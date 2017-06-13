The Risk is “The Leaking”…

The risk represented by Robert Mueller is not connected to or about anything surrounding a Russian Conspiracy; the legal risk is within ‘the leaking‘ of classified intelligence information to undermine the administration, and the potentially illegal ‘unmasking‘.
If we avoid all the shiny things, ignore the shell game and reset our frame of reference to the only illegal activity currently known, the leaking; the fog lifts and the main thing visible is the illegal leaking of classified intelligence information.
Despite his earnest efforts, there is clear and mounting evidence that former FBI Director James Comey was the primary source of leaked information to the media.
THAT reality is the legal risk to former FBI Director James Comey. That current risk explains everything James Comey has recently done, said and advanced.
If the evidence of James Comey being the source of multiple FBI leaks reaches the primary artery of investigative sunlight, who inside that investigative and prosecutorial decision making process becomes the risk? Answer that question and you discover the angle Comey is playing to cut off their ability to hold him accountable.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asst AG Rod Rosenstein et al are the people Comey needs to worry about, isolate and control. It is not coincidental that Comey is setting up the future action of these participants to be politically motivated.
Anyone who is buying into the story of James Comey leaking the memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, to get a special prosecutor appointed is falling for the shell game constructed entirely by James Comey. More than likely this is the explanation he has already given to Robert Mueller, hence his motive to state within his testimony.
It is important to remember that James Comey told congress he previously met with Robert Mueller to discuss his testimony prior to appearing before congress.
James Comey admitted to this specific “leaking”, because the ‘get a special counsel appointed‘ is the explanatory storyline James Comey wanted to present in public. The alternate reason for leaking is much more damaging to him.
James Comey benefits two ways from his explanation. First, he justifies terrible behavior through a prism of his honor could find no other way (his status remains). Secondly, he sets up special counsel Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree leading to voices calling for Mueller’s removal. Win/Win. Comey also benefits from calls by his political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.
However, if you accept the full hindsight of now identified FBI leaking, the greater likelihood is that Comey didn’t leak the memo to get Mueller appointed, he leaked the memo (May 16th) as an afterthought to cover for the leak mentioned by President Trump (May 12th), of a private conversation, that appeared in the New York Times on May 11th.
Remember, James Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation could have asked for a special counsel at any time. Asst. AG and Interim AG Sally Yates was part of that investigative leadership team. If Comey wanted a special counsel, Comey could have asked DOJ to appoint a special counsel any time he wanted.
He didn’t.
Comey didn’t request appointment of a special counsel because the special counsel would only prove there’s nothing there. However, fast forward to now and the real investigative risk is in being “a leaker”.
How quickly everyone forgets those admitted conversations by James Comey friend at Lawfare blog Benjamin Wittes:
“I did not know this particular fact, but it doesn’t surprise me at all. The principal source for the rest of this story is, well, me—specifically a long interview I gave to reporter Michael Schmidt on Friday about my conversations with FBI Director James Comey over the last few months, and particularly about one such conversation that took place on March 27 over lunch in Comey’s FBI office.” (link)
Benjamin Wittes admits that FBI Director James Comey specifically discussed with him the overall content of private communications with President Trump.
When you take the Wittes outline in conjuction with Comey’s admitted leaks to his other friend Daniel Richman, Comey is transparently in a position of being fingered as the source of multiple media leaks to NYT reporter Michael Schmidt.
That is the current risk for James Comey. The discovery that Comey was the leaker is the risk now represented by Robert Mueller and is inherent in Comey’s need to control the framework of his leaking activity.
James Comey was part of the political apparatus that constructed the “muh, vast Russian conspiracy” narrative and carefully nurtured it for over 8 months – even keeping congress in the dark on the entire matter. From James Comey perspective, the problem, the illegality, is now the leaking – NOT the original issue of the Russian election hacking narrative.
Remember, it was in FEBRUARY when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff privately and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
In hindsight, from current appearances, those February leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times February report were actually leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it. McCabe was telling chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks coming (first, second or third-hand) from James Comey himself. Priebus asks McCabe for help, James Comey then tells McCabe the FBI cannot publicly refute the story which is based on Comey’s leaking.
If everyone associated with this line of inquiry can stop themselves from following the shell game constructed by Comey, and avoid the distractions he is laying down (Lynch), they’ll eventually find a way to point this out.
I’m scared that anyone that can understand this is either a genius or a pathological liar.
I do not find it a bit scary. Makes perfect sense if you know the characters and the high stakes.
Comey the leaker is a pathological liar and President Trump is a genius.
