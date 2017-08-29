Mexico Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo Now Fears NAFTA Collapse…

Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo has a different perspective today than prior to the beginning of NAFTA renegotiation.
Before NAFTA round #1 began Minister Guajardo stated angrily if the U.S. did not concede to the demands of Mexico his government would flood the U.S. with drugs and illegal aliens.
However, in the face of actually seeing NAFTA discussions possibly leading to collapse, Mr. Guajardo has a change in tone. The minister is looking at alternatives, bi-lateral trade deal options are analyzed, and the reality of the Mexican economic position is settling in.
What happens next? Mexican officials are dispatched to Washington DC to enlist the lobbying efforts of K-Street and their allies in the U.S. CoC. “Halp“:
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico sees a serious risk the United States will withdraw from NAFTA and is preparing a plan for that eventuality, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday, calling talks to renegotiate the deal a “roller coaster.”
[…] “This is not going to be easy,” Guajardo said at a meeting with senators in Mexico City. “The start of the talks is like a roller coaster.”
The need for a back-up plan in case Trump shreds the deal underpinning a trillion dollars in annual trade in North America has been a long-standing position of Guajardo, who travels to Washington on Tuesday with foreign minister Luis Videgaray to meet senior White House and trade officials.
“We are also analyzing a scenario with no NAFTA,” Guajardo said.
In an interview published earlier on Tuesday in Mexican business daily El Economista, Guajardo said “there is a risk, and it’s high” that the Trump administration abandons NAFTA.
[…] Overlapping with the NAFTA talks, Mexico will participate in separate trade meetings with Australia and New Zealand in Peru, and President Enrique Pena Nieto travels to China this weekend.
Still, attempts to diversify trade will not be easy. Some 80 percent of all Mexican exports go to the United States, and economies such as Brazil and China often compete with Mexico. (read more)
Mexico is quickly realizing something that Canada is also learning in discussions with the EU and Asia. The U.S. Market is the world’s most valuable customer in the trade equation. With that value comes incredible leverage.
Mexico can go to other nations as a “Plan B” to shore up trade deals, but those same nations will also be engaging in bilateral agreements with the U.S. and trying to keep a strong relationship with the best customer, the American Market.
If NAFTA ends, the U.S. simply switches to engage in disconnected bilateral trade with Mexico and independent bilateral trade with Canada. There are many nations who would love to replace Mexico and Canada as U.S. suppliers, and be a provider for the goods and services we might import.
Mexico might turn to Brazil as a trade partner, but Brazil doesn’t want to put their relationship with the U.S. at risk.
As a customer, the scope and scale of the U.S. economic market is the ultimate leverage. Mexico is beginning to recognize what they have taken for granted.
Sucks to be you Ildefonso !
Maybe he should call up Luis Gutierrez and tell him to bring up a bill funding the Wall. Then we might – might – work with Mexico on NAFTA.
Who’s going to pay for the wall? Mexico, one way or the other.
This article citing the Congressional Research Service says that Mexico received $757.7 MILLION in 2010 in “foreign aid” from the U.S.Time for Mexico to move out of the basement and support themselves. That pays for the wall in 10 years, not even counting all the millions we will save in not having to spend on welfare, jails, education etc.
http://listosaur.com/politics/top-10-recipients-of-united-states-foreign-aid/
“This article citing the Congressional Research Service says that Mexico received $757.7 MILLION in 2010 in “foreign aid” from the U.S.Time for Mexico to move out of the basement and support themselves.”
They can’t, so they won’t.
Mexico appears to be a failed nation-state, and has been, for some time now.
It appears that the only reason Mexico has not descended into total anarchy is because in various ways, America has been propping Mexico up financially.
DJT is giving them a quadruple-whammy:
1) drastically reducing the illegal invasion of America by Mexicans and intentional bandits facilitated by Mexico into the U.S.
