Londonistan – Cab Driver Plows Into Pedestrians at London Natural History Museum…

Life With Jihad – Another possible terrorist attack today in London England as a cab driver intentionally plows into a group of pedestrians outside the London Natural History Museum. It appears his rampage was hampered by the bollards and barricades recently put into place as a security precaution.
[Details from Daily Mail] Several people have been injured after a car mounted the pavement and mowed down pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London this afternoon.
A man was pinned down by security guards and arrested by police in the heart of the capital’s museum land in Kensington.
Hundreds of terrified tourists fled the scene as the black Toyota Prius – a registered minicab – careered into a sign before ultimately crashing into a crowd of as many as 10 people as it hit a silver car, according to witnesses.
Dramatic pictures show guards holding down a man covered in blood with rubble strewn across the road. Dozens of armed officers converged on the scene as search dogs patrolled the area.
Nearby museums including the Science Museum were evacuated with Tube stations sealed off by police.
The injured were seen sitting on steps being bandaged up before they were wheeled away by paramedics.
Scotland Yard said they are keeping an open mind as to whether the incident is terror-related. A spokesman said a ‘number’ of people had been injured in the horror crash.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is in ‘close contact’ with Assistant Met Commissioner Mark Rowley – the head of UK counter-terrorism policing.
Today’s incident follows a series of vehicle attacks across Europe which have left well over 100 people dead in Britain, France, Germany and Stockholm. (read more)
I saw comments regarding Prince Charles.
Just last night I watched a documentary about the Windsor Royal family. I do not remember the year…..Prince Charles visited the dictators of Saudi Arabia and became very close and very friendly to them. To this day. The Saudi’s contribute tons of money to Prince Charles charities.
Also Prince Charles helped to get a Moslem mosque approved. Prince Charles gave a speech defending Moslems, did a little dissing of all religions including Christianity, and spouted the very worn out “Islam is a religion of peace”.
One year the Chinese President made an official State visit to England. Prince Charles was publicly dating Camilla Parker Bowes at the time. Prince Charles snubbed the Chinese President on grounds of human rights abuses…..Charles did not attend the State dinner, did not meet the Chinese delegation, nothing. Yet Charles kisses Islam backside.
I love watching the Great British Baking Show. One past season a Moslem female was a contestant and she ended up winning over all the others. She was on every talk show in Britain, in the newspapers, in magazines, got a deal to publish cookbooks…the whole shebang.
No other winning contestant received the special treatment this Moslem female received. She was invited by Buckingham Palace to cook an entire meal for the Queen and family. The Queen personally met with the Moslem contest winner.
There were reports in the news about this baking show winning Moslem receiving death threats and hate mail. I have a hard time believing she received the amount of threats that was claimed. So she got tons of sympathy.
No other baking show winner received the accolades and recognition this Moslem did.
The British royal family are inbreeds, quite literally.
They are also the leaders of the “illumined ones”, cf. Cecil Rhodes. I hope and pray that prince chuckles does not ascend the throne…
It’s unfathomable that a non-white mastered the art of baking cookies by following white man recipes using oven and a mix master. We are lib whites and we are astonished at the similiarities they have with us. God forbid she can make egg rolls and Indian curry too. Give the brown person an award!
The British monarchy and elites — since Elizabeth I — have had an ongoing obsession with islam. Same with the German Kaiser and elites. This is not to say the common people of either country has been so inclined, but the movers and the shakers so to speak, yes definitely.
The only group of north-western, Protestant, ruling class that didn’t were…the American Founding Fathers, who did not think much at all of the religion of rest in peace (which imhao is just another reason to proclaim them wise men who were wise in their cause of revolution and breaking away from Europe). Would that we were still as foresighted as they were!
And in our country, 2 white women get run out of business fir :cultural Misappropriation” for making burritos!
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/white-women-cultural-appropriation-burritos/
they’re already saying it was just “an accident”.
This is ABSOLUTELY a RADICAL ISLAMIC MUSLIM TERRORIST ATTACK. Now tell me again how these peaceful these DEMONS are? THEY’VE NEVER BEEN PEACEFUL AND THEY NEVER WILL BE PEACEFUL. HOW MANY MORE TIMES TO THEY HAVE TO PROVE THAT THEY ARE NOT PEACEFUL???????? REMEMBER THEY ALL READ FROM THE SAME BOOK THE qur’an.
‹s› nothing to see here. Just a traffic collision. Refugees are welcome. Diversity is our strength ‹/s›
I’m glad that my granddad didn’t live to see the abject decay of London and Britain. He visited London when London was a respected city, not a Muslime h3ll hole.
UK: Viewers of “jihadi websites” or “far-right propaganda” to get 15 years in prison
October 7, 2017 10:35 AM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/10/uk-viewers-of-jihadi-websites-or-far-right-propaganda-to-get-15-years-in-prison
Ignorance is bliss ful suicide
The Natural History Museum is a place that I used to visit constantly. It was my 2nd home for a couple of years as a youngster… it is an amazing place, along with the other museums in close proximity.
This is a heavy tourist area and rich people hang out.
This was a terrorist attack. I don’t care what Khan and his cops say. That guy was LAUGHING!
It makes me sick to my stomach to see this happening in my former home. I lived through the threats of IRA attacks, but this is much worse. The moslems have taken over and unless something happens SOON, the UK is totally lost. Sadly, anyone who even mentions something TRUTHFUL about this invasion gets carted off to jail….
Luckily, there are people like Tommy Robinson who will never back down. I only hope people over there will wake up and listen to him.
Before long it will be the “Unnatural History Museum”…
Not terror,…………..
Walkplace violence.
🙂
Wow! London has fallen! Lies lies and now more lies…Globalists are insane if they think they will control this infestation…AI and robots will not work when the “People” do not believe in progress and growth…
There was a huge protest walk in London against (Muslim) Extremism. This happened at some point during that protest.