I don’t know if Comey is a genius, but he does seem like a pathological liar as well as someone with serious grandiosity issues.
As Sundance has pointed out before, to understand swamp dwellers you have to think like them. Once you put on that lens, their actions become clearer.
MAG,
What’s more, is that comey thinks he is soooo clever…. I hope President Trump delivers justice comparable to the events in this clip. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_lijLYuw-o
It will be DELICIOUS!
The guy is a delusional egomaniac. That definitely seems like part of his makeup.
What is actually alarming to me is that millions upon millions of people can’t/wouldn’t bother to even try to understand it let alone could if they did.
There is a simplicity of what Sundance is presenting that anyone should be able to grasp through a modicum of uncommon sense!
What “scares” me is that Americans sure seem to have just accepted that they are spied upon by their own “government” and don’t appear to have any inclinations to put an end to it… then again, we are all so “divided” by the machine it is hard to coalesce and kept so busy with kabuki theater and distractions otherwise to get a discussion about it going.
It’s all fustercluck these days. Somehow it has to be fixed!
That’s why I did away with cell phone, smart TV, no store discount cards all purchases paid with cash. All I have is internet and this is the only site I go to. Fax my friends no emails.
Not sure why AG Session was smiling on several occasions when he was questioned. Is it his defensive trick, even that witch Kamala Harris couldn’t keep from smiling and laughing. This is too serious for this to be a taken lightly.
Just because someone may laugh or smile at the absurdity of an investigation doesn’t mean he doesn’t take the accusation of wrongdoing seriously overall. Lightening up serves many purposes.
Inside he knows it’s such a joke and they are fools. He is so smooth.
Bob,
Perhaps Mr. Sessions is (privately) musing ; “Bless your little heart”!? He seems to be the ultimate Happy Warrior.
Okay, that is funny and sad at the same time. How can that be? But it is. You are right.
So how does Trump get Comey indicted then?
I’m not sure. The best way is to stop playing out the game as Comey has constructed it.
Comey is intentionally antagonizing Jeff Sessions because any anger exhibited by Sessions will later be used to make it seem as though the Attorney General is retaliating. That political narrative helps James Comey avoid accountability by the DOJ.
At least this is how it appears to me.
AG Sessions knows this, also others today intentionally tried to get him to lash out for that reason.
Any chance Mueller will turn on his friend?
IMHO opinion…No. Mueller will only be interested in finding the Next Scotter Libby to railroad.
Rumor is that Mueller gave Comey blanket immunity, if that is so then what?
Rumor? From where? I’ve seen this posted several times already with NO source! DOES Mueller even hold any such power to grant someone immunity? Mueller is a ‘Special Investigator’ not a ‘Special Prosecutor’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you
We can’t (shouldn’t) analyze based on rumor.
However, that said, Comey’s currency for barter is his knowledge of any other persons illegal or unethical behavior. But don’t expect Lynch to be that person, because the institutions within the Deep Swamp would never allow anyone that high in the food chain to be captured.
McCabe? Rosenstein? There is no one else left in his world, unless they are lower surrogates.
Unless Obama handlers…Loretta Lynch, or ValJar?
I think a prosecutor can give immunity but I’m not sure about Special Counsel. Interesting question.
Could it be that our President is actually laying back and trolling all these deep state swamp scum while allowing the highlighting of their grade school alinsky tactics and that the script will soon be flipped on them all, including the enemedia sock puppets? Here we all are watching all the wrong people being grilled by the likes of wyden and “karmela” harris when it should be the other way around and based on actual crimes some of which include treason and or sedition against the Trump presidency and administration not to mention we the people.
#NutJobComey is connected to a couple of decades of district of criminals criminality and could be key to literally draining a large part of the swamp in a domino effect of epic proportions. I can’t see President Trump putting up with this nonsense for no reason… and it’s not just Comey antagonizing Sessions but uniparty puppets doing it on his behalf. Making a list… passing out rope?
Or maybe it’s just what I extremely wish would happen…
Look how long it has been since Sessions’ confirmation hearing with Franken and today’s testimony.
Did James Comey have a secretary?
I sure don’t pretend to understand what is going on – the ONE thing I’ve been sure of from the beginning is that a Special Counsel (commonly called Special Prosecutor because it sounds worse) is ONLY appointed when there is Evidence of a Crime. The ONLY Crime has always been (by multiple reports and testimony) the LEAKS and Un-Masking.
Speculation can go in several directions – past experience with these “Special Prosecutors” is pretty bad and there is the connections between Mueller and Comey and the poor way that Mueller handled the Ted Stevens case (I may not have posted all that here) — BUT Mueller (even in the Stevens case) has been concerned with the reputation of the FBI and he is “Old School”. Comey has almost destroyed the FBI reputation and Holder/Lynch have trashed the DOJ.
