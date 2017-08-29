Trade Stuff: Trump Refuses Chinese Steel Compromise – Mexico Sees NAFTA Collapsing, Turns to China…

There is an saying people use to criticize President Trump based on the people around him:
“People are policy, and policy is people”…
The basic argument is that Mr. Trump can be swayed or distracted from his mission by his staff and those he hires.
This is a common catch-phrase brought about by historic and conventional wisdom. However, when applied to President Trump, it’s also just plain wrong.
No similar cliche is appropriate for Donald Trump, nothing deters or influences him from his larger decades-long ‘America-First’ economic strategy. Nothing.
Donald Trump is the policy. There’s no assembly of advisers on economic issues that can ever sway his instinct.
Example:
(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump last month rejected a Chinese proposal to cut steel overcapacity, despite the endorsement of some of his top advisers, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beijing proposed cutting steel overcapacity by 150 million tonnes by 2022 in a deal twice rejected by Trump, who instead urged advisers to find ways to impose tariffs on imports from China, the paper said, citing the sources.
The deal was endorsed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross a week before U.S. and Chinese officials held a high-level economic dialogue, the FT added, citing a U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter.
White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom declined to comment on the “purported internal discussions” between the president and his cabinet members when contacted by Reuters. (read more)
Panda expected POTUS Trump to go for the “Wimpy strategy”? ‘We’ll pay you Tuesday (2022) for our steel access today‘.
Nope.
That’s not going to happen; now is now. U.S. Steel industry is at a critical mass; if we wait five years for a Chinese production reduction we might not have an industry.
Even if Secretary Wilbur Ross endorsed it, he’s not going to sway POTUS Trump on an economic dynamic Trump has already mapped out. President Trump respects Wilbur Ross; heck, the Manhattan bankers hired Ross when they were in battle with Trump over the Atlantic City Casino loans. Donald Trump and Wilbur Ross were adversaries then. Why do you think President Trump wanted hired-gun Ross as his Commerce Secretary?
But even “Killer” Wilburine isn’t going to hold sway when it comes to an economic issue that cuts to the central point of MAGAnomics and Making U.S. Manufacturing Great Again. However, that’s probably where the ‘bring me tariff’s” story’s came from.
♦Second issue. Mexico realizes they might be getting played with this NAFTA renegotiation strategy. President Trump might indeed be letting Canada and Mexico spin their wheels only to say ‘oh well’, and walk away at a time of his choosing. Even USTR Robert Lighthizer and Secretary Ross are not guaranteed to know in advance.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto will travel to China next week to discuss trade and investment, as Mexico looks for ways to decrease its dependence on NAFTA, especially trade with neighboring United States.
He will hold a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and participate in a summit of the BRICS nations, a grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, on Sept. 4 and 5, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Pena Nieto’s visit comes as U.S., Mexican and Canadian negotiators meet Sept. 1-5 in Mexico City for a round of talks to revamp the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Mexico is trying to increase trade with Latin America and Asia, and on Monday took part in the first of three days of talks in Australia aimed at reviving the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, disrupted by the withdrawal of the United States.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to scrap NAFTA, which he has cast as killing jobs and exacerbating the U.S. deficit, and ripped into trading partners Canada and Mexico. (read more)
Mexico might think they are hedging their bets, however they are actually playing right into Donald Trump’s preferred method of confronting adversaries. Trump prefers united opposition; it’s easier to leverage a better outcome when the mutual interests of two parties who oppose you are in alignment and plain view.
Rather than face Mexico and China individually, POTUS Trump would much rather have Mexico and China attached in economic interest. It doubles the leverage by enlarging the target; we are the customer for both; and we can play each against the other.
In addition, it’s a commonly accepted open secret that China and Mexico are already working together to exploit the U.S. market via NAFTA back doors. Why not remove Panda mask and make it formal opposition? Much easier that way.
However, Trump is steadfast on big picture USTR Trade Deals for manufacturing, but not necessarily intransigent on specific sector details; ie. willing to give Canada and U.S. teams more negotiation time to work out the lumber issues with Commerce, prior to tariffs:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday announced a 2-1/2 month delay in determining final anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Canadian softwood lumber to buy more time to negotiate a settlement of the trade dispute.
The Commerce Department had previously been scheduled to announce final lumber duties on Sept. 6, a step that would have ended the current negotiating process with Canada’s government. Ross set a new deadline of no later than Nov. 14.
“I remain hopeful that we can reach a negotiated solution that satisfies the concerns of all parties,” Ross said. “This extension could provide the time needed to address the complex issues at hand and to reach an equitable and durable suspension agreement.”
U.S. and Canadian softwood lumber producers and government officials have all said they want to reach an “equitable” arrangement to settle U.S. claims that Canadian lumber is unfairly subsidized and dumped onto U.S. markets below cost. (read more)
“Taking the lumps out”, and pushing the deadline past NAFTA rounds #2 and #3…
I remember that the softwood/hardwood claims were leveled against Canada in the early 2000s and all Canada did was use NAFTA as leverage to get their way and undercut the timber market. If Canada wanted to ‘negotiate’ you should have done it back then, not wait until now like a bunch of thieves who finally have been caught and want a plea bargain. The rules have CHANGED, you have to play fairly now.
I like the idea of letting Mexico and Canada cry a bit than end it all.
Lucy. Charlie. Football
Lol 😁
We are sooooo lucky to have this President! “Taking the lumps out” would not have occurred to anyone else, most specifically not HRC, and anyone else would have been too scared to push.
China 🇨🇳 has absolutely NO leverage over us! Below are the three threats they have made.
