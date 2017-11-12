Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo and Senator Blunt Discuss Senate Tax Bill…

When Senator Blunt rises from the darkest and deepest part of the swamp to talk about senate Tax legislation (always written by the biggest K-St donors) you know the sausage is rotten. Decepticon Blunt is only visible when the little people are conscripted to wash the cigar residue from the Senate’s Corinthian leather.
Senators: Blunt, Cornyn, McConnell, Hatch, Portman, Thune, McCain, Cochran, Murkowski, Graham and Corker will NEVER allow the income tax position of common-folk to supersede their corporate porkulous-minded financial interests.
CTH needed to be patient to see the architecture, and see if they retained their traditional approach at swamp constructs,… Now it’s visible, I can guarantee you this bill is destined to fail. Maria Bartiromo knows it… she knows, and she’s playing the game; but you can see it behind her eyes… she knows.
.
Accepting that Donald Trump has exceptionally keen instincts, he had to know -in advance- where this was headed. The only purpose this bill serves is ammunition within the ‘big ugly’ to showcase, yet again, the corruption and ineptitude of the GOPe wing of the UniParty and how they are mere salespeople for their financiers on Wall Street/K-Street.
Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.
President Trump needed three things from congress. Only Three Things:
¹♦Approval of his budget reducing $1 trillion in federal spending. – They failed.
²♦The repeal of and replacement of ObamaCare. They failed.
³♦Tax reform to generate middle-class tax cuts and international corporate competitiveness. – They failed.
It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it.
It is clear to me that the R’s want to be in the minority.
TrumpSoldier, what is clear that we have allowed the 2 parties in 1 think they own us and can sell us down the river and forgetting we elected/hired them to represent us, but they prefer to become millionaires and screw us. Drain the Congress Swamp has to start now. Trump wants to MAGA again and that means they would lose the honeypots and no more illegal insider trading. No matter how entrenched they think they are, they can and will be removed one way or another to save our country and its future. Many are outright traitors, others registered socialists and communists and how did they get elected is beyond me!
I don’t think they are in the minority/ Their politics aredifferent than the dhims, so between the two groups, they constitute a majority which is why things are in the condition they are.
{Their politics are NO different than the dhims………………….sorry………..[proofread, Sharon – proofread]….grrrr)
I am not concerned about these buffoons that call themselves Republicans in the Senate! The Senate breaks incredibly well for us in 2018.
Democrats have to defend 23 seats while Independents that vote with Democrats have to defend 2 (25 in total). 10 of those 25 seats are in states that our President won in 2016. Some by very large margins. They are as follows:
West Virginia – PDJT won by 41.7%
North Dakota – PDJT won by 35.5%
Montana – PDJT won by 20.2%
Indiana – PDJT won by 19%
Missouri – PDJT won by 18.5%
Ohio – PDJT won by 8.1%
Florida – PDJT won by 1.2%
Pennsylvania – PDJT won by 0.7%
Wisconsin – PDJT won by 0.7%
Michigan – PDJT won by 0.3%
We will also be very competitive in Virginia (against Tim Kaine), New Jersey (against Bob Mendendez if he gets a hung jury) and Maine (against Independent Angus King).
The ONLY two states we are vulnerable in is Nevada and to a lesser extent Arizona.
Doomsday scenario is Democrats win all 25 plus pick up NV and AZ. That would put the Senate at 50-50 with VP Pence breaking the tie.
My scenario has us losing NV but winning states like ND, IN, MO, OH, FL, PA and my sleeper would be Maine is Governor Le Page runs. That would put the Senate at 58 R to 42 D. If Joe Manchin is stupid enough to vote NO to the Tax Reform Bill, we will ABSOLUTELY flip WV!
Here is the cherry on the sundae: Bob Corker gone and Marsha Blackburn replacing him in TN. Jeff Flake gone and either Kelli Ward or Jeff DeWit replacing him in AZ and LUCIFER BACK HOME WITH HIS FATHER IN HELL (John McCain)!
