House Intel Committee Announces Uranium One Probe – Three Distinct Components…

House intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announces the congressional probe into the Russian Uranium One deal. As described, the initial part of the probe will be to discover if there was actually an ongoing FBI investigation into the company at the time the Obama administration gave the green light for the controversial purchase.
In order to answer that originating question the DOJ has released an FBI informant from their non disclosure agreement (NDA). If it is confirmed the FBI was actually conducting an investigation – the additional lines of probative value will encompass how the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the purchase during an ongoing FBI investigation.
.
If the FBI was investigating, and if CFIUS approved the purchase despite the investigation, then it appears congress would move to the third probative point “why”?
Within the third probative point is where the possibility of a quid-pro-quo with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton comes into play. The financial dynamic behind Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation is substantive, factual, generally well cited, and potentially illegal albeit difficult to prove.
It is within that third dynamic that WikiLeaks previously outlined the exceptionally coincidental connections which align with the quid-pro-quo and encompass Hillary/Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Russian business and governmental interests.
(Via WikiLeaks – October 2016) Part 1 of the Podesta Emails comprises 2,060 emails and 170 attachments and focuses on Mr Podesta’s communications relating to nuclear energy, and media handling over donations to the Clinton Foundation from mining and nuclear interests; 1,244 of the emails reference nuclear energy. The full collection includes emails to and from Hillary Clinton.
In April 2015 the New York Times published a story about a company called “Uranium One” which was sold to Russian government-controlled interests, giving Russia effective control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States.
Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for the production of nuclear weapons, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of US government agencies.
Among the agencies that eventually signed off the deal was the State Department, then headed by Secretary Clinton. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) comprises, among others, the secretaries of the Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy.
As Russian interests gradually took control of Uranium One millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation between 2009 and 2013 from individuals directly connected to the deal including the Chairman of Uranium One, Ian Telfer.
Although Mrs Clinton had an agreement with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors to the Clinton Foundation, the contributions from the Chairman of Uranium One were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons. [The foundation admission]
When the New York Times article was published the Clinton campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, strongly rejected the possibility that then-Secretary Clinton exerted any influence in the US goverment’s review of the sale of Uranium One, describing this possibility as “baseless”.
Mr Fallon promptly sent a memo to the New York Times with a rebuttal of the story (Podesta Email ID 1489). In this memo, Mr Fallon argued:
“Apart from the fact that the State Department was one of just nine agencies involved in CFIUS, it is also true that within the State Department, the CFIUS approval process historically does not trigger the personal involvement of the Secretary of State. The State Department’s principal representative to CFIUS was the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs. During the time period in question, that position was held by Jose Fernandez. As you are aware, Mr Fernandez has personally attested that “Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter.”
What the Clinton campaign spokesman failed to disclose, however, was the fact that a few days before sending his rebuttal to the New York Times, Jose Fernandez wrote on the evening of the 17 April 2015 to John Podesta following a phone call from Mr Podesta (Email ID 2053):
“John, It was good to talk to you this afternoon, and I appreciate your taking the time to call. As I mentioned, I would like to do all I can to support Secretary Clinton, and would welcome your advice and help in steering me to the right persons in the campaign”.
Five days after this email (22 April 2015), Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon wrote a memo to the New York Times, declaring that “Jose Fernandez has personally attested that ‘Secretary Clinton never intervened with me on any CFIUS matter’,” but Fallon failed to mention that Fernandez was hardly a neutral witness in this case, considering that he had agreed with John Podesta to play a role in the Clinton campaign.
The emails show that the contacts between John Podesta and Jose Fernandez go back to the time of internal Clinton campaign concern about the then-forthcoming book and movie “Clinton Cash” by Peter Schweizer on the financial dealings of the Clinton Foundation.
In an email dated 29 March 2015 (Email ID 2059), Jose Fernandez writes to Podesta:
“Hi John, I trust you are getting a brief rest after a job well done. Thanks no doubt to your recommendation I have joined the CAP [Center for American Progress] board of trustees, which I’m finding extremely rewarding.”
(Via New York Times) […] “Shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.”
