Lessons in Swamp Manuevers: Trump -vs- Clinton -vs- Mueller -vs- Sessions -vs- Rosenstein -vs- Comey, etc.

The leak from a sealed grand jury indictment within the special counsel Robert Mueller investigation, writ large, has everyone a-twitter…  Perhaps, a reminder is in order.

First lesson from the DC SwampEverything is about politics.  It’s not about the law; it’s not about the judiciary; it’s not about what’s legal, or the illegality of behavior;  only politics.  These are not legal issues, the entities involved are not connected to legal or illegal application of laws as they relate to the rest of American society.

You cannot view the current action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political cases, that use the venue of the legal system.  They use the legal system to play out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.

The closest reminder you might have familiarity with would be the case against George Zimmerman (never about the legal system); or the case against officer Darren Wilson; again it was never about the legal system.  Those were political cases run through the matrix of the legal system.  So too is this entire DC partisan dysfunctional investigative construct -surrounding all of the current DC cases- not about the application of law, it is about politics. Period.

The notification from the FBI through the DOJ to allow the unknown 2010 FBI witness to testify to congress about the Uranium One investigation has initiated a responsive action from Robert Mueller to save and use his political leverage.  This is not about laws broken; this is about political leverage to be retained.

The gamesmanship currently being pitched through the media is about political leverage.  That leverage in DC is traded like baseball cards amid the upper tier of those who float in an entirely divergent orbit from everyone else.

Repeat: this is not about law. It’s about politics.

If Mueller waited any longer to construct his political cases against those he is investigating he would open himself up to scrutiny from within his attachment to the Uranium One deal.

If the mystery FBI witness testified to congress before Mueller announced an indictment it would look like Mueller was retaliating against that testimony.  So Mueller plays the hand he’s carrying.

Now, by going first, regardless of the testimony from the FBI witness, any negative outcome therein would look like retaliation against him for indictments announced prior to the testimony.

See how that works?

Remember, this is not about laws, lawfulness, or the judicial system.  These participants operate above that system.  They are in a political system above the law; they use the landscape of the judicial system to advance politics.  Pause and repeat as needed.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is simply attempting to retain his leverage within the game.  Going first allows him to keep and use that leverage.  If Mueller had waited he would have lost that leverage.

Congress has now lost leverage.  Regardless of what the FBI informant says to them regarding the Uranium One deal it is useless against the optic of retaliation for the special counsel investigation.

Conversely, those who were getting sick and tired of this investigation dragging on also know how the game is played.  They knew if they brought in the angle of the FBI informant it would force Mueller to act fast.  Again, this is politics, not legal.

Mueller has protected himself from the leverage congress was assembling and now he has cards to trade for any outcomes therein.  Mueller knew by planting the leak tonight his leverage would have all weekend to grow and establish itself through the media.

This is the exact same hand James Comey played when he intentionally leaked his memo notes to the New York Times right before he was fired.  Comey was losing leverage; Comey needed to gain back leverage to protect his interests.

Changing and trading leverage is politics.

Establish enough leverage and you can break any law with impunity.

Nothing more.

Enjoy your weekend….

 

256 Responses to Lessons in Swamp Manuevers: Trump -vs- Clinton -vs- Mueller -vs- Sessions -vs- Rosenstein -vs- Comey, etc.

  1. American Bulldog says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Maybe Trump foresaw the scope of all of this corruption and maybe that’s why he has surrounded himself with Generals. With political corruption in every department of the U.S. Government, unfortunately it may take the military to restore law and order and to hand power back to the people.

    • realgaryseven says:
      October 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

      The calm before the storm, indeed.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

      I am 100% convinced that Deep State will attempt a George Soros color revolution. This is basically a media/perception-based coup. It worked in Ukraine, and it is literally the only way out for these people. We’ve seen too many signs of it.

      What is a color revolution? A mix of real and fake to create a state where forcible change at the top is “justified”. They will CREATE A CRISIS AND USE IT.

      So yes – I think it has basically turned into soldiers versus spooks. And the spooks are going to use what State and CIA have been using as THEIR weapons.

      The militia (us) needs to NOT form until we are overwhelmingly needed. We will know when we are needed, IF we are needed. But in the meanwhile, only the military seems immune from whatever evil has infected the spookhouses.

