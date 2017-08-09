President Trump, Via Robert Mercer, Targets Jeff Flake…

Robert Mercer is a billionaire hedge fund manager who originally constructed the multi-million Cambridge Analytica data tool to aid Ted Cruz in winning the 2016 GOP Primary.

Mr. Mercer bought controlling interest in Breitbart Media for $10+ million. It was through Breitbart media that Mercer, together with Steve Bannon, deployed the Cambridge Analytica tool with a two year presidential poll (2014/2015) to vacuum up user data for later use in the 2016 republican primary.  Kellyanne Conway is part of their long-term relationship dynamic.

However, after Ted Cruz refused to specifically and enthusiastically endorse the winner, Donald trump, at the GOP convention in Cleveland, Robert Mercer kicked him out of his suite.  Robert Mercer generally stays in the background and his daughter Rebekah Mercer leads the political advocacy.  That said, they have the resources and disposition to destroy just about any political foe they choose to engage.

(Via Politico)  One of Donald Trump’s most generous political benefactors is providing a six-figure donation to a super PAC devoted to unseating Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who has been fiercely critical of the president.

Robert Mercer, a reclusive hedge fund billionaire who was intimately involved in Trump’s rise and helped to bankroll his 2016 campaign, is contributing $300,000 to a super PAC supporting former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is challenging Flake in a Republican primary next year.

It’s the latest sign that Trump’s political machine is preparing to take on Flake, whose persistent attacks have angered the president.

The White House has met with Ward and two other Republicans who are mulling primary challenges to the Arizona senator, state Treasurer Jeff DeWit and former state GOP Chairman Robert Graham.

A longtime Trump critic, Flake has made waves with the release of his new book, “Conscience of a Conservative.” He argues that his party is in denial about the Trump presidency and blames the GOP for his rise. Over the past week, Flake has launched a national TV tour in which he’s made the case that his party has taken the wrong course. (read more)

 

    • Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      He is a world class professional poker player as well and definitely has that “don’t fuck with me facial expression”. He got his BS in physics and math in NM and his Ph.D after working for the Air Force weapons development. In the computer world he has achieved “god-like” status but earned most of his money as a hedge fund manager (guess that is where the poker comes in as a handy skill-set). He volunteered his analytical data tools to target messaging to push for Brexit. Definitely not a guy I would want as an enemy

  2. Pam says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    We are with you Mr. President!

  3. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Also, Rebekah Mercer is the daughter.

  4. Minnie says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Mr. President, we support you!

    MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁❤️

  5. justme928 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I am smiling 😁

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Uh oh. Jeffy made Daddy mad and now he went and got his belt. Jeffy gets a spanking.

    This makes me very happy. An example is being made. Watch and learn, GOPe. This could be you…

    • Renee H says:
      August 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Oh, and BTW, the title of Flake’s flakey book is rather UNORIGINAL. I am looking now at a book on my book shelf entitled “The Conscience of a Conservative”, written years ago by conservative BARRY GOLDWATER! Looks like Flake is appropriately named.

    • mimbler says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      Yes, just a few more high profile examples, and the guys further down the list will toe the line.

  7. Oldskool says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    That’s interesting, I didn’t realize PTrump had a “political machine” per the article.

    • mrboxty says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      Yeah, his political machine is called “the grassroots.” Recent poll showed that over 80% of republicans support Trump. Only 14% disapprove. That’s the same percentage that supports the work of Mitch and Ryan.

  8. noritadek says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Flake and McCain will be out. The first by loosing, the second.. well. The swamp will have two less dirty creatures.

  9. Midnight Rambler says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Ya wanna play?….Let’s play.

  10. Kristin says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Great!! Great!! Great!!
    I will be voting Dr. Kelli Ward or anybody who has the best chance to get this Fake Flake out!!!

    Liked by 7 people

  11. Delilah says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    👊 #MAGA

    How to Completely Fund 60 Primary Challengers without Breaking the Bank:
    ———————————
    $1 campaign:

    There are 60+ million Trump voters. If each of us contributed just $1, that would be $60+ million.

    The average price of running for Congress is $1.5 million.

