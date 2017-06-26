Sketchy Media Now Retreating From Sketchy Russian Conspiracy Reports…

Hillary Clinton and aligned political operatives manufactured the illusion of a connection between Russian entities and the Trump campaign/organization. Those manufactured points of evidence, including a sketchy Russian Dossier, were used by the political intelligence community (Clapper, Brennan Comey) to open an investigation of nothingness – to nowhere.
The mere existence of the investigation was then used as the originating point for a series of media intel leaks (the narrative) intended to cloud and damage the Trump campaign/organization. CNN, The Washington Post and New York Times led the charge:
Washington (CNN) – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.
FBI Director James Comey, as head of one of the investigative agencies. became a willing part of that political apparatus, kept congress in the dark, and yet engaged in leaking information to his friends and media allies.
However, now, with usefulness exhausted and with increasing sunlight representing a legal risk, it’s CYA time all around for the originating entities. “CNN President Jeff Zucker is personally involved in the internal investigation into a now-retracted hit piece, sources inside CNN with direct knowledge confirmed to Breitbart News.” CNN now saying any reporting pushing the Russia conspiracy need executive approvals before being allowed.
This slow walk to the exits occurs simultaneously to the sketchy organization, Fusion GPS, with direct ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign effort, refuses to give any information to congressional investigators.
(New York Post) A secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party. (more)
WATCH:
.
This is happening after former CIA head John Brennan already walked away and left James Comey holding the Russian Conspiracy bag.
The entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative is phoney. The entire narrative of Russian interference in the 2016 election was entirely made up. Last week’s Washington Post story was long-worded manufacturing. It’s all fake news. ALL.OF.IT.
What President Trump tweeted this morning is linguistic and political judo targeted to draw that reality into the sunlight. The intended audience is not us; he’s targeting everyone who has opposed his presidency and manufactured this false construct.
President Trump can confidently state there’s nothing ‘there’, because he knows the underlying accusation(s) is/are baseless. The accusations are built upon fraudulent and manufactured political lies; nothing more.
CURRENT MESSAGE:
If President Obama was the smartest president ever, then why did he do nothing?
FUTURE, Occam’s Razor, MESSAGE:
If President Obama is the lightbringer and did nothing, it’s because there was nothing.
It is impossible to disprove a manufactured negative. Thus President Trump simply highlights the natural conclusion inherent within the illogical assertions. Taking this approach President Trump makes his opposition eat the nothingburger.
Muh Russia has been and continues to be a gift that keeps on giving! I hope it goes nowhere. Our President is making a mockery out of all these morons. He is destroying them one tweet at a time. In the meantime he is pushing his agenda and allowing America to get closer and closer to being Great Again!
this is so true… what amazes me is that almost everyone knows its made up yet they still bring it up. we know its a lie, they know its lie, they know that we know its a lie but they still do it… trump was really right when he said we are run by really stupid people… look how much one actually intelligent, honest person can do. its astounding really what hes doing all on his own! and I have a feeling its about to snowball even more to his benefit
…to his benefit. <—- translates to America's benefit
I hope Muh Russia DOES NOT go nowhere. I hope the result of the Russia lie is that every single politician, staffer and journalist who colluded to waste US time and resources, and who tried to destroy a duly elected President, suffer the consequences, and are either charged or shunned. I want the REAL CRIMES which were being hidden behind the Russia smokescreen exposed: uranium deal, failed HRC campaign, Iran deal, DNC hacking, Seth Rich, Awan brothers, fake dossier (please add more)…
spying on scotus, spying on Congress, spying on ordinary citizens, collecting it all and taking it away with them
THIS ^^^^^^ !!!!!!!
Mueller, McCabe, Rosenstein and the over 17 left-leaning (Cankles) attorneys hired to investigate the ridiculous alleged collusion and obstruction.
Uranium One will snowball, I feel it.
. . . and a partridge in a pear tree.
Calling Dennis Montgomery and Larry Klayman!
Promo on Faux re Hannity says he’s going to be discussing whether Rosenstein and Mueller should recuse. May many voices pick up that call of yes, yes.
Everything they do is in BAF FAITH, Recuse Hell they should be fired.
And disbarred, then charged.
👍
But what if they’re really investigating the actual crimes of spying and leaking? Can someone else be appointed for that?