I can see no reason for Mueller to get involved in all this mess — he has a strong reason to do so. Is it (1) Clean out the Trash in the FBI & restore it’s reputation? OR (2) Is he just Patrick Fitzgerald act 2?
Scary Times we live in …. BUT, we need to remind ourselves every day that “Scary” as they are …… it’s nothing like the Disaster we have lived through and what it would be to have Hillary Clinton OR any Elite Scardy Cat Republican.
I have faith – I’m an American. MAGA
OMG you just named HE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED-PF!
SD,
There are some “positive” aspects of Machiavellian strategy. I am reminded of the approach of recruiting a selection of your (President Trump’s) conquered (democrats) to your inner circle, with the phenomenon of them trying to prove their contrition and loyalty in perpetuity? Just a thought..
P.S. The “conquered” being the likes of mueller et al.
That’s EXACTLY it. I’ve been reminding people for a LONG time why president Trump and AG Sessions don’t just start taking action. The answer is, as it has been since the day after president Trump won the election — because the frame the opposition has been staging is that anything they do will be made to look like retaliation or revenge instead of justice.
Only one crime? That’s why the media ignores that crime. Everything, and I mean everything, is meant to frame anything connected to president Trump as angry, petty and all of that. The vicious an uncivilized attack on AG Sessions? He responded firmly but watch the media spin it into something far worse.
Recall president Trump’s “dark speech”? It wasn’t dark.
The good news is that people are absolutely tired of this. It’s not fun any more. We’re all ready for normal daily life — the reality show is over.
From whom is Comey really protecting himself from? Granted Mueller is a threat. But who else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s trying to set himself up as a victim, so he can claim that he is being wrongfully accused if he is charged for the leaks (or any other illegal activity they find).
He is in full CYA mode.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The answer is found in s/he who convinced him to do what he knew were crimes.
Take a look a pictures of Comey from 2013 and compare them to his picture last week. He will crack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But who will instigate the cracking?
Look at him he’s falling apart.
It’s like a giant game of chicken, Comey is trying trolling in order to shake PDTJ and Sessions so they’ll lose.
The cool, calm and collected PDJT and Sessions don’t blink. Comey will crack before they do.
He has certainly aged. Actually it is sad. I used to like him. He is so bright and well spoken. How did he turn so much or was he always that way?
He’s always been an arrogant narcicist who was in it for himself.
I believe that went Comey went to California Trump had the Sessions or his assistant confiscating all of Comey’s information. If you remember he did not find out he was fired until after he landed in California. He was supposed to go to an event but he quickly flew back to Washington D.C. Sessions never denied there was a tape he kind of smiled. Our President is no dummy he outs smarts all of the media they cannot seem to figure out what he is up to. Remember the Media said that Trump had no chance to 270. He received 306 delegates.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Funny, with all of the press talk of tapes, not one word today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was speaking, and there were tv screens in the room.
News of his firing appeared on the screens and his audience was reacting to it…and Comey’s initial reaction was that “it was a joke”.
His motorcade trip from there to the Airport was streamed live.
It was reminiscent of the OJ white blazer on the highway scene.
But you are right, our President is no dummy.
Is R.Mueller going to give his buddy Comey immunity?
LikeLiked by 1 person
(As posted on an earlier thread to a similar question) Does Mueller want his guts nailed to Comey’s prison cell?
Immunity may keep him from being charged but his real problem would be with those who he testifies against. Pretty hard to hide a 6’8″ dumb_ ss! He is in a no win situation. Justice!
No curtains thick enough to cover the stench of rotting rat.
Do we really know that they are buddies?
Comey and most likely McCabe leaked, I’m sure others in their group Jumped right in and helped. Most likely there will be 2-3 layers to make it hard to track back to Comey.
Sundance, I think you’re right.
It’s been a heck of a distracting shell game, but I think you’re right.
Now it’s up to Mueller to not become a black hat. If he stays on track, then Comey could be getting ready for a long-standing wardrobe change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey knows that nothing happened at the Mayflower Hotel between AG Sessions and the Russian ambassador, yet when Comey testified before the nation (and later before the Senate Intelligence Committee in private), said otherwise. Just as he attempted to smear President Trump with the Russian fake dossier. He is a dishonest man. Period. There for anyone with eyes to see. Am totally disgusted that no one will say it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
We can say it, to everyone we know. Let the world know he is a liar.
“Just as he attempted to smear President Trump with the Russian fake dossier.”
