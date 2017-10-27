Lessons in Swamp Manuevers: Trump -vs- Clinton -vs- Mueller -vs- Sessions -vs- Rosenstein -vs- Comey, etc.

The leak from a sealed grand jury indictment within the special counsel Robert Mueller investigation, writ large, has everyone a-twitter… Perhaps, a reminder is in order.
First lesson from the DC Swamp – Everything is about politics. It’s not about the law; it’s not about the judiciary; it’s not about what’s legal, or the illegality of behavior; only politics. These are not legal issues, the entities involved are not connected to legal or illegal application of laws as they relate to the rest of American society.
You cannot view the current action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political cases, that use the venue of the legal system. They use the legal system to play out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.
The closest reminder you might have familiarity with would be the case against George Zimmerman (never about the legal system); or the case against officer Darren Wilson; again it was never about the legal system. Those were political cases run through the matrix of the legal system. So too is this entire DC partisan dysfunctional investigative construct -surrounding all of the current DC cases- not about the application of law, it is about politics. Period.
The notification from the FBI through the DOJ to allow the unknown 2010 FBI witness to testify to congress about the Uranium One investigation has initiated a responsive action from Robert Mueller to save and use his political leverage. This is not about laws broken; this is about political leverage to be retained.
The gamesmanship currently being pitched through the media is about political leverage. That leverage in DC is traded like baseball cards amid the upper tier of those who float in an entirely divergent orbit from everyone else.
Repeat: this is not about law. It’s about politics.
If Mueller waited any longer to construct his political cases against those he is investigating he would open himself up to scrutiny from within his attachment to the Uranium One deal.
If the mystery FBI witness testified to congress before Mueller announced an indictment it would look like Mueller was retaliating against that testimony. So Mueller plays the hand he’s carrying.
Now, by going first, regardless of the testimony from the FBI witness, any negative outcome therein would look like retaliation against him for indictments announced prior to the testimony.
See how that works?
Remember, this is not about laws, lawfulness, or the judicial system. These participants operate above that system. They are in a political system above the law; they use the landscape of the judicial system to advance politics. Pause and repeat as needed.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is simply attempting to retain his leverage within the game. Going first allows him to keep and use that leverage. If Mueller had waited he would have lost that leverage.
Congress has now lost leverage. Regardless of what the FBI informant says to them regarding the Uranium One deal it is useless against the optic of retaliation for the special counsel investigation.
Conversely, those who were getting sick and tired of this investigation dragging on also know how the game is played. They knew if they brought in the angle of the FBI informant it would force Mueller to act fast. Again, this is politics, not legal.
Mueller has protected himself from the leverage congress was assembling and now he has cards to trade for any outcomes therein. Mueller knew by planting the leak tonight his leverage would have all weekend to grow and establish itself through the media.
This is the exact same hand James Comey played when he intentionally leaked his memo notes to the New York Times right before he was fired. Comey was losing leverage; Comey needed to gain back leverage to protect his interests.
Changing and trading leverage is politics.
Establish enough leverage and you can break any law with impunity.
Nothing more.
Enjoy your weekend….
Maybe Trump foresaw the scope of all of this corruption and maybe that’s why he has surrounded himself with Generals. With political corruption in every department of the U.S. Government, unfortunately it may take the military to restore law and order and to hand power back to the people.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The calm before the storm, indeed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am 100% convinced that Deep State will attempt a George Soros color revolution. This is basically a media/perception-based coup. It worked in Ukraine, and it is literally the only way out for these people. We’ve seen too many signs of it.
What is a color revolution? A mix of real and fake to create a state where forcible change at the top is “justified”. They will CREATE A CRISIS AND USE IT.
So yes – I think it has basically turned into soldiers versus spooks. And the spooks are going to use what State and CIA have been using as THEIR weapons.
