Beyond Sketchy, Now Ludicrous Mode – Reuters: Fusion GPS Actually Wrote Memo For Russian Meeting With Don Jr…

The role of Fusion GPS as an active participant in the 2016 election is growing in scale amid yet another report showing the scope of their involvement.
Two weeks ago the DNC and Clinton Campaign teams were forced to admit they hired Fusion GPS to engage in political activity and research against presidential candidate Trump. That’s sketchy. Then last week we discovered that Fusion GPS head, Glenn Simpson, actually met with Russian operative Natalia Veselnitskaya immediately prior to her visit to Trump Tower and immediately after. That’s beyond sketchy. Now we discover Glenn Simpson actually wrote the material that Natalia Veselnitskava used to pitch herself into a meeting with Don Trump Jr. Wait,… what…
Yes, we are now in “ludicrous mode“. It’s no longer a surprise why Glenn Simpson’s lawyers are trying desperately to keep him from a congressional subpoena. Clinton Lawyers, Perkins Coie, acknowledged they paid $1.02 million to Fusion for research related to candidate Donald Trump. However, the entire story now looks like the DNC and Clinton camp hired Fusion GPS to construct negative material, not “discover” it.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The same political research firm that prepared a dossier on Trump campaign ties to Russia had unrelated information on Clinton Foundation donors that a Russian lawyer obtained and offered to President Donald Trump’s eldest son last year, three sources familiar with the matter said.
[…] The sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump’s campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation. (read more)
The Russian Dossier, an outcome of Clinton and the DNC hiring Fusion GPS, was reportedly used by the FBI (James Comey and Sally Yates) as part of the basis to open its counter-intel investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. Congressional committees are attempting to find out whether the FBI vetted the document prior to relying on it for its probe and possible FISA warrants.
It should be noted that the New York Times had the story (the DNC/Clinton’s funding the dossier) a year prior and did not report on it because the DNC attorney, Marc E. Elias, outright denied it.
In the segment of the March 10th, 2017, questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama. Clapper was used rather extensively by the Obama Administration as an intelligence shield, a firewall or useful idiot, on several occasions.
Anyone who followed the Obama White House intel policy outcomes will have a lengthy frame of reference for DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan as the two primary political operatives. Brennan admitted investigating, and spying on, the Senate Intelligence Committee as they held oversight responsibility for the CIA itself.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.
Wonder if the same people created the Niger yellowcake document?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The sources told Reuters that the negative information that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya wanted to give to Republican Trump’s campaign at a June 2016 meeting in New York had been dug up by Fusion GPS in an unrelated investigation.”
This paragraph can be called “wordsmith ignorance.” This is the slight of hand media support for HRC being performed here to prevent Simpson from having to testify. What we are witnessing is powerful yet stealth manipulation with tactical delays to slow things down to a halt. Don’t get your hopes up, the GOP do nothings are on the job?
At this pace, Trump would get better results by contacting PJ Masks and the Paw Patrol.
(Can you tell I have grandchildren?)
LikeLike
Look for CNN to be selling White Wash tomorrow…
Tom Sawyer News Network
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was thinking more along the lines of Hog Wash.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good one!
“Hog Wash” was the term my grandfather used before BS came into popularity…
I believe I we need to change are jargon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It’s all a case of a political plot” – Grandpa John
God rest his soul 🙏❤️
LikeLike
Awwwwwww, horseshit!
Malarkey!
Don’t give me any of that applesauce!!!
YTG’s Grandpa. The Welsh came up with
the BEST smack.
LikeLike
“Huck, help me paint this fence. It’s a lot of fun.”
DeepState swamp rats keeps nudging & pushing.
The crooked media narrative maintains full speed ahead.
In reality it’s time for Mueller to wind things down and close up shop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean Comey is a liar!? Imagine my surprise. May the good Lord continue to shine the light of truth on these evil people!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lordy lordy I sure hope so
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sick of this. We should march on DC if they don’t do something!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice thought but nobody is going marching.
