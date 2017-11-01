Twitter Testifies on 2016 Analysis: Clinton Used Twitter More But Trump Much More Effective…

Twitter admits during 2016 election Trump used platform half as much as Clinton but had twice as much success.  Additionally, Twitter legal counsel admits to hiding up to 48% of negative Clinton twitter content (hashtag tweets surrounding DNC and Podesta emails), yet suppressed nothing negative about candidate Donald Trump…

During testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sean J. Edgett Acting General Counsel for Twitter, Inc. delivered a 20 page opening statement (full pdf below).  Within the statement attorney Edgett shared the protocol for Twitter hiding hashtags they deemed troubling in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

The volume of activity on our system is enormous: Our users generate thousands of Tweets per second, hundreds of thousands of Tweets per minute, hundreds of millions of Tweets per day. ~ Sean J Edgett, Twitter General Counsel

However, amid all the examples cited, Twitter did not “hide” any material that was negative toward candidate Donald Trump.  In every example cited Twitter only took action to hide user content that was negative toward candidate Hillary Clinton.  A remarkable ‘coincidence‘.

[Page #6 of Testimony ] Before the election, we also detected and took action on activity relating to hashtags that have since been reported as manifestations of efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. For example, our automated spam detection systems helped mitigate the impact of automated Tweets promoting the #PodestaEmails hashtag, which originated with Wikileaks’ publication of thousands of emails from the Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s Gmail account.

The core of the hashtag was propagated by Wikileaks, whose account sent out a series of 118 original Tweets containing variants on the hashtag #PodestaEmails referencing the daily installments of the emails released on the Wikileaks website.

In the two months preceding the election, around 57,000 users posted approximately 426,000 unique Tweets containing variations of the #PodestaEmails hashtag. Approximately one quarter (25%) of those Tweets received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches.

As described in greater detail below, our systems detected and hid just under half (48%) of the Tweets relating to variants of another notable hashtag, #DNCLeak, which concerned the disclosure of leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee. (pdf link)

Additionally, according to the Twitter analysis (Page #11) their review found a negligible amount of overall activity (within the Hashtags they forcibly hid from view) came from any account with “potential” linkage to Russia:

“Slightly under 4% of Tweets containing #PodestaEmails came from accounts with potential links to Russia. […] With respect to #DNCLeak, approximately 23,000 users posted around 140,000 unique Tweets with that hashtag in the relevant period. Of those Tweets, roughly 2% were from potentially Russian-linked accounts.”

…which begs the question.  This analysis was, by their own admission, “in retrospect”, meaning after the fact.  There’s no way they could identify the user affiliation as it was happening.  So why did they “hide” the trending hashtag?

Further, and in relationship to that question, if slightly under 4% of tweets containing #PodestaEmails came from concerning accounts, then why take the action to hide 25% of total user content including that hashtag?  Similarly, if “roughly 2%” of #DNCLeak use was from concerning users, then why did they hide 48% of the trending hashtag content?

See the problem?

Essentially Twitter legal counsel is admitting here, through twisted analytic hindsight obfuscation, they censor Twitter based on their internal opinion of the content within trending hashtags.

Hilariously, the page #11 testimony also shows that Hillary Clinton used Twitter twice as much as Donald Trump – yet had half as much engagement (re-tweets).

Our data showed that, during the relevant time period, a total of 1,625 @HillaryClinton Tweets were Retweeted approximately 8.3 million times.

The 851 Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account during this period were Retweeted more than 11 million times.

  1. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    So they admit to censorship…and there is nothing that we can do about it?

    Seems like that is ‘discrimination’ against political views that they disagree with.
    Or something.

  2. The Boss says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

    The legal titans of Twitter just admitted to constructively giving in-kind donations to HRC via selective censorship. They also admitted to infringing free speech rights of a class of persons, which arguably is a form of fraud. And they worry about Russia. Gimme a break.

  3. OmegaManBlue says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:01 am

    So they admit to what many of us knew, that they were hiding the trending hashtags. They still doing it along with other tech companies. Can’t remember the stories about FB. Google preventing negative stuff from showing up in auto complete. Reddit kept messing with the algorithms to try and keep Trump (theDonald) from trending.

    • keeler says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:06 am

      The_Donald also believes Reddit purposefully under-counts their subscriber base… there was a major discrepancy between the public number and the internal numbers which need to be legally filed due to advertiser regulations.

      “In March 2017, users of /r/The_Donald accused Reddit of discriminating against them when Reddit’s advertising platform portrayed /r/The_Donald as having 6,000,000 subscribers instead of the 385,000 displayed on the subreddit live counter available to the public.[83] The Reddit Director of Communications stated that the subscriber discrepancy was a simple labeling error wherein the count for “Daily Unique Visitors” was mistakenly labeled “Subscribers” and that the error would be partially fixed by the end of the day.”

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki//r/The_Donald#Algorithm

      Reddit CEO “spez” has also admitted to editing The_Donald user comments critical of him.