2) sending large numbers of criminal aliens BACK to Mexico, first and foremost the most violent career criminals; this will further destabilize Mexico with increased violence in the same way that it was intended by the traitors Obama/Soros to destabilize America with increased violence
3) shutting down the border with a wall that Mexico will pay for, and making it much harder for the drug cartels to transact business, which will have a very negative financial impact on the drug cartels, which in turn will have a very negative impact on the Mexican government
4) U.S. dollars sent to Mexico will decline drastically as a result of numbers 1-3
That is more than enough to create a tipping point for Mexico, and the effects of renegotiating NAFTA haven’t even been factored in yet.
I would guess that Mexico will go full basket-case in less than 12 months. No matter what happens it seems inevitable that the following will happen:
A) Mexico becomes a lawless wasteland, which threatens our southern border, both by dramatically increased criminal activity, desperate ‘refugees’ and the threat of mass exodus of the Mexican People to escape what will amount to a genocidal war among the cartels
B) America responds by sending in the U.S. military to defeat the drug cartels with the same methods as we are defeating ISIS with, by surrounding and annihilating them completely
C) America then facilitates elections in Mexico, and turns Mexico back over to the Mexican People. The former corrupt political classes / families are specifically invited to get lost, they will not be part of the new political system
D) America establishes several permanent military bases at strategic points in Mexico as a stabilizing measure, as we did in Japan and Germany after WWII
E) America has Mexico build a southern border wall for Mexico, and Mexico becomes the buffer zone ‘neighborhood’ between America and the really bad neighborhoods south of Mexico
I don’t know how it doesn’t work out along those lines, more or less. Mexico is not going to get better by itself, it’s dying, and it’s only going to get worse as we cut off all of the lifelines which have enabled its continued existence.
We will have to do something about it out of self-interest, self-defense and self-preservation. The steps outlined above seem like the most logical and likely.
By deporting illegals, most from Mexico, there will be no more welfare, EBT, WIC, etc. and no allowing money (remittances) sent out of America and it has been calculated that would save many billions of dollars alone. Then if the wall is a “solar wall”, Mexico needs energy and so would buy solar energy and we would also have solar energy, so more more from Mexico. So, all this will build the wall we need and should consider a northern wall between America and Canada as well to keep out illegals. Since everyone in the illegal(s) family know that person is an illegal, they are also committing a crime by not reporting the illegal(s) and hence no compassion needed as the whole family can be deported and not left here on our welfare, etc., etc. No anchor babies accepted any more also will save a hunk of money as well. ERs and hospitals can stay open instead of closing losing money taking care of illegals. Yep, we have many sources for the wall to be built. Mexico can whine and cry, and threaten whatever but Trump and America has the winning hand, ditto Canada. A lot of competition in the world today and America is a great country to purchase from those in competition, so both Mexico and Canada have to stop, think and realize they are facing the reality of you play the game with us or you lose because your cards just don’t work for you.
RE Canada:
Wilburine is setting the table for President Trump to generate massive NEW Leverage.
The 10-week extension Wilburine granted, before he imposes sanctions on Canada, gives the American Timber industry the perfect opening to multiply capacity and output.
• Imagine the combination of the next year’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey – at Trump Speed – PLUS the Infrastructure Program about to be unleashed.
• That’s $ TWO Trillion and counting.
Imagine Produce American and Buy American on steroids – shrinking Canada’s American market AND expanding supply at the same time.
• Overcapacity kills premium pricing – at a time when the Canadian Government CANNOT subsidize its industry without inviting crippling sanctions.
• Their idiot leader Trudeau will be running into China’s arms – after FORFEITING any potential leverage in cutting a deal with them.
WINNING M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Style!
Mexico is already paying for the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WINNING!!!
😂😂
Always love that meme 👍
It’s the COVFEFE shuffle!
Haha! That’s perfect 😆
That was ‘shopped from that crazy plastic Russian weirdo, right?
Nah nah nah hey hey hey, adiós!
Love, love, love the Wilburine !
Every time I see a picture of him, it makes me smile.
Precious Wilburine!
