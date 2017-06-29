House Passes Kates Law and Bill Defunding Sanctuary Cities…

The House of Representatives passed Kate’s Law a bill that increases penalties against deported illegal aliens who reenter the country illegally.  The bill is named for Kate Steinle who was murdered in San Francisco in 2015 by an illegal alien who was previously deported five times and convicted of seven felonies.

The passing of Kate’s Law followed passage of another bill that allows the federal government to strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funding if they refuse to cooperate with federal officials on immigration enforcement. San Francisco, where Steinle was killed, is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city.

180 Responses to House Passes Kates Law and Bill Defunding Sanctuary Cities…

  Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Sylvia Avery says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Thanks for posting. Shame on Dave Reichert. I used to think he was an honorable man.

    illinoiswarrior says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Also (according to Twitter) Amash was also the only Republican to vote against Kate’s Law.

      benifranlkin says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:39 pm

        He’s married to a Muslim and takes any anti-illegal alien law personally…real piece of work that guy…. needs to be primaried in 2018.

        Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 29, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          Oh, so…it is very very personal and not for the good of the country. Vote him out.

        F104 says:
          June 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

          Isn’t he a muslim himself?

        kathycovfefe says:
          June 29, 2017 at 6:57 pm

          I don’t know about his wife, but HIS parents are Palestinian and Syrian — supposedly Christian.

          Born in Grand Rapids, and raised in Kentwood, Michigan, Amash is a second-generation Arab-American of Palestinian Christian and Syrian Greek Orthodox descent.[11] His father, Attallah, is a Palestinian business owner, whose family emigrated to the United States in 1956[12] through the sponsorship of a Christian pastor and his family. His mother, Mimi, is a Syrian immigrant to the United States.[13][14]

        kevinrexheine says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:04 pm

          “He’s married to a Muslim …”

          I happen to know both Justin and Kara Amash personally. Muslim she is not. (Both of them are practicing Greek Orthodox Christians, so far as I know.)

          Do you have any actual proof to back up your assertion?

          Grandma Covfefe says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

            Kevin, Since you personally know Justin Amash, can you ask him why he voted ‘No’ on both bills and share with us him response? We would really like to understand why…as I am not understanding the logic behind this. These bills is about American safety, not about other countries safety.

            kevinrexheine says:
              June 29, 2017 at 7:14 pm

              I’ll ask, but I can just about guarantee you that the reasoning will be very libertarian in logic. Remember that libertarians are notoriously soft on border security, as well as on military and veterans’ issues.

              I am truly grateful that I live in the part of Kent County, Michigan, that is in Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District. Bill Huizenga is a fantastic Congressman, who, very much unlike Justin Amash, can actually get stuff done.

              Marc says:
                June 29, 2017 at 7:23 pm

                Tell your buddy, Justin to cut the crap and back his President. He’s running around talking crap about the Commander in Chief like some teenage punk. Honestly, I think Rep. Amash has some skeletons in his closet he doesn’t want coming out, much like McCain and Speaker Ryan.

                Grandma Covfefe says:
                  June 29, 2017 at 7:25 pm

                  Oh, I think you are onto something, Marc.

                  Marc says:
                    June 29, 2017 at 7:32 pm

                    Paul Ryan and Ben Sasse were embroiled in the congressional page scandal years back. There’s a connection to child abuse someone in there, especially judging by how Sasse reacted on Twitter when confronted about it(literally dropped off twitter for several days). McCain is afraid Trump will call him out as the Songbird traitor he is, and most other NeverTrumpers are just doing the bidding of the multinational corps. that make them rich.

                mimbler says:
                  June 29, 2017 at 7:53 pm

                  Oddly, Amash is a supporter of McCain,
                  Mike

              Grandma Covfefe says:
                June 29, 2017 at 7:24 pm

                Thank you, Kevin. I just noticed Amash response below as well as yours. We have too many Libertarians here in Calif and I know what you mean. I call them a tad bit too self-righteous and I have seen them break their own party beliefs in their personal lives. Most of Libertarians are really hypocrites. It is just an excuse to be able to float between two parties to benefit themselves.

              Wend says:
                June 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

                Makes sense. Libertarian immigration views drove me out of the party (I was registered for many years). The unquestioning worship of the “free” market and “free” trade close behind.

