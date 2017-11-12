Sunday Talks: Two Political Hacks Clutch Their Intelligence Pearls…

Former ODNI James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan, appear with Jake Tapper to defend themselves against President Trump calling them out as political hacks yesterday. Together they attempt round #3 of couples grief therapy while selling their nonsense. Oh, how they both think we have forgotten – we haven’t.

As you watch James Clapper read his teleprompter, and yes, he’s reading from prepared script because he’s a useful idiot (see: 02:28 for confirmation), it should be noted that President Obama blamed James Clapper for the “rise of ISIS“. Additionally it should be noted that Clapper previously admitted to lying to congress about ‘spying on Americans’.

John Brennan is even worse. Earlier in the year Brennan contradicted Comey and stated he told congress and the FBI about Russian activity AFTER Comey testified he didn’t. Go figure. Then again, earlier in his career Brennan admitted to hacking into the State Department in 2008 to review/modify candidate Obama’s passport records; six years later, following an Inspector General report, Brennan was forced to admit and apologize to the Senate Intelligence Committee for using the CIA to spy on congress.

How Brennan was never prosecuted for those crimes is a question never answered. Then again, he’s defending the weaponized FBI so there’s that quid-pro-quo angle to digest. I digress:

