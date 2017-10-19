Report Confirms MGM Corp. Controlled Ellen Degeneres Interview With Mandalay Bay Witnesses…

This certainly doesn’t come as a surprise given the relationship between Ellen Degeneres and the hotel and casino industry. However, the Daily Mail is confirming the parent company of Mandalay Bay, MGM Inc., controlled the one-and-only media appearance during a well scripted presentation of Jesus “Jose” Campos for television yesterday.
(Via Daily Mail) Mandalay Bay shooting hero Jesus Campos was pressured into giving his only interview to Ellen DeGeneres because the giant company that owns the Las Vegas casino feared he would spill the beans about the shooting timeline if he was grilled by real journalists, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.
MGM is worried that families of the 58 people murdered as well as many of the 546 injured in the Mandalay Bay massacre will launch lawsuits potentially worth billions of dollars against the company, sources tell DailyMail.com.
And they thought Campos might not keep his story straight under the pressure of the TV lights and tough questioning.
That is why Campos, 25, appeared on a daytime chat show hosted by a fast-talking, dancing comedienne, rather than take questions from TV hardhitters such as Fox News’ Sean Hannity, NBC News or ABC News.
‘MGM was behind the decision to call off all the interviews and did a deal with Ellen, knowing she would not play hardball on the timeline as long as she had the exclusive,’ a TV insider told DailyMail.com. (read more)
STAKEHOLDERS: Las Vegas, almost entirely dependent on tourism, needs to present an image of safety and security. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need to present an image of competency and security control. Mandalay Bay, the MGM corporation and the larger hotel and casino industry, need to reduce any culpability and liability; as well as portray their action as prudent and secure before the attack, and competent in the aftermath. Federal crisis management with direct influence over investigative authorities (FBI and DHS) need to portray an impression of national security and control.
Ellen Degeneres, an insider within the entertainment industry, and a stakeholder in the outcome, was simply a friendly venue to control this exclusive interview.
Las Vegas investigative authorities (LVMPD and FBI) have stated they will provide no additional press conferences or information on the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
more lies from DEEP STATE…not buying it…The Ellen Show with Steven and Larry was a big flop that failed the eye test…The American People were not fooled so now they are throwing MGM under the bus…the FAKE photos of the “shooter”, “Dead shooter”, and Larry Jesus Jose Campos prove this was DEEP STATE; President Trump with exact American Justice.
They are running in circles now. They are bound to make more mistakes.
Perhaps this is what PT is doing. Letting them hang themselves…..which he is sooooo good at.
Tick Tock…there are 5 days to JFK files…The President may release everything as of that day…more reasons why W and The Betrayer McCain came out today…Las Vegas was true tragedy for our Nation and still no mention of the FOUR SEASONS Hotel being on the upper floors or the Stop Trump DHS Obama Crooked Hillary event in the Mandalay Bay Hotel last year!
I have just as good a chance of selling some swampland down here in ol floriDUH as those papers have of being released next week –look for at least a 25 year extension –ol HW and company are still breathing…
Steve Wynn, RNC Finance Chair, went on National Television and said: “maybe they are sending a message to President Trump…” Donald Trump Jr. released all his emails on twitter…The ones that are redacted and other sensitive documents may be released in 5 days by a law that was signed by Bush41.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/07/jfk-assassination-documents-released-early-national-archives-how-to-view/
http://heavy.com/news/2017/07/martin-luther-king-jr-mlk-files-among-new-jfk-documents-released-july-2017-assassination/
RFK may be included as well.
We’ll never know the truth behind what happened. Lots of theories, but we’ll never know. Big, stinky cover up.
“We’ll never know the truth behind what happened. Lots of theories, but we’ll never know. Big, stinky cover up.”
An Attorney General — a real one, with Authority and the simple willingness to exercise it — would not allow the local ‘townies’ and the corrupt FIB to cover up anything.
A real Attorney General would take control of this circus, and prosecute everybody who is conspiring to cover up anything — from the ownership of MGM to Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane and everyone in between — in addition to investigating the original underlying crime.
But clearly we don’t actually HAVE an Attorney General.
We have a Muppet.