The militia (us) needs to NOT form until we are overwhelmingly needed. We will know when we are needed, IF we are needed. But in the meanwhile, only the military seems immune from whatever evil has infected the spookhouses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had to look it up the other day when you used the term, wolf. Not that I trust Wiki without question, but it’s useful to get the general outlines.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_revolution
LikeLiked by 1 person
ukraine is not America… in any way shape or form, they seriously miscalculated if this is the plan. I believe that the indictment is against Elias the Clinton campaign lawyer… it is hinted about by Leon Panetta and Wolf Blitzer… Johnathon Turley also mentions that lying to federal investigators (which includes congress) is VERY often charged in DC and there is clear evidence that Elias lied and that high ranking reporters are fuming that they were lied to when directly asking the question to elias himself. Elias sat in congressional hearings and allowed Podesta to lie to congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Niger Ambush debacle may have been a DEEP STATE set-up to undermine the military by blocking drone support of our ground mission to produce a failure that the DEEP STATE would attempt to pin on the military … with the possible complicity of Obama embeds in the defense establishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would not surprise me.
LikeLike
If I may venture an alternative paradigm here.
What if those who believe Trump vetted Mueller 24 hours before he was hired as special counsel as some suggest, and the calls for Mueller’s resignation or firing is exactly what the deep state wants to protect the swamp creatures, then could this not be a move to get ahead of the deep state’s agenda?
The WSJ is establishment. I personally view anything they say as suspect. So when they call for a resignation I ask why.
We all believe Trump plays 4d chess. I agree this is a political ploy, I just question that it is a move to save the deep state or establishment. It may be a counter move to hamper the establishment’s calls for his removal.
And then I could be wrong. But that fits the same political paradigm but just with a different belief about why Trump interviewed him 24 hours before he became special counsel.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think you are right about WSJ. Our side forced THEM to move – for Mueller to move and show his hand. We should NOT fall for the same trick.
We need to let Mueller SHOW that he is part of the rot. Which he may be about to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True – let Mueller give us a glimpse. I hope he is a good man, if not he will have carved out a pretty nasty spot in American political history. If he is bad, the term “muellerd” will be used to describe weak, pathetic folks that betray all that is good and decent. Being a coward is bad, but being seen as a muellerd is the worst form of social sham imaginable. Time to choose Bob.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great new word!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a verb, an adjective, a noun, a nasty insult, and lots more.
LikeLike
I said it before, I’ll say it again. You are one of the reasons I’m here.
So much to learn, so little time.
LikeLike
He got someone on a process crime. This is all part of the impeachment scheme launched last year. Good Grief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought and wrote the same thing right after the appointment.. .the timeline works out well for all of that, not to mention Mueller finishes his career by cleaning up the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Muelley is a White Hat pap is giving me a headache.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’ll be four aspirin until Monday morning.
LikeLike
I look forward to seeing what President Trump has to say about this in tomorrow morning’s tweets. Mueller had to do something or he’d be run out of town soon. Even more moderate talking heads were openly questioning him. MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
THIS!!!
Trump is a master, and I am but a poor student, but ever since I started listening to this man, my life has improved immensely.
I FREED myself from the swamp because of Trump – walking out their dark doors a free man – and every day since has been a blessing.
And now I find my true calling – here in the Treehouse – defending the just, the righteous, and the good in the town hall – an old geezer who shakes his cane on behalf of those who obey God’s law, and against those who have turned this nation away from its true destiny!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Uh huh! And we get to enjoy our weekend! Because we are good students 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you’re here. Respect your opinions.
Good man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I appreciate your kind words! 😀
LikeLike
I always look forward to reading your words of wisdom.
LikeLike
President Trump is trolling the trolls who are trolling the trolls and he’s become quite poetic at it..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve said all along that Mueller was installed to negotiate on behalf of the old guard. He’s there to keep Trump from going after the main power players in previous admins, not to prosecute Trump. This has been a negotiation process all along and will continue to be. Lower level pawns (Manafort, DWS, etc.) will be sacrificed for public consumption. The rest will skate and Trump will go on to MAGA.
