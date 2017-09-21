President Trump Announces New Sanctions Against North Korea…

During a luncheon with South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and Japan (Shinzo Abe), U.S. President Donald Trump announces new sanctions against North Korea (Kim Jong-un).
Moments prior to President Trump’s statement, Beijing (China’s Red Dragon ‘old guard’ communists), announced their central bank has instructed all of China’s banks to stop financial transactions with DPRK entities (proxy provincial financial systems). Beijing (Red Dragon) is attempting to retain their panda mask as an economic necessity to the international community. President Trump’s economic pressure is unrelenting:
-Panda Sees Lion Tracks In Shrinking Bamboo Forest-
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. Beijing sees peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability to create national security outcomes.
Nothing Beijing does at this point matters.
We are still in the ‘flak and countermeasures’ stage.
Remember that.
This is the mentality a person must have when confronting China. This is the non-emotional mentality President Trump’s policy displays. Pressure must be unrelenting. China does not understand mutual terms; they hold a zero-sum outlook on all things confrontational. Either they win, or they lose. There is no mutually beneficial terms possible.
China must accept responsibility for the DPRK nukes publicly. That is the goal. When that goal is achieved (via 6 party talk negotiations) then, and only then, is the DPRK problem solved.
Beijing (Red Dragon) is trying to avoid that public responsibility, by retaining their Panda face.
President Trump will not relent, even against the advice of people in his outer circle. They don’t understand. Trump has waited 30 years for this moment. China (red dragon) is in retreat, no-one has ever put Beijing into retreat… The panda mask shield isn’t working… Trump won’t relent…
Trump knows China.
Trump knows how China negotiates.
Trump knows how China thinks.
Trump will smile. Trump will continue diplomatic niceties. Trump will talk warmly and respectfully. However, Trump will not relent.
God bless President Trump 🇺🇸
Our President is absolutely fearless.
:::Smiling bigly:::
Minnie I have tears running down my eyes because God has not only blessed President Trump but he has blessed each and every American here today, that have passed on as well as those that will be born in future generations. This man is my HERO! His love for us knows no bounds.
I love that at the end he said we need to talk about trade! It brings a HUGE smile to my face because he and us have ALL the Leverage in the world right now! That POS from South Korea that once was refusing our THAAD missiles has to pay the PIPER. A $15 Billion Dollar LNG deal is just the tip of the iceberg.
This is MAFIA style! You have to pay for our protection and you better like it. This is WINNING on steroids. I can take this type of winning every single day of the week and twice on Sunday!
I love the photo of Trump at the bottom of the post (center) in the Oval Office. The adults are in charge now.
WINNING!
I trust President Trump to have our back in all things. The Outer Circle we keep seeing pearls clutched over, only serve as balancing opinions. Trump keeps his own council. North Korea, Health Care bill, Alabama election….I trust the man. More than I ever will any so called Republican.
Look at that grin on T-Rex’s face, love it!
OMG – you CALLED IT!!! I’m dying here! That’s too subtle, but you scored BIGLY on that prediction.
great stuff. love reading your analysis on this topic
p.s. what is the meaning of a “panda mask?” like a cute and cuddley teddy bear type of metaphor?
Yes, it means giving the appearance of “cute and cuddly” while underneath the real entity, the “red dragon” lurks, preparing to assault perceived enemies. IOW it’s deceitful and we must not be fooled by it or go along with it.
Blessed be the man (President Donald J. Trump) as he goes about righting the American ship that has been tilting Left for years. He needs our support more than ever. Go Mr. President. May the Lord bless and protect you, your family and the USA.
Amen 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Amazing!
It’s a blessing to witness history in the making.
Well, that’s gonna hit some Democrats where they didn’t expect it.
Yep, and it will probably leave a scar! HEH!
“ChiNork Heavy Industries is taking a dive! Sell the second retirement mansion NOW!!!”
Trump is blasting away with both barrels from his Double Barrel MAGA Shotgun!!!!!!!!!
Terrific article.
Scott Adams predicted Economic Warfare in this video a few hours ago
Just have to say Scott Adams is late to the party. Sundance told us this weeks if not several months ago (can’t remember the date of the first article).
Yah, SA is late to the party. Credit goes to SD! Again!
Yup. SD was WAY ahead of the curve on this stuff.
The thing that I find most enlightening about Scott’s talk is how “Rocket Man” was used as a persuasion tool. That is pretty neat.
AND it showed me how the Nork rockets need to be understood as an ALINSKY FEAR. Trump deflated them to what they truly are – a terrible liability which can get North Korea into serious trouble, like a gun in the hands of an irresponsible owner. Who has just lost his “fear prestige” as the cops surround the house.
This shows just how WRONG Ben Rhodes was on “Rocket Man”.
It’s ironic. Rhodes is like a sophomore laughing at freshman journalists, and calling distinguished prof Trump “wrong”. Whoops.
