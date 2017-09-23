NAFTA Round Three Begins in Canada – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA, North Korea and China…

Round three of NAFTA begins this weekend in Canada.  According to a leaked possible itinerary obtained by Reuters the auto-sector “rules of origin” will be discussed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The auto sector rules of origin have been exploited by China to send auto manufacturing parts into Mexico, including massive electronic components, where they are assembled and shipped into the U.S. under NAFTA.  This trade maneuver is an exploitation, a back-door per se’, of the NAFTA agreement by China which Secretary Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer are committed to stopping.

Secretary Wilbur Ross explains in this recent CNBC interview. WATCH:

14 Responses to NAFTA Round Three Begins in Canada – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA, North Korea and China…

  1. Maxi Dean says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Couldn’t help myself.

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    just kill this damn NAFTA AND MOVE ON.
    you CAN’T FIX STUPID.

    • The Boss says:
      September 23, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      Many here have said the same thing Sec. Ross said…It’s a matter of timing. I think it’s a matter of time before we exit NAFTA. (It’s a matter of time before a lot of other things happen too, but they’re OT).

  3. Skinner says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    The can is no longer being kicked down the road. Bring on a hundred years of American prosperity.

  4. duchess01 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Autos and Auto Parts – trade deficit – from outside of NAFTA – this is insane – NAFTA has been a drain at the onset – apparently, nothing in this agreement has been good for America – who is to blame for this monstrosity of a trade deal – who are the traitors/globalists within?

    All of this talk about NAFTA has opened my eyes to the massive wealth redistribution of America – those who profited from this agreement were not Americans – shut that ‘back door’ and bolt it!

  5. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Assembling parts can be as simple as turning a few screws or plugging in a connector.

  6. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    What’s with that woman? She seemed to want a fight.

  7. Sunshine says:
    September 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Wilburine, a brilliant man. I really enjoyed when he said steel will be dealt with after the auto parts issue. How they must be freaking out on the other side!

