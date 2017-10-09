Kellyanne Conway Responds To Accusations Surrounding VP Pence NFL Walk-out…

On Sunday Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lacy Karen Pence left the Indianapolis -vs- San Francisco NFL football game after several San Fran players refused to stand for the national anthem. The response from their political and cultural left-wing opposition was to call the Pence family leaving the game “a political stunt”.
Interesting, albeit typical, moonbat logic: NFL players refusing to stand for the anthem is not a “stunt”, but VP Pence walking out due to their disrespect is a “stunt”. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway responds:
The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within entertainment, movies, sports etc.
Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.
The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.
To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.
These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.
Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.
Too funny.
President Trump has turned the NFL into Megyn Kelly. No Fans Left.
I was just coming to post this here.
I’ve been seeing this sort of stuff since yesterday afternoon.
Money well spent. Go Pence!
The left don’t know when to shut up. Instead of just letting it go, the left is doubling down.
They don’t realize they are loosing public opinion. What the VP did could have been a blip in the news and gone with most non-sports people knowing much about it. Now it’s still being talked about. Between yesterday and today the handful of lefties on my FB each posted something about it. There was zero downside to what Pence did.
MfM: “The left don’t know when to shut up. Instead of just letting it go, the left is doubling down.”
Yep, they’re in serious need of a reality check, but they’re too drunk on the Marxist Kool Aid to realize it.
Dr. Thomas Sowell was a Marxist. Then, through Milton Friedman and others he learned that Marxism was a lie. In return for learning this, he renounced Marx and wrote a fabulous book speaking with surgically precise fact of who Marx was and where he failed.
It should be required reading for everyone as soon as they graduate college and try to enter the real world.
And it should be forced reading for leftitsts professors right before they are fired and listed on a registry as people prone to treason against America, bigotry against America and hostility toward the nuclear family that created the foundation for modern civilization’s amazing success.
and of course all Marxists revere atheism and cannot tolerate the continued existence of Christianity in the open forum.
ALWAYS look at those who want to shut down the other voice and you will be well guided towards who is the real evil.
jkash, what is the name of the Thomas Sowell book you are referring to?
Book title please?
Reminder to the left how much $$$ Nancy Pelosi, not VP but Speaker of the House, spent in two years on US travel. $2.1M on travel plus $101,429 on food and booze. http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/flashback-pelosis-air-force-travel-expenses-cost-taxpayers-2-1-million-including-101429-flight-booze-food/
I see they are losing public opinion but until it hits the league’s pocketbooks, nothing will change. So far, the ratings decline is only small – well within what the NFL feels is acceptable. Many of the season ticket holders stayed home, but I would be curious to see what the walk-up gates have been. Plus, I don’t think I have seen one major national advertiser pull their funding. I could be missing someone.
I’m just wondering if poorer public opinion will translate to lower profits for the teams. I think it should but I think more evidence is needed. Look, the NFL,as an entity, has not budged one iota.
I love the fact the lefties are focusing on how “our” tax dollars are being squandered away, especially given how we’re only looking at thousands, not millions or billions, of dollars. When President Trump begins to argue for cutting millions of wasted dollars out of government agencies and programs, the “it’s only a small fraction of our budget” argument will fall apart.
Yet we paid for Obama’s apology tours where he trashed our country to our enemies!
Pence’s walkout was worth every penny.
Isn’t it incredible that the Left still doesn’t understand why Trump won and/or how their hypocrisy is only making him and us stronger!
There was never a peep about the expense of Obama date nights on Broadway, celebrity parties at the WH, or weekly music performances at the WH. Not one peep and this is hardly a comprehensive example.
All of those were stunts, a way to influence the kids of the young and left.
Leftist media hyping more fake news as usual. Go Pence!
Kook reporter in 1977 excited about Star Wars robot “T2 R2”.
Happy Columbus Day!
The Obamas set new records for travel costs, to say nothing of the balance of staff and The Entitled in cabinet departments and party leadership.
