Congressional Testimony: The Russians Paid Fusion GPS to Generate the Golden Shower Trump Dossier…

Posted on July 27, 2017

In congressional testimony today William Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital, was testifying about the “Foreign Agents Registration Act” (FARA).

During Mr. Browder’s testimony the origin of the Fusion GPS ‘Russian Dossier’ was discussed.  Browder stated the Russian government actually paid Fusion GPS to create the Steele propaganda dossier on candidate Donald Trump.  That same dossier was used by the FBI in June/July 2016 to generate the FISA surveillance warrants against the Trump campaign. WATCH:

Yes, that actually means FBI Director James Comey was using propaganda commissioned by Russia to attack Trump, as the framework to launch his FBI investigation into candidate Donald Trump and Russian collusion.

Expanding the reality.  This means the Russian collusion narrative the U.S. media has been running with for a year to attack Trump, was actually factual collusion between Russia and the the U.S. FBI, via James Comey.

All of this begs the question: Why is Robert Mueller is still investigating Trump?

Full Congressional testimony below.  Foreign Agent Registration Requirements William Bowder, a Russian market investor, testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on foreign agent registration requirements, as well as what he knows about Natalia Veslnitskaya, a Russian attorney who met with Donald Trump, Jr. in 2016.

Graham’s questioning begins at 56:00:

67 Responses to Congressional Testimony: The Russians Paid Fusion GPS to Generate the Golden Shower Trump Dossier…

  1. Piper says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    !!!! Burn it down !!!! The whole stink’ swamp!

    • Ned says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      Ket’s not forget, how FAKE hero McCain was involved with the FAKE “golden showers” dossier.

      McCain Sent a Minion to Pick Up Dirt on Candidate Trump, and Hillary Is the Only One Who Rigged an Election in 2016
      Jul 10, 2017

      I’m referring to Senator John McCain and the golden showers dossier. The moment McCain heard about the golden showers dossier… The Russians claimed to have information on a presidential candidate; it was the Russians claiming to have dirt on Donald Trump. And it was John McCain, a former presidential candidate who sent somebody from his close circle over to the U.K. to personally retrieve a hard copy of this dossier, the golden showers dossier, which promised to have dirt on Donald Trump.
      ..
      So hard evidence of genuine collusion: McCain sending an emissary to pick up that golden showers dossier so he could use it to harm Trump. That’s what I remember.

      https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/07/10/mccain-sent-a-minion-to-pick-up-dirt-on-candidate-trump-and-hillary-is-the-only-one-who-rigged-an-election-in-2016/

      WHERE oh where is Jeff Sessions on this?
      I think Jeff Sessions is AFRAID of cleaning out the swamp.
      He knows who they are and what they did.
      They are his friends and he wants to stay out of it.

      • The Devilbat says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        Ned, I think that Jeff Sessions understands that a minimum of full three quarters of both the Democratic party and the republican party are most likely guilty of high crimes.

        To do his job properly would mean arresting and removing from office three quarters of all senators and congressmen. We would be left almost without a government.

        Such would be an insufferable blow to the country and a major threat to national security. This is one reason that Pizzagate was not publicly followed up. Too many important people from both parties were, and likely still are involved in it.

    • Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      When is McCain going to testify for his role in delivering this…wouldn’t that be collusion with Russia too?

  2. Waco Bob says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Take a flamethrower to the whole thing. String up the demos and their operatives. All of them.

  3. HBD says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Gnothing in the swamp will change until some people start going behind bars.

  4. SoCal Patriot says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Instead of Graham warning DJT not to fire Sessions or Muelller, he ought to be demanding that the DOJ shut down the Russia witch hunt.

  5. waltherppk says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Charge Comey with espionage.

  6. Carolina Kat says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    So where is the DOJ when you need one?

    Sadly that is a rhetorical question…

  7. M33 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Lock them up!

    We’re not kidding!

  8. Pam says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I don’t trust Mueller any farther than I could throw him.