      TIFU by editing some comments and creating an unnecessary controversy. from announcements

    • Your tour guide says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Left out You Tube’s insane overcounting of all anti Trump
      late night talk show monologues. ALWAYS over 2 million.
      Nothing from our side ever manages to generate those
      kind of numbers. Mainly because You Tube won’t allow
      it.

  5. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:05 am

    it’s TIME TO END CENSORSHIP BY THESE OUTFITS, OR SHUT THEM ALL DOWN AS PROPAGANDA MACHINES FOR THE COMMUNIST LEFTIST.

  6. James F says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Real confirmed collusion amd election interference.

  7. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:16 am

    And the good news is, in spite of all this attempted censorship: WE elected Candidate Trump to be President.

    To me, this “Russia Collusion” meme boils down to the Establishment trying to figure out how they can censor the net more than they do now.

    How many of US watched those Candidate Trump Rally’s here at the Treehouse….that is what “they” want to shut down.

    BR

  8. Guybee says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:19 am

    If Twitter has each account acknowledge they know they will be censored and political positions contrary to Twitter’s philosophy will be deleted – then no problem. But they promote themselves as a free speech forum. They should be penalized by the FCC and probably shut down as an unregistered lobbiest.

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 1:36 am

      We might just have a larger problem brewing! I’m not sure yet, but I don’t trust anybody these days.

      The EIG (Endurance International Group) owns most of the hosting sites. MOST!

      In fact, it’s so rare to find one that isn’t either a Subsidiary or a Reseller of their hosting that it can take months of searching.

      One of the hosting sites that they own is DreamHost. And they have on one of their pages logos of who they support.

      What is the Closed Black Fist???

      Now, if that’s EIG coming out of the closet, then they could literally shut down over 9/10th’s of the entire web if they chose.

      Look up Endurance International Group on BBB.org.

      They pretty much have a monopoly.

  9. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Why are tweets from Russia concerning at all. Arent Russians allowed to voice their opinion about US elections? Many people have relatives in the USA and care about the elections.

  10. fleporeblog says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Just another example of everything being stacked against our President yet he won! I believe to my core that our Lord made sure that our country would be blessed with one of the best President’s ever.

  11. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    So investigating Russia, we find out there was minimal Russian twitter interference and DNC leaking but a whole lot of Twitter interference by an estimated ratio of 45 to 2.

  12. Archie says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Leave Twitter alone. With the massive exception of Trump, tweets are read by people that already agree with what you have to say. If you need more votes you need to reach people on the other side of an issue (or undecideds) so twitter is of no help.

    Trump is the exception since the media covered his tweets like they were news. The tweets immediately went outside of the Twitter universe to TV and the general internet. Twitter was the source media but then was largely irrelevant after that. The media inadvertently helped Trump win the election.

    Google search, on the other hand, has done more damage to civilization by censoring content they don’t agree with. Probably, most of the damage is irreversible.

  13. mrboxty says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Prosecute them for illegal campaign contributions. Put them in jail like the Democrats did to Dinesh D’Souza.

    Make them sign a consent decree not to do it again and force them to pay millions in damages to Wikileaks. Pardon Julian Assange so he can testify before Congress.

  14. chojun says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Hillary spews pusillanimous virtue signaling word vomit. Trump drops bombs. After 8 years of the man who irons his jeans and thinks America is an experiment run amok, the public chose the Alpha Male who is proud of the Red, White and Blue & who eats the press for breakfast (with a side of nails).

    That’s pretty much 2016 in a nutshell.

  15. keeler says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I’d bet my life Twitter was doing much, much more than what they admit to here. I distinctly remember that at peak trending #DNCLeaks kept disappearing from the top of Twitter and another hashtag, something like #DNC[Capital I]eaks kept popping up, probably as a splitter.

    And last month Project Veritas caught a YouTube employee admitting they manipulate what’s trending. There’s about a 0% chance Twitter doesn’t do this as well.

    If you really want to go down a rabbit hole and peer into the future of social media censorship, do some research into the Candid controversy.

  16. Joe Blow says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Funny, this isn’t at all how I heard FakeNews report this. Why, they said this hearing was more ironclad proof of Russian meddling and/or trolling (the new word they’ve attached to this ridiculous fantasy)!

    Amazing how the lies melt away with a little truthful analysis.

  17. NJF says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Oh the irony!

  18. InAz says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:39 am

    To this very day Twitter is punishing those who are not liberal leftist progressive socialist fascist communists.

    Conservatives/ Christians, etc, get suspended for a few hours to days, and many get totally banned for ever

  19. A2 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:39 am

    Never mind. Zuckerburg (Facebook) and Cook (Apple) were in China taking the knee to President Xi ‘totaltarian’ Dada this past week.I guess they offered up all that data on US persons they have been collating as an offering.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-31/xi-tells-zuckerberg-and-cook-china-set-for-unprecedented-reform

  20. average Joe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Who’s got that phone and pen, now.Maga.🤔

