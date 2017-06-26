Sketchy Media Now Retreating From Sketchy Russian Conspiracy Reports…

Hillary Clinton and aligned political operatives manufactured the illusion of a connection between Russian entities and the Trump campaign/organization. Those manufactured points of evidence, including a sketchy Russian Dossier, were used by the political intelligence community (Clapper, Brennan Comey) to open an investigation of nothingness – to nowhere.

The mere existence of the investigation was then used as the originating point for a series of media intel leaks (the narrative) intended to cloud and damage the Trump campaign/organization.  CNN, The Washington Post and New York Times led the charge:

Washington (CNN) – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.

FBI Director James Comey, as head of one of the investigative agencies. became a willing part of that political apparatus, kept congress in the dark, and yet engaged in leaking information to his friends and media allies.

However, now, with usefulness exhausted and with increasing sunlight representing a legal risk, it’s CYA time all around for the originating entities.  “CNN President Jeff Zucker is personally involved in the internal investigation into a now-retracted hit piece, sources inside CNN with direct knowledge confirmed to Breitbart News.”  CNN now saying any reporting pushing the Russia conspiracy need executive approvals before being allowed.

This slow walk to the exits occurs simultaneously to the sketchy organization, Fusion GPS, with direct ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign effort, refuses to give any information to congressional investigators.

(New York Post) A secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party. (more)

This is happening after former CIA head John Brennan already walked away and left James Comey holding the Russian Conspiracy bag.

The entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative is phoney.  The entire narrative of Russian interference in the 2016 election was entirely made up.  Last week’s Washington Post story was long-worded manufacturing.  It’s all fake news. ALL.OF.IT.

What President Trump tweeted this morning is linguistic and political judo targeted to draw that reality into the sunlight.  The intended audience is not us; he’s targeting everyone who has opposed his presidency and manufactured this false construct.

President Trump can confidently state there’s nothing ‘there’, because he knows the underlying accusation(s) is/are baseless.  The accusations are built upon fraudulent and manufactured political lies; nothing more.

If President Obama was the smartest president ever, then why did he do nothing?

If President Obama is the lightbringer and did nothing, it’s because there was nothing.

It is impossible to disprove a manufactured negative.  Thus President Trump simply highlights the natural conclusion inherent within the illogical assertions.  Taking this approach President Trump makes his opposition eat the nothingburger.

  1. fleporeblog says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Muh Russia has been and continues to be a gift that keeps on giving! I hope it goes nowhere. Our President is making a mockery out of all these morons. He is destroying them one tweet at a time. In the meantime he is pushing his agenda and allowing America to get closer and closer to being Great Again!

    • Doug says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      this is so true… what amazes me is that almost everyone knows its made up yet they still bring it up. we know its a lie, they know its lie, they know that we know its a lie but they still do it… trump was really right when he said we are run by really stupid people… look how much one actually intelligent, honest person can do. its astounding really what hes doing all on his own! and I have a feeling its about to snowball even more to his benefit

    • Wisc says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      I hope Muh Russia DOES NOT go nowhere. I hope the result of the Russia lie is that every single politician, staffer and journalist who colluded to waste US time and resources, and who tried to destroy a duly elected President, suffer the consequences, and are either charged or shunned. I want the REAL CRIMES which were being hidden behind the Russia smokescreen exposed: uranium deal, failed HRC campaign, Iran deal, DNC hacking, Seth Rich, Awan brothers, fake dossier (please add more)…

  2. Alexsandra says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Promo on Faux re Hannity says he’s going to be discussing whether Rosenstein and Mueller should recuse. May many voices pick up that call of yes, yes.

    • Howie says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      Everything they do is in BAF FAITH, Recuse Hell they should be fired.

    • mcclainra says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      Not recuse; RESIGN, BOTH OF THEM!

    • billinlv says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      In this post, Sundance makes the case for President Trump to take control and use his power and authority to fire Mueller and staff, Rosenstein and Sessions. And if President Trump exercises that option, he may as well identify and fire all the holdovers and o’bozos at the same time. Buh bye McCabe and the top 4 layers of the FBI and the Just Us department. Mike Pompeo could use some help over at CIA so this would also be a good time for DJT to be a role model for Pompeo to follow. It’s Todd Beamer time…..let’s roll.
      Has anyone seen Mike Rogers?

      • Rebcalintx says:
        June 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm

        Billinlv, I didn’t get that take from Sundance. On a previous post he was saying that’s what they want President to do. Then they will have cause to say he is trying to obstruct the investigation. Our President doesn’t have to do that because there is nothing there. That was my interpretation of the article. Maybe I am wrong. Trusting in the Lord to give our President wisdom,understanding & above all fill with love. Love a powerful weapon. A love that does the right thing.

    • rf121 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      The plot thickens. More popcorn.

    • WSB says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      “The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.

      “The FBI sought to block Flynn’s support for the agent, asking a federal administrative law judge in May 2014 to keep Flynn and others from becoming a witness in her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) case, memos obtained by Circa show. Two years later, the FBI opened its inquiry of Flynn.”

