Mass Shooting at Church Service in Nashville – Masked Shooter Identified as Sudanese Immigrant (video)…

Nashville Tennessee – One person was killed and eight others wounded Sunday after a masked man opened fire following a church service in Antioch. Press Conference with details below:
.
The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year-old Rutherford County man from Sudan, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police say he previously attended the church. The woman killed has been identified as Melanie Smith, 39, of Smyrna.
[…] Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said.
[…] An usher confronted the shooter while inside the church and was violently pistol whipped, Aaron said. During the confrontation with the usher, the gunman shot himself in the left chest, Aaron said. Shortly after the shooting the gunman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he said.
[…] After identifying the shooter, who had two pistols, in the afternoon, police said Samson was a legal U.S. resident but not a U.S. citizen, who came from Sudan in 1996. (read more)
**Note** Sudan is on the President Trump travel list of nations for enhanced security and vetting.
It never ends.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
They won’t let it. The Left insists we die to support their illusions and their voting franchises.
“…their delusions and…” There, fixed it for you Paul.
Planting the seeds of our destruction.
I wonder if Chuck Schumer will cry in front of the cameras for the innocent victims of this heinous act of violence…don’t hold your breath.
I pray and hope for the entire 8 years of our President’s presidency, not a single one of those 6 countries are ever permitted to come to our country! The SC in a few weeks will finally here this case and will vote in favor of our President for his ENTIRE travel ban. No damn close relatives will be permitted again in our country! What a shame that going to church can cost you your life! Enough is enough!
Minnie….and it never will. At the 30000 foot level, we are up to our hip boots in the battle of good and evil…Won’t end until the second coming.
This terrorist was also a kneeler supporter, of course.
This explains the MSM blackout.
Mrs. Boss is learning quite well how to know when news reports are omitting key facts because they are inconvenient. Long before this post, she said “I’ll bet this is either a black-on-black or black-on-white shooting. If the shooter was white, we’d hear all about it”. She’s a keeper!
She’s right.
That has become the informal ‘code’.
If the shooter was white, that’s the headline.
If the shooter was black or islamic (or both), the race and/or islamic belief won’t be reported until after it has already been plastered all over the Internet from regular people finding the perpetrator’s Facebook page before it could be deleted.
The Sudan is 97% muslim. This was a muslim terrorist attack on US soil.
on a church no less… so muslim on christian crime
Hate crime
“Act of love”.
According to those who are better than us deplorables.
Some folks screen-captured much of his FB page – through high school he was a Christian who populated his social media account with encouraging, inspirational statements. In one he said he was getting Baptized, unlike some people, Once is enough (which is interesting). A lot of the content had to do with body building and motivational stuff. To be honest, I wonder if he was taking some steroids or something to bulk up, and if there are side effects. He earned an associate’s degree in psychology – and he said he wanted to go into counseling. The woman he killed (shot in the back, then rolled her over and shot her in the face) was, I think, his first victim. She was a counselor. Initially, no one said they recognized his name, but later the congregants did say that he was a member some time ago (1 year) but that he stopped coming to that church. If he was here legally, arriving in the 90s, and he is 25, then he was very, very young.
Another Clinton “investment” has come to full maturity.
It will be interesting to find out if there is BLM or mosque angle here.
Still the same culture though.
Trump needs to add Sudan back on the travel ban list
Every once in a while they have to jump-start their 2nd Amendment assault vehicle, drive it forward a few yards or until it dies again. I suppose the loon will be labeled a white nationalist-populist-billybob ray cyst .
LikeLiked by 2 people
The propagandists are really going to have to lighten the heck out of his mugshot to make him look white.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Terrible and tragic.
But here is the question(s):
What gun control measure(s), currently in place, failed to prevent this, and what proposed gun control measure(s) would have prevented this.
When the dialog shifts to gun control, stick to these questions.
Travel/immigration bans from islamic terrorist hotbeds would have prevented this senseless tragedy.
That church is most likely innocent, but many churches are being paid handsomely to bring in & settle refugees. My neighbor recently left a church he had – most generously – supported for years b/c they are now sponsoring refugees.
This guy has been here since 1996, yet 21 years later is pissed off about some false PC indignity. Don’t we love how well assimilation is working. Such gratefulness. Unbelievable.
Thank goodness a parishioner was carrying.
