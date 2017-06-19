Stunning Coverup Manuever – Obama NSC Move All Intelligence Unmasking Material To Obama Library To Avoid Sunlight…

To understand the play at stake here, and the larger scheme to keep the Obama political surveillance from the sunlight of discovery, it is important to remember the only factually known illegal activity surrounding the entire Russian Election Conspiracy is:
- A.) the illegal leaking of intelligence reports (Comey et al), or the weaponization of intelligence for political motives; and
- B.) the illegal unmasking of names within U.S. intelligence reports by Obama White House officials (Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes), again for political motives.
The latest jaw dropping maneuver by the former Obama White House crew specifically targets how to cover-up the latter issue.
A FOIA request from Judicial Watch to the Obama NSC seeking information about the unmasking activities of National Security Advisor Susan Rice and the National Security Council receives a response that all documentation has been moved to the Obama Library.
The reason: All presidential library material is NOT subject to public scrutiny until FIVE YEARS after the administration ends.
(Via Judicial Watch) The NSC will not fulfill an April 4 Judicial Watch request for records regarding information relating to people “who were identified pursuant to intelligence collection activities.”
The agency also informed Judicial Watch that it would not turn over communications with any Intelligence Community member or agency concerning the alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election; the hacking of DNC computers; or the suspected communications between Russia and Trump campaign/transition officials. Specifically, the NSC told Judicial Watch:
“Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.” (link)
Calling it specifically what it is: this is nothing short of a strategy to hide discovery of the illegal political surveillance scheme carried out by the Obama intelligence community (Brennan, Clapper and Comey Inc.) during the 2016 presidential race.
In the matter of the first known illegal action, fired FBI Director James Comey is currently working his angles to hide his upper level FBI team’s involvement in the leaking of intelligence and FBI (counterintelligence) operations to the media. All of Comey’s current activity is clearly targeted toward accomplishing this goal.
In the matter of the second known illegal action, former Obama officials are clearly working to hide their use of the intelligence community to spy on political opposition. As we stated back in April the fingerprints of this action were clearly established.
Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice only needed to confirm one aspect of the intelligence unmasking story for all of the dots to connect. She made that confirmation within two minutes of her interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.
From the MSNBC transcript, emphasis mine:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
Note, right there. STOP. No need to go any further. There it is – Susan Rice is describing the Presidents’ Daily Briefing, aka the “PDB”. She continues:
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
This is the important detail. Susan Rice was requesting unmasking of U.S. person’s names, which she moments later describes as “U.S. official[s]”, to understand the context and importance for the intelligence being given within the Presidents’ Daily Brief.
Under President Obama’s communication and intelligence directives, the Presidential Daily Briefing was widely shared with dozens of administration persons in various agencies.
From a Washington Post story explaining the PDB and Obama’s use therein. (again, emphasis mine):
(Washington Post) […] It’s the president’s book. And indeed, it is tailored to each president’s individual needs. CIA officers in 1961 designed what was initially known as the President’s Intelligence Checklist specifically for John F. Kennedy’s tastes, using punchy words and phrases while avoiding clunky bureaucratic language and annoying classification markings. That checklist evolved into the President’s Daily Brief in late 1964 , as the agency reformatted and retitled the book of secrets to appeal to Lyndon Johnson’s preferences. While the name has stuck, the content and format have continued to evolve. President Obama receives his in digital form and reads it on a tablet .
But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers. By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
The post article was written December 26th 2016, after the election – and was presumably written due to post-election media reports the intelligence community had concerns over sharing information with President-elect Trump; this was the preferred, and false, anti-Trump narrative for a few weeks. I digress.
The important aspect two fold: #1) the PDB is electronic viewable by POTUS Obama on his iPad; and #2) how many people were getting the PDB information 30+, against the backdrop of Rice’s admitted unmasking of names within the raw intelligence for PDB user comprehension.
There you can see that “more than 30 recipients” would be privy to the unmasked information within the PDB as an outcome of the protocols instituted by the White House and President Obama’s National Security Advising team.
From Rice’s MSNBC interview the departments of “State (John Kerry et al) and Defense (Ash Carter et al)”, along with CIA (Director John Brennan), NSA (Director Mike Rogers) and ODNI James Clapper, all participated.
As such, and as outlined by the Washington Post on distribution, deputies within Defense and State, along with “other national security departments” would have access to the unmasked PDB information.