      This is news…retaliation?

    • Sunshine says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      McCabe, another one to deal with. All Obama appointees must be removed.

  4. Howie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Muelley has become the hard leftists Knight in Shining Armor.

  5. In AZ says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I saw this from a commenter on a Breitbart article……
    CNN = Cooking Numerous Nothingburgers

  6. freeperjim says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

  7. C. Lowell says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Oh what a tangled web Democrats weave,

    When they practice to deceive…

  8. filia.aurea says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Newsflash – Mr. President, Andrew McCabe is a dangerous psychopath. Get him into a padded cell and throw the key away.

  9. sunnydaysall says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Let’s not forget John McCain’s role in all this… First, he admits to leaking the unverified Russian “Pee” dossier (Golden Streams) to the FBI, and then some time later says, “whoever leaked it is totally wrong in doing so”!! He needs to go down for doing this. He knew what he was doing and played along with the democrats!

    Posted: Jan 12, 2017 11:39 AM EST
    http://www.azfamily.com/story/34245830/mccain-gave-leaked-dossier-on-trump-to-fbi

    Posted: Jan 17, 2017 03:02 PM EST
    http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/intelligence/314627-mccain-leak-of-trump-dossier-totally-wrong

  10. waltherppk says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

  11. ALEX says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    All it will take is to flip Steele who threw together the Dossier…He holds all the cards and I’m not sure if he’s still in hiding…He up and left England six months or so ago…Good stuff…

  12. waltherppk says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:45 pm

  13. SeekerOfTruth says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    OAN To Expose ‘Fake News On Steroids’ – Exclusive Video On OAN @11A.M. ET Tues.
    http://www.oann.com/

    June 26, 2017
    OAN Newsroom

    We want to bring you breaking news about an exclusive video we here at OAN will show you tomorrow.

    On Tuesday at 11 A.M Eastern and 8 A.M. Pacific we will show you video of a behind the scenes look at a major national news network working to put out fake news.

    The video is being dubbed — fake news on steroids — and shows the network actively pursuing false stories about President Trump colluding with Russia.

    So be sure to tune in tomorrow — Tuesday — at 11 A.M. Eastern / 8 A.M. Pacific to see the video first, and find out which network we are talking about.

  14. Convert says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I guarantee the DC/NY media/DNC is rocked on it’s heels tonight, in shock and really uncertain how to get back on track. The 3 who resigned are rockstars! The Elites Waterloo. Wow. What a day for Trump.

  16. waltherppk says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  17. NJF says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    This is my new favorite #Winning meme.

  18. rashamon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    All this Russian dysphoria, but the LSM and Congress have yet to mention or look into criminal charges against the five-member Awan family from Pakistan who have held $160,000/year jobs working for multiple people in Congress, sorting through all kinds of U.S. data. Talk about mega security breaches! Rep. Wasserman-Schultz should be under investigation, too, for not vetting those she introduced to her peers!

    The Awans supposedly were fired in February, left the country in May and still we have no information on why they received over $4 million from the Congressional budget to dabble in e-mails and who knows what else. Equipment is missing and so are they.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/22/sources-democratic-aide-suspected-of-major-security-breach-under-government-protection-in-pakistan/

    This needs to be investigated, so sign the petition to encourage the sluggards in Congress to take action under the watchful eye of the WH. The Treepers and their buddies can help with tipis effort by signing the petition below:

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/awan-brothers-it-technicians

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      Lil Debbie going to go down with them.

    • georgiafl says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Don’t forget HUMA ABEDIN!

      • rashamon says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:30 pm

        It appears that all those caught in the weft and warp of this evil tapestry might find themselves hanging by a thread (So sorry, I couldn’t resist 😦 Blame it on my evil twin.)

        Wouldn’t we all want to know how much these divisive shenanigans have cost the American people? Not to mention that blinking Congress. the media and, to some extent, the SCOTUS have not been doing the job they were hired to perform because they were so busy getting face time and/or protecting their dubious reputations. Already PDJT’s people are making fools of those who served before them. The WH press corps no longer know how to ask an intelligent question because it’s been so many years since such skills were required. Where’s Helen Thomas when you need her?

  19. NJF says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Another shoe about to drop.

    The FBI will not confirm or deny the existence of records showing whether the bureau paid the researcher behind the unverified, controversial dossier alleging ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.

    https://www.weaselzippers.us/345826-fbi-wont-confirm-or-deny-existence-of-records-of-payment-to-british-trump-dossier-researcher/

  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    The many layers of muh Russia. Letter from Senator Grassley regarding the muh Russia investigation to FBI re; Mr. Andrew McCabe:

    According to public reports, the FBI agreed to pay the author of the unsubstantiated dossier alleging a conspiracy between Trump associates and the Russians. It reportedly agreed to pay the author, Christopher Steele, to continue investigating Mr. Trump. Clinton associates reportedly paid Mr. Steele to create this political opposition research dossier against Mr. Trump. The FBI has failed to publicly reply to my March 6 letter asking about those reports. That leaves serious questions about the FBI’s independence from politics unanswered.

    https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-examines-potential-conflicts-top-fbi-official%E2%80%99s-role-russia-collusion

  21. georgiafl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Now – this is the kind of Climate Change I love!!!

