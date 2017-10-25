Report: Las Vegas Shooting Witness “Hero” Jose Campos Fled to Mexico Immediately After Shooting…

If any more concerning information was needed to add fuel to growing skepticism of the official Mandalay Bay Massacre narrative the latest information is exponentially concerning.
According to border crossing documents provided to Fox News Tucker Carlson, the Mandalay Bay employee, eyewitness and security guard (labeled hero), Jose’ Campos, fled to Mexico immediately after the Las Vegas shooting and resurfaced a week later driving back through the San Diego crossing.
.
Why officials would allow Campos to leave the country immediately after the shooting only leads to further speculation about the official story, his attachment to a manufactured narrative and his immigration status.
Obviously without honest, consistent or reliable information from officials; and considering their official position not to conduct any further press conferences; and accepting Jose Campos is now being tightly managed by Mandalay Bay to include no further media questioning; speculation will fill the void.
That said, the behavior outlined in the latest revelation would lend more credibility to the original concern that Jose Campos is an illegal alien and returned to the U.S. only after gaining assurances from national officials (FBI/DHS) that his status would not be used against him in turn for cooperation.
If Jesus “Jose” Campos is indeed an illegal alien almost all of the challenging and conflicting reports from law enforcement, Mandalay Bay and the FBI begin to reconcile.
Think about it. The legal risk to MGM as a corporation, and Mandalay Bay hotel and Casino specifically, becomes transparent if their employment verification standards would allow an illegal alien to find a job as a security guard.
This would explain the local and national concerns within the larger political and national security apparatus. Think about how dramatically the national conversation could shift if the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had to admit the security of thousands of people in Las Vegas was compromised by non secure hiring practices.
This would also explain why Campos was unarmed; he would not pass a state or federal background check to carry a firearm. Was Jose Campos in fear of his status being discovered? Did this delay or impede his action on Sunday night October 1st?
Factually, the possibility of Campos illegal status would represent a transparent risk to all stakeholders in the event and lead directly toward a position of legal amnesty.
STAKEHOLDERS: ♦Las Vegas, almost entirely dependent on tourism, needs to present an image of safety and security. ♦Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need to present an image of competency and security control. ♦Mandalay Bay, the MGM corporation and the larger hotel and casino industry, need to reduce any culpability and liability; as well as portray their action as prudent and secure before the attack, and competent in the aftermath. ♦Federal crisis management with direct influence over investigative authorities (FBI and DHS) need to portray an impression of national security and control.
Previously, Ellen Degeneres, an insider within the entertainment industry, and a stakeholder in the outcome, was a friendly venue to control Campos interview and shape the “hero” narrative.
(Via Daily Mail) Mandalay Bay shooting hero Jesus Campos was pressured into giving his only interview to Ellen DeGeneres because the giant company that owns the Las Vegas casino feared he would spill the beans about the shooting timeline if he was grilled by real journalists, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.
MGM is worried that families of the 58 people murdered as well as many of the 546 injured in the Mandalay Bay massacre will launch lawsuits potentially worth billions of dollars against the company, sources tell DailyMail.com.
And they thought Campos might not keep his story straight under the pressure of the TV lights and tough questioning. (link)
Las Vegas investigative authorities (LVMPD and FBI) have stated they will provide no additional press conferences or information on the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
No big deal
LikeLiked by 5 people
This just seems curiouser and curiouser.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And, auscitizenmom, Paddock’s Reno home was burglarized with nothing taken?, Maybe something planted? WTF is goind on there? Keystone Kops?
LikeLike
So – next – we need to know the start and end dates that he was out of the U.S.
THEN – anyone who’s capable and motivated and has the knack can go back thru the history of reporting on Jose Campos.
For example:
— When was the “award dinner” we saw photos for? Was Campos in Mexico or the U.S. on that date? Is the award dinner plausible? We’ve already heard “the decor was changed”.
— When did we first see any hide or hair of Campos? Didn’t they trot out the maintenance man in broadcast and/or print interviews before we ever saw Campos live? But still fairly late in the game, 1-1/2 weeks, maybe – after we’d been hearing the Campos account for a long time and the maintenance man account “changed the timeline” yet again? Did we never actually “see” Jose until Ellen?
So if anyone can pinpoint any reported “Jose event” that’s now implausible because he was in Mexico on a given date …
THAT’D BE Jose GRAIL
Tucker’s coming on as I post this.
LikeLike
Rental car had California plates. Girlfriend attorney is also in California. Which rental car company, WHO rented the car and WHO paid for it? Did he stop in CA and visit anywhere or drive straight back?