Unless, all is not what it seems and Trump & co have some surprises in store? Perhaps, we’re witnessing a grand school play with characters in disguise, playing their parts, with the ultimate agenda of illuminating sunlight and exposing the cockroaches as they lay unaware in their dark corners.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Perhaps, we’re witnessing a grand school play with characters in disguise, playing their parts, with the ultimate agenda of illuminating sunlight and exposing the cockroaches as they lay unaware in their dark corners.”
Yes, we are Bubba. It is entitled 21st Century Trumpian Politics.
Never underestimate the Trumpian motives and moves.
What used to be SOP before Trump is washing away; it’s now Trumpian all the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. He’s roped them into a protection scheme and provided them enough rope to hang themselves in the process. Their hubris wouldn’t allow them to see what was happening. The attempt to protect their interests, will, ultimately, help to lead to their very public downfall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely Bubba.
LikeLike
Sundance, you are right as usual. But even with the weekend to marinate and enhance his play, Mueller’s move is blatantly gaming because there are already calls for his resignation due to Uranium One. The whole world will know its a game. Games work when most people don’t see them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just for giggles what if they arrest President Trump or someone like his son? Do we get pitch forks then? I keep wondering to myself what do we do if they “Kennedy” Trump? We aren’t taking it this time around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t even go there Running Fast, b/c it’s a different time; it’s a Trumpian Time now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will give my wife and daughter a kiss goodbye, get in the car and start heading up to D.C. I have a strong suspicion that I would not be the only one heading there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no doubt whatsoever, that the country would burn. I’m pretty passive and non-violent most of the time, but I know what thoughts go through my head at times I think about the unthinkable. And I know a bunch of people even more non-aggressive than I am who feel the same. So when you consider that on top of that there are a lot, a whole lot of people who have far fewer qualms than I do, then yeah…. it would be a REALLY bad move for anyone to try to remove OUR president. Really bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No need to speculate about what we would do. That is definitely NOT going to happen. If for no other reason than pretty much everyone has been in agreement, historically, that a sitting President cannot be indicted or arrested. Impeachment must happen first. Yet another reason why if Trump did nothing else but appoint Gorsuch, he MAGA’d
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would counsel peace and restraint and non-violence – but I would also advise PEACEFUL REBELLION OF THE HIGHEST ORDER against these SNAKES.
Bring the nation to its knees – stop all work – arrest the traitors – JUSTICE FLOWING LIKE THE MISSISSIPPI. Let the criminals tremble in DC!
And if that fails? THEN we fix things the hard way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe Mueller is indicting Pikachu. We all know how the Russians were using Pokemon Go to help Trump win. Maybe Charizard flipped on Pikachu and gave Mueller the goods. Sorry for the bad attempt at humor but this whole Trump/Russia crap is driving me nuts and my story is just as believable as any charges Mueller will bring. Sick to death of these elitist Swamp dwellers being above the law.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As usual, Sundance’s views are well thought out. The only thing that he said that I would disagree with is where he kept saying they are above the law. I think it is better said that they are outside the law. Above the law gives the impression that they’re better than those who are subject to it. Outside the law gives the impression that they’re lawless.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes. OUTLAWS. SCOFFLAWS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree on both point. Awesome analysis and the change from above to outside. Above has connotations excusing criminal behavior.
LikeLike
It’s a tie between Tony Podesta and Manafort; or both. If it was someone on Team Trump, they would’ve been frog-marched tonight. Instead, someone has the weekend to get their things in order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tucker says Russian collusion is a crock and a politically induced scam.
Maybe it’s the Podestas being thrown under the bus? Ever since the embarrassment of Hillary’s “What Happened?, the deep state is turning on her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess is Flynn…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also think it might be Flynn because of speculation he lied to the FBI. I don’t think that charge will go anywhere in a trial because they would have to prove he intended to deceive, rather than misspoke or forgot to disclose. However, it could be someone we don’t even know about, perhap someone loosely associated to Trump. Whatever the charge, I’m willing to bet it’s a low level one.
