Senator Tom Cotton Talks About Potential for De-Certifying Iran Deal…

There is a myriad of complexity within the Iran issue that extends beyond the substantive issue of whether or not President Trump should again certify compliance with the Iran Nuclear Deal.
For clarity, President Trump would not be ending the deal or ending the agreement. The President is required (every 90 days) to certify if Iran is upholding the terms of the nuclear agreement. The next certification is due on October 15th. If President Trump does not, because he cannot, certify compliance – he notifies congress. It’s up to congress to decide what to do from there.
Therefore President Trump would not be “tearing up” the agreement, nor would he be “ending the agreement”, he would simply be notifying congress of the compliance of Iran, or lack thereof, according to the monitoring agencies that report to the President. That’s it. Now to Senator Tom Cotton. Watch:
Senator Cotton can be an ally for MAGA (see immigration), or he can be a concern for MAGA (see aggressive military intervention), depending on the issue. It is also important to understand how lobbying efforts impact policy positions as they relate to military intervention. There are interests in DC pushing us toward military conflict with Iran.
It is critical to understand nuanced DC perspectives because the same lobbying activity stems across a broad stream of “conservative media” outlets, and has an interest in influencing our opinion. Breitbart, Washington Free Beacon, Conservative Review, and a host of other media entities are aligned in purpose/ideology with strong religious, Pro-Israel lobbying positions.
This can sometimes create a challenging hypocrisy to reconcile, and is never more evident that on the subject of Iran.
Example: Steve Bannon will argue against military intervention from one side of his mouth, yet when it comes to Iran he will happily align with the need for a declaration of war or militaristic activity. Bannon’s connection with lobbying groups is also why he will never stop supporting Senator Ted Cruz. It’s not simply a matter of U.S. policy, it’s an agenda aspect to supporting the lobby; and ultimately Israel’s best interests.
[Ted Cruz supported TPP and actually constructed Trade Promotion Authority, the vehicle for TPP passage. This would make one think Steve Bannon, who claims “Economic Nationalism” as a priority in 2017, would therefore abandon Cruz. He doesn’t because of the larger interests of aligned and connected lobbyists and their influence on media.]
Senator Tom Cotton is an ally in America-First economically and on immigration; however, when it comes to foreign policy the filter of the pro-Israel lobby overlays his militaristic positions. This ideological alignment, and donor-rewarded advocacy within the GOPe, is a common DC influence agent for foreign policy.
Some christian and far-right (orthodox) media are also part of this advocacy. It becomes increasingly evident when we see Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Joel Pollak, et al, attacking Trump administration officials depending on the perception of policy risk to pro-Israel media positions.
Additionally, some attacks on Trump cabinet members by the “NeverTrump” community are driven by a concern the member’s support for Israel is not paramount in the policy.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been, and will be, openly skewered for positions that do not align with accepted conservative religious media orthodoxy. So too will Secretary of Defense James Mattis; or, as history has evidenced, Trump National Security Adviser HR McMaster.
Each of these administration officials, and others, will be a hero or villain depending on the policy issue that surfaces and how it is viewed by pro-Israel media outlets who share opinions on politics. CTH is pro-Israel, but it doesn’t drive our perspectives.
This is an important aspect to understand because many of the facts and opinions which help us establish our own positions on the Iran deal are likely to come from ideologically familiar media sources, or politicians. Those voices can often be heavily influenced by their association with pro-Israel/anti-Iran lobbying groups.
Ultimately any underlining influence is just another consideration when viewing information as it is shared. Understanding the prism and world-view writers and pundits place upon their discussion of foreign policy helps everyone better evaluate content.
SD, this is an excellent piece which clearly outlines various stakeholders interests, which at times, conflict w/ the America First/MAGA agenda.
This is from August 2016 and not sure what it has to do with this post.
Ooops, My comment was to two others comments that have since been deleted.
Sorry Mike, I was swatting trolls.
