Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses POTUS National Security Victory With U.N. Sanctions on North Korea…

White House Advisor Sebastian Gorka discusses the unanimous U.N. resolution today putting massive sanctions against North Korea – BACK STORY HERE–
Used to like Judge Jeanine, but she is too emotional and melodramatic to suit my taste anymore.
Maybe she should hook up with Eric.
She is great!
If we don’t STAND for something … we will FALL for anything.
From tonight’s opening monologue immediately prior to the Dr. Gorka interview. Talking about Democrat corruption during the past 8 years…”It’s time we take our country back; back to the original intent of our forefathers. No one is above the law.” ~ Judge Jeanine
The there’s this from some 50 years ago.
MAGA….again. Shout it out from the rooftops, WINNING!
Slowly people start preferring to reading online or tweeting than watching any political show. Cable and Msm is dying and PTrump is the biggest media now. All the msm starts daily from his tweets and end with PTrump. There is no oxygen for anyone else. Today even rats does not know own new plan as PTrump is the news.
PDJT has accomplished more in months than anyone in my lifetime has in years. Or at all. IMO this is largely due to his skill set and partially due to lack of resolve by others.
Gorka is overtaking Zinke for the lead in my “Trump White House man crush” sweepstakes.
With Scaramucci out, Gorka and Sekulow are the two heavy-hitter Trump surrogates.
They both do a great job.
Ha I love Zinke, but I gotta go for the guy with the accent for man crush winner!
Gorka is great
I’ve been watching and enjoying One America News lately. There was a similar interview with Mr Gorka. He is brilliant and such a great spokesperson for President Trump’s agenda. I just heard a report that Stephen Miller is being considered for Communications Director. I think that’d be a great move.
I issued to watch Fox News all the time. Now I enjoy Lou Dobbs and sometimes Tucker and Hannity. I do like Jesse Watters. Hope he doesn’t get accused of wrong doings. Geez!
I love Graham Ledger, he is awesome 🙂
Someone please remind the last time sanctions had an impact other than hurting the citizens of the country?