Did Jeff Sessions agree to be Attorney General without having an agenda beyond that of his being named a Cabinet Officer? In plain view where the public can see, there is so much criminality surrounding Sessions demonstratively related to the prior Administration’s actions and behavior, suggesting that the only question of where to start ought to be his main problem.
Instead, their appears to be a genuine reticence and inexplicable reluctance to go forward with anything related to Obama, Clinton, and the Obama Administration. Why, Mr. Session? Why is that?
Just watched Alex Jones, not something I usually do. He makes a convincing story that it’s an ISIS/Antifa coverup. I admit basis, because given the active disinformation, I was left with ISIS as the only really plausible scenario.
Alex Jones is also concerned for the life of the Sheriff, who if you watch the 10.13 press conference is a bundle of nerves, while the FBI agent Aaron Rouse stares at him.
Not sure if this got posted previously. I didn’t see it, so I’m posting the link again. Interesting story.
http://rootforamerica.com/real-mgm-story-direct-security-employees/
Given my cold fury right now at the fact that this is all busting wide open regarding Uranium One and the Hammonds / Bundys STILL sit in prison strictly because of that very debacle, with their families utterly destroyed, a good, Godly man with what, 11? children, murdered……I simply could not care less about that POS, traitorous Sheriff! Indeed, GOOD! NOW he can learn what it is like to be screwed over and abused by our own government. Sorry if that is harsh but this is now just so far beyond the pale, it makes me want to SHOOT someone!!!! And I’ve never fired a weapon at another person in my life!!!
Silencing of the lambs will continue. As you were.
The lawsuits are inevitable. They really aren’t doing themselves any favors by trying to “cook” the witness testimony. The plaintiffs’ lawyers will use that against them and will do some cooking themselves in depositions of DeGeneris and the witnesses’ handlers. I guess since I basically detest gambling and the predatory quasi-criminal businesses that run such scams, I’m really OK with them helping to fund the futures of people injured or the survivors of this attack. MB really should’ve kept closer tabs on their freight elevators.
LikeLiked by 11 people
First, It’s gaming, second it’s entertainment.
I don’t see that there’s any way for MGM to avoid lawsuits. Discovery may be the only way to get to the truth. A whopper of a liability.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not sure ‘discovery’ will be good enough to get answers. I seem to recall a certain ‘biker’ shooting in Waco that never came to a proper conclusion. At least I didn’t hear of any conclusion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As the venue for prosecution is a couple hours’ drive up the road, the local newspaper (which, notwithstanding their over-reliance on the AP, is pretty good) has been posting updates on criminal proceedings. One trial–I can’t remember which–recently started. IIRC, the presidents of the gangs are under indictment for charges indirectly related to the shoot-out.
So, things are happening, under the radar
As has been already brought up, the legal status of someone in a security position looms large.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I smell a fish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I smell is more like a load of fish…that’s been processed through the south end of a donkey.
Wait, wait I’m confused. I thought he stopped the shooter, no wait, he was the first to be shot, no wait. Am I wrong to believe there’s some kind of conspiracy or cover up?
LikeLiked by 4 people
As Mark Steyn said, at this point we all have a right to come up with whatever explanation we like as it might be the correct one since we know nothing about what happened thanks to the LE being led by Mandalay Bay.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Blood is on your hands now, Ellen… You fake!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What was the point of the interview? Why even try? There’s so many obvious conflicts of interest in the interview that they kill any credibility, and certainly won’t calm down those of us who aren’t buying the official story. The normies don’t need an interview to keep buying the lies, so just what was the point of this sham of an interview?
LikeLiked by 4 people
>What was the point of the interview? Why even try? <
Pablum for the sheeple, they'll lap it up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’re going after the lowliest of the Sheeple by “Breaking” this on Ellen the Comedians’ Show.
The most gullible of the gullible.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And you can bet your sweet bippy they are controlling what every one of their employees and contractors are saying to the police and media. Every word of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I want to set the record straight, I go on The Ellen show.
Lol
Lol
Good one!
Ellen owns slot machines in the MGM Casino. She’s protecting her own investment along with MGM Mandalay Bay.