President Trump’s noose is closing around the panda’s neck. 6-nation meeting will be announcing relatively so I think.
Bravo PT was saying many countries have dropped the ball in not handling this before not just US’s bad nameless president.
QUOTED FOR ESSENTIAL TRUTH:
President Trump will not relent, even against the advice of people in his outer circle. They don’t understand. Trump has waited 30 years for this moment. China (red dragon) is in retreat, no-one has ever put Beijing into retreat… The panda mask shield isn’t working… Trump won’t relent…
Trump knows China.
Trump knows how China negotiates.
Trump knows how China thinks.
Trump will smile. Trump will continue diplomatic niceties. Trump will talk warmly and respectfully. However, Trump will not relent.
I think Trump’s inner people don’t just get it – they TOTALLY get it. His Wolverines are THE BEST. I’ve been watching them, and they are seeing that Trump was RIGHT about a lot of stuff that was NOT accepted in globalist / “free” trade orthodoxy. They pick up on it a lot faster than lesser people. Their strong and supportive re-articulation of Trump-think in new terms shows that (1) they get it, and (2) they know it works.
Bottom line – everybody was being pushed around by the paper dragon with its little fire-starting Rocket boy. Well, who REALLY needs to be afraid of fire?
You’re absolutely right, Trump’s team “gets it” and act in concert to make the positive outcome happen. If only the media would cooperate and help, at least not interfere in making negotiations successful. A guy can dream, but I guess that’s too much to ask for…
I think the left is absolutely desperate to keep their voters in the dark about Trump’s effectiveness. Their ENTIRE worldview depends on making people believe things that are not true. So there is no way they can even TALK about the truth, much less help Trump win.
The way for us to win on this is to get a few columnists into major papers who can “do the explainer” for Trump. The left will rail, but eventually people will walk off the leftist fantasy plantation on their own. As the minds running the plantations change to contemplate the truth, they will also see that it is in their interest to HELP others see the truth, but probably never to help negotiations per se. That may indeed be too much to ask for.
China has never negotiated with the caliber of men on P.Trump’s team before. They deserve it.
I need to tell Sundance a hearty Thank You for all of the foreign political analysis. I have never paid attention to these things until I started following Treehouse about 2 years ago.
This stuff is fascinating. Brought to life by the words of Sundance.
Major kudos!
Interesting how Abe calls PDJT “Donald” – is that Japanese custom for US Presidents or special just for him/between them? Kind of like it (assuming it’s special rather than custom)!
Yes. Abe always calls him Donald. He’s done in many times before. Abe likes Donald = I like Abe.
From the White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/09/21/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-increases-pressure-cut-funding-north
Ouch…
Secretary Mnuchin and his department must be very, very busy these days. I expect the panda will call the 6-nation conference sooner rather than later. These sanctions are vry strong with devasting consequences mostly for NoKo but others will be affected also.
If North Korea is already suffering fuel shortages, these will leave their army as little more than targets.
Glad I’m old enough and wise enough to realize that I’m watching a man chosen by his people and God. While others around me are horrified about PDJT Rocket Man comment I laugh. I tried to explain in laymen terms but they just can’t get the blinders off. They’d rather have him than Hillary but says hes’ an embarrassment. I say get a sense of humor, Trump certainly has one and that is one of the reason’s we voted for him.
ABSOLUTELY LOVE OUR PRESIDENT. PRAYERS HE STAYS SAFE.
Well done, standing by your side.
Let President Trump be President Trump, I don’t think I could take it if he wasn’t!
Most people will not understand all this unless they read Sundance’s articles. I didn’t even try to explain it to my sister when she showed concern that PT would take us to war. I just firmly said there wouldn’t be war and that PT would bring the country to their knees via their economy. She will ponder that and watch it play out. That’s the best I can do considering her dislike PT, but I keep reminding her that her 401K keeps going up. That’s helps.
Look upthread – that Scott Adams explainer video on why “Rocket Man” was a genius negotiating move PROVES that you are WISE to trust Trump!!!
Here’s a link to a lengthy September 15th article about North Korea – China relations. North Korea has become an increasingly big problem for China. The article provides interesting insights, some of which had not occurred to me.
Meanwhile, China is asserting even more claims in the South China Sea.
Press Briefing with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin
New York, NY
Start time 3:00 PM EDT
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/press-briefing-secretary-treasury-steven-mnuchin
I love Secretary Mnuchin – articulate and intelligent in his presentation – non-nonsense answers to idiotic questions – they assume what has been done year-to-date with respect to sanctions has not worked – what is wrong with you people?
He provided perfectly understandable financial information – and yet – they ask him about the military option – they just don’t get it!
I’m very proud of our President, his team and our country!
Thanks SD for your lucid, sane and accurate commentary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump SEAMLESSLY integrates military, intelligence, and economic. I just can’t WOW enough about his, and his TEAM’S, wisdom. Trump is FORMIDABLE.
