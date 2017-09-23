NAFTA Round Three Begins in Canada – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA, North Korea and China…

Round three of NAFTA begins this weekend in Canada. According to a leaked possible itinerary obtained by Reuters the auto-sector “rules of origin” will be discussed on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The auto sector rules of origin have been exploited by China to send auto manufacturing parts into Mexico, including massive electronic components, where they are assembled and shipped into the U.S. under NAFTA. This trade maneuver is an exploitation, a back-door per se’, of the NAFTA agreement by China which Secretary Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer are committed to stopping.
Secretary Wilbur Ross explains in this recent CNBC interview. WATCH:
Autos and Auto Parts – trade deficit – from outside of NAFTA – this is insane – NAFTA has been a drain at the onset – apparently, nothing in this agreement has been good for America – who is to blame for this monstrosity of a trade deal – who are the traitors/globalists within?
All of this talk about NAFTA has opened my eyes to the massive wealth redistribution of America – those who profited from this agreement were not Americans – shut that 'back door' and bolt it!
"who is to blame for this monstrosity of a trade deal'
Bush 1 and Clinton and the money behind them….