LikeLike
Now their mocking us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have been doing that since 2008, when O.B.A.M.A. was elected, IMO. They have simply completely jumped the shark now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is it even dawning on the globalist elite ruling class, the media, the entertainment industry, and the political ruling class that they are not nearly as smart as they think they are and us little taxpaying bitter clinging deplorables are not nearly as naive and stupid as they think we are?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…globalist elite ruling class…”
Aren’t they smarter?
They have operatives in every govt department, they have all the power, they take most of our $$, then waste it with NO consequence as they give us the bills, many industries are filling their coffers and doing their bidding, they control our schools, and all the media and Hollywood are aligned. They follow no rules and avoid all punishment.
Yet we are expected to live under the crushing yoke of their legislations, paying limitless taxes and fees and when we question an obvious cover up or any other scheme of theirs, we are told to BTFO and STFU, chump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clark County judge issued temporary injunction ordering MGM to preserve evidence including security staff scheduling. Reported by LV Review Journal and retweeted by Laura Loomer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/judge-oks-restraining-order-to-protect-evidence-in-las-vegas-shooting/
Yeah… right.
“Order to preserve evidence” = Go purchase BleachBit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably too late… they have already scrubbed anything that doesn’t fit their cooked narrative.
This is why Laura Loomer was such a threat… she was finding the bits they hadn’t scrubbed yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh what tangled webs we weave, when first we practice to deceive.
MGM has just shown the world that they are afraid. They are afraid of what will come out if people who know are allowed to speak. Can they keep everyone quiet? Were the LEOs complicit in this deception too? They certainly didn’t come out and try to alter the perception that Campos had disappeared and was missing.
We ask all employees of the Mandalay Bay resort to tell what you know! It may not be much, but put together with what others reveal, we might be able to find the truth. If you’re afraid for your job, contact someone like Laura Loomer or others in a position to get the facts out. Send an anonymous tip through Drudge. Do something!
How about LEOs – you guys know more than you’re saying. Surely you don’t want to be a part of a massive coverup. What really happened? Is Stephen Paddock a nut job or a gun dealer who got caught up in something over his head? Or worse – is this another Fast and Furious type plan that went haywire?
Jesus Campos is NOT a hero – he took financial security in return for his silence. But I believe there are people out there who ARE heroes and will help the truth be found about what went happened on October 1st.
But wait! There’s more! If you don’t want to come forward just because it’s the right thing to do, Laura Loomer is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide her with security footage of Stephen Paddock inside Mandalay Bay. And the $10K is in CASH!!!
The dead and hundreds of injured – many of whom will never be the same – deserve justice, not silence.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Justice is not in the interest of a globalist of any stripe. Whether it’s Mandalay Bay’s money, or the determination to pretend ISIS/Antifa are not killers, there is no higher cause than “stability” for the globalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lawsuits will come they will go to trial so one does have to wonder what he will say under oath either on the stand under deposition or both😖 one also wonders as those lawsuits gain traction just how much time here on earth good Ol Jose has… What a tangled web they weave when first they practice to deceive…
Assuming he lives that long. (I haven’t wanted to be proven this wrong in quite a while.) 😦
If they disappear ol’ Jesus/Jose/Campos/Quintero, he can’t get served with a subpoena to be forced to show up and testify. Maybe they ship him back to whatever country of origin he’s from, with a suitcase of cash, and a pocketful of smiles?
The power & influence money has over every facet of our government is stunning. It has completely usurped our Constitutional Republic
Now, the investigation & outcome of the worst mass murder in our history (or fake mass murder) is being controlled by powerful money in Vegas
Our governmental institutions, our law enforcement & our media are controlled & dictated to by big money
Man, the American people haven’t just been asleep for decades, we’ve been unconscious
I think a lot of voters knew this on some level and tried to vote in good people to stop this, but literally every pol was beholden to the swamp – all except President Trump.
Now they are not just unconscious. ..they are stoned too.
Now they are not just unconscious. ..they are stoned too.
Maybe Ellen can get a gig as a “journalist” on CNN now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can dye her hair brown and put her on opposite Rachel Maddow’s time slot.
Degenerate vs Madcow
Well… MGM is one the defense… clearly this story isn’t that complicated anymore. The big conspiracies are way off.
The question is if LVPD and FBI will play along..
