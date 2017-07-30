Sunday Talks: Nancy Pelosi With Colleague Chris Wallace Discussing Healthcare and “Better Way” Plan…

If there was any doubt the interests of the Administrative State intersect with the guardians of the Swamp, well, this interview between two aligned swamp creatures should put those doubts to rest.

President Trump is preparing the “Big Ugly”; an omnidirectional political war against the entire DC enterprise of both Republicans and democrats, the UniParty. Those who are at risk from that political warfare huddle together in unity. Nancy Pelosi joins Chris Wallace to discuss the agenda:

.

The Three Heads of Cerberus: Democrats, Republicans and Media

Advertisements