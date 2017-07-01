Angela Merkel Reflects Fear and Loathing Amid EU Elites…

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered some rather strongly worded remarks in advance of the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Reuters frames the Merkel statements as a warning to U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reuters) German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised to fight for free trade and press on with multilateral efforts to combat climate change at the G20 summit next week, challenging the “America First” policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. In a defiant speech to parliament a week before she will host a summit of the world’s top economic powers in Hamburg, the northern port city where she was born, Merkel did not mention Trump by name but said global problems could not be solved with protectionism and isolation. (read more)

However, seeking control is a reaction to fear. Ms. Merkel, the EU, and the larger multinational global interests therein, fear Trump… and for good reason, he’s winning.

President Trump has put a jaw-dropping U.S. energy platform solidly into place. You can learn more about them HERE and HERE. The announcements last week are tectonic in consequence though seemingly lost amid the chafe of media reporting over twitter spats.

Everything President Trump’s team does is connected to a bigger, much bigger, picture than most people are paying attention to. However, those who control the levers of multinational power are paying very close attention.

At it’s core and central elements ‘America-First’ is about prosperity and national security through the utilization of leveraged economic power. For four decades, as he built out his empire of holdings, every-single-day at every-single-opportunity, Donald Trump voiced vociferous frustration that politicians were allowing the U.S. to be controlled, lessened, weakened and robbed by multinational economic interests.

The historic fact of Trump’s decades-long position must be understood in order to understand the severity, consequence, deliberateness and thoughtfulness of his corrective plan of action. You cannot overemphasize how strong these positions are. Inasmuch as you inherently care for the guardianship of your child, likewise does Donald Trump view the United States with such a disposition of care, concern and stewardship.

In Trump’s mind, failure in his goal to reestablish American economic power, economic strength and economic dominance is no more an option than a mother failing to grasp the hand of her child walking amid edge of a sheer cliff. It just is. It will be. There is no alternative. Period.

While the rest of the chattering class have overlooked it, President Trump, Rick Perry, Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross, Robert Lighthizer, Ryan Zinke and Scott Pruitt have already moved America passed “energy independence”.

Stop. Realize what that sentence says.

America has already passed the goal of “energy independence”.

We are now beyond the previously optimistic goal of energy independence. It’s only been 5 months.

We ran past the goal of energy independence so fast, that no-body seemingly noticed it. It’s like a race car lapping the traffic and now positioning for the lead of the pack again. As the crowd watches the race and positioning, the jostling, they seemingly missed, or forgot, the fact the Trump car was so fast it’s already a full lap ahead of the current cars and now back in the pack attempting to lead by two laps.

Stunning.

President Trump’s economic team is now selling energy as an economic export product.

Now, just stop for a moment and contemplate this.

Our national GDP has always been based on the fact we create energy products (oil, gas, coal, renewable etc.), but we have also needed to import energy (traditionally oil). The import aspect reduces the overall economic value of a fully functional GDP. We shipped dollars overseas to pay for energy. Those dollars come from your pocket (gas prices mostly).

The national security angle of this entire issue is transparent, ie. war for oil etc., and we have always been hostage to OPEC pricing, regardless of which political ideology was in power and the relationship therein. In short we’ve always been a customer. No-more.

Dakota Access is approved. Keystone is approved. Multiple new coastal oil refineries are coming on line (Louisiana, Texas), and we are exporting fuel and LNG (Liquified Natural Gas). Light-Sweet Crude is stable at low market value, and U.S. gas prices are at their lowest point in decades with even lower prices yet to come. Oh, and the coal business, driven mostly by export, is up over 7% in less than 3 months.

Hello.

You’ve heard me talk about the economics of energy, probably more than you want. But think about this…. really think about this. It’s all connected.

Need to pay down the deficit to invest in infrastructure? Kinda easy to put a .25 cent gas tax into place when you drop the price of gas by $1.00+, AND control the future pricing of gas because you control the market, because you are energy independent. See how this works?

Everything is about the economics, and every outcome can be distilled down to a review of the underlying economics.

Arab Summit? Well, we are no longer beholden to OPEC. So, when the GCC need to ensure the big cats are kept in their big terror cat cages, what do they need? [Remember, oil reliance, is no longer part of the exchange conversation with the U.S.] GCC needs friends, allies, and independent weapons now. Independent weapons, because the vested U.S. economic interest to be the force in command those weapons is now gone.

