Tennessee Church Usher Labeled Hero in Stopping Antioch Mass Shooter…

A man walks into a church and shoots seven people, you would think the media would be covering the story. Alas the shooter profile doesn’t fit the preferred media narrative and all the victims were white. However, as details emerge from the Antioch church shooting rampage, carried out by Sudanese gunman Emanuel Kidega Samson, the specific action of a young usher named Robert Engle is being heralded as saving the lives of many people.

Mr. Engle confronted the well-armed shooter, wrestled with him and then retrieved his own firearm in order to keep Emanuel Samson secure until police arrived.

NASHVILLE – A young church usher who confronted the suspect accused of opening fire at a church in Antioch, Tenn., on Sunday, is a “hero,” according to police — and his family says that’s no surprise at all.

Robert Engle, 22, an usher with the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, saw the suspected gunman, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, and jumped to stop him, according to witnesses.

Engle “physically engaged” with Samson, investigators added. Ultimately the suspect was shot, and Engle suffered a “significant injury around his head” after being pistol-whipped. Engle then ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and held the gunman at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, witnesses said.

Later in the day, he released a statement rejecting the “hero” label, adding: “The real heroes are the police, first responders and medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected.” (read more)

The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year-old Rutherford County man from Sudan, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say he previously attended the church. The woman killed has been identified as Melanie Smith, 39, of Smyrna.

[…] Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said. (more)