And the Left thinks we don’t notice their hypocrisy? They are incapable of noticing it, because only they are legitimate. Object lesson to follow…
The how-much-did-it-cost argument is lame and all the media types have. If the athleted are entitled to protest, who is to say Trump and Pence are not entitled to counter protest? The Left hates it when Trump destroys their narratives. Screw them. The Left and the media (Fox included) can scream all they want…we are not listening to them any more.
They didn’t seem too concerned when the sasquatch and her entourage was flying all over the world on VACATION on AF1.
How would Mike Pense react if he was cheering the roman legion as it returned from a another victory, the prisoners, apostles among them, been shown to the people, before being ripped to pieces for the sake of the game and the well being of those in power. I can see him nodding and smiling, agreeing with it all, as if he is doing the right thing. As all who believe in the higher order, the power of Heaven, came not from man, but from the Holy Spirit, maybe those who are getting down on their knees, are praying to the higher power, and not to those who want to claim that they do right, amen.
“maybe those who are getting down on their knees, are praying to the higher power”
Those who are getting down on their knees have made it clear that this is not the case. They have made it clear that they are virtue signaling.
they are bringing attention to injustice, and that is praying, amen
What ” injustice” do you speak of ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
some say they are affected by violence and how color has an impact on how justice is dispensed, besides, in a world where so many are in trouble on account of global warming, we need more voices to rise up.
um what ? Yes blacks are effected by black on black violence. When a cop asks you to get out of the car and put your hands behind you head. You do it. Global warming is a hoax. What there any other nonsense you wanted to talk about ?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ignore him, he is a troll!
Some say … and you’re just going to take their word for it?
Some say people get lost easily on the internet. Some say people show up on websites & comment accidentally before they know where they are. I don’t believe them. Nobody could be that stupid.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Gee bluto, you can’t be serious. I mean this troll, rather person, is just pointing out that what the players themselves have proclaimed is a lie.
“Some say,”….huh?
You are right when they say they are affected by violence—many players in the NFL have been the ones perpetrating it on others. How hypocritical that they are ‘concerned’ about violence.
Your comment about global warming outs you as a troll. Lol!
Some say people would purposely go to a conservative website & intentionally recite liberal talking points in an effort to trigger a reaction. I’ve heard rumors of such a thing myself. Seems very mysterious!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh indeed, quite mysterious that trolls roam around looking for bridges.
Not by the hair of my chinny chin chin.
My like button is not working so here you go LIKE.
You’re in the wrong place with that nonsense bwcarey.
On account of Global Warming? Are you serious? Unbelievable!
Bigot, pot stirrer and repeater of words that have consequences for which you have zero consideration.
that 2:25 pm oct 9 comment was to bw (blackwhite)carey.
Wow. Your “argument” is a a string of unsubstantiated memes: violence, color, justice, global warming. You forgot to add tax returns, Russians, and guns. Basically you’re just slinging crap. Typical leftist inanity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Left’s elites live on the very coastlines they claim are/will be inundated. How do you explain that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them use their hundreds of millions to raise up awareness of self help, capitalism, Christian family centered morality among their afflicted brethren, brought low by the Left. The only groups “in trouble” because of climate change are the scammer multinational corporations who are watching their government subsidies dry up.
That they only make $2.2 million a year (on average)?
The “injustice” of criminals being caught and jailed.
That is fine, but they are at work, and should follow the rules set up by their employer. I blame whover lets them get away with this. Some teams are actually enforcing rules.
LikeLiked by 7 people
rules are fine, but they are only guides for wrong actions, when the rules are enforced to prevent protesting, what do you call it, tyranny
Hm. Tim Tebow. He was praying. They shut him down pretty quick.
Those who own the teams may or may not impose rules. Would you call that tyranny? Try that out with your boss. And everyone has a boss – unless you have access to the Fed’s printing press 24×7.