      • nimrodman says:
        October 28, 2017 at 1:30 am

        I had to look it up the other day when you used the term, wolf. Not that I trust Wiki without question, but it’s useful to get the general outlines.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_revolution

      • James Alan Groome says:
        October 28, 2017 at 1:34 am

        ukraine is not America… in any way shape or form, they seriously miscalculated if this is the plan. I believe that the indictment is against Elias the Clinton campaign lawyer… it is hinted about by Leon Panetta and Wolf Blitzer… Johnathon Turley also mentions that lying to federal investigators (which includes congress) is VERY often charged in DC and there is clear evidence that Elias lied and that high ranking reporters are fuming that they were lied to when directly asking the question to elias himself. Elias sat in congressional hearings and allowed Podesta to lie to congress.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        October 28, 2017 at 1:35 am

        The Niger Ambush debacle may have been a DEEP STATE set-up to undermine the military by blocking drone support of our ground mission to produce a failure that the DEEP STATE would attempt to pin on the military … with the possible complicity of Obama embeds in the defense establishment.

  2. Duke Taber says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:36 am

    If I may venture an alternative paradigm here.

    What if those who believe Trump vetted Mueller 24 hours before he was hired as special counsel as some suggest, and the calls for Mueller’s resignation or firing is exactly what the deep state wants to protect the swamp creatures, then could this not be a move to get ahead of the deep state’s agenda?

    The WSJ is establishment. I personally view anything they say as suspect. So when they call for a resignation I ask why.

    We all believe Trump plays 4d chess. I agree this is a political ploy, I just question that it is a move to save the deep state or establishment. It may be a counter move to hamper the establishment’s calls for his removal.

    And then I could be wrong. But that fits the same political paradigm but just with a different belief about why Trump interviewed him 24 hours before he became special counsel.

  3. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I look forward to seeing what President Trump has to say about this in tomorrow morning’s tweets. Mueller had to do something or he’d be run out of town soon. Even more moderate talking heads were openly questioning him. MAGA

  4. recoverydotgod says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

  5. Bubba says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I’ve said all along that Mueller was installed to negotiate on behalf of the old guard. He’s there to keep Trump from going after the main power players in previous admins, not to prosecute Trump. This has been a negotiation process all along and will continue to be. Lower level pawns (Manafort, DWS, etc.) will be sacrificed for public consumption. The rest will skate and Trump will go on to MAGA.

    Unless, all is not what it seems and Trump & co have some surprises in store? Perhaps, we’re witnessing a grand school play with characters in disguise, playing their parts, with the ultimate agenda of illuminating sunlight and exposing the cockroaches as they lay unaware in their dark corners.

    • abigailstraight says:
      October 28, 2017 at 12:48 am

      “Perhaps, we’re witnessing a grand school play with characters in disguise, playing their parts, with the ultimate agenda of illuminating sunlight and exposing the cockroaches as they lay unaware in their dark corners.”
      Yes, we are Bubba. It is entitled 21st Century Trumpian Politics.
      Never underestimate the Trumpian motives and moves.
      What used to be SOP before Trump is washing away; it’s now Trumpian all the way.

  6. Bacall says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Sundance, you are right as usual. But even with the weekend to marinate and enhance his play, Mueller’s move is blatantly gaming because there are already calls for his resignation due to Uranium One. The whole world will know its a game. Games work when most people don’t see them.

  7. Running Fast says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Just for giggles what if they arrest President Trump or someone like his son? Do we get pitch forks then? I keep wondering to myself what do we do if they “Kennedy” Trump? We aren’t taking it this time around.

    • abigailstraight says:
      October 28, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Don’t even go there Running Fast, b/c it’s a different time; it’s a Trumpian Time now.

    • Binkser1 says:
      October 28, 2017 at 12:52 am

      I will give my wife and daughter a kiss goodbye, get in the car and start heading up to D.C. I have a strong suspicion that I would not be the only one heading there.

      • jello333 says:
        October 28, 2017 at 12:59 am

        I have no doubt whatsoever, that the country would burn. I’m pretty passive and non-violent most of the time, but I know what thoughts go through my head at times I think about the unthinkable. And I know a bunch of people even more non-aggressive than I am who feel the same. So when you consider that on top of that there are a lot, a whole lot of people who have far fewer qualms than I do, then yeah…. it would be a REALLY bad move for anyone to try to remove OUR president. Really bad.

