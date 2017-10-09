Kellyanne Conway Responds To Accusations Surrounding VP Pence NFL Walk-out…

On Sunday Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lacy Karen Pence left the Indianapolis -vs- San Francisco NFL football game after several San Fran players refused to stand for the national anthem.  The response from their political and cultural left-wing opposition was to call the Pence family leaving the game “a political stunt”.

Interesting, albeit typical, moonbat logic: NFL players refusing to stand for the anthem is not a “stunt”, but VP Pence walking out due to their disrespect is a “stunt”.  White House adviser Kellyanne Conway responds:

The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates.  If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this.  They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics.  While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia.   President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it.   The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

Too funny.

President Trump has turned the NFL into Megyn Kelly. No Fans Left.

  1. MfM says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I was just coming to post this here.

    http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/08/politics/pence-indianapolis-flights-cost/index.html?sr=fbCNN100917pence-indianapolis-flights-cost1103AMVODtop

    I’ve been seeing this sort of stuff since yesterday afternoon.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      Money well spent. Go Pence!

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
    • MfM says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      The left don’t know when to shut up. Instead of just letting it go, the left is doubling down.

      They don’t realize they are loosing public opinion. What the VP did could have been a blip in the news and gone with most non-sports people knowing much about it. Now it’s still being talked about. Between yesterday and today the handful of lefties on my FB each posted something about it. There was zero downside to what Pence did.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Glenn E Stehle says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

        MfM: “The left don’t know when to shut up. Instead of just letting it go, the left is doubling down.”

        Yep, they’re in serious need of a reality check, but they’re too drunk on the Marxist Kool Aid to realize it.

        Marx may have said that the proletarian has no country; it is well known that the proletarians have never shared this point of view.

        — HANNAH ARENDT, “Crises of the Republic”

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • NYGuy54 says:
        October 9, 2017 at 3:30 pm

        I see they are losing public opinion but until it hits the league’s pocketbooks, nothing will change. So far, the ratings decline is only small – well within what the NFL feels is acceptable. Many of the season ticket holders stayed home, but I would be curious to see what the walk-up gates have been. Plus, I don’t think I have seen one major national advertiser pull their funding. I could be missing someone.

        I’m just wondering if poorer public opinion will translate to lower profits for the teams. I think it should but I think more evidence is needed. Look, the NFL,as an entity, has not budged one iota.

        Like

        Reply
    • MDiceman says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      I love the fact the lefties are focusing on how “our” tax dollars are being squandered away, especially given how we’re only looking at thousands, not millions or billions, of dollars. When President Trump begins to argue for cutting millions of wasted dollars out of government agencies and programs, the “it’s only a small fraction of our budget” argument will fall apart.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • flova says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        Yet we paid for Obama’s apology tours where he trashed our country to our enemies!

        Pence’s walkout was worth every penny.

        Isn’t it incredible that the Left still doesn’t understand why Trump won and/or how their hypocrisy is only making him and us stronger!

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • JimmyJack says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      There was never a peep about the expense of Obama date nights on Broadway, celebrity parties at the WH, or weekly music performances at the WH. Not one peep and this is hardly a comprehensive example.

      All of those were stunts, a way to influence the kids of the young and left.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        October 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        Leftist media hyping more fake news as usual. Go Pence!

        Kook reporter in 1977 excited about Star Wars robot “T2 R2”.

        Happy Columbus Day!

        Like

        Reply
    • Martin says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      The Obamas set new records for travel costs, to say nothing of the balance of staff and The Entitled in cabinet departments and party leadership.

