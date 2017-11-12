Sunday Talks: Two Political Hacks Clutch Their Intelligence Pearls…

Posted on November 12, 2017 by

Former ODNI James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan, appear with Jake Tapper to defend themselves against President Trump calling them out as political hacks yesterday. Together they attempt round #3 of couples grief therapy while selling their nonsense. Oh, how they both think we have forgotten – we haven’t.

As you watch James Clapper read his teleprompter, and yes, he’s reading from prepared script because he’s a useful idiot (see: 02:28 for confirmation), it should be noted that President Obama blamed James Clapper for the “rise of ISIS“.  Additionally it should be noted that Clapper previously admitted to lying to congress about ‘spying on Americans’.

John Brennan is even worse.  Earlier in the year Brennan contradicted Comey and stated he told congress and the FBI about Russian activity AFTER Comey testified he didn’t. Go figure. Then again, earlier in his career Brennan admitted to hacking into the State Department in 2008 to review/modify candidate Obama’s passport records; six years later, following an Inspector General report, Brennan was forced to admit and apologize to the Senate Intelligence Committee for using the CIA to spy on congress.

How Brennan was never prosecuted for those crimes is a question never answered.  Then again, he’s defending the weaponized FBI so there’s that quid-pro-quo angle to digest.  I digress:

.

99 Responses to Sunday Talks: Two Political Hacks Clutch Their Intelligence Pearls…

  1. Sanj says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Given the choices of who I put on the Top 10 Asshat list, I’m never sure whether McCain and his band of weasle-like comrades in the Senate or these two should top the list.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      Sanj, just write them all in 1st place because that is where they belong. Treason coming up and they are desperate. Karma is great! You sold us and our country down the sewer, you phonied up the so-called Russian connection and all the while thought you were covered because you were intelligence agencies. Sorry, but your time and punishment is on the way.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Frankie Depaul says:
      November 12, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Hopefully MexCain will wander off into the desert, mistake a saguaro cactus for his wife, and impale himself.

      And with luck, the RINOS and Dems will follow his lead.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Wow!
      I had to go put my boots on for that interview. The BS was getting pretty deep.
      Clapper says that he knows of no collusion, but there was great potential for collusion.
      Then he talks about dashboard warning lights being on.

      Brennan was asked if he knew of any laws that had been broken by the Trump campaign pertaining to Russia, and he gave some bogus answer about just being an intelligence officer and not being able to make a determination about it. Then he rambled on about an iceberg hypothetical.

      Both of these clowns are evil, the only difference is that Brennan can look you in the eye and lie. Clapper lies without the eye contact.

      What a joke.

      Like

      Reply
  2. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Waaaaaaaa Waaaaaaaaaaaaa
    Trump broke us……………….some more……………….

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Monadnock says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Everytime I see McCain, it makes me want to spit…. and to think I voted for him when he ran w/Sarah. Gaaaaaaaaack.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • 17CatsInTN says:
      November 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      I think the majority of us voted for Sarah…and against zero.

      Liked by 36 people

      Reply
      • JC says:
        November 12, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        Yes, 17Cats, we did. Hideous choice between the communist and the traitor. Dark days, those eight years. I’m still blinking hard and looking around in giddy shock, even a year later, that we won – b i g l y – with President Trump.

        I can’t stomach this “interview” with the trifecta of evil. Thanks to those who will fir taking one for the team.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      Palin’s inclusion on the ticket was the only thing exciting about McCain’s campaign. The GOP freaked when it looked like she might rally the old fool to the WH. No wonder they had to throw her under the bus with Katie “What do you read?” Couric and the NY clothes shopping “scandal”. God bless you and your family Sarah!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. Steve in Lewes says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    SD, Thanks for the vid, but I don’t think I’ll waste 16:14 minutes of my life listening to 3 lying scumbags. Until I hear something concrete about what Russia actually did by “meddling” in the election, all of these people, and that includes CIA Dir. Pompeo, can go stick this BS up their rear ends. I just hope that the Big Ugly happens pretty darn soon, because I’ve just about had it with all this crap. These people need to be taken down…ALL OF THEM!!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • Flight93Gal says:
      November 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Agree with Steve on taking them all down–including Pompeo. There’s no reason for Pompeo to go out of his way to restate the “Russia DID meddle” nonsense. Here’s hoping that the big ugly happens soon and talks them all down!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        November 12, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        Brennan looks like a mean drunk. Look at his red face.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • NebraskaFilly says:
        November 12, 2017 at 5:54 pm

        Might he be saying this to create even more of a firestorm to distract? I dunno….