Not recuse; RESIGN, BOTH OF THEM!
In this post, Sundance makes the case for President Trump to take control and use his power and authority to fire Mueller and staff, Rosenstein and Sessions. And if President Trump exercises that option, he may as well identify and fire all the holdovers and o’bozos at the same time. Buh bye McCabe and the top 4 layers of the FBI and the Just Us department. Mike Pompeo could use some help over at CIA so this would also be a good time for DJT to be a role model for Pompeo to follow. It’s Todd Beamer time…..let’s roll.
Has anyone seen Mike Rogers?
Billinlv, I didn’t get that take from Sundance. On a previous post he was saying that’s what they want President to do. Then they will have cause to say he is trying to obstruct the investigation. Our President doesn’t have to do that because there is nothing there. That was my interpretation of the article. Maybe I am wrong. Trusting in the Lord to give our President wisdom,understanding & above all fill with love. Love a powerful weapon. A love that does the right thing.
interesting, link on Drudge.
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/did-the-fbi-retaliate-against-michael-flynn-by-launching-russia-probe
The plot thickens. More popcorn.
“The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.
“The FBI sought to block Flynn’s support for the agent, asking a federal administrative law judge in May 2014 to keep Flynn and others from becoming a witness in her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) case, memos obtained by Circa show. Two years later, the FBI opened its inquiry of Flynn.”
This is news…retaliation?
McCabe, another one to deal with. All Obama appointees must be removed.
Muelley has become the hard leftists Knight in Shining Armor.
Mueller is there to keep the lid on all the sinister activities of the Clintons and Obama. Mueller is not going to lay a hair on Trump or Trump associates. They have nothing. That was never the objective of this whole charade of a special counsel. This is all about keeping Comey and company out of the pokie.
By Jove ‘TrumpsterinPa’ I think you just hit it out of the park with the bases loaded!
Yahtzee!!
That make a lot of sense Trumpsterin! I knew it has to be a hiden reason for Mueller and Comey to create a divertion in all the criminal activities that the Dems and GOPe did during decades. They are trying to save their skin. I’m still very afraid for the safety of our President. These people are evil.
I think Mueller and Comey are intending to save Clinton and blame Obamabots. Mueller and Comey are Clintonistas.
Could be, it’s said Cankles and Hussein despite each other.
Watching them battle it out will be epic.
but if he gets a chance to hunt Pence I think he will. there is nothing there, but some generous gesture, some misstatement, some noble offer to quit, anything, anything….
I don’t buy that. Mueller would have to destroy documents and obstruct justice to do that. I think Rosey jumped the gun and appointed Mueller because Congress was making a mockery of things.No doubt Rosey’s got buyer’s remorse. I think Mueller is going to get shut down and a new Special prosecutor will be appointed to look at the sabotage of Trump at the hands of the IC, Dems and GOPe.
How convenient for President Trump if Mueller looks for all that evidence, eh?
I have a feeling some of his shiny body armor is missing.
End up as lion food if he’s not careful.
Wild Goose Chaser General
Yerrrrr back! Where do you find this stuff. walther? Poor little goosies.
I saw this from a commenter on a Breitbart article……
LikeLiked by 8 people
CNN Project Veritas. 2,000 hours of inside CNN video. Hope they found some juicy tidbits. Timing would be excellent. Especially muh Russia right now. 🙂
http://projectveritas.com/2017/02/21/cnnleaks-part-ii/
They did find MAJOR juicy! OAN has been teasing all day about a big story tomorrow – footage of journalists at an unstated major network cooking up fake news. This must be it. Veritas must have cut a deal with OAN to let them headline this stuff.
Wolf, I am tickled that Comey went to the NYT last week with his wife and mused that there would be a big ‘bomshell’ this week?
Is it possible this is why the Trumptweets today?
Hannity seems a little rougher-tougher. Is he just fed up or is it the Trump effect?
TrumpTuff!
I think the S is about to HTF on this fake news stuff. Wonderful.
Just another MAGA Monday!
Oh what a tangled web Democrats weave,
When they practice to deceive…
Don’t be burnin’ down doze weave shoppes.
We needs ower weaves!
Newsflash – Mr. President, Andrew McCabe is a dangerous psychopath. Get him into a padded cell and throw the key away.