      And the Left thinks we don’t notice their hypocrisy? They are incapable of noticing it, because only they are legitimate. Object lesson to follow…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      The how-much-did-it-cost argument is lame and all the media types have. If the athleted are entitled to protest, who is to say Trump and Pence are not entitled to counter protest? The Left hates it when Trump destroys their narratives. Screw them. The Left and the media (Fox included) can scream all they want…we are not listening to them any more.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Somewhere in Dixie says:
      October 9, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      They didn’t seem too concerned when the sasquatch and her entourage was flying all over the world on VACATION on AF1.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. bwcarey says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    How would Mike Pense react if he was cheering the roman legion as it returned from a another victory, the prisoners, apostles among them, been shown to the people, before being ripped to pieces for the sake of the game and the well being of those in power. I can see him nodding and smiling, agreeing with it all, as if he is doing the right thing. As all who believe in the higher order, the power of Heaven, came not from man, but from the Holy Spirit, maybe those who are getting down on their knees, are praying to the higher power, and not to those who want to claim that they do right, amen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      “maybe those who are getting down on their knees, are praying to the higher power”

      Those who are getting down on their knees have made it clear that this is not the case. They have made it clear that they are virtue signaling.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • bwcarey says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        they are bringing attention to injustice, and that is praying, amen

        Like

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

          What ” injustice” do you speak of ?

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • amwick says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm

          That is fine, but they are at work, and should follow the rules set up by their employer. I blame whover lets them get away with this. Some teams are actually enforcing rules.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
        • auscitizenmom says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:39 pm

          An “injustice” that doesn’t exist. They have been lied to and don’t have the intelligence to see it.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
        • rsanchez1990 says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm

          They sure as hell aren’t praying to a higher power. They are “praying” to the dead God declared by cultural Marxists (so they’re not praying).

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • bwcarey says:
            October 9, 2017 at 1:45 pm

            what does dead God mean, i don;t get it, i have real proof of the divine reality, seriously

            Like

            Reply
            • rsanchez1990 says:
              October 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

              Cultural Marxists filled the void opened by nihilists, who were predicted by Friedrich Nietzsche when he famously stated that “God is dead”. Christians pray to the living God, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tim Tebow prayed to Jesus. The cultural Marxists who have invaded the NFL “pray” to the dead God of Marxist ideals, which ultimately aims to eliminate all individual rights and subjugate the individual to the collective, and the cultural Marxists aim to do this by pitting the people against each other based on perceived (and often nonexistent) injustices.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
            • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
              October 9, 2017 at 2:10 pm

              bwcarey, dead god means THEIR god. The god that encourages narcissist behavior that exposes such hypocrisy on their part. The god that encourages THEM to show NO gratitude for the immense blessings that they have received. The god that encourages THEM to disrespect the ONE nation where thugs and kids from tragically broken homes can rise to the highest level and be heroes to others. The god that encourage THEM to behave as foully and bigoted and hatefully toward a generally tolerant and far more open minded population. The god that IGNORES the massive pain and suffering going on in over 2/3 of the world where blacks and homosexuals and the disabled have no voice and no chance of rising up as have these professional prison wannabes. The god that encourages them to call out any who oppose them in the most close minded, vicious and violent way.

              THAT dead god.

              ANY cause that demands that opposing voices be silenced is outed as false. TONS of data refuting climate change has been thrown out by so called real scientists and as Glenn Reynolds is fond of pointing out, the biggest banshee wailers about climate change do not live in any way shape or form according the restrictions that they would impose upon us.

              The god that tells them that their ignorance is sufficient to impose misery, mayhem and death upon others who have grown up and observed that the world is more than black and white…and that black and white are not in any way acceptable as a basis for identity, as neither is SEXUAL desire.

              You sir are not just a troll, but you are a troll completely unaware that your every word exposes you as an ignorant bigot and hater…all the things you so smugly call others because you project upon them your innate instincts for both of these.

              May you find true enlightenment before you have irrevocably destroyed this wonderful blessing given to you, a one in a billion shot, of being born and born to speak your selfish and misguided bigotry in a nation that is free because people died for your ungrateful self.

              Liked by 5 people

              Reply
          • guitar107 says:
            October 9, 2017 at 2:25 pm

            Tebow was prevented to pray to a higher God. Thugs are allowed to act out against imaginary injustices. Go figure. NFL is to blame for allowing these whiners’ shenanigans.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
            • MVW says:
              October 9, 2017 at 3:04 pm

              Hollywood SJW tripe is flooding everything that city puts out. The DC Septic Swamp is a reflection. A Herculean (amazing, yes, a male) task is to divert the wrath of God river to wash the stink out.

