NAFTA Day #1 Recap…

Based entirely on what can be pulled from Government Accounts and media interviews of the participants involved in NAFTA negotiations, I’m going to try and summarize each day as it can be determined through those sources.
Additionally, for those who might be interested in a perspective I’m going to give a rating of my confidence that a tri-national agreement is possible.
On a scale of zero to 10 – where zero is NAFTA will dissolve and parties will be at irreconcilable differences, and 10 is confidence an agreement will be reached, at the end of Day #1, today, I’d asses the likelihood of an agreement at “3”.
Outlook not too good.
Canada, as expressed by foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, appears determined to use NAFTA as a tool for Justin Trudeau’s social justice endeavors. Gay rights, transgender rights, cultural sensitivity and climate change are at the very top of their priority list. Further down the scale are rules on conflict resolution, and rules of origin.
Mexico’s position appears to be a ‘unity move‘ to align with Canada on mutual ideology in an effort to leverage the “status quo”; also the default position of Canada. Mexican trade officials are exceptionally complimentary toward Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and openly divisive toward U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer.
Given the history here, Mexico appears to have no intention on complying with a trade agreement even if one is determined. Mexico appears intent to simply factor the cost of compliance litigation into their economic and manufacturing equations. Go figure.
Combined Mexico and Canada are putting up a united front, and the U.S. trade team is presenting optical and verbal cues akin to ‘eye-rolls‘.
It would appear Canada and Mexico also understand the U.S./Trump no-lose position is to scrap the deal; and so CanaMex are leveraging themselves politically to try and force responsibility for fracture and failure onto Team U.S.A.
[NOTE: The full pdf of USTR Lighthizer’s goals is included at the bottom.]
The first round (of six) negotiations are scheduled to last 5 days, ending Sunday.
However, if day 2 through 4 are anything like Day #1, I wouldn’t bet on seeing round #2.
♦One of the more germane points of difference, something that actually has to do with trade, encompasses the “rules of origin” specifically within the Auto sector.
Currently, China ships a massive amount of Chinese manufactured component parts into both Canada and Mexico. Those parts are then assembled and shipped into the U.S. This process subverts the intent of NAFTA in that the agreement for manufacturing is supposed to encompass products actually manufactured within North America; as in manufactured within Canada, Mexico and The U.S.
The entire premise for “free trade” among the three North American nations is that products generated by, and manufactured by, the NAFTA partners would be “duty free”.
China has essentially subverted U.S. trade tariffs within the Auto Sector by using Mexico (mainly) as a destination for auto parts that are then merely assembled and shipped into the U.S. “duty free”. If the end product came from China directly they would have to potentially pay an import tax as part of the U.S. China trade agreement.
Inside Canada and Mexico the assembly of Chinese parts to deliver a finished ‘end product’ destined to the U.S. market is a sector of their jobs and economy they wish to retain. The U.S. is seeking to close the “rules of origin” loophole to ensure that only products actually manufactured within Mexico and Canada are part of the process.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and team, has a goal to end this “3rd party (China) dumping” of goods via this backdoor exploitation. Canada and Mexico obviously want to retain it.
The current “rules of origin” are generally being discussed around the “Auto Sector”, but the same basic premise pertains to other products. China can ship unassembled appliances into Mexico and Canada, or furniture etc., and gain the same NAFTA benefit with the Northern and Southern U.S. neighbors simply doing the assembly work.
In these examples Mexico and Canada workers benefit from the jobs, but there’s no economic value within the United States. The U.S. looses the tariff, or duties, and U.S. businesses, both in parts and complete finished goods, are undercut and subsequently lose the manufacturing jobs to either China, Mexico or Canada.
Therefore the “rules of origin” specify how much of a finished product must be made entirely in North America in order to qualify for NAFTA “free trade”.
(Via CNBC) Without rules of origin, non-member countries [China] can skirt around tariffs and other trade barriers by exporting goods through the lowest-tariff member country [Canada or Mexico] and into the other member nations [U.S.A.].
To avoid this form of arbitrage, origin rules establish that at least a fraction of goods covered by a free trade agreement have to be produced within the NAFTA region.