            F104 says:
              June 29, 2017 at 7:30 pm

              No offense, but this is why you don’t want to live in Michigan. The government gave the kids pills that deleted their common sense in school.

          motownpatriot says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:14 pm

            Since you know him, could you ask him to pry his head out of his a$$ and vote our President”s agenda?

          scslayer says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm

            Proof? He voted against the bill?!??

      vfm#7634 says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        Amash the Ass needs to go. Now.

        kevinrexheine says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

          I will say this much, he has been a sorry disappointment to the tea party movement that leveraged his election back in 2010. However, in order to successfully primary him, the challenger needs to be well-funded, and have unimpeachable credibility with the veterans’ community in Michigan’s 3rd District. (Justin’s glaring weak spot is on military and veterans’ issues.)

    PatPiano says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      I saw Ros-Lehtinen voting yes on the bill!

    decisiontime16 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      Very disappointing. Disgrace.

    Landslide says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      7 fools. Which part of illegal do they not understand?

    Tegan says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      Someone needs to ask them to respond publically why they voted no.

      Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        They need to publicly tell their reasons for their noes to the presence of the Angel families on LIVE. Shame on them.

        Rebcalintx says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:13 pm

          Grandma, one of the angel family members stated that whoever was against this bill would have blood on their hands if another person loses their life by an illegal.

          Grandma Covfefe says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:28 pm

            I agree. Frankly these Congresspeople don’t really even care if they have blood on their hands. They’d just wipe it off and move on. Cold Fish. No Brain or heart.

          Yippeekiyay says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:46 pm

            That is exactly what I was thinking, Rebcalintx. The Dem’s have a huge credibility and trust problem. 2018 will be an eye opener for them. We are ready to do our part in exposing them for the kind of people that they are. Anyone who would put the safety of others in danger because of their twisted ideology should not be in a position of power.
            Vote them out!

          coloradochloe says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:58 pm

            Yes they do Rebcalintx.

            It is becoming very, very difficult for anyone to defend their pro-illegal immigrant causes now days.

            Especially now that we are hearing more form the Angel Families.

            These people that have lost their loved ones to criminals who should not have been in our country in the first place are heart breaking.

            Honestly, any Representative who voted against this bill has a lot to answer for.

            Their point of view is fast becoming very unpopular.

    Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Boy, they sure voted like an illegal. Did anybody check to see if those 7 Repubs Noes are legal residents?! They will most likely vote no on any part of the Wall. Shame on them and shame on Amash voting No on both bills.

    Sayit2016 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      Repeat these names like a mantra…..Amash, Curbelo, Diaz-Balart, Donovan, KingNY, Reichert & Ros-Lehtinen.

      2018…..Cold Anger.

      kevinrexheine says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:10 pm

        Justin Amash is very much a libertarian-republican (similar to Ron Paul, whom he views as a standard to be emulated). One of the key weaknesses of libertarian philosophy is that they are chronically soft on both border issues and on military and veterans’ issues.

        Sayit2016 says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:12 pm

          and apparently CRIME.

        Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:15 pm

          And for Justin Amash, it is too personal. Him being a second Gen, of immigrants, as you stated above, he doesn’t understand our national security problem. He isn’t looking out for the good of this country only. He’s looking out for his Family Tree.

          Marc says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:28 pm

            As Ann Coulter has said, let someone who’s had family in America for at least 4 generations take up the immigration issues. If you’re parents or grandparents were immigrants to the US, you’re too personally involved to deal with the issue logically.

            Whenever you’re watching an immigration “debate” between Fox News talking heads, always remember that all of them are either immigrants themselves, the children of immigrants, or married to an immigrant. Every time. They’re biased by default.

            Grandma Covfefe says:
              June 29, 2017 at 7:52 pm

              Exactly! I had been saying 3 generation, but 4 sounds better. One restless evening before the 2016 Rep. primary, I started doing research on the Calif legislation to find out if they were anchor babies or even their parents were. I had difficulty tracking down about 85% of their background as they won’t declare their place of birth. Many won”t talk about their parents background. Big major red flag here. I have been anti-immigration for decades. Eight years ago I went against legal immigration, as well, because there were people here in So Cal helping illegal aliens become legal by illegal means. They gave seminars in a city not far from me and I was shocked.

              The problem I have with immigrants is, if parent and grandparents weren’t raised in our school system in order to study our American history and civic duty to our country, they really don’t get it. That is the key. Cramming a six week course and thinking that automatically makes an immigrant an American doesn’t do it. It is the nationalism pride and protectionism, developed over time and reinforced within a patriotic family and school on a daily basis. Patriotism comes natural with us. That’s what what makes us who we are.

          mimbler says:
            June 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

            Unless he’s an idiot, he understands our national security problem, he’s just more loyal to tribe than to country,
            Mike

        Wend says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:34 pm

          Ron Paul is his own man. He’s pro-life, unlike most Libertarians and pro-immigration control.