Think of an alternate strategy, one that will actually work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree with millktrader. Not going marching on Washington. Have to work. Also, they might try a Las Vegas Music Festival on the crowd.
Much prefer to surround and starve them if it becomes necessary… or best of all, vote the critters OUT
LikeLiked by 4 people
and take their money and take their coats
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely, wondering – the power of the ballot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illegals did today and only fifteen were arrested. We march and will all be fisticuffed.
LikeLike
Comey goes down as the most corrupt justice official in US history.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think his boss the AG is competing pretty hard for that title as well.
LikeLike
I don’t view Sessions as corrupt.
I’ve voiced opinions that he is incompetent and a dotard, but calling him corrupt is too harsh I think.
Comey is a different animal. A coward for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions isn’t Comey’s boss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loretta Lynch was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey’s boss Loretta Lynch? Yeah, her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions isn’t Comey’s boss.
LikeLike
After Mueller his mentor.
LikeLike
I will complete my opinion of Mueller once the 37+ sealed indictments are revealed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When will that be released?
Patience is running out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
less than 72 hours
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
What indictments?
LikeLike
Buncha sealed indictments in same court as Manafort. Manafort and gates cases had a few sealed’s filed the same time as theirs. Remaining sealed and more keep getting added.
LikeLike
None of this surprises me in the least anymore. Just imagine The slimiest, most criminal, and twisted scenario that you can and you would at least be reasonably close to the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have to admit that I am shocked by what we are learning. I know the Clintons and Obama were crooked, but what they tried to construct is treason. It blows me away.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These people would literally do anything to hold on to power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch & Pray… Christ’s words are as relevant today than ever.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s what I have to keep reminding myself: God is in control. I pray for these people everyday, that their hearts will be turned, but if not, that these people will face justice and receive the punishment they deserve. But I also have to continually pray for patience, knowing the Lord will bring judgment on these corrupt people, in this life or after.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, Binkser, yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience comes from trials. I wouldn’t pray for that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True story. I prayed for patience, my dad died, my husband lost his job, and I was pregnant and nearly died.
So no – I don’t pray for patience. I can wait for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES!!!! I too learned the hard hard way. I prayed for the Lord to give me patience and whew Howdy!!! I was swamped with severe trials: money, job, personal and family. Too late I remembered that the Bible states: Trials worketh patience. Be careful what you pray for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed but that’s the power of the evil one and his minions.
Trials? We all have them, some major major trials we do not share.
Trust in our Father brings the strength and courage to face those trials.
“The devil whispers, you cannot handle the storm.
The warrior responds, I AM the storm”
Let us storm Heaven with our prayers of petition and thanksgiving.
🙏❤️🙏
LikeLike
Pray unceasingly 🙏🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
that whole bunch need INDICTED, LOCKED UP DENIED BAIL AND HELD FOR TRIAL.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone of us ‘peons’ did 1/1000th of what these corrupt SOB’s have done, we’d be in prison for life or hung. These jackwagons get away with everything, proof of guilt be dam*ed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wonder if Brennan is worried about the purge going on in Saudi now ? There might be some documents that implicate him.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, there will be MANY that the “follow-the-money” trails implicate in the Treasonous Political Racketeering that took place during the Obama Administration.
Sit back and enjoy the show as the Rats start Ratting each other out in the Greatest Plea Bargaining Show on Earth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ratz.
LikeLike
This is just flat-out Treason. All these traitors need to go to Prison!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gitmo, where all of them can be interrogated properly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Six feet under where they can be biodegradable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legal beagles, how does entrapment charge against Fusion line up?
Is it against the law for a private firm to entrap a presidential campaign?
LikeLiked by 4 people
All tied to illegally obtained FISA warrants, the Russian lawyer needed help from Obama justice department in order to get to the meeting
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, good point.
Obama (federal government) aids and abeds the entrapment of a presidential candidate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Irony is, all this outright spying on the political opposition during a Presidential Campaign by the Obama-Clinton Gangsters makes old Richard Nixon look like a choirboy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right there in a nutshell.