Threat #1 – Leverage over us based on iPhones
Threat #2 – What if China restricts … the number of Chinese students to the US
Threat #3 – What if China imports fewer US agricultural products
It was funny 😂 reading the last two paragraphs in the article SD linked from Reuters (below).
From the article linked above:
Pressure over trade between China and the United States seems likely to grow in future and Beijing should prepare, China’s hawkish Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.
“China should not overly focus on the Trump administration’s actions,” it said in an online editorial. “Instead, it should begin drafting retaliatory measures against the United States so as to gain an upper hand.”
As for Mexico 🇲🇽, see how those countries feel about the fact 25K Mexicans are killed each year. Ranking 2nd only behind Syria 🇸🇾. No one will be investing in Mexico and our companies will be getting out of dodge quickly. Also our President is going to impose a remittance fee of every single transfer of dollars 💵 going via Western Union or whatever other method used from our country to Mexico 🇲🇽. Keep in mind that is approximately $25 billion dollars 💵 a year. 7.5% Tax would equal $1,875,000,000 a year allowing the WALL to be paid off in 10 years. Our President spoke about it today when answering a question about the WALL.
Thank. God. we have someone at the helm (Prez Trump) who is willing to DEAL with China!!!
The Chinese are AWESOME Deal-Makers. The only way to get a fair deal with them is to be AWESOME Deal Makers ourselves.
Anything less and we’re just being Suckers. Period.
God Bless Trump!
And I’ll add: God Bless China, too! Let’s get a deal that’s fair to both sides!
Don’t care. They’ve been gouging us to oblivion and could not care less about us.
Trust Trump.
With all the other directions President Trump is squeezing China at this point I doubt they are excited to take on yet another one in Mexico.
Interestingly enough Axios reported a leak that Trump wants tariffs. It reads like a “controlled leak” to me (info the WH wanted out there).
——–
Exclusive: Trump vents in Oval Office, “I want tariffs. Bring me some tariffs!”
https://www.axios.com/exclusive-trump-vents-in-oval-office-i-want-tariffs-bring-me-some-tariffs-2478121273.html
Excerpt:
Trump, addressing Kelly, said, “John, you haven’t been in a trade discussion before, so I want to share with you my views. For the last six months, this same group of geniuses comes in here all the time and I tell them, ‘Tariffs. I want tariffs.’ And what do they do? They bring me IP. I can’t put a tariff on IP.” (Most in the room understood that the president can, in fact, use tariffs to combat Chinese IP theft.)
>Snip<
Trump made sure the meeting ended with no confusion as to what he wanted.
"John, let me tell you why they didn't bring me any tariffs," he said. "I know there are some people in the room right now that are upset. I know there are some globalists in the room right now. And they don't want them, John, they don't want the tariffs. But I'm telling you, I want tariffs."
I can see the WH response to any questions from axios about this: “We do not comment on purported internal discussions between the president and [fill in the blank]”.
I saw that story yesterday too. It must have been linked here or at Drudge or somewhere similar.
The thing is, I’m (finally) at the point where I don’t believe anything if the ‘source’ is unidentified.
They may as well say their source is Epstein’s mother, lol!
The media is literally out to destroy the presidency, so nothing can be taken at face value. Trusting a corporate news source at this point is tantamount to trusting a German during WWI trench warfare if he shouts ‘pop your head up, I won’t shoot!’.
The whole topic of #MAGANOMICS gives me hardwood
For hardwood lasting more than four hours, look at a recent picture of Chelsea or Hillary Clinton.
Very large corporations like globalism. What that does to American sovereignty and the concept of American nationhood is of zero concern to them.
Very large corporations are not socialism’s enemy but its friend. Socialist Statism is where govt picks winners, they like that because they’re shoo ins as made men.
Also we’re not their market anymore. Look at all the multinationals and what do you see? Ad campaigns etc that are not happening in your world at all.
This move by Mexico doesn’t strike me as something being done from a position of strength.
In the current environment, how can undocumented sources, for all intents and purposes, be construed as anything besides fake news, either ‘leaked’ by opponents of DJT, or made up out of whole cloth by ‘reporters’ following corporate agenda?
(Reuters) – “citing people familiar with the matter.”
Which people? Bill Kristol? Katy Perry? Abe Vigoda?
“the paper said, citing the sources.”
Which sources? The unnamed people who are supposedly ‘familiar with the matter’, naturally.
“the FT added, citing a U.S. official and another person familiar with the matter.”
Oh. Well, that makes it official then… lol!
Is there ANYONE who can legitimately be cited?
Only one!
“White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom declined to comment on the “purported internal discussions” between the president and his cabinet members when contacted by Reuters.”
Fake, fake, Fake, fake, fake fake fake…
Even if it was ALL true, there is no reason or cause to believe ANY of it!
Consider the source!
So let’s do remember that our elected leader President DJT has more than a clue. I understand this horrendous spiritual war takes its toll on all of us fighting it. Just remember every negative posting or faltering on our behalf is taken as an open-ended weakness by the enemies of the Republic and of our very culture. Have faith. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
“In addition, it’s a commonly accepted open secret that China and Mexico are already working together to exploit the U.S. market via NAFTA back doors. Why not remove Panda mask and make it formal opposition? Much easier that way.”
_______________
It’s a good thing that China isn’t sensitive about concepts like ‘honor’ and ‘saving face’, or an open secret like that would be devastating.
I just don’t get it, lol!
How can blatant tyrants, cheats and thieves be so obsessed with what other people think of them… and how can it be selective — e.g., we care about saving face over sanctions, but we don’t care if the whole world knows we’re liars and thieves — without being hilariously hypocritical?
And how can you be a hypocrite and claim to care about ‘honor’ and saving face?
I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s something very wrong here, lol!
