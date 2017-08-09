President Trump, Via Robert Mercer, Targets Jeff Flake…

Robert Mercer is a billionaire hedge fund manager who originally constructed the multi-million Cambridge Analytica data tool to aid Ted Cruz in winning the 2016 GOP Primary.
Mr. Mercer bought controlling interest in Breitbart Media for $10+ million. It was through Breitbart media that Mercer, together with Steve Bannon, deployed the Cambridge Analytica tool with a two year presidential poll (2014/2015) to vacuum up user data for later use in the 2016 republican primary. Kellyanne Conway is part of their long-term relationship dynamic.
However, after Ted Cruz refused to specifically and enthusiastically endorse the winner, Donald trump, at the GOP convention in Cleveland, Robert Mercer kicked him out of his suite. Robert Mercer generally stays in the background and his daughter Rebekah Mercer leads the political advocacy. That said, they have the resources and disposition to destroy just about any political foe they choose to engage.
(Via Politico) One of Donald Trump’s most generous political benefactors is providing a six-figure donation to a super PAC devoted to unseating Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who has been fiercely critical of the president.
Robert Mercer, a reclusive hedge fund billionaire who was intimately involved in Trump’s rise and helped to bankroll his 2016 campaign, is contributing $300,000 to a super PAC supporting former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who is challenging Flake in a Republican primary next year.
It’s the latest sign that Trump’s political machine is preparing to take on Flake, whose persistent attacks have angered the president.
The White House has met with Ward and two other Republicans who are mulling primary challenges to the Arizona senator, state Treasurer Jeff DeWit and former state GOP Chairman Robert Graham.
A longtime Trump critic, Flake has made waves with the release of his new book, “Conscience of a Conservative.” He argues that his party is in denial about the Trump presidency and blames the GOP for his rise. Over the past week, Flake has launched a national TV tour in which he’s made the case that his party has taken the wrong course. (read more)
MAGA!
He is a world class professional poker player as well and definitely has that “don’t fuck with me facial expression”. He got his BS in physics and math in NM and his Ph.D after working for the Air Force weapons development. In the computer world he has achieved “god-like” status but earned most of his money as a hedge fund manager (guess that is where the poker comes in as a handy skill-set). He volunteered his analytical data tools to target messaging to push for Brexit. Definitely not a guy I would want as an enemy
We are with you Mr. President!
Gethimout, and take his coat.
Also, Rebekah Mercer is the daughter.
Robert Mercer generally stays in the background and his *sister* Rebekah Mercer
Rebekah is Robert Mercer’s middle daughter – and she’s also good at poker as I recall: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/the-rise-of-gop-mega-donor-rebekah-mercer/2016/09/13/85ae3c32-79bf-11e6-beac-57a4a412e93a_story.html
No, I think it’s the other daughter, Heather who is the poker player:
http://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/news/a9204/rebekah-mercer-donald-trump-transition/
Robert is a computer science guy turned trader. I am sure a lot of that trader ability was picked up by his kids. Rebekah was also a trader. Good traders make good poker players. It’s all about probabilities and chance of outcome occurring in both.
Mr. President, we support you!
MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁❤️
I am smiling 😁
Uh oh. Jeffy made Daddy mad and now he went and got his belt. Jeffy gets a spanking.
This makes me very happy. An example is being made. Watch and learn, GOPe. This could be you…
Oh, and BTW, the title of Flake’s flakey book is rather UNORIGINAL. I am looking now at a book on my book shelf entitled “The Conscience of a Conservative”, written years ago by conservative BARRY GOLDWATER! Looks like Flake is appropriately named.
Yes, just a few more high profile examples, and the guys further down the list will toe the line.
That’s interesting, I didn’t realize PTrump had a “political machine” per the article.
Yeah, his political machine is called “the grassroots.” Recent poll showed that over 80% of republicans support Trump. Only 14% disapprove. That’s the same percentage that supports the work of Mitch and Ryan.
Flake and McCain will be out. The first by loosing, the second.. well. The swamp will have two less dirty creatures.
I don’t believe McCain is dying…watch for a “miraculous” recovery!
I so agree with you, psadie!
Yes, miraculous recovery. Then he finds God.
McLame is the new Hyman Roth.
Dont matter McShame will be out in 5 yrs max. He will be irrelavent in 17 months max.
No… he is dying, but his hubris makes him think he’s not…. sad.
McCain has the most terrible and aggressive kind of tumor imaginable growing in his brain encased in his skull. He will suffer the same demise as Teddy Kennedy did. There is no recovery from this malignancy.
