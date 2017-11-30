MAGAmarket Breaks 24K – Economy Momentum Gaining…

Back in 2015 we described the basic principles behind MAGAnomics. CTH continually reminds people that for most Americans under age 45 they have NEVER seen, or participated in, a fully functional U.S. economy. There’s a reason for those reminders.
The Main Street economy is like a train that has sat idle for three decades. MAGAnomics is that train’s engine. President Trump’s ‘America-First’ economic policy agenda is the starter fluid and the super-fuel.
After the initial blast of quick-start is applied, the engine ignites, coughs, backfires loudly, clears out the cylinders… then slowly -awakening- it begins to auto-sync… It winds up as the internal energy builds… Then comes that first, familiar and glorious roar:
Remember, this economic engine has not yet been put into gear. She has gained more than 3% GDP growth while tuning herself. Once this glorious American industrial machine gets moving, there ain’t much that can ever stop it…
The prior usurping economic control agents starved her of fuel to shut her down.
For years candidate Donald Trump walked around that engines’ magnificent chassis and whispered to her about returning to pride and glory. Noting every detail, curve and line of her carriage he knew what she was possible of.
Candidate Donald J Trump saw our titan of industry not as a relic, but as a cherished promise waiting, wanting and deserving of new stewardship.
Wilbur Ross knows how she rolls. Robert Lighthizer understands the history of the fuel she needs. Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin grew up hearing stories of her magnificence.
Main Street U.S.A. is not just an engine, she’s the most glorious economic construct in the history of the world. She was built by Titans of industry, and she is prized, feared and envied by all others. She is known throughout the world for what she can accomplish…
Yeah, like I said… throw them ju-ju bones out the windows and hang on to the kids tightly… because when she roars, just the sound of the linkage as it engages will blow that MAGA cap right off your head.
Oh, and once she gets moving….
Our company is gearing up with new hires, new computers, and an optimistic attitude. Can’t wait for the train to roar and leave the station.
That is fantastic to hear!
Unfortunately, ours is gearing up to downsize and offshore. I was just included in an exercise today to identify such “opportunities”.
I’m in upper management of the IT industry and I don’t think we’ll be fixed until H1-B’s and offshore outsourcing are seriously overhauled.
I have faith our President will get there. If not, I’ll reinvent myself in his new economy!
I was shocked to learn recently that many of our biggest financial institutions like CitiBank fired all the American IT people, hired a H1B Visa contractor and then sent all the work to India. So, if your a customer of CitiBank all of your personal financial information is stored and accessed in a third world country where our laws are meaningless and our law enforcement agencies including the FBI and helpless. Good luck!
Our national company is hiring new people across America also.
Oh, Sundance! You cause so many happy tears, you’re truly amazing! Thank you! Merry Christmas!
Great words, Sundance.. Thanks! What an absolute pleasure it is to glom onto this site.
Long /YM, short /ES as a hedge only. Since we’re talking trading here.
Care to translate for us commoners ?
Chuck: YM and ES are parts of the code nomenclature for contract trading. Complicated unless you are making a living in such world.
For more information:
https://www.investopedia.com/university/how-to-trade-e-mini-futures-contracts/e-mini-specifications.asp
Thanks Bert. Thats a world I stay out of.
I like Bert’s explanation. YM is the futures contract for the DJIA. ES is the futures contract for the S&P500. My bias with this pair is long Dow 30 stocks, short S&P 500 stocks. Every pair trade has a long/short component.
Foreign currencies are based on this concept.
The gist of my bias is that the Dow 30 will outperform the S&P 500 this year (formulated about a year ago). And along with this bias, I believe the Dow 30 will be positive for 2018. These components form the basis of the trade.
In this scenario, you stay long the Dow 30 stock index and hedge (go short) the S&P 500 index when appropriate.
For example, I am currently short ES along with my YM long trade, because this has been a monstrous rally and there are still some uncertainty in the tax bill and NK. I put the short trade (hedge) on after the market closed.