I love all the wolverines. They all fight for us!! They are small but will rip the competition to shreds. No more incompetence. We need “killers”!! I like the one of Tillerson myself. 🙂🙃
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump appointed men who know their economics here and over there! Especially Ross, but the others are not far behind and make a formidable group with which neither Mexico nor Canada can win. These two countries know that, but will whine but finally give in because they will lose a lot! No more “giving” money so their rich people will have to give up a few goodies to even keep what they have, and actually start companies for the many minerals, etc. the country has and keep their own people working. We are not stealing nor taking anything from them, but giving them the opportunity to be real partners in NAFTA. It is that simple.
Say Mexican People — Make a deal with China. They’ll have you starving to death, just like North Korea, in no time !!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mexico will have to deal with even cheaper foreign labor. Ha!
So true WSB.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sometimes Joy seems such a insufficient word to describe how I feel. This is one of those times!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree!
And it’s a perfectly fine word 👍
I have a great word….AGAPE’
4D Chess Grandmaster, International
Agape is Greek for a “love meal” with others as we did in my Catholic university and then again in my church here in CA. Prepare simple but tasty meals and sit down and enjoy the attendees and sharing the “love”. Don’t think that will happen with Mexico or Canada but they will give in and be grown ups or suffer the consequences because Trump does what he says!
LikeLike
HAHA, love me some Alfonso Bedoya-“Gold Hat”! Such a great movie.
Still not tired of “WINNING”. Maybe I’ll take a short nap after the wall is finished. In the meantime, I’ll have coffee.
LikeLiked by 6 people
COVFEFE for everyone 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I take my COVFEFE with two scoops of vanilla ice cream.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need an urban dictionary filled with Trumpisms 🦁
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes!
Ha, ha. Funny you should mention that.
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/08/exclusive-milo-inc-given-exclusive-rights-to-introduce-literary-masterpiece/
Well, I was laughing because I really do put two scoops of the most beautiful vanilla ice cream in my coffee which I had just sat down with while I was reading! (It’s how I don’t buy Starbucks anymore!)
Maybe Nieto should arrange a meeting for PDJT and Vicente Fox…Fox thinks he is a bad ass and tell the Gringo what to do….it would be entertaining.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s “El Gringo” to you, Vicente!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep one way or the other.
its seeming increasingly likely that it will be China paying for it … think their dumping parts into canada and mexico
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico might not actually pay for it out of their government treasury, but Mexico will pay for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if we simply cut off aid, it would be more than enough. Add in the savings to all the federal programs that support “irregulars” and it will be paid for rather quickly.
The liberals and crazy liberals were trying to say that was what Trump meant
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s cause they’re stooooopid.
“Liberals and crazy liberals”. Is that an oxymoron?
“before NAFTA round #1 began Minister Guajardo stated angrily if the U.S. did not concede to the demands of Mexico his government would flood the U.S. with drugs and illegal aliens.”
Not the smartest way to start negotiations.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Funny about that remark : ” …if the U.S. did not concede to the demands of Mexico his government would flood the U.S. with drugs and illegal aliens.”
At least Mexico has now admitted to doing it, knowing about it and also knew it would harm the USA. Nasty neighbors we have there. I do hope we get out of NAFTA completely. Mexico gov’t do not deserve any respect from us when they deliberately tried to harm us while ripping us off and acting like they don’t know anything about it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Frankly, seeing their behaviour Mexico has the collapse of Nafta coming. No sympathy.
They have already been doing it for 25 years.
I would love to reread those highly controversial 1980s columns about Mexico by the late, great Mike Royko of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.
Royko wrote then thatthat country is so corrupt, crime-infested, and unproductive, it has no business existing.
The columns nearly sparked riots in the streets when I lived there.
Kinda prescient.