You are seriously deranged and afflicted with liberal babble disease. “What do you call it tyranny” Are you a paid troll from overseas?
Thoreau,Gandhi, Martin Luther King would disagree with your ignorant comments. Civil disobedience calls for the protesters to sacrifice themselves to enforcement of rules and suffer the consequences to raise awareness of injustice. It does not mean rich athletes can scoff at rules and demand praise for doing so.
An “injustice” that doesn’t exist. They have been lied to and don’t have the intelligence to see it.
They sure as hell aren’t praying to a higher power. They are “praying” to the dead God declared by cultural Marxists (so they’re not praying).
LikeLiked by 4 people
what does dead God mean, i don;t get it, i have real proof of the divine reality, seriously
Cultural Marxists filled the void opened by nihilists, who were predicted by Friedrich Nietzsche when he famously stated that “God is dead”. Christians pray to the living God, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tim Tebow prayed to Jesus. The cultural Marxists who have invaded the NFL “pray” to the dead God of Marxist ideals, which ultimately aims to eliminate all individual rights and subjugate the individual to the collective, and the cultural Marxists aim to do this by pitting the people against each other based on perceived (and often nonexistent) injustices.
bwcarey, dead god means THEIR god. The god that encourages narcissist behavior that exposes such hypocrisy on their part. The god that encourages THEM to show NO gratitude for the immense blessings that they have received. The god that encourages THEM to disrespect the ONE nation where thugs and kids from tragically broken homes can rise to the highest level and be heroes to others. The god that encourage THEM to behave as foully and bigoted and hatefully toward a generally tolerant and far more open minded population. The god that IGNORES the massive pain and suffering going on in over 2/3 of the world where blacks and homosexuals and the disabled have no voice and no chance of rising up as have these professional prison wannabes. The god that encourages them to call out any who oppose them in the most close minded, vicious and violent way.
THAT dead god.
ANY cause that demands that opposing voices be silenced is outed as false. TONS of data refuting climate change has been thrown out by so called real scientists and as Glenn Reynolds is fond of pointing out, the biggest banshee wailers about climate change do not live in any way shape or form according the restrictions that they would impose upon us.
The god that tells them that their ignorance is sufficient to impose misery, mayhem and death upon others who have grown up and observed that the world is more than black and white…and that black and white are not in any way acceptable as a basis for identity, as neither is SEXUAL desire.
You sir are not just a troll, but you are a troll completely unaware that your every word exposes you as an ignorant bigot and hater…all the things you so smugly call others because you project upon them your innate instincts for both of these.
May you find true enlightenment before you have irrevocably destroyed this wonderful blessing given to you, a one in a billion shot, of being born and born to speak your selfish and misguided bigotry in a nation that is free because people died for your ungrateful self.
Tebow was prevented to pray to a higher God. Thugs are allowed to act out against imaginary injustices. Go figure. NFL is to blame for allowing these whiners’ shenanigans.
Hollywood SJW tripe is flooding everything that city puts out. The DC Septic Swamp is a reflection. A Herculean (amazing, yes, a male) task is to divert the wrath of God river to wash the stink out.
In truth, God is the cleansing agent. I pray to God that this river is unleashed.
Justice based on lies is injustice.
Bringing attention to injustice is NOT praying.
They are paid employees of the franchise they work for. There is a code of conduct they are violating in the NFL. They are free to bring attention to injustice ON THEIR OWN TIME. And isn’t it funny that “injustice” only cropped up since January 21, 2017? There was no injustice before then? Really?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It took until Jan 21, 2017 for the global warming to affect the 57 genders. Duh!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That sound you hear is me slapping my fool head, because I thought it was 57 states. Or varieties of Heinz ketchup. Thank you, master, for correcting me. I am not worthy. May I have another?
LikeLiked by 3 people
bwcarey is on twitter. 1 follower in 4.5 years. Has links to his swamp fever bizarro-world of prose ramblings. Sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bwhahahaha! Why am I not surprised? Ridicule is all this one deserves. “global warming” LMAO
LikeLiked by 2 people
To whom are you praying?