Among the administration’s goals is to “update and strengthen the rules of origin, as necessary, to ensure that the benefits of NAFTA go to products genuinely made in the United States and North America.”
Adjusting rules of origin holds particular significance for the auto industry. Currently, 62.5 percent of a vehicle’s content must be made within the NAFTA region to avoid tariffs. (link)
basically they should start with rules of origin and discuss nothing else.. if canada and mexico wont scrap this and abide by the rules then cancel nafta altogether.. nothing else matters if they cant agree on that
i honestly have no faith in trade deals like nafta and think the trump administration is playing along here but has no intentions to maintain nafta. bi lateral trade deals are the only way to go. NAFTA was structured so that two weaker nations could take advantage of the more powerful. two wolves and sheep voting on whats for dinner
I agree. From my point of view NAFTA is dead. Trump said it in so many ways before and after the elections. He is just looking for the excuse. The silly woman from Canada almost gave it to him right away. Mexicanos were cleverer.
Agreed. Because I agree with Bannon – this is ALL about China. Smash the octopus tentacles wherever they are found. One in Mexico, one in Canada, chop-chop-chop and time for sushi.
Unless every last bit of ChiCom sneakery is removed from NAFTA, kill it DEAD.
This is a big deal… UniParty, Mex, Cn, China all unhappy w/ the prospect that our ‘killers’ appointed by PTrump will be successful. I love it! #MAGA
There will be a giant unsucking sound of jobs coming back into the USA.
America is finally confronting and standing up to those who have abused our economic interests in favor of their own. They have been able to mitigate the consequences of their socialism and corruption with our capital. Of course they will go to the mat to keep that gravy train from coming to a halt. In the case of Mexico, they have the same natural resources we do, they have a dream tourism set up, and they have imported our manufacturing jobs for the past 25 years. Yet their economy is still not strong enough to sustain the population or improve their citizens’ standard of living. We gave them an opportunity and they haven’t taken advantage. Their citizens will have to require governmental reform from here on, they can’t keep using our resources as a crutch to prop themselves up.
When water gets to their neck they might start swimming. Too much corruption in Mexico.
Thank you SD.
“Mexico appear intent to simply factor the cost of compliance litigation into their economic and manufacturing equations. Go figure.”
Compliance litigation = Mexico’s pay-to-play
If a widget maker in the U.S. has to comply with DOL, OSHA, EPA, DHS, etc., its costs will be higher than the offshore manufacturer which does not have to comply. All other things equal, the U.S. based company loses to the offshore company. The overhead created by DOL, OSHA, et al, is the cost of our first world standard of living. We vote for it; we choose it. If anyone wishes to access this market, he must contribute to the overhead to maintain this standard.
The “all else above equal” caveat also happens not to be true. Labor costs are lower offshore due to the comparative lack of infrastructure and lower standard of living. Thus, to offshore manufacturing is to escape as much of the “social compact” heavy lifting as is possible yet still get back in time to reap the rewards.
I’ll second what Bob said…Thank you SD. :0)
This is what I have been waiting for. This is why Trump won.
Thanks Sundance for breaking this down for us. China Canada & Mex the 3 amigos aka the 3 worms..Seems China is the head worm named Cheatanonymous – well sayonara
At this point the hell with Mexico 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦 and ultimately China 🇨🇳! This was the greatest scheme made to man. The Mexicans have gotten filthy rich because the Chinese have used them to deliver their 💩 to sell in our country so that they can forgo any tariffs. All Mexicans have to do is assemble the garbage and pass it on to us.
Using the EO would start the six month clock to termination. In the meantime both of those countries would be eager to negotiate bilaterally with us. We could have both bilateral deals done ✅ by the time the six month window closes on NAFTA. These POS need us more than we will ever need them!
Thank you God in Heaven for our President who loves our country and all its citizens. The Energy Revolution that is fueling our Economic Train 🚂 and our Economic Leverage with Russia 🇷🇺 and eventually with China 🇨🇳, will allow those 60,000 factories to be rebuilt and operating to make all our products right here in the Great USA 🇺🇸!
We are sitting on a GOLD MINE and our Golden President is letting it fuel ⛽️ every aspect of our economy, domestic and foreign agendas!
That is MEGASUPERWINNING!
