NAFTA Update: Outlook for Agreement Virtually Disappears – Canada’s Chrystia Freeland Demands Control of U.S. Legislation…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is scheduled to speak publicly alongside Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland Tuesday to conclude the second round of talks toward a new North American Free Trade Agreement.
However, you can put a fork in any optimism for a successful NAFTA outcome as Canada now takes liberal virtue-signaling to exponential levels of moonbattery and demands control of the U.S. legislative process.
One source familiar with the discussions said Canada’s Chrystia Freeland is demanding the U.S. pass “a federal law stopping state governments from enacting right-to-work legislation“. Obviously Team U.S.A., understanding the entire construct of a U.S. Constitutional Republic and the underlying constitution therein, would not, could not and has not agreed to such a ridiculous Canadian request.
What this indicates is how far left the Canadian NAFTA negotiation team are willing to go in advancement of social justice issues that have no bearing on actual trade. They are politically virtue-signaling to their own internal domestic audiences rather than actually engage in discussion of trade parameters.
Obviously Canada’s Labor Unions, and the leftists who demand government provide a basic income, are gleeful at the position. However, in reality the ridiculous demand simply showcases how detached the Canadian team are from the basic principles of nationalism and trade.
BLOOMBERG […]Over the first four days in Mexico City, government officials had said progress was being made on subjects such as the digital economy, a topic on which the three countries largely already agree. Controversial subjects like rules-of-origin and dispute settlement were discussed Monday by negotiators, according to a schedule obtained by Bloomberg.
David Wiens, a farmer and vice president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, said he’s been surprised by the lack of written and firm policy proposals put forward by the U.S. government. That makes him believe it’s “a bit unrealistic” to get a deal by December.
“What we’re hearing on the ground here is the Americans have still not posted all the texts for the different chapters,” Wiens said in an interview in Mexico City. “If there’s a strategy behind all of that, I’m certainly not recognizing it as any kind of strategy that might be successful.” (read more)
The second round of negotiations continues until tomorrow, when the three primary negotiators are expected to release a joint statement. The next round of talks is scheduled for Canada in late September. Discussions will continue rotating between the three countries, with the original aim of reaching a deal by the end of the year.
Very doubtful.
Ban Social Justice.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Is Canada really a country?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Canada used to be a country until the communists took it over. It is now well on its way to become another Venezuela.
Remember, one has to collapse a target countries economy and destroy the culture before one can remodel it into a Marxist state. The Canadians I fear are too busy watching ice hockey for them to have even begun to notice what is going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok… have to draw a line here…. I am sure you know Canada is split into provinces…and to say all of Canada has been taken over by communists simply is not a true statement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I beg to differ. There are pockets of resistance, but since Alberta went NDP there is a dearth of sanity in any of the provinces. Ontario is full-blown moonbat now, thanks to fourteen of a provincial Liberal government.
As a Canadian, I feel I should apologize for the utter stupidity of the Canadian government. But then, I didn’t vote for these retards.
What’s the process for requesting refugee status in the US? Would I qualify as a conservative Catholic Canadian?
LikeLike
They’ll find out with Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
I DON’T THINK SO…
LikeLike
Did Canada pick their negotiators from the Psych ward?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Canada must have the same type of Universities we have here in America.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maybe but it sure seems they are elite educated snowflakes….oh….my sincerest apologies….you were right from the start!
LikeLike
Our Wilburine must be too busy ROTFLHAO to walk out after Freeland spit that line out!
LikeLike
Wtheck?
It just gets crazier and crazier.
With President Trump at the helm, all will be well. 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
JUST SCRAP THE DAMN UNCONSTITUTIONAL THING AND BE DONE WITH IT, AND DEAL WITH THESE COUNTRIES ON A ONE ON ONE BASIS.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should just walk out on this one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m feeling that’s the plan but they are running the process just for fun.
LikeLike
Well, I thought Canada was looking out for their country, but apparently idiocy wins over reason here and now their chicken with the gold eggs is going to disappear. Oh well…
LikeLiked by 6 people
This woman has been out to lunch for a long time and forgot to come back. What a pompous idiot demanding of another country to pass laws to conform to their stupidity. I don’t think so. Go home lady.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Don’t laugh… If Hillary had won, they’d be doing it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because they all expected that sniveling, coughing fit Cankles beast to win.
God is great 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
OMG…she has a Twitter account…
https://mobile.twitter.com/cafreeland
LikeLiked by 1 person
Load the siege engine…digital version!
LikeLike
If I recall, this was the same imbecile who wanted to add global warming and rights for the lgbtwxyx community. She must be free basting or something. Clearly, under Justin from Canada’s leadership, they have fallen down the rabbit hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Free basting 🙂
LikeLike
This is one of those Overton Window tricks, right?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for engaging my brain – lesson of the day 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess we are back down to a 1.
