NAFTA Round #5 Reaches Impasse on Critical Auto Sector – Canada/Mexico Balk At Rules of Origin…

$64 billion of the current annual trade deficit with Mexico stems from the auto sector alone.
For over a decade auto manufacturers have moved to Mexico in order to import parts from Asia, assemble and install them, and then ship the completed cars into the U.S. through NAFTA without duties (tariffs).
The U.S. auto ancillary business groups (parts suppliers) have been pushed out of competition in the auto sector by this corporate profit strategy. Thousands of U.S. jobs have been lost in both the plant assembly and the ‘auto-parts’ manufacturing sector.
CTH has called attention to this bastardized supply chain for years. Foreign auto-parts, made by foreign workers, assembled into U.S. owned manufacturing, and sold as U.S. automobiles. The weird supply chain and assembly process is essentially a multinational corporate scheme (in the auto sector) which exploits one of the loopholes in the 25-year-old NAFTA agreement.
If the assembly plant was on U.S. soil the foreign (mostly Asian) parts would be taxed as imported parts. However, so long as the assembly is in Mexico (or Canada), the origin of the parts is currently irrelevant, and the finished automobile crosses the border into the U.S. avoiding the taxes using NAFTA.
Keep in mind, the auto manufacturing sector, not just U.S. assembly plants but also European auto-makers, have made capital investments into Mexico, based on this NAFTA loophole as part of their business model. They don’t want this cost/profit plan disrupted.
Along comes U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and say: NO MORE.
If you are going to consider it a North American Free Trade Agreement vehicle, then an established percentage of that vehicle should actually have to come from North America; just as importantly, that percentage should be high.
That’s the basic argument behind the “rules of origin” part of NAFTA. If you are going to call it a “North American vehicle”, then the parts should come from North America. Makes rational sense, no?
The U.S.A. position is that half of content for ‘American-built’ autos should be produced in the United States; and the regional (NAFTA) vehicle part content requirement should be increased to 85 percent from the current 62.5 percent.
Mexico and Canada do not want rules of origin because they want to use their workers to assemble vehicle parts from other nations and sell into the U.S. as “American Autos”. They correctly fear that if American cars must actually contain American content, and be assembled by actual Americans, then the American Auto-Manufacturers will move their auto plants to America.
The auto-industry, who have invested tens-of-millions in the current scheme, wants to keep the entire source of origination a hidden secret from the public. They are not too keen on American consumers finding out that Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, Korean and Vietnamese parts are actually behind the American badges.
Additionally, the European Auto-Manufacturers who are also building in Mexico and Canada don’t want to lose the NAFTA loophole that lets them assemble outside the U.S. and get their vehicles into the American market.
The current system employs lots of Mexican and Canadian workers who assemble foreign parts into American vehicles that are then sold into the U.S. as “American Cars”.
If “rules of origin” are forced upon them, there’s no incentive -beyond labor- for the U.S. auto corporations to continue making cars in Mexico and/or Canada. Simultaneously, the vast majority of the assembly is now automated (with human assistance), so the labor costs are currently smaller as a percentage of the overall cost of manufacturing.
Automation and modern efficiencies in human assisted robotics mean the labor cost incentive is not as valuable as it once was for manufacturing. In the modern auto-era it’s the quest for cheaper parts that is now driving the business model; hence, the “rules of origin” exploitation.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Canada and Mexico will rebuff the United States over its demand for tougher NAFTA automotive content rules, top officials said on Monday as negotiations to renew the treaty bogged down with only a few months to go.
[…] Canadian and Mexican negotiators will address the U.S. auto demands on Tuesday, the final day of the fifth round of talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, chief Mexican negotiator Ken Smith told reporters.
Although the talks are due to wrap up in March 2018 after a seventh and final round, they are deadlocked over a series of hard-line proposals the United States unveiled at the fourth round last month.
“It’s definitely slowed down from the previous round,” said a Canadian source with direct knowledge of the talks. “There has been no progress in the contentious chapters.”
Canadian and Mexican officials have complained repeatedly about what they see as U.S. inflexibility. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment.
Mexico and Canada fear Trump will follow through on a promise to pull out of NAFTA, causing disruption and economic damage. The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, in part because of concerns about the negotiations. (read more)
This is where we must fight the lobbyists.
You must remain engaged and understanding of the issues within these and other trade disputes. President Trump is wearing the bullet-proof vest, but you must engage your congressman to let him/her know you support the administration and their objectives in these Trade deals.
Your congressional representative is being lured with millions of millions of dollars from lobbyists who work for the multinational corporations. They will try to retain their financial position. YOU must educate yourself and your family on these issues.
Together we must engage and fight. This is the president we have been waiting for. Don’t expect he can do this on his own. Make your voice heard.