Not directed at you, as you are not the only one to continue this false narrative, but it was not Comey that ‘created’ the fake dossier story – that is squarely a Brennon scheme that unfortunately Comey has absorbed into his current shell game. It was Brennon that got that intel from ‘friendly intel orgs in the Balkans’ and passed it over to the FBI because it couldn’t be investigated by the CIA. Brennon and to some extent, Clapper, should be on the hot seat along with Comey in this matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Agree totally with details, but Comey ran with it (talk about collusion).
It is beyond disgusting, contrasting Sessions’s honor in recusing himself with no reason other than respecting the DOJ rules with Comey’s using Sessions’ recusal to spread innuendo about Sessions having other nefarious reasons for his recusal.
Two problems with this (intriguing) theory: 1) Mueller’s Comey-bro swamp history; 2) Mueller’s swamp staffing choices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Argument can be made both ways. How would a call for prosecution look if Mueller was staffed with partisan Republican operatives?
Think about it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Are there any non-partisans left? It certainly doesn’t appear so…
No. And unfortunately almost all of the partisans lean left, including the Republicans.
A tiger is a tiger. Character is destiny. Swamp creatures slime their environs. Mueller is a Comey; Comey is a Mueller.
The notion that Mueller will go after Comey is fantasy in my opinion. Mueller is after Trump. That’s why he’s staffing up with democrat and Obama cutthroats. Sometimes it’s just what it looks like.
I hope I’m wrong.
I can see why MANY people are thinking like this and the reasoning seems pretty simple, however..
Let’s take a look at how bad the democrats look and the past performance of the Obama Administration. If you had the chance to somehow “redeem” your party, especially in light of how they have been acting, wouldn’t you WANT to separate yourself from the rest of the loonies so you could stand out as the sane person?
If Mueller turns against his “friend”, Comey and he does so with Obama era appointees, it would make it appear that the Democrats (in some ways) are really trying to “do what’s right” and those in positions of authority over this case, would benefit tremendously.
That’s just my opinion.
McCabe’s action in going to Priebus is so interesting. Despite his wife’s acceptance of Clinton crony money, could McCabe actually be a white hat in all this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another thought: Could McCabe just have been trying to instill a false sense of security?
That was my interpretation, that he was trying to throw them off. I guess we’ll see what McCabe does in the future.
Bingo they never dreamed PDJT would fire Comey
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. McCabe is just as corrupt as all of Comey’s leadership hierarchy.
Probably just as much dirt on McCabe as Comey, but code of Omerta between them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCabe and the rest of Comey’s leadership hierarchy should also be looked at as the leakers of the some 30+ leaks – especially since it seems Comey is the most likely candidate for almost ALL the leaks thus far.
BTW Thanks for all the insight and great analysis from SD, it’s been the most accurate since the primary. I have enjoyed it immensely but my spirit has been broken.
So my prior comment was deleted? Why?
I guess I’ll take that as being shown the door.
President Trump said at the Presser last Friday that Comey is the leaker. It is obvious that Trump knows a lot on Comey. Also, I cannot wait to see what the tapes have on Comey.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. He wouldn’t have said it if he didn’t have something.
We haven’t seen anything yet wait until a few months go buy I believe many insiders are going to jail.
been waiting for perp walks for eight years…would be fulfilling if it actually happened
Trump also said he would be telling us more about this very soon.
“James Comey admitted to this specific “leaking”, because the ‘get a special counsel appointed‘ is the explanatory storyline James Comey wanted to present in public.”
Question is did Comey ‘expect’ the special prosecutor to be Mueller?
I ‘expect’ the President ‘allows’ all these swamp things to get into a position of power only to ‘allow’ those same swamp things to hang themselves as they continue the Kabuki Theater as they believe they are still in control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, the explanation given by Comey was AFTER the behavior took place and AFTER Mueller was appointed.
It’s not an “explanation” in as much as it is a “justification”…
Everything important from Comey’s perspectives is AFTER-THE-FACT justifications for activity that cannot be completely obscured. He’s a pro and knows the best way to avoid political or legal action is to get out in front of the “MOTIVE”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Has anyone looked into bank account balances going back to 2008? Comey? Others?
A Treeper posted a picture of Comey’s home – it is HUGE! Looks like an estate.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2015/04/the-case-of-patrick-fitzgerald.php
Pres Trump’s tweet above about the leaks coming from the FBI I believe are true as all of the leaks, some outlined by Tom Cotton at the Sessions hearing, could only have come from that source. They were listening and Comey was withholding the information from the Oversight gang and through surrogates leaking to the press. The odd one out is the tell; the Manchester bombing info. That could only come through FBI sources as that is who the Manchester police were liaising with–the counter-terrorism unit.