Certainly not GOD the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Holy Sprit of GOD. And by by affixing “Amen” to your diatribe, you are implying that GOD would endorse such behavior, and that HE would proffer the politics and actions of Marxism.
You could not be further wrong.
And I suspect you and your sponsors know that.
And by the way, VICE-PRESIDENT Pence’s name is spelled with a “c”, not an “s”.
While you are so busy garnering “respect” for those who so willingly DISrespect the USA’s flag, anthem, and the MANY sacrifices made in order to gain and maintain the freedoms we ALL enjoy, you could well afford Vice-President Pence the courtesy of spelling his name correctly.
And should you believe that the USA affords little or no freedom, I invite you to visit North Korea, the Moslem world, or perhaps much of Asia or India.
Then again, poorly-written bots have no capacity to believe…
And one more thing, the last player to get on a knee to pray to God, Tim Tebow, was run out of the league permanently. The league doesn’t tolerate playing, so it obviously can’t be the case that the players who are taking a knee today are praying.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
why would you doubt that, if they are having a silent protest, perhaps they are trying to right an injustice, the world needs more people who talk up, thanks for the comment
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
many believe, that color is an issue when it comes to justice, amen
Those people are racists.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Some say. Many believe.
Good grief.
Some say & many believe I’m laughing my butt off right now. They would be correct.
😀 😀 😀 😀
If you want to talk about “color and injustice” then let’s talk about all the white people who are killed, robbed, and raped by black thugs.
These idiots making their black panther power fists/salutes and kneeling are nothing more than simple racists. They’re anti-white. What they are doing is no different than if a white player threw up a sieg heil or burned a cross in the endzone. Except that if a white player did that he would have everything and the kitchen sink thrown at him because society holds white people up to a high moral standard that black people just aren’t expected to live up to. It’s the soft bigotry of low expectations.
Sorry, but “kill whitey” is not a thoughtful political protest and it’s not a legitimate prayer. Even if you say “amen” at the end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re not using drugs, maybe you should start. Regardless, hit the road!
And BTW – your bitch lost. Loser.
because of their own words. They aren’t talking, they are demonstrating. Nothing is stopping them from talking outside of their workplace yet they choose not to ‘talk up’ there.
It’s hard to buy into the BS particularly when they can’t keep their story straight, probably because most of them have absolutely no clue why they are doing what they are doing and simply going along as a political stunt…
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’re not ‘talking about’ anything but the disrespect a group of individuals are showing a nation who have offered them the opportunity to make millions by playing a game. But instead of talking to express their opinions in areas where they would be welcomed, they choose to express themselves in a manner knowing many see it as a sign of disrespect.
When their manner of expressions hit their bank accounts, their actions will likely change drastically.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Their kneeling does absolutely NOTHING to right the so-called injustices they are protesting against. Also, they are definitely NOT praying. The post up thread who labeled this virtue signaling was spot on.
I would also add that they are trying to make THEMSELVES the center of attention during the singing of the national anthem, when the center of attention should be honoring the flag and those who have given their lives for it. They can virtue signal and pray on their knees all they want — when they are doing it on their OWN time!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, because as we all know, there was no opportunity to address this injustice when Obama and the Democrats ran the White House and Congress. Thanks for your trolling.
They are not praying. They are ungrateful virtue signalers. Don’t fall for false song of blackism.
no they don’t. the world needs more people of action, and less b.s. artists.
you are either a troll or a fool.
Hypothetical. You’re speculating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hands up, don’t shoot never happened.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The circumstances are reversed. The pious man witnesses ungodly thugs making a spectacle of themselves against a righteous nation and refuses to dignify them with his presence.
Bravo, Mr. Vice President, Bravo.
Are you really insinuating that Mike Pence would be nodding and smiling in agreement to see humans being ripped apart? Either reword to make this post clearer or stop bringing the Holy Spirit into this discussion.