Well you are certainly entitled to your opinion. Can’t say as I agree with it however. I am not a politician or connected in any way to any news source. I read articles by the Left and Right and form my opinion based on what I perceive to be the truth. I believe Iran is a very dangerous country, not because of the Persian people but rather the Islamic government. Typical of Islamic teaching the government of Iran is bent on spreading it’s beliefs by force across the Middle East and world. The evidence for this is overwhelming and consistent throughout Islamic controlled countries. Allowing Iran to become a nuclear power with it’s current government is beyond the pale. They cannot be trusted to act in a responsible way with such deadly weapons and thus must be prevented from acquiring them or as an alternative the Islamic government needs to be overthrown and replaced with a government that is loyal to the Persian people and at peace with ALL it’s neighbors including Israel which the current Islamic government has made no secret of hating and desiring to destroy. Discounting opinions because they might be aligned with or against something you agree or disagree with is hardly wise. Viewing the facts from a cold disconnect is the only way to come to an answer that comes close to being the true answer. I believe I have done that, but, I could be wrong. Since I am not the President I am not too concerned about that.
My view is that Sundance was not being critical, he was explaining nuance that most of us who aren’t wired into the hallowed halls of our government don’t know. If you read all sides of issues, then you should appreciate the even handedness presented here more than most.
What makes you think the President is not reviewing all data dispassionately?
I believe that you have misinterpreted what Sundance wrote as being anti-Israel and pro-Iran. I cannot believe that to be Sundance’s position.
YOUR OPENING SENTENCE CRACKED ME UP! It’s Sundance blog glad you think he is entitled to his opinion here…LOL…OK then..
Sh’ia Islam is not the only problem. Most major terrorists ie. ISIS, Al Qaeda are Sunni Muslim (think Saudi Arabia / Wahhabism).
Allowing ANY more countries to become a nuclear power is destabilizing.
The beauty of SD’s piece is he reveals motives and forces us to think more deeply and thoughtfully about these tangled web of alliances. Frankly, the only one I can trust is Trump. He truly seems to put America First.
You are correct to point out its the goverment of Iran run by the mullahs that is the problem. I also believe a large percentage of “the people” there support the mullahs too. So there is that.
Ya can’t tell da players widout a scorecard.
Thanks for providing a scorecard Sundance.
This may be harsh, but I think Steven Bannon is a fraud or at least talks out of both sides of his mouth. He may be useful in some primaries, but not all if he’s taking down a MAGA supporter incumbent. I don’t know where Mercers’ business interests lie but they must have been for TPP, etc. if they are pulling the Cruz strings. The Alabama primary left me very peeved with him, his website is a mess, I haven’t been back since. But the primary left me with more questions because of others who supported Moore over Strange beside Bannon and Gorka.
Sen. Cotton, someone on here said to beware of him some months ago, might have been before the election but actions speak louder than words. If he is not particularly traitorous to MAGA and has turned himself around, I will support him. He was at the Sea Island meeting last summer so I am still watching.
I am pro-Israel and they are our only real ally in the M.E. but what we do there will be to protect ourselves. A nuclear Iran would be dangerous. I don’t have any answers how to finesse this.
The absence of Moore campaigning in Alabama is concerning. However, he has spent a considerable amount of time in DC talking shop….
That is interesting and I didn’t realize re: his campaign. Had read on here from another treeper he’s been talking with Lee, Paul, DeMint, which I am sure you are referring to. Disturbed about Lee at the least.
LikeLike
Kaco, Tom Cotton was one of those never-trumpers who attended that big meeting at an island resort…in Georgia, I think it was.
I can’t remember the name of the resort, but it was a big Anti-Trump pow wow last year.
Sea Island.
Thanks!
Cotton did attend the Georgia Sea Island meeting but he was not a never Trumper.
I pretty much have viewed Cotton open to Trump (often supportive) even during the end of the primary. But as Sundance described above, Cotton does not agree with all of Trump’s agenda ideas.
I remember him meeting with Trump early on when other Senators would not meet with Trump. He also not only defended him in town halls against criticism, but I don’t think he, himself, has openly criticed Trump even in their differences.
———–
Tom Cotton has no problem with Donald Trump
May 5, 2017
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/05/tom-cotton-donald-trump-238015
Why Would a Republican Hawk Support Donald Trump?
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton makes his case.
JUL 3, 2016
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/489890/#ampshare=https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2016/07/tom-cotton-donald-trump/489890/
Tom Cotton Talks about Meeting with Trump
Mar 25, 2016
http://www.weeklystandard.com/tom-cotton-talks-about-meeting-with-trump/article/2001717
That’s good to know and a positive toward Cotton.
Bannon will try to primary him anyway.
To me it’s wasted, primary the real obstructionists. Not ones that’s been going along.
I better not see an upset in Alabama with his choice. But even if it’s close with a deep red state, this might be worrisome about his picks.