Hope this explains it. It’s a little into the weeds of trader speak.
U6 doubled after the false prince was elected and now it is back to 2007 levels and falling fast.
Now we need to start easing people off the gvt nipple and to work for a living.
There are a lot of suckling illegals in need of deportation. A nice airplane ride out of here would pay for itself almost instantly.
Airplane, catapult, bus, trebuchet, ship, cannon.
Pick your method. I prefer to be entertained along the way.
Thank you for posting this amazingly beautiful news.
Retirement account is chugging along nicely, thank God and thank YOU President Trump!!
🇺🇸🚂🦁🚂🦁🚂🇺🇸
Wonderfully written SD. Thank you for all that you do.
Sundance!!!! So beautifully said! You got a way with words and showing us a well set table.
Thank you.
What MAGAnomics means is prosperity, financial independence, choices and a fresh start FOR EVERY AMERICAN who wants to partake.
The more who partake and take control of their own destiny, the more who will see the lies and the false promises of centralized Big Gubmint and the politicians who push that rotting corpse. Once seen, the People will not be able to unsee MAGAnomics and all her glories.
We need to shut down and dry up the teats of this overburdened, abused and corrupt welfare state asap! MAGAnomics is the fastest way to do it.
Sundance, thank you for this beautifully written offering of hope for so many.
Up, up and away. With a bold and determined capitalist at the helm of our ship of state, there is no limit to what we can accomplish as individuals and as a country. Time to clean up the LBJ welfare mess that the Dems created in the mid 1960’s and put the loafers back to work…it’s time they earned their pay.
The USA is back where we belong! Thank you Mr. President! To quote The Gipper, “You ain’t seen nothing, yet!” Keep on trucking!
Coming from a railroad family (C&O) [I will NEVER say CSX], I heartily agree. And I love the Lionel at the end (super-Chessie 🙂 )…
“…there is no limit to what we can accomplish as individuals and as a country.”
Your statement perfectly describes the American spirit. Different than any other group of People in the world.🇺🇸❤️
This is a wonderful post by Sundance and should make us all feel good about the industrial strength WINNING our President dishes up.
Underneath it all, however, is something I try not to dwell on. I can still hear the voices speaking confidently about the Global Economy, new jobs, well it is a service industry now, you need to learn about computers! learn to code, I’m killing coal, energy prices are just going to have to go way up, you just can’t expect the US economy to boom any more that’s over, heh what does he have a magic wand?… And I get really, really angry.
Our country, the middle class, was raped and sold into slavery by the globalist elites. I am so grateful to PDJT for rescuing us I could just plant a Gene Huber hug on him.
Who remembers the imbecile who once declared in public:
‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, how – what – how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually, the answer is he doesn’t have an answer.”
And who was who didn’t know the answer then and still has no clue now?
Hint: p44
Unforgettable. Even at the time when I heard him babble that, I thought to myself Barry, dude, just because you have no clue how to do this stuff you assume Donald Trump can’t do it. Ha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The public needs to be reminded of how stupid he is.
Bert, I had just read SD’s article article to my husband, (of course, I’m always interrupting him with Sundance’s latest) and then asked if he remembered that “magic wand” remark by the destroyer-in-chief. Hubby did, and we laughed, because that snarky, mean-spirited Barack Obama had almost succeeded in making Americans forget how good we are, how decent we are, how strong we are, how giving we are, etc. etc. etc. #MAGA
LikeLike
This is of no real value. It is a Casino and the minute the Swamp creatures decide to take the money, they will.
The Stock Market was going up when Obama was in. It is rigged. President Trump will use this ruse to his advantage, but as he has said many times……President Trump did not play the stock market game.
President Trump built buildings and created tangible wealth. Not fake wealth that can disappear in an hour.
When America begins to fix our infrastructure then our economy will be on the mend.
When oxygen masks drop during an airplane emergency put your mask on first, then help others. Americans must to take care of ourselves.
Too True. On the campaign trail, he also said he expected them to cause a crash at some point. I will see if I can find a link.
