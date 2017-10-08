Vice-President Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game After San Francisco Players Refuse to Stand During National Anthem…

Posted on October 8, 2017 by

Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence were attending an NFL game today between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.  The Colts were set to honor the career of Peyton Manning during a half-time event.

Unfortunately the players from the San Francisco team refused to stand for the National Anthem.   Subsequently, our Vice-President and Karen Pence walked out.

Brilliant and righteous move by Vice-President Mike Pence, Karen Pence and the Trump administration as the battle within the larger culture war continues.

The Trump administration is a well formed battalion of common sense political warriors.  We have hoped for an assembly of reinforcements, and, well, we have them.  They deserve our full support !!

Wolverines!

 

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Culture, Donald Trump, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

133 Responses to Vice-President Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game After San Francisco Players Refuse to Stand During National Anthem…

  1. sundance says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Our guy leading by example.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. 4beagles says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Well Done !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Doozies log says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Too little

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Boss says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    It’s not too much to ask the NFL to enforce their own rules either. But Roger Goodell is too busy trying on pussy hats to do what a real man should do. To hell with the NFL!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Doozies log says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Too late

    Like

    Reply
  8. Minnie says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Most excellent, Mr. Vice President!!

    #MAGA
    #COVFEFE
    #AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. rashamon says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Good show, VP Pence.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Sam says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I’m glad to see VP Pence take a stand against the SJW nonsense sweeping the NFL and other sports leagues.

    Colin Kaepernick must have checked his dwindling bank balance or maybe his girlfriend left him. He’s an average quarterback and a locker room toxin. I hope no one is foolish enough to hire him, but you never know.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Peter says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    God bless America and keep PRAYING! for we wrestle NOT against flesh and blood but against Principalities and Powers and spiritual wickedness in high places

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  12. TigerBear says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    YES! Bravo VP Pence!
    STOP FEDERAL FUNDING OF THE NFL and REMOVE THEIR TAX EXEMPT STATUS!

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/end-federal-subsidies-nfl

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. fedback says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    That’s our Vice President, the honorable Mike Pence.

    Vice President Mike Pence with the knock out
    That’s really gonna hurt NFL

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      They mentioned this during today’s Halftime Show on CBS.
      (Watched on a rabbit ears TV, not cable nor satellite.)

      Like

      Reply
  14. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    So much “toxic” Americanism. Yeah!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. peachteachr says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    You tell them, Sir. Carpe Diem and Molon Labe!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Red says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I don’t know how to post a video but Jason Aldean opened for stupid SzNL last night with a tribute to LV and Tom Petty with “I Won’t Back Down”. I think we should make this our new theme song for every issue we are facing. From DC to the NFL and in between! I wont back down, not on anything, anymore!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. fedback says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Immensely proud of our Vice President and Second Lady

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I just wished half the stadium had followed VP Pence’s actions. That would have been super awesome!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    The idiots should have been grateful that the Pences were willing to attend a game to begin with. It could have helped to “normalize” the NFL again, but not now. RIP, NFL.

    Now college football players can go on to other careers after they graduate. They will be much better off in the long run. No more brain injuries, worn out bodies or self-destruction due to sudden immense wealth.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. md070264 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Peyton should walk out also.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Too late. Peyton Manning retired a couple of years ago, after he finally won a Superbowl with the Denver Broncos on a team General Manager John Elway designed just for Peyton to win.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • md070264 says:
        October 8, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        He was there today as an honoree. He should walk out before the half time honor ceremony.
        If you can’t honor our flag , there is no honor to give anyone else.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  22. SPMI says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Disrespecting “Old Glory” on a bogus premise
    for an asinine cause just ain’t gonna cut it no more.
    The pros football players are not united.
    You can not WIN a football game or play well in this current environment.
    Why watch any pro football game?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Peyton Manning just chose to side with the ANARCHIST DIVIDERS over AMERICAN PATRIOTS.

    He could have LED by walking out toward solving the problem.

    There is no such thing as Leading from Behind.