    If each one of Trump’s supporters sent just $1 to each primary challenger, they would have 60 times more money than they would need. $1 is all you need to do your part. You can feel good knowing that you’ve stepped up to the plate to help take back your country! Send more if you have been blessed, but it is the duty of each of us to at least send $1 to each. Help spread the word!!
    ——————————–
    OUR CHALLENGERS:

    *Kelli Ward challenging Jeff Flake:
    https://causes.anedot.com/ward-for-senate

    (Jeff DeWit is also a challenger, but right now, we’re hoping that he takes McCain’s place)

  12. Bob Thoms says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Not good enough to have the money; you need a great candidate who can take him out as well.

    Is there one?

  13. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Good!!! Start targeting the weasels and traitors.

  14. The Demon Slick says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Hey gope, can you hear us now?
    This is great news. I believe that the message has been officially sent and received, regardless of what happens next. If there’s one thing those Congress critters listen to it’s big money donors.

  15. ej says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    I wonder how much Mercer is behind some of these onslaughts against guys like McMaster, et. al. Whomever it is, has a connected apparatus.

  16. John Matrix says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Arizona Senator Ward AND Dewit sound a LOT better than Flake and McCain.
    Hopefully, within the next 18 months that will be reality, and the two current globalist will be a bad memory.

  17. Digleigh says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Go Mercers! We need more influential people to support truly conservative, America First candidates! Thank you!

  18. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Jeff Flake = Burnt Toast

  19. Lulu says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Is AZ an open primary? I ask because I’m wondering if Flake can cobble together the Mormon and Democrat vote.

    • Rebecca Pacey says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      In Arizona Unaffiliated voters may choose which party’s ballot they will vote on. Party members may only vote on their party’s …

    • navysquid says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      Don’t worry about the Mormon vote as it is not monolithic. MANY Mormon’s voted for Trump and will vote out Flake as we can’t stand the guy or McCain. Unfortunately, when he ran for Senator our choices were Flake / McCain or the Democrat. I voted in the election for both because I was not going to vote for a Dem but I might as well have…right?

    • law4lifeblog says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Mitt’s Mormon Mafia will come out for Flake full force…I forecast a 200% turnout in Mesa!!!

  20. Bamalaker says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Heck yes! Let’s get this going!!

  21. Delilah says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Send George Washington back to DC to help Trump drain the swamp….

    There are 60+ million Trump voters.

    In order to fund every single primary challenger, all we need to do is send them $1, and they’d have more than enough money than they’d need to fund a run for office.

    And nobody ever misses a dollar. The only thing you’re out is five minutes of your life to mail the letter…..

    Imagine the message that would send to DC if they got inundated with George Washingtons, the guy that fought the tyranny of the elitist, King George

  22. Lulu says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Jeff looks like a car salesman or one of those preachers that drinks and fornicates on the side while being so righteous on Sunday.

  23. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    My anger is simmering again just thinking about Flake. Who does he think he is?

    How can these fools in the Senate have so misread the mood of the public? Is it really that they are so cocooned in their bubble they are unaware? Is it they are so busy greedily counting their piles of cash and cackling over their ill gotten gains that it blinds them to the truth?

    This Flake and his book blaming Trump for whatever just seems spectacularly ill advised to me, just like McConnells remarkably tone deaf statement about Trump’s expectations. Can they really be that stupid?

    • 17CatsInTN says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      That and they are playing out of the same playbook they’ve used for decades. They are unaware there is a new game in town that’s thrown the old playbook out. Plus, the fans have changed and we are no longer paying any attention to the old bent players anymore.

    • piper567 says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Sylvia…they know damn well what the mood of the electorate is.
      They do not care. They still think money can buy anything (despite recent losses).
      After all, it bought them.

  24. ginaswo says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    ***ooohh yeahhhh***
    😎😆😈

  25. JT says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    is Ward on Trump’s side or is she BSing? its hard to know these days who is for real.

  26. Stringy theory says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Dumping Flake will be a good start, but just a start. Trump is working for us and that means stopping the resistance to making America Great again.

  27. JoD says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    It’s a puzzlement!
    Mercer = Breitbart
    Bannon = Mercer = Breitbart
    Breitbart has devolved into an anti-McMaster psychosis.
    Why?

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      I think that there are more people involved than that, and some of them have their own agenda. It is also possible that some have been led astray. I do wish that Mercer would clean up the BB website and stop focusing on the sideshows.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Because McMaster was waging his own war against Bannon………………that’s my guess.

    • HMelville says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      It would be great to know all the reasons why and who all the people are that are pulling all the strings. CTH has provided many possibilities.
      This is democracy 2017. After the election untold special interests and rich Big Time super wealthy players toy with elected people or their pawns at will to either improve network ratings or to personally profit or acquire power in some way. That stinks of political corruption to me no matter who is orchestrating it all.

