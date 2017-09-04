NAFTA Update: Outlook for Agreement Virtually Disappears – Canada’s Chrystia Freeland Demands Control of U.S. Legislation…

Posted on September 4, 2017 by

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is scheduled to speak publicly alongside Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Tuesday to conclude the second round of talks toward a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

However, you can put a fork in any optimism for a successful NAFTA outcome as Canada now takes liberal virtue-signaling to exponential levels of moonbattery and demands control of the U.S. legislative process.

One source familiar with the discussions said Canada’s Chrystia Freeland is demanding the U.S. pass “a federal law stopping state governments from enacting right-to-work legislation“.  Obviously Team U.S.A., understanding the entire construct of a U.S. Constitutional Republic and the underlying constitution therein, would not, could not and has not agreed to such a ridiculous Canadian request.

What this indicates is how far left the Canadian NAFTA negotiation team are willing to go in advancement of social justice issues that have no bearing on actual trade.  They are politically virtue-signaling to their own internal domestic audiences rather than actually engage in discussion of trade parameters.

Obviously Canada’s Labor Unions, and the leftists who demand government provide a basic income, are gleeful at the position.  However, in reality the ridiculous demand simply showcases how detached the Canadian team are from the basic principles of nationalism and trade.

BLOOMBERG […]Over the first four days in Mexico City, government officials had said progress was being made on subjects such as the digital economy, a topic on which the three countries largely already agree. Controversial subjects like rules-of-origin and dispute settlement were discussed Monday by negotiators, according to a schedule obtained by Bloomberg.

David Wiens, a farmer and vice president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, said he’s been surprised by the lack of written and firm policy proposals put forward by the U.S. government. That makes him believe it’s “a bit unrealistic” to get a deal by December.

“What we’re hearing on the ground here is the Americans have still not posted all the texts for the different chapters,” Wiens said in an interview in Mexico City. “If there’s a strategy behind all of that, I’m certainly not recognizing it as any kind of strategy that might be successful.” (read more)

The second round of negotiations continues until tomorrow, when the three primary negotiators are expected to release a joint statement. The next round of talks is scheduled for Canada in late September. Discussions will continue rotating between the three countries, with the original aim of reaching a deal by the end of the year.

Very doubtful.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Canada, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to NAFTA Update: Outlook for Agreement Virtually Disappears – Canada’s Chrystia Freeland Demands Control of U.S. Legislation…

  1. Howie says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Ban Social Justice.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Skinner says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Is Canada really a country?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      Canada used to be a country until the communists took it over. It is now well on its way to become another Venezuela.

      Remember, one has to collapse a target countries economy and destroy the culture before one can remodel it into a Marxist state. The Canadians I fear are too busy watching ice hockey for them to have even begun to notice what is going on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        September 4, 2017 at 7:47 pm

        Ok… have to draw a line here…. I am sure you know Canada is split into provinces…and to say all of Canada has been taken over by communists simply is not a true statement.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Borealis says:
          September 4, 2017 at 8:15 pm

          I beg to differ. There are pockets of resistance, but since Alberta went NDP there is a dearth of sanity in any of the provinces. Ontario is full-blown moonbat now, thanks to fourteen of a provincial Liberal government.

          As a Canadian, I feel I should apologize for the utter stupidity of the Canadian government. But then, I didn’t vote for these retards.

          What’s the process for requesting refugee status in the US? Would I qualify as a conservative Catholic Canadian?

          Like

          Reply
    • Bronson says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      They’ll find out with Trump

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. crossthread42 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    I DON’T THINK SO…

    Like

    Reply
  4. FL_GUY says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Did Canada pick their negotiators from the Psych ward?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Wtheck?

    It just gets crazier and crazier.

    With President Trump at the helm, all will be well. 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    JUST SCRAP THE DAMN UNCONSTITUTIONAL THING AND BE DONE WITH IT, AND DEAL WITH THESE COUNTRIES ON A ONE ON ONE BASIS.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. magagirl says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Well, I thought Canada was looking out for their country, but apparently idiocy wins over reason here and now their chicken with the gold eggs is going to disappear. Oh well…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Snow White says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This woman has been out to lunch for a long time and forgot to come back. What a pompous idiot demanding of another country to pass laws to conform to their stupidity. I don’t think so. Go home lady.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This is one of those Overton Window tricks, right?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. LBB says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I guess we are back down to a 1.
    I have no sympathy for all of them crying about enough time. It should be easier the second time around. Strike outs & addendums.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • elena19501deplorable says:
      September 4, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Why you don’t have sympathy for them? If it’s not for Trump entering politics, our country will be in the same basket as Canada, no matter who would won Killary or one of the Republicans…We are lucky, very lucky and what we seen cannot be an-seen.