    F104 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Thank you Pam for posting. You can see who hates our country.

    Athena the Warrior says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      Justin Amash’s “reasoning”

    Sherlock says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      Peter King? Gutless phony.

  MK Wood says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Time to ramp up the pressure on the Senate critters.

    Floridagal says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      I was listening this morning to Greg Jarrett from Fox News who said the bills will not pass the Senate. I don’t know if that’s true but my understanding is they new need 60 votes and there are not 60 votes . Was disappointed when I heard that. If anyone knows anything different, please advise.

      Floridagal says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:38 pm

        Sorry typo. No “new”

      benifranlkin says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        Democrats voted for the House bills…maybe there is hope. Why can’t we do it with a 51 majority in the Senate?

        Invisible Mikey says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:11 pm

          It’s Senate rule 22, requiring 60 votes (3/5 of the members) to cease debate and end filibusters over proposed laws. The Senate has a long tradition of allowing unlimited debate before voting on a bill, unless a substantial majority vote to cease discussion, which is called “cloture”. (This law was previously introduced in the Senate in 2015, and it failed to reach cloture on a 55-42 vote.)

        F104 says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

          It will all pass like we said last night. The only traitors who voted for it are the ones who think they have enough traitors or idiots in their district to stay in office. The Senate is obviously the entire state so it will make it harder for them to vote against it. The muslim is from a high muslim district which is why he voted for it. King has a bunch of shot yourself in the head voters in New York which is why Trump did not carry New York. Duh!!

        Marc says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:37 pm

          John “Songbird” McShame, Randlet Paul, Mike “Mormon Mafia” Lee, and Ben “Hide the Kids” Sasse will vote against it. Just watch.

    Dora says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      They are talking about it now on FOX. The bill in the senate will need 60 votes. Schumer promises that no dims will vote for it. I am so angry!

    MK Wood says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      If that is so then it is time to abolish the phony 60 vote “filibuster”. Just straight up 51 votes for everything except what is required by the Constitution.

      kevinrexheine says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

        WRONG!!! Very bad idea!!! There are ways around the filibuster (notably the ‘two speech rule” once cloture has been invoked and rejected). The filibuster is a very important protection mechanism in our republic, and we really do need to stop eroding the intent of the Senate (which began with the ratification of Amendment XVII).

        Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:55 pm

          I agree, but it does get frustrating with most of us here watching these so called Repub playing games with us.

    fleporeblog says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      All I am asking is for them to hold the vote on both bills. There is a good chance it will not reach the 60 vote requirement. I am okay if god forbid that happens! 80% of Americans are on our President’s side with these issues. Even the most liberal state is sick and tired of illegals.

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/18/california-poll-would-deportations-make-state-better-off-44-worse-off-39/

      From the article linked above:

      Emphasizing, these are poll results exclusive to California. 1,700 Californians polled:

      ♦ […] On Trump’s plan to suspend immigration from countries with links to terrorism, a plurality of California voters, 42 percent, said it would make California “better off.” That compares to 35 percent who said “worse off,” and 23 percent who had no view.

      ♦ Regarding the effects of Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants, 44 percent said it would make California “better off,’’ 39 percent said worse off,’’ and 18 percent undecided, the poll showed.

      We ABSOLUTELY will win races based on this vote in 2018, 2020 and 2022!

      Here is some information pertaining to who is up for reelection in 2018. Please keep in mind that this is tremendously in OUR favor.

      Thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are up for reelection.

      The Republicans will be defending just 9 seats, while the Democrats will be fighting for 23 — plus another 2 held by independents who caucus with Democrats.

      Democrats are expected to target the Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The ONLY state we may lose is NV! We will win TX and AZ. The question for both of those states is who will be the Republican nominee. At the end of the day I believe it will be Ted Cruz in TX and Jeff DeWit. Both will win against the Democrat in November 2018.

      http://www.remingtonresearchgroup.com/pdf/111716_AZ_SENATE_GOP_PRIMARY.pdf

      From the article linked above:

      Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?

      Jeff Flake: 33%
      Jeff DeWit: 42%
      Undecided: 25%

      Republicans are expected to target Democratic-held seats in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election (identified below with **). Republicans will also likely target seats in Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.