#DriveThemOut
This highlights the unfortunate fact that we will be paying the price for letting all these refugees and others into this country for decades to come.
This occurred in a Church of Christ, a very conservative denomination. I don’t believe they sponsor refugees, although they have active missionary programs in many countries. From pictures, it appears this congregation has a variety of races as members. Praying for these good people who were worshipping God when this happened.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.ucc.org/news_connecticut_churches_step_up_to_resettle_syrian_refugees_01172017
Looks like they do. The government pays a lot of churches to resettle refugees. They are really just government contractors in this role, not churches, but the optics look good for the government.
The United Church of Christ and the church of Christ are not related in any way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the clarification. A google search shows the united church of Christ to be the more liberal and political of the two organizations so that fits with them hosting refugees.
Just for the record, the UCC is not that conservative since it’s in full communion with other denominations such as the United Methodists. I worked for and was a member of many different churches.
https://www.elca.org/Faith/Ecumenical-and-Inter-Religious-Relations/Full-Communion
There are two different Church of Christmas denominstions. The United Church of Christ is very liberal. The Church of Christ is a semi-cultic denom. The second believe that they are they only legitimate body of believers. They are pretty conservative but a little whacky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So not true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://church-of-christ.org/who.html
The churches of Christ are non-denominational and all function independently of one another. Many do mission work, but definitely do not take money from the government, ever. They are fully self-supporting through their congregant’s donations. I’ve been a member my entire life, as has my husband, and our families have been members for many generations going back. It’s a very sad day to be sure. Thank you for your comments, Risa. God bless. 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it isn’t religious nor charitable. They are government subcontractors chosen because it make the refugee sponsors appear to be “faith based”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After the @#$ SHOT HIMSELF scuffling with the usher HE HAD ALREADY PISTOL-WHIPPED, the usher then went out to his car to GET HIS GUN and keep the @#$ UNTIL POLICE ARRIVED.
The church probably had “no guns” signs so the @#$ knew it was a disarmed victim zone.
I am no hero.
But I Carry when I attend services.
In all Honesty, I should attend more.
But I would have Defended Peaceful folk.
This is what it has come to.
Lax and Nonexistent Immigration, means the Enemy has been among us long enough to Expect them Anywhere.
Though Shalt Not Kill.
I Could Not Live, if I witnessed my Family and Friends Slaughtered, because I was not Prepared.
I may be called names for carrying in the Lords House.
I bear this easily.
But the 9th Circuit Judges, have Blood on their hands.
And they Will be Judged themselves.
In our tiny town, the big Baptist church has a paid off duty policeman in uniform and armed every time their doors open. DH and son are both armed in Methodist church. Prob many more than we know about. Super sad times we live in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele…Agreed: probably more than we know. its a topic of discussion in many churches.
we talk ab it, and have no formal policy. But some men carry, and its just sort of understood.
yes, super sad…but so are the results of heads-in-sand approach.
Piper, this isn’t really in response to your post but just a convenient place to post a related thought.
Why do we consider it controversial to carry a gun in a church? To most of us, it is very natural to have a gun in our house to protect ourselves and those dear to us.
Why would we not want to be able to protect ourselves and some of society’s most vulnerable (children and elderly) in a church?
Yes, it is sad that it is needed, but Christianity has never denied that there is evil on this earth.
I think that the libs have planted a straw man that since Christians want peace and do not want to harm their fellow man, the last place on earth you should have a gun is in church.
That dog doesn’t hunt. Good Christians have defended the weak against evil from the very beginning.
Mike
My church also has a policeman present in the lobby through every service, with his car parked prominently out front.
That won’t work with terrorists. It just tells them “here’s your first target, and right there is a trunk full of more guns and ammo.”
Southern Son, thank you so much for your comment. It is good we have men who will stand up to this kind of violence. I am not a regular church goer like I use to be. Health issues have curtailed some of that but I appreciate your values to protect others. Would be proud to stand next to you.
Thanks Rebcaintex!
And just for mimbler n Sharon moe, I am a Member of the Church of Christ, and I Refute your accusations of CofC resettling Refugees.
We have had AA and Latino members, but all were/are US Citizens!
NOT in any Congregation I have attended since Birth, has Cof C been involved in assemulation of Refugees or Immigrants in an Organized manner.
Ga, Al, Miss, Fl.