Here’s where you realize within those “more than 30 recipients” you find people like Secretary Hillary Clinton, Undersecretary Patrick Kennedy and various high level officials in the Office of the Secretary and its Executive Secretariat (S/ES) past and present. This is also where the Deputy Secretaries of Defense like Dr. Evelyn Farkas come into play. All of these officials would be accessing, or at least have access to, the President’s Daily Brief, and the unmasked intelligence within it.
When you recognize how widely the Obama administration disseminated the PDB you begin to realize how easy it was for any foreign entity, including the Russians, to have access to the EXACT SAME daily intelligence brief as President Obama and his National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
An additional character within this wide-dissemination construct would be John Podesta.
Remember, after Hillary Clinton stepped down from Secretary of State, she inserted, with Obama’s approval, John Podesta within the White House Senior Advisory staff to keep a communications line open with direct information. (As pictured below) Podesta remained in that position throughout 2013, 2014 and into 2015.
Having a known entity like John Podesta with access to the PDB and the unmasked intelligence therein, puts the appropriate highlight on the risk carried by Russian hacking into Podesta’s electronic communications, stored data and email correspondence.
Is it any surprise Russian, or any foreign intelligence group, would then be making attempts to enter the unsecured private email accounts of Secretary Hillary Clinton and her top level staff?
And John Podesta is only one of numerous people who would have access to this PDB information. All of which would potentially be at risk of being read daily by enterprising hackers, or various spies, who would glean a gobsmacking level of information by actually reading the same unmasked intelligence as the President of the United States.
Oh, the angles are almost limitless.
Not only would President Obama and his entire NSC team be gathering operational political intelligence on their political adversaries to include President-Elect Donald Trump and his transition team, but they would also be gathering intelligence and unmasking it on other U.S. Officials…..
…..That same unmasked and widespread surveillance, under the auspices of intelligence gathering, was then shared with dozens of administration officials -beyond the likes of the National Security Council, Asst. Defense Secretary Farkas and politicos like John Podesta- which means it was more than likely reviewed, via hacking etc., by our most critical national enemies.
Follow that trail to where it leads and you’ll likely discover the real story that encompasses the motive to create the ‘vast Russian conspiracy‘.
It only took Susan Rice two minutes on MSNBC to highlight the entire motive.
Another March 2nd MSNBC interview with Evelyn Farkas takes a new context:
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you had the leaking”.
[Link to Farkas MSNBC Interview and Transcript]
“if they found out HOW we knew … that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence “,
Indeed they would Dr. Farkas. Indeed they would.
And Post-election, and after people began asking questions about these “unmasking” revelations; and after the White House realized their initial cover story was only leading to more uncomfortable questions, the Obama White House shifted their approach:
(Via NBC) Obama administration officials were so concerned about what would happen to key classified documents related to the Russia probe once President Trump took office that they created a list of document serial numbers to give to senior members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a former Obama official told NBC News.
The official said that after the list of documents related to the probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election was created in early January, he hand-carried it to the committee members. The numbers themselves were not classified, said the official.
The purpose, said the official, was to make it “harder to bury” the information, “to share it with those on the Hill who could lawfully see the documents,” and to make sure it could reside in an Intelligence committee safe, “not just at Langley [CIA hq].” (link)
There you see the deflection and cover story angle for the media. The reports themselves were classified intelligence; however, the numbers identifying the classified documents themselves were “not classified”. This provides the cover for all the Farkas-minded parties involved to say they were not actually spreading classified intelligence, they were just telling “people on the hill” the numerical identity of classified intelligence documents.
See how that works?
But that approach wasn’t going to work long-term, because pesky Devin Nunes (Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee) began seeking the specific documents from the entire intelligence community, including the Obama NSC. Remember, Nunes said repeatedly the Comey FBI was the organization refusing to comply with providing these documents; this was before Comey was fired.
As soon as Comey was fired, the Obama team’s ability to control the intelligence information was substantially lessened. The risk gets larger without control. As more of the remaining embeds of the Obama intel community were removed their cover-up strategy necessarily had to change.
Thus the latest response from those who were carrying out the illegal unmasking activity is to bury the information behind the protective walls of an Obama library:
“Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.”
Desperate acts by desperate people. The hammer is coming. The hammer will fall. Be patient. Donald Trump has always played the long game.
Only foul language comes screaming to my mind right now. I am going to have to read this again and chill a bit before being able to say anything.