LikeLike
Ahhh … and not just implausible Jose events, but also any Police Press-Conference statements on the whereabouts or disposition of Jose that can now be proven to be demonstrably false or at odds with him being in Mexico.
LikeLike
But, he was treated so well on the Ellen Show. They were patting him on the back and stroking him like a pet llama. He speak good English too. He has no reason to be fearful. He’s a hero. (/sarc)
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeh he served with honor and distinction / eye roll
LikeLike
Maybe Jose/Jesus can tell us where the missing hard drive is…
LikeLiked by 6 people
He likely handed the hard drive over to his superiors at the FBI in addition to his standard reports?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think the FBI is that far gone to be employing illegals. (I could be wrong…)
LikeLike
“Muh Affirmative Action!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Went back to home base.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the cartel said,
“Get yo azz back up there, homeboy! Your job ain’t done yet!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fast & Furious 2.0 (with towelheads) gone bad? Just a wild guess!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Explains all the players and all the lies, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gun running “sting” gone bad? WTFKs?
LikeLike
Praying Clinton after all these years gets nailed, MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry wrong thread, bed time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you sure? With Hillary, you just never know!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. yep, pretty much any research on corruption takes you to a Clinton or Obama.
LikeLike
Moe, maybe not!
LikeLike
Don’t worry, it works!
LikeLike
that’s ok, moe…
that sentiment fits anywhere.
sleep well.
LikeLike
its ok, moe…
that sentiment fits anywhere
LikeLike
sorry: gremlins
LikeLike
Is this why he “missed” the Hannity interview? Wasn’t that scheduled in the week following the tragedy?
Regardless, it’s beyond bizarre that they would let him leave, let alone go out of country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If any of this is real (big qualifier), he may have been taking word about what happened to SOMEBODY. Somebody where there could be NO RISK of using any form of electronic communication.
But this is assuming Campos was even AT the Mandalay Bay that night. Assuming there EVER WAS a Jose Campos involved in this shooting. Assuming the flight for the border isn’t just one more lie.
I haven’t seen independent footage. I have no proof he was ever there.
I no longer believe anything they’re saying. ANYTHING. As far as I’m concerned, Evan McMuffin killed those people. Or ISIS operatives. And they constructed a Hitler Diaries cover.
LikeLike
No security camera footage… that’s probably my #1 reason for thinking something real fishy is going on here. Because if it was such an open-and-shut case against Paddock, with certainty that nobody else was involved, before, during, or after… well, then there would be NO reasons to keep the tapes under wraps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s hard to believe, given how Vegas establishments are paranoid re: security on their premises. That right there is deeply suspicious.
LikeLike
The freight elevator definitely had camera.
LikeLike
If there wasn’t an “all points” advisory or at least a “hold” command issued to Border Patrol or whoever mans the border posts, then perhaps he could skate right thru and back on whatever credentials he had, whether valid or fraudulent.
LikeLike
The narrative around that was Campos had five interviews scheduled, but disappeared from the facilities “moments” before they were to being, apparently to check himself into a QuickCare clinic.
My guess is that Campos panicked or showed signs of cracking, his MGM handlers pulled the plug on the media appearances, told him to “go home”- ie to Mexico- and get himself together, and promised to work it all out.
This led to the “Where’s Jose” speculation. QuickCare was the cover story and any possible investigation of this story would be blocked by HIPAA laws. His handlers said they had “no contact” with him- which is not the same as not knowing where he was. They knew all along his location and didn’t need contact with him, because they had a plan in place
During the “missing” period, Campos was at home getting his emotions in order and/or getting further rehearsals in, while back here MGM was lining up his softball interview and setting Schuck’s role to shoulder the weight Campos could not.
LikeLike
There’s a distinct possibility he went “home” to make arrangements for his entire extended family to move to the US as part of the payment for him playing along with this. It would be interesting to see if somehow his mother, father, sister(s),, brother(s), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins second and third times removed, ad infinitum ad nauseam were all brought up here during this period of him being incognito. Rahm would be pleased.
LikeLike
I’ll be more than happy to speculate and rumor monger in the absence of any real evidence being release by the investigating agencies.
The investigators are under ‘stall’ instructions and are hoping we will all just lose interest, give up and go away. Then in 2-3 years, there will be a news story that supposedly wraps up the case by merely declaring that the authorities have concluded that Paddock was a Lone Wolf.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is such a mess. I don’t see how we’re going to know the truth at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that is the plan.
LikeLike
agree…just like Charlestown
LikeLike
What is everyone so suspicious about? This guy went on The Ellen Show. What more do you want from him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
TreeperInTraining: “What more do you want from him?”
I won’t be satisfied until I see Campos vs The Ghost of Paddock on The Jerry Springer Show.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You play a tough game, friend. I’m not sure if he could endure the pressure of Springer. You’re asking too much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, Treeper.