      Like

      Reply
  11. treehouseron says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I think what Canada is trying to do, is the liberal version of the “The Art Of the Deal”. Everybody knows when you negotiate you shoot for the moon, and then settle for less.

    So the Canadians, not knowing how to do that properly (they’re usually quite nice, lightweight people even if their politics are ridiculous) are asking for stupid things, that they later will agree to abandon thinking that it’s gaining them leverage.

    So for instance, Wilburine wants the country of origin percentage to be 90%… but he’ll settle for 75%. He’ll insist on 90% till the end, though.

    The Canadians, having nothing of value to offer, are asking for things they’ve created out of wholecloth fantasyland, like American congressional laws. They know that can’t happen, so yes they’re virtue signaling all the while hoping to trade away that ‘demand’ for something. Anything.

    “How about, we pay less of a Tariff if we do all the work on Sundays, and wear MAGA hats when we load the boxes?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. mimbler says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Maybe I’m just in a good mood after a great holiday weekend, but moonbat demands like hers should make it easier for PDJT to reject their positions and stand up for the US,
    Mike

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. USA loves Melania says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Trump: The Art of the Deal
    Canada: What aboot muh feelz?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. colmdebhailis says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Yeah, it’s a “a free trade agreement”. It just happens to mandate a surrender of national sovereignty.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Bronson says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    From what i am hearing on the mexican side, is that theyre quite confident NAFTA can be ‘modernized’ as they say, because according to them, Trump needs congress approval to totaly ditch NAFTA

    Like

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      September 4, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      That is an absolute lie! Congress really messed up giving the President incredible power when it comes to trade agreements. Once our President signs the EO pulling us out of NAFTA, six months later and the deal dies in our country. There isn’t 💩 that Congress or the CoC can do about it!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. dayallaxeded says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Chrystia’s ignorance meets sovereignty–lesson applied, but probably not learned.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. scott467 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    “However, you can put a fork in any optimism for a successful NAFTA outcome as Canada now takes liberal virtue-signaling to exponential levels of moonbattery and demands control of the U.S. legislative process.”

    ______________

    That’s good news!

    Bi-lateral trade deals beats “Mexico & Canadia cut a side deal to out-vote America” every time.

    Chrystia Freeland is virtue-signalling into the wind.

    Jim Croce wrote a song warning against that, lol!

    You don’t tug on Superman’s cape
    You don’t spit into the wind
    You don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger
    And you don’t mess around with Slim…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. M33 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Trump’s response to Canada:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. fleporeblog says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    NAFTA is another promise our President is going to check off his list! I can’t wait for that day. Tom Donohue and the CoC are going to have a heart attack! Lucifer and Ben Sasse will be calling for the execution of our President. However, Americans, Canadians and Mexicans outside of the political bubble will be celebrating the decision.

    The same day he signs the EO to commence the six month window, he will announce that our Killers are setting up bilateral meetings to finalize trade deals with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. Those deals will be finalized before the six month window closes pulling us out officially from NAFTA.

    Xi and China 🇨🇳 are getting destroyed everywhere! No more using NAFTA to bypass our tariffs.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Oh Canada, Oh Canada!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Bronson says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Doesn’t Freeland have a Phd in PMS studies?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Sylvia Avery says:
    September 4, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    One wonders…how on earth will we even negotiate one on one with these people if NAFTA fails? Maybe if NAFTA fails it will quell this woman’s enthusiasm for insane requirements, or they will replace her? They are just so crazy unrealistic it is hard to see how we will make a deal with them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. EbonyRapror says:
    September 4, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    So Canada is going to demand all U.S. workers are unionized … OK … how about the U.S. demands the province of Quebec outlaw the speaking of French – English only. And while we’re at it the U.S. demands Mexico stops all illegal immigration from their side of the border into the U.S. Either our demands are met or go find yourself a new trading partner.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s