I share this above to let folks at CTH know that the Big Club will be closed for business starting in January 2019 when the new Congress is sworn in! They can have all the fun they want now! Our President has unleashed the Economic Train 🚂 which will reach 3% GDP for 2017 and will reach closer to 4% in 2018!
All these failures will be turned into great successes in our President’s final two years leading up to his massive victory in 2020.
Our President is focused on trade deals and rectifying the situation in Syria 🇸🇾, North Korea 🇰🇵 and Iran 🇮🇷. There is sh…..t Republicans can do to stop 🛑 him on those fronts!
Thanks, Felice.
Your eternal optimism is contagious 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
sounds good – but it depends on what Mueller fabricates….or finds
And- It’s about the primary elections.
Hope you are right, but you did also say Gillespie would win by 4%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe we’ll gain at least a few seats in the Senate. It’s the House that’s worrisome.
Businesses need to know NOW what their tax bills will be in 2018 in order to plan. The delay and uncertainty over taxes is going to cause many to pull back on plans to hire and expand.
I’m convinced these SOB’s goal is to pull this country back into a recession.
Ms. Bartiromo is the epitome of Suspicious Cat – just saying 👍
Mr. President knew it all along, I am now certain.
Thank you!
So we’re back where we started. Fine with me. Shut down the government until we get the Wall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sentient, and NOT payments/salaries paid while closed down. Enough stalling, denying and ignoring and let them find out who is boss again – THAT IS US and we must take back the reins asap. We have allowed the 2 parties in 1 take outside money and did nothing, and this is the result.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t wait for the “big ugly”..
LikeLiked by 6 people
In the words of MY President, DRIVE them out. Primary every last one of them when reelection rolls around. Bring on the #BIGUGLY.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fe, how about letting them know their doomsday is karma coming after them straight up or else. We don’t need you and an start up fresh parties with tight restrictions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. I had not seen that tweet from JEB.
Who is this “We” that he is referring to?
And what is it exactly that they are “back” to.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We is the GOPe. Back to pushing stuff the people don’t care about, like Syria and the estate tax.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sentient, the estate tax is an additional tax on your money and another way to rob the benefits of work or business of the deceased. Never liked drawing up trusts because of this but we did a lot and tried hard to lessen taxes. We need the legislatures in states and Congress to get back to the basics: federal there are only 3 basics, and with states, we must also rein them in because state taxes are also eating us up on EVERYTHING and no benefits for us in the long run.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I understand the estate tax, the exempt amount, trusts, etc. Trump didn’t ride down the golden escalator and promise to repeal the estate tax. We could have nominated any of the other 16 candidates to do that. The reason he needed to mount a mutiny was because he said we’re building a wall. And then he repeated that three times a day for 16 straight months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may not care about the estate tax but its a big deal for farms & other family businesses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a HUGE deal for me and my siblings when my parents died. Even with all the legal help in the world and their estate being in order, my “share” of my inheritance tax cost me about $350,000.00. I could have lived off that easily for 10 years or more….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tweet was in reference to the Miami Hurricanes blowing Notre Dame out last nightin college football. Miami is now undefeated, and has a chance for the championship. It is a big turnaround in the football program which has seen some “lean years” over the last decade.
LikeLiked by 10 people
But, I will bet that “low energy” knew that when he made that tweet that people think differently. He is a sneaky little swamp creature.
LikeLike
Well, actually, I think he’s talking about football in the context.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it has something to do with College Football
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – I was wondering that too..what did Jeb! mean by that tweet? Who is the “we” and what are they “back” to? He seems so sinister……
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to comments from our fellow Treepers, it has to do with football.
