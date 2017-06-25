White House Messaging: “The Picnic”…

For many years a point of agreement amid the common-sense-conservative crowd has centered around how weak and ineffective the historic messaging has been from the GOP.
Traditional values, which bind Americans in common purpose, have been under assault by progressives (more aptly Fabian Socialists) for decades, and little to no push-back was ever mounted by professional political voices.
Hollywood and Madison Avenue, under the control of professional left drove anti-American exceptional messaging, and the various GOP elements seemingly conceded the liberty landscape. The American brand was diminished as a consequence.
Part of President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ message is about re-instituting a patriotic value message; and also returning a sense of self-discipline and pride in success.
Last week @POTUS & @FLOTUS hosted members of Congress and their families for the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/NCjdnvWMgU
This type of effective messaging is what the top tier of the professional progressive movement, those who control the strings of the puppets, fear most.
The imagery of joy, fellowship, commonality and decency, is perceived as an ideological threat to decades of societal manipulation by the Fabian-Socialist movement.
Control is a reaction to fear.
Thinking in terms or politics and society – the fear behind modern liberalism is the fear that someone might withhold things (opportunities, money, whatever) from me. Fear that if you live your life in a way I dislike that it might affect my life. Fear that if you get the job, there will be nothing left for me. Fear that if you make tons of money, it’s means there’s less money out there for me.
Modern progressives believe in liberal policies as control mechanisms. A means of trying to create guarantees and safeguards against those circumstances they fear. Democrats, progressives and the Elizabeth Warren’s try to control the world and people within it to enable or create community comfort and happiness. Which, as we know, is an endless quest.
Trying to control others does nothing in the way of making oneself happy. By extension, voting in this mindset so that government can try to control others will also – shocking – not lead to a happier, more comfortable life. The repeated failure behind this truth is where blame-casting and the perpetually miserable outlook of modern progressives stems from.
The formation of AntiFA, the latest activist re-branding effort of the Columbia University Fabian-Socialists, and the false messaging within their activism, is directly targeted as a strategy to stop the rise of common decency and national patriotism.
Heck, in a larger context, the severity of those miserable fellow travelers within the Frankfurt School mindset is evidenced within the recent rise of hatred, vitriol, vulgarity and outright abhorrent political violence.
Fortunately, the professional left is being confronted (for the first time in decades) by a U.S. presidency that’s willing to fight back just as hard, warts n’ all. Joined and supported by an engaged American electorate fed up with the left-wing nonsense. It is an interesting and inspiring dynamic to watch the light overwhelming the darkness.
President Trump is seemingly one man yet he consistently has his opposition surrounded; because President Trump has you, lots of you; and this visible reality is only possible because President Trump’s core message is truth.
As awkward, weird, bumbling and rag-tagged as it is, at the essential core the MAGA message is purely a message of truth brought to the surface by the most unlikely of people Donald J Trump.
There’s a spirit of genuine decency and authenticity much bigger than the flawed and entirely human vessel delivering the positive outcomes. It is really neat, and at the same time profoundly American.
Additionally, and specifically because of the Trump movement’s common sense platform and the unashamed love of country, Generation Z is the first generation in many who are being exposed to unashamed patriotism.
There are multiple examples everywhere showing positive results if you look closely.
The examples surface like barely visible sprouts from well-placed seeds.
We would be well advised to care tenderly for these sprouts, cherish and protect them.
Looks like the Congressional Black Caucus forgot to show up. As well as most of the Democrats. What a bunch of losers.
Just like the kid on the block who’s the only one w/a basketball and when he can’t make a basket all day, takes his ball home.
The party was a much happier event without them.
Yes for decades we thought we were all alone in thinking that these leftists were crazy.We were silenced by political correctness. We were all muzzled. Then a funny thing happened with the internet and Obama being elected. He made lots of us wake up – I certainly was asleep before he came along. Thank you Obama!
I had a vague sense that things were just not right before he came along but never really thought too much about it and just went along to get along as they say and was busy with my own life as we all were. So he made lots of us wake up and then we started all communicating with each other through social media et al and we realized we weren’t alone.
