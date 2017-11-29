Third Quarter GDP Growth Revised Upward – 3.3% Highest Growth in Three Years…

Posted on November 29, 2017

I’m getting really sick and tired of economic analysts talking down the U.S. economy even when they are surrounded with resoundingly good news.  These economic control agents are furious that President Trump is deconstructing their decades-long lies; and showing just how manipulated the U.S. economy has been – by elites, to the detriment of the middle-class…. I digress:

Despite the devastating hurricanes in August and September the Third-Quarter GDP grew at a revised upward rate of 3.3%. Third quarter growth was initially reported at 3%.

BLOOMBERG – The U.S. economy’s growth rate last quarter was revised upward to the fastest in three years on stronger investment from businesses and government agencies than previously estimated, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday.

The 3rd quarter (July, Aug, Sept) growth was led by business-equipment spending which rose at a 10.4% pace, a three-year high, revised from the initial report of 8.6%. CTH has continually highlighted that capital investment and capital equipment purchasing is a key to see how confident businesses are in the future.

BLOOMBERG – […] While the revised growth rate is in line with President Donald Trump’s goal, economists generally see such a pace as unsustainable and expect growth to slow sometime in 2018. Trump and congressional Republicans are pushing a tax-cut plan with the aim of lifting GDP gains to 3 percent annually, though analysts expect any economic boost to be modest, on balance, if the proposal becomes law.

[…] Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of the economy, continues to be the main driver of growth, though revisions showed it was slightly weaker than previously estimated on purchases of both durable and nondurable goods.

The biggest improvement came in business investment, which made a 1.2 percentage-point contribution to growth, up from 0.98 point in the initial estimate a month ago. (read more)

  Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    AWESOME!
    Now watch it grow even FASTER once we get all the illegals out.

  bulwarker says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    What do you call a liberal economist? A Nobel Laureate
    What do you call a conservative economist? Always Correct

    fleporeblog says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Bulwarker you are absolutely right!

      Loved this piece from the article:

      While the revised growth rate is in line with President Donald Trump’s goal, economists generally see such a pace as unsustainable and expect growth to slow sometime in 2018. Trump and congressional Republicans are pushing a tax-cut plan with the aim of lifting GDP gains to 3 percent annually, though analysts expect any economic boost to be modest, on balance, if the proposal becomes law.

      Consider this the snow ❄️ in the video below as the Economic Train 🚂 plows along!

      Folks 3% GDP for 2017 is more of a reality today than ever! What makes it truly amazing is that the final annual GDP for 2016 was a MISERABLE 1.6%.

      Here’s why:

      1st Quarter (Jan 1 – March 31) – Our final GDP was a miserable 1.2% since Barry was still in office for 20 days and our President began to implement his Energy Dominance and kill regulations.

      2nd Quarter (April 1 – May 31) – Our final GDP was 3.1%.

      3rd Quarter (June 1 – September 30) – Our revised GDP is 3.3% (We will see the final % on December 27th / I believe it will end at 3.4%).

      That would mean the following:

      1.2 + 3.1 + 3.4 + 4.3 = 3% GDP FOR 2017!

      Next year we will be heading into the 4% range! Bloomberg can stick it where the sun ☀️ doesn’t shine!

  Sanj says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    All he did was wave a magic wand and voila 3%….

    I really do hate the naysayers who have skin in the 1.6% growth lie

  Carrie2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    You can hear the gnashing of democrats/leftists teeth on reading this because they have been snookered hard! We the People have Pres. Trump and too bad you don’t or at least won’t admit he is our President and things are changing everyday for us!

  Summer says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    They forgot to add, UNEXPECTEDLY.

  Running Fast says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I am currently attending the RVIA show in Louisville. 1.3 Million square feet of RVs. The RV industry is primarily a US based industry selling to US based customers (mostly middle class middle America).