LikeLike
And remember, Comey and Mueller are like brothers-from-another-mother.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Entrapment is a complete defense in criminal cases – used by a defendant against the government. If there are any civil forms of it I’m not aware of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are inventing new crimes every day.
LikeLike
Location, location, location…..
Glen Simpson/ Natalia meeting pre and post Don Jr
meeting at Manhattan Federal Courtroom. Who allowed
them to book that particular venue? Phreet comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 10 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
I was a bit confused by this yesterday. Her client was in a Federal courtroom for his case, while she and Glen were coordinating. Blows your mind doesn’t it?
LikeLike
It’s obvious that they killed Seth Rich after he leaked the DNC stuff, then set about building a case against Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia. Just look at the timeline. As long as Rich was alive, they could never have sold this crap, so they killed him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow, from the Rueters article:
“However, a source familiar with 10 hours of testimony Simpson gave the Senate Judiciary committee in August said he told investigators he did not know of Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower meeting until reports of it appeared in the media.”
It is hard to believe that Simpson did not know of the Trump Tower meeting after meeting with Veselnitskaya and writing her script.
It looks like a prima facie case of perjury for Simpson! That should be enough to get the ball rolling downhill in this.
I am not a lawyer, but it looks like there are a lot more crimes here too. I have to wonder if Mueller can avoid prosecuting Simpson, regardless of whether he is a white hat or a black hat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
told Senate investigators? Told the Senate Intel committee? If either of these, the Senate/Congress don’t seem to care if they are lied to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but I think the special prosecutor can use that testimony if it is sworn. That is why people who are targets of the special counsel tend to not testify in front of congressional committees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So doesn’t this amount to conspiracy?
Conspiracy to conduct illegal or at least unwarranted government surveillance of private US citizens?
Conspiracy to deny individuals’ civil rights?
Amounts to RICO?
What?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Watch for key Congressional Committee resignations to snowball:
Congress KNEW of the illegal surveillance and tacitly condoned it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seems like some kind of crimes, possibly RICO. I am not a lawyer or expert, but it sure looks like it.
RICO:
The RICO Act focuses specifically on racketeering, and it allows the leaders of a syndicate to be tried for the crimes which they ordered others to do or assisted them in doing, closing a perceived loophole that allowed a person who instructed someone else to, for example, murder, to be exempt from the trial because they did not actually commit the crime personally.[1]
Source is WIKI-P, but hey, sometimes the info is right.
LikeLike
Actually Wiki was quoting this source:
18 U.S. Code § 1962(c); see also Criminal RICO Prosecutors Manual, elaborating that “A Defendant May Be Liable for a RICO Conspiracy Offense Even if the Defendant Did Not Participate In the Operation or Management of the Enterprise”
LikeLike
The question is: what is the base criminal offense of the conspiracy? There had to be one.
LikeLike
……and who are the other conspirators?
LikeLike
RICO = Felony
Lock them up!
LikeLike
Bingo. Bada Boom Bada Bing. I want giant tubs of popcorn delivered with the indictments extra butter and some junior mints
LikeLiked by 3 people
🍿🍿🍿🍿
I like to prepare 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
And today MSM was very busy spreading the big lie that President Trump was lining up Russian prostitutes when he went to Moscow. Don’t these liars ever give up?
LikeLike
“What we have, heah, is a failure to litigate.”
I think I see the problem. There is simply TOO MUCH evidence. It’s overwhelming and no one wants to review the volumes and volumes and volumes —
Sorry. I get silly when I’m frustrated.