Lots of people felt the same way we did and this gave us the courage to start not being politically correct and to learn about what these awful leftists have been getting away with and doing to our country. Then for years we lacked a leader and viola! Along came Trump and the rest as they say is history – in the making.
The specific reason that I woke up because of Obama was the way he rammed health care through clearly against the will of the people. I had never seen a potus act like that in my entire life and it horrified me. Then I started wondering just who the heck is this guy and started researching him and off down the rabbit hole I went.
I had so much to learn about so many things. I would stay up all hours of the night reading and reading and reading – I would literally sit there crying and shaking because of everything I was learning and what had happened to this country. It’s been a long miserable 8 years and I feel happier than I have felt in years with Trump’s election.
I know we still have a long road ahead of us and victory is not guaranteed but I sure do feel so much better personally.
It’s like that old saying… When the student is ready the teacher will appear.
They say you can boil a frog if you raise the water slowly, but if you crank it out too fast then it jumps out.
Prior to Obola, the water was warming up slowly… we all had an inkling, sort of an early morning wake up -and then go back to sleep- with Al Gore and the MSM during Dubya’s eight years…. but with Obola they Progressives simply went into overdrive.
In their arrogance, they turned up the heat too fast, and we jumped out from the pot.
Now. we’re pissed.
MAGA.
Love the video and message. However, I know that I am not a racist any more than Trump is, and Republicans need to make an effort to not appear to be racist by promoting videos that have only white people in them. I know, I know, but perception is all, and the perception is that many Republicans would be much happier in an all-white world. This is not true; I’m just speaking of the appearance of prejudice.There are a lot of black people who aren’t afraid to show their patriotism and support of our president — let’s get them more visibly involved.
Let them get involved if they want. Trump has invited everybody. Let’s not play the uni-party optics game of ‘we are the world’. We’re America. Michael Savage said it best “Border, language and culture”. No mention of race.
Dems Black were invited, but decided not to show up. Their loss.
They have been oppressed and depressed for so long, they don’t know how to be happy or to forgive and move on. Sad.
But we have wonderful Trump Blacks, full of love of God and country. Trump Party is color blind.
All is good.
All you have to do is look at the faces of Maxine, Al, Sheila, etc….they are NEVER happy nor grateful. They pout and scowl and act as though they are personally oppressed, as they serve in Congress and enjoy all the perks, including becoming extremely wealthy in back door deals. They could care less about those whom they are supposed to represent. The black unemployment figures are the lowest in 17 years…don’t hold your breath for ONE of them to acknowledge that or celebrate the news.
That’s what you took from the video?
I have had it with identity politics. Enough.
Yep. And that focus is exactly why conservatives have lost for so long. Too many of us are measuring ourselves with liberal yardsticks.
As far as I can tell noone has made more of effort to be color and gender-blind than Trump. The Dem black caucus are fools.
And here I was watching this video and REALLY enjoying it and didn’t get any racial aspects from it at all because all I saw were happy people. I almost felt like, with the music, we were a part of some throw-back time, with apple pie, lawn games and people just happy to be at the White House.
Me too. Home grown American. I didn’t pay attention to color. I was just checking out the fun.
yes!!! 1950’s
“Republicans need to make an effort to not appear to be racist by promoting videos that have only white people in them.”
We need to stop worrying about being less racist than thou. The Democrats/liberals do not care at all about such efforts. We could have an all black Republican caucus (and we certainly have GOP blacks) and the Dems would still us accuse of racism and it would stick. No amount of positive optics on the matter and it will never.
There is nothing wrong at all with having a bunch of white people show up and enjoy themselves. Racial diversity is not a goal in and of itself, nor it will artificial attempts to produce it help us in anyway.
I attended two Trump rallies and yes, it was mostly white people. But there were some blacks, Chinese, and we had several black speakers, who were as popular or more than some of the white speakers. It is okay. It’s what is. We can only encourage people to join us. We need accept the results of those efforts rather than play by the rules of the liberals, which had been a losing proposition for decades.