Paddock.. crazy dude. Not ISIS or gun running….
Meanwhile President Trump declares what is the biggest story in a decade and people seem rather apathetic.
I get it Hannity broke it yawn.. so a double negative people say whatever?
Listen to Trump holding his cards tight about to burst it all out restraining himself …
The idea that MGM is legally responsible for Paddock’s actions is laughable absent evidence that the hotel knew of his weapons cache and did nothing about it. I am not surprised, however, that they would want to limit Campos’ media exposure given that people can and will sue any party with deep pockets even if the party is not at fault and that juries sometimes make dumb decisions.
The legal issue is: MGM’s failure to properly vet employees; the use of a freight elevator to transport 10 suitcases of guns; failure to notify authorities as to location of the shooter in a timely manner and finally, the manipulation of the evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just throwing out this possibility…
The problem here all along might be that Jesus Campos is an honest man. The original story had him stopping the shooting and taking a bullet in the process. His alertness to peek inside the door to Paddock’s room that was “ajar” is what did it. Only we now now that isn’t true, none of it.
Perhaps this version was Mandalay Bay’s version, not Campos’s version. The company AND union wanted him to go along with it, but he refused. Might be why he took off right before he was supposed to appear on Hannity and other programs, he didn’t want to go along with it, He agreed to one softball interview on Ellen and said that’s it. That’s all the PR he’s doing for the hotel.
If this is indeed the case, I can understand he has powerful people trying to influence him and make him go along. They could make life very tough on him. If that is indeed Jesus Campos on the Ellen show, he seems to be a man under huge pressure. He’ll have to play the game the way Mandalay Bay lays it out.
Like I said, just a possibility.
He’s a 25 year old guy in what is probably a low-paying position up against some very powerful hotel chain bazillionaires with lots of legal advisors. I have completely switched from thinking that Campos was being dishonest to thinking that he is a victim not only of Paddock but of MGM. I have trouble with MGM’s timeline and I wonder if Campos knows it’s bogus. I don’t think at any time during the Ellen interview Campos or Schuck stated the time of 10:05 or any other time, did they? I think those guys need attorneys.
Well, ok, this one was a bit obvious.
Hmmm….MGM’s legal position is not altered by a media interview with a PR narrative.
Let’s see the cctv ‘ol buddies, if you want to be even slightly believable.
What is the deal with getting patted on the back every other sentence?
He was actually just pulling the string,
It really did seem like Chatty Cathy! He’s supposed to be a security guard, for crying out loud!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I pasted the wrong link — here’s the correct link!
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK assassination
9/11
Sandy Hook
Las Vegas
Hillary Clinton Uranium deal
What do these have in common?
Major…MAJOR events, where significant questions remain.
I believe these (and others) fall into a category of events, that can never be fully revealed to the public.
The people whof know the truth are too powerful… too much is at stake…. to upset the order.
Call me a conspiracy theorist… I don’t care.
Laurel Canyon, Tonkin Gulf, San Bernardino, Benghazi, Oklahoma City bombing, Waco, Bundy, Finicum, Boston Marathon, flight 800 …
Lay them all out, back away, stare at them, and look for patterns. When you see a pattern, remove the ones that don’t fit as outliers. And remember, there is no such thing as contradictions. If you see a contradiction that means one of your assumptions is wrong. Have fun. Try not to go insane.
This article discusses what may be a key argument in the 546 + 58 lawsuits to be filed against the hotel. The hotel went cheap on security, using unarmed, inadequately trained event security guards, that were completely unprepared for acts of terror. Had they invested in a quality security program with armed guards trained in active shooter scenarios, the outcome may have been completely different.
https://www.securitymagazine.com/blogs/14-security-blog/post/88391-the-las-vegas-massacre-the-anatomy-of-a-catastrophic-security-failure
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many interests involved here. So many moving parts. Some stuff that seems nefarious, like this whole degeneris interview, may be nothing more than MGM defending their pecuniary interests. There’s nothing wrong with that so long as it doesn’t impede a criminal investigation. And the sheriff may just be over his head, stressed out, trying not to make any mistake that would cause him to be blamed for singlehandedly destroying his city’s lifeblood of gambling, entertainment, and tourism. Then there is the FBI, happy to let the sheriff be the front man for … for what? They don’t know yet, so the chicken shits stand to the side nodding while the sheriff goes to the microphone ( I give him credit for having the stones to get up there). But again, will it be credit or blame? Lone shooter and done, or other actors who escaped and a botched investigation?
