NAFTA Update: Outlook for Agreement Virtually Disappears – Canada’s Chrystia Freeland Demands Control of U.S. Legislation…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is scheduled to speak publicly alongside Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Tuesday to conclude the second round of talks toward a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

However, you can put a fork in any optimism for a successful NAFTA outcome as Canada now takes liberal virtue-signaling to exponential levels of moonbattery and demands control of the U.S. legislative process.

One source familiar with the discussions said Canada’s Chrystia Freeland is demanding the U.S. pass “a federal law stopping state governments from enacting right-to-work legislation“. Obviously Team U.S.A., understanding the entire construct of a U.S. Constitutional Republic and the underlying constitution therein, would not, could not and has not agreed to such a ridiculous Canadian request.

What this indicates is how far left the Canadian NAFTA negotiation team are willing to go in advancement of social justice issues that have no bearing on actual trade. They are politically virtue-signaling to their own internal domestic audiences rather than actually engage in discussion of trade parameters.

Obviously Canada’s Labor Unions, and the leftists who demand government provide a basic income, are gleeful at the position. However, in reality the ridiculous demand simply showcases how detached the Canadian team are from the basic principles of nationalism and trade.

BLOOMBERG […]Over the first four days in Mexico City, government officials had said progress was being made on subjects such as the digital economy, a topic on which the three countries largely already agree. Controversial subjects like rules-of-origin and dispute settlement were discussed Monday by negotiators, according to a schedule obtained by Bloomberg. David Wiens, a farmer and vice president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, said he’s been surprised by the lack of written and firm policy proposals put forward by the U.S. government. That makes him believe it’s “a bit unrealistic” to get a deal by December. “What we’re hearing on the ground here is the Americans have still not posted all the texts for the different chapters,” Wiens said in an interview in Mexico City. “If there’s a strategy behind all of that, I’m certainly not recognizing it as any kind of strategy that might be successful.” (read more)

The second round of negotiations continues until tomorrow, when the three primary negotiators are expected to release a joint statement. The next round of talks is scheduled for Canada in late September. Discussions will continue rotating between the three countries, with the original aim of reaching a deal by the end of the year.

Very doubtful.

