Tennessee Church Usher Labeled Hero in Stopping Antioch Mass Shooter…

Posted on September 25, 2017 by

A man walks into a church and shoots seven people, you would think the media would be covering the story.  Alas the shooter profile doesn’t fit the preferred media narrative and all the victims were white.   However, as details emerge from the Antioch church shooting rampage, carried out by Sudanese gunman Emanuel Kidega Samson, the specific action of a young usher named Robert Engle is being heralded as saving the lives of many people.

Mr. Engle confronted the well-armed shooter, wrestled with him and then retrieved his own firearm in order to keep Emanuel Samson secure until police arrived.

NASHVILLE – A young church usher who confronted the suspect accused of opening fire at a church in Antioch, Tenn., on Sunday, is a “hero,” according to police — and his family says that’s no surprise at all.

Robert Engle, 22, an usher with the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, saw the suspected gunman, identified as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, and jumped to stop him, according to witnesses.

Engle “physically engaged” with Samson, investigators added. Ultimately the suspect was shot, and Engle suffered a “significant injury around his head” after being pistol-whipped.  Engle then ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and held the gunman at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived, witnesses said.

Later in the day, he released a statement rejecting the “hero” label, adding: “The real heroes are the police, first responders and medical staff and doctors who have helped me and everyone affected.”  (read more)

.

The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year-old Rutherford County man from Sudan, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say he previously attended the church. The woman killed has been identified as Melanie Smith, 39, of Smyrna.

[…] Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said. (more)

29 Responses to Tennessee Church Usher Labeled Hero in Stopping Antioch Mass Shooter…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Robert Engle is a hero. I only wish I had his guts!

    Reply
    • mike says:
      September 25, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      Samson the Sudanese shooter looks like a man mountain 6ft x in next to the two arresting policemen; his face seems to overfill the framed shots. Can you imagine asking for more after he already pistol whipped you ? Anybody got a height/wt on the perp ? He looks huge.

      Reply
  2. ginaswo says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    God bless him. Thank you Jesus.

    Reply
  3. Skinner says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    One good guy with a gun is all it takes…solid young man.

    Kinda wish he had emptied his magazine…

    Reply
  4. magatrump says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Thank you Jesus. Amen

    Reply
  5. Homesteader says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    All ushers should be armed. Ours are.

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    As well he should be!!

    God bless Mr. Engle 🙏

    The potential destruction brought by the shooter is unknown but I guarantee Mr. Engle saved many lives on Sunday, the Lord’s Day!

    Reply
  7. MMinLamesa says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    That’s exactly right sd. Had the shooter been white, it might have actually put the NFL crap below the fold. For a month.

    Reply
  8. Bendix says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    We don’t have too many Sudanese in my area, but for the small number we have, there sure is a large portion of violent crime associated with them.

    Reply
  9. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    He knows his priorities, much better than NFL .

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Bil says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but no politician, including Trump, is taking about this. Is it that horrible to be a white person that they are ashamed to show solidarity with us?

    Reply
  12. jetstream says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    An incredibly brave man who took on the bulked up monster with a gun, unarmed. A true hero.

    Liked by 3 people

  13. keeler says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Is this the second or third African-American spree shooter this year? There was the shootingsdown in Mississippi earlier this year, but I can’t remember if there were any others. (For the purposes of asking I am not thinking of police officer murders which, while horrific, are not the quite the same).

    Reply
  15. David says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Brave man. Well done.
    Something for you from Israel about border security. See below. Shalom.

    Reply
  16. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Sudan is 97% muslim. This is a muslim terrorist attack on United States soil.

    Reply
  17. indiamaAlria2020ot says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    May Melanie Smith Rest in Peace. May AMERICA continue to produce HEROES like Robert
    Engle and Alejandro Villanueva.

    Reply
  18. tuskyou says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Good guy with a gun stops bad guy with a gun.
    Could have been much worse had he not intervened. Prayers for all involved, except of course the filthy murderer.

    Reply
  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    The murderer had a string of police related incidents in the weeks and months leading up to this weekend. This includes domestic violence, physical violence and threats and threats to commit suicide by shooting. His father had called the police. Why didn’t the police do more? Could they have been over cautious as a result of liberal activism and demands? He was a security guard! sMH

    Reply
  20. USA loves Melania says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Democrat party will nominate Emanuel Kidega Samson and Colin Kapernick as their 2020 ticket.

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Wow, there is no question that this guy is a hero. I know I wouldn’t have had the guts to have faced this thug and tackle him down. God bless him!

    Reply