Maybe Up North.
Not in Dixie!
Offense taken, at the attempt to place blame for this atrocity on this Congregation.
Just because it’s on the Internet don’t give a right to throw a blanket others faith.
The Members of Church of Christ didn’t shoot anybody.
I carry at church also. Several of us do and we know where each other is. We rarely if ever sit together. I prefer the back so I can “see.”
My husband always carries in church. Church we attended when we lived in Antioch (moved to the country last spring) encouraged members to legally carry and had hired off duty policemen.
Such a sad situation! Our first thoughts were A) terrorism and B) psych drugs
Bang on, Southern Son. When we were living in Alabama, I carries everywhere – including church. Now that we’ve exiled ourselves to kalifornia, I conceal carry a Nerf baseball bat.
He wasn’t Muslim, he was a former attender of that church. Which makes him nominally Christian. It’s the culture, not the religion.
Well, it is both; but I take your point,
Mike
Just to clarify, I didn’t mean Christian was to blame. I meant that sometimes it is the culture alone, and sometimes it is the culture + islam.
Sorry for the poorly worded post,
Mike
In this case, although he was Christian, he was raised in a family that comes from an Islamic environment. They’re highly patriarchal in that part of the world. This rubs off, especially among the males.
You make a good point. What we need is a law against going into a church and shooting people. That would have certainly prevented this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey Lunatic, Governor Cuomo here in New York protected every resident in his state by pushing his “Safe Act” through the legislature right after the Sandy Hook massacre. Just don’t ask him how many of the “scary guns” were actually registered with the state, nor how many law abiding citizens turned in their “high capacity ” magazines.
Low capacity governor that probably reads pedo magazines.
The girl was shot outside the church. Better include the church grounds, maybe even the whole neighborhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
IF a permanent resident, he would be eligible to apply for a firearm permit. So, “resident” is not enough. Must be “permanent” resident.
He would have had to have his permit with him.
He would have had to have updated/current address, if address change within 60 days (one of Philando’s violations).
So, these laws are in place. Judging on history of these shooters, I am sure this guy does not fit within legal limits. So, calls for MORE gun laws are illogical: if the prevailing laws are good, then this guy would not have ended up shooting anyone.
Let’s see what the Progs come up with….
https://www.tn.gov/safety/article/handgunmain
Our Constitution is for citizens, not ‘residents’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Thank goodness the brave usher had a gun and probably saved lives from an Islamist killing Christians. We need to honor our flag and all it stands for more than ever in these perilous times.
Yep. Have to wonder where the Ninth Circus is on this (not)…
Maybe they could take in a few of these refauxgees.
Goodness knows, here in Germany, there are many raped women who previously knew nothing of the Sudan… but “Mutti” says they’re welcome…
If you have any bricks left over from your wall…. we need some…now…
P.S. Prayers and condolences for the victim’s family, and that church.
We need to outlaw two things- Islam and Communism/Socialism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess what I’m trying to say is, laws are for the law-abiding. The usher would not have been able to prevent further carnage and hasten the shooter’s arrest. Because a man on a mission to commit a crime doesn’t give a hang about the laws standing in his way.
That left bicep certainly looks steroid-enhanced to me. ‘Roid rage?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably a mix of drugs, alcohol, purple drank, blunts, etc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or blond Christian girl wouldn’t give the brute nutjob muzzie the time of day so he was disrespected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…or both drugs and rejection.
So, a resident alien Kapernick fan like the previous Prezzy of the United Steezy?
Half Baptist half Muslim?
Sudan is 97% muslim.
Emanuel Muhammad was a Nation of Islam leader and the oldest son of Elijah Muhammad.
Emanuel is a common name for african muslims.
Ironic, then is the fact that Emanuel (spelled Emmanuel) “God with us”, is one of the names by whom Jesus is described.
Another example of the abominations perpetrated by the descendants of Ismael. They cannot create; they can only destroy, just like their father, the father of lies…
sporting the usual refugee bling – did he buy those earrings with his State Dept. stipend??
it’s TIME for the President to TAKE CHARGE here no matter WHAT SOME DAMN FED JUDGE SAYS.
THE PRESIDENT IS OUR COMMANDER IN CHIEF NOT THOSE BLACK ROBED TYRANTS.