    The RV industry is absolutely booming. They can not produce units fast enough for the demand in the market. IMHO this is an excellent barometer of the state of the economy in the US… it is going gang-busters.

  jrapdx says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    That’s great news. Now all we have to do is convince the numerous “liberals” out there that the President’s policies are working, a fact they refuse to acknowledge. Idiotically they’d rather cut off their noses to spite their faces than accept reality as it is. I guess born losers will always lose, certainly hard to convince them otherwise, not that it’s our job to persuade them to stop losing…

    mimbler says:
      November 29, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      I used to wonder why liberals didn’t care about making the economy better. Then I thought where liberals come from:
      1) Parent’s basement
      2) Universities
      3) Government, to include school teachers
      4) Arts
      5) MSM
      6) Welfare, etc.

      So for most of them, the economy doesn’t really directly affect them. Makes more sense now.

    Elizabeth Carter says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      I have a friend who helps me out sometimes. He came over today. He has a good friend that lives across the street from me. He said the liberal friend just hated Trump but now that his stock portfolio is going up so much, he is beginning to love President Trump. LOL

    Tegan says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      Well, as i’ve posted before, my liberal acquaintance (sorry, not a friend any longer) says “it’s all fluff…Trump is a nitwit.” Sigh

    piper567 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      jrapdx, what we want is voters…screw the “liberals”…normies will soon enough be seeing the help wanted signs,see folks finding work, join in, and eventually realize Trump’s role.
      LOTS of people read his tweets and talk to one another…especially at work…
      we want as many riders on The Trump Train as we can get…
      I’ll be happy when these liberals are an endangered species, and if they choose to be blind, then that makes more room for those who see.

  jmclever says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Yesss!

  Kerry Gimbel says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    The Dems don’t care about what’s working under Trump. They care about power and they don’t have it.

  trialbytruth says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Paging Flep

  trialbytruth says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Paging Flep

  Sylvia Avery says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    “These economic control agents are furious that President Trump is deconstructing their decades-long lies; and showing just how manipulated the U.S. economy has been – by elites, to the detriment of the middle-class…. ” writes Sundance.

    Well, #MeToo! The last ten years have been hard ones for me, personally, and I had come to believe it was never really going to get much better. BO and his fellow travelers stole my hope from me.

    But thanks to PDJT, I see things differently. Sundance has done such a great job explaining the whole Main Street vs. Wall Street thing and I can see how this is working and how different things impact each other and create greater opportunities.

    I think the economic future of our country looks awfully bright and the thing that just stops me in my tracks is how the change of direction is the result of one man, President Trump. He has done this.

    It is his vision, he has brought together the people who could make it happen and he has done his best to unleash those people and to create an atmosphere where the economy could flourish. And he has done it not only without the help of the other branches of government but with them trying to get in his way or stop him at every turn.

    It is breathtaking. It is remarkable. Thank you God for Donald J. Trump.

    StanH says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      The big question for me is why the swamp would intentionally hamper the growth and prosperity of America? The question is rhetorical I think I know the answer, “New World Order.” It really angers me that we all had to endure such hardship because it’s not fair to the rest of the world that we are so prosperous.

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      We understand you, Sylvia, We got hit hard during BO’s reign of terror, too–very scary, worrying, and discouraging times. I warned hubbie we may never recover much now, but at least our children and grandchildren will have a much better and promising future. For us that’s good enough for now.

      After seeing what the Dems and Uni Party true intentions were, I’m just so thankful this wonderful guy, named Donald J. Trump, came thru for us older Boomers, as well, to give us a sense of a peaceful mind in this time of our life.

      Whew! We really dodge that ugly, destructive, poisonous bullet on November 8, 2016..

    piper567 says:
      November 29, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      Sylvia, it is indeed breathtaking…used that word in a conversation w/a friend this AM…

  Southpaw says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    And we thought it would be hard to teach the GOP how to win.

    Michael says:
      November 29, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      GOP is losing. POTUS and America are winning in spite of the GOP.

    BlackKnightRides says:
      November 29, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      The hard part is forcing them not to screw constituents.

    jrapdx says:
      November 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      I think they know what to do to win for America, but they’d rather take the money from lobbyists, etc., and win for themselves and only themselves. Devoid of ethics or morality they sell out daily, in effect giving their constituents the middle finger and of course lying about it the whole time.