              In truth, God is the cleansing agent. I pray to God that this river is unleashed.

              Like

              Reply
        • Billygoat65 says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:11 pm

          Justice based on lies is injustice.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • seeingeye2 says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:25 pm

          Bringing attention to injustice is NOT praying.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • ZurichMike says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:31 pm

          They are paid employees of the franchise they work for. There is a code of conduct they are violating in the NFL. They are free to bring attention to injustice ON THEIR OWN TIME. And isn’t it funny that “injustice” only cropped up since January 21, 2017? There was no injustice before then? Really?

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          October 9, 2017 at 3:19 pm

          To whom are you praying?

          Certainly not GOD the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Sprit of GOD. And by by affixing “Amen” to your diatribe, you are implying that GOD would endorse such behavior, and that HE would proffer the politics and actions of Marxism.

          You could not be further wrong.

          And I suspect you and your sponsors know that.

          And by the way, VICE-PRESIDENT Pence’s name is spelled with a “c”, not an “s”.
          While you are so busy garnering “respect” for those who so willingly DISrespect the USA’s flag, anthem, and the MANY sacrifices made in order to gain and maintain the freedoms we ALL enjoy, you could well afford Vice-President Pence the courtesy of spelling his name correctly.

          And should you believe that the USA affords little or no freedom, I invite you to visit North Korea, the Moslem world, or perhaps much of Asia or India.

          Then again, poorly-written bots have no capacity to believe…

          Like

          Reply
      • rsanchez1990 says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

        And one more thing, the last player to get on a knee to pray to God, Tim Tebow, was run out of the league permanently. The league doesn’t tolerate playing, so it obviously can’t be the case that the players who are taking a knee today are praying.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
    • Socrates says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      I seriously doubt those taking a knee are praying to God.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • bwcarey says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        why would you doubt that, if they are having a silent protest, perhaps they are trying to right an injustice, the world needs more people who talk up, thanks for the comment

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MfM says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:29 pm

          What injustice?

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
          • bwcarey says:
            October 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm

            many believe, that color is an issue when it comes to justice, amen

            Like

            Reply
            • auscitizenmom says:
              October 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm

              Those people are racists.

              Liked by 7 people

              Reply
            • 813.52Ran says:
              October 9, 2017 at 2:20 pm

              Some say. Many believe.

              Good grief.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • USA loves Melania says:
              October 9, 2017 at 2:23 pm

              If you want to talk about “color and injustice” then let’s talk about all the white people who are killed, robbed, and raped by black thugs.

              These idiots making their black panther power fists/salutes and kneeling are nothing more than simple racists. They’re anti-white. What they are doing is no different than if a white player threw up a sieg heil or burned a cross in the endzone. Except that if a white player did that he would have everything and the kitchen sink thrown at him because society holds white people up to a high moral standard that black people just aren’t expected to live up to. It’s the soft bigotry of low expectations.

              Sorry, but “kill whitey” is not a thoughtful political protest and it’s not a legitimate prayer. Even if you say “amen” at the end.

              Liked by 4 people

              Reply
            • Martin says:
              October 9, 2017 at 2:46 pm

              And what of the majority of the aborted unborn being black? Is that a tolerable “injustice,” because Democrats say abortion is a “right?”

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
        • The Boss says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm

          Seriously? You think they are praying? You should stop using drugs.
          If you’re not using drugs, maybe you should start. Regardless, hit the road!
          And BTW – your bitch lost. Loser.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
        • Jason says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:45 pm

          because of their own words. They aren’t talking, they are demonstrating. Nothing is stopping them from talking outside of their workplace yet they choose not to ‘talk up’ there.

          It’s hard to buy into the BS particularly when they can’t keep their story straight, probably because most of them have absolutely no clue why they are doing what they are doing and simply going along as a political stunt…

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • bwcarey says:
            October 9, 2017 at 1:48 pm

            at least we are talking about it Jason, but who these days is not into doing a political stunt, it’s everywhere you look.

