does have a “MAGIC WAND”! LOL 😉 👍🏽👍🏽😄
MAGA 🇺🇸
If I were Obama, I’d be absolutely and totally humiliated by President Trumps economic success, in less than a year the economy is doing far better than O achieved in 8 years!
LikeLike
I work in operations for a large bank in Western Pennsylvania. Our department just recently created a new quality control team creating 13 new jobs, and just about everyone on my team (25+ people) got a nice raise outside of the usual yearly performance raises. My raise was $6000.
My wife works in drug and alcohol counseling (bless her, she has the patience of Job). She was able to go from casual to full-time two months ago.
The needle is moving out there. People and companies want to invest and earn more. Tax cuts will make this economy explode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More addicts?
Wrong business to see growth in.
LikeLike
LikeLike