        Like

        Reply
      • paolodim says:
        November 12, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        We need to be careful not to fall for the trap that “meddling” means aiding Trump. Meddling means only what it’s defined as in a reliable dictionary. If he other side says that heir definition is what counts, then it’s “Orwell” time… . (IOW, pass the peanuts.)

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Shadrach says:
          November 12, 2017 at 6:15 pm

          Great point. Russia almost certainly did meddle. Just as we meddle in other country’s elections, and other countries besides Russia meddle in ours…Mexico, I’m looking at you as an obvious example. Or when Obama interfered in the UK Brexit vote as a really obvious example of our meddling.

          And yes, I don’t think “Putin wanted Trump” is an obvious conclusion either. Why trade the candidate you know you can buy (HRC) for one who stated clearly he couldn’t be bought? And HRC was already paid for and in Putin’s shopping bag.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
          • AsksTooManyQuestions says:
            November 12, 2017 at 6:36 pm

            I’m sure they did meddle, the same way we do.

            I doubt they’d prefer Trump, just because he was such a wild card his own party didn’t really want him. So what assurances would there be that he’d be of any use to them.

            More likely they were trying to find whatever they could, about both candidates, that they might be able to use after the election- no matter who won.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • navysquid says:
          November 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

          What about those “meddling kids”…? /s

          Like

          Reply
    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      Well, you aren’t alone in that! The PDF the SD provided last night, pretty much says it all. IF there were “Russian Hackers” they were probably in their mother’s basement!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • tageweb says:
      November 12, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Hmmmm, EXACTLY what did Pompeo say? This is the only quote I could find: ”
      “The intelligence assessment with regard to Russian election meddling has not changed.” Well, that is true. It could also be deliberately very clever. Playing possum? Does anyone see a different direct quote?

      Like

      Reply
  5. Peter G says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Whenever I look at these two, I get a sudden urge to count my spoons.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I’m curious to know if anyone but the diehard “Russians are coming!” crazies even bother listening anymore? Not only do these people little credibility, but this narrative has simply gotten tiresome beyond belief.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    well.
    old TRAITOR JOHN MCSHAME is at the top of that list, but all of these SCUMBAGS TRAITORS NEED LOCKED UP.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. quintrillion says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Why the hate for white men? Because of sewer scumbags like these posers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. LBH says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Brennan also repeatedly refers to our POTUS as “Mr. Trump”. He knows better. Scum.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. 1IreneFlick3 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Didn’t Brennan work for the law firm that took millions to keep Obama’s personal information – including the original birth certificate, his foreign student transcripts, his disbarment, his draft card, his social security number, and all other historical documents hidden?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Jim Smith says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Help me understand the 2:28 / TelePrompter comment. What am I missing?
    (Thanks!)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • LBH says:
      November 12, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      He’s not looking at Tapper or directly at the camera. He’s looking somewhere in between and his eyes are tracking like he’s reading. He’s also stumbling in his narrative as if he’s reading instead of speaking ‘off-the-cuff”.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      November 12, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Depending on how good your equipment is (whatever you are watching him on) you can see Clapper’s teleprompter in the reflection of his glasses. [It’s a scroll of important bullet points to assert]

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • WhistlingPast says:
        November 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm

        Claptrap is reading all right. Wonder who wrote, prepared and approved it?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        November 12, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        It also looks like he’s got an ear-piece in his right ear. He’s what, 76? so it could just be a hearing aid though.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • blakeney says:
        November 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        He must be having a lot of trouble remembering all his own lies.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • The Boss says:
        November 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

        This entire segment was 100% scripted, rehearsed and rushed through. No way in hell Clapper is that quick on his feet. I think the pull-back shots of all three at the table were intended to give the appearance of a no-frills set. I’ll bet the prompter was on wheels, and rolled back and forth according to the script.