To them we are fools.
We act, and have acted exactly like that. Possibly the small percentage of outliers is growing.
Grow enough and we take it back.
You are so right! The following two paragraphs sickened me:
Canada and Mexico dismiss the idea as unworkable and plan to respond with presentations on how such a move would damage the North American auto industry, people briefed on the talks said.
A Mexican auto industry representative with knowledge of the talks called the U.S. proposal “insane” on Sunday.
It is amazing how brazen all these bastards are! The Uniparty, CoC, Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽 etc. They have absolutely NO DAMN LEVERAGE! Yet when you read these articles, they make it seem as if they hold all the cards.
I am going to celebrate like I did on Election Day when our President signs the EO starting the six month countdown. There is absolutely nothing they can do or say that can reverse his decision.
At that point our Wolverines will say that 75% of parts must be made in the USA must come from either Mexico 🇲🇽 or Canada 🇨🇦.
fsreboreblog, nothing like Mexico and Canada cutting off their noses to spite their face, is there? They have no hold on us but think they can do a snow job on us. You would think by now they would know and understand that no way will they win because we have a Pres. Trump who mentally and economically outruns them at 200 mph while they amble on at 60 mph. However, again stupid showing indeed it cannot be cured except by a very drastic medicine.
Uh oh, we’re gonna get rebuffed. /sarc
Quite possibly a Senate Ethics review? lol
Rebuffed and next, rebuked!
Sounds like we’re winning this folks!
well.
if Canada and Mexico won’t change, then LET’S JUST KILL NAFTA AND BUILD ALL OF OUR VEHICLES HERE SO AMERICANS CAN HAVE THOSE SKILLED JOBS.
WE DON’T OWN CANADA OR MEXICO ANYTHING AT THE EXPENSE OF OUR WORKERS.
I like the way you think Jim !
Let’s light that switchboard up!
https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members
https://www.callmycongress.com
Thank you!
✅
Yes Ma’am!
Even an “85% content” of origin seems too low to me.
Is it unreasonable to require 100%?
At any rate…I think we’re being reasonable to ask for the 85%.
I agree – 85% is like a fallback position. 100% or 95% sounds a LOT better.
wolfmoon, I agree that it seems like a fallback position. Since we are negotiating for America FIRST — make it AMERICAN.
Oh, cry us a river.
Some call it 4D chess but it’s actually caring and watching out for your neighbors and overall community. Canada and Mexico see no problem sticking it to USA. Rather than build their own vibrant economy they clearly choose a short term dead end strategy of leaching off the host. What’s the plan for the day the host dies?! Despicable! Thank you for the millionth, billionth (?) time President Trump.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
They’re not thinking. THEY could be MAKING the parts being made in Asia. But no. They have guys like Justine running them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justine is Canada’s Obama.
LOL….the missing tooth is a nice touch.
You noticed that too huh Ad?
Well, Canadian health care & all
So is the missing ‘e’ at the end of his name
It should be 100% to be called American.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there any part of an automobile that we have not/could not manufacture? If we are able; why not insist on 100%? I am tired of driving bastardized autos!!!
MAGA…
…God bless President Donald John Trump!
I don’t trust the quality control on these parts. I don’t like buying these electrical goods.
There will be deaths. And I don’t want to be them.
Absolutely – a “100% rule.” A rule that requires the vehicle to be 100% American made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting what has been allowed to happen over the years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AGREED…how is destroying the United States of America by our congress and lobbyists not actions of anarchy…the personification of sedition and anarchy?
We all know lobbying is a problem. But that COC dollar is more insidious than that. Take Charles Hugh Smith. He’s been pretty pro-american for a long time. He seemed like he understood economics for a long time. Now read this current article of his. Of Two Minds – Want Widespread Prosperity? Radically Lower Costs
http://oftwominds.bmobilized.com/?task=get&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.oftwominds.com%2Fblognov17%2Flower-costs11-17.html&width=360. Seems like Mr. Smith has forgotten everything that we thought he knew. He is basically taking the concept of broad money, (prosperity is simple, low cost of living and abundant employment) which they used to teach in business school when I was there, and bastardizing it, by substituting employment for trade. The most important thing (now) is lower costs (the Walmart bring it in from China model). Employment be damned. There’s also a link in the article that shills for ‘congestion pricing’ for the NYC subway. You know, charge the poor bastards who have to get to work more money. Free money corrupts everything. And it appears to have gotten to Mr. Smith.
starfcker, I will check your link tomorrow…very tired at the moment with Thanksgiving two days from now. Thank you for the information.
I am becoming increasingly aware that we have been lied to by just about everyone we have thought well…deceived by so many. It is so difficult to trust and verify.
A mere 10 minutes after reading and commenting once, we need a second wall!! Build them both NOW!
