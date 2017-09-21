President Trump Announces New Sanctions Against North Korea…

During a luncheon with South Korea (Moon Jae-in) and Japan (Shinzo Abe), U.S. President Donald Trump announces new sanctions against North Korea (Kim Jong-un).

Moments prior to President Trump’s statement, Beijing (China’s Red Dragon ‘old guard’ communists), announced their central bank has instructed all of China’s banks to stop financial transactions with DPRK entities (proxy provincial financial systems). Beijing (Red Dragon) is attempting to retain their panda mask as an economic necessity to the international community. President Trump’s economic pressure is unrelenting:

-Panda Sees Lion Tracks In Shrinking Bamboo Forest-

China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. Beijing sees peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.

The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.

Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.

President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability to create national security outcomes.

Nothing Beijing does at this point matters.

We are still in the ‘flak and countermeasures’ stage.

Remember that.

This is the mentality a person must have when confronting China. This is the non-emotional mentality President Trump’s policy displays. Pressure must be unrelenting. China does not understand mutual terms; they hold a zero-sum outlook on all things confrontational. Either they win, or they lose. There is no mutually beneficial terms possible.

China must accept responsibility for the DPRK nukes publicly. That is the goal. When that goal is achieved (via 6 party talk negotiations) then, and only then, is the DPRK problem solved.

Beijing (Red Dragon) is trying to avoid that public responsibility, by retaining their Panda face.

President Trump will not relent, even against the advice of people in his outer circle. They don’t understand. Trump has waited 30 years for this moment. China (red dragon) is in retreat, no-one has ever put Beijing into retreat… The panda mask shield isn’t working… Trump won’t relent…

Trump knows China.

Trump knows how China negotiates.

Trump knows how China thinks.

Trump will smile. Trump will continue diplomatic niceties. Trump will talk warmly and respectfully. However, Trump will not relent.