God, please shed sunlight on the crimes of these treasonous murdering monsters.
It boggles the mind doesn’t it. Just sick.
I see this as an act of desperation by Obama.
Trump is POTUS, he can unilaterally order that these documents and materials are found. Besides, I think he already has his hands on a mountain of extremely damaging material.
Plus, Nunes already has material implicating many of Obama’s key people.
I agree and still cannot understand how the NSC has the authority to ‘give’ documents to a library? This essentially means that information was scrubbed from a government agency.
I would think that a white hat somewhere would have access to another server.
I think this only applies to FOIA requests.
And that may well be.
But why are they not in the possession of the FBI who by all accounts have been investigating the unmasking and leaking of names?
“All presidential library material is NOT subject to public scrutiny until FIVE YEARS after the administration ends.”
Public.
Just because the records couldn’t be obtained now via JW’s FOIA request doesn’t necessarily preclude the possibility that they weren’t already obtained by DOJ or another part of Team Trump, or that they cannot be obtained via another process (e.g. non-FOIA process).
We can only hope that somebody is on this, however.
The Special Coverup Counsel will suck them up in to his never ending ongoing investigation…forever, or until the statutes of limitation expire, whichever comes first.
The “Cover-up Counsel” likely hopes to never become privy to the quagmire that could be within those docs. Once that kind of stench is released, everyone it touches becomes toxic. 😉
I agree BobW462
Actually, if you read the act for securing PRESIDENTIAL PAPERS, the act involves ONLY those documents that are — “A former or incumbent president may restrict access to presidential records for up to twelve years if he claims an exemption based on section 2204 of the Presidential Records Act. These six exemptions are for — (national security information, information relating to appointees to Federal office, information specifically exempt from disclosure by statute, trade secrets and confidential business information, confidential conversations between the President and his advisers, and files which if disclosed would constitute a “clearly unwarranted invasion of privacy.”)— 44 U.S.C. s.s. 2204(a)(1)-(6). After twelve years, these exemptions no longer apply. The regular exemptions under FOIA may apply, however, so you should review the section on FOIA Exemptions before concluding that you are automatically entitled to the information you seek.
Sorry guys, but the records BELONG TO THE PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY INVOLVE NATIONAL SECURITY ONLY RELATED TO EMPLOYEES…
reference: http://www.dmlp.org/book/export/html/1403…OH MY!!! THE BROWN STAIN DO HAVE THE VAPORS…
Notice an awful lot of new handwringing posters this evening.
Just sayin’
MAGA On!!! 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
They are holding wet washcloths and are trying to dry them out.
Well…they do get sweaty palms from time-to-time to keep up with their boss..The Brown Stain!!! Just Sayin’…
It’s not hand wringing- I’m not a hand wringer- it’s OUTRAGE that this SOB is going to get away with this, because we have FECKLESS JACK A$SES in congress. It’s time someone got some balls and took on these corrupt maggots.
I am SERIOUSLY LIVID. And no, no one is going to challenge them.
So…since the official Obama library is not yet built, are these records on the bookshelf in his new DC residence: which might be called the current “Obama library?”
LikeLike
LikeLike
I just MASS shared Sundances article with everyone in my address book. EVERYONE. Friend or Foe.
Y’all should do the same.
Flood the PLANET with this!!!!
THAT. IS. ILLEGAL.
But what did Obama ever do that was legal.
He should be sent to Iran for the rest of his born days.
I am sure he has a palatial walled estate in every communist/socialist — muslim country.
OMG.
The corruption of American government Institutions goes on unabated.
If they can they will.
Barack Hussein Obama Criminal Library
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Obama was right – his WAS the most transparent administration.
Because I can see right the f*%k through him.
As a transparent effort to conceal criminal acts by the clinton/obama/intelligence community by trying to hide the essential materials behind the “privacy” wall of a presidential library — can this evidence not be forced into the public arena…the treacherous traitors attempt to prevent Mr. Donald Trump’s successful win, and then the attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump’s successful terms in office?
How is this not HIGH treason?!?!?!
LikeLike
Hmmm…I wonder how secure they are?
Hope POTUS tweets about this…and someone gets them before the Hillary treatment is applied to the records…hammers and a cloth with a little bleachbits….
What the hell is Trump doing not going after these records? Or does he have them and is holding on to them for leverage…ahh screw that. It feels like impotent George W Bush all over again. Let it all hang out Trump, expose all the dirty secrets of the swamp!