I’m not tired of winning yet, so let’s keep by our rules.
Yes. It’s 2017, we live in the land of the free and it is time to REJECT identity politics, and to REFUSE to go down these rabbit holes of race and gender and xyz. I’ve had it! I don’t care what side is talking about it… that is not what this country is about. We are all Americans… period. Other people might be preoccupied with skin color or sexuality or gender but I have seriously had it. This wonderful country provides equal access to the American Dream for all people, and it’s time to stop listening to this identity politics hogwash!
Glad to get that off my chest.
Oh PLEASE!!! All of Congress was invited, and some chose not to show up (the Black Caucus, for example). So do you think they should have gone out and gathered up some other people to PRETEND like they were there just so you’d have a mix of races? PATHETIC!!!
I saw black people in the video! But if the Black Caucus chooses not to go, well that is their loss! We have to learn not to coddle them because of their liberal political mindset, and this racist agenda by liberals is strictly political! The word racist is used and abused and means nothing anymore…
Our relationship with blacks has less to do with skin color and everything to do with culture! We need to quit making this about skin color and call it what it truly is… A clash of cultures! Our country is facing a culture war, not a race war!
Worrying about a mix of skin color in a gathering is the main reason our country is in this mess today… and we are concerned about an all-white picnic? So what if it was (it wasn’t)? And when is enough, enough?
They were all invited… End of story…
“Our country is facing a culture war, not a race war!”
But if we are painfully honest with ourselves, culture (the aggregate preferences of a group) and genetics (the origins of a related group) are interrelated in way that’s not okay to discuss anymore. Race/ethnicity is much more than skin deep, as even a casual reading of which genetic maladies affect which groups reveals.
But you can’t even float that as a proposition publicly. It’s taboo completely, which is why the alt-right even exists. It’s why Trump got accused of “bigot” for the noting the obvious that a Mexican judge ruling on his case might be biased towards ideas that would help Mexicans, after a ruling against him with no legal basis. It’s very strong taboo.
And I know I’m pushing that taboo by even typing up these thoughts. I’ve had people block me for even milder thoughts than these on Twitter.
“They were all invited… End of story…”
This is the end of the story. Regardless of any theories, whether yours or mine, every effort was made to include everyone. That’s all anyone can do.
I say keep pushing the truth, AM, because it is all truth! No PC in my house! I am willing to listen to it all and when it is my turn to talk, I expect the same respect!
Oh, come on!!!!!!
They were ALL invited (CBC) and refused to show up just to stick it to the man!
SMH
Soul Food was not on the menu.
I don’t remember such comments during the obozo years of only rap music and rappers all the time. The CBC is the epitome of racism and yet they play the racist card all the time. Blacks need to get off their soap box and join in the MAGA
What takes so long and what is the problem with my comments??
I know it’s a bit off subject but just want to say that history will write down the fact that the 2016 election was mostly the middle-class White Americans, not blacks, not Hispanics or Asians, who, against all odds, rose up to save the Republic, and perhaps the west civilization, which is their own civilization, culture and tradition but has benefited tremendously the humankind through millennia. That is the fact and we should not be shy about it.
BTW, I am not white and I know I’m not pc by saying this obvious fact.
The best of the best of the world. The happiness of those kids. This is AMERICA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I LOVE the choice of Big Band `music. It invokes feelings of happiness, security, hope, victory, all the things America embodied after WW 11.
Perfect soundtrack for the clip.
Thank you Sundance, just beautiful!! Land of the Free home of the Brave🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸 We are blessed beyond measure in so many ways. I have such a grateful, patriotic heart, sometimes it feels like it will just burst with joy, break with sadness, but always press closer into the Father in good times and bad. America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Oh say can you see, by the dawn’s early light…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, GG!!!
Right there with you, America Georgia Grace.
Absolutely beautiful, and God Bless America, Again ❤
Please tell me how to post photos!
I have some similar pics that others would enjoy.
