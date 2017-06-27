President Trump, First Lady Melania and Cabinet Hold State Dinner for India’s PM Modi…

This discussion thread really has no bearing on anything significant except to highlight sly Wilburne moving into top spot amid the best cabinet assembly ever.
Mnuchin, Mattis, T-Rex, Wilburine and more than a few others are such incredibly significant and consequential cabinet leaders it’s been challenging to identify the best leader among them. However, our sly Wilburine just broke out of the pack (see 01:10) and took up the lead position. Oh he’s a cheeky one, alright:
.
The T45 cabinet looks like they are genuinely having a lot of fun with each other. Lots of personality in there.
[Transcript remarks] PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Mr. Prime Minister, we’ll do the toasts as soon as the media leaves. (Laughter.) We’re going to have a very special toast, a very intimate toast. (Laughter.)
But again, I want to thank you and all of your representatives. It is such an honor to have you at the White House and in Washington. And we have had tremendous meetings today, tremendous success, and we enjoy a wonderful relationship, but it’s never been better than it is today.
And again, any time you’d like, we want to have you back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for being here.
PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) Well, Mr. President, let me express my gratitude for this invitation that was extended to me. It is true that I have spent a very short time over here, but really, I have felt so much at home during this stay in the United States.
And I am indeed also very grateful to the First Lady. She has organized this reception in my honor, and this honors not just me, but 1.25 billion people of India. So, once again, let me thank you and express my gratitude.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you. You know, the Prime Minister was going to come here at a different time, but we worked out this time because they had elections in a section of India. And it’s just a small section, but we said, it’s the seventh largest country in the world, that small section of India. (Laughter.) So I said, you know what, this is a better day. (Laughter.) But it is great to have you.
Thank you very much. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much.
PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) And to add icing to the cake is that in those elections, our party won.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.
PRIME MINISTER MODI: And after many years, we’ve got three-fourth majority in the state assembly.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s fantastic. That’s a good win indeed. You won by a lot.
Thank you all. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Melania chose the Clinton China which is yellow-gold with metallic gold trim and works beautifully with her dress, the flowers and also honors India – land of curry, turmeric and other golden spices and dishes. http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/furnishings/china.htm
Melania is a detail person and sends messages with her choices of clothing, flowers, party themes, etc.
The Merry-go-round at the Congressional picnic was a ‘genius’ choice and sent a clear message about the DC circus. Remember the Pussy Bow outfit?
Melania’s inaugural gown was a replica of the Constitution ‘hanging by a thread’ (a message to Beck, I’ll bet).
Keep looking for messages in her choices. She’s sharp as a tack and doesn’t miss a minuscule detail.
I LOVE this woman! It would be so much fun to visit with her.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Great observations, Georgia! I like your take on the carousel. I remember Walt Disney saying that he wanted to create a place where parents and their children could play together. The carousel, rather than the popular “bounce houses,” allow parents and kids to enjoy it as a family, making it a perfect choice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carousels pre-date Disney by a half century at least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i def agree shes dressing with symbolism in mind. well done melania
LikeLiked by 3 people
georgiafl, I’m pleased Prime Minister Modi publicly acknowledged her participation in the state dinner – very kind of him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Melania is a very experienced and gifted hostess. The Trumps given many parties.
She exudes graciousness and gracefulness. People who have known and worked with and for her say she is always kind and gentle, generous and genteel.
We are so blessed to have a man in our highest office and a wife who actually love our country and want it to prosper and be safe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Melania seems to be a true Lady! At last!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Melania chose the Clinton China”
How nice that the Clinton’s left the china. Thieves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🤣
LikeLike
Can’t wait to see when/if Melania uses the Reagan china – probably at Christmas or patriotic occasion or when the Chinese or Russians visit.
LikeLike
It’s a nice set of china that goes with the room. It started out as place settings for 300, which over time likely is less and not enough for an official State Dinner. I’m glad that she is using it because it shows she has class.
LikeLike
I love the thumbs up sign that the Prime Minister used which everyone knows is a Trumpism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here comes the sun and I say it’s all right
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think I have a crush on Wilberine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone wants to sneak in a kiss with FLOTUS. 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance caught the sneaky when Wilburine got cheeky 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite part: media kicked out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too! LOL!
LikeLike
Wilbur….. you Dawg!!! I am envious
LikeLiked by 2 people
The White House has become a happening place now that the Trumps are calling it their residence. Fantastic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, some might call it “cheeky”; I just call it sweet! Ross and Melania have undoubtably rubbed elbows numerous times over the last several months. I’m thinking they have struck up a real friendship. At least that’s my take on it.
And besides, who WOULDN’T like both of these people (oh, well, snowflakes, yeah, but I mean among the adults)?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s very sad that so many people don’t keep up with the day to day doings of president and first lady Trump. You can see and hear their friendly banter and communication skills at work along with their social consciousness. It’s no wonder so many world leaders have warmed to the President and now the first Lady. All his years of being a top executive and communicating with people of all different backgrounds are now being put to good use and having Melania now at his side helping is a big plus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God has guided TRUMP’s life…even if he was not necessarily aware of it all.
Trump has acquired all manner of special skills, and is prepared for the task to which he has been called.
Praise God!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our Wilburine may wear bedroom slippers to WH events, but… he has moves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see the pink chiffon dress Melania wore to the wedding?
A magnificent gossamer version of pink heaven…she is blindingly beautiful…and charms the Sox off everyone in the cabinet and heads of state. wow, just wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She looked great in that dress, but she’s getting crap for it. The critics are saying it was too light a color and was too close to white and overshadowed the bride. Of course the pictures they showed had the pink washed out so it was very pale. Earlier photos showed it as decidedly pink.
I thought that her going for a less vibrant color was actually downplaying her striking fashion sense and she didn’t overshine the bride. She has to strike a fine balance. She wants to look great, because if she doesn’t it sends the message that she really didn’t care… but if she looks too good she gets slammed for overshadowing the bride.
I think she struck a happy balance, looking wonderful but not so striking that she is the center of attention.
LikeLike
That’s pathetic to complain about the color of her dress and overshadowing the bride. I don’t see that at all. And honestly, the bride couldn’t have looked more beautiful, she held her own.
LikeLike
Thanks for putting this up, I really like seeing the film of the dinner, nice to see so many of the movers and shakers of Trump’s administration there.
Small point it is not a ‘State Dinner’ that has a specific definition and has a lot more pomp and fluff and expense… besides I’m pretty sure the State Department gets involved. They are a really, really big deal in DC.
This is better venue for Trump, it’s ‘official’ and has lots of senior staff from both sides. What it doesn’t have is all the hassle and planning of a State Dinner. It’s very similar to the dinners he had in Florida that were so successful.
He’s also had working lunches with foreign leaders in the Cabinet Room that were a little more low keyed.
I also would have missed what our “Wilburine” did without your note – I love it that the people that surround Trump seem to be having such a good time together.
LikeLike
FFLOTUS
LikeLike