LikeLiked by 5 people
YEP…(grinning) southern and northern — schnell!
WVPatriot, I asked for both north and south walls a long time ago and I emailed that thought to Pres. Trump. Email our president and tell him what you think, want, or whatever: whitehouse.gov/contact#page.
LikeLike
Thank you Carrie2. I am chagrined that I have not been to your suggested site in too long a period of time. 99.9% of my time is spent on this site.
sundance and The Last Refuge are a national treasures. Thank you for your hard work…thank you seems such a small expression for your tireless efforts…!
The Maganomic (Trump, et al.) model of Capitalism is finally going to drive a stake through the socialist heart of the Keynesian flawed and failed model. I have prayed for decades that this moment would come before we were we were destroyed from within.
GOD has not forsaken us or his beloved AMERICA!
Again: we hang in there, discussing trade.
We make reasonable requests / demands. If “Made in Mexico” can mean “Made in China,” that is not reasonable; we are not supporting our neighbor, we are supporting an open door to whomever wants to buy influence in USA via Mexico.
So, Canada and Mexico decide THEY do not like the reasonable terms of agreement. THEY decide to walk away. So, Trump is not the spoiler; they are. Broadcast what got them hung up to get some portion of local support.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seth Godin on “persistent stability”:
http://sethgodin.typepad.com/seths_blog/2017/11/persistent-stability.html
So, how do we know our attempts at communication with our congressperson get to them? I tried once, and got an automated reply implying that my communication was on a different topic, and opposite from my actual position. It was rather like receiving a thank you note for a wedding gift describing the wrong gift!
Contact them on Twitter or Facebook. THAT actually gets to a live aide who actually reacts to what is said. A smart comment will get forwarded to the congressperson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have avoided Twitter and FB for years…is this the best way to be heard?
Too many responses by word processor…pure arrogance on the part of OUR servants in the senate and house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really think it’s the best way to get a message across. These politicians are actually very sensitive about their Twitter and Facebook pages. They hire social media-savvy people to keep a close eye on their sites.
Aides to politicians are very sensitive to public sentiment on social media, but are often overly sensitive or insensitive to what is actually being said, thus easily trolled by the left. What is happening to Trump on Twitter (massive trolling by leftists) is just an extension of the fact that the left does this to ALL Republican politicians. They LITERALLY have people who camp out watching politicians’ Twitter or FB accounts, waiting to pounce, and who dominate the discussions.
Politicos react to Facebook in the same way that (1) people now freak out in real life over being trolled on the internet, and (2) many gang fights now start over being disrespected on Facebook or Twitter, rather than walking on somebody else’s turf.
At least you got a reply. I contacted two of my Congressmen and got nothing.
I may have received their letters; however, in essence I got nothing, also.
The automotive industry in Canada consists primarily of assembly plants of foreign automakers, most with headquarters in the United States or Japan, along with hundreds of manufacturers of automotive parts and systems.
KEY FEATURES OF THE AUTO PACT were the 1:1 production-to-sales ratio and Canadian Value Added requirements. As of 2015 major car companies that operate are Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, and Toyota.[1]
ALL COMPANIES ARE OWNED BY AMERICA OR JAPAN…
QUESTION??? …. If all the Multinational Corporations are owned by Americans and a couple of Multinationals Corporations are owned by Japan , why isn’t the negotiations solely with the American Corporations that are making the profits? ….. Is that not correct?
Once that is settled then the Multinationals can renegotiate a new deal with Mexico and Canada.
It seems to me, that the only asset that Mexico and Canada supply is cheat labor and that they have very little negotiation powers..
You’re right. It’s…cheap labor.
That is the prime motivator for the companies to become ‘Multinational’ in the first place.
There are also other factors, such as fewer Govt Regulations.
Easier to be a polluter in other countries.
Just like with us Consumers…it’s all about the bottom line.
As consumers, we watch what we spend because we have a finite amount of money to purchase things with.
So we tend to buy things that are cheaper.
We cannot force companies to keep their manufacturing plants here.
We would Not Like the type of govt Power that would be able to do that.
What we can do is create an environment that is Not Hostile to Business.
Which is what we’ve had for a long time, thanks largely to the policies that Dems have championed.
If we want Businesses to stay here, create jobs here…and pay the Higher Wages that we require here…
Then we have to protect our Domestic Businesses.
We have to protect them from the Imports which are not operating under the same burdens.
You can go to the New American and use this site to send an email https://www.jbs.org/federal-legislative-action-alerts?vvsrc=%2fCampaigns%2f52430%2fRespond
It’s absolutely & utterly f***ing ridiculous!