Go to https://postimage.io
▪Choose size…I i usually do 640 x 480
But the nxt size down is good too
▪Click on select image
▪ select documents, tht will allow u to choose either pictures or downloads on your device
▪ select image u want
Once it has completed the process, click on the direct link that ends in .jpeg
Good luck look forward to your pics 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
…the perpetually miserable outlook of modern progressives… (sundance)
Juxtaposition with non-nutjob outlook:
Love this message of “The Picnic”
As the administration develops so will the messages- organically. It doesn’t have to be forced. Kindness is contagious. 🇺🇸
Do you remember having fun as a kid? I do.
I feel sorry for kids today. Too much planned for them, too much protection, too much drama.
Maybe, like Narnia, we are experiencing the thaw from the curse of Always winter, but never Christmas.
This article speaks about the tight rein on children’s lives today. As it is ten years old, I imagine things have only gotten worse since it was written, particularly in light of England’s exponential Islamicization over the past decade.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-462091/How-children-lost-right-roam-generations.html
I just drove down my Main Street an hour ago and saw a Happy Ramadan banner straddling the street. This is getting put of control.
When I was a kid in the 50’s we lived in either Virginia, Georgia or Alabama. My sister and I would pack peanut butter sandwiches and head off to the “woods” to explore and pick blackberries. Our parents never worried even though we were gone for hours. It was a magical time that I so wish children today can experience. There was no crime or fear of the unknown. How sad that today such ability to experience what we did does not exist for the most part.
So beautiful and yes so very sad. Thank you for shaing your memories 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
i’m just sayin’…your picture of Narnia is a good one, thanks.
Today I was at the park with my grandchildren. As they were climbing a tree, a woman passing commented how nice it was to see children doing this instead of sitting in front of a computer screen. I think many people are sad for what children have lost.
You know, we could say President Trump for the next 30 years or better. Just sayin’ MAGA x5!!! Keep the true narcissists OUT of the Oval Office!!!
“It is an interesting and inspiring dynamic to watch the light overwhelming the darkness.” SUNDANCE
“All the darkness in the world can not snuff out the light of a single candle flame.” Best Fortune Cookie Ever
Thank you Sundance, for all you do to keep us Treeppers exceedingly well informed. My gratitude runs deep.
This picnic was as American as that delicious looking Apple Pie in the video at about the :43 mark!
I have always thought the actions to render community assistance groups like civitan, Kiwanis, church based civic groups, etc obsolete and not needed was all planned in an effort to centralize and control. The very last thing the Fabians wanted was a true community minded spirit. “It takes a village”? Yeah right. A villiage controlled out of DC.
I am working very hard to get my parish away from their global “go fund me ” mindset and back to the charity begins at home, taking care of our house first practices. I am pleasantly surprised by the like minded pairshoners who secretly hold those same values and are now supporting those efforts. There have been changes. There is hope!
I have a group of Japanese friends in Japan whom I visit on a regular basis and communicate frequently about everyday life. I have also lived and worked in South America. One of the major differences is the sense of community in the USA versus the total lack of it in other countries. I see very few “service” clubs, almost no charity funding even in times of disaster within their own countries, very little “volunteering” or parents being involved in youth programs/activities (if, indeed there are any.) IMHO, it makes a huge difference in our character and moral fiber.
What Sundance said. Hear. Hear.
Society needs more positive articles like this one.
Words like “joy, fellowship, commonality, common and genuine decency, authenticity; self-discipline and a pride in success” have been buried under a steady avalanche of spiteful, divisive, political hate and venom that only scattered pockets of humanity have been able to resist.
I remember my parents often using words like common decency and self reliance. But they also spoke about kindness, good manners, respectful and acceptable codes of conduct toward others and the importance of working towards a favorable occupational niche that will sustain me as an self reliant adult.
When I was old enough to work full time, I soon learned exactly what a “favorable job niche” was and wasn’t. But thanks to the work ethic they passed on to me, I eventually found it so I could do my part for my family and for the patients I was employed to serve.
Here here!
Excellent Sundance. Thank you.
Repost:
I LOVE the choice of Big Band music. It invokes feelings of happiness, security, hope, victory, all the things America embodied after WW 11.
Perfect soundtrack for the clip.