Let’s not forget John McCain’s role in all this… First, he admits to leaking the unverified Russian “Pee” dossier (Golden Streams) to the FBI, and then some time later says, “whoever leaked it is totally wrong in doing so”!! He needs to go down for doing this. He knew what he was doing and played along with the democrats!
Posted: Jan 12, 2017 11:39 AM EST
http://www.azfamily.com/story/34245830/mccain-gave-leaked-dossier-on-trump-to-fbi
Posted: Jan 17, 2017 03:02 PM EST
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/intelligence/314627-mccain-leak-of-trump-dossier-totally-wrong
I would love to see McCain retire before his term is up. Fingers crossed 🙂
All it will take is to flip Steele who threw together the Dossier…He holds all the cards and I’m not sure if he’s still in hiding…He up and left England six months or so ago…Good stuff…
ALEX, we should not forget Hannigan. He resigned after being on the job for 3 years? And curiously just after President Trump’s inauguration?
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/is-there-more-to-the-flynn-story/
OAN To Expose ‘Fake News On Steroids’ – Exclusive Video On OAN @11A.M. ET Tues.
http://www.oann.com/
June 26, 2017
OAN Newsroom
We want to bring you breaking news about an exclusive video we here at OAN will show you tomorrow.
On Tuesday at 11 A.M Eastern and 8 A.M. Pacific we will show you video of a behind the scenes look at a major national news network working to put out fake news.
The video is being dubbed — fake news on steroids — and shows the network actively pursuing false stories about President Trump colluding with Russia.
So be sure to tune in tomorrow — Tuesday — at 11 A.M. Eastern / 8 A.M. Pacific to see the video first, and find out which network we are talking about.
Do you have to be on cable to watch OAN?
Buy a roku, you can pay 5 bucks a month to stream it.
Would Apple TV be as good since I have a Mac laptop?
Look on the apple tv site & see if it is there.
Yes. You can watch OAN on ANY internet-connected device by subscribing to KlowdTV for 7.99 a month, and you get Blaze, NewsMax, AWE, and a bunch of others with it.
You can watch on a smartphone, laptop, PC, Roku, AppleTV, smart TV, or pretty much anything that will display a web address. The Apple TV needs to be latest generation, which allows you to get the KlowdTV app.
With a Mac laptop, you can watch OAN directly on it at the KlowdTV website (once you have a subscription), or use an Apple TV.
OAN is great. Can’t recommend highly enough!
Thanks, Wolfie!
There is an OAN app for Apple TV. I watch it every day…live.
Yay!
I should add that it needs to be the newest Apple TV.
I haven’t got one yet, so when I do it will be.
I didn’t know it was on ROKU! I have that and apple tv; NO cable, dish, etc., and don’t miss it either.
I think I have heard some here watching OAN without cable? Or else the video should be up on their web site or Facebook shortly after.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I can access it from my office computer.
Will be tuning in tomorrow, thanks!
Try the website…they may have a video.
Those of us that have OANN should write about the story tomorrow so everyone can hear what’s going on. Just an idea…..
Thank you in advance Donna for doing that!
Will do.
This must be what Sean was illusing to in this tweets trolling Acosta about “tomorrow”
I guarantee the DC/NY media/DNC is rocked on it’s heels tonight, in shock and really uncertain how to get back on track. The 3 who resigned are rockstars! The Elites Waterloo. Wow. What a day for Trump.
https://www.focusonthefamily.com/media/daily-broadcast
My meme was about how everyone knew the Russian Conspiracy Narrative was a pack of lies, a turd. Sorry if you was offended.
no, i thought it was cool, thought to give a plug for “Focus” on the Family, they like dogs too 🙂
Thanks.
LOL
There were e-mails from Obama on Hillary’s private (illegal non-gov) mail server.
Doesn’t anyone “get it” that means Obama was 100% “in on” and part of that conspiracy to operate the U.S. State Department “off the books” and out of the sunlight, (using the Clinton Foundation as a money laundering operation serving partners in crime)?
Not to mention that pesky hot mic moment when obama told the russian contact he would have more flexibility after his election.
Hello, russian collusion or what?
And the guy is being totally financed now (yachts, extravagant travels, books deals) by ultra wealthy , Clintinistas…
If you’d only known him when he was a “community organizer”! I thwack myself on the side of my head every minute trying to figure out how this jerk got himself into this position. It HAD TO BE PLANNED. Trust me. e was too much a loser; too arrogant; too “not black” and “not Chicago” to be elected. After Kennedy’s election, I trusted no one. First time, a naif. Second time, a fool. No third time…all out for PDJT.
