President Trump, First Lady Melania and Cabinet Hold State Dinner for India’s PM Modi…

This discussion thread really has no bearing on anything significant except to highlight sly Wilburne moving into top spot amid the best cabinet assembly ever.

Mnuchin, Mattis, T-Rex, Wilburine and more than a few others are such incredibly significant and consequential cabinet leaders it’s been challenging to identify the best leader among them.  However, our sly Wilburine just broke out of the pack (see 01:10) and took up the lead position.  Oh he’s a cheeky one, alright:

.

The T45 cabinet looks like they are genuinely having a lot of fun with each other.  Lots of personality in there.

[Transcript remarks] PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Mr. Prime Minister, we’ll do the toasts as soon as the media leaves. (Laughter.) We’re going to have a very special toast, a very intimate toast. (Laughter.)

Wilburine sneaks a kiss…

But again, I want to thank you and all of your representatives. It is such an honor to have you at the White House and in Washington. And we have had tremendous meetings today, tremendous success, and we enjoy a wonderful relationship, but it’s never been better than it is today.

And again, any time you’d like, we want to have you back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for being here.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) Well, Mr. President, let me express my gratitude for this invitation that was extended to me. It is true that I have spent a very short time over here, but really, I have felt so much at home during this stay in the United States.

And I am indeed also very grateful to the First Lady. She has organized this reception in my honor, and this honors not just me, but 1.25 billion people of India. So, once again, let me thank you and express my gratitude.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you. You know, the Prime Minister was going to come here at a different time, but we worked out this time because they had elections in a section of India. And it’s just a small section, but we said, it’s the seventh largest country in the world, that small section of India. (Laughter.) So I said, you know what, this is a better day. (Laughter.) But it is great to have you.

Thank you very much. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: (As interpreted.) And to add icing to the cake is that in those elections, our party won.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Good.

PRIME MINISTER MODI: And after many years, we’ve got three-fourth majority in the state assembly.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s fantastic. That’s a good win indeed. You won by a lot.

Thank you all. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much.

END – Media Kicked Out

29 Responses to President Trump, First Lady Melania and Cabinet Hold State Dinner for India's PM Modi…

  georgiafl says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Melania chose the Clinton China which is yellow-gold with metallic gold trim and works beautifully with her dress, the flowers and also honors India – land of curry, turmeric and other golden spices and dishes. http://www.whitehousemuseum.org/furnishings/china.htm

    Melania is a detail person and sends messages with her choices of clothing, flowers, party themes, etc.

    The Merry-go-round at the Congressional picnic was a ‘genius’ choice and sent a clear message about the DC circus. Remember the Pussy Bow outfit?

    Melania’s inaugural gown was a replica of the Constitution ‘hanging by a thread’ (a message to Beck, I’ll bet).

    Keep looking for messages in her choices. She’s sharp as a tack and doesn’t miss a minuscule detail.

    I LOVE this woman! It would be so much fun to visit with her.

  NYGuy54 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I love the thumbs up sign that the Prime Minister used which everyone knows is a Trumpism.

  fedback says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Here comes the sun and I say it’s all right

  Pam says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Everyone wants to sneak in a kiss with FLOTUS. 😀

  jmclever says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    My favorite part: media kicked out.

  MIKE says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Wilbur….. you Dawg!!! I am envious

  shallbe4 says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The White House has become a happening place now that the Trumps are calling it their residence. Fantastic.

  K2P2 Ribbing says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Well, some might call it “cheeky”; I just call it sweet! Ross and Melania have undoubtably rubbed elbows numerous times over the last several months. I’m thinking they have struck up a real friendship. At least that’s my take on it.

    And besides, who WOULDN’T like both of these people (oh, well, snowflakes, yeah, but I mean among the adults)?

  Benson II says:
    June 27, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    It’s very sad that so many people don’t keep up with the day to day doings of president and first lady Trump. You can see and hear their friendly banter and communication skills at work along with their social consciousness. It’s no wonder so many world leaders have warmed to the President and now the first Lady. All his years of being a top executive and communicating with people of all different backgrounds are now being put to good use and having Melania now at his side helping is a big plus.

    piper567 says:
      June 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      God has guided TRUMP’s life…even if he was not necessarily aware of it all.
      Trump has acquired all manner of special skills, and is prepared for the task to which he has been called.
      Praise God!

  JC says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Our Wilburine may wear bedroom slippers to WH events, but… he has moves.

  Joan calhoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Did you see the pink chiffon dress Melania wore to the wedding?
    A magnificent gossamer version of pink heaven…she is blindingly beautiful…and charms the Sox off everyone in the cabinet and heads of state. wow, just wow.

    MfM says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      She looked great in that dress, but she’s getting crap for it. The critics are saying it was too light a color and was too close to white and overshadowed the bride. Of course the pictures they showed had the pink washed out so it was very pale. Earlier photos showed it as decidedly pink.

      I thought that her going for a less vibrant color was actually downplaying her striking fashion sense and she didn’t overshine the bride. She has to strike a fine balance. She wants to look great, because if she doesn’t it sends the message that she really didn’t care… but if she looks too good she gets slammed for overshadowing the bride.

      I think she struck a happy balance, looking wonderful but not so striking that she is the center of attention.

      margarite1 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 4:11 pm

        That’s pathetic to complain about the color of her dress and overshadowing the bride. I don’t see that at all. And honestly, the bride couldn’t have looked more beautiful, she held her own.

  MfM says:
    June 27, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Thanks for putting this up, I really like seeing the film of the dinner, nice to see so many of the movers and shakers of Trump’s administration there.

    Small point it is not a ‘State Dinner’ that has a specific definition and has a lot more pomp and fluff and expense… besides I’m pretty sure the State Department gets involved. They are a really, really big deal in DC.

    This is better venue for Trump, it’s ‘official’ and has lots of senior staff from both sides. What it doesn’t have is all the hassle and planning of a State Dinner. It’s very similar to the dinners he had in Florida that were so successful.

    He’s also had working lunches with foreign leaders in the Cabinet Room that were a little more low keyed.

    I also would have missed what our “Wilburine” did without your note – I love it that the people that surround Trump seem to be having such a good time together.