            Like

            Reply
            • Jason says:
              October 9, 2017 at 1:58 pm

              We’re not ‘talking about’ anything but the disrespect a group of individuals are showing a nation who have offered them the opportunity to make millions by playing a game. But instead of talking to express their opinions in areas where they would be welcomed, they choose to express themselves in a manner knowing many see it as a sign of disrespect.

              When their manner of expressions hit their bank accounts, their actions will likely change drastically.

              Liked by 6 people

              Reply
        • MNGal says:
          October 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

          Their kneeling does absolutely NOTHING to right the so-called injustices they are protesting against. Also, they are definitely NOT praying. The post up thread who labeled this virtue signaling was spot on.

          I would also add that they are trying to make THEMSELVES the center of attention during the singing of the national anthem, when the center of attention should be honoring the flag and those who have given their lives for it. They can virtue signal and pray on their knees all they want — when they are doing it on their OWN time!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • ZurichMike says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

          Yes, because as we all know, there was no opportunity to address this injustice when Obama and the Democrats ran the White House and Congress. Thanks for your trolling.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Christina Mills (@ChrisNoelMills) says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:51 pm

          They are not praying. They are ungrateful virtue signalers. Don’t fall for false song of blackism.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • dekester says:
          October 9, 2017 at 2:53 pm

          no they don’t. the world needs more people of action, and less b.s. artists.

          you are either a troll or a fool.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • H.R. says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      Hypothetical. You’re speculating.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bwcarey says:
        October 9, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        if some people want to make it clear that it is not all right and they make a scene to get their voice heard, and if it happens in a third world country, they are applauded in the first world, if it happens in the first world, they are called rebels. How many terrorists have been given arms by first world theorists, who later regret their mistakes.

        Like

        Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      The circumstances are reversed. The pious man witnesses ungodly thugs making a spectacle of themselves against a righteous nation and refuses to dignify them with his presence.

      Bravo, Mr. Vice President, Bravo.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      Are you really insinuating that Mike Pence would be nodding and smiling in agreement to see humans being ripped apart? Either reword to make this post clearer or stop bringing the Holy Spirit into this discussion.

      A raised fist and a bent knee at a football game…go figure 😛

      When you pray…

      Mat 6:6
      But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      What utter nonsensical tripe. Injecting a straw man, appealing (rather poorly) to a higher authority, and claiming the high moral ground, all with poorly reasoned run-on sentence fragments. Epic troll alert. Epic fail.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Glenn E Stehle says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      bwcarey,

      Sorry, bw, but Colin Kaepernick ain’t no Martin Luther King.

      Here’s a passage from the Rev. King. Reading it, can you spot the difference between the him and Colin Kaepernick?

      It is possible for one to be self-centered in his self-denial and self-righteous in his self-sacrifice. So I am always reluctant to refer to my personal sacrifices. But I feel somewhat justified in mentioning them in this article because of the influence they have had in shaping my thinking.

      Due to my involvement in the struggle for the freedom of my people, I have known very few quiet days in the last few years. I have been arrested five times and put in Alabama jails. My home has been bombed twice. A day seldom passes that my family and I are not the recipients of threats of death. I have been the victim of a near fatal stabbing….

      I have lived these last few years with the conviction that unearned suffering is redemptive.

      There are some who still find the cross a stumbling block, and others consider it foolishness, but I am more convinced than ever before that it is the power of God unto social and individual salvation. So like the Apostle Paul I can now humbly yet proudly say, “I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus.” The suffering and agonizing moments through which I have passed over the last few years have also drawn me closer to God. More than ever before I am convinced of the reality of a personal God.

      — REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., “Suffering and Faith”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        October 9, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        What is astounding that a second string football player had such an impact on teams.
        Colin Kaepernick who had all the opportunities in the world in the US and just could not cut it to be first string,
        He found a crutch for his own failings instead of good he is taking his fellow football players with him.
        He lost and they lost. They are now a joke a spectacle not for their talent but for their middle finger to America. Congratulation they are now equal to thugs.

