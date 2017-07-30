Sunday Talks: Nancy Pelosi With Colleague Chris Wallace Discussing Healthcare and “Better Way” Plan…

Posted on July 30, 2017 by

If there was any doubt the interests of the Administrative State intersect with the guardians of the Swamp, well, this interview between two aligned swamp creatures should put those doubts to rest.

President Trump is preparing the “Big Ugly”; an omnidirectional political war against the entire DC enterprise of both Republicans and democrats, the UniParty.  Those who are at risk from that political warfare huddle together in unity. Nancy Pelosi joins Chris Wallace to discuss the agenda:

.

The Three Heads of Cerberus: Democrats, Republicans and Media

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Obamacare, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Sunday Talks: Nancy Pelosi With Colleague Chris Wallace Discussing Healthcare and “Better Way” Plan…

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    That list should be on White Boards in strategy and copies to the COS, etc. After 6 months clean it up. Not going to look up the names, not my job, nor is it my responsibility….

    Like

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    What are the odds of Pelosi passing a mental status exam?

    Like

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      For a woman who is about 76 it is amazing that she does not show her age. Not a wrinkle, not a silver hair, nothing. I really dislike this level of fakery, I guess it is all about optics when you are short on things like ethics.

      Like

      Reply
  3. larry outlaw says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Why can`t this dingbat answer a direct question?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s