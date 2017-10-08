Vice-President Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game After San Francisco Players Refuse to Stand During National Anthem…

Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence were attending an NFL game today between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts were set to honor the career of Peyton Manning during a half-time event.
Unfortunately the players from the San Francisco team refused to stand for the National Anthem. Subsequently, our Vice-President and Karen Pence walked out.
Brilliant and righteous move by Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and the Trump administration as the battle within the larger culture war continues.
The Trump administration is a well formed battalion of common sense political warriors. We have hoped for an assembly of reinforcements, and, well, we have them. They deserve our full support !!
Wolverines!
I’m at a loss of words, I can only say, God bless you Vice-President Pence & Mrs. Pence.
America was watching and stands proudly with you.
Add me to the list of people who approve your message!!!
The VP and his supportive wife sure have grit.
Bravo Mr. Pence !
RIP ~ NFL
I support you, Mr. Vice President!
It’s about damn time that Pence “took the field”.
He’s been a casual bystander watching President Trump lead against the domestic forces of darkness that have used every evil ploy in the book to undermine, divide and attack our country.
That said, I applaud Pence’s leadership-by-example, including the venue and timing for stepping up.
He’s been doing what the president has told him to do.
Vice President Pence doesn’t need to be told anything by anyone.
We broke HIM!
No. And take his dashiki.
Which means this whole thing was all about CK being miffed because he was cut from a lucrative quarterback position? NFL has lost millions if not billions, football has dropped and no longer is the number one sport in USA, numbers of NFL players we all thought were Americans outed themselves as spoiled jerks, fans have found other things to do on Sunday afternoons and are liking it, etc., etc., etc., all because one spoiled brat was mad because his team cut him. It’s almost too funny to be real.
seriously i didnt have any respect for the man but now i have even less.. so basically you didnt even believe in what you were supposedly protesting.. this is what irks people to no end.. these dumbasses dont have anything to protest they are just whining because we asked them to stop.. i along with many others have moved on.. so too little too late
Actually, in a technical sense, his team didn’t even “cut him”…. HE opted out of the last year of his contract with the 49ers.
Exactly this!
THANK YOU MR. & MRS. VICE PRESIDENT!
It don’t work dat way azzhat
No thanks! What organization needs a disruptor like him?
Oof, that was supposed to be a gif of Donald Trump laughing, lol
In essence, by telling CBS this… he just looked up and down the sideline at all of those players taking a knee instead of honoring our flag and National Anthem and said…
“SUCKERS!”
Here’s hoping that nobody is STUPID enough to give this loser “another chance”! Let him go play in the ISIS football league (or anywhere else his allegiances lie)!
Nothing would surprise me with Goddel in charge, dumbest guy on the planet.
Does Crapernick now believe the flag DOES NOT stand for oppression?
He should never play again, he blew it.
He really isnt a good player overall.
When he comes out with a huge statement rebuking what he has said, his support of cop killers, terrorists, et al and donates to organizations that are pro USA,LEO, and military, I might think he came to Jesus(again).
Right now, he is just looking for a payday.
Kaepernick must be in massive debt.
If he had a heart, he’d go get himself involved in helping out in lower income communities and just shut up about it. Go Low Profile.
Move on, dude. You’ve had your time in the spotlight.
Another weak SJW, that would turncoat on his ‘values’ if his wallet fattened back up. Loser. Coward. Unpatriotic.
“Loser. Coward. Unpatriotic.”
Perfect summation, farmhand.
there goes the pretended cause
We can’t fall for it.
Krapperneck might “stand{“, but he’ll probably do so with “arms locked” while wearing “I hate pigs [cops]” socks.
If I believe anything about Krapperneck, it’s that he’ll be disingenuous.
The fans need to stop watching; that’s the real barometer IMO. Just like the RINO’s – it’s the 2018 voting that will send the real message (to them or to us) – they, like the NFL, are possibly thinking they can outlast this stuff while continuing it. What WE do is what will make a difference.
Or stand while raising his fist in the air.
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha. He thought he was going to do whatever he wanted and everybody would just have to put up with it. No. Didn’t happen. Guess his girlfriend used up all his money and she is on the way out or something.
She needs more for her ISIS brothers and sisters.
Bingo!!! One way or another he likely ran through all his money.
Like most professional athletes his “handlers”, including his GF bled him dry.
This might be true and easy to say to a reporter which you can later deny.
Until Colin gets in front of a camera to declare he would stand
this could just be a head fake to have it both ways.
CK: What?! That’s it? Just let by-gone’s be by-gone’s?
Sounds like you need to do a bit more on the path to atonement. Convince me.
If he wants a job, let him join the Marines. Boot camp might help him!
They don’t hire Commies.
Soon, West Point won’t graduate them, either. Everyone there who knew or tolerated the Commie they graduated should be dropped from service.
Too little, too late I say!
Sounds like a bribe
I wouldn’t trust any promises like that.
So Kapernick’s an extortionist for Pay-to-Play FAKE FEALTY.
We’ve had it with FAKE NEWS.
