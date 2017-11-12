Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Senator Blunt Discuss Senate Tax Bill…

When Senator Blunt rises from the darkest and deepest part of the swamp to talk about senate Tax legislation (always written by the biggest K-St donors) you know the sausage is rotten.  Decepticon Blunt is only visible when the little people are conscripted to wash the cigar residue from the Senate’s Corinthian leather.

Senators: Blunt, Cornyn, McConnell, Hatch, Portman, Thune, McCain, Cochran, Murkowski, Graham and Corker will NEVER allow the income tax position of common-folk to supersede their corporate porkulous-minded financial interests.

CTH needed to be patient to see the architecture, and see if they retained their traditional approach at swamp constructs,… Now it’s visible, I can guarantee you this bill is destined to fail.  Maria Bartiromo knows it… she knows, and she’s playing the game; but you can see it behind her eyes… she knows.

Accepting that Donald Trump has exceptionally keen instincts, he had to know -in advance- where this was headed. The only purpose this bill serves is ammunition within the ‘big ugly’ to showcase, yet again, the corruption and ineptitude of the GOPe wing of the UniParty and how they are mere salespeople for their financiers on Wall Street/K-Street.

Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.

President Trump needed three things from congress. Only Three Things:

¹♦Approval of his budget reducing $1 trillion in federal spending. – They failed.
²♦The repeal of and replacement of ObamaCare. They failed.
³♦Tax reform to generate middle-class tax cuts and international corporate competitiveness. – They failed.

It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it.

 

90 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Senator Blunt Discuss Senate Tax Bill…

  1. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    It is clear to me that the R’s want to be in the minority.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      TrumpSoldier, what is clear that we have allowed the 2 parties in 1 think they own us and can sell us down the river and forgetting we elected/hired them to represent us, but they prefer to become millionaires and screw us. Drain the Congress Swamp has to start now. Trump wants to MAGA again and that means they would lose the honeypots and no more illegal insider trading. No matter how entrenched they think they are, they can and will be removed one way or another to save our country and its future. Many are outright traitors, others registered socialists and communists and how did they get elected is beyond me!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      I don’t think they are in the minority/ Their politics aredifferent than the dhims, so between the two groups, they constitute a majority which is why things are in the condition they are.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      I am not concerned about these buffoons that call themselves Republicans in the Senate! The Senate breaks incredibly well for us in 2018.

      Democrats have to defend 23 seats while Independents that vote with Democrats have to defend 2 (25 in total). 10 of those 25 seats are in states that our President won in 2016. Some by very large margins. They are as follows:

      West Virginia – PDJT won by 41.7%
      North Dakota – PDJT won by 35.5%
      Montana – PDJT won by 20.2%
      Indiana – PDJT won by 19%
      Missouri – PDJT won by 18.5%
      Ohio – PDJT won by 8.1%
      Florida – PDJT won by 1.2%
      Pennsylvania – PDJT won by 0.7%
      Wisconsin – PDJT won by 0.7%
      Michigan – PDJT won by 0.3%

      We will also be very competitive in Virginia (against Tim Kaine), New Jersey (against Bob Mendendez if he gets a hung jury) and Maine (against Independent Angus King).

      The ONLY two states we are vulnerable in is Nevada and to a lesser extent Arizona.

      Doomsday scenario is Democrats win all 25 plus pick up NV and AZ. That would put the Senate at 50-50 with VP Pence breaking the tie.

      My scenario has us losing NV but winning states like ND, IN, MO, OH, FL, PA and my sleeper would be Maine is Governor Le Page runs. That would put the Senate at 58 R to 42 D. If Joe Manchin is stupid enough to vote NO to the Tax Reform Bill, we will ABSOLUTELY flip WV!

      Here is the cherry on the sundae: Bob Corker gone and Marsha Blackburn replacing him in TN. Jeff Flake gone and either Kelli Ward or Jeff DeWit replacing him in AZ and LUCIFER BACK HOME WITH HIS FATHER IN HELL (John McCain)!

      I share this above to let folks at CTH know that the Big Club will be closed for business starting in January 2019 when the new Congress is sworn in! They can have all the fun they want now! Our President has unleashed the Economic Train 🚂 which will reach 3% GDP for 2017 and will reach closer to 4% in 2018!

      All these failures will be turned into great successes in our President’s final two years leading up to his massive victory in 2020.

