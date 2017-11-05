President Trump and First Lady Melania Dine With PM Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Ginza Ukatei for dinner at 7:33pm (local) 5:33am (eastern), with good friends PM Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe.
The dinner included Hokkaido scallop & white truffle salad, sauteed shizuokas ise ebi bisque and Tajima beef steak (obviously w/ ketchup), according to a Japanese official. At 7:38pm (local) the couples appeared in front of reporters at the restaurant, where President Trump delivered brief remarks:
[Transcript] “Hello everybody. Thank you very much for being here. Were in the midst of having very major discussions on many subjects, including North Korea and trade and were doing very well. Doing very well. Our relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. And I dont think weve ever been closer to Japan than we are right now. Its a great honor, its a great honor. Well have dinner tonight. I think well insult everybody (smiling) by continuing to talk about trade. But the time is a little bit limited and then tomorrow is a very busy day.
Schedule for later tonight below:
In the morning (their time, tonight our time), President Trump will deliver remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders. The President and First Lady Melania Trump will then participate in an embassy meet and greet. The President and First Lady will then participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.
Later in the morning, the President and the First Lady will participate in the honor guard ceremony. In the afternoon, the President will participate in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. The President will then participate in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe. The President will then participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe.
The President and the First Lady will then meet with families of North Korean abductees. Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe. In the evening, President and the First Lady will attend a state banquet.
9:05am (LOCAL) / 7:05pm (U.S. EASTERN) THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to U.S. and Japanese Business Leaders – United States Ambassadors Residence, Tokyo, Japan
9:45am / 7:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an Embassy meet and greet – United States Ambassadors Residence, Tokyo, Japan
11:05am / 9:05pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan – Imperial Residence, Tokyo, Japan
11:45am / 9:45pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the honor guard ceremony – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
12:00pm / 10:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
12:45pm / 10:45pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
1:00pm / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
1:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meeting with families of North Korean abductees – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
2:30pm / 12:30am THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
7:15pm / 5:15am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend a state banquet – Akasaka Palace, Tokyo, Japan
From the Press Office: […] The President’s three overriding objectives for the entire trip — and this is the longest trip by an American President to Asia in more than a quarter of a century — is, first, to strengthen international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second is to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. And third, a matter also near and dear to President Trump’s heart, is advancing America’s prosperity.
And so he’s arrived on his first stop — it’s no accident that his first stop in Asia, of his presidency, is here in Japan, which serves as the cornerstone of security and stability in the region — a longstanding alliance. And the President had a chance to address U.S. and Japanese servicemen and women at Yokota Air Base — he gave a speech — and then flew off to spend the afternoon with Prime Minister Abe.
Very informally played a round of nine holes of golf with him and also with the specially invited guest, Matsuyama-san. I’m told the three of them did not keep score but had a very good time out there. And the President — really just enjoying each other’s company and talking a little bit about and previewing some of the issues that they’re going to be talking about in a more formal setting tomorrow.
Continuing Day #2 Schedule – The President is going to be at Ambassador Hagerty’s residence. Tomorrow morning, he’s going to have remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders. The President is then going to do a meet-and-greet at the U.S. embassy here in Tokyo, and then motorcade to the Imperial Palace, where he’ll have the honor of making a state call on His Majesty, Emperor Akihito. And the First Lady will accompany him in visiting the Emperor.
He will then attend an Honor Guard ceremony and have a working lunch after that with Prime Minister Abe. The President is then going to meet with families of Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea, and the First Lady is also going to attend that meeting as well.
They will have a joint press conference afterwards — that is Prime Minister Abe and the President will. They’ll have some additional meetings with a broader U.S. delegation that’s accompanying the President here. And then there will be a banquet tomorrow night. And then the next morning he’ll head — the President will head to Seoul for his state visit there for the following two days. (read more with press questions)
I am exhausted just reading his schedule.
Me, too. I’d love to have PDJT’s stamina. And I am a good bit younger than he is.
I think to the average citizen they don’t see the importance of these trips and meetings and friendships. When I was younger, I never did… paying more attention to what’s going on, big picture though.. I can now see where at least President Trump (not sure about previous Presidents) is really making huge things happen with these trips.
Yes. It’s also the first time I recall Trade being such an issue. It truly is diplomacy on every level. We are blessed to have this man fighting for our interests and not some made up Globalist garbage..
treehouseron, I loved working outside the USA to learn languages, cultures and how people top and down talk and react to having less freedom and rights. I had to have visas to get in and permits to stay and work there. We should never expect less here and I agree with Trump that only those qualified in so many ways and can bring skills to our country are the viable and real immigrants. I learned to relate to people and made great friendships there. I studied in China and love our Chinese friends because generally the problems are with the governments unlike here where we have a truly transparent president who also knows how to relate to people in other countries.