LikeLike
Oh, good! I can live with that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or back from what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember that President Trump has everything set for Christmas…the budget deal is good til then…Treasury has their war chest and JFK Executive Order at the ready if necessary! This is not your typical negotiation as President Trump will hit back 10x as hard.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He has to be willing to say no to a deal. He has to be willing to walk away and let the government shut down. I love the smell of a government shutdown in the morning.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And throw in some DACA deportations so they can see he’s not f’ing around!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sentient, you mean ALL DACA and all other illegals along with their families since they all knew they were illegal from the get go. No amnesty, no letting anyone of them get permit to stay and become legal without following the real immigrant pass to real citizenship. We need the money, the space, homes, apartments, etc. for our legal citizens as well as the jobs taken from them. Living in CA we see all going to wreck and ruin because of so many illegals, our continually rising taxes and no results seen of their proposed purpose, etc., etc.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All of them. ALL DACA. Could not agree more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
None of that is going to happen. His darling new (Gen. Kelly ‘s longtime whatever role she performed) head of DHS will make sure of it. So, the one thing most imp. to you and us is being given away because Trump has surrounded himself w/dims in the WH who are globalists.
And I’m none too happy about it.
LikeLike
He can make a tax deal with the Dems…20% C Corp and S Corp, End AMT and Death Tax, and move brackets higher…keep everything else the same. Massive tax cut for everybody…saw Cohn on Maria and the truth is that there are $5 Trillion in cuts mostly for corporations…Cohn went for all the marbles…
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the elites continue to believe we deplorables are S.T.U.P.I.D.!
Get’em out, get’em out, get’em out and burn their damn coats!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Behold the power of the ballot!
Minnie, there no longer is power of the ballet with so many illegals voting, double or triple voting by same person, or preprogrammed computers that takes your vote away, and no photo IDs to protect us. Dream on! The power is to remove Congress members NOW and if not, do not allow them to buy their re-election ever, ever again. AND truly vet to the nth degree any candidate we choose. Also, we must remove all benefits/perks the Congress gave themselves while ripping us off and for LIFE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We” are stupid. People still watch SNL and celebrate when they finally after 2 years do one little skit knocking the dems. “We” ignore the president’s backing of Strange in the primaries. “We” still debate if the President knows and plans ahead.
I actually listened to Alex Jones, today, give credit to “Stranger Things” as being good after the lead actors joined in the Trump bashing.
Honestly “we” are pretty darn dumb. It is time for the awake “we” to get louder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We saw this coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now ain’t that Low Energy Jeb Tweet just creepy as Hell? WTF?
He has another comeupence due.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bush is about as significant as a platter of warm cat urine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Good one, HC – don’t believe I have ever heard that description before…..very appropriate!
Wasn’t there supposed to be something about these crooks wanting to keep the Obamacare mandate and tax penalty? The President said he would never let that fly. What’s up with that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s start a rumor, “Paul ryan is a closet homosexual and is HIV positive “ That’ll get some attention!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mitch McConnell is infected too
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ryan wears pink panties and shot Bambi with a dull arrow and filmed the suffering
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Mike – you’re killin’ me, buddy! Good one!
LikeLike
Yeah. We could hire Fusion GPS to get the proof. Who would publish the story? The Enquirer Maybe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
He grabbed mine once too, and I don’t even have one!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, I carry mine in my purse. Don’t you?
LikeLike
Aaaaaaand… unnamed sources close to Congressman Ryan have indicated that he kicks puppies when things aren’t going his way. Also, when he was in 7th Grade, it is rumored that he put Vaseline on the steps of the old folks home and yelled FIRE!
😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh,you Treepers are on a roll tonight. Lots of LOL here!
LikeLike
Wait a sec. I forgot to put the correct formatting on that according to the YSM Manual of Style.
The opposition is ruthless. They hate us as much as they hate our country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The crooks in the district of corruption will bailout anything EXCEPT the American people. Globalist swine!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They didn’t fail, they never intended to cooperate with Trump. Why would they?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll say it again. WE THE PEOPLE need lobbyists to represent us.