The stock market is, and always was, gambling. And what is especially delicious to the libtards is that you often can do it with (or TO) other peoples’ money.
Just look at Gyorgi Schwartz (George Soros).
Nonetheless, the stock market can be viewed as an indicator of the “feeling” of the various markets.
But tangible evidence is more valuable and more reliable. I think flep has lots of it, so do others (housing starts, durable goods, etc., etc.) Even the huge sales volumes last week are a good indicator.
Now if I could just get a RyZen 1700+mobo+memory for a HUGE discount (OK, I lnow, I’ve already asked Santa – something about “not another toy” 🙂 )…
Wealth in real estate can evaporate quite quickly too, I have experienced it.
2008 wasn’t that long ago for some of us. That was another “casino” the swamp used to steal American wealth.
President Trump does not play the Stock Market
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/08/09/donald-trump-on-the-stock-market-its-all-a-big-bubble.html
It is a bubble. You can be just as happy recognizing facts and truth and acting accordingly. The truth does set you free.. Fairy tales of “happily ever after” is what we tell children so they won’t worry about things they can’t control.
We’ve discussed previously that there are always market corrections, and we also know (certainly here at CTH) that the stock market and the economy are not one and the same. You’re right, the market spent Obama’s 8 yrs recovering from the depression his election & policies brought, so it would seem like we were ready to take off.
Nothing in his policies was going to sustain the return to 2007. What the market is telling us now is that the PEOPLE have confidence, and there is movement in the infrastructure of the country. Those are the indicators which are driving the numbers this past year – something Obama couldn’t do in 8 yrs.
Obama’s 1st year in office wiped out everyone’s 401K’s, pensions, Certificate of Deposits – many fixed income retirees were wiped out – they depended on those interest payments to supplement their Social Security and retirements. Small businesses got wiped out because of Obamacare. Family finances got wiped out. Jobs became 29hr part-time, no benefits. People (who could get a job) had to take two jobs to keep a roof over their heads.
The Engineer driving THIS TRAIN has America’s interests at heart – and the confidence and sense of optimism is what is fueling it. It’s like taking the old machinery out of the graveyards, cleaning them up, replacing parts, removing the rust and forging ahead.
These are getting to be scary market heights, and the urge to take the profit and bail out now is getting pretty strong. Like they say:”Pigs Get Fat, Hogs Get Slaughtered!”
Amazing what Trump has accomplished with the stroke of his pen without do nothing congress! As an example here in northeastern Washington State. We are no longer importing vast quantities of cheap imported Canadian lumber and our mills here in Colville are BOOMING! I have lived here most of my life and currently this has to be the largest boom our mills have ever seen. Its unbelievable and its crossing over to to auto dealers, stores etc and that right there is key to MAGA economics.
Thank you for sharing that optimistic news 👍
That’s wonderful to hear, Blaze. Hope that the boom continues.
We don’t need cheap imports or even cheaper third world junk labor. If you give us a living wage and an industrial base, there is absolutely nothing Americans can’t accomplish. Meanwhile, Hollywood is imploding (Justice League is turning out to not only be a misfire but yet another under-performer for 2017) and Democrats have managed to turn the “Karl Rove Special” of trying to destroy Roy Moore into a circular firing squad. If Alabamans get their act together and elect Moore to the Senate, it will be a knife to the establishment’s gut. Not a death blow, but a deep enough wound that will cause the globalists to start bleeding out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did my homework and I pulled out of the market via my IRA on two occasions. I “done good” by moving to cash. A few months ago, I dared to put my toes in the water again and I am so happy that I trusted my financial manager’s recommendations and entered the bond and ETF market again! (Personally, I am such a chicken that after I weigh every single option, I do nothing) Other than to purchase some silver and gold, I have done nothing.
Isn’t it Wonderful that We The People can now say Merry Christmas? This IS a Wonderful Life!
Merry Christmas to All of You in the Treeper Kingdom.
I wish you health, wealth and happiness in 2018!