        • kathyca says:
          October 28, 2017 at 1:06 am

          No need to speculate about what we would do. That is definitely NOT going to happen. If for no other reason than pretty much everyone has been in agreement, historically, that a sitting President cannot be indicted or arrested. Impeachment must happen first. Yet another reason why if Trump did nothing else but appoint Gorsuch, he MAGA’d

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          October 28, 2017 at 1:11 am

          I would counsel peace and restraint and non-violence – but I would also advise PEACEFUL REBELLION OF THE HIGHEST ORDER against these SNAKES.

          Bring the nation to its knees – stop all work – arrest the traitors – JUSTICE FLOWING LIKE THE MISSISSIPPI. Let the criminals tremble in DC!

          And if that fails? THEN we fix things the hard way.

  8. Binkser1 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Maybe Mueller is indicting Pikachu. We all know how the Russians were using Pokemon Go to help Trump win. Maybe Charizard flipped on Pikachu and gave Mueller the goods. Sorry for the bad attempt at humor but this whole Trump/Russia crap is driving me nuts and my story is just as believable as any charges Mueller will bring. Sick to death of these elitist Swamp dwellers being above the law.

  9. Dave Radetsky says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:51 am

    As usual, Sundance’s views are well thought out. The only thing that he said that I would disagree with is where he kept saying they are above the law. I think it is better said that they are outside the law. Above the law gives the impression that they’re better than those who are subject to it. Outside the law gives the impression that they’re lawless.

  10. Dennis says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:53 am

    It’s a tie between Tony Podesta and Manafort; or both. If it was someone on Team Trump, they would’ve been frog-marched tonight. Instead, someone has the weekend to get their things in order.

  11. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Tucker says Russian collusion is a crock and a politically induced scam.
    Maybe it’s the Podestas being thrown under the bus? Ever since the embarrassment of Hillary’s “What Happened?, the deep state is turning on her.

  12. Nigella says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:01 am

    My guess is Flynn…

    • yakmaster2 says:
      October 28, 2017 at 2:01 am

      I also think it might be Flynn because of speculation he lied to the FBI. I don’t think that charge will go anywhere in a trial because they would have to prove he intended to deceive, rather than misspoke or forgot to disclose. However, it could be someone we don’t even know about, perhap someone loosely associated to Trump. Whatever the charge, I’m willing to bet it’s a low level one.

      Regardless of who or what, after Hilary skated on her emails and unsecured personal server, any charges against anyone involved in the Trump Campaign is going to look really petty and political.

      Mueller and his henchmen disgust me, as does the whole political class.

  13. LM says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I offer this as encouragement. I readily admit that I am not a political chess master like Sundance. My perspective comes from a different angle.

    I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Sundance and to beloved fellow Treepers for getting me through many hard nights and days throughout the candidacy and miraculous Presidency of Donald Trump. I am so grateful ❤️ So here goes……

    Remember where we are. We elected a President in spite of the illegal voting, lying smears, and underhanded tactics of the left. Our president tells us the truth….even when he labels people.

    For all of her vicious lies and scheming, Hillary’s candidacy was brought down by the truth and by the prayers and right actions of godly and brave people. God moved on behalf of His people,

    Unlike those who are with her, we do not have to lie, decieve, receive bribes, or be blackmailed in order to support Donald Trump.

    If it is true that she killed Seth Rich for leaking the truth to Wikileaks, she earned a very powerful enemy in Julian Assange, who probably has more truth to tell. There are other people of honor and integrity who refuse to be blackmailed and who will stand against the evil of the left.

    However bad things might look, remember that godly and good people are working very hard for President Trump because of their allegience to the Lord. There is a strength in this. I firmly believe that the Greater One is with us and is giving wisdom, favor, and courage to those on our side….including to President Trump.

    I cannot believe that the man who told us he would teach us how to win, who so clearly aligns himself with the Truth, will easily allow himself to be bamboozled by a corrupt swamp thing and let the left get away with harming the country and with hurting his kids. He protects those he loves.

