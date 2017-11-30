MAGAmarket Breaks 24K – Economy Momentum Gaining…

Back in 2015 we described the basic principles behind MAGAnomics. CTH continually reminds people that for most Americans under age 45 they have NEVER seen, or participated in, a fully functional U.S. economy. There’s a reason for those reminders.

The Main Street economy is like a train that has sat idle for three decades. MAGAnomics is that train’s engine. President Trump’s ‘America-First’ economic policy agenda is the starter fluid and the super-fuel.

After the initial blast of quick-start is applied, the engine ignites, coughs, backfires loudly, clears out the cylinders… then slowly -awakening- it begins to auto-sync… It winds up as the internal energy builds… Then comes that first, familiar and glorious roar:

Remember, this economic engine has not yet been put into gear. She has gained more than 3% GDP growth while tuning herself. Once this glorious American industrial machine gets moving, there ain’t much that can ever stop it…

The prior usurping economic control agents starved her of fuel to shut her down.

For years candidate Donald Trump walked around that engines’ magnificent chassis and whispered to her about returning to pride and glory. Noting every detail, curve and line of her carriage he knew what she was possible of.

Candidate Donald J Trump saw our titan of industry not as a relic, but as a cherished promise waiting, wanting and deserving of new stewardship.

Wilbur Ross knows how she rolls. Robert Lighthizer understands the history of the fuel she needs. Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin grew up hearing stories of her magnificence.

Main Street U.S.A. is not just an engine, she’s the most glorious economic construct in the history of the world. She was built by Titans of industry, and she is prized, feared and envied by all others. She is known throughout the world for what she can accomplish…

Yeah, like I said… throw them ju-ju bones out the windows and hang on to the kids tightly… because when she roars, just the sound of the linkage as it engages will blow that MAGA cap right off your head.

Oh, and once she gets moving….