The poor man – and Melania too! – must be so jet-lagged!
And is it just me, or do Trump and Abe always seem to have a golf game when they want to… get things done…?
Deals are are informally made on the golf course.
You’d be surprised how much American business gets transacted on a golf course—deals worth millions.
No bugging devices.
🇺🇸Dignity🦁Respect🇺🇸
Proud loyal supporter of OUR President!
God bless President and First Lady Trump 🙏
This is great. It was remarked on yesterday by a few commentators on this site how much better the President gets along with these leaders then any of the European or even Australian. The well has been thoroughly poisoned by the Globalist left, their politics and media.
Reading the comments by the Bush cartel reinforces this divide. I’m sure I’m not the only one revolted by this Globalist conspiracy and everything it represents. In a way I feel free and the only thing I regret is voting for any of these people. Many on the left I have known were right about these sell outs and I have even made sure to tell them they were 100% right about Iraq war after defending it at the time..
I include in this critique most of the right media that sold neocon interventionism, Free Trade corporate Globalism and so thoroughly lost the cultural wars…We could start with the Limbaugh types and go right on down the line…Look at how many of them tried to sell us on McCain,Romney,Cruz,Rubio etc and they are still going today..
MAGA
Both Australian political parties are at heart administrative socialists melded with corporate globalist with a frenzied belief in catastrophic man made global warming.
You see the problem.
Old Australia is gone. Thanks mostly to immigration.
Trump still hasn’t been to Canada or Mexico, wasn’t it Pelosi who had a problem with that?
I’m sure it’s deliberate just like everything he does.
She was angry that he didn’t go to them in alphabetical order.
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/pelois-complains-trumps-trip-wasnt-even-alphabetical
I’ve seen a lot of stupid before. Some of this though is just so stupid I can’t even comprehend that it actually happened… but yet we have it all on tape. she criticized him, on tape, for not going to countries in alphabetical order. That actually happened. In this timeline.
I’m exhausted too and all I’ve done is sit in a chair and followed him around the world on an IPAD!!
God bless President Trump and our first lady. He’s going to go down in history as the best president this country has ever had.
Interesting that he is meeting with Japanese royalty before meeting with British royalty. Who has the “special relationship” now? I love that he gets along so well with PM Abe. It is nice to see him having fun.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What do the Special Edition MAGA Hats say? I can’t really read it?
Make alliance even greater — under the names Donald and Shinzo
Gold on white caps
The whole thing is hilarious. President Trump is attempting to relate to Abe in a stereotypical way, and Abe is attempting to relate to President Trump in a stereotypical way.
So for President Trump, everything is over the top respectful, because we (stereotypically) know that the Japanese really value honor. So President Trump has his super-classy vibe going, he’s saying it’s a great honor to have dinner, he’s saying he hopes nobody is disrespected if they talk a little business, etc.
Abe, on his part, knows President Trump loves Golf so he’s always wanting to play Golf with him although Abe isn’t really any good. He also got a good Japanese golfer to go with them… and also is making hats with words that don’t quite flow as well as “Make America Great Again”… so it says “Make Alliance Even Greater” which is kind of broken english.
The whole thing is hilarious on both sides, but the important part is that both sides are going out of their way to work together and form a strong bond between these two great countries. Of course both men (and both women) I’m sure truly do respect and like each other so it all works out.
I didn’t think I’d ever say I was thankful for anything Obama did, but I am now.
One of his apology tour stops was Hiroshima. Trump can move forward because any American hating holdouts in Japan had their feathers unruffled by Obama’s actions. Trump doesn’t have to deal with that issue unless he wants to.
They and we should be grateful for the A bombs.
The estimate of US casualties in an invasion of a Japan that fought to the death is one million US casualties. The maths for the A bombs are very good.
Truman did NOT need to drop one bomb, much less two… he was fully aware of the following, among other facts…
“…The notion that the atomic bombs caused the Japanese surrender on Aug. 15, 1945, has been, for many Americans and virtually all U.S. history textbooks, the default understanding of how and why the war ended. But minutes of the meetings of the Japanese government reveal a more complex story. The latest and best scholarship on the surrender, based on Japanese records, concludes that the Soviet Union’s unexpected entry into the war against Japan on Aug. 8 was probably an even greater shock to Tokyo than the atomic bombing of Hiroshima two days earlier. Until then, the Japanese had been hoping that the Russians — who had previously signed a nonaggression pact with Japan — might be intermediaries in negotiating an end to the war . As historian Tsuyoshi Hasegawa writes in his book “Racing the Enemy,” “Indeed, Soviet attack, not the Hiroshima bomb, convinced political leaders to end the war.”