Mexico’s entire energy sector is roughly $28 billion. Mexico’s reliance on monetary wire transfers of U.S. dollars by individuals (non business) is roughly $29 billion. Wilbur Ross, Robert Lightizer confront the former, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin controls guardianship of regulations on the latter.

NAFTA? Leverage? See how that works?

Inside the reversal of Obama’s Cuban policies, is the U.S. Treasury Secretary’s control over Cuban Remittances. Economic leverage. Sure U.S. Companies can do business there, but they still have to adhere to financial rules on foreign investment. And CFIUS (Council on Foreign Investment in U.S.) works the economic/NatSec equation in both directions.

In reality Steven Mnuchin has more control over National Security than Secretary of Defense General Mattis or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson….

But no-one ever fully understood the national security trade leverage, apart from economic sanctions aspect, other than businessman Donald Trump, then candidate Donald Trump, and now President Donald Trump and his views/policies on all things economic.

Under President Trump energy as an export commodity is an entire new aspect to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP ), the economics of the U.S., that never existed before. And Team Trump are right now positioning their energy trade race to lap all competitors.

Remember, we’ve already passed “independence”, we lapped it. Now we’re competing for the lead inside a race where we are already a lap ahead of our competition…

That’s one of the reasons why Germany’s Angela Merkel is lashing out.

Remember #1:

” REUTERS – Germany’s powerful car industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the United States said it would withdraw from the Paris climate pact.”

Remember #2:

REUTERS – Investors with more than $15 trillion of assets under management urged governments led by the United States to implement the Paris climate accord to fight climate change despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to pull out.

“As long-term institutional investors, we believe that the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments,” according to the letter signed by 214 institutional investors and published on Monday. “We urge all nations to stand by their commitments to the Agreement,” it said. Signatories of the letter included the California Public Employees Retirement System and other pension funds from Sweden to Australia. (read more)

President Trump was very smart about the long-term ramifications to the ‘Paris treaty’. The heavily influenced industrialized nations committed themselves to this agreement and anchored their economic manufacturing base within a tiered system of ridiculously burdensome regulations and agreements.

India, China and S.E.A.N. (Southeast Asian Nations) were essentially exempt from the worst economic energy restrictions within the treaty.

The strategic benefit to the United States stems from not participating in the regulatory stranglehold that accompanies the agreement. Obviously all nations that compete with the U.S on international trade agreements would, for once, be at a disadvantage; and we have just made energy an export commodity within the trade equation.

This is in addition to American manufacturing and our industrial base now being able to take strategic advantage. In larger terms Trump’s refocused policy objectives remove the political benefit from Wall Street and places it back with Main Street, reversing a three decade long shift. This approach is adverse to the interests of the globalists.

President Trump’s economic team are well aware of the strategic advantage is walking away from the Paris Climate Treaty. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their entire economic team know what is needed to reverse the decades long construct and defeat the interests of the global elites.

The primary concern for every multinational corporation and multinational band surrounds economics, not climate. “Climate” issues were/are the Trojan horse, the false ruse, the talking point, the scheme to get economic systems in place -yes, political systems- to control the distributive flow of larger economic wealth within all nations. Period.

What ObamaCare was to our loss of healthcare individualism, so too was the Paris Treaty a political tool to deconstruct America’s national economic individualism. FULL-STOP.

To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.

♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.

♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).

♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.

Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.

If you can see the ramifications, and can grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump.

Multinational corporations and billionaire financiers used climate change, the energy sector control mechanism, as a tool toward furtherance of global wealth collection and redistribution that they control.

It’s not a conspiracy, it’s just the way global financial markets, driven by global financial interests, work. The top-tier strategy is quite simple, and has been played out for several cycles at various points in the modern economic life-cycle. Create an institutional trade instrument (housing/bond financial bubble example), control it, drive the pricing to an apex and reap the financial rewards.

Their expressed holy grail for human control is a global tax on all people more commonly known as a “carbon-trading tax”. A planetary tax on personage, behavior and activity, through a market-based trade vehicle (Paris Agreement), which they exclusively control; and which subverts the national economic interests of sovereign nations.

The “Carbon Trading” fundamental financial instrument is the foundational block of the financial interests behind modern climate change. The latest exhibition of a decades long series of international construct was the Paris Climate Change agreement.

President Donald Trump is deconstructing this entire decades-long institutional system of control. There are trillions at stake and the efforts of entire generations of billionaire left-wing elites on the line.

This is why those same global elites worked diligently to install French President Emmanuel Macron; and this is why Macron’s boss, Germany’s Angela Merkel, is so angry.