Pathetic that it’s come to this, but it has. Congress no longer represents us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gee, that’s beginning to sound a little like, “taxation without representation.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will PDJT do now? Can he leverage them? Does it have a chance in the new year?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put them on Obamacare and let them squeal for a while.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“You can’t just vote to get your country back. You have to take it back.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
A truer 15 words have never been spoken. Let’s roll.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it is a big club, & yeah, we ain’t in it
But I’ll tell you something, we the peasants have a bigger club, & we can sure as hell close down that club if we could just figure out how to get those may be skeptical but aren’t brainwashed & still possess rational thought to understand what’s really taking place
We’re between a rock & a hard place right now. The swamp is still powerful enough to shut down the presidents agenda, which means Presidents Trump’s agenda is not going forward & bringing in the results that will lead to better futures for all Americans, which would show so many people, no matter their political leanings, that MAGA is the way to go
But how do we reach those that still can’t comprehend that?
We the people hold the true ultimate power, if we could only find out how to get on the same page & use it
LikeLiked by 2 people
alliwant, but Trump can sue EO powers a lot as did Obama and then the Congress can sit and weep. Tough. Karma is even tougher you fools in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember all of this next time you vote. Then thank our President for outing all these bastards.
WE are the swamp drainers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is both exposing the swamp and also simultaneously eroding whatever moral high ground that they had. I think what’s going on with Roy Moore is a hit job and shows that the GOPe is in damage-control mode. They realize that the electorate is beyond cold anger and is PISSED. If Trump wants a shutdown the Uniparty will have no moral support to combat it. Everything good that has happened with this country so far has been on Trump and Trump alone with a few rare exceptions. If they won’t do their job, then why do we need them?
SHUT. IT. DOWN.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Moore will win Alabama by 8 points now…shut down may be avoided as Dems May make a deal…President Trump has more ways to yes than we know…it’s all set for Christmas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeb Bush was tweeting about the Florida Hurricanes on 11 Nov 2017 –
But Sen Rob Portman and Portman’s fellow Swamp Creatures are liars.
No matter. Pres Trump has us behind him.
We have a Really Big Club.
Our President is President of our Really Big Club.
And the Swamp Creatures ain’t in it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They NEVER listen to the American people. I remember Boehner weeping and whining about well maybe next year we can repeal obamacare or something. None of them can do anything but collect the paycheck, party, vacation and pretend. Worthless, waste of space and air we breathe, are every last one of these creatures.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Congress operates at the behest of the deep state. Unless the deep state is seriously dealt with, these people we elect aren’t going to lift a finger to help the American taxpayer.
I’m not Debbie Downer and I don’t want to talk doom and gloom. Allz I’m saying is we can vote out and vote in but it’s obvious that the newbies get The Visit and then they fold like cheap suits (that won’t stop me from working my tail off to get fresh blood in, however).
That all said, I have the deepest confidence in President Trump. I believe he fully understands and will create change. But, it won’t be an overnight job. And, it will probably need lots of hands-on maintenance forever by incoming administrations.
I’m happy to be alive to witness all the good things that’ve been happening. I look forward to the next seven years with absolute pleasure.
I hope this rollercoaster of a comment makes sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, low-energy Yebbie, you are back….on track to go to jail….one of these days.
Soon WeThePeople will be your worse nightmare, Yebbie. You just keep on taunting us…we don’t care. You just wait…low energy Yebbie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All MAGA supporters could stop paying Federal taxes. They can’t even round-p all the illegals so, how could they deal with 100 million revolutionaries?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Swamp has something extra special planned for us.
None of them ever fall on the sword. Ever.
None of them are worried about the “Big Ugly”. Not sweating at all.
And the reason the Swamp is not worried? It must come with a guarantee, whatever “it” is…. the Swamp feels safe and sound.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe you seriously underestimate the power of the President and his followers. That would be the real American patriots. We outnumber the swamplings big time.
