Powerful and Moving – President Trump Meets With Japanese Family Victims of North Korean Abductions…

During a very powerful and solemn part of President and First Lady Trump’s visit to Japan, Mr. and Mrs. Trump stand side-by-side with the families of people abducted by North Korean regime. In a moving statement President Trump vows to do his earnest best to work with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and to help get them back.

President Trump and First Lady Melania, together with Prime Minister Abe and Mrs Abe stand in front row of two rows of victims. A total of 16 family members of abductees and one former abductee. No U.S. President has ever drawn attention to this issue. Both leaders delivered short remarks:

President Trump: “We’ve just heard a very very sad number of stories; and they were abducted by North Korea. We will work with Prime Minister Abe to get them back … They were used to learn the language … used for many reasons … it was a tremendous disgrace. … They’ve been through a lot.”

Prime Minister Abe: expressed “heartfelt appreciation for the speech you delivered in the UN General Assembly … The entire world paid attention …. I appreciate you specifically referred to this issue … I hope the entire world will know the simple reality of the abduction issue.”