A raised fist and a bent knee at a football game…go figure 😛
When you pray…
Mat 6:6
But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
He’s trolling.
What utter nonsensical tripe. Injecting a straw man, appealing (rather poorly) to a higher authority, and claiming the high moral ground, all with poorly reasoned run-on sentence fragments. Epic troll alert. Epic fail.
bwcarey,
Sorry, bw, but Colin Kaepernick ain’t no Martin Luther King.
Here’s a passage from the Rev. King. Reading it, can you spot the difference between the him and Colin Kaepernick?
What is astounding that a second string football player had such an impact on teams.
Colin Kaepernick who had all the opportunities in the world in the US and just could not cut it to be first string,
He found a crutch for his own failings instead of good he is taking his fellow football players with him.
He lost and they lost. They are now a joke a spectacle not for their talent but for their middle finger to America. Congratulation they are now equal to thugs.
You can apply for communications director at the respective NFL team websites. Then you can speak for them, after trying to make heads or tails out of the various reasons already offered for “taking a knee.”
I never understood why someone would take a knee to the flag, when they are asked to stand, like a man of equal standing with his fellow countrymen.
Some people can’t shake that victim mindset, and take the posture of a broken down man – even if they rake in the millions.
How about this … NFL players want to do something meaningful? March on the crack houses that a destroying lives and communities – go ask the neighbors where these places are – they will point them out to them. Make the drug dealers and thugs scatter and run. That will be a start. But you got to get off your knees to do that – you have to stop with that broken-down posture of a man who thinks he’s a victim.
And if you don’t know what a man of courage and action is, go find one. You can’t do better than starting with Tony Evans.
The Apostles weren’t captured in battle.
Mike Pence is the warrior President Trump sends in when he wants to fight a battle in the Culture War. Remember, Mike Pence was the one who had to endure a tirade from the Hamilton cast after the election. I’m sure no one on the left called that a political stunt either.
I imagine if he had stayed he would have been chastised by the Dums. A no win situation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump, and his many supporters, are doing exactly that, serving their country for the greater good.
Look over there! No over there! PDJT is a master at this and yes, to him it’s a game. A game he wins every time. Why? Because he knows his base, he know the American people are sick of being called racist, right wing nuts, and every other name they can throw at us. Did you hear about the fireman who got fired for bringing watermelon for his first day as a welcome? Apparently now watermelon is racist. We’re tired of this crap.
If you recall…. Trayvon Martin bought a Arizona Watermelon drink– the media refused to report on that as it was stereotypical for blacks/watermelon. So so stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Our National Anthem, flag and country must be respected and honored and cherished always, The Obama Administration set up a true threat in our Republic…with Antifa and BLM embedded in the major cities and alt Left governors on the coasts, these true believers are moving towards secession ala Barcelona referendum…that’s why they refuse to stand! They are traitors! NFL owners know this truth and will have to choose the USA.
I recall that VP Pence was chastised by the liberal left when he made the stand that he would not dine out alone with another woman who was not his wife. It is so that one is considered strange from the left point of view if they have morals.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There is no winning for those in the right (in the prog’s mind) so why even bother trying to explain it?
It’s exhausting and pointless.
Culture warriors of the left getting trounced at their own game. Who wudda ever thunk it?
If I were them, I wouldn’t be happy either.
Hmmmm….
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I’m not sure how he was wasting money, but they are implying that if he stayed for the football game money wouldn’t have been wasted?
Liberals live in a world where making sense isn’t encouraged,
According to them… the “wasted” money refers to government expenses for his travel to Indiana… and once again… no mention of the numerous POS Marxist community organizer trips for political fundraising under the guise of “official duties”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, thanks. Yes O would stop by a local fed office and make a 5 minute speech, then the trip was “official” business when it was really just fundraising. I never heard the press question any gov spending during his term.