      Our President is focused on trade deals and rectifying the situation in Syria 🇸🇾, North Korea 🇰🇵 and Iran 🇮🇷. There is sh…..t Republicans can do to stop 🛑 him on those fronts!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 12, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      Businesses need to know NOW what their tax bills will be in 2018 in order to plan. The delay and uncertainty over taxes is going to cause many to pull back on plans to hire and expand.

      I’m convinced these SOB’s goal is to pull this country back into a recession.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Ms. Bartiromo is the epitome of Suspicious Cat – just saying 👍

    Mr. President knew it all along, I am now certain.

    Thank you!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    So we’re back where we started. Fine with me. Shut down the government until we get the Wall.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      Sentient, and NOT payments/salaries paid while closed down. Enough stalling, denying and ignoring and let them find out who is boss again – THAT IS US and we must take back the reins asap. We have allowed the 2 parties in 1 take outside money and did nothing, and this is the result.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. Orion says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I can’t wait for the “big ugly”..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Fe says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    In the words of MY President, DRIVE them out. Primary every last one of them when reelection rolls around. Bring on the #BIGUGLY.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Fe, how about letting them know their doomsday is karma coming after them straight up or else. We don’t need you and an start up fresh parties with tight restrictions.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Wow. I had not seen that tweet from JEB.

    Who is this “We” that he is referring to?
    And what is it exactly that they are “back” to.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Remember that President Trump has everything set for Christmas…the budget deal is good til then…Treasury has their war chest and JFK Executive Order at the ready if necessary! This is not your typical negotiation as President Trump will hit back 10x as hard.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      He has to be willing to say no to a deal. He has to be willing to walk away and let the government shut down. I love the smell of a government shutdown in the morning.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • Sentient says:
        November 12, 2017 at 10:18 pm

        And throw in some DACA deportations so they can see he’s not f’ing around!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          November 12, 2017 at 10:22 pm

          Sentient, you mean ALL DACA and all other illegals along with their families since they all knew they were illegal from the get go. No amnesty, no letting anyone of them get permit to stay and become legal without following the real immigrant pass to real citizenship. We need the money, the space, homes, apartments, etc. for our legal citizens as well as the jobs taken from them. Living in CA we see all going to wreck and ruin because of so many illegals, our continually rising taxes and no results seen of their proposed purpose, etc., etc.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • annieoakley says:
            November 12, 2017 at 10:42 pm

            All of them. ALL DACA. Could not agree more.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
          • 4sure says:
            November 12, 2017 at 10:55 pm

            None of that is going to happen. His darling new (Gen. Kelly ‘s longtime whatever role she performed) head of DHS will make sure of it. So, the one thing most imp. to you and us is being given away because Trump has surrounded himself w/dims in the WH who are globalists.

            And I’m none too happy about it.

            Like

            Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        November 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm

        He can make a tax deal with the Dems…20% C Corp and S Corp, End AMT and Death Tax, and move brackets higher…keep everything else the same. Massive tax cut for everybody…saw Cohn on Maria and the truth is that there are $5 Trillion in cuts mostly for corporations…Cohn went for all the marbles…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  8. abigailstraight says:
    November 12, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    And the elites continue to believe we deplorables are S.T.U.P.I.D.!
    Get’em out, get’em out, get’em out and burn their damn coats!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Behold the power of the ballot!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        November 12, 2017 at 10:25 pm

        Minnie, there no longer is power of the ballet with so many illegals voting, double or triple voting by same person, or preprogrammed computers that takes your vote away, and no photo IDs to protect us. Dream on! The power is to remove Congress members NOW and if not, do not allow them to buy their re-election ever, ever again. AND truly vet to the nth degree any candidate we choose. Also, we must remove all benefits/perks the Congress gave themselves while ripping us off and for LIFE!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Running Fast says:
        November 12, 2017 at 10:44 pm

        “We” are stupid. People still watch SNL and celebrate when they finally after 2 years do one little skit knocking the dems. “We” ignore the president’s backing of Strange in the primaries. “We” still debate if the President knows and plans ahead.

        I actually listened to Alex Jones, today, give credit to “Stranger Things” as being good after the lead actors joined in the Trump bashing.

        Honestly “we” are pretty darn dumb. It is time for the awake “we” to get louder.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  9. Coldeadhands says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    We saw this coming.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Maquis says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Now ain’t that Low Energy Jeb Tweet just creepy as Hell? WTF?