    More importantly, so does the Lord.
    ❤️🙏🇺🇸

  14. distracted2 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Yep. Like I said earlier, smoke and mirrors.

    If, as I suspect, that Flynn is in the crosshairs, then Mueller and his team can claim they “got their man,” and their investigation is complete, hopefully avoiding implication in the dossier used in the FISA court and any involvement in Uranium One.

    Will they retain enough leverage to avoid implication? Who knows. I guess we’ll just have to wait to hear what the FBI informant has to say.

  15. ALEX says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:08 am

    In many ways this leak is good for us. Sure Mueller is playing the leverage game, but if someone is indicted Monday, then it’s so transparent as to render this a bonafide politicized witch hunt given the past few days of news.

    Eventually the wiretapping and indictment of a campaign manager is going to have to be explained as John Podesta is in the exact same boat…

  16. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:11 am

    This GJ is made up of rabid leftists from the heart of the Swamp. Muelley/Rosey are Swamp Demons of the first magnitude. Thanks to J. Sessions they are running amok in the muck. Nuke them Mr. President. Pardon whomever they indict and declassify the evidence. Runimoff.

  17. William R. Felder says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:14 am

    So I was reading a post that suggests that President Trump, AG Sessions and Special Prosecutor Mueller are working together to clean up the swamp.

    How sweet would it be if the indictment on Monday is for Hillary Clinton?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kevin H says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Regardless of what Mueller does, it’s a forced move. If left to his own devices, he wouldn’t be doing anything at this time … its only the dossier backfire and Uranium One that’s forcing them to show their hand.

    I cannot imagine a good chess move on their part. If they attack Don Jr., the optics of going after the president’s son is so audacious it would snap half of the remaining Trump derangement syndrome sufferers out of their cognitive dissonance. If they go after Manafort, it’s a rabbit hole that leads to the dems via the Podestas.

    It just reeks of desperation on Mueller’s part.

  19. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:19 am

    It is at least two weeks til the informant can testify. Nuke em now before the demons can get a head of steam.

  20. Nigella says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Has POTUS tweeted anything tonight?

    • abigailstraight says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Yes, Nigella, POTUS tweeted a GIF on the NYPost article of today, explaining how Hillary did her dirty deeds with the Russians.
      It’s on 2 threads here….perhaps on this upthread.
      It was posted about 10:15PM.
      I truly believe that POTUS is aware of much more than we are, and others also.
      I take my cue from his behavior yesterday and today, and that of his surrogates; great messaging all the way around. However, I sense the politics in a different way today than a year ago; b/c we have Donald J. Trump as POTUS; it’s a different game in the Swamp.
      My sense is that POTUS is definitely in charge and controls his subordinates directly or indirectly; and quietly.

  21. POP says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Ok.
    Let’s go further.
    If the culturally neo marxist Statist scumbag left are entertaining impeaching President Tump…….. be advised that millions of armed patriots will defeat that attempt at a coup.

    Go ahead boys, make my day.

  22. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:26 am

    “Politics, n: Poly “many” + tics “blood-sucking parasites””
    Larry Hardiman quotes

  23. Nigella says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Mueller had to come up with something… The Russia thing was blowing up big time…

  24. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:31 am

    The poor target is a friend or associate of Trump no doubt. Prolly someone that worked in some way for the Trump campaign on some process crime. DDD has been warning for months about this. Sad. It begins.

  25. Tammy Holloway says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:31 am

    I have been an avid “lurker” here for years. I have learned and grown so much. The most important thing I feel have learned for this moment is – trust President Trump. We are at this place for a reason. I will be at peace this weekend. Thank you for that, Sundance and all of you Treepers.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. Markus says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:35 am

    They are going to arrest somebody!?!

    My gosh-How exciting!!

    Please, God, let it be me!!

    …those lights

    …those cameras

    …that action 🙂

  27. treehouseron says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:35 am

    I will have a heart attack from glee if Monday we see Hillary doing a perp walk. I’ll probably survive, but have to call my doctor if it’s one of her underlings

    Or they may bust Manafort for something. Don’t see how that hurts the President, though.