Senator Cotton made a powerful point:
Iran [following in China’s decades-long footsteps] is buying time:
• To prepare to “Nuclearize Overnight”
• To have time to aggregate the economic strength to Nuclearize Overnight with Conventional Backup
• To attract and entangle Global Corporations in their economy, and then induce them to lobby AGAINST American interference with the initiatives above and FOR Iranian exports and entanglement in other nations’ economies … to the point that those nations obstruct American alliances and trade deals
• To have time to infiltrate neighbors and opponents with embedded spies and terrorists
What better place to start than the American Traitor Donahue and his weaponized USCOC?
Good points by Cotton, to be sure, however, my trust ultimately lies with Trump45 and his Cabinet’s decisions. That is who I look to when seeking answers/guidance (other than Sundance and you guys 🙂 ).
DITTO.
One thing I find very troubling is the ease at which conservatives turn on each other. We must keep the big picture in mind – we are not each other’s enemies. The enemy is the leftist cabal who do a far superior job of sticking together no matter the issue than we do, Harvey Weinstein the very rare exception.
Perfection is the enemy of good. Let’s be satisfied with good.
That’s a nice sentiment.
But it is best directed at the “enemies of good”…namely, those who are trying to undermine and defeat our President who is the one actually doing something ‘good’.
Thanks, Sundance.
You continue to provide us crystalline clarity on complex subjects such as this one.
And you have dared to point out the hypocrisy of Saint Bannon of Breitbart, which will probably bring on a bevy of Bannon defenders to sully the comments with their disinformation.
I said during the Alabama special election fiasco, that the “telling thing” about Bannon will be…if he primaries Toxic Ted next year, in keeping with his rhetoric about ‘going after globalists and swamp creatures’.
Because Cruz is both, even though he cloaks himself in rhetoric to make it seem otherwise.
When Bannon went on the record on Hannity’s show this last Monday night, saying that the only GOP incumbent that he wouldn’t be primarying…is Ted Cruz…then my suspicions about Bannon were confirmed.
Bannon even called Cruz “a good man”.
The reasons for Bannon’s departure from the White House have now become more clear.
It’s really a shame.
I wanted to trust Bannon, but now I cannot.
Good points well made Wheatietoo
Yes – I wanted to trust Bannon as well, but am so deeply disappointed to see him backing Cruz and calling him a “good man”. I will never forget the dirty tricks Cruz pulled during the campaign. Those were not things that “good men” do. Do any of these people ever mean what they say or stick to their guns? Politics is dirty, dirty…..
Yes, that p’d me off, too. I’m sure PT was none to pleased to find he had a Cruzbot leaker, constantly putting down his daughter and her husband, as his “senior strategist”. What did Cruz offer the American people? Nothing! “Vote your conscience” – I did! He would have flopped on immigration, too, and let more ISIS or MB refugees in. God only knows he would have been just shy better than Hillary and that would be as far as the Marxism goes. Bannon “economic nationalist” my foot! TPP, Paris Climate, NAFTA, yeah Cruz would have sold us out.
Ahh… this “agreement” was not ratified by Congress. Yet another instance of Obama nonsense, like “executive action”. It’s just more Obama cult-of-personality BS. His word does not bind the US. We must stop pretending that it does, both domestically and internationally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ray, Glad you brought it up. An agreement between two countries is for all intents and purposes a “Treaty”. Requiring the Senate to agree to it with a 2/3 vote. Never done. IMHO the “Iran Deal” never existed and as such should be disregarded. All Senators whom agreed to it should be tried for treason. Oh, Obummer too.
Blast from the past!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/03/29/trump-camp-ted-cruz-reason-obamatrade-passed/
This is a great column by Sundance. We shouldn’t be prodded by the Israel lobby into war with Iran.
A war with Iran should be a last resort just like it is with North Korea. But I do expect that Trump will be very aggressive in his dealings with Iran just like he has with North Korea.
Iran’s secret sites linked to nuclear weapons development revealed
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/10/10/irans-secret-sites-linked-to-nuclear-weapons-development-revealed.html
Excerpt:
While the President’s likely move has generated wide condemnation from foreign policy leaders — who reiterate that the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has maintained Iran is in compliance — a new 52-page investigative report by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), entitled: “Iran’s Nuclear Core: Uninspected Military Sites,” obtained exclusively by Fox News and slated for release Wednesday, asserts that the country’s nuclear weapons program has far from halted.