    He has another comeupence due.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. C R Lord says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Wasn’t there supposed to be something about these crooks wanting to keep the Obamacare mandate and tax penalty? The President said he would never let that fly. What’s up with that?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. mikebrezzze says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Let’s start a rumor, “Paul ryan is a closet homosexual and is HIV positive “ That’ll get some attention!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Abster says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    The opposition is ruthless. They hate us as much as they hate our country.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. quintrillion says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    The crooks in the district of corruption will bailout anything EXCEPT the American people. Globalist swine!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. ediegrey says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    They didn’t fail, they never intended to cooperate with Trump. Why would they?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. elleb77 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    I’ll say it again. WE THE PEOPLE need lobbyists to represent us.

    Pathetic that it’s come to this, but it has. Congress no longer represents us.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. jeans2nd says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. TreeClimber says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    What will PDJT do now? Can he leverage them? Does it have a chance in the new year?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. quintrillion says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    “You can’t just vote to get your country back. You have to take it back.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Yeah, it is a big club, & yeah, we ain’t in it

    But I’ll tell you something, we the peasants have a bigger club, & we can sure as hell close down that club if we could just figure out how to get those may be skeptical but aren’t brainwashed & still possess rational thought to understand what’s really taking place

    We’re between a rock & a hard place right now. The swamp is still powerful enough to shut down the presidents agenda, which means Presidents Trump’s agenda is not going forward & bringing in the results that will lead to better futures for all Americans, which would show so many people, no matter their political leanings, that MAGA is the way to go

    But how do we reach those that still can’t comprehend that?

    We the people hold the true ultimate power, if we could only find out how to get on the same page & use it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Chuck says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Remember all of this next time you vote. Then thank our President for outing all these bastards.
    WE are the swamp drainers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. BobBoxBody says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Trump is both exposing the swamp and also simultaneously eroding whatever moral high ground that they had. I think what’s going on with Roy Moore is a hit job and shows that the GOPe is in damage-control mode. They realize that the electorate is beyond cold anger and is PISSED. If Trump wants a shutdown the Uniparty will have no moral support to combat it. Everything good that has happened with this country so far has been on Trump and Trump alone with a few rare exceptions. If they won’t do their job, then why do we need them?

    SHUT. IT. DOWN.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      Moore will win Alabama by 8 points now…shut down may be avoided as Dems May make a deal…President Trump has more ways to yes than we know…it’s all set for Christmas.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  23. jeans2nd says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Jeb Bush was tweeting about the Florida Hurricanes on 11 Nov 2017 –

    But Sen Rob Portman and Portman’s fellow Swamp Creatures are liars.


    No matter. Pres Trump has us behind him.
    We have a Really Big Club.
    Our President is President of our Really Big Club.
    And the Swamp Creatures ain’t in it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      November 12, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      They NEVER listen to the American people. I remember Boehner weeping and whining about well maybe next year we can repeal obamacare or something. None of them can do anything but collect the paycheck, party, vacation and pretend. Worthless, waste of space and air we breathe, are every last one of these creatures.

      Like

      Reply
  24. sundance says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. CoffeeBreak says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Congress operates at the behest of the deep state. Unless the deep state is seriously dealt with, these people we elect aren’t going to lift a finger to help the American taxpayer.

    I’m not Debbie Downer and I don’t want to talk doom and gloom. Allz I’m saying is we can vote out and vote in but it’s obvious that the newbies get The Visit and then they fold like cheap suits (that won’t stop me from working my tail off to get fresh blood in, however).

    That all said, I have the deepest confidence in President Trump. I believe he fully understands and will create change. But, it won’t be an overnight job. And, it will probably need lots of hands-on maintenance forever by incoming administrations.

    I’m happy to be alive to witness all the good things that’ve been happening. I look forward to the next seven years with absolute pleasure.

    I hope this rollercoaster of a comment makes sense.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Yes, low-energy Yebbie, you are back….on track to go to jail….one of these days.

    Soon WeThePeople will be your worse nightmare, Yebbie. You just keep on taunting us…we don’t care. You just wait…low energy Yebbie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. quintrillion says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    All MAGA supporters could stop paying Federal taxes. They can’t even round-p all the illegals so, how could they deal with 100 million revolutionaries?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I think the Swamp has something extra special planned for us.