“… In his postwar memoirs, former president Harry Truman recalled how military leaders had told him that a half-million Americans might be killed in an invasion of Japan. This figure has become canonical among those seeking to justify the bombing. But it is not supported by military estimates of the time. As Stanford historian Barton Bernstein has noted, the U.S. Joint War Plans Committee predicted in mid-June 1945 that the invasion of Japan, set to begin Nov. 1, would result in 193,000 U.S. casualties, including 40,000 deaths.”via WaPo https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/five-myths-about-the-atomic-bomb/2015/07/31/32dbc15c-3620-11e5-b673-1df005a0fb28_story.html?utm_term=.720036d93c5a
——-
“…The top American military leaders who fought World War II, much to the surprise of many who are not aware of the record, were quite clear that the atomic bomb was unnecessary, that Japan was on the verge of surrender, and—for many—that the destruction of large numbers of civilians was immoral. Most were also conservatives, not liberals. Adm. William Leahy, President Truman’s Chief of Staff, wrote in his 1950 memoir I Was There that “the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender.… in being the first to use it, we…adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was not taught to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying women and children.”
“… The commanding general of the US Army Air Forces, Henry “Hap” Arnold, gave a strong indication of his views in a public statement only eleven days after Hiroshima was attacked. Asked on August 17 by a New York Times reporter whether the atomic bomb caused Japan to surrender, Arnold said that “the Japanese position was hopeless even before the first atomic bomb fell, because the Japanese had lost control of their own air.”
Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz, Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet, stated in a public address at the Washington Monument two months after the bombings that “the atomic bomb played no decisive part, from a purely military standpoint, in the defeat of Japan…” Adm. William “Bull” Halsey Jr., Commander of the US Third Fleet, stated publicly in 1946 that “the first atomic bomb was an unnecessary experiment…. It was a mistake to ever drop it…. [the scientists] had this toy and they wanted to try it out, so they dropped it…”
“Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, for his part, stated in his memoirs that when notified by Secretary of War Henry Stimson of the decision to use atomic weapons, he “voiced to him my grave misgivings, first on the basis of my belief that Japan was already defeated and that dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary, and secondly because I thought that our country should avoid shocking world opinion by the use of a weapon whose employment was, I thought, no longer mandatory as a measure to save American lives…” He later publicly declared “…it wasn’t necessary to hit them with that awful thing.” Even the famous “hawk” Maj. Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Twenty-First Bomber Command, went public the month after the bombing, telling the press that “the atomic bomb had nothing to do with the end of the war at all.”
Nonsense. Japan would never have surrendered unless the Emperor told them to. The A bomb insured that happened, the fire bombing of Tokyo caused more casualties than the A bombs yet Japan did not surrender. It needed shock and awe. The proof of that pudding was that it took a second A bomb because surrender was possible after Hiroshima and didn’t happen. An invasion of Japan creates just 193,000 US casualties? That’s risible, another WaPo leftist joke perhaps?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pop- I agree. The ist bomb didn’t make them quit. Sounds like the revisionist crap again. I am 81 yrs old and remember the war. Russia was at war for years over the island of Hokaido. They wanted in on the defeat of Japan. The rape of Nanking and the Bataan Death march and of course Pearl Harbor killed a lot more people thatn both bombs combined.
Really phoenix rising.
So are you also trying to say that we did not need to drop the bomb on the Japanese?
Sadly the Japanese Emperor did not get the point after the first bomb.
The death and destruction that rained down on Hirohito’s people from the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima was not enough to make this guy stop.
We actually had to do it again in Nagasaki for Hirohito to really get the point.
He was a terrible leader with a huge ego.
After the war when Hirohito tried to take his throne back, the Japanese people said no way.
They preferred him as a figure head with no real power.
We were very fortunate that it only took two to stop this crackpot.
“After the war when Hirohito tried to take his throne back, the Japanese people said no way.”
Actually no, the US ensured Emperor worship must cease and imposed a ceremonial only role. The Japanese people had no say in the matter. The US didn’t execute him as a war criminal for the same reason, no martyrs thanks, just a fete opener. Modern govt that was imposed on Japan couldn’t coexist with an Emperor god.