ALL MUSLIMS NEEDS BANNED, AND ALL HERE NEED DEPORTED OUT OF OUR NATION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
31,789 documented attacks since 9/11/01 – that’s 5-6 per day all over the world.
2017 Islamic terrorist attacks: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
Genesis 16:11-12 (speaking of Hagar and Ishmael):
11 And the angel of the Lord said unto her, Behold, thou art with child and shalt bear a son, and shalt call his name Ishmael; because the Lord hath heard thy affliction.
12 And he will be a wild man; his hand will be against every man, and every man’s hand against him; and he shall dwell in the presence of all his brethren.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God made a promise to Abraham knowing full well what would happen to future generations through both of Abraham’s sons.
If I’m not mistaken, didn’t the NRA president claim the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, at least five or more years ago? Just wait folks, we’re gonna hear more from Democrat Governors how we need more gun control, and probably from others too.
Too bad he didn’the shoot himself in the head. Sadly, Trump is being proven right every day regarding these terrorists.
Watch the MSM vilify the white usher stopping the black shooter as “racism.”
And the Chicago Archdiocese just issued a ban on guns on all church properties a couple weeks ago. They did it so people would feel “safer”. I mean, who would ever target people at church, right?
In the current climate, every church needs someone armed that knows how to expertly use their weapon.
Our church has a “security team,” most of whom are former military with level heads and Christ filled hearts who carry in and out of church.
Like anyone goes to church in Chicago any more. (Rev. Wright’s song and dance routine is not a church).
Speaking of song and dance, and Chicago, here’s a link (don’t want it to expand) from the Blue Brothers. It’s just as silly as what Chicago and those “gun free zone” idiots are trying to do: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX5tfRdkoY0 Our “church” here in Germany isn’t any better (“thanks” to Käßmann and Bedford-Strohm)…
We have the notice in the window, but I’d guess 30% of attendees at any Sunday Mass are carrying. This is in addition to our off-duty police security guy. We also have men assigned to patrol the premises to watch for anything sketchy.
This is TX, though. Ymmv.
We believe in going heavy on “wise as serpents”.
Are there any white Americans killing innocents in the Sudan ? Throw them out !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last I heard there was some DC black dude that was a serial killer with military surplus…
Just read that Sudan was removed from the new travel ban list. If this is true, it’s a huge slap in our face and will not sit well with many people. Sorry for linking to this guy, but I don’t have time to find another link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This shooting may cause a reversal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The timing is very unfortunate. I doubt it will be reversed, nobody seems to care when white people are being killed by ‘minorities.’
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, and I think he will amend the changes. We have TONS of problems with the Sudanese here, as well as the Moroccans and Somalis.
Oddly enough, mostly since 2015. They seem to be sending their “best”. The only question is, best at what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The politicians are All Talk and No Action.
They are too busy,
Criticizing our President to Do Anything.
They are the Worst kind of Prostitutes.
They Sell their Souls to the Globalist.
Absolutely this.
Sudan could be treated with a new, improved separate EO.
Alas, extreme vetting of anyone from the 3rd world is impossible, it’s a pretence. No records available or missing for a bottle of scotch.
If they are not one of the tiny number who appear on known terrorist lists they are invisible.
Those govt. clowns who pretend that asking questions is vetting are deliberately white anting immigration controls.
That’s the point. Extreme vetting means that If they can’t be vetted, they can’t come in.
No it doesn’t.
If that was the case not a single person from Iran, Iraq, Syria,Yemen, Oman, Sudan, Chad, any of the Stans, etc etc would be here. They have no accessible life histories, no social media presence, no trustworthy referees.
But they are here in their millions.
QED.
Pop,
That just means Extreme vetting was never done especially under Obummer.
IIRC it was the United Nations that did the vetting and handed the RapUgees to the USA.
I can’t imagine that the possibility of civil rights charges would be on behalf of white people, so the whole civil rights thing is a mystery. Maybe there are black members of the church who had offended him. The whole thing just makes me tired.
I hate the designation of hate crimes, which is essentially a “thought crime” charge. Absolutely hate it. Crimes should be punished based on what people actually did, not on what they were thinking while they did it.
I guess “hate crime” wasn’t actually mentioned here – just the civil rights thing reminds me of it.
The US used to be a fairly safe and nice place to live.
It still is a nice place to live, you just need to carry a gun everywhere.
