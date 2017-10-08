Vice-President Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game After San Francisco Players Refuse to Stand During National Anthem…

Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence were attending an NFL game today between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts were set to honor the career of Peyton Manning during a half-time event.

Unfortunately the players from the San Francisco team refused to stand for the National Anthem. Subsequently, our Vice-President and Karen Pence walked out.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Brilliant and righteous move by Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and the Trump administration as the battle within the larger culture war continues.

The Trump administration is a well formed battalion of common sense political warriors. We have hoped for an assembly of reinforcements, and, well, we have them. They deserve our full support !!