        Regardless of the scripting and talking points, there is little doubt in my mind that three nervous numb nuts were trying desperately to change the narrative. Since CNN draws a meager audience, you have to wonder about the intelligence levels of Brennan and Clapper. They are indeed nothing more than hacks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jim Smith says:
        November 12, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        Thanks Sundance, good explanation.- I did see a “flash”, but I wasn’t able to freeze and zoom in to be sure.

        Like

        Reply
  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    All known derogatory adjectives fail in describing these HACKS. Their comments and “analysis” is laughable.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Love that pic of POTUS.

    Can’t watch these idiots though.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. singingsoul says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    To me it seems all those in the swamp want to be President. They resent President Trump that they cannot manipulate him or blackmail him.
    Clapper and Brannon seem real slimy guys.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Kent says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Those who wish to lose weight should tune in to tapper immediately after dining….this would induce hurling up the sustenance and lead to dramatic weight loss.

    All he needed was comey there with clapper and brennan for the liars trifecta…plus the queen…and for the real prize…the enabler of all things anti-American….bammy himself…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Plain Jane says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    I forced myself to watch. I horsepoop eminating from all their mouths fouled up my kitchen. They all sound like the were full time passengers on the Lolita Express to the boy side of the island.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. JRD says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    sundance, that was great. I couldn’t stop laughing. Loved every minute of reading your post.
    Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The Clapper Circus

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. CoffeeBreak says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Watching these kinds of videos is not my favorite thing. Sometimes, I have to pause it and get some water, check the mail or something before proceeding. Or, I’ll even bookmark it for later to watch after taking am or pm pain meds.

    So, I did watch this. And, it was infuriating. But, I believe, in my heart and to my bones, that our president is ahead of the game. I just do.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Steve in Lewes says:
      November 12, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      I feel the same way. Sometimes I take the dog for a walk and prefer picking up her poop with those fragrant induced doggie bags that listen to this crap!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. rumpole2 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    It makes sense to me that Obama and his entire administration should have been rounded up and imprisoned on Trump Inauguration day.
    Plan B would be gather more evidence .. and then arrest them all… but that just gives them time to hide/ destroy evidence. Not to mention continuing to damage the nation even while out of office.
    Appearing on TV and lending credibility to Fake News organizations is just rubbing salt in “wounds” they inflicted. Come to think of it….. Media hacks should have been rounded up on Inauguration Day as well…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. grandmaintexas says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    It really says everything about the FAKE MEDIA that they allowed Clapper to read from a teleprompter. Truly dystopian.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. CoffeeBreak says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    The makeup covers broken capillaries. Srsly. Not trying to be catty. But, Brennan has done interviews before where he didn’t even use moisturizer, much less makeup. It’s gross. Who needs to see flaky skin and whatever else is going on with him. At least he didn’t appear sloshed like Boehner has. He’s got that going for him, which is nice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. paulinfl says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Too to funny. The only one that wouldn’t be a good fit is Andy. Jim & Sam best not lose sight of Andy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. blakeney says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    First Satan created Joseph Goebbels, Tokyo Rose and Baghdad Bob. That was simply for practice. Then Satan created Mo, Larry and Curly. That was also simply for practice. Then combining all that he had learned, Satan created Brennen, Claper and Comey and declared that he had achieved perfection.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. mariner says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    How Brennan was never prosecuted for those crimes is the same reason David Gregory was never prosecuted for waving a prohibited magazine on the set of his show.

    Democrat criminals don’t proscecute their own.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Kent says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    It’s pretty sad to me that these gentlemen, once officeholders of immense responsibility, will sit and publicly state support of the ‘Russia narrative’ proven to be created and instigated by Hillary and her people while simultaneously attempting to delegitimize our sitting president and his motivations and objectives.

    Yes, President Trump called them out which was something Tapper didn’t do…he didn’t ask them of their own crimes while holding said positions of responsibility in our previous (outlaw) presidential administration.

    If these two the biggest guns they’ve got deplorables have no need to worry….it’s the leftover bureaucrats of the last thirty years who are the problem…those seeking to undermine our current President need to go.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. shiningfields says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Two things:
    Thing 1-Why is it only Adm. Rogers, who is still at the NSA, the one hang over you never hear from?
    Thing 2-This circle-jerk is getting really old. (Sorry for the metaphor, but it is)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      November 12, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      En fait. Indeed. Very old. Beyond childish. I hope enough “journalists” are indicted or proven to be on the DNC/Fusion GPS payroll that we can wipe most of these smirking fools off the airwaves.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • shiningfields says:
        November 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        Tapper is taking a cue from Stelter. Only tell a part of the actual story, but word it in a way that lets the 2 barking seals answer in an affronted manner.
        I really do wonder how the media will react if indictments for Ds ever happen.

