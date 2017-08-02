The Swamp’s Biggest Willful Blindness – Republicans Don’t Need Democrats To Fund Southern Border Wall…

On December 12th 2014 the Republican controlled House of Representatives passed a 1,600 page continuing resolution, an “omnibus” spending bill of over $2 trillion dollars. Every one of President Obama’s policy and agenda items was fully funded; including Obama’s executive action on immigration called DACA (Deferred Action for Children of Americans).
Approximately two months later, February 2015, the key-note speaker for the CPAC conference was Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan. The same Paul Ryan who just passed a $2+ trillion Omnibus and eliminated the debt ceiling. At the conclusion of his speech over 1,000 members of the CPAC audience gave Speaker Ryan a standing ovation.
During a discussion of the irony and hypocrisy someone coined the phrase “Battered Conservative Syndrome” to describe the audience. What, exactly, did that CPAC audience see as “conservative” in the fiscal action of Paul Ryan in the preceding two months?
Fast forward two and a half years later. Republicans are in control of the House of Representatives, Republicans are in control of the Senate, a Republican President is in the White House, and somehow there’s “negotiations” on how to fund the #1 campaign promise of President Donald Trump, the border wall.
Here’s the rub.
Here’s what pundits never discuss.
The Republican party doesn’t need a single Democrat to fund the border wall.
A single spending bill could come from the House of Representatives that fully funds 100% of the border wall. The spending bill then goes to the senate, where again, it doesn’t need a single Democrat vote because spending legislation is specifically what “reconciliation” was designed to facilitate. That House bill can pass the Senate with 51 votes and proceed directly to the President’s desk for signature.
So, ask yourself: why is this even a point of discussion?
The honest answer, for those who are no longer suffering from Battered Conservative Syndrome, is that Republicans don’t want to fund or build an actual physical barrier known as the Southern Border Wall.
It really is that simple.
To those who would claim this is too simplistic an overview, I would suggest they were probably part of that 2015 CPAC audience.
Yes, the UniParty is very real.
Just reading this makes me sick; the President’s promise to return to a government of, by and for the people seems pretty hopeless. I keep thinking of George Bush’s “that was weird” comment after President Trump’s inaugural speech; the powers-that-be just cannot conceive of anything other than this snowballing communism, and can’t hear anyone who objects to it.
I’m tired of all the games being played with PDJT and the American people. We the people would fund the wall if need be.
I know of such a group firsthand, a GLOBAL construction Company is going to FUND the Solar Wall and sell electricity to both sides of the wall, most of it to Mexico to PAY for it. Its absolutely GENIUS, a GREEN WALL that requires no tax payer money…..They are going to let Trump have full credit for the idea, and why wouldn’t they?
President Trump’s problems with the Republicans in Congress reminds me of (then) Mrs Thatcher’s problems with the “wets” in her cabinet and in the Parliament. Eventually she did overcome them (for a time) but think how much more could have been achieved.
Eventually they knifed her in the back over her views on the EU and forced her out of office. Her own party !
We are still suffering the consequences. What I wouldn’t give for a real conservative party.
I agree! Not only Britain but all of us (members and non-members) alike suffer from the idiotic decisions in Maastricht 1992.
PS: And a real conservative party would have had a plan ready for a Brexit a long time ago. (Here I must admit I belong to those who believe in a gradual exit via the EEA and EFTA.) Still hope you’ll make a go of it. So important for all of us Eurosceptics. If Britain is successful it will help opposition in other countries to grow. Unfortunately, the Commission in well aware of this. Therefore your negotiations will be extremely difficult.
“Every one of the President Obama’s policy and agenda items was fully funded.”
You don’t say.
Which President, Flake?
Well, finally, some people are starting to expose the willful blindness of those who have decimated our own country:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/man-confronts-nancy-pelosi-ominous-message-prison-time-coming-soon-ready-video/
In spite of them…build that wall!
I love the handler at the end guiding poor Nancy like an all timers patient.
1. End govt. subsidies and insurance company bailouts now
2. Don’t sign the Russian Sanctions Bill
3. Put a 1 month deadline on Muellers investigation then shut it down
3. Let any further bills requiring his signature stack up on his desk until the wall is fully funded.
Except if they pertain to investigating Dems, Clintons, Comey, Lynch, Rice, DWS etc
4. If there’s any argument, shut down government until they come to their senses
There, I got that off my chest. Time PDJT got on the offensive.
5. Don’t smooth out the lumps!
I trust that President Trump planned for every contingency before announcing his run for office. Surely he and his trusted advisers anticipated the “Little Red Hen” situation, where Trump gets no help from those outside his longtime inner circle, yet still succeeds.
This is a great time to be alive. It is a pleasure to watch the rope-a-dope being performed in public on the people who were a half-inch away from sending us down the tubes.
The Uniparty IS Real, and more people can see it everyday, if we help them.
This Thread (really All of TCTH threads), helps Us do this.
Thank Y’all CTH Crew!
Suspicious Cat is now officially obese feasting on all things fishy…“God vindicates the righteous.” He sees all things done in secret and works on the hearts and minds of people to convict and bring about his will. Someone in the intelligence service knows the truth of the Russian propaganda story that has been spread to deceive. Remember someone from the CIA leaked the Vault 7 info to Wikileaks. One significant major piece of information only needs to be dropped….and the deck of cards for the swamp will start to fall…this is what Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama and crew fear the most…Hence the full on assault on PJDT and his policies…keep praying in faith.
The D.C. Ruling Class robs us blind with massive taxes & then considers what they’ve confiscated as theirs. No money will be spent on anything We The People want done. They know better than we… such disrespect & arrogance. Grrrrr!
we spent nearly $2B on a wall in JORDAN under Bammy and part of that was funded by the Omnibus and the last portion by the CR that expired in Mar 2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lou Dobbs polls are staunchly with POTUS Trump!
Honestly Sundance it really is Battered Conservative Syndrome. I see it here every day. Fingers crossed that one man, President Trump can work himself to death trying to fix the apathy and destruction of America.
Congress and the Senate could care less about phone calls, emails, letters. Congress is in-your-face “I don’t care”. There are no consequences for these people. They can steal Americans blind….nothing. No one is going to do a thing.
Our side doesn’t know how to fight, didn’t learn a thing from President Trump. Not a thing.
NOT to death, please!
He’s in his 70’s. This is a lot of stress without much support. I’m no doctor but I don’t think this is going to increase his years.
Just keeping it real. It isn’t fair that he has to fight alone. Americans are wrong to sit patiently. There is no reason for Capitol Hill to change.
There is already a Bill to fund the Wall:
Border Wall Funding Act of 2017
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1813/text
It was introduced on 03/30/17 and was referred to the Financial Services Committee.
They referred it to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Then they referred it to the House Judiciary Committee.
All that happened on the same day, 03/30/17.
Then on 04/21/17, the Judiciary Committee referred it to the Subcommittee on Immigration & Border Security.
The Judiciary also referred to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations…on the same day.
And there it has been sitting, all these months!
The sponsors of the bill are some of the ‘good guys’ in the House:
Steve King, [R-IA]
Mo Brooks, [R-AL]
Trent Franks, [R-AZ]
Matt Gaetz, [R-FL]
And five others.
You can view more info about it here:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1813/all-info
How do we light a fire under the rest of the House to get them to pass this?
I wish the President would start tweeting about it…that might help.