LikeLike
Of course they did…they are leftist community organizers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bear in mind the desperate need the LEFT has for deception operations aimed at destroying morale and momentum on the TRADITIONAL side. Their entire, massive apparatus is working this round the clock — “news” media, academia, political class (LEFT and anti-trumpers), Democratic Party, creative class, Obama’s OFA, et aliorum. Witness the SD comment on earlier thread about the lack of any new coverage about Trump’s great success overseas, and the unprecedented treatment he’s gotten from China. Crickets. The iintent of all the LEFT’s operations is to sow discord, discontent and disinformation. Their target is those who supported Trump; their goal is to infuse us all with confusion and a sense of hopelessness. And if one looks at Virginia, you can see the outcome they hope to achieve at the mid-terms. We MUST have a plan to counter them; it must be broader and more encompassing than just Administration efforts, and it must be executed soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think “Satan” and you have their MO. Doubt,
uncertainty, turmoil, lies, slander, subterfuge,
innuendo, hearsay, envy, greed.
One of many reason that these bastards
never crack a smile. It hangs up their
hotline to beelzebub.
LikeLike
http://www.teefury.com/media/catalog/product/cache/1/image/960×485/602f0fa2c1f0d1ba5e241f914e856ff9/b/-/b-mco-ludicrous-speed.png?color=black
Pretty interesting how this little plan came together… almost as if this wasn’t their first rodeo. Look at the complicity across so many different entities… particularly our own governmental/IC agencies. Several someone’s need to be strung from rafters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hope now is on the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee. I truly believe that Rep. Devin Nunes has had his name and reputation destroyed by the Left, Democrats, MSM and some Rhino Republicans.
The man has been aggressively trying to find out the truth about the Dossier and now Uranium 1. If it wasn’t for him, we would not know what we currently do about who paid Fusion GPS for the Dossier.
Please remember that he also was the one that went right away to our President to discuss the unmasking documents he saw back in February. He also made a public comment that nothing that he saw had anything to do with the Russians. I truly believe those actions changed the tide for our President. Shortly after, our President sent out his famous tweets going directly after Barry about wiretapping Trump Tower.
Rep. Nunes was also part of the transition team for our President. He has recently said that the FBI maybe corrupt based on their actions under Comey when it came to unmasking and the Dossier.
If his committee and Senator Chuck Grassley’s committee get what they are looking for, the pressure on the DOJ will become so overwhelming that someone will have to push for another Special Consuel. Our President will demand it as well as 75% of the public.
This really maybe our last hope! Please pray for the White Hats because they are fighting a war against the Devil and his Black Hats!
Senator Chuck Grassley in my mind is an honorable man who is 84 years old and just had an 11th great grandchild brought into this world recently. I think he wants to leave a legacy and wants to cleanup this corruption.
Here is more information that hammers home my points above!
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-11-03/republicans-are-said-to-threaten-fbi-s-mccabe-with-a-subpoena
From the article linked above:
The efforts to force McCabe to testify is being led by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes. The California Republican has questioned the leaks to the media of eavesdropping conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies on Flynn’s calls with the Russian ambassador. The intelligence agencies have long maintained surveillance on Russian diplomats in the U.S.
The FBI declined to comment on the demand for McCabe to testify, spokeswoman Carol Cratty said in an email Friday.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote a June 28 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein questioning whether McCabe handled the Flynn investigation “fairly and objectively.”
Grassley raised several issues, including a gender-discrimination complaint filed against the FBI. He noted Flynn had provided “a letter of support for the complainant in that case, which raises serious questions about why Mr. McCabe also failed to recuse himself from investigations involving Mr. Flynn.”
Nunes and Grassley will break the FBI and their inquiries will be answered!
http://elkodaily.com/opinion/columnists/byron-york-after-trump-dossier-revelation-fbi-is-next/article_fc8b7628-8413-5695-9262-67d086788d6e.html
From the article linked above:
In recent months, Nunes has been trying to force the FBI to reveal just what it did in the dossier matter. The intel chairman issued a subpoena to the FBI on August 24, and in the time since, not a single document has been produced to the committee. The FBI, and the Justice Department, have spent most of that time talking about possibly complying with this or that part of the subpoena. But so far — nothing.
The same is true of Grassley’s inquiries.