        Like

        Reply
  28. NebraskaFilly says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I hope everyone doesn’t mind if I offer up something funny to lighten things up a bit briefly – hope nobody is offended about an off-word or two – I ran across this while I was looking for the Marion Barry poem:

    A man traveling by plane was in urgent need of using the men’s room. Each time he tried the door, it was occupied. The stewardess, aware of his predicament, suggested that he use the ladies’ room but cautioned him against pressing any of the buttons on the wall. The buttons were marked “WW,” “WA,” “PP” and “ATR.” Eventually, his curiosity got the better of him, and sitting there, he carefully pressed the first button marked ‘WW.” Immediately warm water sprayed gently over his entire ass. He thought, golly, the gals really have it made. Still curious, he pressed the next button marked “WA.” Warm air dried his ass completely. This, he thought, was out of this world. The button marked “PP” yielded a large powder puff which patted his bottom lightly with a scented powder. Naturally, he just couldn’t resist the one marked “ATR.”

    When he awoke in the hospital, he panicked and buzzed for the nurse. When she appeared, he cried out, “What happened? The last thing I remember, I was in the ladies’ room aboard the plane!” The nurse replied “Yes, you were but you were cautioned about pressing the buttons. You were really having a great time until you pressed the button marked “ATR,” which stands for automatic tampax remover! Your penis is under your pillow!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. LBH says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Russia interfering is OLD news. PDJT stated that he believed our intelligence but said that Putin refused to admit to interfering. Our President prefers to move on and make peace and progress with the Russians.

    CNN appears to be drudging this up again in order to give Brennan and Clapper a platform to hammer home how proud they are to have worked side-by-side with Comey. This mutual admiration society segment with “Comey is my Homey” and “Trump had the nerve to dis Clapper on Veterans Day” stuff is totally suspect, especially given the blackout coverage in the US of his epic trip abroad.

    Is legal trouble coming fast for Comey? Seems to me, it’s likely.

    #CNNisReallyFakeNews

    Like

    Reply
  30. TwoLaine says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I thank my lucky stars these men are nowhere near our government anymore.
    Goodbye and good riddance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Michael says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I’d be so happy if they were indicted.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Curry Worsham says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The Picture of Dorian Tapper

    Like

    Reply
  33. TwoLaine says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Speaking of playing to your massive EGO’s and insecurities. Big Baby Whiners.

    Ha, Ha, Ha. NO LAWS WERE BROKEN. You still got Nuthin’!

    Boo Hoo.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Harleyd says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I agree with most of the comments here and I guess it’s fun to make fun of these two.

    But who’s really laughing?

    Who has:

    – millions of dollars in the bank
    – huge government (i.e. taxpayer funded) pensions
    – Cadillac health care
    – big book deals in the works
    – five to six figure speaking fees
    – travel perks galore
    – and virtual immunity from any investigations, indictments, prosecutions, penalties

    ?????????????

    (Hint: It’s not any of us Treepers).

    When?? Or should I say If??

    Very disappointed and losing interest. The Dems are masters at deceit and distraction (witness Roy Moore taking the glow off PDJT’s superb foreign trip as just the latest example). The Repubs are asleep, I suspect by design.

    And the Trump Communications Office has lost any ability to control the news cycle.

    The only way to turn this around is to begin to enforce the RULE OF LAW.

    Like

    Reply
  35. A2 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Trapper in his high chair, full make-up giving the school boys the chance to defend themselves. Clapper had the cheat sheet.

    IMO, Clapper must be under some imminent disclosure or indictment. I think that Brennan was there to give a character testimonial. Something’s up.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Watcher says:
    November 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    When the bilge rats come up on deck into the sunlight their worried.
    One of the rats are getting ready to save their own skin,Comey,songbIrd, Saudi billionaire, Prince?
    Or Putin told President Trump he’s is getting tired of this BS.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Coast says:
    November 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    They are not political hacks…that’s why they are on a political hack tv show.

    Like

    Reply

