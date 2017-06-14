WaPo Report: Robert Mueller Investigating “Obstruction of Justice” Claims…

According to a Washington Post report, based on two more unnamed “officials”, special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for ‘obstruction of justice’ presumably based on the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
This report/outcome is not unexpected as it would be part of Mueller’s investigative duty to follow-up on any assertions made in this regard regardless of merit.
(Washington Post) […] Trump had received private assurances from former FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing.
Five people briefed on the requests, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Adm. Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’ recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week. The investigation has been cloaked in secrecy and it’s unclear how many others have been questioned by the FBI.
…The obstruction of justice investigation into the president began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter. Mueller’s office has now taken up that work, and the preliminary interviews scheduled with intelligence officials indicate his team is actively pursuing potential witnesses inside and outside the government.
The interviews suggest Mueller sees the attempted obstruction of justice question as more than just a “he said, he said” dispute between the president and the fired FBI director, an official said.” (link w/ paywall)
It would appear the FBI and Robert Mueller’s team are still leaking information as noted by President Trump attorney:
“The White House now refers all questions about the Russia investigation to Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz. “The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” said Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Kasowitz.”
As we previously discussed – The risk represented by Robert Mueller is not connected to or about anything surrounding the Russian Conspiracy Narrative; the legal risk is within ‘the leaking‘ of classified intelligence information to undermine the administration, the potentially illegal ‘unmasking‘, and now adding an obstruction of justice angle.
If we avoid all the shiny things, ignore the shell game and reset our frame of reference to the only illegal activity currently known, the leaking; the main illegal activity visible is the illegal leaking of classified intelligence information.
Despite his earnest efforts, there is clear and mounting evidence that former FBI Director James Comey was the primary source of leaked information to the media. The latest Washington Post report is yet another example. The reporter for the Post article is one of a limited number (25) people whom James Comey follows on Twitter.
The risk to Comey from his media leaking continues to explain everything James Comey has recently done, said and advanced.
If the evidence of James Comey being the source of multiple FBI leaks reaches the primary artery of investigative sunlight, who inside that investigative and prosecutorial decision making process becomes the risk? Answer that question and you discover the angle Comey is playing to cut off their ability to hold him accountable.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asst AG Rod Rosenstein et al are the people Comey needs to worry about, isolate and control. It is not coincidental that Comey is setting up the future action of these participants to be politically motivated.
James Comey’s layer of innuendo against Jeff Sessions is an obvious strategy toward that end. If Comey can frame Sessions as retaliatory against him, he would position any legal action as retaliation.
Anyone who is buying into the story of James Comey leaking the memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, to get a special prosecutor appointed is falling for the shell game constructed entirely by James Comey. More than likely this is the explanation he has already given to Robert Mueller, hence his motive to state within his testimony.
It is important to remember that James Comey told congress he previously met with Robert Mueller to discuss his testimony prior to appearing before congress.
James Comey admitted to this specific “leaking”, because the justification to ‘get a special counsel appointed‘ is the explanatory storyline James Comey wants to present in public.
The alternate reason for leaking, the political motives, are much more damaging to him.
James Comey benefits two ways from his explanation. First, he justifies terrible behavior through a prism of his honor could find no other way (his status remains). Secondly, he sets up special counsel Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree leading to voices calling for Mueller’s removal. Win/Win. Comey also benefits from calls by his political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.
However, if you accept the full hindsight of now identified FBI leaking, the greater likelihood is that Comey didn’t leak the memo to get Mueller appointed, he leaked the memo (May 16th) as an afterthought to cover for the leak mentioned by President Trump (May 12th), of a private conversation, that appeared in the New York Times on May 11th.
Remember, James Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation could have asked for a special counsel at any time. Asst. AG and Interim AG Sally Yates was part of that investigative leadership team. If Comey wanted a special counsel, Comey could have asked DOJ to appoint a special counsel any time he wanted.
He didn’t.
Comey didn’t request appointment of a special counsel because the special counsel would only prove there’s nothing there. However, fast forward to now and the real investigative risk is in being “a leaker”.