    None of them ever fall on the sword. Ever.

    None of them are worried about the “Big Ugly”. Not sweating at all.

    And the reason the Swamp is not worried? It must come with a guarantee, whatever “it” is…. the Swamp feels safe and sound.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Culture Vigilante says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    The problem is: None of the discussion includes cutting entitlement spending to balance tax cuts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. thesavvyinvester says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    “Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.”My suspicions have been confirmed Sundance, they will do nothing until they have the butts handed to them in the 18′ election, then maybe then when enough of their swampian comrades have been voted out, they will get the message that this movement is real and you do have to deal with it.

    Tangent to this , I had a meeting with my CPA gnome, they are one of us if you will. They are concerned with this bill and yes it is hitting the middle class hard. The business side is fine, it begs the question why won’t they dynamic score this thing rather than going after every small deduction to keep those that score and grade this happy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. xyzlatin says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I would like to know, before the lobbyists got such huge power, who wrote the US legislation? In other parts of the world, legislation is proposed by someone, then the legal language is written up by a section of the public service whose job it is to do those things. They are often highly qualified legally civil servants.
    So is there a department in the US as part of the executive (which would be under Pres Trump), or the Senate, or the Congress? What has happened to these people? What about all the States, who writes their legislation into being?
    The longer I observe the US system, the more I see its corruption of liberty and freedom. The worst and most horrendous system is being able to have secret courts (Grand Juries), and special prosecutors who can go on witch hunts and destroy innocent people, which is equal to or worse than totalitarian systems in other countries.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. scott467 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    “Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.”

    ____________

    Agreed. Knew it from the start.

    It is very frustrating to try to explain it to people, because even if they understand about the UniParty, they can’t wrap their mind around the consequences which flow from that understanding.

    The people in Congress, the very same people who are tasked with writing the bills in the Senate and House, are the exact same people who have been bribed and bought by globalists/Chamber of Commerce/multinational corporations.

    They have ALREADY been paid. On average, $5.8 million dollars each (435 House members, 100 Senators) in 2016 alone.

    They’ve been paid, and they will continue to get paid, so long as they obstruct DJT and fulfill their obligation to the criminals who bribed them.

    That is the carrot. Part of it.

    If they continue to do the criminal political/corporate class’ bidding, EVEN IF they are voted out of office for opposing the will of the People, they will receive a golden parachute into a very lucrative private sector job, AS LONG AS THEY GO DOWN FIGHTING FOR THE CRIMINALS. That’s the other half of the carrot.

    By contrast, if they fight for DJT, if they fight for the People, if they renege on their obligations to those who have bribed them, they will be targeted for removal by the establishment GOP, and if/when they are voted out, they will be on their own at best, blackballed in the private sector at worst.

    That is the stick.

    Carrot and stick.

    There was never any chance that Mitch McCrook & Co. or Lyin’ Ryan were ever going to do a %$#@ thing for We the People or support DJT.

    No chance at all.

    Not until we get rid of enough of them (as Bannon appears to be trying to do) and/or DJT finally springs the Big Beautiful and takes most of them down — Saudi Arabia style, minus the Ritz Carlton.

    I wake up every day hoping for that to have happened overnight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Put them all in the FEMA camp Fake Congress had planned for us.

      Our new rallying call: Shut down Fake Congress. Stop their salaries and all their gov’t perks funded by American taxpayers.

      Fake Congress has not done one peepy thing to benefit us middle class.
      Blankity-Blank.

      Like

      Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      November 12, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      I think that’s why the investigations are targeting the money trail. The Saudis have started untangling the connections and interrogating. I believe we will see the fallout at our end. Civil asset forfeiture will hobble those senate creatures through their donors. I think rather than being confident the Uniparty is shaking in their boots or why would they have attacked Moore so obviously and exposed themselves as acting against the will of the people.

      Like

      Reply
  33. MIKE says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Give us some maga candidates for 2018 and we will vote these schlubs into oblivion. Hard working Americans no longer wish to fund research of gay shrimp on treadmills. Enough is enough.

    Like

    Reply
  34. scott467 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Low Energy Jeb: “It’s over. We are back.”

    ______________

    Who’s ‘we’, you filthy globalist maggot?

    You got a mouse in your pocket?

    Like

    Reply
  35. scott467 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    “It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it.”

    _______________

    Their club is for the damned, and you don’t want to be in it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