Ellen’s so honest and upright. She would never allow herself to be “used” for nefarious reasons. She is beholden to no one.
Americans can trust Ellen. Like no other.
bwahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol, sunny. In addition to her superior moral qualities, she is known around the circuit as being a tough as nails interviewer. Few survive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cut Ellen some slack, she didn’t make Campos dance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Paddock related to Hillary?
He purchased “BleachBit” (or similar). Vital computer hardware evidence is “missing” and he used a hammer (for something).
At the very least it sounds to me like the Clinton “clean up crew” got to the crime scene first?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I thought he was in illegal alien the second he “disappeared”
This sounds more and more like the movie “Jaws” where the mayor of the town pushes the police chief to reopen the beaches because of the tourism on the 4th of July.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
What is so incredibly sad is there are really dead American citizens and no one in law enforcement seems to give a damn. Not ONE good guy in the whole bunch to blow this thing wide open?? How the hell do you control so many people in a crime of this magnitude to keep their trap shut?
LikeLiked by 11 people
MONEY..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media doesn’t care either. How much funeral coverage have you seen? How many interviews of the 500+ injuried……What about the families and friends of the dead? Are they talking? We are talking a potentially tremendous amt of people involved here. Maybe I’m not visiting the correct sites for all this news and interviews. The quiet is puzzling.
LikeLike
It is also kind of ironic that the Republicans have said that E-Verify would not be on the table in whatever bill comes out on the issue with DACA. Hiding that fact about Campis’ Legal status is imperative for the Uniparty and the CoC.
A poll came out today showing Gillespie up 8 points in the Governor’s race in VA. If he wins, the number one reason will be his stance on MS-13 and illegal immigration.
The Uniparty and CoC are absolutely scared 😱 out of their minds because of this race in VA. You want to talk about the MOAB of all MOABs being dropped on their collective heads with a Gillespie victory. They will realize unequivocally that Americans don’t give a rats ass about illegals. America First means exactly that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Americans don’t give a rats ass about illegals. America First means exactly that.”
You are spot on, Fle. Americans are sick and tired of illegals. Trump was elected on his making it his number 1 priority.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why would Democrats even think that the American people would accept being being told they should be second class citizens to illegal aliens? That is some sick theory. Can’t even fathom that reasoning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Illegals in their minds will eventually become legal and will vote Democrats in all future elections. For them it is about self preservation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought everyone agreed on e-verify.
LikeLike
flepore, where can we contribute?
LikeLike
The attitude that “we don’t owe you any explanation” to the American public is arrogance at its worst.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I feel it
All the dominos are almost all placed… the great reveal is close at hand.
POTUS may be giving all of us a very happy joyous early Christmas gift!
LikeLiked by 6 people
My good friend Dr. Paul looks unusually excited. Lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
/pol meme….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been sending this gif to people for the past couple of days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vegas Baby!
It’s happenin’.
LikeLike
Interesting also that he drove a car all that way with an injured leg.
When speaking of the hotel/casino I’m more focused on the “Resorts International” part than the MGM part of the name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw where our Saudi friends own the top 4 floors of the mandalay. Pure co-inky-dink I’m sure.
Ain’t no way in Hades a 64 year old-no trainin” havin’-pussy hat wearin-geezer pulled that stunt all by his lonesome.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. His lone wolf final alleged gig is cover for something that’s falling apart BIGLY.
LikeLike
Not him in the hat.
LikeLike
Probably a misdirection. Right wolfmoon?
LikeLike
Strange that the gun hating nuts who want to ban guns have gone silent. I hate conspiracy theories, but something is waaaay off on this case. I am leaning FBI/CIA involvement.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree. have been leaning the same way since day 2, but I’m a paranoid loon that has never gotten over the FBI’s direct involvement in the Garland, TX shooting (or Boston, for that matter).
Imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
Immigration is more important to them than gun control and if it got out that Campos was an unarmed security guard too afraid of having his illegal alien status be found out to do his job properly – that would be a big strike against the immigration movement. So their strategy is to tamp down the embers of that story before it turns into an uncontrollable forest fire and life to fight another day on gun control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t surprise me at all. Remember half the FBI – including its management personnel – plus an equivalent percentage of the nation’s intelligence community – are in open revolt against POTUS. Anything is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speculation: The original Campos didn’t come back…
LikeLike
vicschick: “How the hell do you control so many people in a crime of this magnitude to keep their trap shut?”