These documents will be used as fuel as soon as that library is opened up, and it won’t be renewable.
We do not know that the documents have not already been shredded as confetti and incinerated.
I do not understand why the President does not light a fire under the FBI’s lower parts and get them to obtain a federal search warrant for criminal activity. Seize the records from the Zero’s library-all of them, and then examine every last one of them. The corruption here in plain view is stunning!
Yeah, that might well ensure a devastating accidental fire at the library.
I’m surprised the swamp hasn’t tried the “old throw somebody under the bus” trick.
We can hope that PDT has some powerful cards he hasn’t played yet, that he and Sessions are going for the whole bunch, not just a minor bad guy that’ll keep the deck hidden and stacked against the truth.
“Complicated business folks, complicated business”
Why can’t the documents in question be subpoenaed?
Whatever happened to dear old crazy-eyes Evelyn Farkas?
Haven’t heard a peep from her.
She got a job at the Obama Library?
The maneuvering by Obama is outrageous. The Russian conspiracy nonsense was begun by Democrats. The unmasking of Americans for political purposes, the wide distribution of info within the Obama administration and to Democratic members of Congress is beyond despicable. Then Obama had the unmitigated Gaul to hide the unmasking info in the Obama Library to keep that away from the public for five years.
Tell me again why there is an investigation of the Trump Presidential Campaign.
Repost:
That library does not even exist. It’s still in the planning stages and has a budget of over $350 million.
This article appeared on November 8 in the Chicago Maroon.
“Last week, President Obama’s paper trail began winding its way from Washington to a northwest suburban warehouse, where his presidential records will be sorted by archivists before ending up in the Obama Presidential Center.
The records—a trove of documents and artifacts—will be organized by the National Archives and Records Administration over the next several years. Eventually, the material will find a home in Jackson Park, the future site of the presidential center. The center is expected to open in 2021.
Archivists will have their hands full: Obama’s eight years in office have produced an estimated 200 terabytes of electronic records. Regenstein library’s digital collection, for comparison, is 153 terabytes.”
https://www.chicagomaroon.com/article/2016/11/8/obama-library-records-move-chicago/
Trump is better off using these criminal evidenced suspected crooks as they focus on themselves rather than they be forced to go on defense. Trump goes on with MAGA with hardly a notice or a squeak. Think of it as these corrupt criminal crooks not wanting to poke a hornets nest.
Mean while Trump is making historical changes and strides by the fist loads on a daily basis. There will be plenty time for justice being served after all MAGA is in place with minimal annoyance and aggravation. Trump is in control of the scenario and is patient enough for it to all be playout as he and his crew envision it to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can they hide this IF there is a legit DoJ investigation into the leaks and unmasking specifically?
The first priority was to take out Sessions to keep the DOJ under Uniparty lock and key. It was a complete success. Now all new appointments are in limbo for who knows how long.
The Obama Records are in the National Archives, right next to the Lost Ark of the Covenant.
Obama has top people working on JW’s FOIA request.
Who?
Top — people…
Source:http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/obamalibrary/ct-obama-center-museum-director-met-0531-20170531-story.html
Title: Louise Bernard named museum director for future Obama Presidential Center
Date: May 31, 2007
Scheduled to open in 2021, the Obama Presidential Center will rise in Jackson Park on the South Side. In a break from tradition, former President Barack Obama’s official papers and artifacts will not be housed there but will be digitized and stored elsewhere by the National Archives and Records Administration and made available through loans.
CRIMINAL ACTS CAN’T HIDE IN A LIBRARY
No Criminal Act Documents can’t hide in the Obama Library; otherwise all Criminal Acts could be transferred to a Library until the Statue of Limitations are passed… All President would have a free pass for their Criminal Acts. President Trump needs those documents to enforce the Rule of Law. These Documents in Obama’s Library is a part of the many documents already in the position of Sessions that will add to the 10’s of thousands of other documents to prove Treason/Sedition/Espionage/Subversion/Perjury and Corruption AND trying to Destroy President Trump Directly by having him and his family thrown in Prison. Obama’s Library documents are part of the millions of documents that will show the Corruptions of the Biggest Crime Organization in United States History.
Obama Library hiding documents; is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.