I’m guessing he’s more concerned with the ‘legal’ actions now, as opposed to the ‘political’, since he can no longer claim “I’m a Patriot!” status to cover his actions. All these ‘Deep State’ actors are gonna claim “I was just trying to be a good Patriot!” as they are trouted out in front of the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. However, in this construct the legal and the political are same/same.
Any accountability will be political-legal/legal-political. Unfortunately we cannot separate legality (rule of law) from politics (rule of swamp) at this level..
LikeLiked by 1 person
His “leak” appears to me as a deliberate attempt to maintain his directorship despite his termination. He conspired to manipulate and force his directive upon the American people via the failing NY Times. He claimed his intent was to be the catalyst for a special counsel. Interference. Sneak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might say that he’s trying to paint the picture that he had no [bad] intent…
During the Clinton email investigation the FBI gave so many Clinton people immunity, I am wondering if Mueller already gave Comey immunity, which is why he was so cocky going before the Senate committee. Wouldn’t that just suck; however, if he was granted immunity & he is found to be the leaker – it will not be pretty, at all.
Does Mueller have the ability to give immunity and do the other lawyers on the team have the ability to give immunity? Could this whole Special Council thing have been set up to give immunity to members of the Obama administration, members of Congress?
LikeLike
PTrump knows what is happening and he has good people around. He listens from everyone and communicate to few. There are lot of deals, threats, money transfer, negotiations and sale happens in DC. There is no friend and enemy in capital. It’s all about powder and what you can get out of it. Everyone is on sale if price is right. We donot know Comey, Mueller, Session, AG, power brokers, corp, foreign countries are working with PTRUMP. If it’s really a collusion and any crime then RINO and rats are done impeachment in first 100 days. Now he has control and administration is all good. Middle East money supply is drying to rats, liberal, RINO and think tank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Trump’s slowly drying up the Establishment War Chest. They already used a lot of it in the election. At this point they may as well be burning money for all the good it’s doing them.
Probably the reason Van Jones was hollering about Hillary “burning a billion dollars” with nothing to show for it. He must know the money pipeline is getting clogged by PT. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it’s Trump V the UN.
The only way he can Make America Great Again is to to cage, if not slay, that hydra.
Such a herculean task takes a lifetime of preparation; finding, testing and securing away the most loyal and effective of allies; gathering intelligence.
All those Towers, Resorts and Golf Courses; all those tradesmen, drivers, maids; all those good, honest and capable people at every level of society who share his vision of the blessings that flow from doing the right things for the right reasons.
Trump won the primary. That was the prayed for miracle. Everything since then has been gathering in more scattered sheep, and finding and tagging the rest of the goats for the cull.
He treated people as he wanted to be treated so they will always be loyal to PDJT
Independent counsel re: Comey ought to be Rudy or Chris Christie
That would be the game changer away from trump and finally on the mafia (swamp).
Not a smart person however, seems to me Comey has indicted himself. The AG must inforce the law. Not indicting Comey after knowing what he admitted to doing is a crime itself. Enforce the law charge Comey open a real investigation into Comey past dragnet all connected. Justice. Msm very much a co-conspirator as well as the McCain, Graham connection and secret trip to the Middle East.
Yes but another issue is the pee pee dossier. There was collusion with other parties there. There were people activily trying to take Trump out.
Who were they besides Comey?
LikeLike
You know i always go back to Chuckie Schumer saying how the IC community can “screw you six ways to sunday”. Like he was setting them up to take the blame for leaking.
I bet him and Preet Ba something is in on it too.
I think McCain is definitely one of your main perps on this one.
Bush/Clinton Cabal
I dont think the Bushes. And i dont think Clinton either. I think it was just to get him impeached or obstruct his agenda.
Fusion GPS was putting this together for R’S
Miss Paulie Ryan.
AG Sessions’ is recusal does not include leaks.
Thank you again Sundance! You’re analysis on Comey is required reading…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome.
From my perspective this is predictable, like the “splitter strategy”. It’s as if I can see it, can see exactly how it will work out, and yet I have a a tough time explaining how it will work out without using lots of words.
I apologize for using lots of words.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Please do, we here enjoy reading. Just love well written articles. The one U do!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please more words sir!
PLEASE — Help encourage intelligent, insightful and knowledgeable commentary to be read:
DOUBLE SPACE AFTER EVERY TWO SENTENCES ALWAYS.
