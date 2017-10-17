Reconciling The Confusion: Jesus “Jose” Campos Missing – Is Campos an Illegal Alien?

According to numerous media reports the security guard in the Mandalay Bay Massacre, Jose Campos” is missing. Apparently no media have been able to identify his location and Las Vegas officials are unwilling to state his whereabouts.
The Mandalay Bay security guard who disappeared last week moments before he was scheduled to break his silence in television interviews has not been heard from since he went to a walk-in health clinic, his union president said. (link)
According to one report surfacing from Laura Loomer, a ground report investigator in Las Vegas, the social security number used by Jose Campos is also shared with a California identity name Jesus Quintero. Which brings up the question CTH posed at the beginning of all the conflicting stories and explanations:
Is Jose Campos an illegal alien?
If Jesus “Jose” Campos is indeed an illegal alien almost all of the challenging and conflicting reports from law enforcement, Mandalay Bay and the FBI begin to reconcile.
Think about it. The legal risk to MGM as a corporation, and Mandalay Bay hotel and Casino specifically, becomes transparent if their employment verification standards would allow an illegal alien to find a job as a security guard.
This would explain the local and national concerns within the larger political and national security apparatus. Think about how dramatically the national conversation could shift if the FBI and Department of Homeland Security had to admit the security of thousands of people in Las Vegas was compromised by non secure hiring practices.
This would also explain why Campos was unarmed; he would not pass a state or federal background check to carry a firearm. Was Jose Campos in fear of his status being discovered? Did this delay or impede his action on Sunday night October 1st?
CTH has noted for a considerable amount of time that the larger hotel and hospitality industry is fraught with illegal aliens. Imagine if this event forced major corporate hotel chains to check or re-verify employment eligibility of their employees. It would be chaos in that industry; they would lose thousands of employees.
How many Mis-Matched Social Security number notifications (from the IRS) has MGM Resorts and the Mandalay Bay Hotel received over the past two years? The answer to that question expands the liability of the parent company exponentially.
The possibility of Jose Campos being an illegal alien virtually explains all of the confusing behavior of all parties within this dynamic of contradictory information. Las Vegas authorities would not want the general public to know the scope of the historic hiring issue. Additionally, Las Vegas would not want visitors to know their security was contingent upon illegal alien “security” workers; and the liability for the Mandalay Bay Massacre increases accordingly.
The FBI and DHS would find themselves in the center of a rather explosive political issue.
Yes, the possibility of Jose Campos as an illegal alien explains many of the current contradictions.
I thought I would post this little tidbit from Obama’s 21st Century Policing, of which Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department voluntarily signed up to. An insight into LVMPD behavior.
From the final report.
“Both Sheriffs identified commanders who believed in the work and placed them in positions that
advanced the reforms and helped to solidify the reforms in the “DNA” of the organization. Not only
have smart, committed, progressive leaders been promoted and placed in strategic positions, but also
LVMPD administrators have made progressive change everybody’s business. Across all levels of the
organization – rank, position, sworn and civilian – we found everyone with whom we interacted
knowledgeable, conversant and clear about CRI-TA, its vision, goals, and status of implementation.
Indeed, Sheriff Gillespie provided every member of the Department with a copy of the Collaborative
Reform Initial Assessment report and Sheriff Lombardo includes the report on the reading list for
promotional exams. “
Is this why they waited over an hour to breach the gunman’s room?
Quote from the document:
“Now, however, officers of varying rank say that they think about force and about slowing down situations. With a focus on de-escalation, LVMPD does more now to mitigate force before it happens. Leaders across Area Commands were saying things such as, “We have to understand how we ended up in a position that called for force, how could we have avoided that? Did we have an opportunity to change the course of action before we needed to use force?”
The Sheriff is supposedly Republican. I wonder what reforms he was willing to accept. I thought I’d heard he has a BS in civil engineering and a MA in crisis management. That’s an odd path to becoming sheriff.
Here’s his history at LVMPD – he took some criticism over gang initiatives
On December 4, 2013, Lombardo announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Clark County.[6]
On November 4, 2014, Lombardo won the election by a closer margin of 51% to 49% against former Democratic LVMPD Captain Larry Burns, who was endorsed by former Democratic Clark County Sheriff Jerry Keller and outgoing Democratic Nevada Attorney General (now U.S. Senator) Catherine Cortez Masto. Lombardo was endorsed by former Republican Clark County Assistant Sheriff and 2014 candidate Ted Moody,[7] former Republican Clark County Sheriff Bill Young and outgoing Republican Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie.[8]
On July 18, 2015, Lombardo began the decentralization of a detective unit.[9]
On March 30, 2016, Lombardo connected the Las Vegas crime increase to a California law named Proposition 47 reducing prison overcrowding.[10]
On April 19, 2016, Lombardo was criticized by the California Gang Investigators Association executive director and former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) gang detective Wes McBride for the decentralization of a gang unit.[11]
On April 27, 2016, Lombardo responded directly to the questions about a recent spike of violent crimes in Las Vegas which increased to 50% and the decentralization of a gang unit.[12][13]
On May 17, 2016, Lombardo disagreed with FBI director James Comey on a recent spike of violent crimes in Las Vegas.[14]
On December 11, 2016, Lombardo and the Las Vegas Sun editorial board called for more gun control legislation.[15]
On October 2, 2017 Lombardo became the ultimate spokesperson for the police briefings after the Las Vegas Massacre at a country music concert and Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Read the last sentence in my post. “Indeed, Sheriff Gillespie provided every member of the Department with a copy of the Collaborative Reform Initial Assessment report and Sheriff Lombardo includes the report on the reading list for promotional exams.”
What is CRI-TA,? Sounds like some PC crap.
It’s associated with obama’s 21st Century Policing BS. Stands for Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance. In a nutshell, make sure there are no conservatives in positions of power.
OMG! Look at the photo from the NYTimes article dated July 27th 2016. Jose Angel Campos’s image is being hung on a wall. He looks like the security guard! https://www.nytimes.com/slideshow/2016/07/27/blogs/searching-for-43-missing-students-deep-inside-the-real-mexico/s/26-Lens-Emmanuel-slide-UHDD.html
Get 4chan on it. They will find Jose Quintero and see if he and Campos are the same or different ppl
Known fact: In 2014, Mexican authorities dismantled an Al-Quaeda cell in Merida, Mexico. Merida’s port is Progresso, 20 minutes away. Progresso is one of the largest Tourist Port Facility in the gulf of Mexico, where Cruise Ships stop weekly on their way from and to the US. Drug activity is well known on and off the ships. Corruption of the harbor officials is the norm.
