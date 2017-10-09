Kellyanne Conway Responds To Accusations Surrounding VP Pence NFL Walk-out…

On Sunday Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lacy Karen Pence left the Indianapolis -vs- San Francisco NFL football game after several San Fran players refused to stand for the national anthem. The response from their political and cultural left-wing opposition was to call the Pence family leaving the game “a political stunt”.

Interesting, albeit typical, moonbat logic: NFL players refusing to stand for the anthem is not a “stunt”, but VP Pence walking out due to their disrespect is a “stunt”. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway responds:

The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

Too funny.

President Trump has turned the NFL into Megyn Kelly. No Fans Left.