      Below are those Democrats and 1 Independent up for reelection in 2018 that were referenced in the paragraph above:

      **Florida: Bill Nelson (Won with 55% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 74

      **Indiana: Joe Donnelly (Won with 50% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 61

      **Michigan: Debbie Stabenow (Won with 59% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 66

      **Missouri: Claire McCaskill (Won with 55% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 63

      **Montana: Jon Tester (Won by 49% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 60

      **North Dakota: Heidi Heitkamp (Won with 50% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 61

      **Ohio: Sherrod Brown (Won with 51% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 64

      **Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr. (Won with 54% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56

      New Jersey: Bob Menendez (Won with 59% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63

      Virginia: Tom Kaine (Won with 53% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 58

      **West Virginia: Joe Manchin (Won with 61% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 69

      **Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin (Won with 51% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 54

      Maine: Angus King (Won with 53% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 72

      This gives us a GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY to come away from the 2018 Election with a filibuster proof majority in the Senate.

      Our President will campaign for 2018 the way he did for his own election. He will live in the 10 to 15 states we will flip!

      Rainy says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        Good work.
        And we should be able to get at least 10 seats out of the 23, we have a great chance to make it to the full 60.
        Now if the rino’s would just turn their hearts back to the people and their beloved country and away from greed and betrayal the possibilities for good would be endess.

      Sherlock says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:21 pm

        Excellent job!

      Invisible Mikey says:
        June 29, 2017 at 7:35 pm

        Your arguments are sound as usual, however the 60-vote rule is only to cease debate, fle. They have to do that BEFORE they can perform an up or down vote on the actual bills. If they don’t get 60 or more to agree to move forward, the process stops cold.

        At least the proposed laws will be openly discussed, and the pros / cons presented to the tiny portion of the public that follows the Congressional version of “reasoning”.

        (For those interested, the amount of debate allowed on each bill in the House is set by the Rules Committee. The Senate does not ordinarily pre-set debate limits.)

      Sunshine says:
        June 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        ‘No View’…How can this be?

      coloradochloe says:
        June 29, 2017 at 8:22 pm

        Thanks for the info and the numbers flepore.

        This is an issue the progressives can not win.

        It is a legal issue as well as an emotional issue.

        No American citizen should have their rights set aside by any city, county or state government in favor of an illegal immigrant.

        Especially if an illegal has committed more crimes in this country besides coming and going as they please.

        EVERYONE is more than fed up with the unbelievable amount of time, money and energy and phony rights the press and many elected officials at every level have bestowed on these illegals and it is time for it to stop.

        We now have a President who is on the side of the citizens and will help us put a stop to all of this.

        Surely the Senators can see this.

        Dragging their feet in any way will only enrage us more, and believe me they really don’t want to do that right now.

        If they know what is good for them.

  M33 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    As it should be!!

  Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:07 pm

  Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    For those that didn’t see the tweet, the senate is now in recess until 7/10. That’s a week from this coming Monday.

  fedback says:
    June

    Kate’s Law, very moving

  9. Guyver1 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Yes! Yes!
    More winning!!!
    Maga!!!

  10. Paul Killinger says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Wherever he is, wish Bill O’Reilly well and thank him for me!

  11. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

  12. Wee2low says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Oh and look, the MSM had a stroke all day and covered a tweet. Like cats to a laser pointer. This must be getting boring for President Trump.

    WINNING_MAGA!!!!

  13. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:18 pm

  14. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      here’s the second half–

      • Wend says:
        June 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        Proud of our Dems who voted “yes”. Good for them.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 29, 2017 at 7:05 pm

          The Dims who voted ‘Yes’ might have done it only because they’re in trouble back home. We’ll have to see what happens on July 10th. It shouldn’t the Senators take more than 1 hour to vote on both bills. Senators need to be put on notice—that we are not going to forget these two bills along with all other bills waiting on McTurtle’s desk just because the Senators are taking a long 4th of July recess-11 day recess!!! This whole Congressional Set-up is fishy.

  15. nobaddog says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Once the train builds up some speed the establishment, globalists, democrats, rinos wont be able to stop it.

    • Lark says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      It’s done. The war is over. The US republic with Trump leading the way won. It may have been a close run thing, but like the German’s last offensive, once ‘resistance’ collapsed, it was all over except for the crying.

      Feeling very relieved now; for so long (decades) it was a long running horror show. Trump gets 3 maybe 4 justices over the next 7.5 years, the left will be ‘literally’ decimated for generations.

  16. First Last says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Begs the question: Why are deported aliens reentering the country in the first place? So are we still tolerating illegal aliens so long as they don’t get caught? And why isn’t there a program in place that ensures US business owners never employ illegal aliens? See? This is where the Trump admin has gone limp!!! It’s obvious.

    • First Last says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      No one wants to talk about stuff like this. Unfortunately.