Yep! And there it is. Obstruction and collusion.
RICO
RICO means they can take all of their wealth……forfeiture laws. 🙂 Fingers crossed for RICO!
ESPIONAGE
TREASON!!!
TREASON
If this is all swept under the rug, the swamp lives.
This is my new favorite #Winning meme.
😁
All this Russian dysphoria, but the LSM and Congress have yet to mention or look into criminal charges against the five-member Awan family from Pakistan who have held $160,000/year jobs working for multiple people in Congress, sorting through all kinds of U.S. data. Talk about mega security breaches! Rep. Wasserman-Schultz should be under investigation, too, for not vetting those she introduced to her peers!
The Awans supposedly were fired in February, left the country in May and still we have no information on why they received over $4 million from the Congressional budget to dabble in e-mails and who knows what else. Equipment is missing and so are they.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/22/sources-democratic-aide-suspected-of-major-security-breach-under-government-protection-in-pakistan/
This needs to be investigated, so sign the petition to encourage the sluggards in Congress to take action under the watchful eye of the WH. The Treepers and their buddies can help with tipis effort by signing the petition below:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/awan-brothers-it-technicians
Lil Debbie going to go down with them.
Don’t forget HUMA ABEDIN!
It appears that all those caught in the weft and warp of this evil tapestry might find themselves hanging by a thread (So sorry, I couldn’t resist 😦 Blame it on my evil twin.)
Wouldn’t we all want to know how much these divisive shenanigans have cost the American people? Not to mention that blinking Congress. the media and, to some extent, the SCOTUS have not been doing the job they were hired to perform because they were so busy getting face time and/or protecting their dubious reputations. Already PDJT’s people are making fools of those who served before them. The WH press corps no longer know how to ask an intelligent question because it’s been so many years since such skills were required. Where’s Helen Thomas when you need her?
Another shoe about to drop.
The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of records showing whether the bureau paid the researcher behind the unverified, controversial dossier alleging ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/345826-fbi-wont-confirm-or-deny-existence-of-records-of-payment-to-british-trump-dossier-researcher/
Andy McCabe resignation looms.
I give it a week, at this rate.
The many layers of muh Russia. Letter from Senator Grassley regarding the muh Russia investigation to FBI re; Mr. Andrew McCabe:
According to public reports, the FBI agreed to pay the author of the unsubstantiated dossier alleging a conspiracy between Trump associates and the Russians. It reportedly agreed to pay the author, Christopher Steele, to continue investigating Mr. Trump. Clinton associates reportedly paid Mr. Steele to create this political opposition research dossier against Mr. Trump. The FBI has failed to publicly reply to my March 6 letter asking about those reports. That leaves serious questions about the FBI’s independence from politics unanswered.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-examines-potential-conflicts-top-fbi-official%E2%80%99s-role-russia-collusion
Is Grassley a white hat?
So far.
Yes.
Now – this is the kind of Climate Change I love!!!
Political Climate Change back to ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’!
Turn up the heat!
To God’s ears, Mr. Henry.
Pray for justice. May fire come down on the evil.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Oh interesting…..
OAN must have confronted CNN top dogs with the Veritas tapes and offered them a chance to comment. WOW. CNN is engaging in PRIOR damage control. This is HUGE.
Maybe half a year ago, several anonymous leaks, allegedly from CNN whistleblowers, went out to the right-wing blogosphere. They described CNN backroom follies, including top-down control, massive bias, fear of pizzagate, etc., etc. The thing was, these stories had no sources, but they had all the hallmarks of truth – they sounded like “non-moonbats” ratting out their pathetic moonbat and hustler stars acting badly.
My guess right now is that Veritas managed to make contact with the same people who were leaking and whistleblowing from inside CNN, and used their information as an “in” to get inside and get the goods.
Mueller is there to clean up all the evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But there ain’t a big enough rug to sweep the mess under.
All of those cracker-jack shysters were brought in to negotiate the terms of surrender.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did they hope by the time the fraud was exposed trump would already be dead/gone?
They thought they could bluff Trump out of the game.