How quickly everyone forgets those admitted conversations by James Comey friend at Lawfare blog Benjamin Wittes:
“I did not know this particular fact, but it doesn’t surprise me at all. The principal source for the rest of this story is, well, me—specifically a long interview I gave to reporter Michael Schmidt on Friday about my conversations with FBI Director James Comey over the last few months, and particularly about one such conversation that took place on March 27 over lunch in Comey’s FBI office.” (link)
Benjamin Wittes admits that FBI Director James Comey specifically discussed with him the overall content of private communications with President Trump.
When you take the Wittes outline in conjuction with Comey’s admitted leaks to his other friend Daniel Richman, Comey is transparently in a position of being fingered as the source of multiple media leaks to NYT reporter Michael Schmidt.
That is the current risk for James Comey. The discovery that Comey was the leaker is the risk now represented by Robert Mueller and is inherent in Comey’s need to control the framework of his leaking activity.
James Comey was part of the political apparatus that constructed the “muh, vast Russian conspiracy” narrative and carefully nurtured it for over 8 months – even keeping congress in the dark on the entire matter. From James Comey perspective, the problem, the illegality, is now the leaking – NOT the original issue of the Russian election hacking narrative.
Remember, it was in FEBRUARY when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff privately and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
In hindsight, from current appearances, those February leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times February report were actually leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it. McCabe was telling chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks coming (first, second or third-hand) from James Comey himself. Priebus asks McCabe for help, James Comey then tells McCabe the FBI cannot publicly refute the story which is based on Comey’s leaking.
If everyone associated with this line of inquiry can stop themselves from following the shell game constructed by Comey, and avoid the distractions he is laying down (Lynch), they’ll eventually find a way to point this out.
Washington Post Editors Skeptical of Own Paper’s Story on Mueller Obstruction Investigation of Trump; Say It Was “Rushed and Hushed”
“Came from the top, from Martin (Baron),” a former colleague at the Washington Post told True Pundit. “Wasn’t on the daily budget. Would have been major lead for front page Thursday but it was rushed and hushed.”
Another Post source and former colleague offered similar sentiment: “My recommendation would have been to push to Sunday but I wasn’t asked. Story like that would normally go out front (page one) Sunday and could set national agenda for the week.”
Editors said the story was likely written after the afternoon news meeting and kept quiet and was obviously “rushed out the door” in a small window of one to two hours, likely bypassing a review by the newspaper’s lawyers which could take a day in itself.
Baron is the editor of the embattled Washington Post and has proven a penchant for publishing anti-Trump news that is almost always proven fake either days, weeks or months after if sees ink in the Post.
The latest “scoop” appears not to be an exception.”
http://truepundit.com/washington-post-editors-skeptical-of-own-papers-story-on-mueller-obstruction-investigation-of-trump-say-it-was-rushed-and-hushed/
Interesting. This jives with what one of our Treepers thought, that they rushed this out to blunt today’s shooting story. Could well be, and I apologize for not being able to immediately come up with the name of the Treeper who recognized this. Psadie? Just can’t find it right this minute.
If the Senate is going to have hearings on Comey’s firing….they will need to call all those Dems who trashed Comey, called for his resignation, and said there was no confidence in Comey after he botched the Hillary investigation.
😀
I’m a huge Jeff Sessions fan but he has handicapped himself by not informing President Trump that his conscience, and his interpretation of federal regulations, would not allow him to serve fully as AG if the Left and the Deep State concocted a novel attack on his Presidency. The President needs to get a hard driving loyalist as AG who will delegitimize this sham investigation.
Where is Chris Christie?
At the Krispy Kreme?
Could be
LOL
Don’t know. But, I hope he stays there.
Sessions also recommended Obama holdover/ Comey BFF to be his Deputy AG. We could of had Jay Sekulow or Kris Kobach instead and this never should of even been possible. I believe some on here are going a bit soft on Sessions. Not me. He recused and then even recommended Rosenstein, I mean ObamaStein, to be his Deputy
Water under bridge. President Trump has done nothing wrong and doesn’t think like Obama/Clinton who know they are corrupt and need protection..