Their new found frugality is very impressive /s
They are saying that he was never planning to stay, so why waste taxpayer money then. In my opinion, he was giving them a chance to stand and when they didn’t, he took a stand for his beliefs against their stunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They definitely wake up each morning and decide “what” to criticize, not “if” to criticize.
Same here. The Pence’s made a specific effort to get to this game because they were honoring Peyton Manning. The NFL screwed the pooch all on their own. I would expect this was already on his schedule.
“Politics is downstream from pop culture.” The most important political statement of the last 30 years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I will. Every time! God bless them and give them eternal rest.
Principles, morals and values.
Either we have them or we don’t.
So proud of VP and Second Lady Pence!
The “protestors” clearly display where they stand (no pun intended) so what makes them above reproach?
They are quick to mock and dismiss those who choose to publicly display their faith and patriotism, aren’t they?
Well, the “protestors” deserve every criticism lobbed their way!
Can’t have it both ways, unless you’re a loony lefty lib, they play by different rules which cement their narrative.
Sickening.
Very sickening…they want to secede from the USA…the Globalists came up with a plan to destroy the United States and everything Obama did was to implement and sow the divisions in industry, culture, history and people…it is deliberate…Alinsky’s rules for radicals.
It is interesting to me that Liberals rail on nauseam at their perceived injustice and disrespect- VP Pence silently walks out of a game where he truly believes our Flag and what is stands for is being disrespected ( which is actually is ) and the lib predictably stroke out. Splody heads have the trigger akin to Pavlov’s Law- Any thing pro- American bark bark bark bark bark bark…
I said it yesterday but I still believe VP and SecondLady would have gotten up and left regardless. Just like tens of thousands of Americans, they have a son who is proudly serving in our military and it’s a total slap in the face to them and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for our freedoms for these overpaid spoiled brats to do what they are doing. Yes, it’s their first amendment right, but it’s so disrespectful.
I am curious as to how many of these overpaid spoiled brats grew up on money given them for most of their lives by white taxpayers, including law enforcement.
Easily 90% of them, Mstreet.
Seeing how Pence did not leave until AFTER the National Anthem was played, I take it they think his leaving the game early was the PR stunt? Do they also think that everyone else who left the game early to “Beat the traffic” was also a PR stunt? Their ego’s are so large I fear they will never be able to remove their heads from their posterior.
Their heads seem to be permanently in their sphincters and I think you’ve explained why.
How rich that the left calls the Pence exit a political stunt…perhaps they feel the he infringed on their “right” to commit political stunts. I see the exit as VP Pence taking a conscientious stand against the leftist assault against many things, including a game that ought to be an escape from politics except that it has become corrupted by the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As SD said, he has them surrounded. The Left doesn’t get him. And they never will, even after they’ve been relegated to a couple dozen back benches, their power gone, no money, no influence, no ears to hear.
It only seems otherwise. Just as it seems they truly “care.”
The power of refusing to sit and take it anymore can’t be overstated. This is a real power and we need to exercise it as much as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I missed the memo, but was I supposed to start caring about what the left says now?
I don’t wanna. I’m cozy.
Then we must be over the target for PT’s next MOAB!
I’m noticing the temperaments of some of the President’s key people. They have nerves of steel, are extremely articulate, and refuse to get angry at even the worst leftist/RINO drivel. These attributes are a winning combination.
TRex
Sarah Sanders
Kellyanne Conway
Gen. Matt is
VP Pence
Stephen Miller
(Add names here)
POTUS is a great judge of character. The Mooches and Bannons didn’t last long.
Don’t forget Brock Long.
That guy is awesome.
If you run into a lib who talks about how much VPs trip to Indy cost, remind them that Obama’s golf trips cost taxpayers $1 BILLION (also remind them POTUS Trump does not even take a $400k annual federal salary).
https://www.usapoliticstoday.com/cost-obamas-golf-taxpayer-just-came/
This is not to mention all the waste, fraud, and abuse, nepotism of Obama administration. How much was it that the Dem wasters spent on Obamacare website?