You are correct POP.
The Japanese people had no say in the process.
They had lost the war and the US was now running the show.
But at the same time they were very vocal in their support of government that the US was setting up for them.
They had lost all their love for their emperor and did not want him back.
And they said so, very loudly.
The Japanese loved the new and modern government, and were very glad to see their “Son of Heaven” just become a figure head.
On my first trip to Japan several years ago, I stayed with 7 Japanese families through the country. Many had little shrines set up in what they referred to as their “Japanese room”…much like the old fashion parlor, only used occasionally. On the shrines were incenses, candles and photos of their males relatives who died in WWII. Literally, the first thing the male did returning from work was to light the incense and say prayers at the shrine. Most of these host families weren’t even born at the time of the war. My journey started in Southern Japan and, like our own country, there is a significant cultural mindset between the south and north. (And not nearly as many foreign visitors.) it wasn’t until the end of my visit north of Tokyo, spending an evening with fluent English-speaking, well-traveled folks that I was able to have some in-depth conversations. Much to my surprise, the host said that dropping the bombs and (in his opinion) ending the war with subsequent occupation was the best long-term results for Japan. It brought them into an industrialized, productive world …and history has proven how they succeed. I am quite sure my friends in Southern Japan would not necessarily agree.
The whole thing with the Japanese and the end of the war is… and i’m no expert… but there really are very little hard feelings about that. Even immediately after it happened, there were no hard feelings. HORRIBLE things happened to the Japanese people because of that… children with their skin melting off and everything else you can imagine…. but the Japanese at the time kind of had the opinion that it was war, and of course the Americans were going to use whatever kind of magic we had to kill them with. They had the opinion that they would have done the same to us if possible.
There was a full length article (took up an entire magazine) published in I believe it was the Saturday Evening Post about 18 months after the bomb where a reporter went and interviewed tons of people involved, it told the story of several of them and what happened, what they did afterwards, their opinions, etc. and it showed that most of the Japanese had a really pragmatic view of the entire thing.
They have a similar disposition to Hawaiians, conquered nations that don’t necessarily agree with what happened but accept it peacefully.
Treehouse, why are my comments almost never allowed to be posted. I don’t use profanity, follow the rules. If this is the problem with WordPress, then I won’t use WP for my comments. I do find it unfair not to accept my posts. Let me know what I am doing wrong so I may correct my posts.
Posts sometimes just end up in the dungeon. If there is lots of posting it may take awhile to clear.
I’m sure it’s not you, Carrie2. WP has some funky tech glitches that surface from time to time. Went through a time where none of my posts went through; WP self-corrected or our terrific(!) moderators worked another one of their miracles, and I was able to post again. Hang in there.
I have the same problem. My comments are polite and follow the rules. But for some reason they are not posted.
President Trump lives the Art of the Deal. Everything he does is efficient and effective and his major foreign trips demonstrate this fact. He plans a long term strategy. Many times, it’s hard to see where the little steps are going which is why President Trump told us repeatedly during the campaign what he intended to accomplish. President Trump was the first candidate in my lifetime that had an entire list of specific goals that he gave to the We the People during the campaign and to me, it looks like President Trump is going to be the first President in my lifetime to actually accomplish those goals. That’s why the D-Rats, Rinos, media=rats and Globullists are upset. They expect everyone to be a criminal like they are and an honest man to them is like holy water and sunlight to a vampire. When you add the fact that President Trump is a REAL genius who can accomplish these goals two dozen different ways, it causes their sub-level IQs to short circuit.
👏🏻👍🏻
He is attempting to do some things that I didn’t even know were the things I wanted done, until he decided to run for our president.
Even now, as I type this, it is starting to bring tears to my eyes.
Him on that escalator….
“He is attempting to do some things that I didn’t even know were the things I wanted done…”
Bendix, thanks for articulating that. Until I read your words, that thought had only been swimming around in my head, half formed. When I read your post I immediately recognized that your words are true for me, as well.
Not only is PDJT working feverishly on fulfilling his campaign promises to us, he is also doing things I didn’t know I wanted him to do or was aware that needed fixing until he highlighted them.
He is the most amazing man. And to think I thought it was going to be another, “hold your nose and vote” election!
I like it that President Trump and the First Lady are in peaceful and polite, serene and friendly company, just about as far away as the can get from the turmoil and poo flinging that has commenced among the Democrats.
I wouldn’t mind being in Japan myself right now.
