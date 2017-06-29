House Passes Kates Law and Bill Defunding Sanctuary Cities…

The House of Representatives passed Kate’s Law a bill that increases penalties against deported illegal aliens who reenter the country illegally. The bill is named for Kate Steinle who was murdered in San Francisco in 2015 by an illegal alien who was previously deported five times and convicted of seven felonies.

The passing of Kate’s Law followed passage of another bill that allows the federal government to strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funding if they refuse to cooperate with federal officials on immigration enforcement. San Francisco, where Steinle was killed, is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city.

Advertisements