My guess is Pence could defend our flag once a month, by taking a trip like Sunday’s, for Trump’s entire 8 year Presidency and it would not even come close to the WASTE of the Dems and Obama.
Re: Trump golf trips are all at properties he owns. That should be pointed out as well. He is essentially playing golf at his own homes every time plays.
They spent millions for that website. I could’ve created one that didn’t work for $50.00.
Two things to point out about all of this that I haven’t really seen here much.
One, has anyone else noticed how the Super Bowl has become more about the celebrities in attendance and the musical act at the half time show than the fans, the game or even the players? And how they have been using big name bands to do pre game songs and shows? I believe this is an intentional move to infect a traditional American pastime with leftism and it has been very successful.
Two, we are seeing the same talking points from the celebrities who have spoken out against Weinstein so far and these are the same taking points we have seen in the issue of transgender issues. I see it took the crisis PR teams and pollsters a weekend to get it together for mega star Meryl Streep to respond and we can expect to see others mimic her lead. I imagine Hillary herself had a team at Meryl’s disposal just as Kimmel’s talking points come from Schumer daily in emails. They keep repeating how “brave” they are, what “heroes”. It was the same thing when Bruce Caitlin Jenner got xir(?) award.
Look for the pattern and understand the strategy. It’s very clear and insidious.
Maybe it was a political stunt (I don’t think so) and maybe it wasn’t. But at least that POS Soros didn’t pay for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dirty little secret is that they know that if they are exposed, the public will turn on them because it will not be liked. Look at what is happening in Hollywood with movie attendance; it is now happening with the NFL with attendance and viewership. Trump is showing how to push back and to not stand for it. For way too long, We The People have watched and endured the dismantling of the the Constitution and moral fabric of our country. We have fought back, and we have won some and lost many. However, with the Nov. 2016 election, we showed what We The People can do as a collective whole. Trump is continuing this fight in showing us the way in how to stand up for your Country.
This is SO RICH!… really you GOT to read this…
“Jemele Hill, anti-Trump ESPN host, calls for fans to boycott NFL advertisers”
**The ESPN anchor who called President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter last month is now calling for a boycott of advertisers aligned with “America’s Team.”
Jemele Hill, host of “SC6,” called on fans to take indirect action against the Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they didn’t stand up during the national anthem.
The ESPN host wrote, “By drawing a line in the sand, Jerry put his players under more scrutiny and threw them under the bus… If the rationale behind JJ’s stance is keeping the fanbase happy, make him see that he is underestimated how all of his fanbase feels.”
She urged “paying customers” to “boycott his advertisers” if they don’t agree with Jones’ comments. Hill quoted a list of Cowboys’ advertisers in one of her tweets, which included AT&T, Bank of America, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Ford Motors, MillerCoors and Pepsi, and sent a message to her 760,000-plus Twitter followers.
—————————————–
You gotta read the WHOLE Story…
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2017/10/09/anti-trump-espn-host-calls-for-fans-to-boycott-nfl-advertisers.html
It’s almost enough to make me want to support the Dallas sponsors, if I were in Dallas.
Not quite, but almost. I am less uncomfortable with Dallas’ ownership than with that of most teams.
LikeLike
It wasn’t a stunt. It was a test. The NFL failed the test.
I hope Trump will now see his way to stop subsidizing the NFL for “Salute to Service” and other appearances by military at football games. The NFL should not be allowed to act as if it’s from the goodness of their hearts while we’re paying all the costs and extra to the NFL. If they want “Salute to Service” this year let the NFL pay all the costs, without subsidy, or not have it if they don’t want.
Anyway it was just a sneaky Obama idea to let the NFL communists wrap themselves in the flag, while subsidizing them with government money. Stop it now!
NFL – a political stunt team of useful idiots used by the delusional Cultural Marxist regressives of the Left to perpetuate their failed idiotology. A national sport destroying itself for what?
