Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Senator Blunt Discuss Senate Tax Bill…

When Senator Blunt rises from the darkest and deepest part of the swamp to talk about senate Tax legislation (always written by the biggest K-St donors) you know the sausage is rotten. Decepticon Blunt is only visible when the little people are conscripted to wash the cigar residue from the Senate’s Corinthian leather.

Senators: Blunt, Cornyn, McConnell, Hatch, Portman, Thune, McCain, Cochran, Murkowski, Graham and Corker will NEVER allow the income tax position of common-folk to supersede their corporate porkulous-minded financial interests.

CTH needed to be patient to see the architecture, and see if they retained their traditional approach at swamp constructs,… Now it’s visible, I can guarantee you this bill is destined to fail. Maria Bartiromo knows it… she knows, and she’s playing the game; but you can see it behind her eyes… she knows.

.

Accepting that Donald Trump has exceptionally keen instincts, he had to know -in advance- where this was headed. The only purpose this bill serves is ammunition within the ‘big ugly’ to showcase, yet again, the corruption and ineptitude of the GOPe wing of the UniParty and how they are mere salespeople for their financiers on Wall Street/K-Street.

Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.

President Trump needed three things from congress. Only Three Things:

¹♦Approval of his budget reducing $1 trillion in federal spending. – They failed.

²♦The repeal of and replacement of ObamaCare. They failed.

³♦Tax reform to generate middle-class tax cuts and international corporate competitiveness. – They failed.

It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it.

It’s over. We are back. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 12, 2017