Just in time. We need that money now for the wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did he really think that *threatening* PDJT with “drugs and illegal aliens” would work?? I came to the Treehouse less than a week ago for news of North Korea, and have (become hopelessly addicted) stayed for the economics, once I saw Trump’s geopolitical plan mapped out in the NK/China articles. To see how POTUS is taking the tiger of the global market by the tail and tying it up in itself is making me nothing short of gleeful. To put it somewhat crassly, Mexico is screwed.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Glad to have you TreeClimber. I came here led by a Treeper posting on Breitbart shortly after the San Bernadino Terrorist Attack. I’ve loved it ever since: no drama and factual analysis, plus the Treepers are just as thorough in their comments.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Welcome to the single best source of information. History will note the solid, professional, and accurate analysis provided by SD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks. ^_^
And while this is my first week here, technically, I spent 5? 6? years sitting in the same room with my mother (I worked from home on the computer) as she read aloud to me all day, every day, from the Treehouse, played videos by Joe Dan Gorman, Alex Jones, and Bill Still. While I didn’t bother with formal schooling for the last several years of my “high school” age or college, I do feel as though I am better-informed than the average person my age.
As I said, I came to the Treehouse recently searching for news on North Korea (that’s the only news story my husband has any awareness of, and he uses sites such as MSN and CNN – he doesn’t read, he listens to the videos.) I suspected that there was another perspective on what was going on, and after reading several days’ worth of articles I realize how very out of the loop I’ve become. As my husband *is* searching for a job and has been for three months, I’ve become my mother and started reading the Treehouse articles aloud to him!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Like mother, like daughter, in a very good way.
Your husband will come around when he starts to see the bigger picture and connecting them. Welcome aboard to the Treeper comment board, Tree Climber. With that name you’ll fit in nicely 🙂
Give your Mom a big tree hug from all of us here.
God Bless You, Tree Climber
Job Option:
Head for Texas and start your own business.
Literally MILLIONS of Americans will restart their futures there, either assisting with Hurricane Recovery or serving those who do.
MILLIONS more will deliver the greatest Energy boom in history, or serve those who do.
Welcome! And if you ever have a question about any reference, the search option on the home page will provide all kinds of wonderful research by Sundance. And treepers will always be happy to chime in!
Look forward to your posts, TreeClimber!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I stumbled onto the Treehouse in 2012, when our future did not look very good. I became totally addicted too and can only leave for a few hours at a time ! Welcome, grab a limb and hang on for Sundance’s instructions. They (and he) are golden.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome Treeclimber,
We discovered this site several months before Nov 6th. We are up in British Columbia and check in here, several times a day.
We view it as a true gift, and the education gleaned from its many astute posters. As the MasterCard commercial says. Is priceless.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
Threats from the Economy Minister? How about the US moves its embassy to Chiapas and enters into a trade agreement with the Zapatistas?
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.sancristobaldelascasasmexico.com/zapatistas.php
I once studied in a class that was led by a leftist professor with YUGE Zapatista sympathies. We had to read about the Zapatistas and I could see what there was to sympathize with … especially their homeschooling, to keep their communities intact. When I brought up Zapatista support for homeschooling, suddenly my dear Prof began to backpeddle on the topic… he doesn’t approve of homeschooling HERE, only in Chiapas…. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
My daughter homeschooled her girls for years, but this year they’re in public school for the first time (grades 5th and 7th). She truly believes PDJT will fix our education system, and get rid of common core. I’m praying a lot more for my granddaughters. So far they love it, but I’m still a nervous nelly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can only hope the wretched stench of leftist indoctrination is dealt with in the near future Fe, but it would be wise to tell your daughter she’ll have to be vigilant & counter the brainwashing that now begins at a very early age in our public “schools”
ALso Houston should be very alert to sheetrock from china. The Nola area was flooded with chinese drywall after Katrina and that stuff is nasty and has to be replaced too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Their plywood sucks too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything they manufacture sucks.
Except their vacuum cleaners.
Seriously . . . some friends of ours purchased various kinds of outdoor chairs during the past two summers. All made in China. All broke.
The “chairs” are really not chairs but expensive garbage that look like chairs.
Mexico has taken the trade relationship with America for granted because they think that they are entitled to it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Describes the entitied loony lefty libs to a tee!
LikeLiked by 6 people
jmclever, that’s what China thinks too. They have all been spoiled “rotten”. When the gravy train is removed, imagine the hysterical foreign leaders. They must be going insane.
We are watching history everyday. What a privilege it is to be an American with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mexicans think they are entitled to quite a bit when it comes to the U.S.. Not anymore.