Nuclear treason. And not just for cash. There’s a pattern with these Clintons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hillary for Prison 2018
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
#HillaryForPrisononThanksgiving
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
House Intel Chair Breaks Down Why The Trump Dossier “Was The Biggest Intelligence Failure Since 9/11” (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/house-intel-chair-breaks-trump-dossier-biggest-intelligence-failure-since-911-video/
Excerpt:
When asked his thoughts on the ‘Trump dossier,’ and Russia’s role in it, Rep. Nunes had this to say to Fox News host Neil Cavuto:
NUNES: “Look, none of that is new. What’s allowed them to be successful in this sabotage of an election is they’re trying to change public opinion, and what’s happened here with all this commotion and all the nonsense that was put out, don’t you think it would have been important for the Congress to know back in January when we were first briefed on this ‘Trump dossier,’ that it was actually paid for by the opposition party? So, the people that made the Russians successful, are the Democrats and the people that have continued this nonsense, over and over and over again, looking for Russians behind every tree. We continue to chase ghosts around this place, and look, I say this as the guy who warned the Obama administration and our intelligence agencies, in April — March, April of 2016 — I was the one who said this is the biggest intelligence failure since 9/11”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is a good interview I listened to earlier today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turley: Clinton Allegations ‘More Recognizable As a Criminal Allegation’ Than Allegations Against Trump
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/10/26/turley-clinton-allegations-more-recognizable-as-a-criminal-allegation-than-allegations-against-trump/
Excerpt:
On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” George Washington Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley argued that the allegations against the Clintons for the Uranium One deal and the Trump dossier are “more recognizable as a criminal allegation” than the allegations of Russian collusion against the Trump camp and possibly could be criminal.
>Snip<
Turley also answered a question about Cambridge Analytica, which worked for President Trump’s campaign, reaching out to WikiLeaks to help release Hillary Clinton’s emails by stating he doesn’t “see the crime there.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fernandez writes to Podesta: “…I have joined the CAP board of trustees, which I’m finding extremely rewarding”. As anyone familiar with the Clinton Crime Family can attest, “extremely rewarding” means ‘I’m raking in a butt-load of cash’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“If the FBI was investigating, and if CFIUS approved the purchase despite the investigation, then it appears congress would move to the third probative point “why”?
Within the third probative point is where the possibility of a quid-pro-quo with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton comes into play. The financial dynamic behind Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation is substantive, factual, generally well cited, and potentially illegal albeit difficult to prove.”
The “why” might be of interest to learn, but only if motive proves involvement in crime.
However, when a bank robber is caught robbing a bank, he gets arrested no matter “why” he robs banks.
When a cocaine dealer gets caught with the bags of cocaine, he gets arrested no matter “why” he deals cocaine.
The “why” part sounds suspicious to me, IF they are going to use that part to make ridiculous excuses as to why law-breakers broke the law as if the “why” excuses the crime.
I want to see this at a real trial not in the congress. I never saw a congressional probe result in a conviction, but it merely generates the idea that “something is being done” & creates another “dog and pony” show. Meanwhile all the “news media” feeds garbage to the public and trial evidence might be tainted through such exposure.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree.
Congressional (swamp critters) investigations are merely “dog and pony shows”, “shell games” and “Kabuki theater”.
A total waste of time and money.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, this affair is in the political arena. There is no controlling legal authority to turn to as they are all politically corrupt. What happens in the Swamp, stays in the Swamp.
LikeLike
The only saving grace of this mockery is that no mainstream news organization retains a shred of credibility after ignoring this story for so long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also agree. I would like to see a grand jury empaneled and criminal charges brought. This is a Uranium matter, not a Russia matter. Stop with the recusal nonsensence
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ is corrupt top to bottom so that is not gonna happen. The cover up continues.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “truth” where Hillary see it is not Truth.
LikeLike
Special Prosecutor so they do jail time and get heavily fined so they end up broke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A fitting end to the Grifters from Arkansas……
LikeLike
Seizure and Civil Forfeiture of Clinton Foundation assets should occur.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing that a good old fashioned RICO investigation won’t facilitate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI informant had better have a multitude of protection. Clinton’s do not like to be squealed on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lockimup.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three nooses ….[1] Hillary [2] Bill [3] Barack
LikeLiked by 2 people
The leftist scumbags on CNN are spinning out of control on defense today. Wonderful. Total panic has set it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see how the Clintons will weasel out of this one unless they flee the country. All I know is, the American people want some action sooner than later. All this fake Russian probe on our President, wasting time and taxpayer money and hiding all of the obama corruption.
LikeLike
Plan sounds structured to give them lots of outs. Doubt they will make it all the way through.
LikeLike
Trumps White House Counsel had to order FBI/DOJ to partially lift the gag on this witness. DOJ was not gonna do it. This should take out Rosey/Muelley/Sessions/Comey in the end.
LikeLike