Think about it, foreign auto parts shipped to & assembled into cars in a foreign country, & then those cars are shipped here with no penalty to be sold for maximum profit
You can just picture the past administrations “negotiators” bending over while they say “thank you sir, may I have another?” to the foreign negotiators while they swing a paddle
This is not government, it’s a criminal enterprise scheming for the club that we’re not part of
Canada and Mexico know we have all of the leverage. Our economy is multiple times their size…they can huff and puff all they want, but there isn’t a darn thing they can do to prevent the USA from winning this discussion.
Seems they don’t get the point that the parasite which kills its host loses…..
Seems like canada, messy co, and our congress are acting like ungrateful entitled welfare leeches. The host can only sustain so much loss of blood before a self defense mechanism kicks in to insure its own survival. Our Rx is PDJT.
See NY Times article of 6/17/91, describing how US Customs exposed the NAFTA car scam. “US says Honda Skirted customs fees” (its online) No, we did not get the money back, our Customs commissioner was forced to apologize to to Honda
And the corporations that did this to American workers are about to get a 40+% reduction in their tax rate, while the middle class workers they screwed are about to get what? A limit on their deductions. And the auto companies would have NO requirement to invest their tax savings in the US. Triple screwed, again, by the globalist Republicans.
You are looking at this wrong.
Why do you think Businesses have fled this country?
It’s because we have one of the Highest Corp Tax Rates in the world!
What incentive is there for a Business to operate here in the US?
There have not been many good reasons to locate here.
High Taxes + Regulations = Businesses go elsewhere.
You want to save Social Security and Medicare?
We do that with Jobs, Jobs and more Jobs.
Businesses must match every dollar that they withhold in SocSec/Medicare taxes.
Match. Every. Dollar.
There is no escaping this.
So Businesses are funding those programs as much as we taxpayers are.
When our politicians do things that kill our jobs…they are also killing SocSec/Medicare.
This is why we have to get the Corp Tax Rate down.
It is the main way to compete with other countries for Jobs.
Mexico and Canada balk at the prospect of not enjoying an unfair advantage over the American worker…an unfair advantage designed to undermine the American economy in favor of workers of other countries…
Created and supported by our supposed elected representatives….said elected representatives need to hear from us…not by email but by letter…handwritten on paper….
I have never written to my representatives…I didn’t think I could make a difference…now I don’t believe I would be wasting time….
“You must remain engaged and understanding of the issues within these and other trade disputes. President Trump is wearing the bullet-proof vest, but you must engage your congressman to let him/her know you support the administration and their objectives in these Trade deals.”
Thank you Sundance for all of your efforts. You and The Treehouse are gems.
I will take action and voice my support of “the administration and their objective in the Trade deals”.
Re post
sidenote….something I get a kick out of…
Two days ago I bought a nice little Honda Accord sedan…2002…Special Edition…194,000 miles for $400….”everything works”……
Sweet engine…transmission wacky….a bit challenged cosmetically but easy fix.
I removed and cleaned four transmission solenoids…and the trans runs absolutely fantastic now.
Being in Texas many speed limits are 75 mph…
And I just LOVE zipping past $40,000 sedans in my little $400 ride…
yay…..
“…the regional (NAFTA) vehicle part content requirement should be increased to 85 percent from the current 62.5 percent.”
85%? Why so low? It should be 100%!
NAFTA, like all “international treaties”, is contrary to the national interest.
Expect the COC-owned CONservative cronies (like Levin) to rile up their audience against Trump meddling with NAFTA.
Hope he dumps NAFTA and GATT, like Perot said we heard the giant sucking sound of the jobs leaving OUR country and going to theirs, and our country has gone downhill ever since. Besides, it didn’t keep the Mexicans in their own country as one of the claims was, that they would stay there for the “good jobs”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I went to the parts store and the guy at the counter said he had what I needed and it was only $129.95. (Automotive parts employees are trained to give you the lowest price item they stock). That means every part they bring to you is made in another country. The rule “you get what you pay for” is more relevant now than ever. You have to ask them to get the good stuff.
I asked him where the part was made.. “I dunno..”. I said ‘I know – China. Now – what else you got.. “..Well I have one that is $189.95..”. I said “ok – go get me that one..” I took it out of the box, looked for the mark and showed him in the casting in the part “Made in U.S.A.” I then told him “This is the part that I want..”.
The difference in the parts are like night and day. The performance of this new American Made part is exceptional. And I assure you I will never have to replace this part again..
I had to replace a part that was Chinese made that wore out in what is advertised and supposed to be a vehicle from an American Automotive Manufacturer. This is what is called “false advertisement”..
My 97 Ford Ranger has 340,000 plus miles and still runs great….I would take it anywhere right now….the few parts I’ve had to replace were not the ‘low budget’ items…
You get what you pay for…..
Plus they your part gave a family health insurance and clean air.