“That six-year-old daughter of yours is just cute as a bug! It’d be a darn shame if anything were to happen to her. Now where were we? Oh… yeah… it’s really important that we keep a tight lid on this investigation until all the facts are in, right?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can believe that Campos is illegal, and if so then yeah, that would explain some of his (and others’) actions. But I still can’t kick the feelings I have… that there’s a lot more to this than just Campos’ possible illegal status. Other shooters, especially from within that apartment?… I kinda doubt it (for “logistical” reasons). But Paddock being involved with others in some way, shape, or form?… I think that’s a possibility. The whole “single lone nut” idea just doesn’t feel right.
LikeLike
President Trump is the CEO of the Executive Branch. He is “the boss” of the FBI and DHS. I would find it hard to believe that President Trump doesn’t know the truth as far as the FBI and DHS know it. I trust President Trump has a good reason for keeping a lid on the truth – I don’t like it but I can accept it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted it before. If you are a security guard and more than 500 people get shot under your watch you are not a hero. More likely a traitor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can’t be a traitor he isn’t an American citizen. He is most likely just a coward or a mercenary.
LikeLike
For the sake of argument say that Jose Larry Armando Rios Domingo Campos is a legal citizen. Then as David noted, the guy was incompetent at least and complicit at worst.
LikeLike
Appreciate your perspective however one note. I previously served as general counsel for a casino in Indiana. The law here prohibits any security employees from being armed in the Casino. The only persons in our state that are armed are the state government law enforcement employees present in the building 24 hours per day. I don’t know if he law is the same in nevada or not – but worth checking. That may explain why he was unarmed if the law is the same. On a related note – in Indiana when any person applies to work at a Casino you must submit certain background check materials to the state before being cleared as a licensee permitted to work in a Casino. As an executive mine was a book – credit card transactions from years past, transcripts back to high school, etc. presumably Las Vegas Nevada casinos have similar requirements and security department employees would presumably have to produce substantial records. Also worth checking. Keep up the good work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many Campos are there? Looks like at least 2 maybe 3 to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe “Jesus Campos” handed the hard drive to ISIS in Mexico?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well enough for the hard drive to be destroyed
buried somewhere in the Mexican desert?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And still no detailed description of the weapons used…
LikeLike
correct…
If you notice, (even after the “supposed” SH massacre)..
Even in drugs raids or anything of a sort LEO trots out pictures of “numerous Guns, monies/drugs” (like the CG) etc to **PROVE** their.. how can I say actions?
(Whole thing STINKS… )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since when is it the FBI’s or Home Land Security’s job to protect large corporations from liability? Even if this man is an illegal, it still doesn’t explain all the stock sales in the preceding days. I keep thinking, follow the money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The thing about him being illegal, he crossed at border crossings. If he was illegal how would he get in at a border crossing?
LikeLike
I’ll answer my own question.
Forged documents, fake SS number…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’ve got the right documents, maybe provided for you, you could be illegal and ICE at the border would never know . . . .
LikeLike
I thought I said something about this a little while ago. It was my belief this guy’s immigration status is at least questionable. If it is, then there’s no telling what he might do under certain circumstances or for the right incentive, if you know what I mean.
LikeLike
This is exactly how the FBI gets undercover informants for the War in Terror and The War on Drugs.
Hey, Jesus…we wont jam you up for your immigration status if you work with us to grab this “dangerous *insert description here*”.
I’m truly convinced that Campos, whatever his immigration status, was working with the FBI.
LikeLike
Sundance I love how you stick to the facts so I’m going to speculate… There is a lot more to the shooting than a lone gunman in a room with a bunch of guns. The story about the missing hard drive is enough evidence to support this conclusion. Not to mention the fact that there are multiple videos depicting multiple shootings and multiple locations outside of just the concert center with victims being removed and the fact that it is blatantly being covered up in press conferences.
It took a local reporter not affiliated with any paying sponsor to ask simple timeline questions that brought up the original discrepancies in shooting time frame.
To be honest the most disconcerting thing for me now is the fact that our president is somehow complicit or just quiet on the issue.
Let me suggest that had this been going on under the Obama Administration we all would be screaming for Obama to come clean. It is time for president Trump to come clean. Unless there’s more to the story.
LikeLike
I’m going on record… It was a BELT feed M240 machine gun, I KNOW the sound.. SAME at Las Vegas…
LikeLike
here is another video If you cannot quit understand..
LikeLike
notice the JAM @ 34 seconds in
LikeLike
And where did Compost get that “shared” social security # ?
Now Paddock reported to own or run a pedophile ranch in Philippines called Paradise Ranch.
LikeLike
Mine’s been in use for years by two other people. One for employment and housing (illegal alien) and the second person used it when he bought a house (caucasion US citizen). I know who both people are and where they live. I’ve only met one (grade A bunghole).
LikeLike