  9. meadowlandsview says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Browder seemed to be confident about what the Russians are thinking. I really wanted somebody to ask him how the Russians interpreted this and why Medvedev was so visibly giddy over it:

    President Obama: “On all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this, this can be solved but it’s important for him to give me space.”

    President Medvedev: “Yeah, I understand. I understand your message about space. Space for you…”

    President Obama: “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.”

    President Medvedev: “I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir, and I stand with you.”

  10. Owlen Rose says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Maybe Mueller isn’t investigating Trump? Investigating the Dems instead?

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      There are people who think that.

    • cboldt says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      No way. Mueller is on a witch hunt against Trump, violating the scope of his appointment six ways to Sunday. I’m waiting (and I believe it is coming) for Mueller’s scope to be publicly curtailed to what it is supposed to be. CAMPAIGN activity. If it’s not about crimes committed by the campaign (obviously, this would be by people in the campaign, but the invetigation is not supposed to be against people as people, rather people as part of the campaign).
      The makeup of Mueller’s army is a giveaway of mission creep, and of bias. Trump’s team is going to make a tatters of Mueller’s “straight shooter” reputation. It’s coming.

      • Mike says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:25 pm

        If Mueller is a “straight shooter,” that means he is an assassin….

        • cboldt says:
          July 27, 2017 at 11:31 pm

          Using the typical definition of “straight shooter” from Washingtom, yessir.
          A true “straight shooter” would abide by the point of getting the assignment – to poke into the campaign, looking for dirty dealing with foreigners.
          I call him “anthrax Mueller,” and notice his vigor in punishing innocent people. He’s straight like Comey is. Comey, by the way, has a reputation as a “straight shooter” and “honest broker” if you listen to the only group of people more dishonest than the press. That would be Congress.

  11. Louisiana Steve says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    When the prosecutions begin, the big dogs will run to Qatar. But…didn’t Trump already put pressure on Qatar and surround them with an fed-up Arab countries? Hmmmm.

  12. WSB says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I am not sure I am believing Browder at all, but if you take his story at face value, then yes, it is bad news for Comey…without the Clinton/Bush influence.

    If not true, will Comey try to sink the alleged Clintons and their connection, just to add company to misery?

    • Mike says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      Browder credulousness to the “Russia hack” after all we’ve seen on the forensics of the files’ meta data, like posted on ZeroHedge, undermines his utility for whomever.

  13. carterzest says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Drip, drip, drip, KERPLUNK!

  14. cboldt says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    And the FBI paid Fusion to dig deeper.

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Wait…..wait……I need to catch up here. This Golden Showers report was paid for by Russia….made by the Brits….picked up by John McCain……delivered to James Comey……James Comey paid them $50,000.00 to further investigate Donald Trump……and now we have a Special Counsel to investigate President Donald Trump’s involvement.

    Am I up to speed? Is that muh Russia?

  16. justme928 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Who was it that looked at the DNC servers are said the Russians did it? Wasn’t it someone connected with Fusion GPS and who was also connected to Clinton?

  17. decisiontime16 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Comey IS a weasel…

    “Speaking before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey was out of sorts, sternly defending the Bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private, unsecured email server:

    “You can call us wrong, but don’t call us weasels. We are not weasels, we are honest people and we did this in that way.”

    http://www.dailywire.com/news/9582/comey-dont-call-us-weasels-no-youre-weasels-frank-camp

  18. 804hokie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Few of these are actually revelations, to those of us who choose to be informed. Thank God for the Independent Media and Thank God Donald J. Trump is President

  19. 6x47 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Go back a little further. Before Comey et al, Fusion GPS was working for … Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

    HILLARY CLINTON COLLUDED WITH THE RUSSIANS TO STEAL TYE ELECTION FROM DONALD TRUMP!

    (Pardon the caps).