Not about to reward FAKE FEALTY.
Former quarterback Kaepernick was never very good as a player. He decided to opt out of football. He hasn’t practiced or worked out since leaving. He’s less than worthless as a player, now.
He wouldn’t even meet the NFL’s lower affirmative action requirements at this point.
Hey, Colin – coach pee-wee, Pee-Wee.
Guess he’s only a Proud American when he’s getting PAID!!
Get him out….and keep his jersey!! 😉
Sorry, you can’t put that krappernik back in the bottle.
I thought CK was not playing well enough to get picked; then he got picked up because he may bring ‘eyes on ads’ but it backfired? No football; bad behavior should not be rewarded. Kids need to learn that and too many kids watch football.
He can go stand in the corner because nobody wants him.
So sucking his thumb isn’t enough?
“If”, huh?
Somehow I’m not impressed.
Nope. No way. There are consequences you little p***k, and one of them is we’ll never hear your sorry name again; enjoy your change in circumstance.
Our guy leading by example.
Well Done !
Too little
Colin K. may stand for the flag now, but it is too little, too late. He may have brought down the NFL in the long run.
Yep, the players AND the owners have shown their true colors.
RIP ~ NFL
Love the double entendre:
#RIPNFL
It’s not too much to ask the NFL to enforce their own rules either. But Roger Goodell is too busy trying on pussy hats to do what a real man should do. To hell with the NFL!
yes Boycott them and all theirs sponsors 24/7/365 !!!!!
I don’t care if CK spins on his head blowing sparks out his ass holding small flags in each hand & singing the SSB.
He’s only doing it for the money.
He showed his true feelings.
NFL, I’m done, better luck next time.
Anything you do is solely for the $$$, not out of patriotism.
See FAKE FEALTY
(Comment above)
He now has others doing his dirty work
so he can pretend to give a d@m about America.
Most excellent, Mr. Vice President!!
#MAGA
#AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Good show, VP Pence.
I’m glad to see VP Pence take a stand against the SJW nonsense sweeping the NFL and other sports leagues.
Colin Kaepernick must have checked his dwindling bank balance or maybe his girlfriend left him. He’s an average quarterback and a locker room toxin. I hope no one is foolish enough to hire him, but you never know.
he makes sense for the canadian football league
Girlfriend want a BMW…black man working…and I don’t blame her
Girlfriend wants a bully pulpit for her moslem political agenda.
God bless America and keep PRAYING! for we wrestle NOT against flesh and blood but against Principalities and Powers and spiritual wickedness in high places
Amen!!
Pray unceasingly 🙏🇺🇸🙏
YES! Bravo VP Pence!
STOP FEDERAL FUNDING OF THE NFL and REMOVE THEIR TAX EXEMPT STATUS!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/end-federal-subsidies-nfl
Well worth the time to sign. If anything doesn’t deserve subsidy it’s football. Only 860 signatures so far.
That’s our Vice President, the honorable Mike Pence.
Vice President Mike Pence with the knock out
That’s really gonna hurt NFL
They mentioned this during today’s Halftime Show on CBS.
(Watched on a rabbit ears TV, not cable nor satellite.)
So much “toxic” Americanism. Yeah!
You tell them, Sir. Carpe Diem and Molon Labe!!!!!!!!!
I don’t know how to post a video but Jason Aldean opened for stupid SzNL last night with a tribute to LV and Tom Petty with “I Won’t Back Down”. I think we should make this our new theme song for every issue we are facing. From DC to the NFL and in between! I wont back down, not on anything, anymore!!!!
Good video and rendition of Tom Petty. I,m disappointed that Jason did,t give a warning about gun shots before he fled the stage.
Kinda an Ironic song choice IMHO.
Maybe he didn’t know. He carried on singing. Maybe security said off and he just did what he was told.
Kinda wonder how some my old country favorites would have reacted. Like Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell, who knows,
i would have warned the crowd to seek cover. of course that may have created a stampede…guess it doesn’t matter now anyway.
The guy, Jason, left his highschool sweetheart as soon as he hit it big but not before humiliating her by making out with a wann be star. He is not an ethical person.
Immensely proud of our Vice President and Second Lady
I just wished half the stadium had followed VP Pence’s actions. That would have been super awesome!
If it had been announced what he was doing, maybe that would have happened.
The idiots should have been grateful that the Pences were willing to attend a game to begin with. It could have helped to “normalize” the NFL again, but not now. RIP, NFL.
Now college football players can go on to other careers after they graduate. They will be much better off in the long run. No more brain injuries, worn out bodies or self-destruction due to sudden immense wealth.
Sorry Colin, your ship sailed with that first knee.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4960524/Colin-Kaepernick-STAND-national-anthem.html
Peyton should walk out also.
Too late. Peyton Manning retired a couple of years ago, after he finally won a Superbowl with the Denver Broncos on a team General Manager John Elway designed just for Peyton to win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you can’t honor our flag , there is no honor to give anyone else.
Disrespecting “Old Glory” on a bogus premise
for an asinine cause just ain’t gonna cut it no more.