Regardless of who or what, after Hilary skated on her emails and unsecured personal server, any charges against anyone involved in the Trump Campaign is going to look really petty and political.
Mueller and his henchmen disgust me, as does the whole political class.
LikeLike
I offer this as encouragement. I readily admit that I am not a political chess master like Sundance. My perspective comes from a different angle.
I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Sundance and to beloved fellow Treepers for getting me through many hard nights and days throughout the candidacy and miraculous Presidency of Donald Trump. I am so grateful ❤️ So here goes……
Remember where we are. We elected a President in spite of the illegal voting, lying smears, and underhanded tactics of the left. Our president tells us the truth….even when he labels people.
For all of her vicious lies and scheming, Hillary’s candidacy was brought down by the truth and by the prayers and right actions of godly and brave people. God moved on behalf of His people,
Unlike those who are with her, we do not have to lie, decieve, receive bribes, or be blackmailed in order to support Donald Trump.
If it is true that she killed Seth Rich for leaking the truth to Wikileaks, she earned a very powerful enemy in Julian Assange, who probably has more truth to tell. There are other people of honor and integrity who refuse to be blackmailed and who will stand against the evil of the left.
However bad things might look, remember that godly and good people are working very hard for President Trump because of their allegience to the Lord. There is a strength in this. I firmly believe that the Greater One is with us and is giving wisdom, favor, and courage to those on our side….including to President Trump.
I cannot believe that the man who told us he would teach us how to win, who so clearly aligns himself with the Truth, will easily allow himself to be bamboozled by a corrupt swamp thing and let the left get away with harming the country and with hurting his kids. He protects those he loves.
More importantly, so does the Lord.
❤️🙏🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh, yes – we will win. This we have been promised. The only question is whether the justice flows NOW, or LATER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wolf….to the extent that it rests on us, I think we must remember Joshua and Caleb vs. the Israelites who had to wait 40 years.
God help us all to be strong and courageous and take the land.
Good night all.
God bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer now.
LikeLike
Yep. Like I said earlier, smoke and mirrors.
If, as I suspect, that Flynn is in the crosshairs, then Mueller and his team can claim they “got their man,” and their investigation is complete, hopefully avoiding implication in the dossier used in the FISA court and any involvement in Uranium One.
Will they retain enough leverage to avoid implication? Who knows. I guess we’ll just have to wait to hear what the FBI informant has to say.
LikeLike
This is my basis for believing it is Flynn who will be indicted if the CNN report is true.
LikeLike
In many ways this leak is good for us. Sure Mueller is playing the leverage game, but if someone is indicted Monday, then it’s so transparent as to render this a bonafide politicized witch hunt given the past few days of news.
Eventually the wiretapping and indictment of a campaign manager is going to have to be explained as John Podesta is in the exact same boat…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somehow I doubt they indicted Podesta, Hillary, or Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This GJ is made up of rabid leftists from the heart of the Swamp. Muelley/Rosey are Swamp Demons of the first magnitude. Thanks to J. Sessions they are running amok in the muck. Nuke them Mr. President. Pardon whomever they indict and declassify the evidence. Runimoff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great advice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I was reading a post that suggests that President Trump, AG Sessions and Special Prosecutor Mueller are working together to clean up the swamp.
How sweet would it be if the indictment on Monday is for Hillary Clinton?
LikeLike
Prolly Bill Clinton right. Sessions super secret Swamp Attack? That must be why they leaked to CNN. No doubt CNN is on the Dessions super Duper secret team and are good guys too working with the honorable one.
LikeLike
Sorry to break your heart. But pipe dreaming is not healthy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regardless of what Mueller does, it’s a forced move. If left to his own devices, he wouldn’t be doing anything at this time … its only the dossier backfire and Uranium One that’s forcing them to show their hand.
I cannot imagine a good chess move on their part. If they attack Don Jr., the optics of going after the president’s son is so audacious it would snap half of the remaining Trump derangement syndrome sufferers out of their cognitive dissonance. If they go after Manafort, it’s a rabbit hole that leads to the dems via the Podestas.