Our Glorious Bastard! 👍
Indeed!!
🚂🦁🚂
Excellent, recent article, researched well by John Solomon and Sara Carter. Links McCabe & others to the firing of Flynn: “The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.”
Read it all, and I want heads to roll for sure.
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/did-the-fbi-retaliate-against-michael-flynn-by-launching-russia-probe
Implied threat in this article is the FBI agents that heard McCabe comments about Michael Flynn,…….under oath these agents would destroy McCabe. BOOM!!
Been super busy with family issues since the election. Been wondering for a while, but finally had a chance to go through the archives before asking and I’m just not seeing it. Where does the name “muh” Russia come from?
Also, if they’re not going to fire Mueller, can we at least get Rudy Guiliani to do to the Donks what he did to the “Five Families” … ?
I’ve wondered the same thing. Maybe “more” Russia. We need more Russia.
See explanation above.
Muh is just an internet meme – http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/muh
Here is means a false narrative held onto for dear life by the fake news and crooked political people.
“Here at CTH it means….”
WordPress auto spell is aggravating.
Oh, I know WHAT it is, just wasn’t sure why it was called that. So, it’s like “moar cowbell”, but “muh” instead of “moar”. I had been thinking SD, et al., were using “muh” as in “my” which is was what was confusing me. Thanks!
Thank you, Sundance. It’s a good day for patriots. #hopeful
the battlefield of life
Where would we be without Trump’s tweets? The late 80s had talk radio to embarrass DC. Who remembers the congressional post office scandal? Congress people using it as a bank and being overdrawn? One of the first that Rush brought to light. Never would have happened without talk radio.
Twitter is the new talk radio totally bypassing corporate media. The same way Rush totally bypassed MSM. Yes, radio has gotten a bit stale, but it saved us a generation ago. Twitter did the same now and Trump is using it exquisitely.
Hmmm on the subject of Russia …..Russian sniper
she beats the two mile record without shooting.
Is a “Top Secrete Classified Lie” legally a Classified Top Secret, if leaked prosecutable by law??
Trump vanquishes his enemies not like a kid kicking over a sand castle on the beach… more like the waves of an ocean, slowly undercutting the sandcastles stability, until it collapses on its own.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think waves and a camp fire are the most perfect art forms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Oh it keeps getting better 👍
Thank for posting, Pam.
check the date – it’s tomorrow’s date. Interesting.
Do you think he’s got a ‘full magazine’ of tweets just waiting for the right time and then – BOOM!
Hahahaha that’s most certainly possible😁
Yes sir, may I have another!
😁😁😁
As he stated in his last rally..
No!! NO NAPS for TRUMP
Ummm….today IS the 26th of June 2017.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
And they brought in Cankles donors and one of that beast’s attorneys!
They were SO sure they could take down OUR Lion 🦁 !
Kind of the way they expected Cankles to actually win the election 😐
Obunghole knew the truth in August if 2016, for crying out loud.
Yet, I fully trust Mr. Trump 🚂
God is great ❤️🇺🇸❤️
I wonder if the blame Russia theme is actually the cover for Obama and the Democrats doing the election hacking. Anything to insure a Hillary win. Might be why Hillary didn’t feel the need to campaign.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She couldn’t campaign even if she wanted to. Walking a city block is too much for her.
One of many reasons the Hag always thought she had it in the bag.
Then a funny thing happened on the way to a 9/11 memorial…
That Circa article about retaliation against Flynn posted above was an interesting development and should be investigated.
Should be noted that Obama Adm did not like Flynn and fired him right after his testimony about radical Islam which went against the Obama narrative.
I think the white hats are starting to rattle the cage. This is going to make for a really good movie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need Wray in ASAP
Wray post up now, from Sundance.
Timing is everything 👍
An anonymous tipster handed me a note written in invisible ink. He said that CNN was super duper fake news! Spread the word.
Circa.com says FBI’s McCabe may have helped start the Russia/Trump lie in retaliation against Flynn for speaking up for a female FBI agent in her sexual discrimination complaint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/is-there-more-to-the-flynn-story/
Thanks for posting. I read up thread post. Very informative and downright frightening article.
McCabe….you piece of crap. Where does the General go to get his reputation back??
I want you to hang on a very windy day!
Did O leave the country with entire family ’cause he was tipped that shoes would drop imminently?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