Sorry, I disagre. Sessions is far too valuable in every other way to let go. We’ve been screaming for years for an honest, smart AG who is not above the law himself, and will pursue criminals and work tirelessly to carry out the President’s agenda re: immigration another matters. You have him right now. Sessions isn’t gong anywhere.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In the best of all possible worlds I’d be on board with you. Sessions is fabulous on legal policy, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, all down the line. However, in the current toxic Swamp environment an absolute loyalist is needed as AG to fend off the swamp creatures and their agents- the rabid Left. President Trump needs a Bobby Kennedy type as AG, a ruthless gutter fighter devoted to the President.
LikeLike
Senator Sessions was the only high profile GOP figure to endorse and campaign for Candidate Trump.
Steven Miller came from Senator Sessions Staff.
LikeLike
There is no such thing as an absolute loyalist. unless you are talking about a Clinton hit-man.
LikeLike
I’ll stick with Sessions. You go pick some other “loyalist.”
Ok, You’ll stick with Rod J. Rosenstein on everything to do with “muh Russia” and the special counsel.
Worse case Mueller can only recommend Impeachment. Until then or this stupid thing goes away, I ignore it and enjoy Sundance take..All of this Fake News is a bunch of anonymous drivel for most part….
It’s obvious the uniparty loves Mueller and see it to their benefit not to defend our President in the least bit. These hearings are an embarrassment..We are all watching and taking names..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m having a problem sharing the optimism for this reason.
Even if Mueller recused himself, another Prosecutor could be assigned
as a normal process of investigation. Comey could still be indicted.
Immunity has to be in the picture to save Comey’s butt.
I don’t see Mueller referring Comey for indictment, so I don’t think
Comey is angling for his dismissal. I could be wrong.
“The White House now refers all questions about the Russia investigation to Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz. “The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” said Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Kasowitz.”
Thank you! Good news, let the lawyers speak to the matter from here on out.
The fact that he said FBI indicates it wasn’t Special Counsel. I find that very telling.
yes that was no mistake. Wonder how many people caught that?
You people don’t realize that the republican establishment is perfectly willing to assist with forcing Trump to resign and hitching their wagon to President Pence in the 2018 midterms… and that is exactly what is going to happen. I suspect the uniparty will threaten Trump’s family with investigations and prosecutions as leverage. I expect Trump will resign by the end of the year.
Never happen. Never. He will fight this nonsense, even if he has to do so for 8 years.
You greatly underestimate this man’s strength.
Here’s another prediction: Come 2018, you will see at least 5 more US Senate seats go from blue to red.
Trump is not a quitter. He will never resign. Please don’t have a defeatist attitude. Trump hasn’t even begun to show his cards yet. Trump’s lawyers are supposed to file complaints on Comey to the DOJ and Senate Intel this week. Also, Trump has alluded that there are tapes. In addition, Trump can de-classify information any time that he wants to. The list goes on and on. Have patience, as SD said, the MOAB is coming.
Good grief
You don’t know Donald Trump.
Hahaha…… I ‘ll say this, you’re aptly named.
Nah…. Dogs have a keen ability to understand a person’s character.
Your user name is apt….
I would think that if uniparty would threaten PDJT like that he would back his arse up agains’t the wall and challenge the world. Good Luck with that theory
The news is fake but the leaks are real.
My blood pressure is boiling and I am sure I am not the only one.
If Comey felt there was a “directive” to drop the Flynn investigation, he should have immediately started the process of filing a formal obstruction of justice complaint as he was legally required by law to do.
The President never raised the topic of Flynn again and never gave any orders or applied pressure to close down any investigation. All that he felt was frustration with the head of the FBI who he knew was refusing to clear him in public and yet engaging in innuendo and seditious leaks in order to damage the Presidency. But no, we all have to accept the word of dirty cop who felt uncomfortable about a conversation he had with a man he detested.
Pinch me, this cannot be real. But yet it is and I could burst a vein. I don’t know what else to say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, thank you for your insight and analysis. One question that was not asked of Rod Rosenstein in his recent testimony before Congress is when exactly did he decide to appoint a Special Counsel? That may shed some light on Comey’s timeline if in fact it had already been decided BEFORE Comey leaked his “memo”. Any thoughts?