The pros football players are not united.
You can not WIN a football game or play well in this current environment.
Why watch any pro football game?
Peyton Manning just chose to side with the ANARCHIST DIVIDERS over AMERICAN PATRIOTS.
He could have LED by walking out toward solving the problem.
There is no such thing as Leading from Behind.
Only the Uniparty Swamp would advocate or even consider him for political office.
I like it a lot except for the NFL thug language which Pence would never use.
You’re exactly right. It’s not in his character.
Pence setting the right example.
He could have just not gone, but standing up and walking out on national t.v., well, he is just listening to POTUS, and maybe others needed the visual too.
I’m surprised more people haven’t done this already. Hopefully any reluctant stragglers who are still attending these cluster f**ks of “games” will follow his lead.
Colin Kaepernick is still under the impression nobody has signed him because he wouldn’t stand for the anthem. He has not been signed because he is a lousy quarterback.
For a punk action, some owner should hand the has-been a contract which reads he can sign up to go play in busy traffic with the rest of the blm anarchist bums. The idiot would probably sign it thinking he’s playing with the oppressed team. What gall and arrogance.
The San Francisco Forty Whiners are an embarrassment to America. I can’t believe that any fans are still going to these games.
California, bay area, starting to wonder who the fans are or if its just sjw in attendance.
Same people that vote for Pelosi.
A man of no principles
I’m ALL IN !! As Tony the Tiger used to say, it is “gurrRREAAATE” As George C. Scott said in “Patton” — “God I do love it so!!”
I believe he would have left regardless. I second POTUS’ comments. It’s nice to have a team in the white house that is leading by example rather than leading from behind.
Stands to reason they would have discussed this beforehand.
Perfect response to the nfl nonsense.
God Bless our President Trump. 😀
I wish the president had let us keep our illusion that the VP acted on his own. Sometimes it’s nice to let others bask in glory.
LikeLike
It’s good to know they were on the same page though.
GIANTS GAME – very thin crowd!!!
I would love to see the military color guard march the flags during the anthem right in front of the kneelers and stare the entitled maggots down till the end of the anthem, then about face ( turn backs on the scum ) and march away.
Thank you Vice President and Second Lady!
MAGA!!
Here is the guy that is reporting the story…
Find it interesting that they mentioned his girlfriend, his trainer.
Good for the Titans!
Funny, just last night I had heard that he was in talks with the Ravens, and Ray Lewis claimed Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend was the reason the Ravens didn’t sign him.
“Ray Lewis revealed an eye-rolling bombshell on “Inside The NFL” Tuesday night, telling his co-hosts that the reason the Ravens ultimately decided to pass on signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick earlier this summer was because of a “racist” tweet Kaepenerick’s girlfriend posted in regards to Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.
The tweet Lewis is referencing depicts Lewis and Bisciotti in an embrace similar to that of Samuel L. Jackson’s character embracing slave-owner Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie “Django Unchained.”
Lewis goes on to say Bisciotti called him, asking him for his input on whether or not he should sign Kaepernick, but the “racist gesture” tweet by Kaepernick’s girlfriend ultimately ruined any chances of Kaepernick signing with the Ravens.”
You want to watch football? I have a suggestion. Yesterday I watched Navy play Air Force. Navy got ahead 3 TDs. Air Force caught up. I thought I was going to have a heart attach in the last couple of minutes of the game.
http://m.gazette.com/navy-escapes-in-48-45-thriller-after-air-force-had-overcome-21-point-deficit/article/1612739
I get my football with my grandson and his little league team…Yesterday the 5 to 7 year olds won in double overtime by 1 point….talk about a nailbiter!! Oh yes, they all stand with their little hands over their hearts for the anthem.
Boring Colts & Niners game tied 6-6 in 3rd Quarter.
RIP ~ NFL
I blame the league as much as I do the misguided players who are being used by the destructive left. Surely a private entity that has a record of exerting control over “free speech” when it comes to eye black, cleats, socks and such… and that was mulling action against Tim Tebow for bowing in prayer, would lay down the law when it came to disrespecting the flag and what it represents. Boycott the entire league and all that directs money to it. That includes cancelling all paid TV services, cable or satellite.
I’m so proud of VP Pence & our lovely Second Lady!
And let’s be clear here: Our flag isn’t directly a symbol of the US government or “the police.” That flag represents ALL of us, the citizens of the USA. When these losers kneel, they are showing disrespect every single viewer, fan, and citizen of the USA.
Just thinking if all the NFL kneelers want their criminal records (some violent) expunged? I guess they’ll stand for America again.(not)
With President and Ms. Trump, Vice-President and Ms. Pence leading the way, we Americans must stand and follow, turning our backs to the NFL and its assemblage of anti-Americans who disrespect our anthem, our flag, our history and our exceptionalism!!!
If you pay and stay they wont care about the “boos” for their kneeling! Glad Pence walked. Excelkent example!
Sad that so many have been led around by the nose about black lives matter.
Boycott the NFL until this mess stops.