I have no sympathy for all of them crying about enough time. It should be easier the second time around. Strike outs & addendums.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why you don’t have sympathy for them? If it’s not for Trump entering politics, our country will be in the same basket as Canada, no matter who would won Killary or one of the Republicans…We are lucky, very lucky and what we seen cannot be an-seen.
LikeLike
I think what Canada is trying to do, is the liberal version of the “The Art Of the Deal”. Everybody knows when you negotiate you shoot for the moon, and then settle for less.
So the Canadians, not knowing how to do that properly (they’re usually quite nice, lightweight people even if their politics are ridiculous) are asking for stupid things, that they later will agree to abandon thinking that it’s gaining them leverage.
So for instance, Wilburine wants the country of origin percentage to be 90%… but he’ll settle for 75%. He’ll insist on 90% till the end, though.
The Canadians, having nothing of value to offer, are asking for things they’ve created out of wholecloth fantasyland, like American congressional laws. They know that can’t happen, so yes they’re virtue signaling all the while hoping to trade away that ‘demand’ for something. Anything.
“How about, we pay less of a Tariff if we do all the work on Sundays, and wear MAGA hats when we load the boxes?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We would be better off sending six-packs of unicorns. They would settle. Believe me.
LikeLike
Maybe I’m just in a good mood after a great holiday weekend, but moonbat demands like hers should make it easier for PDJT to reject their positions and stand up for the US,
Mike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump: The Art of the Deal
Canada: What aboot muh feelz?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump: Sorry aboot your feelz …..they are not on the docket for discussion. Only Facts and numbers are. MAGA …..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico: What about muh rapists
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s a “a free trade agreement”. It just happens to mandate a surrender of national sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As usual. Chrystia is not used to being on record.
LikeLike
From what i am hearing on the mexican side, is that theyre quite confident NAFTA can be ‘modernized’ as they say, because according to them, Trump needs congress approval to totaly ditch NAFTA
LikeLike
That is an absolute lie! Congress really messed up giving the President incredible power when it comes to trade agreements. Once our President signs the EO pulling us out of NAFTA, six months later and the deal dies in our country. There isn’t 💩 that Congress or the CoC can do about it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chrystia’s ignorance meets sovereignty–lesson applied, but probably not learned.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder if DJT can rip apart nafta w/o congress, that’s what worries me. Hopefuly he can
LikeLike
Yes see my post above to you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, you can put a fork in any optimism for a successful NAFTA outcome as Canada now takes liberal virtue-signaling to exponential levels of moonbattery and demands control of the U.S. legislative process.”
______________
That’s good news!
Bi-lateral trade deals beats “Mexico & Canadia cut a side deal to out-vote America” every time.
Chrystia Freeland is virtue-signalling into the wind.
Jim Croce wrote a song warning against that, lol!
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape
You don’t spit into the wind
You don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger
And you don’t mess around with Slim…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump’s response to Canada:
LikeLiked by 3 people
NAFTA is another promise our President is going to check off his list! I can’t wait for that day. Tom Donohue and the CoC are going to have a heart attack! Lucifer and Ben Sasse will be calling for the execution of our President. However, Americans, Canadians and Mexicans outside of the political bubble will be celebrating the decision.
The same day he signs the EO to commence the six month window, he will announce that our Killers are setting up bilateral meetings to finalize trade deals with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. Those deals will be finalized before the six month window closes pulling us out officially from NAFTA.
Xi and China 🇨🇳 are getting destroyed everywhere! No more using NAFTA to bypass our tariffs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh Canada, Oh Canada!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t Freeland have a Phd in PMS studies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One wonders…how on earth will we even negotiate one on one with these people if NAFTA fails? Maybe if NAFTA fails it will quell this woman’s enthusiasm for insane requirements, or they will replace her? They are just so crazy unrealistic it is hard to see how we will make a deal with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At that point they will tell Lighthizer and Wilburine to put it together and not kill them completely! They will sign it quickly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada will be an easy fish to catch, Mexico will be harder, they know what they want and have 53 trade agreements world wide, cheap labor is their ace in the hole. Trump needs to tell other countries to build their crap here and share their tech instead of mexico or no access to the US. That’s what’s needed to bypass Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m betting Justin from Canada thinks she’s doing a superb job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Canada is going to demand all U.S. workers are unionized … OK … how about the U.S. demands the province of Quebec outlaw the speaking of French – English only. And while we’re at it the U.S. demands Mexico stops all illegal immigration from their side of the border into the U.S. Either our demands are met or go find yourself a new trading partner.
LikeLike