It just reeks of desperation on Mueller’s part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is at least two weeks til the informant can testify. Nuke em now before the demons can get a head of steam.
LikeLike
Why can’t they bring in the informant on Sunday? Why not? If they need to preserve leverage than act and schedule something for this weekend. Maybe just a mini-session that introduces the man and his general concerns to the public. He will be back soon for full testimony.
LikeLike
His lawyers are in California for 2 weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAOROTF!
You’re very special Howie, very special indeedy!
LikeLike
I hope that informant has real protection.
LikeLike
Has POTUS tweeted anything tonight?
LikeLike
Yes, Nigella, POTUS tweeted a GIF on the NYPost article of today, explaining how Hillary did her dirty deeds with the Russians.
It’s on 2 threads here….perhaps on this upthread.
It was posted about 10:15PM.
I truly believe that POTUS is aware of much more than we are, and others also.
I take my cue from his behavior yesterday and today, and that of his surrogates; great messaging all the way around. However, I sense the politics in a different way today than a year ago; b/c we have Donald J. Trump as POTUS; it’s a different game in the Swamp.
My sense is that POTUS is definitely in charge and controls his subordinates directly or indirectly; and quietly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indictments Trump Tweets.
LikeLike
Ok.
Let’s go further.
If the culturally neo marxist Statist scumbag left are entertaining impeaching President Tump…….. be advised that millions of armed patriots will defeat that attempt at a coup.
Go ahead boys, make my day.
LikeLike
LikeLike
?
LikeLike
My bad, President Trump.
LikeLike
“Politics, n: Poly “many” + tics “blood-sucking parasites””
Larry Hardiman quotes
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller had to come up with something… The Russia thing was blowing up big time…
LikeLike
The poor target is a friend or associate of Trump no doubt. Prolly someone that worked in some way for the Trump campaign on some process crime. DDD has been warning for months about this. Sad. It begins.
LikeLike
More than likely… Must distract from the real crimes perpetrated by Hillary and the obama administration
LikeLike
Howie, if I recall correctly, during the campaign you were making a lot of “early calls” on election nights. Even before the networks had called a given state, you were announcing the results based on your own polling. Mueller may very well have dug up an obscure statute that makes that a crime. You should probably have your lawyer on speed-dial come Monday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, it’s probably Howie. He’s been calling some of the swamp creatures bad names, they’re going to get even with him Monday. Pack your things Howie. You’ve been having too much fun with those Sessions pictures
LikeLiked by 2 people
I shall plead Broke!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
DDD? I’m stupid; what does it mean or represent?
LikeLike
I don’t know, I think it has something to do with Dolly Parton but i’m still trying to figure out the connection….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doodah Decision Desk! It’s a bit of a CTH in-joke from Howie’s old nic, “Doodah Daze” (I think I haz that rite!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you wolfmoon1776; I appreciate the info and respect it forever.
LikeLike
I have been an avid “lurker” here for years. I have learned and grown so much. The most important thing I feel have learned for this moment is – trust President Trump. We are at this place for a reason. I will be at peace this weekend. Thank you for that, Sundance and all of you Treepers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are going to arrest somebody!?!
My gosh-How exciting!!
Please, God, let it be me!!
…those lights
…those cameras
…that action 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will have a heart attack from glee if Monday we see Hillary doing a perp walk. I’ll probably survive, but have to call my doctor if it’s one of her underlings
Or they may bust Manafort for something. Don’t see how that hurts the President, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m throwing out a wild card here. Maybe the doom and gloom is
warranted, but….
Read a posting either here or on Reddit a few weeks ago. About
how many of the heavy hitter lawyers that Mueller was hiring. Disregard
the political leanings in the past of these lawyers. Factor into the equation
that most are specialists in blue collar crimes. Probably more then a few
have made their marks by getting high profile criminals off the hook. Think
Enron types.