Absolutely, very l950s. I loved it also.
Wow, I will probably watch that many times (twice just now)! I so want this country back. I love seeing and feeling this sort of thing. Aspirational, fun, working hard/playing hard, making an effort, getting dressed up, trying, trying to look good.
Imagine this event being hosted by the Obamas. There would have been thug rappers there, entertainment unfit for decent people let alone young ears, Michelle would have served bean sprouts from her garden, the Obama girls would have had their pout on and Mama Robinson would have had on her traditional scowl. Thank God, this is a new day.
When I was a girl, we had an all day Labor Day Picnic. A parade with horses and bands and queens in convertibles, and flags – and streets lined with people who applauded and appreciated everyone in the parade.
Lots of food and carnival rides – and later, a dance with a real, live band.
It was so fun. And so safe. And so innocent.
We went to a street dance this weekend.
The street was blocked with heavy equipment. Small children had opportunities to dance.
Adults clogged and square danced.
Older adults sat in their lawn chairs and watched.
So did I. But mainly I scanned the folks watching.
Just in case.
I was “situationally aware” the entire time.
And I am certain there were many others in the community who were doing the same and were prepared to act if necessary.
The contrast between my childhood and that of those children who danced this weekend…oh the contrast!
We were innocent and this weekend – so were those children.
But now – as a senior citizen – I know that innocence can be stolen in an instance.
That knowledge can make me angry and sometimes it does. But now – this weekend – I thought about our leader – our President Trump.
I’m not angry.
I am emboldened. Thank you President Trump. I don’t know how or why, but I believe you are one of us.
I think your amazing wife may have helped you understand who we are. Thank you, Melania.
And having done all, I know that I will stand for what we know to be truth, honor and the United States of America way.
I will stand and so will many, many others.
We’re just plain folks. But we “know in Whom we have believed and we are persuaded that He is able to keep that which we have committed unto Him against that day.”
President Trump – you set an earthly example for us of honor and confidence and wisdom. But, Christ gives us the assurance of eternal hope.
A Hope that I pray gives you an additional measure of courage and confidence, too, President and Mrs. Trump. May God bless you and yours in all the days to come.
And “they” say he doesn’t have an ideology. This is a man who wears his patriotism on sleeve. Proudly.
And I couldn’t be more proud he’s our president!
…and there is NO better master of branding!
MAGA to all things good, innocent, decent, praiseworthy, once again, Mr. President!!!!!! Godspeed in bringing back that post war time of community, fellowship, hard work, innocent fun and pride in the American Way.
Amen Amen Amen & Amen all the way back to Amen!!!!!
Had to post this:
Forgot to add:
Making Romance Great Again.
Light overwhelming the darkness. That says it all .Thankyou Sundance.
I love the video and pics of the picnic. It is nice to see our POTUS relaxing and enjoying himself. He works so hard. And I love the pic of Ivanka swinging her little girl. They were having a lot of fun. Thank you, Sundance. I wish the video were a little longer.
Right on Sundance ! I also feel much better. With president trumps election ! We have 8 long years of Obama kissing all the dudes in the middle east except our good friend Israe! It was 8 long years of darkness and thick fog! Thank God president trump won!
[IMG_0659.jpg](https://postimg.org/image/w4h3onhub/)
A beautiful, BEAUTIFUL article. What’s happening is exactly what America – and the world – needs. A return to honor, respect, inner values. A return to decency and patriotism. A return to love and joy and true freedom. God bless you all.
Amen A.D. Everard, and God bless you! and your country may we all return to a sense of pride and appreciation for each other! 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
At the risk of being repetative:
Aussie Aussie Aussie Oiy Oiy Oiy 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 😘😊🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
Interesting the Barry is out of the country so much these days…it’s as though he really doesn’t like being in the United States!
Beautiful point Sundance!
It is an awesome feeling to have pride in America again!
It is sooo awesome to have a President that I WANT to pray for every single day, it keeps me engaged in what’s happening in a place that I have feared and dreaded for the last 8 years.
The swamp is smelling slightly less swampy everyday that our beloved President works there!