    • Your tour guide says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:47 am

      I’m throwing out a wild card here. Maybe the doom and gloom is
      warranted, but….
      Read a posting either here or on Reddit a few weeks ago. About
      how many of the heavy hitter lawyers that Mueller was hiring. Disregard
      the political leanings in the past of these lawyers. Factor into the equation
      that most are specialists in blue collar crimes. Probably more then a few
      have made their marks by getting high profile criminals off the hook. Think
      Enron types.
      Now. You have a whole trove of criminal activity tied into the Obama/
      Clinton/ Noodles camps. The heat’s being turned up, but all the heavy
      hitters are already tied up with Mueller for the time being.
      On the off chance that Trump managed to flip Mueller during that interview,
      ( and he agreed to the terms). Wouldn’t you want to make justice happen
      by tying up some of the lawyers that had prevented it from happening in the
      past? Just a thought.

      • treehouseron says:
        October 28, 2017 at 2:01 am

        Could be. I think the odds (IN MY HEAD) are about this

        20% chance it’s something seriously damaging to Trump. This would mean God has abandoned Trump however, and I doubt that.
        50% chance it’s some Trump lesser than like Manafort on some trumped up charge (Pun fully intended)
        30% chance a democrat does the perp walk

  28. Nigella says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:37 am

    I’m surprised if this “leaked” that the person to be indicted name hasn’t been leaked…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. NJF says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:37 am

    /Sh$t Storm

  30. A2 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:40 am

    I think whomever owns the popcorn and ice cream cartels needed a late quarter boost to sales. CNN needs to boost their earnings and their pathetic reputations via viewers, consumers and all that jazz. Halloweenie Monday is as good as April Fools.

    Mueller is a goner. Too late to resurrect his reputation, unless as I have suggested he gets on the MAGA train. Then he has a chance to retire with bells and whistles.

    The truth is a great leveler. Not a leverage.

  31. Doyle says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:41 am

    “They are in a political system above the law; they use the landscape of the judicial system to advance politics.” Disgusting but true. Sundance’s interpretation of events is as accurate and insightful as usual. The Circuit Court decisions against Trump’s travel ban were the most obvious purely political “judicial” decisions.
    Mueller is definitely playing his “Trump” cards early for his own political reasons but he is also likely the spearhead of a much larger DC political group determined to protect Hillary (as well as himself) now that the GOP is investigating the Uranium deal. It’s not unexpected that “veteran prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, was seen entering the court room at the DC federal court where the grand jury met” as he is a well known Hillary donor. It will take years to litigate the charges so it doesn’t matter if another bogus Wessmann indictment will be thrown out later. The job is done and will provide fodder for CNN etc to talk about for months while ignoring bad Hillary news. Queen Hillary is issuing orders to her vast army of supporters.

  32. dilonsfo says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:42 am

    It is one thing to get an indictment and another to get a conviction….remember Lt. Col. Oliver North. They thought they had him….and nothing,. Some prosecutor was reported to have said “I could indict a ham sandwich.”

    • Nigella says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:44 am

      A distraction from the real crimes that have been committed… Some poor scapegoat will pay the price… Anything to connect Trump to Russia no matter how obscure…

      • Howie says:
        October 28, 2017 at 1:50 am

        having friends or associates indicted and arrested is not 3D Chess. Should of nuked em long ago. Sessions himself might as well have been the lead prosecutor. He is the proximate cause. Also the Va. election is on the burner.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        October 28, 2017 at 1:56 am

        President Trump used Russian Dressing on his salad, once?

    • treehouseron says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:49 am

      I love Oliver North. I have no problems with Oliver North. I’m not completely versed in the entire story, but it seems to me like he got away with quite a bit, if they weren’t able to get a conviction on that anybody on Trump’s team is a.o.k.

  33. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Can we now stop the Muelley and Rosey are really White Hats going after the real crooks stuff I hope?

  34. JM Covfefe says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Not sure if it is true, but I read elsewhere that it is very unusual for the person being indicted to not already have been notified already in a case like this.

  35. Nigella says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:48 am

    So CNN says the dam is about to break on Trump indictments….They are gleeful… Hopefully they are wrong… They usually are…

  36. treehouseron says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:48 am

    I’m gonna go out on a limb, and go ahead and call this FAKE NEWS. Too many if’s, sources familiar, and un named individuals. They also put an ‘as soon as’ in there.