You will be praised and remembered, because you are read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you’re saving our sanity by doing the dirty work delving into this twisted mess conjured up by twisted minds
Figuring out the vast network of lies & deceptions from the minds of utterly corrupt, criminal minded & insane bottom feeders is a daunting task to say the least
It’s almost as if you’ve got to get down in the filth with them to understand the depths of their moral perversions. Just trying to make sense of it all makes you feel dirty
No, no need to apologize. You’re doing a great service for the country & all Americans
We owe you our thanks & our gratitude
Can we hurry and get to the ending where the entire cabal is jailed. I promise I’ll read every word you write no matter how many. 🙂
Does this end well for the Trump Movement?
I wonder who Comey was really beholden to, the corrupt Obama administration, the crooked Clinton crime family, both, or somebody even farther down in the pits of hell?
I think since Clinton didnt get elected he was going bask in his power. Only he alone could screw up Trump’s plans. He had power over Trump and it was a rush.
LikeLike
Comey is beholden to Comey! He’s a hero in his own head/world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey was really beholden to James Comey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey is biding his time by putting up obstacles. I just hope that Trump’s surprise attack by firing Comey when he was across the country, before he destroyed anything that implicates him, produces enough to get the ball rolling.
IMO, Mueller may be friends with Comey, but he will not risk his legacy for anyone who exhibits criminal behavior, especially at the end of Mueller’s career.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well put.
trump had a team show up at comey’s office while he was out of town…I’m sure they vacuumed up a mountain of material
Sundance did you see this from Breitbart you are being proved right.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/13/schiff-complains-nunes-unmasking-oversight-not-helpful-russian-investigation/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes did not recuse himself on the unmasking!!!!!
Omigosh, you mean to tell me that Loretta Lynch didn’t say, “I hope you’ll see your way clear, to let this Clinton ‘matter’ go”?
She probably did worse, directly or indirectly. And that’s bad.
But that is simply Comey establishing his political barter. (His Currency).
Comey is in survival and control mode. What he knows about Lynch is political currency – Leverage per se’.
But that’s a shiny thing in relation to his own illegal and unethical conduct.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About that S0-Called Executive Privilege and/or ATTORNEY Client Privilege..
Mr Jeff Sessions opined it was a “Long-Standing Policy”,,,,
He is QUITE CORRECT since about 1792~1807.. Then Again in 1974?
I long post, I’m going to try to post the pertinent things..
———————————————————————-
Executive privilege, principle in the United States, derived from common law, that provides immunity from subpoena to executive branch officials in the conduct of their governmental duties.
_________________________________________________________________
Although the term executive privilege was coined by the administration of Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s, privilege claims in the United States have a long tradition within the executive branch. In 1792 the cabinet of Pres. George Washington debated the U.S. Congress’s request to examine documents related to an ill-fated military expedition led by Gen. Arthur St. Clair against Native American tribes. The cabinet debated whether activities or documents related to administrative activities could be withheld from Congress; notes maintained by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson showed that the cabinet was unanimous in its assertion that the president could do so when the public interest was at stake. The papers in question were eventually transmitted to Congress, but Washington went on to (successfully) assert executive privilege on several other occasions.
There is no specific provision in the U.S. Constitution that provides for executive privilege. However, successive administrations have claimed that the principle of executive privilege is implied by the Constitution through the structure of the separation of powers. In addition, the courts have consistently recognized the existence of such a privilege in decisions dating back to the early 19th century. In United States v. Burr (1807), for example, in which Aaron Burr was being tried for treason, the U.S. Supreme Court did not require the Jefferson administration to turn over requested documents, though it did maintain that the courts had the right to request such documents from the executive branch. Because executive privilege is entirely a construction of the courts, some constitutional scholars, such as Raoul Berger in Executive Privilege: A Constitutional Myth (1974), have argued that such protection simply does not exist.
_________________________________________________________
In common law, executive privilege derives from the concept of “process privilege,” or the protection of administrative officials in the performance of their official responsibilities. The reasoning underlying process privilege is that were administrative officials acting in their official capacities subject to investigation, such a threat would have a chilling effect on the administrative process. As Chief Justice Warren E. Burger wrote in United States v. Nixon (1974), explaining the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in the case involving audiotapes made by the Richard M. Nixon’s White House that were at the centre of the Watergate scandal:
A President and those who assist him must be free to explore alternatives in the process of shaping policies and making decisions, and to do so in a way many would be unwilling to express except privately. These are the considerations justifying a presumptive privilege for Presidential communications. The privilege is fundamental to the operation of Government, and inextricably rooted in the separation of powers under the Constitution.
