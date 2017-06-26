Sketchy Media Now Retreating From Sketchy Russian Conspiracy Reports…

Hillary Clinton and aligned political operatives manufactured the illusion of a connection between Russian entities and the Trump campaign/organization. Those manufactured points of evidence, including a sketchy Russian Dossier, were used by the political intelligence community (Clapper, Brennan Comey) to open an investigation of nothingness – to nowhere.

The mere existence of the investigation was then used as the originating point for a series of media intel leaks (the narrative) intended to cloud and damage the Trump campaign/organization. CNN, The Washington Post and New York Times led the charge:

Washington (CNN) – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.

FBI Director James Comey, as head of one of the investigative agencies. became a willing part of that political apparatus, kept congress in the dark, and yet engaged in leaking information to his friends and media allies.

However, now, with usefulness exhausted and with increasing sunlight representing a legal risk, it’s CYA time all around for the originating entities. “CNN President Jeff Zucker is personally involved in the internal investigation into a now-retracted hit piece, sources inside CNN with direct knowledge confirmed to Breitbart News.” CNN now saying any reporting pushing the Russia conspiracy need executive approvals before being allowed.

This slow walk to the exits occurs simultaneously to the sketchy organization, Fusion GPS, with direct ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign effort, refuses to give any information to congressional investigators.

(New York Post) A secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party. (more)

WATCH:

.

This is happening after former CIA head John Brennan already walked away and left James Comey holding the Russian Conspiracy bag.

The entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative is phoney. The entire narrative of Russian interference in the 2016 election was entirely made up. Last week’s Washington Post story was long-worded manufacturing. It’s all fake news. ALL.OF.IT.

What President Trump tweeted this morning is linguistic and political judo targeted to draw that reality into the sunlight. The intended audience is not us; he’s targeting everyone who has opposed his presidency and manufactured this false construct.

President Trump can confidently state there’s nothing ‘there’, because he knows the underlying accusation(s) is/are baseless. The accusations are built upon fraudulent and manufactured political lies; nothing more.

CURRENT MESSAGE:

If President Obama was the smartest president ever, then why did he do nothing?

FUTURE, Occam’s Razor, MESSAGE:

If President Obama is the lightbringer and did nothing, it’s because there was nothing.

It is impossible to disprove a manufactured negative. Thus President Trump simply highlights the natural conclusion inherent within the illogical assertions. Taking this approach President Trump makes his opposition eat the nothingburger.

Advertisements