        Like

        Reply
    • JCL says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      You can apply for communications director at the respective NFL team websites. Then you can speak for them, after trying to make heads or tails out of the various reasons already offered for “taking a knee.”
      I never understood why someone would take a knee to the flag, when they are asked to stand, like a man of equal standing with his fellow countrymen.
      Some people can’t shake that victim mindset, and take the posture of a broken down man – even if they rake in the millions.
      How about this … NFL players want to do something meaningful? March on the crack houses that a destroying lives and communities – go ask the neighbors where these places are – they will point them out to them. Make the drug dealers and thugs scatter and run. That will be a start. But you got to get off your knees to do that – you have to stop with that broken-down posture of a man who thinks he’s a victim.
      And if you don’t know what a man of courage and action is, go find one. You can’t do better than starting with Tony Evans.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Nan says:
      October 9, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      The Apostles weren’t captured in battle.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Mike Pence is the warrior President Trump sends in when he wants to fight a battle in the Culture War. Remember, Mike Pence was the one who had to endure a tirade from the Hamilton cast after the election. I’m sure no one on the left called that a political stunt either.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. Socrates says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I imagine if he had stayed he would have been chastised by the Dums. A no win situation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Larry Bucar says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    TY SD, another brilliant expose and concise summary of the man PDJT, likely a person that comes along once in a century or possibly millennium.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Sean Supsky says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    JFK said it best, “Ask not what your country can do for you, rather, ask what you can do for your country.”

    President Trump, and his many supporters, are doing exactly that, serving their country for the greater good.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. ystathosgmailcom says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Look over there! No over there! PDJT is a master at this and yes, to him it’s a game. A game he wins every time. Why? Because he knows his base, he know the American people are sick of being called racist, right wing nuts, and every other name they can throw at us. Did you hear about the fireman who got fired for bringing watermelon for his first day as a welcome? Apparently now watermelon is racist. We’re tired of this crap.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Our National Anthem, flag and country must be respected and honored and cherished always, The Obama Administration set up a true threat in our Republic…with Antifa and BLM embedded in the major cities and alt Left governors on the coasts, these true believers are moving towards secession ala Barcelona referendum…that’s why they refuse to stand! They are traitors! NFL owners know this truth and will have to choose the USA.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Socrates says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I recall that VP Pence was chastised by the liberal left when he made the stand that he would not dine out alone with another woman who was not his wife. It is so that one is considered strange from the left point of view if they have morals.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. Glenn E Stehle says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Culture warriors of the left getting trounced at their own game. Who wudda ever thunk it?

    If I were them, I wouldn’t be happy either.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Pastor Olumuyiwa Okeowo says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Ed. Basic Education. We call it Civics. There are things you do for your country. Publicly disgracing her is never included. That is neither good culture, noble or virtuous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Gov Jay says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    The democrat chorus and assorted leftist loons are criticizing VP Pence for wasting taxpayer money… yet, not a peep from them on the almost $10 Trillion pissed away by the Marxist community organizer without anything to show for it (except enriched public-sector unions and ‘transgender’ bathrooms of course)…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Yes, I’m not sure how he was wasting money, but they are implying that if he stayed for the football game money wouldn’t have been wasted?
      Liberals live in a world where making sense isn’t encouraged,

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Gov Jay says:
        October 9, 2017 at 2:50 pm

        According to them… the “wasted” money refers to government expenses for his travel to Indiana… and once again… no mention of the numerous POS Marxist community organizer trips for political fundraising under the guise of “official duties”…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          October 9, 2017 at 3:22 pm

          Ah, thanks. Yes O would stop by a local fed office and make a 5 minute speech, then the trip was “official” business when it was really just fundraising. I never heard the press question any gov spending during his term.
          Their new found frugality is very impressive /s

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • dbethd says:
        October 9, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        They are saying that he was never planning to stay, so why waste taxpayer money then. In my opinion, he was giving them a chance to stand and when they didn’t, he took a stand for his beliefs against their stunt.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  14. Joe says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    “Politics is downstream from pop culture.” The most important political statement of the last 30 years.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Glenn E Stehle says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  16. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Principles, morals and values.