No, the brain tumor has the most terrible and aggressive kind of human being around it.
Kennedy and McCain two sides of the same coin, all the way to the bitter end.
I don’t buy it either. I believe in Coincidences, but I don’t trust them.
Oh My! My absolute favorite program DS9. Excellent.
if he has glioblastoma, there are no miraculous recoveries. from wiki:
The most common length of survival following diagnosis is 12 to 15 months, with fewer than 3% to 5% of people surviving longer than five years.[2][3] Without treatment survival is typically 3 months.[9]
Increasing age (> 60 years of age) carries a worse prognostic risk. Death is usually due to widespread tumor infiltration with cerebral edema and increased intracranial pressure.[60]
personally, i’d like to hammer home the message that mccain’s cognitive functions are likely to be impaired, and as such, should not be making decisions for the american people.
Send in Dr. Baden.
He is 80. We are all dying. Just some meaner than others.
I don’t think the Mayo Clinic would risk their reputation for political games. I think he really has brain cancer and that has made him more angry and bitter than ever.
Ya wanna play?….Let’s play.
Great!! Great!! Great!!
I will be voting Dr. Kelli Ward or anybody who has the best chance to get this Fake Flake out!!!
👊 #MAGA
How to Completely Fund 60 Primary Challengers without Breaking the Bank:
———————————
$1 campaign:
There are 60+ million Trump voters. If each of us contributed just $1, that would be $60+ million.
The average price of running for Congress is $1.5 million.
If each one of Trump’s supporters sent just $1 to each primary challenger, they would have 60 times more money than they would need. $1 is all you need to do your part. You can feel good knowing that you’ve stepped up to the plate to help take back your country! Send more if you have been blessed, but it is the duty of each of us to at least send $1 to each. Help spread the word!!
——————————–
OUR CHALLENGERS:
*Kelli Ward challenging Jeff Flake:
https://causes.anedot.com/ward-for-senate
(Jeff DeWit is also a challenger, but right now, we’re hoping that he takes McCain’s place)
Great idea! Will do!! We need to compile a list……
Shiva is damaged goods In MA
He sure is….
https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2017/07/23/watch-radio-host-howie-carr-and-republican-senate-candidate-get-in-on-air-yelling-match
Yes Geoff diehard may be the better candidate… Howie Carr has endorsed him
Goodness, autocorrect! Diehl
*diehl
Yeah, about Mo Brooks:
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2016/02/why_will_mo_brooks_never_endor.html
And now you know why Trump endorsed Strange–to freeze Brooks out of the run-off.
For me, it’s all about Moore, who looks like he’ll take Strange out in September.
Brooks came around and has been very strong for PT of late.
Eleventh Commandment says: “Never trust a never-Trumper”.
An ex Cruz supporter? Must be a never trumper like Brooks. 😉
You hit the nail on the head!
Someone on here made a comment about Shiva on here some days ago, I had bookmarked it. If someone has any more info, please share.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/01/senate-confirms-christopher-wray-as-fbi-director-92-5/#comment-4211978
“That person, Shiva Ayyadurai, is either a nut or running a Democratic operation.
He appeared on Infowars claiming another Republican candidate, Geoff Diehl, is a fake Trumper, that both Diehl and local radio host Howie Carr photoshopped pictures of themselves with Trump, and that Diehl and Carr are conspiring against Shiva.
These claims are absurd. Diehl oversaw Trump’s campaign operations in Massachusetts, and Carr, among other activities, helped organize a Trump fundraiser and moderated a New Hampshire Town Hall event for then-candidate Trump. Both were early and strong Trump supporters. Carr has since visited the Trump White House.
Ayyadurai then appeared on Carr’s program, during which he was confronted with documents regarding an arrest for domestic battery. The interview quickly devolved into a shouting match, with Shiva doing most of the shouting. During this interview, several new individuals appeared on Carr’s YouTube stream and began acting much as one would expect ShareBlue/Media Matter operatives to behave during a political operation.
Ayyadurai donated $2,000 to John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2003, so he’s no conservative ideologue. Furthermore, Massachusetts Democrats have a long history of running third-string “Republicans” as independents to split the vote in statewide elections. Finally, Ayyadurai’s antics came about two weeks before Diehl’s official announcement as a candidate.
For these reasons, I suspect Ayadurai antics were an attempt by the Warren campaign to either divide Diehl’s base, and/or to draw both Diehl and Carr into a situation in which they could be lumped in with Alex Jones as “conspiracy theorists” and discredited before Diehl officially launched his campaign
Ayyadurai has also made other questionable claims, such as being the inventor of email.
