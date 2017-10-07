Londonistan – Cab Driver Plows Into Pedestrians at London Natural History Museum…

UPDATE:

The incident in #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington earlier is not being treated as a terror-related incident. It is a road traffic collision. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017

Life With Jihad – Another possible terrorist attack today in London England as a cab driver intentionally plows into a group of pedestrians outside the London Natural History Museum. It appears his rampage was hampered by the bollards and barricades recently put into place as a security precaution.

[Details from Daily Mail] Several people have been injured after a car mounted the pavement and mowed down pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London this afternoon. A man was pinned down by security guards and arrested by police in the heart of the capital’s museum land in Kensington. Hundreds of terrified tourists fled the scene as the black Toyota Prius – a registered minicab – careered into a sign before ultimately crashing into a crowd of as many as 10 people as it hit a silver car, according to witnesses.

Dramatic pictures show guards holding down a man covered in blood with rubble strewn across the road. Dozens of armed officers converged on the scene as search dogs patrolled the area. Nearby museums including the Science Museum were evacuated with Tube stations sealed off by police. The injured were seen sitting on steps being bandaged up before they were wheeled away by paramedics. Scotland Yard said they are keeping an open mind as to whether the incident is terror-related. A spokesman said a ‘number’ of people had been injured in the horror crash. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is in ‘close contact’ with Assistant Met Commissioner Mark Rowley – the head of UK counter-terrorism policing. Today’s incident follows a series of vehicle attacks across Europe which have left well over 100 people dead in Britain, France, Germany and Stockholm. (read more)

Car 'PLOUGHS INTO PEDESTRIANS' in London. This is the suspect, who gets arrested pic.twitter.com/FiirNDHybi — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) October 7, 2017