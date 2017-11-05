President Trump and First Lady Melania Dine With PM Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Ginza Ukatei for dinner at 7:33pm (local) 5:33am (eastern), with good friends PM Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe.

The dinner included Hokkaido scallop & white truffle salad, sauteed shizuokas ise ebi bisque and Tajima beef steak (obviously w/ ketchup), according to a Japanese official. At 7:38pm (local) the couples appeared in front of reporters at the restaurant, where President Trump delivered brief remarks:

[Transcript] “Hello everybody. Thank you very much for being here. Were in the midst of having very major discussions on many subjects, including North Korea and trade and were doing very well. Doing very well. Our relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. And I dont think weve ever been closer to Japan than we are right now. Its a great honor, its a great honor. Well have dinner tonight. I think well insult everybody (smiling) by continuing to talk about trade. But the time is a little bit limited and then tomorrow is a very busy day.

9:05am (LOCAL) / 7:05pm (U.S. EASTERN) THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to U.S. and Japanese Business Leaders – United States Ambassadors Residence, Tokyo, Japan

9:45am / 7:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an Embassy meet and greet – United States Ambassadors Residence, Tokyo, Japan

11:05am / 9:05pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan – Imperial Residence, Tokyo, Japan

11:45am / 9:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the honor guard ceremony – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:00pm / 10:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

12:45pm / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:00pm / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

1:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meeting with families of North Korean abductees – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

7:15pm / 5:15am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state banquet – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan

From the Press Office: […] The President’s three overriding objectives for the entire trip — and this is the longest trip by an American President to Asia in more than a quarter of a century — is, first, to strengthen international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second is to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. And third, a matter also near and dear to President Trump’s heart, is advancing America’s prosperity.

And so he’s arrived on his first stop — it’s no accident that his first stop in Asia, of his presidency, is here in Japan, which serves as the cornerstone of security and stability in the region — a longstanding alliance. And the President had a chance to address U.S. and Japanese servicemen and women at Yokota Air Base — he gave a speech — and then flew off to spend the afternoon with Prime Minister Abe.

Very informally played a round of nine holes of golf with him and also with the specially invited guest, Matsuyama-san. I’m told the three of them did not keep score but had a very good time out there. And the President — really just enjoying each other’s company and talking a little bit about and previewing some of the issues that they’re going to be talking about in a more formal setting tomorrow.

Continuing Day #2 Schedule – The President is going to be at Ambassador Hagerty’s residence. Tomorrow morning, he’s going to have remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders. The President is then going to do a meet-and-greet at the U.S. embassy here in Tokyo, and then motorcade to the Imperial Palace, where he’ll have the honor of making a state call on His Majesty, Emperor Akihito. And the First Lady will accompany him in visiting the Emperor.

He will then attend an Honor Guard ceremony and have a working lunch after that with Prime Minister Abe. The President is then going to meet with families of Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea, and the First Lady is also going to attend that meeting as well.

They will have a joint press conference afterwards — that is Prime Minister Abe and the President will. They’ll have some additional meetings with a broader U.S. delegation that’s accompanying the President here. And then there will be a banquet tomorrow night. And then the next morning he’ll head — the President will head to Seoul for his state visit there for the following two days. (read more with press questions)