“Sucks to be you Ildefonso !” – :0) You brighten my day Sundance…thank you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Waiting for the moment the peons of these trading countries, workers, wake up to how bad they were used by their corrupt leaders and now have no jobs, benefits, or end to corruption.
They will all look to President Trump and the American people(USA)taking their country back as a example of how to replace their old corrupt greedy leadership.
The greatest American leader maybe of all time, President Trump fixing the greatest mess ever created by the uni-party puppets of the elite. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
litlbit, maybe it was you… maybe it was someone else who first gave me the idea but you’ve reminded me that the USA may be in a position to “encourage” all KINDS of positive change for the workers in every part of the supply chain. :”Wanna sell that in the USA? Well your people need decent clothing and security.” “And the drug dealing needs to stop. NOW!:
And what about upgrading your QUALITY?” Crunchin’ Mnunchin & the Wiley Wilburine could very easily be setting some new standards for quality, safety and work-life balance for a whole LOT of people. THANKS, for helping me remember!
MAGA!!!
That is one of the major advantages of bilateral agreements…
Win-Win all around.
MAGA!
What is great about President Trump is that he means what he says and actually follows through. All of his detractors and enemies think he will somehow magically change… wrong.
Our President has gone to another level of consciousness and being. He has accomplished all his personal goals and now has his chance to change history for the better. There is nothing that will pull my support from him and judging by the thousands who showed up in Corpus Christi today I am not alone.
He has already won re-election. It is up to us to replace the Uniparty to support him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
We pay over $100B per year for illegal aliens in this county. Border crossings have dropped 70%. I see people moving back to Mexico almost every day permanently leaving. Figure out how much we’re already saving. Mexico has already paid for the wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The very fact they are screeching is all anyone needs to know about who was getting the better deal. It would be nice if the people who really need to learn weren’t taking all their time keeping up with the latest kardashian caper and the latest erudite missive from Bruce Jenner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For anyone who might be new to CTH since last December, please enjoy a moment of enlightenment reading this post by SD in late 2016. And do not forget to click the links for more eye popping ways our leaders have been KILLING us for decades.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/01/trump-effect-mexicos-central-bank-chief-resigns/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I reread it as well, and I thank you, WSB, for posting Sundance’s older article. This is well worth rereading it, reminding us what happened after President Trump won the election. It is only a 10 minute max review. I had forgotten about that Carstens guy and supposely his last day of work was July 1, 2017, just less than 2 months ago!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The intracasies of this story are astonishing! Glad you remember this one!
I wonder how much money went with the minister…
My thoughts, too. And I wonder where he went to hide. He’d have a problem blending in at a isolated beach resort drinking his tequilas ;/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Carsten hasn’t left his position, yet. Wonder what he is up to now.
“Carstens, 59, is due to leave the Central Bank in November to take the top job at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), cutting short a tenure meant to have lasted until 2021. He said he would have liked to have left the bank with inflation below its 3 percent objective, but said he believed the institution was in good shape.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-cenbank-exclusive-idUSKBN19Y2PX
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Interesting. Only SD could decipher this
one.
It sounds like a scam.
The common Mexican living in Mexico is a respectful hard working person and I wish the best for them. They’ve been used as pawns in this CoC scheme to enrich the elites.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s high time they took their country back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And reclaim their farmlands. They have been protesting against NAFTA, too!
http://thehill.com/policy/international/346938-mexican-farmers-and-workers-protest-nafta
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! So true.
They are not well-known for standing up for themselves. I hope they can learn, but the general population seems pretty laissez-faire about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so right.
So many Americans think that Mexicans are like us. Could not be farther from the truth.
As Ann Coulter wrote in her book, ‘Adios America’, she writes about a history which is is one of human sacrifice and other rituals which were not changed until the Spanish invaded.
We should really learn from this .