    • georgiafl says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Because President Trump hasn’t put a stop to it.

  28. HMelville says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Politics is a nasty business. Most of our workplaces have had some examples of political intrigue, back stabbing, sycophancy for advancement, power plays, treachery and so on but it is all amateurish compared to Big Time Politics.
    When I was a young supervisor of a department, one of the older fellows posted a sign that read,
    “Old age and treachery will overcome youth and skill.” Fortunately, he posted it to get a laugh. A real treacherous person would not post a warning.

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      August 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      “Politics is a nasty business.”

      Precisely why the founders intended that ordinary folk would SERVE as senators and representatives for SHORT periods of time, and then go back to their lives. It is virtually impossible for ANY career politician to not end up corrupted.

  29. drillerelite says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I’m real glad to read this! These weenie republicans have to be sent home and MAGA needs to take over the party. Anybody who campaigns against them and contrasts by standing with Trump should have a great shot at cleaning their clocks and the dems are already looking to loose more seats. Hope someone in Senate grows a pair and calls out McConnell for his lame ass, so called leadership as well. So sick of this lot 😠

    Oh, also heard some of Rush today, caller said republicans need to stand up and characterize democrats like dems always do to them and show people who they really are, I hope they do. I’ll be over here on my branch holding my breath

  30. lastinillinois says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Ward vs Flake
    Mercer vs Soros

    I like our chances!

  31. fleporeblog says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    4sure this is what I meant last night about not worrying about plan B! Luther Strange is in a different boat compared to this piece of garbage! The beauty with AZ is that if Lucifer dies before the November Election, both his seat and Flake’s seat will be up for the taking. Jeff DeWit, Kelli Ward or Graham will occupy those seats. We aren’t losing AZ! Imagine how great it will be for our President to flip these two creatures for pro Trump candidates!

  32. Landslide says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Where do we buy our “No Flakes Allowed” T-shirts?

    This is a YUGE blessing!!

  33. starfcker says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Good.

  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Delilah & a few others have brought something up that I’ve been bringing up for over a year. We need to organize ourselves & get everyone on the same page

    There’s 65+ million Trump voters. It’s great to have big money donors, but we wouldn’t even need them if we organized ourselves

    Not too diminish the help a big money person with connections could bring to the table, but imagine if we had someone, maybe a Trump Administration person, had a site where all of us could go to

    Call it “A Call to Action” website, where it has a list of politicians we need voted out. Which candidates to elect & why. Who to donate to. Organize call, letter & fax campaigns. Organize groups to go to politicians offices to voice our displeasure. Everything & anything that promotes the MAGA agenda

    As stated above, imagine just half of the Trump voters donating a dollar to some candidates. That’s 30 million dollars for each candidate, & it creates no economic hardship on anyone

    Why isn’t someone doing this? The left are masters at organizing, & that’s why they’ve become so strong. We’re actually the largest group out there, yet we can’t get organized?

    What do we need to do to get Trump or someone close to hims attention on this? Time is of the essence

  35. ver2cal says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This is good news. So happy to see concrete action taken against current crop of Republicans who are standing in the way. Most for petty butt hurt reasons.

  36. Bekah Lyons says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Sadly . Mercer just went on Mueller’s hit list .

  37. ALEX says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Will see how it all turns out..People like Flake have enough of a following that if they lose and they don’t turn out it in general it could spell defeat for the Trump candidates.It’s not cut and dry..The republicans running for congress in 2016 combined recieved more votes then our President..

    The party is split and fractured..It should be interesting..One area that can be improved upon is losing the Collins types and adding Rust Belt representatives…Groups like the Tuesday Morning etc are not Trump supporters and it’s the hand we were dealt…

    I would like to see the President give a speech on the state of the Republican Party. Just tell it as it is and see if we can get anything done..I don’t have much hope with democrats in effective control of Senate..

  38. Snarky Pundit says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Mercer is the next most powerful political figure in the country after Trump. He’s a visionary who realized before anyone how polling is now so irrelevant, and social media analytics is the future for gaging public sentiment from the largest database available.

  39. Snarky Pundit says:
    August 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Mercer will also set his sights on defeating Paul Ryan and any other obstructionist vulnerable in the 2018 Midterms. He and Trump combined are a Force of Nature.