I’m going to wait for the fat lady to sing before I get optimistic about anything over Mueller and his merry leftist hack legal team witch-hunt.
This is a game of Gotcha with the rules being made up on the fly. There was no reason to appoint a Special Council except for the Dems calling for one as a prelude to impeachment. Rothstein (bless his dark little leftist heart) had his chain pulled and now we will have an ongoing investigation through the mid-terms all focused on damaging Trump and Dems getting the House back. It’s what the Indians call Leyla, the great play, Expect Leaks, leaks and more leaks from unnamed sources. The longer this is news the more the Dems hurt Trump and his MAGA agenda.
The swamp is replaying the Valerie Plame/Scooter Libby/Patrick Fitzgerald scenario.
Just look at prior Mueller and Comey MO.. The anthrax case where Hatfil was persecuted relentlessly in the press, then a fake/twisted case concocted. Hatfil was ruined. Hatfil won over $5 mil in damages. Or Lockerbie. It’s come out recently that the plane evidence Mueller presented was false. Intelligence records and court records with a Richard Fuisz indicate Libya didn’t do it. Records show intel thought Iran did but blame Libya. U.K. Released bomber from prison- America press doesn’t report the whole story. Mueller did in Noriega. The deep state brings Mueller in for the big cases.comey and Mueller like bringing down big powerful people they don’t like. Trump is another big trophy deep state hit job. It’s good Trump is a fighter- so they will have to concoct a better story than they did on Hatfil. Or relentlessly convict Trump, like Hatfil, with anonymous sources and innuendo.
Honestly, I stopped there…
Nice try Comey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call me crackers, but I don’t believe anything “published” by WaPost and their unnamed, anonymous “sources”….. for all we know, Comey is on their PAY ROLL… eh
Podesta is on the payroll
My mother always reminded (warning – crude language alert):
‘The more you stir up sh*+, the more the smell clings to you.”
We need to make sure the smell of this hypocrisy lingers.
And may the Lord have mercy on the little innocent children.
I believe the leaks for this evening’s WP story on a Special Counsel obstruction investigation came from this morning’s meeting between Mueller, Burr and Warner:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-06-14/mueller-meets-with-lawmakers-to-avoid-conflicts-in-russia-probes
I have followed Sundance, closely, on all of these posts regarding the various conspiracies being put up by Trump haters. It does take some following and it sure is Machevalian. I thought I could be devious but, boy, I know nothing.
I would appreciate an insight as to why the President is always in defence and does not attack his enemies. I would have thought an investigation by special (whatever) into the Clinton Foundation or the Hillary email stuff could be easily justified and would provide a battle for which the Democrats would have to be on the defensive, for a change.
I agree with sundance’s analysis. If you have doubts just reread the President’s tweet about Comey the leaker and ‘leaks’ coming from the FBI.
What I find interesting is for me, new information coming from WaPo’s latest story based on more leaks concerning the ‘obstruction of justice’ investigation.
From the article: “The obstruction of justice investigation into the president began days after Comey was fired on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter. ” The date is key because firstly, it confirms this was already underway before Mueller was appointed on 17 May. So this was known. Secondly, it would be important to nail down that date. My suspicion is the convenience of the ‘obstruction’ investigation starting after Comey was fired linking the two events.
My suspicion, perhaps unfounded, is that the ‘obstruction’ investigation was purposely timed after Comey was fired because he knew he was out the door, and he purposely left town so that the big surprise firing would look suspicious and make him look the ‘victim’. Many think that the administration fired him when he was away so they could seal his office and grab the goods so to speak. I doubt an operator such as Comey would leave any incriminating documents in his office. We can not even get his mysterious memos.
For a man who clearly was running a spying operation on the candidate, then President Trump would have known he was to be fired. I sense a set-up.
My other thought is the weak link in the leaking chain concerns the NYT publishing info on the Manchester bombing. I doubt that was supposed to happen, but the FBI leaker got careless. Follow that trail and it may yield other evidence to nail the leaker-in-chief, Comey.
On Sunday, Chris Wallace made a Freudian slip. He said, “one of his leaks” when he should have said “his leak.” Point is that many in DC know Comey is a black hat leaker and they are protecting him.