Read “Distant Neighbors” if you have the inclination, by Alan Riding. It is an old book (1985) but has some pretty great insight into the average Mexican begrudging respect of us Gringos and realization that they have allowed their own shortcomings and corruption to screw themselves. If you look closely enough you can see the framework Mexico constructed for itself that kept the people out of the political process for many generations: a framework our politicians outwardly condemned but literally copied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the recommendation!!
Just arrived in Monterrey today (my girlfriend is Mexican) and I noted from the airplane how smoggy it has become (I’ve been coming for 5 years). She said to me yes, she really can’t believe that Mexico passed a law a few years back to legally take old cars from the U.S. when it used to be illegal. These cars are one of the components of the new pollution. So now we know where the “cash for clunkers” cars ended up. Thought that was a program to clean up the environment, not just dump it on Mexico. The depths of the Obama regime are unimaginable.
-Obama regime-
Lies and deceit.
Evil and Nefarious.
Losers and more Losers.
Give Trump what he wants and it won’t collapse.
I love the way these lifetime political morons think that they’re “master negotiators” because they’ve only ever dealt with other idiots like themselves. Make them deal with a real businessperson and they’re toast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting how Ildefonso candidly reveals that Mexico uses its Mexican “immigrants” as weapons.
Our own elite is still pretending they aren’t using them against the American People.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sure look forward to Mexico closing all its satellite embassies and hat in hand heading home. Maybe now theyll stop thumping their chests and realize that being a parasite on the U.S. is over.
Saving the USA, one day at a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of our trade “friends” are shocked, & why shouldn’t they be? They’ve been screwing America with the blessing of “our government” for decades. Even with the election of President Trump, I’m sure they assumed the globalist / UniParty stranglehold on American policy would win the day
Now they sit, mouths agape, trying to comprehend the implications
One thing we can be assured of, with President Trump in office, we’ll be seeing plenty of mouths agape, plenty of panic & plenty of stained underwear
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico has never stopped sending illegal drugs and illegal aliens:
Biggest drug bust in US history….
http://wivb.com/2015/08/05/local-officials-make-largest-drug-bust-in-u-s-history/
Nogales CBP Officers Seize $658K in Cocaine, Meth
Release Date: August 24, 2017
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/nogales-cbp-officers-seize-658k-cocaine-meth
LA Man Caught at Arizona Border with $476K in Cocaine
Release Date: August 24, 2017
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/la-man-caught-arizona-border-476k-cocaine
Border Patrol Arrests 30; Discover Smuggling Tunnel
Release Date: August 26, 2017
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/border-patrol-arrests-30-discover-smuggling-tunnel
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Biggest drug bust in US history”? I would say the China Beach heroin seizure (over half ton of Asian heroin) at the Port of Oakland was the MOAB of drug seizures. Street value in 1990 dollars about $1 billion. Perhaps 10% of all the heroin in the world in one place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
emet, good point but I didn’t write the headline. I think they meant in their area, I hope that is what they meant…..
When all is said and done I think President Trump’s crack down on drugs will be significant. I follow it every week because it is a pet peeve of mine. When I lived in Arizona there was no stopping it during the Obama admin and also GW Bush too.
The Cartel should not be in thousands of cities across the USA. Should never have happened.
America has been the safety valve for the failed Mexican revolution for decades, with illegals sending billions of American dollars each year back to Mexico. Mexico can’t feed its own people. Mexico already IS North Korea. It can’t feed its own people without those cash transfers. And that doesn’t even count the drug money. Flood us with illegals and drugs? Hmmph! Mexico already did that. If we cut either off Mexico collapses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Sundance cover how globalism essentially destroyed Mexico’s ability to feed its own people? They ran out the small farmers, bought out the big ones and now Mexico imports something like 70% of its corn from us. I guess our government can be blamed for creating this monster and continuing to feed it the last 30+ years. Not for much longer though- our President will right that ship along with our own 😜
Mexico can feed its own people without the remittances from the US. I can’t believe how uninformed most Americans are about Mexico and it’s economy. Mexico is a rich and powerful country that has one of the youngest populations in the world that are educated and can find both white and blue collar jobs in the major cities. Mexicans are tied at the hip with the US economically and more so culturally every day. The NFL is bigger in Mexico than bull fighting and starting to give soccer a run for the money. The drug war is the major issue politically in Mexico and until the US cracks down on the drug trade and controls the border it will continue. Trump closing the border will make Mexico have to deal with the cartels and its very much like what happened in Columbia. With US help the Colombians won the war. Mexico will too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C-TPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) must be eliminated along with NAFTA. Exporters in Mexico join the partnership against terrorism because it exempts their containers of freight from inspection at the border. Cartels love it. When the wall is built they will love it more. Pretty much any exporter can join, but allowing those from Mexico to do so is particuarly risky. And as usual, no benefit fir the American taxpayer.