Republican investigators had two big questions about the dossier. One was who paid for it, and that now seems answered. (It was also recently revealed that the conservative publication Washington Free Beacon financed an earlier anti-Trump oppo project with Fusion GPS.) The other question was: Did the FBI or other agencies use any information from the dossier as a basis for warrant requests before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court? In other words, did, say, the FBI use the dossier’s “salacious and unverified” information to make the case that the bureau should be granted the authority to conduct intercepts?
Nunes, as well as Grassley and Senate Judiciary Committee colleague Lindsey Graham have been pushing for months for the FBI to answer that question. So far, they’ve gotten nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I was a prosecutor thinking of indicting General Flynn, I would be very hesitant.
Who the hell knows what kind of a defense he would put up! The discovery phase alone could bring the whole government down. He just simply knows too much.
Flynn’s lawyer said, he has a story to tell. Well, if he gets indicted, then he has nothing more to lose by telling the story.
Why would his lawyer say that-just saying?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn did say that he has a story he would like to tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*snicker*
Flynn was a Democrat and worked for Obama before he “saw the light”. The only problem BEFORE MAGA WINNING and Christopher Wray/General Kelly’s arrival is that Mueller was a DNC black hat cover up operative. Even Mueller can see the writing on the wall and knows Hillary and the Clinton Foundation is being thrown under the bus with Brazile’s book and the Saudi arrests.
LikeLike
He is warning them about what would happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After all this clears up, next year General Flynn should be nominated for Homeland Security. That Neilsen lady currently under consideration is a swamp rat and NOT onboard the Trump Train!
LikeLike
⭐️🙏⭐️
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those committees to be credible they need to issue subpoenas and enforce compliance by finding non-cooperating people in contempt and imprisoning them.
LikeLike
As I stated on another thread, “The scale of corruption no longer is surprising. It is yuge!
LikeLiked by 5 people
When will we reach the point that enough is enough and take these treasonists down for good? How many times have we learned another new tid-bit that makes their story fall apart even more?
These criminals in our government and those that help them with their criminal enterprise have gotten away with everything for far too long. They don’t seem to care because they don’t think anything will ever happen to them. However, we have been seeing some of them trying to jump from the plantation or their ties. Unfortunately, they are just as guilty in so many of their endeavors against our state.
I’ve been reading from commenters in other places there have now been eighty indictments that have been filed. Who did these indictments? Mueller? If so, there sure as heck aren’t that many people on our President’s side to be their names. So are they democrats with some Republicans thrown in for good measure? Is this even true? Will the hag and all of her minions finally get what they deserve? Will this cause a civil war?
It seems these questions just messes with our heads even more (or just mine) and get our hopes up again. But what if it’s true? What if they are finally going to get their comeuppance? What if? What if…? So tired.
There is only one thing I can do. Be patient, keep an eye on what is going on and be patient. If this does come to fruition our President may need us to stand firm with him along with the prosecutors taking action. In all honesty, if this is all true, it didn’t seem to take them very long in gathering all of the evidence, which worries me a bit considering I’ve been told all of this would take a great deal of time. I know, patience, grasshopper. Okay, will do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, patience is important but keep praying 🙏
God hasn’t brought us this far only to see His children disappointed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That rabbit hole gets deeper and deeper.
The further their complicity is exposed the closer we get to the truth.
And we all know they can’t handle the truth.
Bring it on!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Darth helmet dems have nothing on our hero.
LikeLiked by 1 person
💥 🍿 💥
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth be told, I believe Deep State’s strategy here is that by making it complex, they avoid serious scrutiny.
That’s what I would do.
It might work for them, but it might not.
They need a serious opponent that thinks along their level to defeat them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget – they expected her to win.
Until she didn’t!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people theorized that FusionGPS was behind the meeting. I just didn’t think that could be possible. My mind is blown. Do you know how many apologies Don Jr is owed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to know who wrote all the breadcrumb emails that inferred much darker meanings when presented through the MSM lense
LikeLike
Are you people intentionally trying to confuse us seasoned citizens? First you get us all fired up about the Saudi’s purging their ranks and possibly implicating the RINOS and Dems. Then that quiets down. Then it flares up again and we (at least me) get all excited about draining the swamp. Now you lay on us that Fusion GPS fabricated the Pee Pee Memo and set-up Junior’s meeting at the Tower and possibly Comey et al are in hot water. I’m really worried about Mueller, Rosenstein and McCabe….and I keep getting the impression from Sundance that Mueller is or may be selling his soul to the highest bidder……or at the least he’s attempting to rent a white hat. I don’t know who’s on first or second base, who might be going to jail or who is skating like the IRS people. Heck – I don’t even know what ball park I’m in. “I’ma so confused!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome to my world!