EXAMPLE: You hit another car and the driver’s finger had to be amputated; who was a surgeon. 10 million-dollar lawsuit filed against the driver of the Car. The Driver of the car formed a Corporation and transferred all his Assets into the Corporation; showing he has a zero-net worth. The Act of forming a Corporation is a Criminal Act…. just like Obama’s Pre-arranged acts of the hiding of criminal act through a Library.
CONTINUED
The Obama Library is not a Rule of Law SHIELD; the Courts Will Demand Immediate Release when the Justice Department makes the Request through the Criminal Courts.
Start Grand Jury Investigation Now…the hiding of documents in the Obama Library adds another layer of Proof of their Corruption.
Obama’s playing the Clinton game: delay, obfuscate, accuse —
Lather, rinse, repeat…
WHEN THE DOJ does an investigation in to Obama???
Maybe this is what Trump meant about having “tapes” in his tweet to Comey. Maybe he has all this stuff already. Maybe Comey was the unmasker, the enabler for Obama’s illegal activities.
Sundance implied a few days ago that DJT “redecorated — i.e., ripped up the WH walls —
And found recording devices. Moreover, when he fired Comey,
DJT took over the contents of his office… Who knows what’s in there?
One thing I do know — DJT will reveal those documents when he’s ready…
Shady to say the least –
On May 3, the archives announced the Obama Foundation would pay to digitize 17,000 cubic feet of records and paperwork that tell the story of the Obama administration. The roughly three-quarters of those records that aren’t classified would then be accessible through the presidential center. The physical copies would be stored in a National Archives facility elsewhere.
Lisa Sheehan, a spokeswoman for the National Archives, said the records temporarily are being stored in a warehouse in Hoffman Estates. They eventually will be moved to an unidentified National Archives facility.
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170531/hyde-park/barack-obama-presidential-library-center-archives-documents-gifts-foreign-leader-whats-inside-digital
Whoopsie.
Wiki Leaks….we need you!
Notice the title of this article – ‘Stunning Coverup Maneuver’ – “an adroit move, skillful proceeding, etc., especially as characterized by craftiness; ploy: political maneuvers.”
Maneuver warfare: Maneuver warfare, or manoeuvre warfare, is a military strategy that advocates attempting to defeat the enemy by incapacitating their decision-making through shock and disruption.
Seems to me this is ‘maneuver warfare’ – do they really think they are going to get away with this?
There is more than one way to fight this war – and we don’t have to wait (5) years to do it – where there is a will; there is a way – perhaps, someone with legal knowledge can help find the way – and when they do, heads will roll, and charges will stick – or – perhaps, they will be caught in their own lies – what is hidden will be revealed – God said so.
1 – no one expected Hildabeast to lose.
2 – Obunghole, right before OUR President’s inauguration changed the rules to allow 17 agencies to share National Security info.
3 – documents were moved to Chitcago in April.
Stunning? Yes.
Impossible? Pffft, with our 🦁 “impossible” is merely a starting point.
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This IS a clear admission of guilt. The people demand an investigation.
PROBLEM SOLVED (EVENTUALLY)-VOTE EVERY DEMOCRAT OUT OF OFFICE AND NEVER VOTE FOR ANOTHER ONE
Peter King(R-NY) said what Rep. Nunes told him about what he saw read like a private detectives work. It included all sorts of info on the Trump people beyond politics…The material in the executive branch SCIF Nunes and others have seen isn’t going anywhere…People will be put under oath…Those documents are also numbered just like ones they sent to Capitol….
This is crafty and I believe I remember a hub bub about Bush doing this when folks wanted his communications surrounding Sept.11 .
I don’t find this all that surprising. It’s how the Chicago Way etc rolls…
Obunghole received his PDB in “electronic format”.
There’s an off-site record of all of it.
Step back, take a deep cleansing breath and know – OUR President’s got this 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
In the immortal words of Maxine Waters…… “They’re a bunch of scumbags!”….but properly directed.
To quote Joe Biden, This is a big frickin’ deal!
Ptrump think, plan and set the stage months before. This is not a new news but PTrump was waiting from right time and waiting for getting rid of Obama’s people. We have no idea how many people are getting rid off from all the departments when fake MSM and rats are busy in fake Russia collusion story. Now collusion story is dying so time to bring unmasking and put Mueller notice on unmasking. Very soon we will hear that rats would like to end special consul and it’s a waste of tax payer money.
THIS. CANNOT. STAND.
I’m wondering if the unmasking orders even exist. Rules are for the little people,
