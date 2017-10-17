Reconciling The Confusion: Jesus “Jose” Campos Missing – Is Campos an Illegal Alien?

According to numerous media reports the security guard in the Mandalay Bay Massacre, Jose Campos” is missing. Apparently no media have been able to identify his location and Las Vegas officials are unwilling to state his whereabouts.

The Mandalay Bay security guard who disappeared last week moments before he was scheduled to break his silence in television interviews has not been heard from since he went to a walk-in health clinic, his union president said. (link)



According to one report surfacing from Laura Loomer, a ground report investigator in Las Vegas, the social security number used by Jose Campos is also shared with a California identity name Jesus Quintero. Which brings up the question CTH posed at the beginning of all the conflicting stories and explanations:

Is Jose Campos an illegal alien?

If Jesus “Jose” Campos is indeed an illegal alien almost all of the challenging and conflicting reports from law enforcement, Mandalay Bay and the FBI begin to reconcile.

Think about it. The legal risk to MGM as a corporation, and Mandalay Bay hotel and Casino specifically, becomes transparent if their employment verification standards would allow an illegal alien to find a job as a security guard.

This would explain the local and national concerns within the larger political and national security apparatus. Think about how dramatically the national conversation could shift if the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had to admit the security of thousands of people in Las Vegas was compromised by non secure hiring practices.

This would also explain why Campos was unarmed; he would not pass a state or federal background check to carry a firearm. Was Jose Campos in fear of his status being discovered? Did this delay or impede his action on Sunday night October 1st?

CTH has noted for a considerable amount of time that the larger hotel and hospitality industry is fraught with illegal aliens. Imagine if this event forced major corporate hotel chains to check or re-verify employment eligibility of their employees. It would be chaos in that industry; they would lose thousands of employees.

How many Mis-Matched Social Security number notifications (from the IRS) has MGM Resorts and the Mandalay Bay Hotel received over the past two years? The answer to that question expands the liability of the parent company exponentially.

The possibility of Jose Campos being an illegal alien virtually explains all of the confusing behavior of all parties within this dynamic of contradictory information. Las Vegas authorities would not want the general public to know the scope of the historic hiring issue. Additionally, Las Vegas would not want visitors to know their security was contingent upon illegal alien “security” workers; and the liability for the Mandalay Bay Massacre increases accordingly.

The FBI and DHS would find themselves in the center of a rather explosive political issue.

Yes, the possibility of Jose Campos as an illegal alien explains many of the current contradictions.

(SOURCE LINK)