Now. You have a whole trove of criminal activity tied into the Obama/
Clinton/ Noodles camps. The heat’s being turned up, but all the heavy
hitters are already tied up with Mueller for the time being.
On the off chance that Trump managed to flip Mueller during that interview,
( and he agreed to the terms). Wouldn’t you want to make justice happen
by tying up some of the lawyers that had prevented it from happening in the
past? Just a thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be. I think the odds (IN MY HEAD) are about this
20% chance it’s something seriously damaging to Trump. This would mean God has abandoned Trump however, and I doubt that.
50% chance it’s some Trump lesser than like Manafort on some trumped up charge (Pun fully intended)
30% chance a democrat does the perp walk
LikeLike
I’m surprised if this “leaked” that the person to be indicted name hasn’t been leaked…
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why I do not think it will harm the MAGA agenda or our Lion or his cubs.
LikeLike
/Sh$t Storm
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think whomever owns the popcorn and ice cream cartels needed a late quarter boost to sales. CNN needs to boost their earnings and their pathetic reputations via viewers, consumers and all that jazz. Halloweenie Monday is as good as April Fools.
Mueller is a goner. Too late to resurrect his reputation, unless as I have suggested he gets on the MAGA train. Then he has a chance to retire with bells and whistles.
The truth is a great leveler. Not a leverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They are in a political system above the law; they use the landscape of the judicial system to advance politics.” Disgusting but true. Sundance’s interpretation of events is as accurate and insightful as usual. The Circuit Court decisions against Trump’s travel ban were the most obvious purely political “judicial” decisions.
Mueller is definitely playing his “Trump” cards early for his own political reasons but he is also likely the spearhead of a much larger DC political group determined to protect Hillary (as well as himself) now that the GOP is investigating the Uranium deal. It’s not unexpected that “veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, was seen entering the court room at the DC federal court where the grand jury met” as he is a well known Hillary donor. It will take years to litigate the charges so it doesn’t matter if another bogus Wessmann indictment will be thrown out later. The job is done and will provide fodder for CNN etc to talk about for months while ignoring bad Hillary news. Queen Hillary is issuing orders to her vast army of supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is one thing to get an indictment and another to get a conviction….remember Lt. Col. Oliver North. They thought they had him….and nothing,. Some prosecutor was reported to have said “I could indict a ham sandwich.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
A distraction from the real crimes that have been committed… Some poor scapegoat will pay the price… Anything to connect Trump to Russia no matter how obscure…
LikeLiked by 1 person
having friends or associates indicted and arrested is not 3D Chess. Should of nuked em long ago. Sessions himself might as well have been the lead prosecutor. He is the proximate cause. Also the Va. election is on the burner.
LikeLike
President Trump used Russian Dressing on his salad, once?
LikeLike
I love Oliver North. I have no problems with Oliver North. I’m not completely versed in the entire story, but it seems to me like he got away with quite a bit, if they weren’t able to get a conviction on that anybody on Trump’s team is a.o.k.
LikeLike
Can we now stop the Muelley and Rosey are really White Hats going after the real crooks stuff I hope?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure if it is true, but I read elsewhere that it is very unusual for the person being indicted to not already have been notified already in a case like this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well they may be playing shock & awe like they did on Manafort a few months ago. Might be him again anyways.
LikeLike
So CNN says the dam is about to break on Trump indictments….They are gleeful… Hopefully they are wrong… They usually are…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you read it, they said “It LOOKS like the dam is ABOUT TO break… after some time”
Lots of ambiguity in everything they said and claimed
LikeLike
I haz reported they haz to make their moves now. They have to get Trump before election year. This is just part of the impeachment scheme. more will soon follow. The president should of nuked them long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS will do it when it is the right time for Him to do it Howie.
That is how he operates; b/c he is there (unless you’re shadowing him), and we are not there.
I trust him and his judgement; he’s done quite well for the last 40+ years w/o my advice, internationally I might add…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
When was the last time they were ‘right’, Nigella?