LikeLike
If Mueller’s, Rosenstein’s and McCabe’s hats were any blacker, they would be astronomical black holes. The only thing more difficult to believe, and that would only be slightly more difficult to believe, is that Hillary is actually a white hat working with President Trump to lock up Obama.
LikeLike
Hang in there, we are all in this, together.
LikeLike
Isn’t having Donald J. Trump Our President turning out to be fun!
I’m not tired of winning, yet, so I’ll just keep hanging on.
But just in case he needs me to take on a more active role – loaded, locked.
LikeLike
The biggest crime family of all time pop quiz ! Hint HC !!!! And BC !
LikeLike
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
He answered like as a question with a shrug of his shoulders too.
Guilty.
LikeLike
Glenn Simpson has already cut a deal:
“The Daily Caller was informed that Simpson had indicated prior to Wednesday’s meeting that he would plead the Fifth during his deposition, just as his two co-founders, Peter Fritsch and Thomas Catan, did during interviews last month. But as part of the deal struck Wednesday, Simpson will not plead the Fifth.”-Daily Caller (link below)
He knows that if he reveals the whole truth, rapidly, he will receive some leniency.
If he lies, he will be caught, the deal will be torn up, and he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
And if he withholds information (technically not lying), he will probably be Arkancided.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/08/fusion-gps-partner-strikes-deal-to-testify-before-house-intel-committee/
LikeLike
It’s pretty obvious what happened now and it sickens me how corrupt the DOJ/FBI and Intel agencies were and still are (the DOJ/FBI is still largely run by these partisan/corrupt people (McCabe, etc.).
Mueller and his leftist gang are obvious conflicted and partisan. They must know this was a total farce but don’t care. They just want to get Trump/his family/associates. If you haven’t seen the 2 videos below where the lawyer picks apart two key Mueller/FBI documents, you should: (1) FBI Affadavit, July 28, 2017, which is what they state Papadopolous did and his supposed interactions with Russians and the Trump’s campaign, and (2) Papadopolous guilty plea, October 5, 2017.
The bottom line is both the Russian lawyer and Papadopolous were part of the smear campaign to try to entrap Trump and his family/associates and the DOJ/FBI either was actively part of the plot or is knowingly using this fake info.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1365&v=Un9NyUbMV3E (need to hit the rewind button)
LikeLike
In light of THIS story by CTH, I think it is not unrealistic to think that Papadopolous could have been a plant too.
Now, nothing is impossible.
LikeLike
Besides the “big” people–too big to fail going down “big league”, I’d like to see each and every media outfits fined millions of dollars per each “journalist” spewing their filthy lies every day, 24/7. These media bandits are just as guilty and deserve to be “drained” along with the rest of these criminals! Would love to see Chris Wallace and the rest of them behind bars…I know, it’s a pipe dream.
LikeLike
Based on the latest revelations from the Snakepit that is better known as “the swamp”, I’d suggest supplanting the bogus political science degree program with the more apt title Conspiracy Theory.
The crapola that poses as politics couldn’t possibly be a science anyhow, and most of these politicians and bureaucrats are full time crooks…obviously.
LikeLike
I think it’s time we started calling this Treasongate. The highest levels of our federal government were clearly undertaking corrupt practices for political and financial gain. The numbers of people who were in on this conspiracy to “fix” the election for HIllary is going to be staggering. If the Uranium One deal is rolled in with this election fraud, we have what is looking like the “all time” mother of American political/financial scandals. If this is the BigUgly and it sure ain’t pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person