  20. GoldenReT says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Good grief! So, as Roseanne Roseannadanna would say Russia Trump collusion, Russia Trump collusion, Russia Trump collusion. Oh,not Russia Trump collusion you say? Then “Never mind!” . Yes, lots of people need to go to jail for what they have wrought here.

  21. Carolina Kat says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    I listened to some of the testimony, and no matter how much it exonerates President Trump, they spin it against him. Graham implied that Don Jr. took more meetings – that this was not the end. And Bloomberg implied that this justified searching Trump’s taxes to find the bribes.

    Excuse me but who takes a bribe and then declares it on his taxes? Do these fools?

    • NJF says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      You mean you never noticed the line on your 1040 that asks “have you received bribes from the Russian Govt?”

      “If you answered yes, please specify the amount in the space provided.”

      It’s as absurd as Lyin’ Ted claiming that POTUSs tax returns would show connections to the mob….cause that’s the line on your 1040 after the one about taking bribes from the Russians.

      SMH

    July 27, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    The MSM will push back against this astounding news with their most potent weapon – The Big Silence.
    .

  23. John says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    This was all a relatively minor detail until Hillary lost and blamed the Russians. Karma is a bitch. Wouldn’t be surprised if the money that funded the Fusion report ultimately came from the state department (with a cut to the Clinton foundation). None of these people spend their own money.

  24. mitrom says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    I’m very skeptical. This guy is very anti-Russian gov’t. Still think that the Dems paid Fusion GPS-Steele to get “dirt” on Trump/associates and the Russians gave some fake dirt on them. Fusion GPS has a history with the Dems and to smear people. I don’t think we are getting the full truth. If you get to the truth, it will be the Dems and their operatives that are behind all of this.

  25. nova cop says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Here’s List….Let’s Get With it!! Indict! Indict!! Indict!!!

    • camulla says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:24 pm

      Democrats are above the law. We should just be glad President Trump won the election, resign ourselves to the fact that Democrats are never going to be punished for their crimes, and just move on and focus on helping the new administration.

      • camulla says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:30 pm

        We should contact the news personalities and ask them not to discuss the Democrats’ crimes on television with people in Congress unless those people are going to be asked to have real investigations that result in impeachments and indictments of Democrats. The news anchors should not give Americans false hope that Congress is going to hold Democrats accountable when we know that no representative or senator in Congress has the strength of character to understand Democrats are not their friends and are ruthless when in power. I just think we need to move on from focusing on Democrats because we know most Democrats never face prosecutions and shift our focus to current issues.

      • nova cop says:
        July 27, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        No way! Justice must be done. The blood of patriots has been spilled by these traitors. They must be disposed of so that the country may live. No peace without justice!

  26. mitrom says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    One more thought. To know who is mainly responsible for all this nonsense, all you have to do is ask who had the biggest motive/reason to smear Trump and try to derail his campaign and presidency? The Dems/Clinton/Obama.

  27. SR says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    This FusionGPS guy did not name who are their clients in US. Not a single uniparty asked about DNC connection with FusionGPS.

  28. TreeperInTraining says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Always accuse your enemies of the things you are doing yourself.

    Collusion with the Russians to sway an election. Lmao

    The sicker part of Fusion is then covering up criminal activity of Venezuelan politicians.

    https://thefederalist.com/2017/07/26…s-venezuelans/

    Fusion spikes stories on crooked Venezuelan politicians.

    Now, I see; they were operating on behalf of governments without formal notification. Noe i understand why the Fusion founder will obviously HAVE to plead the 5th. Lmao

    So, all this collusion nonsense that the Dems are pushing were created by a company who assists the oligarchs in Russian AND helped the Venezuelan people starve. The only government we haven’t heard about yet is North Korea. Perhaps they created oppo reasearch for that nut, too.

    Careful what dogs you lie with. Pardon the pun.

  29. Ziiggii says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:27 pm

  31. Convert says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Wait… what? The Russians were trying to swing the voters away from Trump?? My head hurts…