NAFTA opened the Ca borders to illegals…plain and simple!
Tucks in transit
No NAFTA, NO extended visas (try staying a day over 90 in Mexico and you go to Jail),
No problem, Sancho..to quote the great Don Quixote
Hasta la bye bye
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think how the bus terminal and city of Santa Barbara will change. Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, et al all in the toilet due to nafta, illegals, and crime. The real migrant farmworkers werent the problem…
Santa Ana,CA, is another location of the Tamales makers. They sell them under the tables and never report income.
migrant farmworkers can be replaced with robotics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Migrant farm workers are 21st century buggywhips-in-the-making.
So pal Ildefonso fears Nafta collapse.
That’s a feature not a bug, son.
Hint : more disrespecting threats of flooding the US with illegals who are drug criminals should help your case no end. Personally I’d have shown you the door and gone to the pub well before this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
White House Petition to End CNN Airport News because airports in the US are government owned therefore can’t endorse any political party.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-cnn-airport-network-all-united-states-airports
LikeLiked by 3 people
About time to end the CNN Propoganda Machine at all airports and schools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signed the petition. Hope others do. Let’s get rid of CNN in airports and that just might be the end of CNN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i feel we just NEED TO WALK AWAY FROM NAFTA, IT’S A TOTAL BAD DEAL FOR AMERICA AND OUR BUSINESS PEOPLE.
LikeLike
I agree, Jim. We’d have better control with bilats deals.
It was bad visuals for Mexico and Canada to have a personal meeting before NAFTA round one, to create their own dramatic “leverage” against us. All that veiled threats and facial dramas from the Canadian and Mexican representives at the NAFTA talk proved it. Pretty funny to watch.
It’s fun watching the Mexican NAFTA representatives trying to keep their tails from going between their legs.
Mexican NAFTA negotiators:
“Lions” from “The Wizard of Oz”
Canadian NAFTA negotiators:
“Tin Men” and “Tin Women”
Only two missing ingredients:
Courage and Brains.
The amazing thing is, the ONLY POSSIBLE reason you would do a 3 country deal instead of a bilateral 2 country deal… is to screw one of the countries through concessions you’d be unable to achieve with a bilateral deal!
So they cry us a river about NAFTA ending, if NAFTA was fair none of that would matter, we could just renegotiate a bilateral deal with the benefits of NAFTA in it.
Of course there are no net benefits of NAFTA, that’s the whole point that President Trump realizes.
OH, and this may be a great place to bring this up. Over the weekend I installed a new set of attic stairs. The set I bought was the only ones available locally that were my size, they were made by “Louisville”… once we got them out and started working them, we were pretty let down by the shoddy construction of the stairs, and just minor things not fitting right, the cheap finish of the wood on the bottom of the door… one of the hinges was installed so that it didn’t bend out of the way like it should, the stickers were installed crooked, etc.
On a big sticker (crooked) behind the door it said ‘made in Mexico’.
So this damn company, with a name like “Louisville” that makes you think of Kentucky, makes all their stuff in Mexico. After googling it, found nothing but bad reviews from other customers unhappy with the product.
So one of the companies we need back in the USA is a ladder manufacturer.
LikeLike
If illegal immigrants had just kept a low profile, no crimes, no gangs, no welfare fraud, no voting, no demands by activists for more privileges, they more than likely would have been left alone. Ironic, no?
I almost feel bad for ill-defensible Ildefonso. . . or not.