Best Wishes,
Deb
PS MAGA to all in the USA!
President Trump removed the enormous amount of government regulatory chains and lo and behold, the engine started right up again.
That last sentence is something that no President in a LONG, LONG time, indeed perhaps since Lincoln, has had the faith, forthrightness, and honesty (and humility) to say. President Trump knows from where our (and his) blessings come!
May GOD Bless him and Vice-President Pence, and their families, the “Wolverines” and their families, and the Administration. Also may GOD Bless SD, the mods, and Treepers everywhere.
And may GOD Bless America, and give her the strength, the knowledge, the wisdom, the integrity, the people, and guidance to turn and follow HIS Will and HIS Way…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I own some small buildings in a small town on main street. The place has been dead for 15 years. I was down there last night looking at some more stuff I’m going to buy (to rent)… and was shocked to see people everywhere, eating, shopping, walking down the sidewalk.
I mean it wasn’t New York City… but the town is slowly starting to turn around and it’s amazing to see. I think the next two or three years might be fantastic for that town, and I’m doing my part by renovating some old buildings and renting them to people starting or running their small retail businesses, mom and pop places. I have two renters right now, and three other buildings (as of yesterday) i’m going to be renovating. Looking for more too.
This is a 1 light town…. these people out there have been really hurting, long before even Obama. The local mill shut down and put the entire town out of business.
That is really good to hear. I know these small towns have suffered.
Blase posted upthread a bit about Colville, Wash., and how business is booming because they aren’t flooded with Canadian lumber. The mills are humming and the local economy is pumping. Hope the same thing happens in your area.
Sounds like you are doing a wonderful job in MAGA!
Really like this guy. Clear thinker. Clear talker. Clead headed. Another great pick by our great President!,
SD, this was similar to what was going through my mind after checking out the White House Christmas tree, then passing by the House of Mnuchin (Treasury Dept building) the House of Wilburine (Commerce Dept building) and Trump Int’l Hotel on this perfect fall afternoon.
PDJT and his little friends love America and know how to get this engine purring like a kitten. Looking forward to what 2018 will bring.
Mr. Ryan said a short-term bill will be needed to keep the government funded beyond the Dec. 8 expiration of current government funding.
Another kick the can short term CR coming as they have again not worked seriously on the budget again. Are you seeing the pattern Ryan does. Stall and do not work on budget till last minute when not enough time to do anything but another CR to keep his donors happy.
Will there ever be a regular order budget under Ryan? No never unless President sees through and stops this nonsense. At least Ryan should put some official money in CR for the Wall.
Not one of them is doing a job that I wouldn’t fire somebody over if they worked for me.
And they DO work for me, I just can’t fire them because the rest of the board (400 million Americans) won’t show up to the board meeting.
I don’t remember who it was, but someone wrote in an opinion piece that once the people experienced a business man for president, they would never want another politician for the job. Very perceptive!
“President Trump’s ‘America-First’ economic policy agenda is the starter fluid and the super-fuel.”
Not the cheap stuff, rocket-fuel quality.
I was in the Dollar Tree today and overheard the cashier and a customer talking. Customer: Have you been busy? Cashier: YES! People have been buying SO much Christmas stuff. It wasn’t this way last year!! #MAGA
Hooray, San Francisco morons acquit Kate Steinle’s murderer.
Another horrible blow to the jury system
UPS guy told me today, too, that they’ve already broke records on number of boxes this year. He said they’re working him to death.
A perfect analogy of firing up a jet engine. As a former U.S. Air Force member in 1984-88, I witnessed a start-up of a Boeing B-52G Stratofortress during an air show. The turbines would wind, cough, sputter, cough, finally caught and began to wind up louder and louder till it began to taxi down the runway. Then 10,000 gallons of distilled water would be injected into J-57 engines (8 of em!) during launch to take off at full power. The noise becomes intolerable and copious amount of jet blast and exhaust would follow the B-52 (aka the Big Stick, or BUFF) as it slowly took off in the air. Once you see it, you never forget it.