In short, people supportive of Trump’s policies should give Diehl their consideration and be very skeptical of Ayyadurai’s motives for running.”
Toss Kid Rock in the list too
Sorry to burst your bubble, but Mo Brooks is a never-Trumper who supported Cruz. He was very vocal about his disdain for candidate Trump. Trump is a chess player and his endorsement of Strange may actually be to get Moore elected. Anyway an eleventh commandment says “never trust a never-Trumper!!”.
Lou Barletta is NOT a candidate for US Senate in PA to take out Bob Casey. Have you checked out Bobby Lawrence for US Senate in PA? I hear he’s da man. Trump supporter all the way. http://www.bobbylawrence.us/
My question would be, if you put 60 million dollars in the trough, who gets to pick the hogs that get to shove their snout in it?
Not good enough to have the money; you need a great candidate who can take him out as well.
Is there one?
Never mind. IC it’s Kelly Ward.
Is that bad?
Good!!! Start targeting the weasels and traitors.
Hey gope, can you hear us now?
This is great news. I believe that the message has been officially sent and received, regardless of what happens next. If there’s one thing those Congress critters listen to it’s big money donors.
I wonder how much Mercer is behind some of these onslaughts against guys like McMaster, et. al. Whomever it is, has a connected apparatus.
Arizona Senator Ward AND Dewit sound a LOT better than Flake and McCain.
Hopefully, within the next 18 months that will be reality, and the two current globalist will be a bad memory.
For sure John Matrix, I am all for Kelli Ward, a true conservative.
Go Mercers! We need more influential people to support truly conservative, America First candidates! Thank you!
Jeff Flake = Burnt Toast
Is AZ an open primary? I ask because I’m wondering if Flake can cobble together the Mormon and Democrat vote.
In Arizona Unaffiliated voters may choose which party’s ballot they will vote on. Party members may only vote on their party’s …
Don’t worry about the Mormon vote as it is not monolithic. MANY Mormon’s voted for Trump and will vote out Flake as we can’t stand the guy or McCain. Unfortunately, when he ran for Senator our choices were Flake / McCain or the Democrat. I voted in the election for both because I was not going to vote for a Dem but I might as well have…right?
Mitt’s Mormon Mafia will come out for Flake full force…I forecast a 200% turnout in Mesa!!!
Heck yes! Let’s get this going!!
Send George Washington back to DC to help Trump drain the swamp….
There are 60+ million Trump voters.
In order to fund every single primary challenger, all we need to do is send them $1, and they’d have more than enough money than they’d need to fund a run for office.
And nobody ever misses a dollar. The only thing you’re out is five minutes of your life to mail the letter…..
Imagine the message that would send to DC if they got inundated with George Washingtons, the guy that fought the tyranny of the elitist, King George
Jeff looks like a car salesman or one of those preachers that drinks and fornicates on the side while being so righteous on Sunday.
My anger is simmering again just thinking about Flake. Who does he think he is?
How can these fools in the Senate have so misread the mood of the public? Is it really that they are so cocooned in their bubble they are unaware? Is it they are so busy greedily counting their piles of cash and cackling over their ill gotten gains that it blinds them to the truth?
This Flake and his book blaming Trump for whatever just seems spectacularly ill advised to me, just like McConnells remarkably tone deaf statement about Trump’s expectations. Can they really be that stupid?
That and they are playing out of the same playbook they’ve used for decades. They are unaware there is a new game in town that’s thrown the old playbook out. Plus, the fans have changed and we are no longer paying any attention to the old bent players anymore.
Sylvia…they know damn well what the mood of the electorate is.
They do not care. They still think money can buy anything (despite recent losses).
After all, it bought them.
***ooohh yeahhhh***
😎😆😈
is Ward on Trump’s side or is she BSing? its hard to know these days who is for real.
What you do know for a fact is that Flake isn’t on Trump’s side, so by choosing anybody but Flake, your chances for success significantly improve.
But Ward has been pro-Trump for a long time.
I think I remember her being up on stage at one of his rallies.
Anyone else remember this?
Kelli Ward is definitely Pro-Pres Trump!! She’s a deplorable.
Dumping Flake will be a good start, but just a start. Trump is working for us and that means stopping the resistance to making America Great again.
It’s a puzzlement!
Mercer = Breitbart
Bannon = Mercer = Breitbart
Breitbart has devolved into an anti-McMaster psychosis.
