White House Messaging: “The Picnic”…

For many years a point of agreement amid the common-sense-conservative crowd has centered around how weak and ineffective the historic messaging has been from the GOP.

Traditional values, which bind Americans in common purpose, have been under assault by progressives (more aptly Fabian Socialists) for decades, and little to no push-back was ever mounted by professional political voices.

Hollywood and Madison Avenue, under the control of professional left drove anti-American exceptional messaging, and the various GOP elements seemingly conceded the liberty landscape. The American brand was diminished as a consequence.

Part of President Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ message is about re-instituting a patriotic value message; and also returning a sense of self-discipline and pride in success.

This type of effective messaging is what the top tier of the professional progressive movement, those who control the strings of the puppets, fear most.

The imagery of joy, fellowship, commonality and decency, is perceived as an ideological threat to decades of societal manipulation by the Fabian-Socialist movement.

Control is a reaction to fear.

Thinking in terms or politics and society – the fear behind modern liberalism is the fear that someone might withhold things (opportunities, money, whatever) from me. Fear that if you live your life in a way I dislike that it might affect my life. Fear that if you get the job, there will be nothing left for me. Fear that if you make tons of money, it’s means there’s less money out there for me.

Modern progressives believe in liberal policies as control mechanisms. A means of trying to create guarantees and safeguards against those circumstances they fear. Democrats, progressives and the Elizabeth Warren’s try to control the world and people within it to enable or create community comfort and happiness. Which, as we know, is an endless quest.

Trying to control others does nothing in the way of making oneself happy. By extension, voting in this mindset so that government can try to control others will also – shocking – not lead to a happier, more comfortable life. The repeated failure behind this truth is where blame-casting and the perpetually miserable outlook of modern progressives stems from.

The formation of AntiFA, the latest activist re-branding effort of the Columbia University Fabian-Socialists, and the false messaging within their activism, is directly targeted as a strategy to stop the rise of common decency and national patriotism.

Heck, in a larger context, the severity of those miserable fellow travelers within the Frankfurt School mindset is evidenced within the recent rise of hatred, vitriol, vulgarity and outright abhorrent political violence.

Fortunately, the professional left is being confronted (for the first time in decades) by a U.S. presidency that’s willing to fight back just as hard, warts n’ all. Joined and supported by an engaged American electorate fed up with the left-wing nonsense. It is an interesting and inspiring dynamic to watch the light overwhelming the darkness.

President Trump is seemingly one man yet he consistently has his opposition surrounded; because President Trump has you, lots of you; and this visible reality is only possible because President Trump’s core message is truth.

As awkward, weird, bumbling and rag-tagged as it is, at the essential core the MAGA message is purely a message of truth brought to the surface by the most unlikely of people Donald J Trump.

There’s a spirit of genuine decency and authenticity much bigger than the flawed and entirely human vessel delivering the positive outcomes. It is really neat, and at the same time profoundly American.

Additionally, and specifically because of the Trump movement’s common sense platform and the unashamed love of country, Generation Z is the first generation in many who are being exposed to unashamed patriotism.

There are multiple examples everywhere showing positive results if you look closely.

The examples surface like barely visible sprouts from well-placed seeds.

We would be well advised to care tenderly for these sprouts, cherish and protect them.