An Armed Society, is a Polite Society.
This has never been more true, than now.
Guns Save Lives, in the hands of Law Abiding Citizens.
No one would willingly allow criminals or even people of suspect character into their home.
No Paper PROOF of your Identity and Character, No Entry.
Time to Get ‘Em Out.
OUT! OUT!! OUT!!!
Reference of interest:
https://lawstreetmedia.com/news/crime-america-2016-interactive-crime-map-metro-areas-united-states/
One of my father’s favorite sayings was “there ain’t (he used that word on purpose instead of isn’t) no used to be. He said wishing for days gone by doesn’t make it so in the present. I often think of him and that phrase when I long for days of yester year. Most of us her grew up during the good days of America and we want that good to come back.
Yep, but sometimes we need to grab the bull (or other animal(s) by the horns and jerk it back (to the right) where it should be. And sometimes it isn’t pretty, and sometimes folks’ll get their feelings hurt. But it has to be done.
My Dad used to say “sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind”. That’s a country way of saying Tough Love…
I don’t believe in “going along to get along”. That’s killing the church here in Germany, and has a lot to do with the problems of illegal immigration here. The Trojan Camel, as it were.
I don’t believe in “going along to get along” either. Sometimes we have stand up, make a stand, and stand our ground.
I am most sympathetic to the illegal immigration you have in Germany and the crime it has brought. President Trump’s strong stand against illegal immigration is one of the reasons I boarded the Trump Train.
I think what the perps are looking for is a “right to be uncivil”.
As soon as different classes of “victims” are defined, then the original definition of the crime in question is diluted. At this point it becomes a system of castes, differing social strata are rewarded/penalized under ever-changing rules, according to the whims of the elite.
In effect, “hate crimes” are legally-encoded bigotry/racism. Nothing more, nothing less.
And the elite LOVE to use that for control.
If they really want equality, they need to ignore ALL differences; in short, “you do the crime, you do the time”. Simple, and effective. And fair.
Hate crime, he better be charged with a hate crime.
Wonder if this guy has a work history and how many wives/women and children he has or owns up to. He’s been here 20 years….so he came as a 5 year old. Wonder who his parents are and if they are law abiding or hell bent on spreading Islamic law and terrorism.
There may be info in here worthwhile, still unknown criminal history at least at this site.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/09/emanuel-kidega-samson-burnette-chapel-antioch-tennessee-church-shooter-gunman/
Anti cop, anti trump, etc etc
“Just a five year pld dreamer who came here through no fault of his own and therefore should not be held accountable.”
Shooter had formerly attended that church and at the time, considered himself a Christian.
Buy a firearm
Get a concealed carry permit
Get training.
Carry… everyday.
Going to a local FFL tomorrow after wife approached by a black man accident scammer. Next time she can pull out a glock.
A cynic wrote a “carol” last year (probably a store owner):
A BLM Carol
Christmas is coming
The goose has laid an egg
Please to put a bullet
in the looter’s leg
If you haven’t got a Smith&Wesson,
A Glock will do,
If you haven’t got a Glock,
Well then God help you…..
Just completed the CWP course and intend to carry. In our state, as long as you get permission from someone in authority you can carry into a church, medical office, etc.
I have my permit and my firearm that I carry.
Check
Check
Check
Check
^^^THIS!!^^^
When the police said he was released I assumed he wasn’t hurt badly. That picture proves it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I believe it’s standard for LE to take the clothes the shooter was wearing.
He was treated for a gun shot. Also, the cops would have taken his clothing into evidence.
Okay. Scrubs makes sense. Thanks, Jahealy, Sandra, for clarity.
Lord, have mercy. Praying for the victims & the family members
Now what, #takeaknee NFL? You’re no role model, you’re a BAD influence – enabler!
The NFL OWNS this. Period.
As we speak, the corporate media is furiously sending emails back and forth about which talking points to release for tomorrow’s broadcasts.
Was this killer “mentally ill”? Was he “incited by Trump’s rhetoric”? Or is he a victim of “roid rage”?
Just kidding… he’s a Sudanese national and not a white male, so this will get no coverage at all. Maybe a 15 second mention with no accompanying video or pictures, tops.