    • dutzie60 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      {{{{{WHOP}}}}} HEAD {{{{{WHOP}}}}}

    • Wend says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      I worked for the INS for about a year and my best girlfriend is an immigration lawyer. You have no idea what Trump and company are up against. To have a President who dares to speak and act on this issue is revolutionary. The journey of a thousand miles…

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        That’s exactly what it feels like in California. Layers and layer of corruption in the illegal alien movement. The defining line of citizens and illegals have gotten very very muddy-scary. Sac is trying to equalize all of us here. Very daunting to clean the illegals out. But it will get done some day after we change up this rigged Congress.

  17. David says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Great Victory Today! It feels good.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    While the MSM cries about fake people and fake news, the real people want protection and action. President Trump takes the hits to provide as much cover for Congress to act! Remember, this is about MAGA and America First! No to sanctuary cities and no to illegals acting like our laws don’t apply: deal with it buttercups!

  19. Just Curious says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Perhaps. Donald Trump can get his FBI Director appointed during the recess, but I doubt it since our president has too much character and morale unlike the last one who managed to destroy much of our country and now our president is trying to fix the messes without much help from the GOP Senate and Congress. It is sad but it is true,,,,

  20. MOA says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Ok. But Kate’s is just cosmetics.
    There is but one way to regain national integrity.
    PTrump knows what must be built.

  21. rf121 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Pretty much a party line vote in the House. Will be in the Senate so dead on arrival.

  22. Gil says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Good half win here. I want the senate to do their job. If the libs are scared, Ad Rem and the other mods best get ready for the trolls!

    • rf121 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      I better get out of troll mode then. When this gets to the Senate all the rino’s will vote for it and all of a sudden the democrats are going to cooperate too and it is going to pass. Oh joy!

    • MIKE says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Make them vote and get ’em on record for 2018 and beyond elections. Eventually Trumpians will separate the wheat from chaff. Trump train firebox is and will be red hot for a while.

  23. AmericaFirst says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    This legislation is really a bellwether: Either we still have a country or we don’t.

    I keep hoping that we do.

  24. Martin says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:57 pm

  25. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:15 pm

  26. Brian L says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Love that picture in the article. Pence looks happy, Ryan looks constipated.

  27. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:17 pm

  28. Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

  29. Sandra-VA says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I am really happy that both these bills passed the House, but let us not kid ourselves, there will be a party line vote in the Senate and neither will get 6 votes. Sad, but true…

    One good thing as that we now see who really needs to be primaried for 2018 (Amash being one of them!).

    • Sandra-VA says:
      June 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      oopps… my zero key keeps getting stuck

      *60 votes not 6.

    • kevinrexheine says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      Be aware that the backchannel word I’m getting is that Amash’s two biggest local bankrollers (a former ambassador by the name of Secchia, and a married couple by the name of DeVos) are quietly seeking a primary alternative.

      Secchia is a USMC veteran, and absolutely detests Amash’s libertarian squishiness on borders and military & veterans issues. The DeVoses are a bit more tolerant, but I’m informed that Amash attacked Betsy, using Twitter, during her confirmation hearings.

  30. Oldschool says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I am not doing any happy dance here. IMO, this is an orchestrated vote. Cartwright (dem PA) voted yes. I am in his district in Northampton PA. We went red for Trump, helping him win PA. First time in I don’t know how long we went red. I can assure you Cartwright is a leftie and is afraid of losing his seat. I bet my house he was given permission to vote yes to save his seat. These bills are dead in the senate. I pray I am wrong.

  31. Katie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I usually love Lou, but I had to turn him off tonight; too depressing. He is saying there is no way these two bills will pass the Senate and they’re already dead. Mitch is useless and I just got so down tonight, listening to all of this. No one except President Trump really fights for us and it’s exhausting on my side. I can’t imagine how President Trump feels day in and day out.

    • F104 says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Maybe I am off but it will be a blood letting for the ones who don’t, which is good to. Can you imagine the commercials against them?

      • mimbler says:
        June 29, 2017 at 8:05 pm

        Absolutely true, but mitch has a habit of not holding votes he won’t win (which usually means votes he doesn’t want to win). He should certainly hold the vote to make people accountable, but I’m not holding my breath,
        Mike

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        June 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

        Can the Angel Families go into the Senate room balcony to observe the voting of the 2 bills? They can hoot and holler at them-Ha! I’d love to see that.

  32. Sunshine says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    BRAVO. Mucho BRAVO !!
    This goes to prove the people that voted against this Law are individuals without a SOUL and are only interested in re-election. BAD, very bad people.

  33. Canoebuilder says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I have voted for Amash twice. I will not vote for him a third time.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 29, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Try to find someone to run for this office. Kevin, above thread, said about having a hard time finding someone to replace Amash.

  34. kimosaabe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:12 pm