There aren’t enough pieces of this puzzle to even guess the picture. But that also means there are not enough pieces to call it lone shooter. And we don’t have enough pieces because law enforcement isn’t holding any more press conferences or answering questions. So we are left to our imaginations. And that raises the obvious question: is that what they want? Conspiracy theories? If so, why? The uncertainty that comes from randomness? Maybe. And maybe that’s it. Isn’t pointless uncertainty the very objective of terrorism?
I believe the correct story is that Campos arrived early not during the shooting. How early, we don’t know, but it was at least 6 minutes before the shooting. FAIL.
Ellen controlled the entire Q&A with Campos and his sidekick. She FILLED IN THE ANSWERS OR CORRECTED THEM during the interview.
Campos had to be made the hero not just for the concert goers but for a figmentary woman who Campos ushered back into her room for safety. Both Shuck and Jesusy looked down when she asked the question about the woman. All hail, Jesusy! Fancy cane, you got there, Campos. The cane can barely keep his hefty build off its skinny pointy base.
The Aussie guy who said he was in the adjacent suite got his memo all wrong too, so he’s being shipped back the Australia even though he’s a landed resident for years.
Oooh I hope so! We need some new information.
She shouldn’t announce it…
replying to get my reply to show up…
” …. the MGM corporation and the larger hotel and casino industry, need to reduce any culpability and liability; as well as portray their action as prudent and secure before the attack, and competent in the aftermath.”
Well, now they look wicked. They would be better off with incompetént.
In like a lion, out like a lamb.
I would donate to that fund.
I’m sure there were serious fatalities which is why MGM is worried. I saw this and am posting in case we can get some answers.
This is total BS. Here’s one victim I can think of right away who was treated in a hospital: Paige Gasper, the woman who has filed the first lawsuit. She was shot in the abdomen.
Also, no hospital is going to release gunshot stats to some random nosy person. I think it’s awful that person is encouraging others to call and clog up the hospital phone lines. Very rude. This crisis drill conspiracy theory really needs to go away.
She was treated/hospitalized at Spring Valley, btw, one of the hospitals the person claims didn’t receive any gunshot victims.
Is that even the same guy?
Here’s the video, I’m surprise Sundance didn’t put it up for reference.
Is it me or did the guy’s face get fat? Wasn’t that picture taken right after the shooting? Hmm.
The conspiracy doesn’t involve ISIS, gun running, a sting gone wrong, Xenu, chemtrails, or the Rothschilds… probably…
It involves the Las Vegas tourism industry, and in particular the MGM brand, trying to bury a massive failure in security and protect their business model, with the help of friendly LEOs.
Go back and listen to the Wynn interview on with Swampy Wallace. He unwittingly reveals Mandalay’s culpability: 1) hotel staff allowed the killer access- almost certainly including his weapon laden luggage- to a service elevator 2) Hotel staff allowed the killer to access the “back of the house” without a security escort 3) Hotel policy allowed the killer to keep staff out of his suite for three full days. 4) Hotel security measures and SOPS were, on the whole, deficient in a post-Bataclan world (Note that Wynn’s security review began Thanksgiving 2015, weeks after the Paris attacks).
Additionally, we my surmise from the muddled and multiple narratives around Campos that Mandalay was inadequately equipped to deal with the incident, possible delaying LEO interdiction that could have saved lives. Hence the need to obscure and confuse Campos’ actions, and then give him a safe space on Ellen’s Cry Couch.
Thus MGM a) failed to keep the bad guy out and b) had no way of dealing with the bad guy once it had let him in.
MGM can try to delay, delay, delay these two truths coming out, but at some point there are going to be depositions. I don’t think a civil jury is going to be inclined towards sympathy for MGM after watching the horrific videos that will be submitted at trial.
And keep in mind, this guy had explosives in his vehicle and deliberately shot at aviation fuel tanks. What we know is bad enough, what we don’t know… well…