Why?
I think that there are more people involved than that, and some of them have their own agenda. It is also possible that some have been led astray. I do wish that Mercer would clean up the BB website and stop focusing on the sideshows.
Because McMaster was waging his own war against Bannon………………that’s my guess.
Palace intrigue; as old as the hills.
It would be great to know all the reasons why and who all the people are that are pulling all the strings. CTH has provided many possibilities.
This is democracy 2017. After the election untold special interests and rich Big Time super wealthy players toy with elected people or their pawns at will to either improve network ratings or to personally profit or acquire power in some way. That stinks of political corruption to me no matter who is orchestrating it all.
Because President Trump hasn’t put a stop to it.
Politics is a nasty business. Most of our workplaces have had some examples of political intrigue, back stabbing, sycophancy for advancement, power plays, treachery and so on but it is all amateurish compared to Big Time Politics.
When I was a young supervisor of a department, one of the older fellows posted a sign that read,
“Old age and treachery will overcome youth and skill.” Fortunately, he posted it to get a laugh. A real treacherous person would not post a warning.
“Politics is a nasty business.”
Precisely why the founders intended that ordinary folk would SERVE as senators and representatives for SHORT periods of time, and then go back to their lives. It is virtually impossible for ANY career politician to not end up corrupted.
I’m real glad to read this! These weenie republicans have to be sent home and MAGA needs to take over the party. Anybody who campaigns against them and contrasts by standing with Trump should have a great shot at cleaning their clocks and the dems are already looking to loose more seats. Hope someone in Senate grows a pair and calls out McConnell for his lame ass, so called leadership as well. So sick of this lot 😠
Oh, also heard some of Rush today, caller said republicans need to stand up and characterize democrats like dems always do to them and show people who they really are, I hope they do. I’ll be over here on my branch holding my breath
Ward vs Flake
Mercer vs Soros
I like our chances!
4sure this is what I meant last night about not worrying about plan B! Luther Strange is in a different boat compared to this piece of garbage! The beauty with AZ is that if Lucifer dies before the November Election, both his seat and Flake’s seat will be up for the taking. Jeff DeWit, Kelli Ward or Graham will occupy those seats. We aren’t losing AZ! Imagine how great it will be for our President to flip these two creatures for pro Trump candidates!
Where do we buy our “No Flakes Allowed” T-shirts?
This is a YUGE blessing!!
Good.
Delilah & a few others have brought something up that I’ve been bringing up for over a year. We need to organize ourselves & get everyone on the same page
There’s 65+ million Trump voters. It’s great to have big money donors, but we wouldn’t even need them if we organized ourselves
Not too diminish the help a big money person with connections could bring to the table, but imagine if we had someone, maybe a Trump Administration person, had a site where all of us could go to
Call it “A Call to Action” website, where it has a list of politicians we need voted out. Which candidates to elect & why. Who to donate to. Organize call, letter & fax campaigns. Organize groups to go to politicians offices to voice our displeasure. Everything & anything that promotes the MAGA agenda
As stated above, imagine just half of the Trump voters donating a dollar to some candidates. That’s 30 million dollars for each candidate, & it creates no economic hardship on anyone
Why isn’t someone doing this? The left are masters at organizing, & that’s why they’ve become so strong. We’re actually the largest group out there, yet we can’t get organized?
What do we need to do to get Trump or someone close to hims attention on this? Time is of the essence
This is good news. So happy to see concrete action taken against current crop of Republicans who are standing in the way. Most for petty butt hurt reasons.
Sadly . Mercer just went on Mueller’s hit list .
Will see how it all turns out..People like Flake have enough of a following that if they lose and they don’t turn out it in general it could spell defeat for the Trump candidates.It’s not cut and dry..The republicans running for congress in 2016 combined recieved more votes then our President..
The party is split and fractured..It should be interesting..One area that can be improved upon is losing the Collins types and adding Rust Belt representatives…Groups like the Tuesday Morning etc are not Trump supporters and it’s the hand we were dealt…
I would like to see the President give a speech on the state of the Republican Party. Just tell it as it is and see if we can get anything done..I don’t have much hope with democrats in effective control of Senate..
Mercer is the next most powerful political figure in the country after Trump. He’s a visionary who realized before anyone how polling is now so irrelevant, and social media analytics is the future for gaging public sentiment from the largest database available.
Mercer will also set his sights on defeating Paul Ryan and any other obstructionist vulnerable in the 2018 Midterms. He and Trump combined are a Force of Nature.