    Political Climate Change back to ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’!

  22. NJF says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Oh interesting…..

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      OAN must have confronted CNN top dogs with the Veritas tapes and offered them a chance to comment. WOW. CNN is engaging in PRIOR damage control. This is HUGE.

      Maybe half a year ago, several anonymous leaks, allegedly from CNN whistleblowers, went out to the right-wing blogosphere. They described CNN backroom follies, including top-down control, massive bias, fear of pizzagate, etc., etc. The thing was, these stories had no sources, but they had all the hallmarks of truth – they sounded like “non-moonbats” ratting out their pathetic moonbat and hustler stars acting badly.

      My guess right now is that Veritas managed to make contact with the same people who were leaking and whistleblowing from inside CNN, and used their information as an “in” to get inside and get the goods.

  23. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Mueller is there to clean up all the evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrats.

  24. Shiggz says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Did they hope by the time the fraud was exposed trump would already be dead/gone?

  25. mcclainra says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Excellent, recent article, researched well by John Solomon and Sara Carter. Links McCabe & others to the firing of Flynn: “The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.”

    Read it all, and I want heads to roll for sure.
    http://circa.com/politics/accountability/did-the-fbi-retaliate-against-michael-flynn-by-launching-russia-probe

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

      Implied threat in this article is the FBI agents that heard McCabe comments about Michael Flynn,…….under oath these agents would destroy McCabe. BOOM!!

  26. SouthCentralPA says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Been super busy with family issues since the election. Been wondering for a while, but finally had a chance to go through the archives before asking and I’m just not seeing it. Where does the name “muh” Russia come from?

    Also, if they’re not going to fire Mueller, can we at least get Rudy Guiliani to do to the Donks what he did to the “Five Families” … ?

  27. peachteachr says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. It’s a good day for patriots. #hopeful

  28. Brant says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Where would we be without Trump’s tweets? The late 80s had talk radio to embarrass DC. Who remembers the congressional post office scandal? Congress people using it as a bank and being overdrawn? One of the first that Rush brought to light. Never would have happened without talk radio.

    Twitter is the new talk radio totally bypassing corporate media. The same way Rush totally bypassed MSM. Yes, radio has gotten a bit stale, but it saved us a generation ago. Twitter did the same now and Trump is using it exquisitely.

  29. waltherppk says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Hmmm on the subject of Russia …..Russian sniper

  30. BillRiser says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Is a “Top Secrete Classified Lie” legally a Classified Top Secret, if leaked prosecutable by law??

  31. kenmar1965 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Trump vanquishes his enemies not like a kid kicking over a sand castle on the beach… more like the waves of an ocean, slowly undercutting the sandcastles stability, until it collapses on its own.

  32. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:26 pm

  33. Another Scott says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    The Washington Post was just dying to be important and bring down a president again. Instead they come out looking lamer than ever. Classic.

  34. SR says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    I think Jeb Bush and John M are the founder of this dossier and they passed this to Hillary, DNC, FBI, Rice and others.Rice and others applied for FISA request for unmasking and tapping Trump admin on the basis of fake dossier. They also tapping and unmasking many people, congress, senate, conservative news and many people. I think PTrump knows exactly what was/is/will be happening with this Russia story. Now fake MSM, rats and RINO are running away from Russia story but PTrump is in attack mode on previous administration. DNC is in weakest possible position after GA6 loss and no money in account. Hillary, Lynch, Rice, Comey and others will be feeling heat soon. But this stupid Mueller and his liberal attorney investigation is still making me sick.

  35. Minnie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    McCabe, Mueller, Rosenstein – prigs! All of them.

    And they brought in Cankles donors and one of that beast’s attorneys!

    They were SO sure they could take down OUR Lion 🦁 !

    Kind of the way they expected Cankles to actually win the election 😐

    Obunghole knew the truth in August if 2016, for crying out loud.

    Yet, I fully trust Mr. Trump 🚂

    God is great ❤️🇺🇸❤️

  36. Sparky5253 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I wonder if the blame Russia theme is actually the cover for Obama and the Democrats doing the election hacking. Anything to insure a Hillary win. Might be why Hillary didn’t feel the need to campaign.

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    That Circa article about retaliation against Flynn posted above was an interesting development and should be investigated.

    Should be noted that Obama Adm did not like Flynn and fired him right after his testimony about radical Islam which went against the Obama narrative.

  38. missmarple2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:06 pm

  39. Bouchart says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    An anonymous tipster handed me a note written in invisible ink. He said that CNN was super duper fake news! Spread the word.

  40. Judiciary says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Circa.com says FBI’s McCabe may have helped start the Russia/Trump lie in retaliation against Flynn for speaking up for a female FBI agent in her sexual discrimination complaint.

  41. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Did O leave the country with entire family ’cause he was tipped that shoes would drop imminently?

  42. Suite D says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    How I love seeing GOOD defeat evil. MAGA!!!