Despite the Supreme Court’s recognition of the principle of executive privilege, it went on to deny Nixon’s privilege claim, holding that to the extent that the tapes involved neither military nor diplomatic secrets, “the President’s generalized assertion of privilege must yield to the demonstrated, specific need for evidence in a pending criminal trial.” The Supreme Court thus ordered that the tapes be turned over to Leon Jaworski, the special prosecutor.
Court-ordered exceptions to executive privilege include claims made that obstruct the conduct of a criminal investigation or claims made protecting activities that are not part of an official’s governmental responsibilities. It is also possible (albeit not firmly established) that executive privilege claims pertain only to the president and his staff and not to the activities of the executive branch as a whole.
——————————————————————————–
As a practical matter, because these exceptions can be interpreted to encompass most executive privilege claims, either by criminalizing malfeasance by the administration or by arguing in court that an administration official exceeded his responsibilities, most executive privilege claims are likely to fail in the face of determined opposition. Nevertheless, an executive privilege claim is one way the president can resist congressional oversight or criminal investigations.
Whole thing is at this Link..
I hope Sundance research’s some more for us…
While explaining this in Layman’s Terms..
https://www.britannica.com/topic/executive-privilege
LikeLiked by 2 people
HERE is another interesting example.. Yes it’s NPR, 2012,, but relevant ..
First, a bit of word association: I say executive privilege. You say (probably) either Watergate or Nixon.
And therein lies the problem for President Obama, who decided Wednesday to use the privilege to prevent Congress from obtaining internal Justice Department documents. Deservedly or not, for any president since Nixon, invoking executive privilege seems to carry a whiff of scandal about it.
The White House decision came just ahead of a vote by a House committee on whether to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for failing to turn over papers related to the Justice Department’s botched Mexican gun-smuggling sting known as Operation Fast and Furious.
What exactly is executive privilege? Don’t go rushing to your copy of the Constitution for the answer. It’s not there. But it’s nonetheless crucial to the balance of powers; the practice allows the president under many circumstances to refuse to release internal documents and communications.
http://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2012/06/20/155442846/executive-privilege-a-long-and-sometimes-sordid-history
I find it hard to believe that Comey was totally unaware He might be fired at any time. I have only seen the “sources say” narrative used to suggest this. Unsubstantited sources need to be required for “facts” as they are..not as I want them to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump lead him to believe he wasnt getting fired.
LikeLike
LikeLike
AND
The thought “THEY” could “Get Mr. Trump” *6-ways from Sunday*… 😉
Can someone tweet the following to Al Franken? Congress proves every day the Upton Sinclair quote, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Comey’s the one working for Russia and that he interfered with the election by announcing all the reasons why Hillary should have been indicted on the eave of it. As plausible as anything our friends in DC are peddling, no? Lynch tried to get him to at least just call it a “matter,” but Vlad said “no can do, big guy” 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Comey is trying to exhaust the resources of an investigation against him by running them around in circles chasing shadows so that they will be incapable of investigating the Comey/Clinton/Obama axis. Trump/Sessions has positioned themselves so that the field is clear of anything to investigate on their part so that 1 of 2 things mus happen: 1)End the investigation and exonerate Trump or 2)Investigate the Comey/Clinton/Obama axis.
This works provided Mueller and his team of hard liberals stay professional and don’t create something out of thin air, which seems unlikely because Mueller knows Comey would throw him under the bus to save himself. There appears to be nowhere for him to go but towards the direction Trump wants him to go, at least that’s the plan.
I am not sure that Mueller will do the right thing, even when everything else says he should, but that has more to do with my lack of faith in government officials to use common sense than anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s quite possible that Rosenstein is one of the bad guys here. He, in cahoots with Comey, Mueller, etc, concocted the scheme of firing Comey so that everything else that’s happening now,nh would happen.
That doesn’t compute to me. It would have been much better for Rosenstein to not give PT the ammunition to fire Comey if he wanted to protect him.
Comey is protecting more than the Clinton’s. Comey may have some skin in the game. Can’t help but think Comey has something to do with pizza gate. Pattern CF/Haiti scandal no there, there, Weiner no there, there until police had same access to laptop and pizza gate no there, there.
Link appears to be exploiting children. Faking scared to be left alone with POTUS is weird
verbiage unless he was a child scared of an abusive adult.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weird for a grown man to say unless (tinfoil hat please) he’s talking with children. Other things he said, “uneasy” is not a word used by Head of the FBI, supposed intellect.
