Report: Las Vegas Shooting Witness “Hero” Jose Campos Fled to Mexico Immediately After Shooting…

If any more concerning information was needed to add fuel to growing skepticism of the official Mandalay Bay Massacre narrative the latest information is exponentially concerning.

According to border crossing documents provided to Fox News Tucker Carlson, the Mandalay Bay employee, eyewitness and security guard (labeled hero), Jose’ Campos, fled to Mexico immediately after the Las Vegas shooting and resurfaced a week later driving back through the San Diego crossing.

.

Why officials would allow Campos to leave the country immediately after the shooting only leads to further speculation about the official story, his attachment to a manufactured narrative and his immigration status.

Obviously without honest, consistent or reliable information from officials; and considering their official position not to conduct any further press conferences; and accepting Jose Campos is now being tightly managed by Mandalay Bay to include no further media questioning; speculation will fill the void.

That said, the behavior outlined in the latest revelation would lend more credibility to the original concern that Jose Campos is an illegal alien and returned to the U.S. only after gaining assurances from national officials (FBI/DHS) that his status would not be used against him in turn for cooperation.

If Jesus “Jose” Campos is indeed an illegal alien almost all of the challenging and conflicting reports from law enforcement, Mandalay Bay and the FBI begin to reconcile.

Think about it. The legal risk to MGM as a corporation, and Mandalay Bay hotel and Casino specifically, becomes transparent if their employment verification standards would allow an illegal alien to find a job as a security guard.

This would explain the local and national concerns within the larger political and national security apparatus. Think about how dramatically the national conversation could shift if the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had to admit the security of thousands of people in Las Vegas was compromised by non secure hiring practices.

This would also explain why Campos was unarmed; he would not pass a state or federal background check to carry a firearm. Was Jose Campos in fear of his status being discovered? Did this delay or impede his action on Sunday night October 1st?

Factually, the possibility of Campos illegal status would represent a transparent risk to all stakeholders in the event and lead directly toward a position of legal amnesty.

STAKEHOLDERS: ♦Las Vegas, almost entirely dependent on tourism, needs to present an image of safety and security. ♦Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need to present an image of competency and security control. ♦Mandalay Bay, the MGM corporation and the larger hotel and casino industry, need to reduce any culpability and liability; as well as portray their action as prudent and secure before the attack, and competent in the aftermath. ♦Federal crisis management with direct influence over investigative authorities (FBI and DHS) need to portray an impression of national security and control.

Previously, Ellen Degeneres, an insider within the entertainment industry, and a stakeholder in the outcome, was a friendly venue to control Campos interview and shape the “hero” narrative.

(Via Daily Mail) Mandalay Bay shooting hero Jesus Campos was pressured into giving his only interview to Ellen DeGeneres because the giant company that owns the Las Vegas casino feared he would spill the beans about the shooting timeline if he was grilled by real journalists, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively. MGM is worried that families of the 58 people murdered as well as many of the 546 injured in the Mandalay Bay massacre will launch lawsuits potentially worth billions of dollars against the company, sources tell DailyMail.com.

And they thought Campos might not keep his story straight under the pressure of the TV lights and tough questioning. (link)

Las Vegas investigative authorities (LVMPD and FBI) have stated they will provide no additional press conferences or information on the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Advertisements