By the way:
-He’s 25
-Was into competitive body building (not quite blood sports, but in the same vein)
-Attended at least some college
-Is a first generation immigrant/refugee/whatever who has spent most of his life in the US
-Reportedly attended the church at some point in the past (was he a “bad” Muslim for a time?)
Profile seems kind of familiar, doesn’t it? Wonder if he traveled overseas recently or just became a father…
Over here they’re all into kick-boxing or martial arts. And we, the taxpayers, pay for it, so they can be “medically and psychologically fit”…
Too bad they don’t do that for us or our children… And here, the perps all end up in the psychiatric ward, no matter how bad the crime, no matter if they should be deported to their land of origin (if we even know it). Seems that some lands aren’t safe for the refauxgees to be returned to. Thanks, Merkel… and the EU…
These facts leave me with the question:
He came here at 5. How was he supported? On whose dime? He’s 25 and has spent some time at college and held a few minimum wage jobs. Where is he getting the money to support himself, do college, and do competitive bodybuilding?
I’ve seen no mention of parents, and that is probably because if we knew something about them, we wouldn’t like it.
Since they aren’t telling us, I’ll make the reasonable conclusion that they came as refugees, they have no skills, and the entire family has been living on our dime since they came here. And with a lesser degree of certainty, the parents are probably muslim.
I’ve learned that what the press doesn’t want us to know is more important than what they do want us to know.
What exactly is the purpose of being “legal but not a citizen?”
Your either here for business or vacation, or you’re a citizen….what’s with this legal/not citizen BS?
I’ve never heard this topic EVER duscussed.
There actually are some in-between statuses. One of them is permanent resident where you are legally entitled to be here for as long as you want, but you can’t vote or access some of the other citizen’s rights.
A person with a desired skill (say an engineer) might be given a green card (permission to work), and permanent residency (permission to be here).
my wife is a “permanent resident” meaning she has a “green card” but is not a US citizen because she did not give up her Canadian citizenship….hope that helps clarify
School VISAs.
Remember the person of interest in the Boston bombing? Obama & Michael visited him in the hospital. Saudi uncle flew in to take him home? He registered for college but never actually attended.
Discovered then, the gov wasn’t tracking VISAs. Oh. And, the Tsarneav Father (maybe family incl.) collected about a $1M in S.S., welfare benefits.
Oh! The one label I’ve seen that puzzles me, is an, “American National”. What kind of label is that?
Murfreesboro address? Isn’t there a big Mosque there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and in Antioch, right off of I24.
so sad for the family! Prayers for them!
Surely I’m not the only one seeing the pattern here. WTH are we gonna do about it? Cuz taking the “high road” ain’t gettin’ it done.
The neo marxist Democrats and activist gen x /y Corporates believe this is your just punishment for having Western values and not complying with their wishes.
My church has a huge marked/unmarked cars police presence on Sunday and it is more than just tending to traffic control. We have a large number of undercover, armed security guys too. This morning was the first time one under cover guy was surveilling the side door that choir members enter. Ever since that guy attended an evening Bible study class in SC/NC? And killed them too aor security is really rather large. I’m thankful our Sr. Pastor is a realist.
The terrorist was 4 years old when he arrived in America.
Obama, speaking of Republicans:
“Apparently they are scared of widows and orphans coming into the United States of America. At first, they were too scared of the press being too tough on them in the debates. Now they are scared of three year old orphans. That doesn’t seem so tough to me.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder.
White supremists. Confederate flag. American flag. White nationalists. White Nazi’s. White privilege. Historical Monuments. Neo-con. Neo-nazis. Antifa. Far-left. Far-Right. *All labels* to inspire hate, drive division.
Like, a “Basket of Deplorables”
(That one didn’t quite work as they intended). LOLOL!
☈☇The American People.☈☇
We’ve simply had enough.
Tennessee. 2013. Protesting against resettling Sudanese refugees. I will check, think Tennessee sued to block the gov from settling them. (Could have been Texas, too, though -arrrgh, everything’s becoming blurred!)
Yep. Began in 2007! With State of Tennessee blocking forced funding of gov refugee resettlement program. More here …
http://hardnoxandfriends.com/2017/07/26/state-stands-its-ground-against-refugee-resettlement/
Feds Open Civil Rights Probe Into Nashville Church Shooting
http://www.tennessean.com/story/news/crime/2017/09/24/feds-open-civil-rights-probe-into-nashville-church-shooting/698474001/