    If someone leaked it, they have a big mouth. If they have a big mouth, they would have named names. I would have.

    I mean if I got news that Podesta was going to be arrested Monday, I wouldn’t say an indictment was filed in court today in Virginia. I’d say Podesta got Indicted today, and CNN would have ran the name.

  37. catluver99 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:48 am

    I am a bit confused. If it’s not about the law and it’s about politics that would mean no one, not Hillary, Obama, Lynch, Holder, Comey ect ect will end up charged. If they are just moving pieces around a big board and nothing gets done, it doesn’t make sense.

    I may be wrong but didn’t Donald Trump campaign on draining the swamp? Did he not run as the ‘law and order’ president? If he did then he would be going back on his word. But then, just running them out of DC by things like the 2018 elections would somewhat help but we’d still have 100’s if not more corrupt jackwagons still in DC.

    And then I have to wonder why PTrump keeps tweeting about Hillary’s corruption or others who should be either locked up or investigated. Is he just playing? Maybe trying to get never trumpers on board? I don’t think so. Or is PTrump using leverage against the corrupt to get what he wants? Maybe.

    I think DC has always run on politics not law but with a new sheriff in town, I think things will be different. There are 60-100 million people in America that see all this lawlessness and corruption. There is no way in hell that PTrump will win in 2020 unless some of these fools go down.

    • treehouseron says:
      October 28, 2017 at 1:57 am

      You are a bit confused, yes. We’re talking about Muhler’s investigation, President Trump didn’t appoint him or have anything to do with it, if Muehler is running an investigation based on politics and not law, you can’t say Trump “would be going back on his word’.

      that would be equivalent to blaming YOU for it. YOU didn’t have anything to do with it. Neither does President Trump.

      He’s doing the best he can in the situation, and leveraging what he can to do the best possible job for the country.

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:51 am

    It might be the same political games, but we are living in unusual political times aren’t we? The same ol’ games don’t net the same ‘ol results anymore. We saw that during the campaign, and every day since.

    I think they call it “rules of engagement”….and, Trump changed them.

    So, I hope we get more out of this saga than normal political games. I’m tired of games. I want the real thing.

  39. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 1:55 am

    The best hope is Fake News from CNN. I would not bet the ranch on that this time. Man Battle Stations. Incoming Unikazis!

  40. eric says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:00 am

    when will enough be enough?
    when will this chirade…that we are paying for…stop?

    2018 mid-terms….our leverage….our turn to use that leverage.

  41. Plain Jane says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:02 am

    I am somewhat sure the wording is “as early as Monday.” This could go on for weeks or longer and we won’t know who or why, any more than we know about LV. Hope I’m wrong.

    • treehouseron says:
      October 28, 2017 at 2:04 am

      Yes, it said “as early as”… and keep in mind you read that on CNN.com. Not exactly known for being a bastion of truthfulness.

      BTW I’m going to start dating Cindy Crawford as early as Monday.

  42. abigailstraight says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:13 am

    And POTUS tweeted that after consulting General Kelly and all Agencies; ALL JFK files will be released immediately, with only names of those living possibly being redacted.
    That’s Leverage.

  43. Howie says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:26 am

    16 democrat/uniparty prosecutors running amok with a Deep Swamp Grand Jury in Washington DC combined with the massive Codes of Federal Regulations and unlimited funding create a Swamp Stew of incredible proportions. Forms upon forms to pour through for errors in process that can be criminalized. NSA leaks to be converted through parallel construction THIS is why I hit the roof when The Honorable J. Sessions recused. If this is not fake news it is the fruit of this poisonous tree. It can take years of litigation and appeals and millions of dollars to fight it. Uggggh.

  44. andi lee says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:27 am

    It is exactly this.

    THIS, being the two-tiered systems in the judicial system that has EVERY American not part of the 1%ers that has everyone hopping MAD! I’m sick of it. One law for all!

  45. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 28, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Here are some folks who (1) are directly under Mueller’s mandate (dealing with Russia, and influencing on behalf of Russia), (2) have not cooperated with law enforcement, and (3) appear to have committed open-and-shut crimes. PLUS one of the CNN “journalists” who put out the new article is a BUDDY of these Fusion GPS guys! Starting to add up.

    The images (there are 2) are hard to read, so I’ll include below.