    Either we have them or we don’t.

    So proud of VP and Second Lady Pence!

    The “protestors” clearly display where they stand (no pun intended) so what makes them above reproach?

    They are quick to mock and dismiss those who choose to publicly display their faith and patriotism, aren’t they?

    Well, the “protestors” deserve every criticism lobbed their way!

    Can’t have it both ways, unless you’re a loony lefty lib, they play by different rules which cement their narrative.

    Sickening.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      October 9, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      Very sickening…they want to secede from the USA…the Globalists came up with a plan to destroy the United States and everything Obama did was to implement and sow the divisions in industry, culture, history and people…it is deliberate…Alinsky’s rules for radicals.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  17. Sayit2016 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    It is interesting to me that Liberals rail on nauseam at their perceived injustice and disrespect- VP Pence silently walks out of a game where he truly believes our Flag and what is stands for is being disrespected ( which is actually is ) and the lib predictably stroke out. Splody heads have the trigger akin to Pavlov’s Law- Any thing pro- American bark bark bark bark bark bark…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I said it yesterday but I still believe VP and SecondLady would have gotten up and left regardless. Just like tens of thousands of Americans, they have a son who is proudly serving in our military and it’s a total slap in the face to them and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for our freedoms for these overpaid spoiled brats to do what they are doing. Yes, it’s their first amendment right, but it’s so disrespectful.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Drunken Sailor says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Seeing how Pence did not leave until AFTER the National Anthem was played, I take it they think his leaving the game early was the PR stunt? Do they also think that everyone else who left the game early to “Beat the traffic” was also a PR stunt? Their ego’s are so large I fear they will never be able to remove their heads from their posterior.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    How rich that the left calls the Pence exit a political stunt…perhaps they feel the he infringed on their “right” to commit political stunts. I see the exit as VP Pence taking a conscientious stand against the leftist assault against many things, including a game that ought to be an escape from politics except that it has become corrupted by the left.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Martin says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Rush’s opening monologue was about just this. How Weinstein is the representation of the Left’s hypocrisy. How the Trump effect, after all these decades of tolerating 50 years of the Left running their con game in government, in pop culture, in media, and now in sports, never with any consequences, is coming to an end. Culminating in “We’re not sitting and taking it any more.” And PDJT has done this all by himself.

    As SD said, he has them surrounded. The Left doesn’t get him. And they never will, even after they’ve been relegated to a couple dozen back benches, their power gone, no money, no influence, no ears to hear.

    It only seems otherwise. Just as it seems they truly “care.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. dogsmaw says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Well I would love to be present when these players are informed of the decrease in salary and the fact that they will owe less taxes…cause n effect…just sayin

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I’m seeing a preponderance of “The left says ______________” accompanied by reactionary angry on the internet today.

    Maybe I missed the memo, but was I supposed to start caring about what the left says now?

    I don’t wanna. I’m cozy.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. grandmaintexas says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m noticing the temperaments of some of the President’s key people. They have nerves of steel, are extremely articulate, and refuse to get angry at even the worst leftist/RINO drivel. These attributes are a winning combination.

    TRex
    Sarah Sanders
    Kellyanne Conway
    Gen. Matt is
    VP Pence
    Stephen Miller
    (Add names here)

    POTUS is a great judge of character. The Mooches and Bannons didn’t last long.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. cycle1 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    If you run into a lib who talks about how much VPs trip to Indy cost, remind them that Obama’s golf trips cost taxpayers $1 BILLION (also remind them POTUS Trump does not even take a $400k annual federal salary).
    https://www.usapoliticstoday.com/cost-obamas-golf-taxpayer-just-came/

    This is not to mention all the waste, fraud, and abuse, nepotism of Obama administration. How much was it that the Dem wasters spent on Obamacare website?

    My guess is Pence could defend our flag once a month, by taking a trip like Sunday’s, for Trump’s entire 8 year Presidency and it would not even come close to the WASTE of the Dems and Obama.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. JimmyJack says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Two things to point out about all of this that I haven’t really seen here much.