      Perhaps in some districts and states the voters will catch on. Optimally at least a few of the corrupt Uniparty sewer-dwelling vermin will be primaried in the upcoming elections. In that event we’ll likely begin to see a shift. When opportunities for corruption shrink, serving in Congress will be useless to elected crooks who were only interested in self-enrichment—they’ll bow out and not run for reelection.

      Michael says:
        November 29, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        Call me paranoid but I really believe some or maybe most go to DC with good intentions and then they get an up close and personal explanation of how the sewer works and how blackmail works. Think Filegate, obama’s ginormous database.

        Anyone can be blackmailed. You might be willing to die for your cause but will you risk your offspring?

        Any who cannot be blackmailed at any price can still learn about Arkancide.

  paulraven1 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    You don’t digress at all. You are making a salient point. The chief media broadcasters of our time despise Trump and would prefer to see the economy sink than to report good news. This state of affairs matters to our present and future.

  WSB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Obama’s magic wand? I see what you did there, Sundance.

    So, it really works after all…

    [snort]

  MIKE says:
    November 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Easy, my friend. Just remember, those who won’t get on board the TRUMPTRAIN or wait too long will end up like ol’ blue eyes, a.k.a. Captain Ryan!
    watch here

  freq says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    3% and change (0.3)… about what I hoped…I’ll take it…

  Donna in Oregon says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I like to read digressions by Sundance. It always hits home, I feel it every time. Thank you 🙂

  StanH says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    This is too easy for Mr. Trump, just think if he had some support. It reveals the agony of the past years were a self-inflicted wound, given to us by the cultural Marxist that dwell in the swamp. The more Mr. Trump pokes and prods, the more these criminals are exposed for what they really are, bunko artist, con men, organized crime, you name it. The GDP is wonderful news, but at the same time it angers me. It may sound absurd, but a giant gallows need to be built on the Mall in DC, and many of these treasonous bast_rds need too…well you get the point. I might settle for some good old fashioned tar-n-feathering. Thank God for President Trump, he’s stopping/curtailing the madness, much more to be done.

    MAGA!

  JETS says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I used to think good Republicans got elected to do good things for their constituents. then they went to D.C. and got shot by a ‘Men in Black zappy thing’ that took away their good intentions and replaced them with greed and D.C. political ambitions. But now I realize they were only RINOs who fully intended to get elected for the sole purpose of lining their own pockets. I praise President Trump for exposing so many of them. We all have a long way to go to fix D.C.

  ALEX says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Yes it’s very tiring the spin and smears. That article by Bloomberg is fundamentally wrong on so many levels and could only have been written by a hardcore NeverTrump type..Good thing we can ignore them and enjoy all this…

    Warren Buffett once said that, “You never know who’s naked until the tide moves out.”

    The tide moved out with MAGA and Never Trumpers were exposed as crypto-lefties or prissy righties who preferred salon speculation over the often foul and smelly work of actually governing.

  bkrg2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Wow! Love the magic want picture too.
    MSM will be quoted saying “thanks Obama for setting up the economic engine so Trump can take all the credit!”
    Total idiots at Bloomberg “don’t expect this pace to continue in 2018”. Hilarious! As I expect it to be even greater than 3%!!!

  trialbytruth says:
    November 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I had a class today of 20, 15-16 year old students. This class is a medium sized farm community county seat 300 kids in the High School. Like most farm communities the population is dwindling.

    I asked the same question I ask every class I teach there (about 8 a year for 12 years) “How many of you have jobs 13 shot their hands up. Usually it is around 4

    I said “WOW good for you that’s great” Turned my head skyward and said “Thanks Donald” lots of happy giggles followed. MAGA BABY

  cyn3wulf says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    garden variety leftist on Twitter: This is still Obama’s economy, it’s been trending this way for years, etc.

  massivedeplorable says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    BREAKING News on CNN: Trump cures cancer- thousands of Oncologists now in the unemployment line. Lives ruined.