If true things going bad in London
It’s this
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jun/14/fire-24-storey-grenfell-tower-block-white-city-latimer-road-london
Disgusting. Faux News scroll on Hannity says “Senate Sources tell Fox News…” that Trump told 15 members of the Senate today that the house health care bill was mean and cold hearted, and encouraged them to make their version of the bill more generous. Sounds like someone nobody staffer in the Senate is leaking bs in attempt to sabotage. No way Trump said this. I would be shocked! Rush said Mitch has it set up to fly via reconciliation with no committee debate.
“Mean and cold hearted” doesn’t that sound just like when Schumer cried over illegals?
LikeLiked by 2 people
last ditch fight using emotion as a block
IMO Trump wants a bill to pass and cares less so what the details are. Trump the businessman would value stability over getting a perfect bill.
Okay, Sundance. We are just not asking the right f***ing questions. Watch Comey, don’t be distracted by Lynch. Got it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crooks always make one mistake. Comey may think he’s got every nuance cornered, but the Trump team has more. Truth will come out of this. The media will go apoplectic. Comey’s arrogance will be his unraveling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is my hope! your words to God’s ears!
My wife keeps trying to get me to watch House of Cards.
I keep telling her that reality is more crooked that House of Cards AND Breaking Bad put together.
I’d rather watch Sponge Bob with the sound off… let my mind relax while I see colorful patterns on the TV.
I guess Comey will have two options… fully cooperate and take take down Hillary and the Obola Racket in exchange for some clemency or go down to prison for the rest of his life.
Either way, he better watch out and not do a suicide with two bullets to the back of his head or a failed robbery in DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hint hint… maybe your wife wants your company : )
I totally agree with your assessment of the situation. I think Comey just latched on to the reporting of the “remaining question” from a lot of reporters, including Michael Schmidt, to use as motive for leaking. That remaining question had been going on since Comey’s firing. IMO it as useful to Comey.
This is interesting not sure if it’s true but supposedly they found emails on the weiner laptop saying Comey was nearly bankrupt and in big debt and was promised a 10million book deal to protect the Clintons
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2312.htm
An oldie but goodie. Leaks = Comey as Glove is to hand.
http://www.perrspectives.com/blog/archives/002779.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a question Sundance? Mueller was not appointed to investigate the leaks, yes? He was appointed to investigate the Russian Collusion with the Campaign. Is this right? So… that makes me think that Sessions himself will be investigating the leaks issue. It felt that way during his testimony today with regards to the leaks. What do you think? is there a distinction? or will Mueller be investigating it all?
Mueller’s investigative direction from DOJ is included in the post. Suggest you read the letter.
Strange that there was no leak following Admiral Rogers closed session with Senate Intelligence. If Burr hadn’t mentioned it I would have never known.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we know for a fact that Admiral Rogers is a white hat?
LikeLike
May be trump and sessions should drop one good bomb on comey .something that no one could ignore. Trump and sessions hold all the cards . It’s not for trump . Look what he (trump) has done up till now. They way he’d fired comey was beautiful. Trump has the cards . And it’s with comeys DIRT . I believe that some kind of way , trump could turn the msm around on this . May be not all , but some . Look what he did in the primary.
Who is running Comey? Who is pulling his strings?
“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is an entire series of expose written by Evelyn Pringle that was published during the 2008 Presidential General election. We were there then and its coming full circle with the crap being uncovered today. It goes back to Chicago. Its a playbook and it identifies the players, It also is a road map to the Iranian Deal. Its called Operation: Board Games. Have at it.
Intro:
http://www.countercurrents.org/pringle070408.htm
Side Bar: It wasn’t about the Presidency. That was a concession. It was really about the Olympics that were pre determined to be in Chicago, 2016. Landlords…. And so as a parting gift, Obama was given a Nobel Peace Prize and Oprah lost the Olympics.
Just saying… the Olympics, like Hillary got lost in the shuffle.
2016 Trump MAGA .We Won. Thanks Be to God.
Anyone else catch the flood of leaks following President Trump’s meeting with 15 R Senators?
Fox has an ongoing bottom feed blasting POTUS for calling the House Health Bill “mean” and “unkind.”
Who the F leaked that? Who are the 15 R Senators?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Related…
Tonights..
Tucker Carlson..
Possibly, at the moment of bringing up the “nothing-there” issue with Comey, McCabe became enrolled in the Clinton Carrot-Stick Lottery.
On the upside, you can achieve quite a great financial benefit….on the downside….
While I agree that Comey is the leaker & is orchestrating a full kabuki theater of CYA, I just don’t think Mueller is the white knight (or white hat) you claim him to be. I am worried about his staff choices, former dealings with Bush & Obama, and his past relationship with Comey. I would prefer to quash this special counsel & appoint a separate special counsel for Lynch/clinton collusion.
