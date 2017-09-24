Mass Shooting at Church Service in Nashville – Masked Shooter Identified as Sudanese Immigrant (video)…

Nashville Tennessee – One person was killed and eight others wounded Sunday after a masked man opened fire following a church service in Antioch. Press Conference with details below:

.

The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year-old Rutherford County man from Sudan, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by an armed member of the congregation and is being treated at the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say he previously attended the church. The woman killed has been identified as Melanie Smith, 39, of Smyrna.

[…] Police say the gunman wore a neoprene ski mask when he shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, as the service was ending shortly after 11 a.m. With his blue Nissan Xterra still running, the gunman then entered the rear sanctuary doors of the church and began “indiscriminately” shooting, police said.

[…] An usher confronted the shooter while inside the church and was violently pistol whipped, Aaron said. During the confrontation with the usher, the gunman shot himself in the left chest, Aaron said. Shortly after the shooting the gunman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he said.

[…] After identifying the shooter, who had two pistols, in the afternoon, police said Samson was a legal U.S. resident but not a U.S. citizen, who came from Sudan in 1996. (read more)

**Note** Sudan is on the President Trump travel list of nations for enhanced security and vetting.