LikeLike
I’m gonna go out on a limb, and go ahead and call this FAKE NEWS. Too many if’s, sources familiar, and un named individuals. They also put an ‘as soon as’ in there.
If someone leaked it, they have a big mouth. If they have a big mouth, they would have named names. I would have.
I mean if I got news that Podesta was going to be arrested Monday, I wouldn’t say an indictment was filed in court today in Virginia. I’d say Podesta got Indicted today, and CNN would have ran the name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a bit confused. If it’s not about the law and it’s about politics that would mean no one, not Hillary, Obama, Lynch, Holder, Comey ect ect will end up charged. If they are just moving pieces around a big board and nothing gets done, it doesn’t make sense.
I may be wrong but didn’t Donald Trump campaign on draining the swamp? Did he not run as the ‘law and order’ president? If he did then he would be going back on his word. But then, just running them out of DC by things like the 2018 elections would somewhat help but we’d still have 100’s if not more corrupt jackwagons still in DC.
And then I have to wonder why PTrump keeps tweeting about Hillary’s corruption or others who should be either locked up or investigated. Is he just playing? Maybe trying to get never trumpers on board? I don’t think so. Or is PTrump using leverage against the corrupt to get what he wants? Maybe.
I think DC has always run on politics not law but with a new sheriff in town, I think things will be different. There are 60-100 million people in America that see all this lawlessness and corruption. There is no way in hell that PTrump will win in 2020 unless some of these fools go down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are a bit confused, yes. We’re talking about Muhler’s investigation, President Trump didn’t appoint him or have anything to do with it, if Muehler is running an investigation based on politics and not law, you can’t say Trump “would be going back on his word’.
that would be equivalent to blaming YOU for it. YOU didn’t have anything to do with it. Neither does President Trump.
He’s doing the best he can in the situation, and leveraging what he can to do the best possible job for the country.
LikeLike
It might be the same political games, but we are living in unusual political times aren’t we? The same ol’ games don’t net the same ‘ol results anymore. We saw that during the campaign, and every day since.
I think they call it “rules of engagement”….and, Trump changed them.
So, I hope we get more out of this saga than normal political games. I’m tired of games. I want the real thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The best hope is Fake News from CNN. I would not bet the ranch on that this time. Man Battle Stations. Incoming Unikazis!
LikeLike
when will enough be enough?
when will this chirade…that we are paying for…stop?
2018 mid-terms….our leverage….our turn to use that leverage.
LikeLike
I am somewhat sure the wording is “as early as Monday.” This could go on for weeks or longer and we won’t know who or why, any more than we know about LV. Hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it said “as early as”… and keep in mind you read that on CNN.com. Not exactly known for being a bastion of truthfulness.
BTW I’m going to start dating Cindy Crawford as early as Monday.
LikeLike
And POTUS tweeted that after consulting General Kelly and all Agencies; ALL JFK files will be released immediately, with only names of those living possibly being redacted.
That’s Leverage.
LikeLike
16 democrat/uniparty prosecutors running amok with a Deep Swamp Grand Jury in Washington DC combined with the massive Codes of Federal Regulations and unlimited funding create a Swamp Stew of incredible proportions. Forms upon forms to pour through for errors in process that can be criminalized. NSA leaks to be converted through parallel construction THIS is why I hit the roof when The Honorable J. Sessions recused. If this is not fake news it is the fruit of this poisonous tree. It can take years of litigation and appeals and millions of dollars to fight it. Uggggh.
LikeLike
It is exactly this.
THIS, being the two-tiered systems in the judicial system that has EVERY American not part of the 1%ers that has everyone hopping MAD! I’m sick of it. One law for all!
LikeLike
Here are some folks who (1) are directly under Mueller’s mandate (dealing with Russia, and influencing on behalf of Russia), (2) have not cooperated with law enforcement, and (3) appear to have committed open-and-shut crimes. PLUS one of the CNN “journalists” who put out the new article is a BUDDY of these Fusion GPS guys! Starting to add up.
The images (there are 2) are hard to read, so I’ll include below.
LikeLike