    Only the Uniparty Swamp would advocate or even consider him for political office.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Gil says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Pence setting the right example.
    He could have just not gone, but standing up and walking out on national t.v., well, he is just listening to POTUS, and maybe others needed the visual too.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      I’m surprised more people haven’t done this already. Hopefully any reluctant stragglers who are still attending these cluster f**ks of “games” will follow his lead.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Right Mover says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Colin Kaepernick is still under the impression nobody has signed him because he wouldn’t stand for the anthem. He has not been signed because he is a lousy quarterback.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      For a punk action, some owner should hand the has-been a contract which reads he can sign up to go play in busy traffic with the rest of the blm anarchist bums. The idiot would probably sign it thinking he’s playing with the oppressed team. What gall and arrogance.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Harry Lime says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The San Francisco Forty Whiners are an embarrassment to America. I can’t believe that any fans are still going to these games.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. youme says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    A man of no principles

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. indiamaria2020 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    I’m ALL IN !! As Tony the Tiger used to say, it is “gurrRREAAATE” As George C. Scott said in “Patton” — “God I do love it so!!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  31. georgiafl says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    GIANTS GAME – very thin crowd!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. md070264 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    I would love to see the military color guard march the flags during the anthem right in front of the kneelers and stare the entitled maggots down till the end of the anthem, then about face ( turn backs on the scum ) and march away.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. Andrew J Falsinator says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. tuskyou says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Thank you Vice President and Second Lady!
    MAGA!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. Nchadwick says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Here is the guy that is reporting the story…

    Find it interesting that they mentioned his girlfriend, his trainer.
    Good for the Titans!

    Funny, just last night I had heard that he was in talks with the Ravens, and Ray Lewis claimed Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend was the reason the Ravens didn’t sign him.

    “Ray Lewis revealed an eye-rolling bombshell on “Inside The NFL” Tuesday night, telling his co-hosts that the reason the Ravens ultimately decided to pass on signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick earlier this summer was because of a “racist” tweet Kaepenerick’s girlfriend posted in regards to Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

    The tweet Lewis is referencing depicts Lewis and Bisciotti in an embrace similar to that of Samuel L. Jackson’s character embracing slave-owner Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie “Django Unchained.”

    Lewis goes on to say Bisciotti called him, asking him for his input on whether or not he should sign Kaepernick, but the “racist gesture” tweet by Kaepernick’s girlfriend ultimately ruined any chances of Kaepernick signing with the Ravens.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. auscitizenmom says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    You want to watch football? I have a suggestion. Yesterday I watched Navy play Air Force. Navy got ahead 3 TDs. Air Force caught up. I thought I was going to have a heart attach in the last couple of minutes of the game.
    http://m.gazette.com/navy-escapes-in-48-45-thriller-after-air-force-had-overcome-21-point-deficit/article/1612739

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Volgarian8301 says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      I get my football with my grandson and his little league team…Yesterday the 5 to 7 year olds won in double overtime by 1 point….talk about a nailbiter!! Oh yes, they all stand with their little hands over their hearts for the anthem.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Boring Colts & Niners game tied 6-6 in 3rd Quarter.

      RIP ~ NFL

      Like

      Reply
  38. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I blame the league as much as I do the misguided players who are being used by the destructive left. Surely a private entity that has a record of exerting control over “free speech” when it comes to eye black, cleats, socks and such… and that was mulling action against Tim Tebow for bowing in prayer, would lay down the law when it came to disrespecting the flag and what it represents. Boycott the entire league and all that directs money to it. That includes cancelling all paid TV services, cable or satellite.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. NJF says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I’m so proud of VP Pence & our lovely Second Lady!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. palafox says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    And let’s be clear here: Our flag isn’t directly a symbol of the US government or “the police.” That flag represents ALL of us, the citizens of the USA. When these losers kneel, they are showing disrespect every single viewer, fan, and citizen of the USA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. AnnS says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Just thinking if all the NFL kneelers want their criminal records (some violent) expunged? I guess they’ll stand for America again.(not)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Jim Rogers says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    With President and Ms. Trump, Vice-President and Ms. Pence leading the way, we Americans must stand and follow, turning our backs to the NFL and its assemblage of anti-Americans who disrespect our anthem, our flag, our history and our exceptionalism!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. katherine McCoun says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    If you pay and stay they wont care about the “boos” for their kneeling! Glad Pence walked. Excelkent example!

    Sad that so many have been led around by the nose about black lives matter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. lawton says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Boycott the NFL until this mess stops.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s