    One, has anyone else noticed how the Super Bowl has become more about the celebrities in attendance and the musical act at the half time show than the fans, the game or even the players? And how they have been using big name bands to do pre game songs and shows? I believe this is an intentional move to infect a traditional American pastime with leftism and it has been very successful.

    Two, we are seeing the same talking points from the celebrities who have spoken out against Weinstein so far and these are the same taking points we have seen in the issue of transgender issues. I see it took the crisis PR teams and pollsters a weekend to get it together for mega star Meryl Streep to respond and we can expect to see others mimic her lead. I imagine Hillary herself had a team at Meryl’s disposal just as Kimmel’s talking points come from Schumer daily in emails. They keep repeating how “brave” they are, what “heroes”. It was the same thing when Bruce Caitlin Jenner got xir(?) award.

    Look for the pattern and understand the strategy. It’s very clear and insidious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. we300 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Maybe it was a political stunt (I don’t think so) and maybe it wasn’t. But at least that POS Soros didn’t pay for it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Trump has held up a mirror and turned on the spotlight. One thing the Progressive SJWs do not like is being exposed for who they really are for all to see. They are sooooo used to be coddled in the media and from previous Presidents. They say jump and are used to be told how high. Well, Trump and Pence are not responding like Pavlov’s dogs and are exposing them to the public.

    The dirty little secret is that they know that if they are exposed, the public will turn on them because it will not be liked. Look at what is happening in Hollywood with movie attendance; it is now happening with the NFL with attendance and viewership. Trump is showing how to push back and to not stand for it. For way too long, We The People have watched and endured the dismantling of the the Constitution and moral fabric of our country. We have fought back, and we have won some and lost many. However, with the Nov. 2016 election, we showed what We The People can do as a collective whole. Trump is continuing this fight in showing us the way in how to stand up for your Country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. crossthread42 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    This is SO RICH!… really you GOT to read this…

    “Jemele Hill, anti-Trump ESPN host, calls for fans to boycott NFL advertisers”

    **The ESPN anchor who called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter last month is now calling for a boycott of advertisers aligned with “America’s Team.”

    Jemele Hill, host of “SC6,” called on fans to take indirect action against the Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they didn’t stand up during the national anthem.
    The ESPN host wrote, “By drawing a line in the sand, Jerry put his players under more scrutiny and threw them under the bus… If the rationale behind JJ’s stance is keeping the fanbase happy, make him see that he is underestimated how all of his fanbase feels.”

    She urged “paying customers” to “boycott his advertisers” if they don’t agree with Jones’ comments. Hill quoted a list of Cowboys’ advertisers in one of her tweets, which included AT&T, Bank of America, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Ford Motors, MillerCoors and Pepsi, and sent a message to her 760,000-plus Twitter followers.
    —————————————–

    You gotta read the WHOLE Story…
    http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/09/anti-trump-espn-host-calls-for-fans-to-boycott-nfl-advertisers.html

    Like

    Reply
    • artichoke says:
      October 9, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      It’s almost enough to make me want to support the Dallas sponsors, if I were in Dallas.

      Not quite, but almost. I am less uncomfortable with Dallas’ ownership than with that of most teams.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Pam says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. artichoke says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    It wasn’t a stunt. It was a test. The NFL failed the test.

    I hope Trump will now see his way to stop subsidizing the NFL for “Salute to Service” and other appearances by military at football games. The NFL should not be allowed to act as if it’s from the goodness of their hearts while we’re paying all the costs and extra to the NFL. If they want “Salute to Service” this year let the NFL pay all the costs, without subsidy, or not have it if they don’t want.

    Anyway it was just a sneaky Obama idea to let the NFL communists wrap themselves in the flag, while subsidizing them with government money. Stop it now!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Time Lee says:
    October 9, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    NFL – a political stunt team of useful idiots used by the delusional Cultural Marxist regressives of the Left to perpetuate their failed idiotology. A national sport destroying itself for what?

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    October 9, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Like

    Reply