The problem is: None of the discussion includes cutting entitlement spending to balance tax cuts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.”My suspicions have been confirmed Sundance, they will do nothing until they have the butts handed to them in the 18′ election, then maybe then when enough of their swampian comrades have been voted out, they will get the message that this movement is real and you do have to deal with it.
Tangent to this , I had a meeting with my CPA gnome, they are one of us if you will. They are concerned with this bill and yes it is hitting the middle class hard. The business side is fine, it begs the question why won’t they dynamic score this thing rather than going after every small deduction to keep those that score and grade this happy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to know, before the lobbyists got such huge power, who wrote the US legislation? In other parts of the world, legislation is proposed by someone, then the legal language is written up by a section of the public service whose job it is to do those things. They are often highly qualified legally civil servants.
So is there a department in the US as part of the executive (which would be under Pres Trump), or the Senate, or the Congress? What has happened to these people? What about all the States, who writes their legislation into being?
The longer I observe the US system, the more I see its corruption of liberty and freedom. The worst and most horrendous system is being able to have secret courts (Grand Juries), and special prosecutors who can go on witch hunts and destroy innocent people, which is equal to or worse than totalitarian systems in other countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Forget tax reform; like the budget and O-care, it’s a moot point to discuss now.”
____________
Agreed. Knew it from the start.
It is very frustrating to try to explain it to people, because even if they understand about the UniParty, they can’t wrap their mind around the consequences which flow from that understanding.
The people in Congress, the very same people who are tasked with writing the bills in the Senate and House, are the exact same people who have been bribed and bought by globalists/Chamber of Commerce/multinational corporations.
They have ALREADY been paid. On average, $5.8 million dollars each (435 House members, 100 Senators) in 2016 alone.
They’ve been paid, and they will continue to get paid, so long as they obstruct DJT and fulfill their obligation to the criminals who bribed them.
That is the carrot. Part of it.
If they continue to do the criminal political/corporate class’ bidding, EVEN IF they are voted out of office for opposing the will of the People, they will receive a golden parachute into a very lucrative private sector job, AS LONG AS THEY GO DOWN FIGHTING FOR THE CRIMINALS. That’s the other half of the carrot.
By contrast, if they fight for DJT, if they fight for the People, if they renege on their obligations to those who have bribed them, they will be targeted for removal by the establishment GOP, and if/when they are voted out, they will be on their own at best, blackballed in the private sector at worst.
That is the stick.
Carrot and stick.
There was never any chance that Mitch McCrook & Co. or Lyin’ Ryan were ever going to do a %$#@ thing for We the People or support DJT.
No chance at all.
Not until we get rid of enough of them (as Bannon appears to be trying to do) and/or DJT finally springs the Big Beautiful and takes most of them down — Saudi Arabia style, minus the Ritz Carlton.
I wake up every day hoping for that to have happened overnight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put them all in the FEMA camp Fake Congress had planned for us.
Our new rallying call: Shut down Fake Congress. Stop their salaries and all their gov’t perks funded by American taxpayers.
Fake Congress has not done one peepy thing to benefit us middle class.
Blankity-Blank.
I think that’s why the investigations are targeting the money trail. The Saudis have started untangling the connections and interrogating. I believe we will see the fallout at our end. Civil asset forfeiture will hobble those senate creatures through their donors. I think rather than being confident the Uniparty is shaking in their boots or why would they have attacked Moore so obviously and exposed themselves as acting against the will of the people.
Give us some maga candidates for 2018 and we will vote these schlubs into oblivion. Hard working Americans no longer wish to fund research of gay shrimp on treadmills. Enough is enough.
Low Energy Jeb: “It’s over. We are back.”
______________
Who’s ‘we’, you filthy globalist maggot?
You got a mouse in your pocket?
“It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it.”
_______________
Their club is for the damned, and you don’t want to be in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person